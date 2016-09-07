Vuelta a Espana: Mathias Frank wins stage 17
Nairo Quintana continues overall lead as GC favourites reach Mas de la Costa summit together
Stage 17: Castellon - Mas de la Costa
Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) claimed his first victory in two years with success from the breakaway on stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana. Leopold König (Team Sky) had Frank in his sights but ran out of road to bring the Swiss rider back with Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) finishing third. The victory is IAM Cycling's second at this year's Vuelta a Espana after Jonas Van Genechten won on stage 7.
Frank, who had been part of a 28-man break that went up the road after more than 40 kilometres, jumped clear with Dario Caltaldo (Astana) on an unclassified climb as the breakaway began to fracture with some 30 kilometres remaining. The gap bounced up and down and was only 20 seconds when they made the left-hand turn onto the ascent to Mas de la Costa with the fear-inspiring words 'Hell starts here' written on the road.
With just over two kilometres to go, Frank pushed on again and dropped a flagging Cataldo. He grinded up the steep gradient that hit slopes of over 20 per cent that had many riders almost at a standstill. Gesink led the chase from the remaining escapees, joined by König, who later dropped him in the final metres. Frank's margin was slim on the line but it was enough to seal him his first win in two years and his first at a Grand Tour.
"I'm super happy" Frank said at the finish. "I've had a rough season, not much was worked as I wanted – I had to abandon the Tour de Suisse and the Tour de France. So I came here and I told myself I want to have fun, get a good feeling back. To finally have a victory after more than two years, winning a Grand Tour stage, it's just amazing."
In the peloton, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) lit up the fight for the general classification with a stinging attack. Race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was swiftly on his tail, along with Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange). Chris Froome (Team Sky) was initially distanced by Contador's move but caught up with the three-man group in sight of the line. The quartet crossed the line together to keep the status quo in the overall standings.
Watch the Vuelta a Espana stage 17 highlights video
How it happened
After a much-needed rest day, the Vuelta a Espana resumed in Castellón with a 177.5km ride to a leg-sappingly steep ascent to Llucena. Camins de Penyagolosa. A tough mountain stage like this immediately after a rest day had the potential to catch some of the general classification favourites off guard.
The competition for the breakaway was as hot as the weather and it took almost 50 kilometres before a breakaway finally formed. Among the riders out front were two from Team Sky - Leopold König and Michal Golas - two from Movistar – Jose Herrada and Imanol Erviti – and two from Orica-BikeExchange in Simon Gerrans and Magnus Cort. Tinkoff and Astana both had a single representative in Michael Gogl and Dario Cataldo respectively. Stage 14 winner Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) also made the juncture with his teammate Bram Tankink.
In fact, there were only three teams that missed the breakaway and when Maxime Bouet (Etix-QuickStep) made it across after a long chase it left only Cannondale and Giant-Alpecin the only teams without a man up front.
With so many teams represented in the break, Movistar still had to manage the peloton despite having two riders up the road. Rory Sutherland has been putting in a big effort for the team in the early part of each stage and he continued his effort today, taking them over the first two climbs of the day.
A stage of two races
The break was allowed almost eight minutes on the peloton until BMC decided that they wanted more from the stage and began to chase with a little over 50 kilometres to the finish.
For most of the day, the 28 escapees worked well together but as the final ascent loomed they began to attack each other. Following a few moves, Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) and Cataldo went clear on an unclassified climb inside the final 30 kilometres. Both LottoNL-Jumbo and Team Sky mounted the chase in the group they left behind let the pair little more than 30 seconds leeway.
While BMC's initial injection in pace did some damage, they were not able to make any serious inroad into the break's lead – thanks in part to the Cataldo-Frank attack. Orica-BikeExchange stepped forward inside the final 10 kilometres with the gap still standing at over five minutes. Victory for one of the escapees looked certain but the Australian team was keen to ensure their leaders had the best possible start to the final ascent.
As Cataldo and Frank hit the ascent to Mas de la Costa, they still held 20 seconds on the chasers as Gesink took up the pace behind. There were several attempts from the chasing group to track down the two riders up the road but they would only briefly make a dent before the advantage would leak out once again.
Cataldo found himself distanced as Frank forged clear on some of the steepest gradients in the final three kilometres. With just over a kilometre to the line, Frank had 15 seconds on his chaser as Gesink and Konig began to close in on Cataldo. Gesink and Konig passed the Italian under the flamme rouge and continued on in chase of Frank but they still had 18 seconds to make up. The gap proved just enough for Frank, who crossed the line with six seconds to spare.
Further back down the road, Contador was the first of the general classification riders to strike out on the twisting climb. Quintana was quick to follow the Spaniard but Froome was slower to react. Contador made repeated attacks, taking Quintana with him on each occasion but he was never able to hold the advantage and the top four in the general classification rolled across together.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4:34:38
|2
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:00:06
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:11
|4
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:14
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:16
|6
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|7
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|8
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:57
|9
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:02
|10
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:04
|11
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:10
|12
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:21
|13
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:24
|14
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:31
|15
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:34
|16
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:37
|17
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:39
|18
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:01:49
|19
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:17
|20
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:28
|21
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:33
|22
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:41
|23
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:09
|24
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:27
|25
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|28
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:05
|29
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:15
|30
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:16
|31
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:18
|32
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:20
|33
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:23
|34
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|35
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:25
|36
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:27
|37
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:31
|38
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:44
|39
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:56
|40
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:59
|41
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:00
|42
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:10
|43
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:27
|44
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|45
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:29
|46
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:05:57
|47
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:19
|49
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:23
|50
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:02
|51
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:05
|52
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|53
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:39
|54
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|55
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:59
|56
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|57
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:15
|58
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:46
|59
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:54
|60
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:08:57
|61
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|63
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:02
|64
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:32
|65
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:53
|66
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:55
|67
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:09:57
|68
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:07
|69
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:11
|70
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:22
|72
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:29
|73
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:37
|74
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:11
|76
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:11:14
|77
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:19
|78
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:11:33
|79
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:11:48
|80
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|81
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|82
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|84
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:11:57
|85
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:13
|86
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|87
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:15
|88
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|89
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|90
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:23
|91
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:31
|92
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:13:14
|93
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|94
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|95
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|96
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:29
|98
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:37
|99
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|100
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:40
|101
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:52
|103
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|104
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:14:17
|106
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:22
|107
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|108
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:25
|109
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:27
|110
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|112
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:33
|113
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:40
|114
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:44
|115
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:54
|116
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|117
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:14:59
|118
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|119
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|120
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:15:15
|121
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:18
|122
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|123
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:15:26
|124
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:28
|125
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:32
|126
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:15:35
|127
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|128
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|129
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:41
|130
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:44
|131
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|132
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:55
|133
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:29
|134
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:16:32
|135
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:47
|136
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:03
|137
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:17:18
|138
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|139
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:28
|140
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|141
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|142
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:17:33
|143
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|145
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|146
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|147
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:42
|148
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|149
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:09
|151
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:15
|152
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|153
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|154
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|155
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|156
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:18:56
|157
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:32
|158
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:40
|159
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:53
|160
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:20:24
|161
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:29
|DNF
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|DNS
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|20
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|4
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|6
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|9
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|7
|10
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|11
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|12
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|13
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|3
|14
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|3
|3
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|5
|pts
|2
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|3
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|3
|pts
|2
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|3
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|6
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|4
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|13:46:43
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:03:35
|3
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:37
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:33
|5
|Team Sky
|0:07:49
|6
|Team Katusha
|0:08:12
|7
|Tinkoff Team
|0:08:25
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:27
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:06
|10
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:10:28
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:40
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:28
|13
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:13:51
|14
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:07
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:16:20
|16
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:17:36
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:54
|18
|Lampre - Merida
|0:20:12
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:22:51
|20
|Direct Energie
|0:22:58
|21
|FDJ
|0:27:09
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|69:35:32
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:37
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:57
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:02
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:06:03
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:34
|7
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:12
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:13
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:28
|10
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:52
|11
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:03
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:02
|13
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:13
|14
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:44
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:32
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:48
|17
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:56
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:11
|19
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:50
|20
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:29:36
|21
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:33
|22
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:32:16
|23
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:46
|24
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:47:04
|25
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:47:39
|26
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:49:28
|27
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:50:03
|28
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:56:44
|29
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:27
|30
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|1:05:26
|31
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:06:23
|32
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:06:47
|33
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:07:56
|34
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:08:24
|35
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:08:27
|36
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:16:29
|37
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1:18:42
|38
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:19:37
|39
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:19:44
|40
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1:19:49
|41
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:22:27
|42
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:24:00
|43
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:24:19
|44
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:25:17
|45
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1:29:02
|46
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:29:20
|47
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:30:08
|48
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:30:32
|49
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|1:30:41
|50
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|1:31:23
|51
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:33:24
|52
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:33:25
|53
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:34:21
|54
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:35:50
|55
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:39:10
|56
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:43:21
|57
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:51:13
|58
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1:58:30
|59
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:59:06
|60
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:59:40
|61
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|2:00:20
|62
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:01:57
|63
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:03:22
|64
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:09:06
|65
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:11:03
|66
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|2:12:24
|67
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:13:51
|68
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|2:16:42
|69
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2:16:48
|70
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|2:16:53
|71
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:28:45
|72
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:29:28
|73
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|2:36:09
|74
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:36:41
|75
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:37:42
|76
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:39:05
|77
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:39:47
|78
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:41:06
|79
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:41:41
|80
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2:42:16
|81
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:42:50
|82
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|2:43:27
|83
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:44:44
|84
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:44:56
|85
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2:45:35
|86
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:46:47
|87
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|2:47:24
|88
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:47:26
|89
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:47:55
|90
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:48:39
|91
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2:49:05
|92
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:49:45
|93
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|2:51:52
|94
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:51:56
|95
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:52:02
|96
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:52:10
|97
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:52:16
|98
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:53:18
|99
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:56:06
|100
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|101
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:56:32
|102
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2:56:41
|103
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|2:58:37
|104
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2:59:19
|105
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3:01:34
|106
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|3:05:07
|107
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:06:29
|108
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|3:07:02
|109
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:07:12
|110
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|111
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:10:08
|112
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:10:13
|113
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:12:27
|114
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:14:09
|115
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:17:47
|116
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|3:19:18
|117
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|3:19:51
|118
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|3:21:05
|119
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|3:22:13
|120
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:24:14
|121
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|3:26:15
|122
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:28:19
|123
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:28:56
|124
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:29:01
|125
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:30:11
|126
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3:33:56
|127
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|3:37:28
|128
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|3:39:06
|129
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:39:43
|130
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:40:51
|131
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:41:53
|132
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:42:16
|133
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|3:42:44
|134
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:43:23
|135
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|3:48:36
|136
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:49:56
|137
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:51:53
|138
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:54:16
|139
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|3:55:18
|140
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:57:18
|141
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:58:53
|142
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:02:08
|143
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4:06:36
|144
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:07:23
|145
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4:08:29
|146
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|4:08:37
|147
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|4:10:13
|148
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:15:16
|149
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:15:32
|150
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|4:16:51
|151
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|4:17:41
|152
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:19:28
|153
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|4:20:59
|154
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|4:22:29
|155
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|156
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:22:33
|157
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4:23:52
|158
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:25:03
|159
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4:28:01
|160
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|4:30:41
|161
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:31:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|86
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|65
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|62
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|54
|7
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|49
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|47
|9
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|47
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|45
|11
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|36
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|31
|16
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|30
|17
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|18
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|25
|19
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|25
|20
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|21
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|22
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|23
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|22
|24
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|25
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|26
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|27
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|20
|28
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|20
|29
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|18
|30
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|31
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|17
|32
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|33
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|34
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|35
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|16
|36
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|16
|37
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|38
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|15
|39
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|40
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|42
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|43
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|44
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|45
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|46
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|11
|47
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|48
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|49
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|50
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|51
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|8
|52
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|53
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|54
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|55
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|7
|56
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|57
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|58
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|59
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|60
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|61
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|62
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|63
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|64
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|65
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|66
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|67
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|68
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|69
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|70
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|-2
|71
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-3
|72
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-5
|73
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|-5
|74
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|-5
|75
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|-5
|76
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|-5
|77
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|-5
|78
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|-7
|79
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|-8
|80
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|-8
|81
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-9
|82
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|-9
|83
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|-9
|84
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-9
|85
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|-10
|86
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|-13
|87
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-13
|88
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-13
|89
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-15
|90
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|-15
|91
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-15
|92
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|-16
|93
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|-17
|94
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-17
|95
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|-17
|96
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|-18
|97
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-18
|98
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-19
|99
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|-20
|100
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-20
|101
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|-20
|102
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|-20
|103
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|-21
|104
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|-21
|105
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|-22
|106
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-23
|107
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|-23
|108
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|-23
|109
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|-24
|110
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|-24
|111
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|-24
|112
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|-24
|113
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|-24
|114
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|-24
|115
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|-25
|116
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|-25
|117
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|-25
|118
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|-25
|119
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|-25
|120
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|-25
|121
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|-25
|122
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|-25
|123
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-25
|124
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|-25
|125
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-25
|126
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-25
|127
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|-25
|128
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|-25
|129
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|-25
|130
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|-25
|131
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|-25
|132
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|-25
|133
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|-25
|134
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-25
|135
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-25
|136
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-25
|137
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|-25
|138
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|-25
|139
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|-25
|140
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-25
|141
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|-25
|142
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|-25
|143
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|-25
|144
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|-25
|145
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-25
|146
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|-25
|147
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|-25
|148
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-25
|149
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|-25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|56
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|53
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|4
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|28
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|6
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|7
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|10
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|12
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|12
|13
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|14
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|16
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|8
|17
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|8
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|19
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|8
|20
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|21
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|22
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|6
|23
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|24
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|25
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|26
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|27
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|28
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|29
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|30
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|31
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|32
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|33
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|3
|34
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|35
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|36
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|3
|37
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|38
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|39
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|40
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|41
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|42
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|43
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|44
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|45
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|46
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|47
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|48
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|49
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1
|50
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|51
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|52
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|53
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|54
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|1
|55
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|56
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|57
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|1
|58
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|59
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|1
|60
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|32
|4
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|38
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|7
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|44
|8
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|9
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|10
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|11
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|63
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|67
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|68
|14
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|74
|15
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|16
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|82
|17
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|18
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|94
|19
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|94
|20
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|21
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|101
|22
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|105
|23
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|106
|24
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|119
|25
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|121
|26
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|126
|27
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|132
|28
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|135
|29
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|137
|30
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|139
|31
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|147
|32
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|148
|33
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|153
|34
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|156
|35
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|167
|36
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|169
|37
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|176
|38
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|176
|39
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|180
|40
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|181
|41
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|183
|42
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|184
|43
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|189
|44
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|202
|45
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|202
|46
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|203
|47
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|219
|48
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|223
|49
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|230
|50
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|242
|51
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|243
|52
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|247
|53
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|259
|54
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|277
|55
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|290
|56
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|307
|57
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|322
|58
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|343
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|207:42:14
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:19:30
|3
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:30:34
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:36:47
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:16
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:41:16
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:54:51
|8
|IAM Cycling
|1:07:33
|9
|Tinkoff Team
|1:16:48
|10
|Orica-BikeExchange
|1:24:52
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:34:26
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|1:35:40
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:50:30
|14
|Team Sky
|1:55:35
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:45:23
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|3:33:40
|17
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:57:17
|18
|Dimension Data
|4:19:24
|19
|Bora-Argon 18
|4:37:40
|20
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|5:22:10
|21
|FDJ
|5:25:54
|22
|Direct Energie
|5:34:24
