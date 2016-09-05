Image 1 of 44 Jempy Drucker (BMC) wins Vuelta a Espana stage 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 44 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) meets with fans at the stage 16 start line Image 3 of 44 Jempy Drucker (BMC) victory salute after winning stage 16 Image 4 of 44 Jempy Drucker (BMC) gets his first Grand Tour stage win Image 5 of 44 Jempy Drucker (BMC) celebrates his stage 16 victory Image 6 of 44 Movistar's Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana celebrates on the podium retaining the red jersey after the 16th stage of the 71st edition of 'La Vuelta' Image 7 of 44 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) shake hands at the start of stage 16 Image 8 of 44 BMC Racing Team's Luxembourgian cyclist Jean-Pierre Drucker (2nd R) sprints to win the 16th stage of the 71st edition of 'La Vuelta' Image 9 of 44 BMC Racing Team's Luxembourgian cyclist Jean-Pierre Drucker (L) celebrates winning as he crosses the finish line during the 16th stage of the 71st edition of 'La Vuelta' Image 10 of 44 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and teammate Alejandro Valverde talk ahead of stage 16 Image 11 of 44 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) heads to the stage 16 start Image 12 of 44 Vuelta a Espana stage 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 44 Vuelta a Espana stage 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 44 Manuel Boaro (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 44 Jempy Drucker (BMC) wins Vuelta a Espana stage 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 44 Jempy Drucker (BMC) wins Vuelta a Espana stage 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 44 Jempy Drucker (BMC) wins Vuelta a Espana stage 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 44 Manuel Boaro (Tinkoff) Vuelta a Espana stage 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 44 Vuelta a Espana stage 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 44 Simon Yates before he crashed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 44 Luis Angel Mate asked his Twitter followers if he should make the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 44 Silvan Dillier at the front of the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 44 Matvey Mamykin takes a drink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 44 David de la Cruz in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 44 The breakaway go past (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 44 Kenny Elissonde wears the polka dot jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 44 Tosh van der Sande smiles for the camera (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 44 The peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 44 Sven Erik Bystrom leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 44 Fans cheer the riders on a short ascent (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 44 Striking a pain face (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 44 The peloton on stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 44 Nairo Quintana remained in the red jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 44 Etixx-QuickStep did a lot of work on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 44 Yves Lampaert wants a new wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 44 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 44 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 44 It was clear weather for the riders on stage 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 44 Alberto Contador waits for the stage start Image 40 of 44 Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde have a discussion on the start line Image 41 of 44 Nairo Quintana is cheered on by some Colombian fans Image 42 of 44 Alejandro Valverde at the start of stage 16 Image 43 of 44 Chris Froome and Alberto Contador greet each other at sign on Image 44 of 44 Jempy Drucker (BMC) celebrates his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Jempy Drucker (BMC Racing) claimed his first Grand Tour stage victory after winning the sprint finish on stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana. Drucker outsprinted Bora Argon's Rudiger Selig and Giant-Alpecin's Nikias Arndt in Peñíscola.

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep) finished fourth after being forced to take up his sprint with more than 200 metres to go. The Belgian, who has won two stages of this Vuelta a Espana, was left alone by his team had to wind up his sprint to bring back late attacker Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff), who had a small gap with just metres to go.

Drucker blew past a tiring Meersman with a hundred metres to go and won by a clear margin in the end. Meersman faded further with Selig and Arndt passing him before the line.

"It's nice, it's cool to have a victory in a Grand Tour it's nice to have that by your name," Drucker said after the stage. "I suffered a lot in the last stages, especially the day on the Aubisque. I always kept believing in the sprint stages and I was confident in my sprint. I only took my chance.

"[The finish] was hectic because of all the roundabouts, so it was about choosing the right wheels. I had Danilo Wyss who made a perfect job until almost the final kilometre and then I was just hoping and hoping to get the an opening and I made the perfect sprint."

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished safely inside the bunch to keep his place in the red jersey ahead of Chris Froome (Team Sky).

Watch Vuelta a Espana stage 16 highlights video

How it happened

The start of stage 16 was bogged down in the contentious issue surrounding the decision to keep 93 riders in the race despite them missing the time cut by more than 20 minutes on an explosive stage 15 to Formigal. Race director Javier Guillen stood by his decision when questioned by reporters, calling the situation exceptional.

Whatever the riders thought, the decision had been made and 164 riders made the start in Alcañiz, much to the relief of several teams who would have seen all their riders head home. With just one third category climb and a lengthy descent to the finish, stage 16 always looked like it would be one for the fast men. With so few opportunities for the sprinters, this was not one they were going to give away.

A six-man break got away very quickly, with Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis) among the number. Prior to the stage, Mate had garnered the opinion of his Twitter followers as to whether or not he should go in the break. On overwhelming number said yes and Maté duly abided. Joining Maté was Silvan Dillier (BMC), Sven Erik Bystrom (Katusha), Julien Morice (Direct Energie), Davide Villella (Cannondale) and Mario Costa (Lampre - Merida).

Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) had an unexpected interruption to his day when he and teammate Sam Bewley (Orica-BikeExchange) hit the deck in the middle of the peloton on a flat stretch of road. After a quick visit to the doctor's car, the pair were easily able to make it back up to the peloton.

IAM Cycling and Etixx-QuickStep kept a tight leash on the escapees, giving them no more than 3:30 minutes of an advantage before they started bringing them back. Giant-Alpecin and Dimension Data also lent a hand, giving Movistar a welcome break from the effort on the front of the bunch. As the leaders descended the Alto Castillo de Morella, with 60 kilometres still to run, the six men had just over two minutes to play with.

The peloton never looked too troubled in the chase and with 20 kilometres remaining they had the six men in their sights. The day would finally be done for the escapees with 12 kilometres to go and the GC teams immediately moved to the front with a technical run to the line a serious danger for their race leaders. The peloton had to negotiate a large number of roundabouts as they twisted and turned towards the finish line.

Tinkoff's Bennati decided to try and take advantage of the difficult finish, attacking as they approached one of the many roundabouts in the final three kilometres. He had a slim margin going into the final kilometre but was eventually overtaken when Meersman began his sprint, a move that proved too soon.

Meersman slipped back in the final hundred metres, with Drucker overtaking him to take his first Grand Tour stage win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 3:21:18 2 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 6 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 11 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 12 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:02 13 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 15 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 16 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 18 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 20 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 23 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 24 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 27 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 30 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 31 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 33 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 34 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 35 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 37 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 38 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 39 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 41 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 44 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 46 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 47 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 48 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 49 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 50 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 51 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:10 52 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:13 54 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 55 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:18 56 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 58 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 59 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 60 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 62 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 66 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 67 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 69 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 71 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 72 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 73 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:29 74 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:32 75 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 77 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 78 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 79 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 80 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 81 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 82 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 83 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 84 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:00:45 85 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 86 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 87 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 88 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 89 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 91 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 92 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 93 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 94 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 95 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 96 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 97 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:00:52 98 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:05 99 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 100 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:01:07 101 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:01:15 102 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 103 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:17 104 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:37 105 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:02 106 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:45 107 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:02:01 108 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:26 109 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 110 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:47 111 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:59 112 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:13 113 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:22 114 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 115 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 116 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 117 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 118 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 119 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:03:27 120 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:35 121 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 122 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 123 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 124 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 125 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 126 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:03:38 127 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:26 128 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 129 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:35 130 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 131 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 132 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 133 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 134 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 135 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 136 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 137 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 138 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 139 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 140 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 141 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 142 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 143 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 144 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 145 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 146 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 147 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 148 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 149 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 150 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 151 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 152 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 153 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 154 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 156 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 157 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 158 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 159 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 160 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 161 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 162 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:04:45 163 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 164 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky

Sprint 1 - Vinaros, 139.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 2 3 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Finish - Pensicola, 156.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 25 pts 2 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 5 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 12 6 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 10 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 9 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 8 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 10 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 6 11 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 5 12 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 13 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 14 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 2 15 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain - Alto Castillo de Morella, 75.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 3 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 1

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 10:03:58 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Trek-Segafredo 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:02 6 Movistar Team 7 Orica-BikeExchange 8 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Tinkoff Team 10 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 FDJ 0:00:16 12 Lotto Soudal 0:00:19 13 Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:20 14 Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 15 IAM Cycling 0:00:43 16 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:47 17 Dimension Data 0:01:23 18 Bora-Argon 18 0:01:26 19 Direct Energie 0:01:28 20 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:46 21 Team Sky 0:01:58 22 Lampre - Merida 0:04:18

General classification after stage 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 64:57:27 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:37 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:57 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:04:02 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:05:07 6 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:06:12 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:43 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:17 9 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:23 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:39 11 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:05 12 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:45 13 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:09 14 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:06 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:44 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:48 17 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:13 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:41 19 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:20:15 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:48 21 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:31:53 22 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:54 23 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:56 24 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:40:02 25 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:41:07 26 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:46:46 27 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:48:31 28 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:53:09 29 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:53:57 30 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:55:06 31 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 1:00:11 32 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 1:02:57 33 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:03:08 34 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:03:12 35 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:04:46 36 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1:06:51 37 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:11:45 38 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:12:17 39 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 1:12:39 40 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1:13:09 41 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:16:52 42 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:17:30 43 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:18:11 44 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 1:21:36 45 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:23:24 46 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:24:22 47 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:24:44 48 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1:26:06 49 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 1:26:09 50 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:26:58 51 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:32:20 52 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:33:00 53 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:35:00 54 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:35:20 55 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:36:45 56 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:37:34 57 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:45:08 58 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1:50:09 59 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 1:51:00 60 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:53:40 61 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:55:00 62 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:55:01 63 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 1:59:31 64 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:02:10 65 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 2:03:02 66 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:03:47 67 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:03:49 68 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2:11:18 69 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 2:14:49 70 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:17:45 71 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 2:18:45 72 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 2:26:22 73 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:28:55 74 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:30:14 75 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:30:41 76 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 2:32:29 77 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 2:34:17 78 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:34:29 79 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2:34:40 80 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 2:34:41 81 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 2:38:28 82 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 2:38:30 83 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:39:25 84 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2:39:48 85 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:40:41 86 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:41:12 87 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:41:51 88 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:42:05 89 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:42:11 90 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:42:15 91 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 92 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 2:43:22 93 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2:43:54 94 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:44:19 95 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:45:49 96 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 2:46:46 97 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2:46:54 98 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2:47:15 99 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2:47:24 100 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:48:54 101 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:49:19 102 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:49:22 103 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2:49:45 104 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:50:39 105 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 2:50:52 106 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 2:51:32 107 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2:52:56 108 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:58:05 109 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:59:28 110 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:59:34 111 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 2:59:47 112 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 3:00:28 113 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:01:20 114 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 3:02:37 115 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:03:39 116 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:05:56 117 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 3:08:56 118 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 3:09:31 119 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 3:12:00 120 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 121 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:15:29 122 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:16:14 123 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:16:44 124 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:18:31 125 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 3:21:23 126 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 3:22:38 127 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3:23:06 128 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 3:27:07 129 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 3:27:18 130 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:28:43 131 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 3:29:39 132 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:30:38 133 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:33:05 134 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:33:12 135 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:34:37 136 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3:35:16 137 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:38:17 138 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 3:40:10 139 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 3:43:10 140 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:45:42 141 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:46:53 142 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 3:47:21 143 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 3:47:56 144 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 3:49:39 145 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 3:52:16 146 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 3:53:49 147 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:54:21 148 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 3:55:58 149 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:56:06 150 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 3:59:57 151 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 4:02:32 152 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 4:02:45 153 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 4:03:04 154 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 4:03:49 155 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:05:27 156 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 4:05:53 157 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 4:07:00 158 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:08:18 159 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4:09:04 160 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 4:11:02 161 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 162 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4:14:00 163 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:15:38 164 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 4:16:35

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 93 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 86 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 76 4 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 65 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 62 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 54 7 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 49 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 47 9 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 47 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 45 11 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 32 14 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 30 15 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 25 16 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 25 17 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 18 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 24 19 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 20 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 22 21 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 22 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 20 23 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 24 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 25 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 26 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 20 27 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 20 28 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 18 29 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 18 30 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 31 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 32 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 16 33 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 16 34 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 15 35 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 15 36 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 37 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 14 38 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 14 39 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 40 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 41 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 12 42 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 11 43 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 11 44 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 10 45 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 46 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 47 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 8 48 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 49 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 50 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 7 51 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 52 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 53 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 54 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 55 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 56 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 3 57 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 58 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 59 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 60 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2 61 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 62 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 63 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1 64 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1 65 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 56 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 48 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 27 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 25 6 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 23 7 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 22 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 10 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 12 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 12 13 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 14 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 15 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 8 16 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 17 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 18 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 19 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 6 20 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 21 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 22 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 23 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 24 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 25 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 4 26 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 27 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 4 28 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 3 29 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 30 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 31 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 32 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 3 33 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 34 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 35 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 2 36 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 37 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2 38 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 39 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 40 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 41 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 42 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 43 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 44 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 45 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 2 46 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1 47 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1 48 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 49 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 50 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 1 51 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 52 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 1 53 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 54 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Combined classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 18 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 29 4 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 34 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 35 7 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 41 8 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 45 9 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 49 10 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 57 11 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 60 12 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 62 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 79 14 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 15 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 87 16 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 17 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 18 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 95 19 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 99 20 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 101 21 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 105 22 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 113 23 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 115 24 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 116 25 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 127 26 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 129 27 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 131 28 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 134 29 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 145 30 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 147 31 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 152 32 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 167 33 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 171 34 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 172 35 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 174 36 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 175 37 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 178 38 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 179 39 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 187 40 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 191 41 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 199 42 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 210 43 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 213 44 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 214 45 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 220 46 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 224 47 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 228 48 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 235 49 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 272 50 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 287 51 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 296 52 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 318 53 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 340