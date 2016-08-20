Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Team Sky win team time trial

Kennaugh takes lead, Contador loses time

Image 1 of 45

Peter Kennaugh in the Vuelta's red jersey

Peter Kennaugh in the Vuelta's red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 45

Team Sky riders celebrate winning stage 1

Team Sky riders celebrate winning stage 1
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 45

Giant-Alpecin

Giant-Alpecin
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 45

Team Sky on their way to the win

Team Sky on their way to the win
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 45

Team Sky on their way to the win

Team Sky on their way to the win
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 45

Lampre-Merida

Lampre-Merida
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 45

Tinkoff

Tinkoff
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 45

Movistar's Alejandro Valverde waits for the start

Movistar's Alejandro Valverde waits for the start
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 45

Team Sky riders celebrate winning stage 1

Team Sky riders celebrate winning stage 1
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 45

Team Sky on the way to winning the Vuelta's opening stage

Team Sky on the way to winning the Vuelta's opening stage
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 45

Tinkoff finished ninth, 52 seconds down

Tinkoff finished ninth, 52 seconds down
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 45

Astana on the road during stage 1 at the Vuelta.

Astana on the road during stage 1 at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 45

Team Sky riders celebrate winning stage 1

Team Sky riders celebrate winning stage 1
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 45

Bora-Argon 18

Bora-Argon 18
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 45

Movistar finished less than half a second out of first.

Movistar finished less than half a second out of first.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 45

Team Sky riders celebrate on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium.

Team Sky riders celebrate on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 45

Team Sky riders celebrate on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium.

Team Sky riders celebrate on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 45

Team Sky riders celebrate on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium.

Team Sky riders celebrate on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 45

Team Sky riders celebrate on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium.

Team Sky riders celebrate on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 45

Team Sky riders celebrate on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium.

Team Sky riders celebrate on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 45

Team Sky riders on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium.

Team Sky riders on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

Chris Froome answers questions after the Vuelta's opening team time trial.

Chris Froome answers questions after the Vuelta's opening team time trial.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 45

Team Sky riders on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium.

Team Sky riders on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

Team Sky riders celebrate on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium.

Team Sky riders celebrate on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 45

Team Sky riders celebrate on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium.

Team Sky riders celebrate on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 45

Team Sky riders celebrate on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium.

Team Sky riders celebrate on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 45

Team Sky riders celebrate on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium.

Team Sky riders celebrate on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 45

Peter Kennaugh on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium

Peter Kennaugh on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

Peter Kennaugh in the Vuelta's red jersey

Peter Kennaugh in the Vuelta's red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Team Sky riders celebrate on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium.

Team Sky riders celebrate on the Vuelta's stage 1 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Team Sky on the way to winning the Vuelta's opening stage.

Team Sky on the way to winning the Vuelta's opening stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

Etixx-QuickStep

Etixx-QuickStep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

Etixx-QuickStep

Etixx-QuickStep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

Etixx-QuickStep

Etixx-QuickStep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

Katusha

Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 45

AG2R La Mondiale

AG2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 45

BMC On the way to fourth

BMC On the way to fourth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 45

Team Sky on the way to winning the Vuelta's opening stage.

Team Sky on the way to winning the Vuelta's opening stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 45

Team Sky on the way to winning the Vuelta's opening stage.

Team Sky on the way to winning the Vuelta's opening stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 45

Team Sky on the way to winning the Vuelta's opening stage.

Team Sky on the way to winning the Vuelta's opening stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 45

Trek Segafredo in team time trial mode

Trek Segafredo in team time trial mode
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 45

Team Movistar finish second in the team time trial

Team Movistar finish second in the team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 45

BMC Racing in time trial mode at the Vuelta

BMC Racing in time trial mode at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 45

Team Sky ride to the win on stage 1 of the 2016 Vuelta a Espana

Team Sky ride to the win on stage 1 of the 2016 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 45

Giant Alpecin

Giant Alpecin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky claimed the opening stage of the 2016 Vuelta a Espana with victory in the 27.8 kilometre time trial. The British team clocked 30:37 to edge out Movistar by less than half a second. Peter Kennaugh led Chris Froome and his teammates over the line and will wear the first leader’s jersey of the race on stage 2.

Orica-BikeExchange had led the stage and looked set to win but were forced to settle for third, six seconds off the wining time.

Alberto Contador’s Tinkoff team looked in contention for a top five place at the first time check but suffered in the second half of the race and conceded a telling 52 seconds at the line.

The win marked Kennaugh first appearance in the leader’s jersey of a Grand Tour and comes after he missed the Tour de France through injury and ruled himself out of contention for the Olympic Games due to a lack of form.

Both Team Sky and Movistar were evenly matched throughout the testing course with the Spanish team 8 seconds off Froome’s squad at the first check at 9.4 kilometres. The gap dropped to 6 seconds at 18.2 kilometres before Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana’s team set the provisionally fastest time at the finish, nudging out Orica in the process.

When Team Sky came to the finish they were on the rivet with Kennaugh driving for the line but Chris Froome momentarily cut adrift from the remaining five riders. The Tour de France winner made it back, just, with the win secured and the race lead guaranteed when Contador’s men limped home.

How it unfolded

The third Grand Tour of this campaign started in tranquil conditions as the sun set over Balneario Laias. Bora Argon were the first team to start and they duly set about posting respectable times at all of the intermediate time checks. The same could not be said of Giant-Alepcin, AG2R La Mondiale or Lampre Merida, with all three teams off the pace even after just 9.4 kilometres of racing.

Astana, coming into the race with Miguel Angel Lopez as their leader were forced to wait when the rider slipped his chain but they recovered well, finishing behind Bora by just one second at the finish.

Former world champions in this discipline, Etixx QuickStep soon pushed the German team into second but back down the course Orica BikeExchange and BMC Racing were locked in a close dual.

The two teams were locked on the same time at the first check before BMC nudged ahead by 6 seconds at the 18.2 kilometre time check.

Sky, meanwhile, were pacing their effort well, doing just enough to keep the two leading teams within a few seconds.

When Orica clocked a time of 30:43 they looked to be the squad with BMC unable to push them off the top spot.

However Movistar and Team Sky were still to finish. Both teams came into the race with serious ambitions of winning the overall but Sky, and Kennaugh, drew first blood.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky0:30:37
2Movistar
3Orica-BikeExchange0:00:06
4BMC Racing Team0:00:07
5Etixx-QuickStep0:00:22
6LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:27
7Trek-Segafredo0:00:50
8Cannondale0:00:52
9Tinkoff
10Bora-Argon 180:00:57
11Astana Pro Team0:00:58
12FDJ0:01:05
13IAM Cycling0:01:13
14Katusha0:01:17
15Dimension Data
16Lotto Soudal0:01:27
17Cofidis0:01:34
18Caja Rural-RGA Seguros0:01:36
19Ag2r-La Mondiale0:01:48
20Giant-Alpecin0:01:50
21Direct Energie0:01:55
22Lampre-Merida0:02:09

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:30:37
2Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
4Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
7Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
8Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
10Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:01
12Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:06
13Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
14Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
15Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
16Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
17Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
18Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
22Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
23David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:00:09
24Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:10
25Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:22
26Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
28Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
30Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:27
31Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
32Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
34George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
35David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:43
36Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
37Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:50
38Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
39Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
40Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
41Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
42Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
43Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
44Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
45Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
46Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
47Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
48Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
49Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
50Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff Team
51Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
52Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
53Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
54Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
55Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:57
56Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
57Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
58José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
59Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
60Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:58
61Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
62Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
63Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
64Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
65Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:01:05
66Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
67Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
68Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
69Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
70Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
71Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:01:12
72Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:13
73Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
74Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
75Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
76Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
77Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
78Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
79Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
80Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
82Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha0:01:17
81Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
84Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
85Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
86Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
87Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
88Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
89Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
90Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
91Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:19
92Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:01:20
93Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:17
94Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:27
95Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
96Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
99Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:01:32
100Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
101Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:34
102Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
103Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:36
108Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
109Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
110Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
111José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
112Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
113Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:48
114Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:50
119Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
120Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
121Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
122Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
123Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
124Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:55
125Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
126Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
127Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
128Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
129Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:02:01
130Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:02:03
131Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
132Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
133Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:05
134Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
135Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
136Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:02:08
137Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
138Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
139Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
140Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
141Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:13
142José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
143Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:18
144Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:02:19
145Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:02:23
146Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:02:34
147Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
148Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
149Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
150Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
151Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:46
152Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
153Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:49
154Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:51
155Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:00
156Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:04
157Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
158Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
159Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
160Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:03:06
161Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:09
162Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:13
163Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
164Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:14
165Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:15
166Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:03:16
167Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
168Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:18
169Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:22
170Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:24
171Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:27
172Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:39
173Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:47
174Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
175Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
176Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
177Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:50
178Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:04:04
179Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:19
180Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
181Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
182Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
183Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:32
184David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:34
185Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
186Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:04:39
187François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
188Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
189Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:44
190Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:04:45
191Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:51
192Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:53
193Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:05:14
194Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
195Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:25
196Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:40
197Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:02
198Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie

