Vuelta a Espana: Drucker wins stage 16
Nairo Quintana brings leader's jersey into second rest day
Stage 16: Alcaniz - Peniscola
Jempy Drucker (BMC Racing) claimed his first Grand Tour stage victory after winning the sprint finish on stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana. Drucker outsprinted Bora Argon's Rudiger Selig and Giant-Alpecin's Nikias Arndt in Peñíscola.
Related Articles
Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep) finished fourth after being forced to take up his sprint with more than 200 metres to go. The Belgian, who has won two stages of this Vuelta a Espana, was left alone by his team had to wind up his sprint to bring back late attacker Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff), who had a small gap with just metres to go.
Drucker blew past a tiring Meersman with a hundred metres to go and won by a clear margin in the end. Meersman faded further with Selig and Arndt passing him before the line.
"It's nice, it's cool to have a victory in a Grand Tour it's nice to have that by your name," Drucker said after the stage. "I suffered a lot in the last stages, especially the day on the Aubisque. I always kept believing in the sprint stages and I was confident in my sprint. I only took my chance.
"[The finish] was hectic because of all the roundabouts, so it was about choosing the right wheels. I had Danilo Wyss who made a perfect job until almost the final kilometre and then I was just hoping and hoping to get the an opening and I made the perfect sprint."
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished safely inside the bunch to keep his place in the red jersey ahead of Chris Froome (Team Sky).
Watch Vuelta a Espana stage 16 highlights video
How it happened
The start of stage 16 was bogged down in the contentious issue surrounding the decision to keep 93 riders in the race despite them missing the time cut by more than 20 minutes on an explosive stage 15 to Formigal. Race director Javier Guillen stood by his decision when questioned by reporters, calling the situation exceptional.
Whatever the riders thought, the decision had been made and 164 riders made the start in Alcañiz, much to the relief of several teams who would have seen all their riders head home. With just one third category climb and a lengthy descent to the finish, stage 16 always looked like it would be one for the fast men. With so few opportunities for the sprinters, this was not one they were going to give away.
A six-man break got away very quickly, with Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis) among the number. Prior to the stage, Mate had garnered the opinion of his Twitter followers as to whether or not he should go in the break. On overwhelming number said yes and Maté duly abided. Joining Maté was Silvan Dillier (BMC), Sven Erik Bystrom (Katusha), Julien Morice (Direct Energie), Davide Villella (Cannondale) and Mario Costa (Lampre - Merida).
Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) had an unexpected interruption to his day when he and teammate Sam Bewley (Orica-BikeExchange) hit the deck in the middle of the peloton on a flat stretch of road. After a quick visit to the doctor's car, the pair were easily able to make it back up to the peloton.
IAM Cycling and Etixx-QuickStep kept a tight leash on the escapees, giving them no more than 3:30 minutes of an advantage before they started bringing them back. Giant-Alpecin and Dimension Data also lent a hand, giving Movistar a welcome break from the effort on the front of the bunch. As the leaders descended the Alto Castillo de Morella, with 60 kilometres still to run, the six men had just over two minutes to play with.
The peloton never looked too troubled in the chase and with 20 kilometres remaining they had the six men in their sights. The day would finally be done for the escapees with 12 kilometres to go and the GC teams immediately moved to the front with a technical run to the line a serious danger for their race leaders. The peloton had to negotiate a large number of roundabouts as they twisted and turned towards the finish line.
Tinkoff's Bennati decided to try and take advantage of the difficult finish, attacking as they approached one of the many roundabouts in the final three kilometres. He had a slim margin going into the final kilometre but was eventually overtaken when Meersman began his sprint, a move that proved too soon.
Meersman slipped back in the final hundred metres, with Drucker overtaking him to take his first Grand Tour stage win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|3:21:18
|2
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|11
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:02
|13
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|15
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|23
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|27
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|30
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|31
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|33
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|34
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|35
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|37
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|38
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|39
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|41
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|46
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|48
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|49
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:10
|52
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:13
|54
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:18
|56
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|58
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|60
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|67
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|69
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|71
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|72
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:29
|74
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|75
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|77
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|78
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|81
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|82
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|83
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|84
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:00:45
|85
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|87
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|88
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|89
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|91
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|92
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|93
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|94
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|95
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|96
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|97
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:00:52
|98
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|99
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|100
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:01:07
|101
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:01:15
|102
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|103
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:17
|104
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:37
|105
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:02
|106
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:45
|107
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:01
|108
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:26
|109
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|110
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:47
|111
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:59
|112
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:13
|113
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:22
|114
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|115
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|116
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|117
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|118
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|119
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:03:27
|120
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:35
|121
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|122
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|123
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|125
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|126
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:03:38
|127
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:26
|128
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:35
|130
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|131
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|132
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|133
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|134
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|135
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|136
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|137
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|138
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|139
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|140
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|141
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|142
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|143
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|144
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|145
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|146
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|147
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|148
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|149
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|151
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|152
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|153
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|154
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|156
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|157
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|158
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|159
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|160
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|161
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|162
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:45
|163
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|164
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|5
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|12
|6
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|10
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|9
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|10
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|6
|11
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|5
|12
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|13
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|14
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|2
|15
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|3
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|10:03:58
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:02
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Orica-BikeExchange
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Tinkoff Team
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|FDJ
|0:00:16
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:19
|13
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:20
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|15
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:43
|16
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:47
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:01:23
|18
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:26
|19
|Direct Energie
|0:01:28
|20
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:46
|21
|Team Sky
|0:01:58
|22
|Lampre - Merida
|0:04:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|64:57:27
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:37
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:57
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:02
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:05:07
|6
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:12
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:43
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:17
|9
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:23
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:39
|11
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:05
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:45
|13
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:09
|14
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:06
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:44
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:48
|17
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:13
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:41
|19
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:15
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:48
|21
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:31:53
|22
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:54
|23
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:56
|24
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:40:02
|25
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:07
|26
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:46:46
|27
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:48:31
|28
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:53:09
|29
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:53:57
|30
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:55:06
|31
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|1:00:11
|32
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:02:57
|33
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:03:08
|34
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:03:12
|35
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:04:46
|36
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1:06:51
|37
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:11:45
|38
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:12:17
|39
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1:12:39
|40
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:13:09
|41
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:16:52
|42
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:17:30
|43
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:18:11
|44
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|1:21:36
|45
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:23:24
|46
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:24:22
|47
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:24:44
|48
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1:26:06
|49
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|1:26:09
|50
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:26:58
|51
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:32:20
|52
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:33:00
|53
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:35:00
|54
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:35:20
|55
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:36:45
|56
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:37:34
|57
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:45:08
|58
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1:50:09
|59
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:51:00
|60
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:53:40
|61
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:55:00
|62
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:55:01
|63
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:59:31
|64
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:02:10
|65
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|2:03:02
|66
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:03:47
|67
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:03:49
|68
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2:11:18
|69
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|2:14:49
|70
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:17:45
|71
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|2:18:45
|72
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|2:26:22
|73
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:28:55
|74
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:30:14
|75
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:30:41
|76
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:32:29
|77
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2:34:17
|78
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:34:29
|79
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2:34:40
|80
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|2:34:41
|81
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|2:38:28
|82
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:38:30
|83
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:39:25
|84
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:39:48
|85
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:40:41
|86
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:41:12
|87
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:41:51
|88
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:42:05
|89
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:42:11
|90
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:42:15
|91
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|92
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|2:43:22
|93
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2:43:54
|94
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:44:19
|95
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:45:49
|96
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|2:46:46
|97
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2:46:54
|98
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:47:15
|99
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:47:24
|100
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:48:54
|101
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:49:19
|102
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:49:22
|103
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:49:45
|104
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:50:39
|105
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|2:50:52
|106
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2:51:32
|107
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2:52:56
|108
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:58:05
|109
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:59:28
|110
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:59:34
|111
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|2:59:47
|112
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|3:00:28
|113
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:01:20
|114
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:02:37
|115
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:03:39
|116
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:05:56
|117
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|3:08:56
|118
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|3:09:31
|119
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|3:12:00
|120
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|121
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:15:29
|122
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:16:14
|123
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:16:44
|124
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:18:31
|125
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|3:21:23
|126
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|3:22:38
|127
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3:23:06
|128
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|3:27:07
|129
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|3:27:18
|130
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:28:43
|131
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|3:29:39
|132
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:30:38
|133
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:33:05
|134
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:33:12
|135
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:34:37
|136
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|3:35:16
|137
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:38:17
|138
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:40:10
|139
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|3:43:10
|140
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:45:42
|141
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:46:53
|142
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:47:21
|143
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:47:56
|144
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3:49:39
|145
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|3:52:16
|146
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|3:53:49
|147
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:54:21
|148
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:55:58
|149
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:56:06
|150
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|3:59:57
|151
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|4:02:32
|152
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|4:02:45
|153
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:03:04
|154
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:03:49
|155
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:05:27
|156
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|4:05:53
|157
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|4:07:00
|158
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:08:18
|159
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4:09:04
|160
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:11:02
|161
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|162
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4:14:00
|163
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:15:38
|164
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|4:16:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|86
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|65
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|62
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|54
|7
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|49
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|47
|9
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|47
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|45
|11
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|14
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|30
|15
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|25
|16
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|25
|17
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|18
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|19
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|20
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|22
|21
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|22
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|23
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|24
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|25
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|26
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|20
|27
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|20
|28
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|18
|29
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|30
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|31
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|32
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|16
|33
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|34
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|15
|35
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|36
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|37
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|38
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|14
|39
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|40
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|41
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|42
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|11
|43
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|44
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|45
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|46
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|47
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|8
|48
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|49
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|50
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|51
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|52
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|53
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|54
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|55
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|56
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|57
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|58
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|59
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|60
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|61
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|62
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|63
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|64
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|65
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|56
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|48
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|25
|6
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|7
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|10
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|12
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|12
|13
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|15
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|8
|16
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|17
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|18
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|19
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|6
|20
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|21
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|22
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|23
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|24
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|25
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|26
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|27
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|28
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|3
|29
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|30
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|31
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|32
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|33
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|34
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|35
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|2
|36
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|37
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|38
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|39
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|40
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|41
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|42
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|43
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|44
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|45
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|46
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1
|47
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|48
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|49
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|50
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|1
|51
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|52
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|1
|53
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|54
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|29
|4
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|34
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|7
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|8
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|9
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|10
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|11
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|60
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|62
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|79
|14
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|15
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|16
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|17
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|18
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|95
|19
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|20
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|21
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|105
|22
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|113
|23
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|115
|24
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|116
|25
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|127
|26
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|27
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|131
|28
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|134
|29
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|145
|30
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|147
|31
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|152
|32
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|167
|33
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|171
|34
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|172
|35
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|174
|36
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|175
|37
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|178
|38
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|179
|39
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|187
|40
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|191
|41
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|199
|42
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|210
|43
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|213
|44
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|214
|45
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|220
|46
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|224
|47
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|228
|48
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|235
|49
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|272
|50
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|287
|51
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|296
|52
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|318
|53
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|340
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|193:47:04
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:24:22
|3
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:25:10
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:37:02
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:39:03
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:10
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:45:42
|8
|IAM Cycling
|1:16:00
|9
|Tinkoff Team
|1:16:50
|10
|Orica-BikeExchange
|1:22:51
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|1:27:47
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:32:47
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:41:03
|14
|Team Sky
|1:56:13
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:49:13
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|3:21:55
|17
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:53:16
|18
|Dimension Data
|4:05:00
|19
|Bora-Argon 18
|4:30:00
|20
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|5:02:24
|21
|FDJ
|5:07:12
|22
|Direct Energie
|5:19:53
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy