Vuelta a Espana: Team Sky win team time trial
Kennaugh takes lead, Contador loses time
Stage 1: Balneario Laias - Castrelo de Mino (TTT)
Team Sky claimed the opening stage of the 2016 Vuelta a Espana with victory in the 27.8 kilometre time trial. The British team clocked 30:37 to edge out Movistar by less than half a second. Peter Kennaugh led Chris Froome and his teammates over the line and will wear the first leader’s jersey of the race on stage 2.
Related Articles
Orica-BikeExchange had led the stage and looked set to win but were forced to settle for third, six seconds off the wining time.
Alberto Contador’s Tinkoff team looked in contention for a top five place at the first time check but suffered in the second half of the race and conceded a telling 52 seconds at the line.
The win marked Kennaugh first appearance in the leader’s jersey of a Grand Tour and comes after he missed the Tour de France through injury and ruled himself out of contention for the Olympic Games due to a lack of form.
Both Team Sky and Movistar were evenly matched throughout the testing course with the Spanish team 8 seconds off Froome’s squad at the first check at 9.4 kilometres. The gap dropped to 6 seconds at 18.2 kilometres before Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana’s team set the provisionally fastest time at the finish, nudging out Orica in the process.
When Team Sky came to the finish they were on the rivet with Kennaugh driving for the line but Chris Froome momentarily cut adrift from the remaining five riders. The Tour de France winner made it back, just, with the win secured and the race lead guaranteed when Contador’s men limped home.
How it unfolded
The third Grand Tour of this campaign started in tranquil conditions as the sun set over Balneario Laias. Bora Argon were the first team to start and they duly set about posting respectable times at all of the intermediate time checks. The same could not be said of Giant-Alepcin, AG2R La Mondiale or Lampre Merida, with all three teams off the pace even after just 9.4 kilometres of racing.
Astana, coming into the race with Miguel Angel Lopez as their leader were forced to wait when the rider slipped his chain but they recovered well, finishing behind Bora by just one second at the finish.
Former world champions in this discipline, Etixx QuickStep soon pushed the German team into second but back down the course Orica BikeExchange and BMC Racing were locked in a close dual.
The two teams were locked on the same time at the first check before BMC nudged ahead by 6 seconds at the 18.2 kilometre time check.
Sky, meanwhile, were pacing their effort well, doing just enough to keep the two leading teams within a few seconds.
When Orica clocked a time of 30:43 they looked to be the squad with BMC unable to push them off the top spot.
However Movistar and Team Sky were still to finish. Both teams came into the race with serious ambitions of winning the overall but Sky, and Kennaugh, drew first blood.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|0:30:37
|2
|Movistar
|3
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:06
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Etixx-QuickStep
|0:00:22
|6
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:27
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:50
|8
|Cannondale
|0:00:52
|9
|Tinkoff
|10
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:57
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:58
|12
|FDJ
|0:01:05
|13
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:13
|14
|Katusha
|0:01:17
|15
|Dimension Data
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:27
|17
|Cofidis
|0:01:34
|18
|Caja Rural-RGA Seguros
|0:01:36
|19
|Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:01:48
|20
|Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:50
|21
|Direct Energie
|0:01:55
|22
|Lampre-Merida
|0:02:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:30:37
|2
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|4
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:01
|12
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:06
|13
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|15
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|17
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|18
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|24
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:10
|25
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:22
|26
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:27
|31
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|33
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|35
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:43
|36
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47
|37
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:50
|38
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|44
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|50
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|51
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|52
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|53
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|54
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|55
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:57
|56
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|57
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|58
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|59
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|60
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:58
|61
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:05
|66
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|67
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|68
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|69
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|71
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:12
|72
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:13
|73
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|74
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|75
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|76
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|77
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|78
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|79
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|80
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|82
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|0:01:17
|81
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|84
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|85
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|86
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|87
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|88
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|89
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|90
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|91
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:19
|92
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:20
|93
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:17
|94
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:27
|95
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:32
|100
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|101
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:34
|102
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|103
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:36
|108
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|109
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|110
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|111
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|112
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|113
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:48
|114
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:50
|119
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|121
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|122
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|123
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|124
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:55
|125
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|126
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|127
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|128
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|129
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:01
|130
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:02:03
|131
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|133
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:05
|134
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|135
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:08
|137
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|138
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|139
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|140
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|141
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:13
|142
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|143
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:18
|144
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:19
|145
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:02:23
|146
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:34
|147
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|148
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|149
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|150
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|151
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:46
|152
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|153
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:49
|154
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:51
|155
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:00
|156
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:04
|157
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|158
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|159
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|160
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:03:06
|161
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:09
|162
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:13
|163
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|164
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:14
|165
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:15
|166
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:16
|167
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|168
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:18
|169
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:22
|170
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:24
|171
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:27
|172
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:39
|173
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:47
|174
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|175
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|176
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|177
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:50
|178
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:04:04
|179
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:19
|180
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|181
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|182
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|183
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:32
|184
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:34
|185
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|186
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:04:39
|187
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|188
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|189
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:44
|190
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:45
|191
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:51
|192
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:53
|193
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:14
|194
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|195
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:25
|196
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:40
|197
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:02
|198
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy