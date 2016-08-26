Vuelta a Espana: Van Genechten wins stage 7
Contador crashes in final kilometre, Atapuma retains overall lead
Stage 7: Maceda - Puebla de Sanabria
Belgium's Jonas van Genechten (IAM Cycling) won stage seven of the Vuelta a Espana after another intense day of racing in northern Spain and a hectic chase in the finale of the stage to Puebla de Sanabria.
Related Articles
A late two-rider attack by Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) looked set to make it to the finish but they were caught and passed with 100 metres to go, with van Genechten emerging from the wheels to win the sprint. Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff) finished second, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) third and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) fourth.
Darwin Atapuma (BMC) finished with the leaders and so retained his red leader's jersey before the big mountain stages of the weekend. However Valverde picks up four more bonus seconds and is now just 8 seconds off the race lead. Froome is third at 42 seconds, with Quintana at 48 seconds.
A late crash saw Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) go down after a touch of wheels. He was given the same time as his overall rivals because the crash occurred in the final three kilometres, but he seemed to have suffered road rash on several points on his left side.
Like many of his IAM Cycling teammates, van Genechten is looking for a new team for 2017 and was overjoyed to win a Grand Tour stage.
"At the Vuelta the chances of a victory are really small. You have to fight every stage and I tried on stage 1 and 2. This was one of my goals and tried to just stay with the bunch today. This is the biggest win, for sure," van Genechten said.
How it unfolded
The profile of the rolling 158.5 km stage and the heat of the Spanish summer again produced another day of hard racing in one of the most remote areas of the country.
The attacks came thick and fast almost from the start, as riders tried to get in the break of the day, hoping the sprinters' teams and the overall contenders would let hem go. Eight riders eventually made the early move but they would face a hard day out front.
The eight were Victor Campenaerts (Lotto NL-Jumbo), Johan Le Bon (FDJ), Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal), Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac), Vegard Laengen (IAM Cycling) and Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis). They opened a gap of 3:22 over the top of the early Puerto de Allariz climb after 20km but the peloton refused to let them go.
The eight continued to fight on with several teams sharing the steady chase and keeping the gap below four minutes. BMC did some of the chase with Darwin Atapuma leading the race but they later moved off the front, with Trek-Segafredo and Giant-Alpecin sharing the workload as they hoped for a stage win opportunity. The overall contenders sat carefully in the peloton with their teammates, trying to save their legs for the important mountain stages at the weekend. Team Sky suffered a blow, however, when Michal Kwiatkowski climbed off. The British team said the former world champion had been suffering with lower back problems. Trek-Segafredo's Niccolo Bonifazio also quit the race as an intense first week of racing left its mark.
The break made it over the category three Alto de Fumaces climb after 80km, with Mate taking the climber's point. However the rolling roads took their toll with the peloton awaking to lead the chase. Martin Velits was on the front for Etixx-QuickStep thinking of teammate Gianni Meersman's sprint chances and Gianluca Brambilla. Other teams joined in the chase and upped the pace, condemning the break of the day.
Astana turn aggressive
Astana took to the front with 50km to go and quickly ate into the lead of the break, with Tinkoff and Movistar sat in their sky blue slipstream. The race came back together with 43km to go, just before the Alto de Padornelo climb.
As the climb began, Astana revealed their hand with Dario Cataldo surging away alone on the barren climb. He was soon joined by teammate Sanchez, Brambilla, Clarke and Mate to form an interesting move. Other counter-attacks were swept up as the peloton kept hopes of a sprint alive but the move opened a 30-second gap as the riders gave it their all. Brambilla started the stage just 1:22 down overall and so was a danger to Atapuma's race lead as well as a hindrance to the other riders in the break.
Cataldo seemed to sacrifice his chances for the good of the Astana team but the peloton used the speed of the fast descent to bring the break back into sight. The sprinters' teams sacrificed themselves in the hope of a catch and with 10km to go it seemed certain. But Clarke and Sanchez had other ideas and tried their hand.
The peloton seemed happy to have reeled in Brambilla and let the two open a 15-second lead on the fast valley to the finish. Lotto Soudal and Tinkoff lead the chase behind. The gap was still 10 seconds with 1.5km to go but the 500-metre uphill finish proved fatal. Contador crashed in the heat of the chase and then the peloton pounced on Clarke and Sanchez in sight of the line. Van Genechten did not hesitate and won the sprint well.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3:55:44
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|9
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|20
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|24
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|26
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|27
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|31
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|33
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|34
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|35
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|36
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|37
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|38
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|39
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|40
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|41
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|42
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|43
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|44
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|46
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|49
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|50
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|51
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|52
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|53
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|55
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|57
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|59
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|60
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|64
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|65
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|66
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|68
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|69
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|70
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|72
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|73
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|74
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|75
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|76
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|77
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|78
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|79
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|80
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|82
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|83
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|84
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|85
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|90
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|91
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|92
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|93
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|94
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|95
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|96
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|100
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|101
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|103
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|104
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|105
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|106
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:09:15
|108
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:48
|109
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|110
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:50
|111
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|113
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|114
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|115
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|116
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|117
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|118
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:11:09
|120
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|122
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|123
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|124
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|125
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|126
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|127
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|128
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|129
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|130
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|131
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|132
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|133
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|134
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|135
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|136
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|137
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|138
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|139
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|141
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|142
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|143
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|144
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|145
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|146
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|147
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|148
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|149
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|150
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|151
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|152
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|153
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|154
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|155
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|156
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|157
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|158
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|159
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|160
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|161
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|162
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|163
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|164
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|165
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|166
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:34
|167
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|168
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|169
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|170
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|171
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|172
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|173
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|174
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|175
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|176
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|177
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|178
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|179
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|180
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|181
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|182
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:17:48
|183
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|184
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|185
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|186
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|20
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|5
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|12
|6
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|8
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|8
|9
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|11
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|12
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:47:12
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|IAM Cycling
|6
|FDJ
|7
|Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Etixx - Quick Step
|9
|Team Sky
|10
|Orica BikeExchange
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|Bora-Argon 18
|13
|Team Giant Alpecin
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|Team Katusha
|16
|Tinkoff
|17
|Lampre - Merida
|18
|Dimension Data
|19
|Trek - Segafredo
|20
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|21
|Direct Energie
|0:11:09
|22
|Lotto Nl -Jumbo
|0:19:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|25:41:05
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:32
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:07
|7
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:01:12
|8
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:14
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:22
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:28
|11
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:52
|13
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:55
|14
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:07
|15
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:13
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:17
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:20
|18
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:34
|19
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:46
|20
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:50
|21
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:51
|22
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:57
|23
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:09
|24
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:10
|25
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:11
|26
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:13
|27
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:22
|28
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:42
|29
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:44
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:49
|31
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:54
|33
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:56
|34
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:58
|35
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:27
|36
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:35
|37
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:09
|38
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:15
|39
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:07:30
|40
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:08:35
|41
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:18
|42
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:19
|43
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:13:40
|44
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:13:41
|45
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:23
|46
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:47
|47
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:16:08
|48
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:27
|50
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:55
|51
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:41
|52
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:00
|53
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:21:25
|54
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:15
|55
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:17
|56
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:16
|57
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:28
|58
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:47
|59
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:23
|60
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:25:29
|61
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:08
|62
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:26:46
|63
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:51
|64
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:27:21
|65
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:22
|66
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:36
|67
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:29:14
|68
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:29:22
|69
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:29:32
|70
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:30:32
|71
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:31:00
|72
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:32:33
|73
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:34:17
|74
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:34:57
|75
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:35:21
|76
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:36:14
|77
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:36:15
|78
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:29
|79
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:37:46
|80
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:37:54
|81
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:38:08
|82
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:38:22
|83
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:40:19
|84
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|85
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:41:41
|86
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:03
|87
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:42:48
|88
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:43:01
|89
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:43:08
|90
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:43:24
|91
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:44:42
|92
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:44:48
|93
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:55
|94
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:45:17
|95
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:45:50
|96
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:45:52
|97
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:46:25
|98
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:46:31
|99
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:46:50
|100
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:53
|101
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:08
|102
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:47:09
|103
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:47:25
|104
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:37
|105
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:15
|106
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|107
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:48:33
|108
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:48:43
|109
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|110
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:49:16
|111
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:49:44
|112
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:50:05
|113
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:50:10
|114
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:50:22
|115
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:50:31
|116
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:50:46
|117
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:07
|118
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:51:12
|119
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:51:54
|120
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:52:12
|121
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:21
|122
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:53:00
|123
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:53:02
|124
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:53:04
|125
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:53:13
|126
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:53:14
|127
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:53:15
|128
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:53:18
|129
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:53:47
|130
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:20
|131
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:55:09
|132
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:55:18
|133
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:56:00
|134
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:56:17
|135
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:56:33
|136
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:56:35
|137
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:10
|138
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:57:29
|139
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:57:40
|140
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:58:48
|141
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|1:00:00
|142
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:00:12
|143
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:00:37
|144
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|145
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:00:58
|146
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|1:01:43
|147
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:02:21
|148
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|1:02:35
|149
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:02:44
|150
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|1:03:52
|151
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:04:26
|152
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|1:04:29
|153
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:04:35
|154
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:05:24
|155
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:05:25
|156
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:05:30
|157
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:06:50
|158
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|1:07:07
|159
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:07:57
|160
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:07:58
|161
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|1:08:13
|162
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:26
|163
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1:08:39
|164
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:09:00
|165
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:09:08
|166
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|1:09:17
|167
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:09:53
|168
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:10:25
|169
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:12:11
|170
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:12:26
|171
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:12:27
|172
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:12:37
|173
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:13:40
|174
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:13:49
|175
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:14:05
|176
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:14:21
|177
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:14:31
|178
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|1:15:25
|179
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:15:38
|180
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:16:32
|181
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:16:54
|182
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|1:17:04
|183
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:17:52
|184
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:19:13
|185
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:24:54
|186
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:36:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|39
|4
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|37
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|6
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|28
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|26
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|25
|9
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|10
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|11
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|20
|12
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|13
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|20
|14
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|16
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|17
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|18
|18
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|19
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|20
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|21
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|22
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|23
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|15
|24
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|14
|25
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|26
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|27
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|12
|28
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|12
|29
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|30
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|31
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|32
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|33
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|35
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|9
|36
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|8
|37
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|8
|38
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|39
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|8
|40
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|41
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|42
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|43
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|44
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|45
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|46
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|47
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|48
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|49
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|50
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|5
|51
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|5
|52
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|4
|53
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|54
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|55
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|4
|56
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|57
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|58
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|59
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|3
|60
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|61
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|62
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|63
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|64
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|65
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|66
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|67
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|2
|68
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|69
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|70
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|71
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|72
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|73
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|1
|74
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|75
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|76
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|10
|pts
|2
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|4
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|6
|5
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|6
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|7
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|8
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|3
|9
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|3
|10
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|3
|11
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|12
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|13
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|14
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|16
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|17
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|18
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2
|19
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|21
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|23
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|24
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|25
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|26
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|22
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|3
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|4
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|59
|5
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|75
|6
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|76
|7
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|78
|8
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|92
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|112
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|11
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|12
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|135
|13
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|143
|14
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|151
|15
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|153
|16
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|170
|17
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|173
|18
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|195
|19
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|208
|20
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|218
|21
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|258
|22
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|276
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|76:03:00
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|3
|Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|4
|Team Sky
|0:01:12
|5
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:01:50
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:53
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:07:07
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:46
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:33
|10
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:08:59
|11
|Orica BikeExchange
|0:13:48
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:14:36
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:55
|14
|Tinkoff
|0:20:59
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:23:23
|16
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:23:25
|17
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:26:29
|18
|Lampre - Merida
|0:37:33
|19
|Lotto Nl -Jumbo
|0:45:29
|20
|Direct Energie
|0:51:59
|21
|FDJ
|0:52:58
|22
|Team Giant Alpecin
|1:38:30
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy