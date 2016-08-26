Image 1 of 45 Jonas Van Genechten (IAM Cycling) wins stage 7 at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Orica-BikeExchange riders on the Vuelta's stage 7 podium for top team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Jonas Van Genechten (IAM Cycling) wins stage 7 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Riders approach the finish line of stage 7 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 Jan Bakelants (Ag2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 Darwin Atapuma in red during stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 The day's breakaway during stage 7 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 The day's breakaway during stage 7 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 The peloton in action during stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Jonas van Genechten (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Etixx riders joke about during the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Gianni Meersman in the Vuelta's green points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 Jonas Van Genechten (IAM Cycling) wins stage 7 at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana Image 17 of 45 Jonas van Genechten (IAM Cycling) bears down on the stage 7 finish line at the Vuelta. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Jonas van Genechten (IAM Cycling) on the stage 7 podium at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 Darwin Atapuma in the race leader's jersey in the Vuelta's stage 7 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Darwin Atapuma in the white jersey on the stage 7 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 Alexandre Geniez in the mountains jersey on the stage 7 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Gianni Meersman in the points jersey on the stage 7 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Yukiya Arashiro walking his dog Corin prior to the 7th stage of the 71st edition of 'La Vuelta' Tour of Spain Image 24 of 45 Colombians Darwin Atapuma and Nairo Quintana talk before the start of stage 7 Image 25 of 45 Chris Froome and Nairo Quintana before the start of stage 7 Image 26 of 45 Alberto Contador and Chris Froome before the start of stage 7 Image 27 of 45 Jonas Van Genechten (IAM Cycling) wins stage 7 at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana Image 28 of 45 The peloton in action during stage 7 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 The peloton in action during stage 7 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Philippe Gilbert leads the BMC line during stage 7 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Bart de Clercq on the road during stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Pavel Kochetkov in the feed zone during stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Gatis Smukulis gets aero during stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Martin Velits leads the pack during stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 Martin Velits leads the pack during stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 Philippe Gilbert gets aero during stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 Danillo Wyss leads Darwin Atapuma (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 Danillo Wyss leads Darwin Atapuma (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Johannes Frohlinger (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 Gatis Smukulis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 Bart de Clercq on the road during stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 The peloton in action during stage 7 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 Johannes Frohlinger (Giant-Alpecin) leads the bunch during stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 Darwin Atapuma in red during stage 7 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Belgium's Jonas van Genechten (IAM Cycling) won stage seven of the Vuelta a Espana after another intense day of racing in northern Spain and a hectic chase in the finale of the stage to Puebla de Sanabria.

A late two-rider attack by Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) looked set to make it to the finish but they were caught and passed with 100 metres to go, with van Genechten emerging from the wheels to win the sprint. Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff) finished second, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) third and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) fourth.

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) finished with the leaders and so retained his red leader's jersey before the big mountain stages of the weekend. However Valverde picks up four more bonus seconds and is now just 8 seconds off the race lead. Froome is third at 42 seconds, with Quintana at 48 seconds.

A late crash saw Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) go down after a touch of wheels. He was given the same time as his overall rivals because the crash occurred in the final three kilometres, but he seemed to have suffered road rash on several points on his left side.

Like many of his IAM Cycling teammates, van Genechten is looking for a new team for 2017 and was overjoyed to win a Grand Tour stage.

"At the Vuelta the chances of a victory are really small. You have to fight every stage and I tried on stage 1 and 2. This was one of my goals and tried to just stay with the bunch today. This is the biggest win, for sure," van Genechten said.

How it unfolded

The profile of the rolling 158.5 km stage and the heat of the Spanish summer again produced another day of hard racing in one of the most remote areas of the country.

The attacks came thick and fast almost from the start, as riders tried to get in the break of the day, hoping the sprinters' teams and the overall contenders would let hem go. Eight riders eventually made the early move but they would face a hard day out front.

The eight were Victor Campenaerts (Lotto NL-Jumbo), Johan Le Bon (FDJ), Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal), Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac), Vegard Laengen (IAM Cycling) and Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis). They opened a gap of 3:22 over the top of the early Puerto de Allariz climb after 20km but the peloton refused to let them go.

The eight continued to fight on with several teams sharing the steady chase and keeping the gap below four minutes. BMC did some of the chase with Darwin Atapuma leading the race but they later moved off the front, with Trek-Segafredo and Giant-Alpecin sharing the workload as they hoped for a stage win opportunity. The overall contenders sat carefully in the peloton with their teammates, trying to save their legs for the important mountain stages at the weekend. Team Sky suffered a blow, however, when Michal Kwiatkowski climbed off. The British team said the former world champion had been suffering with lower back problems. Trek-Segafredo's Niccolo Bonifazio also quit the race as an intense first week of racing left its mark.

The break made it over the category three Alto de Fumaces climb after 80km, with Mate taking the climber's point. However the rolling roads took their toll with the peloton awaking to lead the chase. Martin Velits was on the front for Etixx-QuickStep thinking of teammate Gianni Meersman's sprint chances and Gianluca Brambilla. Other teams joined in the chase and upped the pace, condemning the break of the day.

Astana turn aggressive

Astana took to the front with 50km to go and quickly ate into the lead of the break, with Tinkoff and Movistar sat in their sky blue slipstream. The race came back together with 43km to go, just before the Alto de Padornelo climb.

As the climb began, Astana revealed their hand with Dario Cataldo surging away alone on the barren climb. He was soon joined by teammate Sanchez, Brambilla, Clarke and Mate to form an interesting move. Other counter-attacks were swept up as the peloton kept hopes of a sprint alive but the move opened a 30-second gap as the riders gave it their all. Brambilla started the stage just 1:22 down overall and so was a danger to Atapuma's race lead as well as a hindrance to the other riders in the break.

Cataldo seemed to sacrifice his chances for the good of the Astana team but the peloton used the speed of the fast descent to bring the break back into sight. The sprinters' teams sacrificed themselves in the hope of a catch and with 10km to go it seemed certain. But Clarke and Sanchez had other ideas and tried their hand.

The peloton seemed happy to have reeled in Brambilla and let the two open a 15-second lead on the fast valley to the finish. Lotto Soudal and Tinkoff lead the chase behind. The gap was still 10 seconds with 1.5km to go but the 500-metre uphill finish proved fatal. Contador crashed in the heat of the chase and then the peloton pounced on Clarke and Sanchez in sight of the line. Van Genechten did not hesitate and won the sprint well.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 3:55:44 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 6 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 9 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 20 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 21 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 22 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 24 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 26 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 27 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 31 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 32 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 33 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 34 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 35 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 36 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 37 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 38 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 39 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 40 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 41 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 42 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 43 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 44 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 46 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 49 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 50 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 51 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 52 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 53 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 54 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 55 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 57 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 59 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 60 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 64 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 65 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 66 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 67 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 68 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 69 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 70 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 72 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 73 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 74 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 75 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 76 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 77 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 78 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 79 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 80 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 81 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 82 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 83 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 84 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 85 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 86 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 87 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 88 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 90 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 91 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 92 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 93 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 94 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 95 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 96 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 98 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 100 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 101 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 102 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 103 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 104 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 105 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 106 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 107 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:09:15 108 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:48 109 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 110 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:50 111 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 112 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 113 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 114 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 115 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 116 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 117 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 118 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 119 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:11:09 120 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 121 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 122 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 123 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 124 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 125 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 126 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 127 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 128 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 129 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 130 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 131 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 132 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 133 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 134 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 135 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 136 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 137 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 138 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 139 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 140 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 141 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 142 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 143 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 144 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 145 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 146 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 147 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 148 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 149 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 150 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 151 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 152 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 153 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 154 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 155 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 156 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 157 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 158 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 159 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 160 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 161 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 162 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 163 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 164 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 165 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 166 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:34 167 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 168 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 169 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 170 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 171 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 172 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 173 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 174 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 175 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 176 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 177 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 178 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 179 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 180 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 181 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 182 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:17:48 183 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 184 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 185 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 186 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Sprint 1 - A Gudiña. N-525. Sprint Intermedio - 104.0 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 pts 2 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Finish Line Points - Meta. Puebla De Sanabria. - 158.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 25 pts 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 20 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 5 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 12 6 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 8 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 8 9 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 10 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 11 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1

KOM 1 - Pto De Allariz. - 25.3 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 2 3 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

KOM 2 - Alto De Fumaces - 80.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

KOM 3 - Alto De Padornelo. - 140.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Most Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 11:47:12 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Movistar Team 5 IAM Cycling 6 FDJ 7 Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team 8 Etixx - Quick Step 9 Team Sky 10 Orica BikeExchange 11 Lotto Soudal 12 Bora-Argon 18 13 Team Giant Alpecin 14 Astana Pro Team 15 Team Katusha 16 Tinkoff 17 Lampre - Merida 18 Dimension Data 19 Trek - Segafredo 20 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 21 Direct Energie 0:11:09 22 Lotto Nl -Jumbo 0:19:40

General Classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 25:41:05 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:32 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:38 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 6 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:07 7 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:01:12 8 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:14 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:22 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:28 11 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:01:52 13 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:55 14 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:07 15 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:13 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:17 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:20 18 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:34 19 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:02:46 20 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:50 21 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:51 22 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:57 23 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:09 24 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:03:10 25 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:11 26 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:13 27 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:22 28 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:42 29 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:44 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:49 31 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:54 33 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:56 34 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:58 35 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:27 36 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:35 37 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:09 38 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:15 39 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:07:30 40 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:08:35 41 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:18 42 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:19 43 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:13:40 44 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:13:41 45 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:23 46 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:47 47 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:16:08 48 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:27 50 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:55 51 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:41 52 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:00 53 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:21:25 54 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:15 55 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:17 56 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:16 57 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:28 58 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:23:47 59 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:23 60 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:25:29 61 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:08 62 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:26:46 63 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:51 64 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:27:21 65 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:22 66 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:36 67 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:29:14 68 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:29:22 69 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:29:32 70 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:30:32 71 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:31:00 72 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:32:33 73 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:34:17 74 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 0:34:57 75 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:35:21 76 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:36:14 77 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:36:15 78 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:29 79 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:37:46 80 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:37:54 81 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:38:08 82 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:38:22 83 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:40:19 84 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 85 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:41:41 86 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:42:03 87 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:42:48 88 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:43:01 89 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:43:08 90 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:43:24 91 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:44:42 92 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:44:48 93 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:55 94 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:45:17 95 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:45:50 96 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:45:52 97 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:46:25 98 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:46:31 99 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:46:50 100 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:46:53 101 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:08 102 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:47:09 103 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:47:25 104 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:37 105 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:15 106 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 107 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:48:33 108 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:48:43 109 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 110 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:49:16 111 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:49:44 112 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:50:05 113 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:50:10 114 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:50:22 115 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:50:31 116 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:50:46 117 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:51:07 118 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:51:12 119 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:51:54 120 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:52:12 121 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:21 122 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:53:00 123 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:53:02 124 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:53:04 125 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:53:13 126 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:53:14 127 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:53:15 128 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:53:18 129 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:53:47 130 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:20 131 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:55:09 132 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:55:18 133 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:56:00 134 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:56:17 135 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:56:33 136 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:56:35 137 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:57:10 138 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:57:29 139 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:57:40 140 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:58:48 141 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 1:00:00 142 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:00:12 143 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:00:37 144 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 145 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 1:00:58 146 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 1:01:43 147 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:02:21 148 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 1:02:35 149 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:02:44 150 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1:03:52 151 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 1:04:26 152 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 1:04:29 153 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:04:35 154 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 1:05:24 155 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:05:25 156 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:05:30 157 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:06:50 158 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 1:07:07 159 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 1:07:57 160 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 1:07:58 161 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 1:08:13 162 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1:08:26 163 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:08:39 164 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:09:00 165 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:09:08 166 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 1:09:17 167 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:09:53 168 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:10:25 169 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:12:11 170 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:12:26 171 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:12:27 172 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:12:37 173 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:13:40 174 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:13:49 175 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1:14:05 176 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 1:14:21 177 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 1:14:31 178 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 1:15:25 179 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:15:38 180 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 1:16:32 181 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:16:54 182 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 1:17:04 183 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:17:52 184 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 1:19:13 185 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:24:54 186 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 1:36:46

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 50 3 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 39 4 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 37 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 36 6 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 28 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 26 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 25 9 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 25 10 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 11 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 20 12 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 13 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 20 14 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 16 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 18 17 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 18 18 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 19 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 20 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 16 21 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 22 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 15 23 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 15 24 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 14 25 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 26 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 13 27 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 12 28 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 12 29 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 30 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 31 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 10 32 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 33 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 9 35 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 9 36 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 8 37 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 8 38 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 39 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 8 40 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 7 41 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 42 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 43 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 6 44 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 45 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 6 46 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 6 47 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 48 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 49 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 50 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 5 51 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 5 52 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 4 53 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 54 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 55 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 4 56 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 57 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 58 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 59 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 3 60 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 3 61 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 62 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 3 63 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 64 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 65 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 66 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 67 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 2 68 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 2 69 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1 70 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 71 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 72 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 73 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1 74 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1 75 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1 76 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac -5

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 10 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 4 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 6 5 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 6 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 7 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 8 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 3 9 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 3 10 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 3 11 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 12 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 13 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 14 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 15 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2 16 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 17 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2 18 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 2 19 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 21 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1 23 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 24 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 25 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 26 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Combined Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 22 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 23 3 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 57 4 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 59 5 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 75 6 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 7 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 78 8 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 92 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 112 10 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 125 11 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 12 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 135 13 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 143 14 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 151 15 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 153 16 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 170 17 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 173 18 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 195 19 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 208 20 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 218 21 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 258 22 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 276