Image 1 of 47 Chrtis Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 47 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 47 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 47 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 47 Chris Froome on his way to winning stage 19 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 47 Maxime Monfort (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 47 Jan Bakelants (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 47 Haimar Zubeldia (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 47 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 47 Romain Hardy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 47 Matvey Mamykin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 47 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 47 Etixx-QuickStep riders on the stage 19 podium for best team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 47 Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the Vuelta's stage 19 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 47 Chris Froome digs deep to win stage 19 Image 16 of 47 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 47 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 47 Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 47 Ben Hermans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 47 Sergio Pardilla (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 47 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 47 (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 47 David de la Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 47 David de la Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 47 Michele Scarponi (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 47 Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 47 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 47 Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 47 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 47 Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 47 Chrtis Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 47 Chris Froome celebrates winning stage 19 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 47 Chris Froome took a big chunk out of Nairo Quintana's lead Image 34 of 47 Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) Image 35 of 47 Nairo Quintana kept hold of his red jersey Image 36 of 47 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 47 Quentin Jauregui (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 47 Johannes Frohlinger (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 47 Silvan DIllier (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 47 Tiago Machado (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 47 Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 47 Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 47 Alberto Losada (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 47 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 47 Tobias Ludvigsson (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 47 Jens Keukeleire (ORica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 47 Vegard Stake Laengen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) came roaring back into Vuelta a España contention with a storming time trial victory on stage 19, putting 2:16 into race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to leave the race poised for a dramatic finale on tomorrow’s penultimate stage summit finish.

Quintana retained his overall lead but his 3:37 advantage over Froome was slashed to 1:21 as the Tour de France champion clocked 46:33 over the gently rolling 37km course in Calpe.

Froome’s time was some 43 seconds quicker than second-placed Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar), the former Spanish time trial champion having posted what looked like it might be the stage-winning time earlier in the day. Giant-Alpecin’s Tobias Ludvigsson was third on the stage with a well-paced ‘negative split’ ride.

Quintana puffed out his cheeks as he crossed the line, having been under pressure since the opening kilometres. He may still be the favourite to wrap up the title tomorrow, but it will be a tough day with his old rival now too close for comfort. For Froome, his dream of winning the Vuelta after three top four finishes comes back into focus. In fact, if he hadn’t lost 2:40 in the Quintana/Contador stage 15 ambush, he’d be in the red jersey and the driving seat right now.

“I’m really happy with result, especially at this point in the season,” he said. “There’s still one more day of tough racing – let’s see. Quintana has more than one minute of an advantage, but we’re going to keep fighting all the way.

“We’ll see tomorrow. I will speak with my teammates tonight, but I think Quintana has a really good team around him, and it’s going to be difficult to beat him.”

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) put in an assured display to finish eighth on the stage with 48:30 – though he did fade slightly in the final third of the course – and he moved into third overall for his efforts. Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) was the rider to be usurped as the diminutive Colombian, as might have been predicted, lost a heap of time, finishing 3:13 down on Froome.

Contador is a three-time Vuelta winner who, incidentally, has never ‘not won’ the Vuelta when he’s raced it, but at 3:43 down, it would take something pretty spectacular – even by his standards – to make it four. There’s a clear gap behind the top four, but Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) used his strong time trialling skills to leapfrog Simon Yates into fifth place, while the lightweight Davide Formolo dropped to 10th.

Perhaps the day’s big loser was Samuel Sanchez (BMC), who crashed heavily in the last part of the course and fell out of the top 10, crossing the line battered, bruised, and dejected, with doubts over whether he’ll be able to continue.

How it unfolded

Svein Tuft (Orica-BikeExchange) was the first rider off the ramp in Xabia but we had to wait until Belgian time trial champion Victor Campenaerts (LottoNL-Jumbo) for a time that might serve as a marker for the stage win. He clocked 48:20 but was soon usurped by a strong ride from his compatriot Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuicStep), whose lead stood for some time.

One notable performance was that of Chad Haga, who clocked 49:20 to put himself on the provisional podium at the time. The American was severely injured in the horrific Giant-Alpecin training crash just a stone’s throw away in January and tweeted beforehand: "I always like TT's that suit me, but this one carries special significance: I didn't finish my last ride in Calpe."

Lampaert was eventually taken from the hotseat by Tobias Ludvigsson (Giant-Alpecin) who flew under the radar for much of the course. Sixth at the time at the first checkpoint and fourth at the second, he timed his effort perfectly to take the provisional lead by 1.97 seconds.

The big Swede was in the hotseat for less than 20 minutes as Castroviejo stormed round the course. At the time the Spaniard was quickest at every check, getting stronger as the course went on to better Ludvigsson’s time by a whopping 40 seconds.

The GC battle ignites

As the afternoon drew on, the general classification contenders emerged to being their warm-ups knowing there was much at stake.

Two-time Vuelta winner Alberto Contador was the first of the ‘big four’ off the ramp and he soon settled into his rhythm and marked out his credentials for the podium, going only marginally slower than Castroviejo at the first check.

Chaves, third overall and 3:57 down at the start of the day, was the next off the ramp but the diminutive Colombian is far less suited to the discipline than Contador, and his margin of five seconds over Contador quickly evaporated.

Froome, second overall and with a score to settle after being ambushed on stage 15, immediately set out his intentions with an absolutely storming start. He was a full 28 seconds up on Castroviejo’s time at the first check and the pressure was well and truly on the race leader Quintana behind.

Limiting the losses was the aim of the day for the Colombian, but he’d be forgiven for panicking when he hit the first check 46 seconds in arrears. As Chaves continued to haemorrhage time, Froome tightened the screw, increasing his virtual advantage over Quintana to 1:33 at the second checkpoint at 24.3km. With Contador riding strongly but fading slightly towards the end, the Froome assault continued and into the final part of the course the finish line couldn’t come soon enough for the Colombian duo.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:46:33 2 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:44 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:24 4 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:26 5 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:47 6 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:01:51 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:54 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:01:57 9 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:58 10 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:10 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:16 12 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:30 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:33 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:38 15 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:40 16 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:02:47 17 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:50 18 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:51 19 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:02:56 20 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:02 21 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:04 23 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:03:07 24 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:13 25 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:18 26 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:19 27 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:20 28 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:03:30 29 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:35 30 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:36 31 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:03:44 32 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:45 33 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:49 34 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:54 36 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:03:57 37 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:59 38 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:01 39 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:06 40 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:14 41 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:19 42 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:20 43 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:25 46 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:34 47 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 48 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:45 49 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:04:50 50 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:04:56 51 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:03 52 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:04 53 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:08 54 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:12 55 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:14 56 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:17 57 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:05:19 58 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:20 59 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:24 60 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:26 61 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:28 62 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:05:30 63 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 0:05:32 64 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 65 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:33 66 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:40 67 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:44 68 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:48 69 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:05:49 70 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:54 71 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 72 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 73 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 0:06:01 74 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:02 75 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:03 76 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:06:06 77 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 0:06:08 79 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:06:10 80 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:11 81 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 82 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:06:12 83 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:13 84 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:06:15 85 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:16 86 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 87 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:21 88 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 89 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:23 90 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:24 91 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 92 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:28 93 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:06:29 94 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:34 95 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 96 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:35 97 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:06:37 98 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:06:38 99 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:45 100 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:46 101 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 102 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:47 103 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 104 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:48 105 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 107 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:51 108 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 109 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:57 110 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 111 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:58 112 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:05 113 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:06 114 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:13 115 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:14 116 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 117 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:07:15 118 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:07:18 119 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 120 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:23 121 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:25 122 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 0:07:29 123 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:30 124 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:07:34 125 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:07:36 126 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:44 127 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:07:54 128 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:58 129 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:02 131 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:06 132 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 133 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:09 134 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:08:12 135 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 136 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:14 137 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 138 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:08:17 139 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:08:19 140 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:21 141 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 142 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:08:23 143 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:24 144 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:08:27 145 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:31 146 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:08:34 147 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 148 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:35 149 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 150 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:38 151 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:08:44 152 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:58 153 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:09:02 154 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:09:04 155 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:18 156 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 157 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:09:32 158 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 0:09:37 159 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:09:41 160 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:09:50 161 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:11:05

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 4 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 5 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 6 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 10 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 9 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 8 9 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 10 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5 12 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 4 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 2:25:29 2 Team Sky 0:00:35 3 Astana Pro Team 0:02:02 4 Trek-Segafredo 0:02:27 5 IAM Cycling 0:03:00 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:05 7 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:14 8 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:36 9 Tinkoff Team 0:04:56 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:02 11 BMC Racing Team 0:05:04 12 Lotto Soudal 0:05:50 13 Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:54 14 Orica-BikeExchange 0:07:02 15 Team Katusha 0:08:14 16 Direct Energie 0:08:15 17 FDJ 0:08:27 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:44 19 Bora-Argon 18 0:12:54 20 Lampre - Merida 0:13:50 21 Dimension Data 22 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:16

General classification after stage 19 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 75:18:52 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:21 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:03:43 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 0:04:54 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:12 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:07:32 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:01 8 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:07 9 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:11 10 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:11:14 11 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:04 12 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:12:25 13 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:30 14 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:18 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:22 16 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:25 17 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:15 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:14 19 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:48 20 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:31:21 21 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:06 22 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:48 23 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:40:06 24 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:53:35 25 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:54:04 26 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:54:34 27 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:54:43 28 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:59:36 29 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:59:43 30 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:06:05 31 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:00 32 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:11:02 33 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 1:12:32 34 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 1:12:50 35 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:12:59 36 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:19:54 37 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:20:02 38 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:26:00 39 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 40 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:26:13 41 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:27:23 42 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1:28:21 43 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:28:33 44 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 1:31:27 45 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:34:13 46 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:34:31 47 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:35:23 48 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1:35:54 49 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:36:32 50 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:36:37 52 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1:37:47 53 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:40:07 54 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 1:40:33 55 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:41:44 56 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:48:48 57 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:56:41 58 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2:02:23 59 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 2:03:43 60 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:05:50 61 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:05:52 62 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2:06:54 63 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 2:07:35 64 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:10:44 65 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 2:14:48 66 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 2:17:59 67 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:18:12 68 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 2:22:04 69 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2:24:17 70 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 2:25:28 71 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:35:24 72 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 2:40:36 73 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:41:05 74 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:41:29 75 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2:42:02 76 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:44:34 77 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 2:47:50 78 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:48:03 79 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:48:05 80 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2:49:02 81 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 2:49:06 82 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 2:50:11 83 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 2:51:14 84 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:51:20 85 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 2:51:29 86 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:52:01 87 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 2:53:35 88 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:53:52 89 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2:54:16 90 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:54:21 91 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2:54:30 92 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2:55:39 93 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:56:09 94 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:56:24 95 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2:56:53 96 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:57:38 97 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:57:44 98 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:00:01 99 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 3:00:18 100 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:00:35 101 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 3:02:47 102 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 3:03:23 103 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3:03:32 104 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3:06:13 105 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:08:53 106 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3:09:02 107 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 3:10:05 108 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:10:28 109 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 3:11:08 110 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 3:11:55 111 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:14:45 112 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:15:10 113 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:19:50 114 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:20:33 115 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:23:24 116 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 3:24:23 117 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 3:24:32 118 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 3:24:59 119 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 3:26:16 120 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 3:28:48 121 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:29:50 122 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 3:32:24 123 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:34:24 124 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:35:14 125 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3:36:35 126 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:40:40 127 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 3:41:28 128 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:46:20 129 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:46:26 130 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:47:02 131 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 3:48:40 132 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 3:50:45 133 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:52:05 134 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3:53:17 135 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:54:45 136 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 3:54:59 137 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 3:55:36 138 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 3:59:10 139 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:01:15 140 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:06:52 141 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:07:08 142 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 4:07:28 143 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 4:11:17 144 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4:12:19 145 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:12:26 146 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 4:13:04 147 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 4:15:28 148 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 4:19:10 149 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 4:19:23 150 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 4:23:46 151 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 4:24:13 152 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 4:28:16 153 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 4:28:41 154 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:29:11 155 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:30:09 156 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 4:30:31 157 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4:31:52 158 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 4:32:13 159 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4:32:32 160 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 4:37:46 161 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:37:52

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 93 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 91 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 87 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 83 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 71 6 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 57 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 54 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 53 9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 47 10 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 47 11 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 36 14 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 34 15 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 34 16 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 32 17 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 31 18 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 31 19 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 30 20 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 21 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 26 22 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 25 23 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 24 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 25 25 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 26 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 24 27 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 24 28 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 23 29 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 21 30 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 20 31 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 32 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 33 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 20 34 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 18 35 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 18 36 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 17 37 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 16 38 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 39 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 40 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 16 41 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 42 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 16 43 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 44 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 45 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 16 46 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 47 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 48 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 49 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 12 50 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 11 51 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 11 52 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 53 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 54 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 55 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 8 56 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 57 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 58 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 7 59 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 7 60 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 61 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 62 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 63 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 64 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 65 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 66 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 67 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 68 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4 69 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 3 70 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 71 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2 72 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 73 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1 74 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1 75 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie

Mountian classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 56 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 53 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 34 4 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 28 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 27 6 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 23 7 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 22 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 10 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 12 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 12 13 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 14 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 15 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 16 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 8 17 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 8 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 19 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 8 20 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 21 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 22 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 6 23 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 24 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 5 25 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 5 26 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 27 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 28 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 29 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 30 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 4 31 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 4 32 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 33 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 34 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 3 35 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 36 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 37 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 3 38 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 3 39 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 40 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 3 41 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 42 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 43 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 44 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 45 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 46 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 47 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 48 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 49 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 50 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 2 51 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1 52 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1 53 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 54 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 55 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 56 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 1 57 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 58 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 59 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 60 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1 61 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 1 62 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 63 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Combined classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 3 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 34 4 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 34 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 37 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 41 7 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 8 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 49 9 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 53 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 62 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 63 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63 13 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 69 14 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 72 15 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 16 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 81 17 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 99 18 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 101 19 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 103 20 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 21 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 106 22 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 109 23 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 109 24 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 113 25 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 124 26 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 128 27 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 130 28 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 132 29 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 141 30 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 141 31 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 146 32 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 146 33 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 152 34 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 160 35 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 164 36 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 172 37 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 175 38 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 183 39 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 184 40 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 187 41 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 188 42 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 189 43 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 195 44 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 199 45 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 200 46 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 205 47 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 221 48 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 228 49 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 228 50 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 228 51 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 247 52 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 251 53 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 252 54 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 259 55 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 261 56 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 286 57 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 297 58 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 300 59 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 309 60 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 331