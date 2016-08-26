Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Van Genechten wins stage 7

Contador crashes in final kilometre, Atapuma retains overall lead

Image 1 of 45

Jonas Van Genechten (IAM Cycling) wins stage 7 at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana

Jonas Van Genechten (IAM Cycling) wins stage 7 at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 45

Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo)

Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 45

Orica-BikeExchange riders on the Vuelta's stage 7 podium for top team

Orica-BikeExchange riders on the Vuelta's stage 7 podium for top team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

Jonas Van Genechten (IAM Cycling) wins stage 7 at the Vuelta

Jonas Van Genechten (IAM Cycling) wins stage 7 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 45

Riders approach the finish line of stage 7 at the Vuelta

Riders approach the finish line of stage 7 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 45

Jan Bakelants (Ag2R)

Jan Bakelants (Ag2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 45

Darwin Atapuma in red during stage 7

Darwin Atapuma in red during stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 45

The day's breakaway during stage 7 at the Vuelta

The day's breakaway during stage 7 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 45

The day's breakaway during stage 7 at the Vuelta

The day's breakaway during stage 7 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 45

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 45

The peloton in action during stage 7

The peloton in action during stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 45

Jonas van Genechten (IAM Cycling)

Jonas van Genechten (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 45

Etixx riders joke about during the stage

Etixx riders joke about during the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 45

Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin)

Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 45

Gianni Meersman in the Vuelta's green points jersey

Gianni Meersman in the Vuelta's green points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 45

Jonas Van Genechten (IAM Cycling) wins stage 7 at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana

Jonas Van Genechten (IAM Cycling) wins stage 7 at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana
Image 17 of 45

Jonas van Genechten (IAM Cycling) bears down on the stage 7 finish line at the Vuelta.

Jonas van Genechten (IAM Cycling) bears down on the stage 7 finish line at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 45

Jonas van Genechten (IAM Cycling) on the stage 7 podium at the Vuelta

Jonas van Genechten (IAM Cycling) on the stage 7 podium at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 45

Darwin Atapuma in the race leader's jersey in the Vuelta's stage 7 podium.

Darwin Atapuma in the race leader's jersey in the Vuelta's stage 7 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 45

Darwin Atapuma in the white jersey on the stage 7 podium.

Darwin Atapuma in the white jersey on the stage 7 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 45

Alexandre Geniez in the mountains jersey on the stage 7 podium

Alexandre Geniez in the mountains jersey on the stage 7 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

Gianni Meersman in the points jersey on the stage 7 podium

Gianni Meersman in the points jersey on the stage 7 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 45

Yukiya Arashiro walking his dog Corin prior to the 7th stage of the 71st edition of 'La Vuelta' Tour of Spain

Yukiya Arashiro walking his dog Corin prior to the 7th stage of the 71st edition of 'La Vuelta' Tour of Spain
Image 24 of 45

Colombians Darwin Atapuma and Nairo Quintana talk before the start of stage 7

Colombians Darwin Atapuma and Nairo Quintana talk before the start of stage 7
Image 25 of 45

Chris Froome and Nairo Quintana before the start of stage 7

Chris Froome and Nairo Quintana before the start of stage 7
Image 26 of 45

Alberto Contador and Chris Froome before the start of stage 7

Alberto Contador and Chris Froome before the start of stage 7
Image 27 of 45

Jonas Van Genechten (IAM Cycling) wins stage 7 at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana

Jonas Van Genechten (IAM Cycling) wins stage 7 at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana
Image 28 of 45

The peloton in action during stage 7 at the Vuelta

The peloton in action during stage 7 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

The peloton in action during stage 7 at the Vuelta

The peloton in action during stage 7 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Philippe Gilbert leads the BMC line during stage 7 at the Vuelta

Philippe Gilbert leads the BMC line during stage 7 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Bart de Clercq on the road during stage 7

Bart de Clercq on the road during stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

Pavel Kochetkov in the feed zone during stage 7

Pavel Kochetkov in the feed zone during stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

Gatis Smukulis gets aero during stage 7

Gatis Smukulis gets aero during stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

Martin Velits leads the pack during stage 7

Martin Velits leads the pack during stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 45

Martin Velits leads the pack during stage 7

Martin Velits leads the pack during stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 45

Philippe Gilbert gets aero during stage 7

Philippe Gilbert gets aero during stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 45

Danillo Wyss leads Darwin Atapuma

Danillo Wyss leads Darwin Atapuma
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 45

Danillo Wyss leads Darwin Atapuma

Danillo Wyss leads Darwin Atapuma
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 45

Johannes Frohlinger (Giant-Alpecin)

Johannes Frohlinger (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 45

Gatis Smukulis

Gatis Smukulis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 45

Bart de Clercq on the road during stage 7

Bart de Clercq on the road during stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 45

The peloton in action during stage 7 at the Vuelta

The peloton in action during stage 7 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 45

Johannes Frohlinger (Giant-Alpecin) leads the bunch during stage 7

Johannes Frohlinger (Giant-Alpecin) leads the bunch during stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 45

Darwin Atapuma in red during stage 7 at the Vuelta

Darwin Atapuma in red during stage 7 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Belgium's Jonas van Genechten (IAM Cycling) won stage seven of the Vuelta a Espana after another intense day of racing in northern Spain and a hectic chase in the finale of the stage to Puebla de Sanabria.

Related Articles

Vuelta a Espana stage 7 video highlights

Alberto Contador furious after crashing late in Vuelta a Espana

Collision with team car knocks Taaramäe out of Vuelta a Espana

A late two-rider attack by Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) looked set to make it to the finish but they were caught and passed with 100 metres to go, with van Genechten emerging from the wheels to win the sprint. Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff) finished second, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) third and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) fourth.

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) finished with the leaders and so retained his red leader's jersey before the big mountain stages of the weekend. However Valverde picks up four more bonus seconds and is now just 8 seconds off the race lead. Froome is third at 42 seconds, with Quintana at 48 seconds.

A late crash saw Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) go down after a touch of wheels. He was given the same time as his overall rivals because the crash occurred in the final three kilometres, but he seemed to have suffered road rash on several points on his left side.

Like many of his IAM Cycling teammates, van Genechten is looking for a new team for 2017 and was overjoyed to win a Grand Tour stage.

"At the Vuelta the chances of a victory are really small. You have to fight every stage and I tried on stage 1 and 2. This was one of my goals and tried to just stay with the bunch today. This is the biggest win, for sure," van Genechten said.

How it unfolded

The profile of the rolling 158.5 km stage and the heat of the Spanish summer again produced another day of hard racing in one of the most remote areas of the country.

The attacks came thick and fast almost from the start, as riders tried to get in the break of the day, hoping the sprinters' teams and the overall contenders would let hem go. Eight riders eventually made the early move but they would face a hard day out front.

The eight were Victor Campenaerts (Lotto NL-Jumbo), Johan Le Bon (FDJ), Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal), Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac), Vegard Laengen (IAM Cycling) and Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis). They opened a gap of 3:22 over the top of the early Puerto de Allariz climb after 20km but the peloton refused to let them go.

The eight continued to fight on with several teams sharing the steady chase and keeping the gap below four minutes. BMC did some of the chase with Darwin Atapuma leading the race but they later moved off the front, with Trek-Segafredo and Giant-Alpecin sharing the workload as they hoped for a stage win opportunity. The overall contenders sat carefully in the peloton with their teammates, trying to save their legs for the important mountain stages at the weekend. Team Sky suffered a blow, however, when Michal Kwiatkowski climbed off. The British team said the former world champion had been suffering with lower back problems. Trek-Segafredo's Niccolo Bonifazio also quit the race as an intense first week of racing left its mark.

The break made it over the category three Alto de Fumaces climb after 80km, with Mate taking the climber's point. However the rolling roads took their toll with the peloton awaking to lead the chase. Martin Velits was on the front for Etixx-QuickStep thinking of teammate Gianni Meersman's sprint chances and Gianluca Brambilla. Other teams joined in the chase and upped the pace, condemning the break of the day.

Astana turn aggressive

Astana took to the front with 50km to go and quickly ate into the lead of the break, with Tinkoff and Movistar sat in their sky blue slipstream. The race came back together with 43km to go, just before the Alto de Padornelo climb.

As the climb began, Astana revealed their hand with Dario Cataldo surging away alone on the barren climb. He was soon joined by teammate Sanchez, Brambilla, Clarke and Mate to form an interesting move. Other counter-attacks were swept up as the peloton kept hopes of a sprint alive but the move opened a 30-second gap as the riders gave it their all. Brambilla started the stage just 1:22 down overall and so was a danger to Atapuma's race lead as well as a hindrance to the other riders in the break.

Cataldo seemed to sacrifice his chances for the good of the Astana team but the peloton used the speed of the fast descent to bring the break back into sight. The sprinters' teams sacrificed themselves in the hope of a catch and with 10km to go it seemed certain. But Clarke and Sanchez had other ideas and tried their hand.

The peloton seemed happy to have reeled in Brambilla and let the two open a 15-second lead on the fast valley to the finish. Lotto Soudal and Tinkoff lead the chase behind. The gap was still 10 seconds with 1.5km to go but the 500-metre uphill finish proved fatal. Contador crashed in the heat of the chase and then the peloton pounced on Clarke and Sanchez in sight of the line. Van Genechten did not hesitate and won the sprint well. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling3:55:44
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
6Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
9Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
12Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
15Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
16Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
17Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
20Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
21Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
22Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
23Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
24Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
25Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
26Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
27Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
31Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
32Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
33Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
34Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
35Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
36Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
37Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
38Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
39Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
40Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
41Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
42Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
43Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
44Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
45Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
46François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
48Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
49George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
50Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
51Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
52Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
53Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
54Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
55Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
57Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
58Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
59Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
60Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
64Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
65José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
66Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
67Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
68Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
69Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
70Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
72Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
73Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
74Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
75Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
76Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
77Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
78Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
79Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
80Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
81Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
82Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
83David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
84Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
85Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
86Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
87Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
88Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
90Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
91Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
92Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
93Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
94Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
95Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
96Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
97Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
98Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
99Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
100Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
101Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
103Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
104Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
105José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
106Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
107Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:09:15
108Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:48
109Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
110Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:50
111Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
112Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
113Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
114Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
115Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
116Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
117Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
118Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:11:09
120Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
121Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
122Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
123Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
124Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
125Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
126Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
127Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
128Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
129Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
130Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
131Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
132Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
133Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
134Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
135Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
136Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
137Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
138Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
139Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
140Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
141Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
142Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
143Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
144Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
145Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
146Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
147Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
148Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
149Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
150Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
151Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
152Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
153Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
154Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
155Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
156Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
157Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
158Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
159José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
160David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
161Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
162Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
163Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
164Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
165Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
166Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:34
167Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
168Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
169Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
170Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
171Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
172Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
173Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
174Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
175Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
176Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
177Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
178Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
179Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
180Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
181Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
182Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:17:48
183Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
184Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
185Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
186Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Sprint 1 - A Gudiña. N-525. Sprint Intermedio - 104.0 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling4pts
2Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Finish Line Points - Meta. Puebla De Sanabria. - 158.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling25pts
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team20
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
5Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ12
6Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step9
8Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data8
9Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
11Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
12Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
13Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 181

KOM 1 - Pto De Allariz. - 25.3 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling2
3Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

KOM 2 - Alto De Fumaces - 80.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

KOM 3 - Alto De Padornelo. - 140.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Most Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale11:47:12
2BMC Racing Team
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Movistar Team
5IAM Cycling
6FDJ
7Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
8Etixx - Quick Step
9Team Sky
10Orica BikeExchange
11Lotto Soudal
12Bora-Argon 18
13Team Giant Alpecin
14Astana Pro Team
15Team Katusha
16Tinkoff
17Lampre - Merida
18Dimension Data
19Trek - Segafredo
20Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
21Direct Energie0:11:09
22Lotto Nl -Jumbo0:19:40

General Classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team25:41:05
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:32
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:38
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
6Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:07
7Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:01:12
8Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:14
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:22
10Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:28
11Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
12Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:01:52
13David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:55
14Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:07
15Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:13
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:17
17Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:20
18Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:34
19Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:02:46
20Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:50
21José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:02:51
22Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:57
23George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:09
24Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:03:10
25Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:11
26Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:13
27Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:22
28Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:42
29Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:44
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:49
31Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:54
33Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:56
34Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:58
35Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:27
36Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:35
37Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:06:09
38Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:15
39Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:07:30
40Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:08:35
41Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:18
42Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:19
43Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:13:40
44Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:13:41
45Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:23
46Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:47
47Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:16:08
48Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
49Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:16:27
50Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:55
51Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:41
52Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:00
53Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:21:25
54Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:15
55Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:17
56Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:16
57Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:28
58Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:23:47
59Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:25:23
60Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:25:29
61Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:08
62Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:26:46
63Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:51
64Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:27:21
65Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:22
66Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:36
67Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:29:14
68Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:29:22
69Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:29:32
70Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:30:32
71Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:31:00
72Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:32:33
73Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:34:17
74Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange0:34:57
75Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:35:21
76Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:36:14
77Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:36:15
78Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:29
79Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:37:46
80Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:37:54
81José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:38:08
82Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:38:22
83Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:40:19
84Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
85José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:41:41
86Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:42:03
87Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:42:48
88Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:43:01
89Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:43:08
90Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:43:24
91Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:44:42
92Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:44:48
93François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:55
94Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:45:17
95Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:45:50
96Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:45:52
97Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:46:25
98Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:46:31
99Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:46:50
100Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:46:53
101Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:47:08
102Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:47:09
103Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:47:25
104Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:47:37
105Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:15
106Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
107Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:48:33
108Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:48:43
109David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
110Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:49:16
111Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:49:44
112Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:50:05
113Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:50:10
114Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:50:22
115Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:50:31
116Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:50:46
117Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:51:07
118Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:51:12
119Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:51:54
120Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:52:12
121Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:21
122Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:53:00
123Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:53:02
124Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:53:04
125Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:53:13
126Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:53:14
127Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:53:15
128Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:53:18
129Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:53:47
130Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:54:20
131Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:55:09
132Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:55:18
133Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:56:00
134Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:56:17
135Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:56:33
136Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:56:35
137Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:57:10
138Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:57:29
139Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:57:40
140Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:58:48
141Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team1:00:00
142Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1:00:12
143Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step1:00:37
144Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
145Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac1:00:58
146Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida1:01:43
147Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:02:21
148Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha1:02:35
149Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:02:44
150Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1:03:52
151Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie1:04:26
152Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha1:04:29
153Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:04:35
154Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange1:05:24
155Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:05:25
156Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:05:30
157Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:06:50
158Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie1:07:07
159Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data1:07:57
160Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange1:07:58
161Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida1:08:13
162Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1:08:26
163Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:08:39
164Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:09:00
165Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:09:08
166Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data1:09:17
167Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin1:09:53
168Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:10:25
169David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:12:11
170Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:12:26
171Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:12:27
172Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:12:37
173Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:13:40
174Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:13:49
175Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1:14:05
176Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data1:14:21
177Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange1:14:31
178Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ1:15:25
179Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step1:15:38
180Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie1:16:32
181Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:16:54
182Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ1:17:04
183Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:17:52
184Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie1:19:13
185Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:24:54
186Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie1:36:46

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step60pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team50
3Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team39
4Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling37
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo36
6Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ28
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ26
8Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange25
9Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie25
10Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits23
11Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team20
12Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team20
13Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team20
14Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
16Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac18
17Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data18
18Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
19Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16
20Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange16
21Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
22Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale15
23Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team15
24Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange14
25Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
26Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team13
27Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ12
28Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data12
29Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin12
30Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step10
31Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team10
32Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
33Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling9
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac9
35Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data9
36Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team8
37Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team8
38Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin8
39Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha8
40Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team7
41Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
42Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
43Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac6
44José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
45Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 186
46Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ6
47Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step5
48Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
49Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
50Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling5
51Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange5
52Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha4
53Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
54Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling4
55Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data4
56Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
57Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
58Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
59Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida3
60Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data3
61Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
62Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha3
63Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
64Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling2
65Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
66Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
67Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ2
68Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie2
69Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1
70Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
71Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
72Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
73Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1
74Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 181
75Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1
76Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac-5

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ10pts
2Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
4Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data6
5Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5
6Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
7Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
8Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha3
9Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ3
10Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team3
11Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
12Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
13Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
14Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha2
15Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2
16Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
17Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182
18Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling2
19Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
21Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1
23Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
24Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
25Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
26Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1

Combined Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team22pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team23
3Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team57
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step59
5Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie75
6Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team76
7Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac78
8Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ92
9Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac112
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale125
11Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits128
12Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha135
13Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA143
14Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step151
15Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling153
16Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal170
17Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18173
18Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling195
19Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal208
20Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data218
21Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ258
22Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie276

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team76:03:00
2BMC Racing Team0:00:53
3Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
4Team Sky0:01:12
5Etixx - Quick Step0:01:50
6Lotto Soudal0:05:53
7IAM Cycling0:07:07
8AG2R La Mondiale0:07:46
9Astana Pro Team0:08:33
10Trek - Segafredo0:08:59
11Orica BikeExchange0:13:48
12Team Katusha0:14:36
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:55
14Tinkoff0:20:59
15Dimension Data0:23:23
16Bora-Argon 180:23:25
17Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:26:29
18Lampre - Merida0:37:33
19Lotto Nl -Jumbo0:45:29
20Direct Energie0:51:59
21FDJ0:52:58
22Team Giant Alpecin1:38:30

Latest on Cyclingnews