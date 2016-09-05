Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Drucker wins stage 16

Nairo Quintana brings leader's jersey into second rest day

Image 1 of 44

Jempy Drucker (BMC) wins Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Jempy Drucker (BMC) wins Vuelta a Espana stage 16
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 44

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) meets with fans at the stage 16 start line

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) meets with fans at the stage 16 start line
Image 3 of 44

Jempy Drucker (BMC) victory salute after winning stage 16

Jempy Drucker (BMC) victory salute after winning stage 16
Image 4 of 44

Jempy Drucker (BMC) gets his first Grand Tour stage win

Jempy Drucker (BMC) gets his first Grand Tour stage win
Image 5 of 44

Jempy Drucker (BMC) celebrates his stage 16 victory

Jempy Drucker (BMC) celebrates his stage 16 victory
Image 6 of 44

Movistar's Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana celebrates on the podium retaining the red jersey after the 16th stage of the 71st edition of 'La Vuelta'

Movistar's Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana celebrates on the podium retaining the red jersey after the 16th stage of the 71st edition of 'La Vuelta'
Image 7 of 44

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) shake hands at the start of stage 16

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) shake hands at the start of stage 16
Image 8 of 44

BMC Racing Team's Luxembourgian cyclist Jean-Pierre Drucker (2nd R) sprints to win the 16th stage of the 71st edition of 'La Vuelta'

BMC Racing Team's Luxembourgian cyclist Jean-Pierre Drucker (2nd R) sprints to win the 16th stage of the 71st edition of 'La Vuelta'
Image 9 of 44

BMC Racing Team's Luxembourgian cyclist Jean-Pierre Drucker (L) celebrates winning as he crosses the finish line during the 16th stage of the 71st edition of 'La Vuelta'

BMC Racing Team's Luxembourgian cyclist Jean-Pierre Drucker (L) celebrates winning as he crosses the finish line during the 16th stage of the 71st edition of 'La Vuelta'
Image 10 of 44

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and teammate Alejandro Valverde talk ahead of stage 16

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and teammate Alejandro Valverde talk ahead of stage 16
Image 11 of 44

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) heads to the stage 16 start

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) heads to the stage 16 start
Image 12 of 44

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Vuelta a Espana stage 16
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 44

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Vuelta a Espana stage 16
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 44

Manuel Boaro (Tinkoff)

Manuel Boaro (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 44

Jempy Drucker (BMC) wins Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Jempy Drucker (BMC) wins Vuelta a Espana stage 16
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 44

Jempy Drucker (BMC) wins Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Jempy Drucker (BMC) wins Vuelta a Espana stage 16
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 44

Jempy Drucker (BMC) wins Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Jempy Drucker (BMC) wins Vuelta a Espana stage 16
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 44

Manuel Boaro (Tinkoff) Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Manuel Boaro (Tinkoff) Vuelta a Espana stage 16
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 44

Vuelta a Espana stage 16

Vuelta a Espana stage 16
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 44

Simon Yates before he crashed

Simon Yates before he crashed
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 44

Luis Angel Mate asked his Twitter followers if he should make the break

Luis Angel Mate asked his Twitter followers if he should make the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 44

Silvan Dillier at the front of the break

Silvan Dillier at the front of the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 44

Matvey Mamykin takes a drink

Matvey Mamykin takes a drink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 44

David de la Cruz in the peloton

David de la Cruz in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 44

The breakaway go past

The breakaway go past
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 44

Kenny Elissonde wears the polka dot jersey

Kenny Elissonde wears the polka dot jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 44

Tosh van der Sande smiles for the camera

Tosh van der Sande smiles for the camera
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 44

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 44

Sven Erik Bystrom leads the breakaway

Sven Erik Bystrom leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 44

Fans cheer the riders on a short ascent

Fans cheer the riders on a short ascent
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 44

Striking a pain face

Striking a pain face
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 44

The peloton on stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana

The peloton on stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 44

Nairo Quintana remained in the red jersey

Nairo Quintana remained in the red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 44

Etixx-QuickStep did a lot of work on the front of the peloton

Etixx-QuickStep did a lot of work on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 44

Yves Lampaert wants a new wheel

Yves Lampaert wants a new wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 44

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 44

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 44

It was clear weather for the riders on stage 16

It was clear weather for the riders on stage 16
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 44

Alberto Contador waits for the stage start

Alberto Contador waits for the stage start
Image 40 of 44

Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde have a discussion on the start line

Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde have a discussion on the start line
Image 41 of 44

Nairo Quintana is cheered on by some Colombian fans

Nairo Quintana is cheered on by some Colombian fans
Image 42 of 44

Alejandro Valverde at the start of stage 16

Alejandro Valverde at the start of stage 16
Image 43 of 44

Chris Froome and Alberto Contador greet each other at sign on

Chris Froome and Alberto Contador greet each other at sign on
Image 44 of 44

Jempy Drucker (BMC) celebrates his win

Jempy Drucker (BMC) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jempy Drucker (BMC Racing) claimed his first Grand Tour stage victory after winning the sprint finish on stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana. Drucker outsprinted Bora Argon's Rudiger Selig and Giant-Alpecin's Nikias Arndt in Peñíscola.

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep) finished fourth after being forced to take up his sprint with more than 200 metres to go. The Belgian, who has won two stages of this Vuelta a Espana, was left alone by his team had to wind up his sprint to bring back late attacker Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff), who had a small gap with just metres to go.

Drucker blew past a tiring Meersman with a hundred metres to go and won by a clear margin in the end. Meersman faded further with Selig and Arndt passing him before the line.

"It's nice, it's cool to have a victory in a Grand Tour it's nice to have that by your name," Drucker said after the stage. "I suffered a lot in the last stages, especially the day on the Aubisque. I always kept believing in the sprint stages and I was confident in my sprint. I only took my chance.

"[The finish] was hectic because of all the roundabouts, so it was about choosing the right wheels. I had Danilo Wyss who made a perfect job until almost the final kilometre and then I was just hoping and hoping to get the an opening and I made the perfect sprint."

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished safely inside the bunch to keep his place in the red jersey ahead of Chris Froome (Team Sky).

Watch Vuelta a Espana stage 16 highlights video

How it happened

The start of stage 16 was bogged down in the contentious issue surrounding the decision to keep 93 riders in the race despite them missing the time cut by more than 20 minutes on an explosive stage 15 to Formigal. Race director Javier Guillen stood by his decision when questioned by reporters, calling the situation exceptional.

Whatever the riders thought, the decision had been made and 164 riders made the start in Alcañiz, much to the relief of several teams who would have seen all their riders head home. With just one third category climb and a lengthy descent to the finish, stage 16 always looked like it would be one for the fast men. With so few opportunities for the sprinters, this was not one they were going to give away.

A six-man break got away very quickly, with Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis) among the number. Prior to the stage, Mate had garnered the opinion of his Twitter followers as to whether or not he should go in the break. On overwhelming number said yes and Maté duly abided. Joining Maté was Silvan Dillier (BMC), Sven Erik Bystrom (Katusha), Julien Morice (Direct Energie), Davide Villella (Cannondale) and Mario Costa (Lampre - Merida).

Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) had an unexpected interruption to his day when he and teammate Sam Bewley (Orica-BikeExchange) hit the deck in the middle of the peloton on a flat stretch of road. After a quick visit to the doctor's car, the pair were easily able to make it back up to the peloton.

IAM Cycling and Etixx-QuickStep kept a tight leash on the escapees, giving them no more than 3:30 minutes of an advantage before they started bringing them back. Giant-Alpecin and Dimension Data also lent a hand, giving Movistar a welcome break from the effort on the front of the bunch. As the leaders descended the Alto Castillo de Morella, with 60 kilometres still to run, the six men had just over two minutes to play with.

The peloton never looked too troubled in the chase and with 20 kilometres remaining they had the six men in their sights. The day would finally be done for the escapees with 12 kilometres to go and the GC teams immediately moved to the front with a technical run to the line a serious danger for their race leaders. The peloton had to negotiate a large number of roundabouts as they twisted and turned towards the finish line.

Tinkoff's Bennati decided to try and take advantage of the difficult finish, attacking as they approached one of the many roundabouts in the final three kilometres. He had a slim margin going into the final kilometre but was eventually overtaken when Meersman began his sprint, a move that proved too soon.

Meersman slipped back in the final hundred metres, with Drucker overtaking him to take his first Grand Tour stage win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team3:21:18
2Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
6Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
11Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
12Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:02
13Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
15Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
16Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
17Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
18Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
20Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
23Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
24Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
26Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
27Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
30Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
31Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
32Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
33Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
34Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
35Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
36Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
37Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
38Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
39George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
40Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
41Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
42Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
44Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
46Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
47David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
48Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
49Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
50Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
51Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:10
52Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:13
54Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
55Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:18
56Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
58Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
59Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
60Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
62Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
66Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
67Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
69Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
70Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
71Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
72Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
73Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:29
74Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:32
75Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
77Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
78Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
79Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
80Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
81Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
82Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
83Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
84Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:00:45
85Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
87Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
88Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
89Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
90Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
91Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
92Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
93Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
94Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
95Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
96Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
97Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:00:52
98Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:05
99Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
100Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:01:07
101Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:01:15
102Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
103Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:17
104Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:37
105Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:02
106Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:45
107Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:02:01
108Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:26
109Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
110Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:02:47
111Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:59
112Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:13
113Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:03:22
114Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
115Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
116Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
117Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
118Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
119Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:03:27
120Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:35
121Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
122Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
123Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
124Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
125Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
126Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:03:38
127Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:26
128Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
129Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:35
130Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
131José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
132Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
133Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
134Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
135Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
136Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
137Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
138Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
139Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
140Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
141Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
142Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
143David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
144José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
145Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
146Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
147Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
148Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
149Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
150Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
151Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
152Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
153Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
154Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
156Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
157Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
158Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
159Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
160Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
161Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
162Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:04:45
163Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
164Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky

Sprint 1 - Vinaros, 139.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha2
3Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Finish - Pensicola, 156.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team25pts
2Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin16
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step14
5Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ12
6Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling10
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data9
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo8
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
10Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha6
11Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ5
12Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha4
13Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
14Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange2
15Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain - Alto Castillo de Morella, 75.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
3Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha1

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha10:03:58
2BMC Racing Team
3Trek-Segafredo
4Etixx - Quick-Step
5AG2R La Mondiale0:00:02
6Movistar Team
7Orica-BikeExchange
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Tinkoff Team
10Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11FDJ0:00:16
12Lotto Soudal0:00:19
13Cannondale-Drapac0:00:20
14Astana Pro Team0:00:38
15IAM Cycling0:00:43
16Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:47
17Dimension Data0:01:23
18Bora-Argon 180:01:26
19Direct Energie0:01:28
20Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:46
21Team Sky0:01:58
22Lampre - Merida0:04:18

General classification after stage 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team64:57:27
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:03:37
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:57
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:04:02
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:05:07
6Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:06:12
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:43
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:17
9David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:23
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:39
11Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:05
12George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:45
13Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:09
14Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:06
15Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:44
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:48
17Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:13
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:41
19Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:20:15
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:48
21Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:31:53
22Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:54
23Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:32:56
24Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:40:02
25Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:41:07
26Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:46:46
27Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:48:31
28Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:53:09
29Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:53:57
30Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:55:06
31Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky1:00:11
32Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data1:02:57
33Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:03:08
34Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:03:12
35Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:04:46
36Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1:06:51
37Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1:11:45
38Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:12:17
39Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team1:12:39
40Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1:13:09
41Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1:16:52
42Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:17:30
43Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:18:11
44José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 181:21:36
45Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:23:24
46Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:24:22
47Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1:24:44
48Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team1:26:06
49Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling1:26:09
50Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:26:58
51Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling1:32:20
52Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling1:33:00
53Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:35:00
54Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:35:20
55Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:36:45
56Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:37:34
57Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:45:08
58Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1:50:09
59Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha1:51:00
60Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:53:40
61Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:55:00
62Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:55:01
63Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange1:59:31
64Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:02:10
65Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data2:03:02
66Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:03:47
67Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:03:49
68David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2:11:18
69Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida2:14:49
70Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:17:45
71Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team2:18:45
72Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky2:26:22
73Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2:28:55
74Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:30:14
75Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:30:41
76Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha2:32:29
77Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling2:34:17
78Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:34:29
79Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182:34:40
80Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ2:34:41
81Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team2:38:28
82Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie2:38:30
83Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:39:25
84Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2:39:48
85Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:40:41
86Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:41:12
87Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:41:51
88Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:42:05
89Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:42:11
90François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:42:15
91Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
92Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha2:43:22
93Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2:43:54
94Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:44:19
95Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2:45:49
96Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo2:46:46
97Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team2:46:54
98Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2:47:15
99Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2:47:24
100Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:48:54
101Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:49:19
102Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:49:22
103José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2:49:45
104Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:50:39
105Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ2:50:52
106Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling2:51:32
107Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team2:52:56
108Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:58:05
109Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling2:59:28
110Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:59:34
111Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ2:59:47
112Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida3:00:28
113Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:01:20
114Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange3:02:37
115Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:03:39
116Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:05:56
117Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 183:08:56
118Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team3:09:31
119Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo3:12:00
120Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
121Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:15:29
122Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:16:14
123David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:16:44
124Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:18:31
125Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 183:21:23
126Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky3:22:38
127Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3:23:06
128Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team3:27:07
129Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky3:27:18
130Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:28:43
131Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha3:29:39
132Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:30:38
133Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:33:05
134Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:33:12
135Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin3:34:37
136Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo3:35:16
137Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:38:17
138Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale3:40:10
139Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie3:43:10
140Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step3:45:42
141Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:46:53
142Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange3:47:21
143Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange3:47:56
144Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling3:49:39
145Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team3:52:16
146Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha3:53:49
147Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:54:21
148Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data3:55:58
149Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:56:06
150Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ3:59:57
151Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida4:02:32
152Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida4:02:45
153Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie4:03:04
154Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie4:03:49
155Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step4:05:27
156Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team4:05:53
157Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data4:07:00
158Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:08:18
159Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 184:09:04
160Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie4:11:02
161Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
162Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 184:14:00
163Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4:15:38
164Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange4:16:35

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team93pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team86
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo76
4Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team65
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky62
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange54
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step49
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange47
9Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ47
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team45
11David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step44
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step39
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale32
14Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange30
15Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida25
16Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team25
17Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
18Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha24
19Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
20Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling22
21Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
22Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha20
23Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team20
24Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team20
25Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
26Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling20
27Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team20
28Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data18
29Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac18
30Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
31Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16
32Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data16
33Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac16
34Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team15
35Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15
36George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
37Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac14
38Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team14
39Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
40Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
41Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team12
42Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ11
43Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac11
44Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo10
45Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step9
46Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha8
47Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida8
48Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin8
49Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
50Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team7
51Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
52Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
53Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
54Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
55Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling3
56Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data3
57Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha3
58Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
59Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling2
60Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team2
61Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
62Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1
63Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1
64Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 181
65Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ56pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data48
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team27
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ25
6Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha23
7Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha22
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step18
10Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
12David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky12
13David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step9
14George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
15Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling8
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale8
17Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
18Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team7
19Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team6
20Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5
21Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
22Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
23Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4
24Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
25Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo4
26Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling4
27Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie4
28Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha3
29Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
30Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
31Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
32Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 183
33Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
34Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
35Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky2
36Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
37Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team2
38Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
39Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
40Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
41Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
42Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
43Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
44Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
45Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie2
46Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team1
47Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1
48Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
49Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
50Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team1
51Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
52Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha1
53Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
54Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1

Combined classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team7pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky18
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ29
4David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step33
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange34
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team35
7Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha41
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step45
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale49
10Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo57
11Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team60
12George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo62
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo79
14Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team85
15Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team87
16Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale92
17Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits95
18Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data95
19Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team99
20Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo101
21Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha105
22Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA113
23Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal115
24Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida116
25Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team127
26Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team129
27Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac131
28Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky134
29Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo145
30Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling147
31Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ152
32Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie167
33Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida171
34Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac172
35Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky174
36Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac175
37Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling178
38David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky179
39Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18187
40Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie191
41Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits199
42Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team210
43Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA213
44Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step214
45Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha220
46Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal224
47Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal228
48Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling235
49Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin272
50Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie287
51Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha296
52Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie318
53Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo340

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team193:47:04
2Movistar Team0:24:22
3Cannondale-Drapac0:25:10
4Team Katusha0:37:02
5Astana Pro Team0:39:03
6AG2R La Mondiale0:39:10
7Etixx - Quick-Step0:45:42
8IAM Cycling1:16:00
9Tinkoff Team1:16:50
10Orica-BikeExchange1:22:51
11Lotto Soudal1:27:47
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:32:47
13Trek-Segafredo1:41:03
14Team Sky1:56:13
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:49:13
16Lampre - Merida3:21:55
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:53:16
18Dimension Data4:05:00
19Bora-Argon 184:30:00
20Team Giant-Alpecin5:02:24
21FDJ5:07:12
22Direct Energie5:19:53

