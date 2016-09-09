Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Froome wins stage 19 time trial

Nairo Quintana stays in overall lead but loses two minutes in Calp

Chris Froome (Team Sky) came roaring back into Vuelta a España contention with a storming time trial victory on stage 19, putting 2:16 into race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to leave the race poised for a dramatic finale on tomorrow’s penultimate stage summit finish.

Quintana retained his overall lead but his 3:37 advantage over Froome was slashed to 1:21 as the Tour de France champion clocked 46:33 over the gently rolling 37km course in Calpe.

Froome’s time was some 43 seconds quicker than second-placed Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar), the former Spanish time trial champion having posted what looked like it might be the stage-winning time earlier in the day. Giant-Alpecin’s Tobias Ludvigsson was third on the stage with a well-paced ‘negative split’ ride.

Quintana puffed out his cheeks as he crossed the line, having been under pressure since the opening kilometres. He may still be the favourite to wrap up the title tomorrow, but it will be a tough day with his old rival now too close for comfort. For Froome, his dream of winning the Vuelta after three top four finishes comes back into focus. In fact, if he hadn’t lost 2:40 in the Quintana/Contador stage 15 ambush, he’d be in the red jersey and the driving seat right now.

“I’m really happy with result, especially at this point in the season,” he said. “There’s still one more day of tough racing – let’s see. Quintana has more than one minute of an advantage, but we’re going to keep fighting all the way.

“We’ll see tomorrow. I will speak with my teammates tonight, but I think Quintana has a really good team around him, and it’s going to be difficult to beat him.”

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) put in an assured display to finish eighth on the stage with 48:30 – though he did fade slightly in the final third of the course – and he moved into third overall for his efforts. Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) was the rider to be usurped as the diminutive Colombian, as might have been predicted, lost a heap of time, finishing 3:13 down on Froome.

Contador is a three-time Vuelta winner who, incidentally, has never ‘not won’ the Vuelta when he’s raced it, but at 3:43 down, it would take something pretty spectacular – even by his standards – to make it four. There’s a clear gap behind the top four, but Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) used his strong time trialling skills to leapfrog Simon Yates into fifth place, while the lightweight Davide Formolo dropped to 10th.

Perhaps the day’s big loser was Samuel Sanchez (BMC), who crashed heavily in the last part of the course and fell out of the top 10, crossing the line battered, bruised, and dejected, with doubts over whether he’ll be able to continue.

How it unfolded

Svein Tuft (Orica-BikeExchange) was the first rider off the ramp in Xabia but we had to wait until Belgian time trial champion Victor Campenaerts (LottoNL-Jumbo) for a time that might serve as a marker for the stage win. He clocked 48:20 but was soon usurped by a strong ride from his compatriot Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuicStep), whose lead stood for some time.

One notable performance was that of Chad Haga, who clocked 49:20 to put himself on the provisional podium at the time. The American was severely injured in the horrific Giant-Alpecin training crash just a stone’s throw away in January and tweeted beforehand: "I always like TT's that suit me, but this one carries special significance: I didn't finish my last ride in Calpe."

Lampaert was eventually taken from the hotseat by Tobias Ludvigsson (Giant-Alpecin) who flew under the radar for much of the course. Sixth at the time at the first checkpoint and fourth at the second, he timed his effort perfectly to take the provisional lead by 1.97 seconds.

The big Swede was in the hotseat for less than 20 minutes as Castroviejo stormed round the course. At the time the Spaniard was quickest at every check, getting stronger as the course went on to better Ludvigsson’s time by a whopping 40 seconds.

The GC battle ignites

As the afternoon drew on, the general classification contenders emerged to being their warm-ups knowing there was much at stake.

Two-time Vuelta winner Alberto Contador was the first of the ‘big four’ off the ramp and he soon settled into his rhythm and marked out his credentials for the podium, going only marginally slower than Castroviejo at the first check.

Chaves, third overall and 3:57 down at the start of the day, was the next off the ramp but the diminutive Colombian is far less suited to the discipline than Contador, and his margin of five seconds over Contador quickly evaporated.

Froome, second overall and with a score to settle after being ambushed on stage 15, immediately set out his intentions with an absolutely storming start. He was a full 28 seconds up on Castroviejo’s time at the first check and the pressure was well and truly on the race leader Quintana behind.

Limiting the losses was the aim of the day for the Colombian, but he’d be forgiven for panicking when he hit the first check 46 seconds in arrears. As Chaves continued to haemorrhage time, Froome tightened the screw, increasing his virtual advantage over Quintana to 1:33 at the second checkpoint at 24.3km. With Contador riding strongly but fading slightly towards the end, the Froome assault continued and into the final part of the course the finish line couldn’t come soon enough for the Colombian duo.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:46:33
2Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:44
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:24
4Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:26
5Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:47
6Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:01:51
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:54
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:01:57
9Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:58
10Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:10
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:16
12Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:02:30
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:33
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:38
15Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:40
16Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:02:47
17Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:50
18Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:51
19Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:02:56
20Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:02
21Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:04
23Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:03:07
24Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:13
25George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:18
26Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:19
27Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:20
28Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:03:30
29David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:35
30Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:36
31Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:03:44
32Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:45
33Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:49
34Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:54
36Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:03:57
37Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:59
38Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:01
39Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:06
40Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:14
41Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:19
42Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:20
43Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:25
46Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:04:34
47Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
48Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:45
49Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:04:50
50Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:04:56
51Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:03
52Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:04
53Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:08
54Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:12
55Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:14
56Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:17
57Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:05:19
58Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:20
59Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:24
60Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:26
61Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:28
62Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:05:30
63Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:05:32
64Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
65Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:33
66Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:40
67Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:44
68Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:48
69Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:05:49
70José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:05:54
71Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
72Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
73Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange0:06:01
74Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:02
75Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:06:03
76Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:06:06
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie0:06:08
79Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:06:10
80Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:11
81Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
82Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:06:12
83Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:13
84Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:06:15
85Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:16
86Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
87Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:21
88David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
89Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:06:23
90Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:24
91Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
92Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:28
93Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:06:29
94Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:34
95Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
96Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:35
97Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:06:37
98Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:06:38
99Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:45
100Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:46
101Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
102Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:47
103Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
104Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:48
105Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
106Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
107Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:51
108Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
109Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:06:57
110Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
111Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:58
112José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:05
113Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:06
114Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:13
115Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:07:14
116Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
117Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:07:15
118Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:07:18
119Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
120Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:23
121Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:25
122Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange0:07:29
123Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:07:30
124Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:07:34
125Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:07:36
126Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:44
127Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:07:54
128Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:58
129François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:08:02
131Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:06
132Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
133Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:09
134Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:08:12
135Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
136Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:14
137David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
138Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:08:17
139Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:08:19
140Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:21
141Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
142Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:08:23
143Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:08:24
144Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:08:27
145Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:31
146Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:08:34
147Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
148Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:35
149Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
150Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:38
151Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:08:44
152Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:58
153Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:09:02
154Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:09:04
155Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:18
156Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
157Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:09:32
158Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange0:09:37
159Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:09:41
160Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:09:50
161Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:11:05

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky25pts
2Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin16
4Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step14
5Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
6Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky10
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac9
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team8
9Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo7
10Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team5
12Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo4
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
15Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team2:25:29
2Team Sky0:00:35
3Astana Pro Team0:02:02
4Trek-Segafredo0:02:27
5IAM Cycling0:03:00
6Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:05
7Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:14
8Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:36
9Tinkoff Team0:04:56
10AG2R La Mondiale0:05:02
11BMC Racing Team0:05:04
12Lotto Soudal0:05:50
13Cannondale-Drapac0:06:54
14Orica-BikeExchange0:07:02
15Team Katusha0:08:14
16Direct Energie0:08:15
17FDJ0:08:27
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:44
19Bora-Argon 180:12:54
20Lampre - Merida0:13:50
21Dimension Data
22Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:16

General classification after stage 19
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team75:18:52
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:21
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:03:43
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange0:04:54
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:12
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:07:32
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:01
8Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:07
9David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:11
10Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:11:14
11George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:04
12Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:12:25
13Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:30
14Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:18
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:22
16Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:25
17Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:15
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:14
19Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:48
20Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:31:21
21Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:32:06
22Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:48
23Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:40:06
24Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:53:35
25Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:54:04
26Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:54:34
27Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:54:43
28Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:59:36
29Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:59:43
30Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:06:05
31Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:10:00
32Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:11:02
33Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida1:12:32
34Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data1:12:50
35Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:12:59
36Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1:19:54
37Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:20:02
38Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:26:00
39Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
40Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1:26:13
41Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:27:23
42Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1:28:21
43Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:28:33
44Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling1:31:27
45Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:34:13
46Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling1:34:31
47Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:35:23
48Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1:35:54
49Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:36:32
50Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
51Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling1:36:37
52Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team1:37:47
53Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:40:07
54José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 181:40:33
55Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1:41:44
56Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:48:48
57Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:56:41
58Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo2:02:23
59Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha2:03:43
60Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:05:50
61Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:05:52
62Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2:06:54
63Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida2:07:35
64Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2:10:44
65Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange2:14:48
66Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida2:17:59
67Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:18:12
68Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team2:22:04
69David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2:24:17
70Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data2:25:28
71Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:35:24
72Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha2:40:36
73Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:41:05
74Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2:41:29
75Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2:42:02
76Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:44:34
77Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ2:47:50
78Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:48:03
79Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:48:05
80Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2:49:02
81Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky2:49:06
82Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling2:50:11
83Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team2:51:14
84Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:51:20
85Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie2:51:29
86Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:52:01
87Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha2:53:35
88Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:53:52
89José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2:54:16
90Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:54:21
91Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2:54:30
92Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2:55:39
93Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:56:09
94Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:56:24
95Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182:56:53
96Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:57:38
97François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:57:44
98Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:00:01
99Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ3:00:18
100Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:00:35
101Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team3:02:47
102Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling3:03:23
103Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team3:03:32
104Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:06:13
105Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:08:53
106Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3:09:02
107Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team3:10:05
108Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling3:10:28
109Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida3:11:08
110Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ3:11:55
111Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:14:45
112Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:15:10
113Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:19:50
114Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:20:33
115Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:23:24
116Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team3:24:23
117Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 183:24:32
118Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange3:24:59
119Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 183:26:16
120Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky3:28:48
121Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:29:50
122Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo3:32:24
123Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:34:24
124David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:35:14
125Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3:36:35
126Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:40:40
127Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky3:41:28
128Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:46:20
129Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:46:26
130Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:47:02
131Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha3:48:40
132Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team3:50:45
133Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:52:05
134Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo3:53:17
135Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin3:54:45
136Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange3:54:59
137Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale3:55:36
138Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie3:59:10
139Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:01:15
140Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step4:06:52
141Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:07:08
142Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange4:07:28
143Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha4:11:17
144Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team4:12:19
145Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:12:26
146Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling4:13:04
147Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data4:15:28
148Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team4:19:10
149Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie4:19:23
150Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie4:23:46
151Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ4:24:13
152Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie4:28:16
153Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida4:28:41
154Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step4:29:11
155Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:30:09
156Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data4:30:31
157Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 184:31:52
158Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data4:32:13
159Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 184:32:32
160Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange4:37:46
161Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4:37:52

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team93pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team91
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky87
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo83
5Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team71
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step57
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange54
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team53
9Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange47
10Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ47
11David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step44
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step39
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo36
14Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling34
15Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team34
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale32
17Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling31
18Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team31
19Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange30
20Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale29
21Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky26
22Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida25
23Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
24Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team25
25Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
26Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha24
27Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac24
28Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data23
29Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team21
30Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha20
31Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team20
32Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team20
33Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling20
34Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data18
35Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac18
36Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team17
37Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange16
38Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
39Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
40Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo16
41Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16
42Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac16
43Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
44Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin16
45Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac16
46George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
47Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
48Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step13
49Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team12
50Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ11
51Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac11
52Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11
53Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling8
54Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha8
55Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida8
56Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin8
57Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
58Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team7
59Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida7
60Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
61Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
62Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
63Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
64Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha5
65Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
66Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
67Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
68Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 184
69Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data3
70Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
71Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team2
72Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
73Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1
74Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 181
75Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie

Mountian classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ56pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data53
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo34
4Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ28
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team27
6Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha23
7Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha22
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step18
10Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
12David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky12
13Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling10
14David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step9
15George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
16Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data8
17Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling8
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale8
19Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky8
20Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
21Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team7
22Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team6
23Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5
24Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo5
25Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 185
26Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
27Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
28Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4
29Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
30Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo4
31Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie4
32Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
33Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling4
34Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha3
35Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
36Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
37Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team3
38Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac3
39Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
40Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 183
41Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
42Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
43Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
44Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
45Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
46Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
47Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
48Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
49Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
50Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie2
51Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team1
52Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1
53Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
54Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
55Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
56Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team1
57Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1
58Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
59Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
60Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1
61Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha1
62Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
63Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1

Combined classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team8pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
3David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step34
4Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ34
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team37
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange41
7Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step48
8Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha49
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale53
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team62
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo63
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo63
13Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky69
14George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo72
15Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale81
16Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling81
17Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team99
18Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team101
19Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo103
20Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits106
21Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data106
22Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team109
23Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha109
24Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal113
25Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data124
26Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac128
27Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA130
28Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida132
29Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team141
30Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team141
31Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team146
32Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac146
33Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling152
34Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo160
35Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ164
36Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA172
37Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18175
38Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie183
39Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac184
40David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky187
41Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie188
42Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac189
43Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky195
44Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida199
45Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling200
46Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits205
47Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18221
48Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team228
49Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha228
50Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step228
51Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling247
52Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal251
53Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal252
54Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo259
55Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ261
56Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin286
57Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie297
58Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo300
59Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha309
60Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie331

Team classificaton
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team224:56:20
2Movistar Team0:14:26
3Cannondale-Drapac0:32:39
4AG2R La Mondiale0:38:14
5Astana Pro Team
6Team Katusha0:39:57
7Etixx - Quick-Step0:52:52
8IAM Cycling1:05:29
9Tinkoff Team1:16:40
10Orica-BikeExchange1:26:50
11Lotto Soudal1:36:26
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:40:06
13Trek-Segafredo1:47:53
14Team Sky1:51:21
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:54:50
16Lampre - Merida3:43:02
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:55:57
18Dimension Data4:29:08
19Bora-Argon 184:46:11
20Team Giant-Alpecin5:22:25
21FDJ5:31:06
22Direct Energie5:38:00

 

