Vuelta a Espana: Froome wins stage 19 time trial
Nairo Quintana stays in overall lead but loses two minutes in Calp
Stage 19: Xabia - Calp (ITT)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) came roaring back into Vuelta a España contention with a storming time trial victory on stage 19, putting 2:16 into race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to leave the race poised for a dramatic finale on tomorrow’s penultimate stage summit finish.
Quintana retained his overall lead but his 3:37 advantage over Froome was slashed to 1:21 as the Tour de France champion clocked 46:33 over the gently rolling 37km course in Calpe.
Froome’s time was some 43 seconds quicker than second-placed Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar), the former Spanish time trial champion having posted what looked like it might be the stage-winning time earlier in the day. Giant-Alpecin’s Tobias Ludvigsson was third on the stage with a well-paced ‘negative split’ ride.
Quintana puffed out his cheeks as he crossed the line, having been under pressure since the opening kilometres. He may still be the favourite to wrap up the title tomorrow, but it will be a tough day with his old rival now too close for comfort. For Froome, his dream of winning the Vuelta after three top four finishes comes back into focus. In fact, if he hadn’t lost 2:40 in the Quintana/Contador stage 15 ambush, he’d be in the red jersey and the driving seat right now.
“I’m really happy with result, especially at this point in the season,” he said. “There’s still one more day of tough racing – let’s see. Quintana has more than one minute of an advantage, but we’re going to keep fighting all the way.
“We’ll see tomorrow. I will speak with my teammates tonight, but I think Quintana has a really good team around him, and it’s going to be difficult to beat him.”
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) put in an assured display to finish eighth on the stage with 48:30 – though he did fade slightly in the final third of the course – and he moved into third overall for his efforts. Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) was the rider to be usurped as the diminutive Colombian, as might have been predicted, lost a heap of time, finishing 3:13 down on Froome.
Contador is a three-time Vuelta winner who, incidentally, has never ‘not won’ the Vuelta when he’s raced it, but at 3:43 down, it would take something pretty spectacular – even by his standards – to make it four. There’s a clear gap behind the top four, but Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) used his strong time trialling skills to leapfrog Simon Yates into fifth place, while the lightweight Davide Formolo dropped to 10th.
Perhaps the day’s big loser was Samuel Sanchez (BMC), who crashed heavily in the last part of the course and fell out of the top 10, crossing the line battered, bruised, and dejected, with doubts over whether he’ll be able to continue.
How it unfolded
Svein Tuft (Orica-BikeExchange) was the first rider off the ramp in Xabia but we had to wait until Belgian time trial champion Victor Campenaerts (LottoNL-Jumbo) for a time that might serve as a marker for the stage win. He clocked 48:20 but was soon usurped by a strong ride from his compatriot Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuicStep), whose lead stood for some time.
One notable performance was that of Chad Haga, who clocked 49:20 to put himself on the provisional podium at the time. The American was severely injured in the horrific Giant-Alpecin training crash just a stone’s throw away in January and tweeted beforehand: "I always like TT's that suit me, but this one carries special significance: I didn't finish my last ride in Calpe."
Lampaert was eventually taken from the hotseat by Tobias Ludvigsson (Giant-Alpecin) who flew under the radar for much of the course. Sixth at the time at the first checkpoint and fourth at the second, he timed his effort perfectly to take the provisional lead by 1.97 seconds.
The big Swede was in the hotseat for less than 20 minutes as Castroviejo stormed round the course. At the time the Spaniard was quickest at every check, getting stronger as the course went on to better Ludvigsson’s time by a whopping 40 seconds.
The GC battle ignites
As the afternoon drew on, the general classification contenders emerged to being their warm-ups knowing there was much at stake.
Two-time Vuelta winner Alberto Contador was the first of the ‘big four’ off the ramp and he soon settled into his rhythm and marked out his credentials for the podium, going only marginally slower than Castroviejo at the first check.
Chaves, third overall and 3:57 down at the start of the day, was the next off the ramp but the diminutive Colombian is far less suited to the discipline than Contador, and his margin of five seconds over Contador quickly evaporated.
Froome, second overall and with a score to settle after being ambushed on stage 15, immediately set out his intentions with an absolutely storming start. He was a full 28 seconds up on Castroviejo’s time at the first check and the pressure was well and truly on the race leader Quintana behind.
Limiting the losses was the aim of the day for the Colombian, but he’d be forgiven for panicking when he hit the first check 46 seconds in arrears. As Chaves continued to haemorrhage time, Froome tightened the screw, increasing his virtual advantage over Quintana to 1:33 at the second checkpoint at 24.3km. With Contador riding strongly but fading slightly towards the end, the Froome assault continued and into the final part of the course the finish line couldn’t come soon enough for the Colombian duo.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:46:33
|2
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:24
|4
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:26
|5
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:47
|6
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:01:51
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:54
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:57
|9
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:58
|10
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:10
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:16
|12
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:30
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:33
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:38
|15
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:40
|16
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:02:47
|17
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:50
|18
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:51
|19
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:02:56
|20
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:02
|21
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:04
|23
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:03:07
|24
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:13
|25
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:18
|26
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:19
|27
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:20
|28
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:30
|29
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:35
|30
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:36
|31
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:03:44
|32
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:45
|33
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:49
|34
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:54
|36
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:57
|37
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:59
|38
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:01
|39
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:06
|40
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:14
|41
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:19
|42
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:20
|43
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:25
|46
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:34
|47
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|48
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:45
|49
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:04:50
|50
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:04:56
|51
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:03
|52
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:04
|53
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:08
|54
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:12
|55
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:14
|56
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:17
|57
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:19
|58
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:20
|59
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:24
|60
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:26
|61
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:28
|62
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:30
|63
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:32
|64
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|65
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:33
|66
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:40
|67
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:44
|68
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:48
|69
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:49
|70
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:54
|71
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|72
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|73
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:06:01
|74
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:02
|75
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:03
|76
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:06
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|0:06:08
|79
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:10
|80
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:11
|81
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:12
|83
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:13
|84
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:06:15
|85
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:16
|86
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|87
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:21
|88
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|89
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:23
|90
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:24
|91
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|92
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:28
|93
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:29
|94
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:34
|95
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|96
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:35
|97
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:37
|98
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:06:38
|99
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:45
|100
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:46
|101
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|102
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:47
|103
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|104
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:48
|105
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|107
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:51
|108
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|109
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:57
|110
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:58
|112
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:05
|113
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:06
|114
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:13
|115
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:14
|116
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|117
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:15
|118
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:18
|119
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|120
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:23
|121
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:25
|122
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:07:29
|123
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:30
|124
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:07:34
|125
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:36
|126
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:44
|127
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:07:54
|128
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:58
|129
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:02
|131
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:06
|132
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|133
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:09
|134
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:08:12
|135
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|136
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:14
|137
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|138
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:17
|139
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:08:19
|140
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:21
|141
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|142
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:08:23
|143
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:24
|144
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:27
|145
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:31
|146
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:34
|147
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|148
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:35
|149
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|150
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:38
|151
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:08:44
|152
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:58
|153
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:09:02
|154
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:09:04
|155
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:18
|156
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|157
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:32
|158
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:09:37
|159
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:09:41
|160
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:09:50
|161
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:11:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|4
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|5
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|6
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|10
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|8
|9
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|10
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|2:25:29
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:35
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:02
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:27
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:00
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:05
|7
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:14
|8
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:36
|9
|Tinkoff Team
|0:04:56
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:02
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:04
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:50
|13
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:54
|14
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:07:02
|15
|Team Katusha
|0:08:14
|16
|Direct Energie
|0:08:15
|17
|FDJ
|0:08:27
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:44
|19
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:12:54
|20
|Lampre - Merida
|0:13:50
|21
|Dimension Data
|22
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|75:18:52
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:21
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:43
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:04:54
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:12
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:07:32
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:01
|8
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:07
|9
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:11
|10
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:11:14
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:04
|12
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:25
|13
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:30
|14
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:18
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:22
|16
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:25
|17
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:15
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:14
|19
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:48
|20
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:31:21
|21
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:06
|22
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:48
|23
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:40:06
|24
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:53:35
|25
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:54:04
|26
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:54:34
|27
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:54:43
|28
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:36
|29
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:59:43
|30
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:06:05
|31
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:10:00
|32
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:11:02
|33
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|1:12:32
|34
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:12:50
|35
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:12:59
|36
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:19:54
|37
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:20:02
|38
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:26:00
|39
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:26:13
|41
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:27:23
|42
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1:28:21
|43
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:28:33
|44
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|1:31:27
|45
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:34:13
|46
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:34:31
|47
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:35:23
|48
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:35:54
|49
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:36:32
|50
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:36:37
|52
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1:37:47
|53
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:40:07
|54
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|1:40:33
|55
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:41:44
|56
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:48:48
|57
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:56:41
|58
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|2:02:23
|59
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|2:03:43
|60
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:05:50
|61
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:05:52
|62
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:06:54
|63
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|2:07:35
|64
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:10:44
|65
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:14:48
|66
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|2:17:59
|67
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:18:12
|68
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|2:22:04
|69
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2:24:17
|70
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|2:25:28
|71
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:35:24
|72
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:40:36
|73
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:41:05
|74
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:41:29
|75
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:42:02
|76
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:44:34
|77
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|2:47:50
|78
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:48:03
|79
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:48:05
|80
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2:49:02
|81
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|2:49:06
|82
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2:50:11
|83
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|2:51:14
|84
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:51:20
|85
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:51:29
|86
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:52:01
|87
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|2:53:35
|88
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:53:52
|89
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:54:16
|90
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:54:21
|91
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:54:30
|92
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:55:39
|93
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:56:09
|94
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:56:24
|95
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2:56:53
|96
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:57:38
|97
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:57:44
|98
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:00:01
|99
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|3:00:18
|100
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:00:35
|101
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|3:02:47
|102
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3:03:23
|103
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3:03:32
|104
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3:06:13
|105
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:08:53
|106
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3:09:02
|107
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|3:10:05
|108
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:10:28
|109
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|3:11:08
|110
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|3:11:55
|111
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:14:45
|112
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:15:10
|113
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:19:50
|114
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:20:33
|115
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:23:24
|116
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|3:24:23
|117
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|3:24:32
|118
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:24:59
|119
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|3:26:16
|120
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|3:28:48
|121
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:29:50
|122
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|3:32:24
|123
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:34:24
|124
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:35:14
|125
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3:36:35
|126
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:40:40
|127
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|3:41:28
|128
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:46:20
|129
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:46:26
|130
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:47:02
|131
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|3:48:40
|132
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|3:50:45
|133
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:52:05
|134
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|3:53:17
|135
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:54:45
|136
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:54:59
|137
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:55:36
|138
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|3:59:10
|139
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:01:15
|140
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:06:52
|141
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:07:08
|142
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|4:07:28
|143
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|4:11:17
|144
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4:12:19
|145
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:12:26
|146
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4:13:04
|147
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|4:15:28
|148
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|4:19:10
|149
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:19:23
|150
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:23:46
|151
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|4:24:13
|152
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:28:16
|153
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|4:28:41
|154
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:29:11
|155
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:30:09
|156
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|4:30:31
|157
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4:31:52
|158
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|4:32:13
|159
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4:32:32
|160
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|4:37:46
|161
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:37:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|91
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|87
|4
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|71
|6
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|57
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|54
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|53
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|47
|10
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|47
|11
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|36
|14
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|34
|15
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|34
|16
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|17
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|31
|18
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|31
|19
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|30
|20
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|21
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|26
|22
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|25
|23
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|24
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|25
|25
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|26
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|27
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|24
|28
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|23
|29
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|30
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|31
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|32
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|33
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|20
|34
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|18
|35
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|36
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|17
|37
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|38
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|39
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|40
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|41
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|42
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|43
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|44
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|45
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|46
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|47
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|48
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|49
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|50
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|11
|51
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|52
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|53
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|54
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|55
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|8
|56
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|57
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|58
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|59
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|7
|60
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|61
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|62
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|63
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|64
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|65
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|66
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|67
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|68
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|69
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|70
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|71
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|72
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|73
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|74
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|75
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|56
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|53
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|4
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|28
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|6
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|7
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|10
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|12
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|12
|13
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|14
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|16
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|8
|17
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|8
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|19
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|8
|20
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|21
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|22
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|6
|23
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|24
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|25
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|26
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|27
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|28
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|29
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|30
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|31
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|32
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|33
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|34
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|3
|35
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|36
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|37
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|3
|38
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|39
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|40
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|41
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|42
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|43
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|44
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|45
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|46
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|47
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|48
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|49
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|50
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|51
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1
|52
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|53
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|54
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|55
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|56
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|1
|57
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|58
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|59
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|60
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|1
|61
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|1
|62
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|63
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|3
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|4
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|34
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|41
|7
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|8
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|9
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|62
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|12
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|63
|13
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|69
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|72
|15
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|16
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|81
|17
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|18
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|101
|19
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|20
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|21
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|106
|22
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|23
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|109
|24
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|113
|25
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|124
|26
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|128
|27
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|130
|28
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|132
|29
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|141
|30
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|141
|31
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|146
|32
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|146
|33
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|152
|34
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|160
|35
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|164
|36
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|172
|37
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|175
|38
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|183
|39
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|184
|40
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|187
|41
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|188
|42
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|189
|43
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|195
|44
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|199
|45
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|200
|46
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|205
|47
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|221
|48
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|228
|49
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|228
|50
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|228
|51
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|247
|52
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|251
|53
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|252
|54
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|259
|55
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|261
|56
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|286
|57
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|297
|58
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|300
|59
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|309
|60
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|331
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|224:56:20
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:14:26
|3
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:32:39
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:14
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:39:57
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:52:52
|8
|IAM Cycling
|1:05:29
|9
|Tinkoff Team
|1:16:40
|10
|Orica-BikeExchange
|1:26:50
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|1:36:26
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:40:06
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:47:53
|14
|Team Sky
|1:51:21
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:54:50
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|3:43:02
|17
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:55:57
|18
|Dimension Data
|4:29:08
|19
|Bora-Argon 18
|4:46:11
|20
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|5:22:25
|21
|FDJ
|5:31:06
|22
|Direct Energie
|5:38:00
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Movistar and Alé announce kit partnershipBlue colourway will stay
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy