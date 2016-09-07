Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Mathias Frank wins stage 17

Nairo Quintana continues overall lead as GC favourites reach Mas de la Costa summit together

Image 1 of 57

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) wins stage 17 Vuelta a Espana

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) wins stage 17 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 57

Points leader Alejandro Valverde is followed by Movistar teammate Nairo Quintana in the red leader's jersey

Points leader Alejandro Valverde is followed by Movistar teammate Nairo Quintana in the red leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 57

Esteban Chaves, Alberto Contador and Nairo Quintana briefly ride away from Chris Froome on the steep slopes of Mas de la Costa

Esteban Chaves, Alberto Contador and Nairo Quintana briefly ride away from Chris Froome on the steep slopes of Mas de la Costa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 57

Alberto Contador riding away from his GC rivals

Alberto Contador riding away from his GC rivals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 57

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) riding to the stage win, his first grand tour stage victory

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) riding to the stage win, his first grand tour stage victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 57

Most combative, Jaime Rosón (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

Most combative, Jaime Rosón (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 57

Dario Cataldo (Astana)

Dario Cataldo (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 57

Leopold Konig (Team Sky) was six seconds away from a stage win

Leopold Konig (Team Sky) was six seconds away from a stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 57

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) can't believe he's won

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) can't believe he's won
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 57

Sergio Pardilla (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

Sergio Pardilla (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 57

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 57

Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Argon 18)

Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Argon 18)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 57

Haimar Zubeldia (Trek-Segafredo

Haimar Zubeldia (Trek-Segafredo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 57

Damien Howson working for Orica-BikeExchange on stage 17

Damien Howson working for Orica-BikeExchange on stage 17
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 57

Dario Cataldo (Astana) leads the final two-rider breakaway

Dario Cataldo (Astana) leads the final two-rider breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 57

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) holds onto this lead after stage 17 Vuelta a Espana

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) holds onto this lead after stage 17 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 57

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) holds onto this lead after stage 17 Vuelta a Espana

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) holds onto this lead after stage 17 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 57

Katusha awarded the team prize for the stage

Katusha awarded the team prize for the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 57

David De La Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep) after stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana

David De La Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep) after stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 57

Iam's Swiss cyclist Mathias Frank crosses the finish line to win the 17th stage of the 71st edition of 'La Vuelta'

Iam's Swiss cyclist Mathias Frank crosses the finish line to win the 17th stage of the 71st edition of 'La Vuelta'
Image 21 of 57

Iam's Swiss cyclist Mathias Frank crosses the finish line to win the 17th stage of the 71st edition of 'La Vuelta'

Iam's Swiss cyclist Mathias Frank crosses the finish line to win the 17th stage of the 71st edition of 'La Vuelta'
Image 22 of 57

Tinkoff's Spanish cyclist Alberto Contador (L), Movistar's Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana (C) and Sky's British cyclist Christopher Froome compete to reach the finish line of the 17th stage of the 71st edition of 'La Vuelta'

Tinkoff's Spanish cyclist Alberto Contador (L), Movistar's Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana (C) and Sky's British cyclist Christopher Froome compete to reach the finish line of the 17th stage of the 71st edition of 'La Vuelta'
Image 23 of 57

Movistar's Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana celebrates on the podium after another day in the red jersey during the 17th stage of the 71st edition of 'La Vuelta'

Movistar's Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana celebrates on the podium after another day in the red jersey during the 17th stage of the 71st edition of 'La Vuelta'
Image 24 of 57

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R)

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 57

Ben Hermans (BMC) stage 17 Vuelta a Espana

Ben Hermans (BMC) stage 17 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 57

David de la Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep) stage 17 Vuelta a Espana

David de la Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep) stage 17 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 57

Maxime Bouet finishes stage 17 Vuelta a Espana

Maxime Bouet finishes stage 17 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 57

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) was third in stage 17 Vuelta a Espana

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) was third in stage 17 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 57

Ben Hermans (BMC

Ben Hermans (BMC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 57

Mathias Frank (IAM) wins stage 17 Vuelta a Espana

Mathias Frank (IAM) wins stage 17 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 57

Axel Domont (AG2R) stage 17 Vuelta a Espana

Axel Domont (AG2R) stage 17 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 57

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) stage 17 Vuelta a Espana

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) stage 17 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 57

Axel Domont (AG2R)

Axel Domont (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 57

Iam's Swiss cyclist Mathias Frank celebrates on the podium after winning the 17th stage at the Vuelta a Epsana

Iam's Swiss cyclist Mathias Frank celebrates on the podium after winning the 17th stage at the Vuelta a Epsana
Image 35 of 57

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) on the podium after winning Vuelta a Espana stage 17

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) on the podium after winning Vuelta a Espana stage 17
Image 36 of 57

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) leads Nairo Quintana and Chris Froome over the finish line during stage 17

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) leads Nairo Quintana and Chris Froome over the finish line during stage 17
Image 37 of 57

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 57

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) and Dario Cataldo (Astana) stage 17 Vuelta a Espana

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) and Dario Cataldo (Astana) stage 17 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 57

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) leads the GC favourites over the finish line at stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) leads the GC favourites over the finish line at stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana
Image 40 of 57

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) launches an attack on the final climb of stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) launches an attack on the final climb of stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana
Image 41 of 57

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) speaks to the press after stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) speaks to the press after stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana
Image 42 of 57

Stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 57

Chris Froome waves to fans from the stage 17 sign-on stage

Chris Froome waves to fans from the stage 17 sign-on stage
Image 44 of 57

Chris Froome (Team Sky) rolls to the stage 17 starting line at the Vuelta a Espana

Chris Froome (Team Sky) rolls to the stage 17 starting line at the Vuelta a Espana
Image 45 of 57

Leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lines up alongside Chris Froome (Team Sky) for stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana

Leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lines up alongside Chris Froome (Team Sky) for stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana
Image 46 of 57

Nairo Quintana, Alejandro Valverde and Chris Froome on the stage 17 start line at the Vuelta a Espana

Nairo Quintana, Alejandro Valverde and Chris Froome on the stage 17 start line at the Vuelta a Espana
Image 47 of 57

Movistar sets tempo in the peloton

Movistar sets tempo in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 57

The large breakaway opens up the gap to the peloton

The large breakaway opens up the gap to the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 57

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) leads Gianluca Brambilla in the breakaway

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha) leads Gianluca Brambilla in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 57

Dario Cataldo (Astana) leads the breakaway

Dario Cataldo (Astana) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 57

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 57

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 57

Imanol Erviti checks the profile behind Dario Cataldo (Astana)

Imanol Erviti checks the profile behind Dario Cataldo (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 57

Chris Froome (Sky) behind race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Chris Froome (Sky) behind race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 57

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leads teammate Nairo Quintana

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leads teammate Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 57

Stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 57

Nairo Quintana (Moistar) at the start of stage 17 of the Vuelta

Nairo Quintana (Moistar) at the start of stage 17 of the Vuelta

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) claimed his first victory in two years with success from the breakaway on stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana. Leopold König (Team Sky) had Frank in his sights but ran out of road to bring the Swiss rider back with Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) finishing third. The victory is IAM Cycling's second at this year's Vuelta a Espana after Jonas Van Genechten won on stage 7.

Related Articles

Vuelta a Espana: Tenacious Froome locks onto GC train on Mas de la Costa

Contador refuses to give up on GC at Vuelta a Espana

Quintana makes solid Vuelta a Espana defence on Mas de La Costa

Frank, who had been part of a 28-man break that went up the road after more than 40 kilometres, jumped clear with Dario Caltaldo (Astana) on an unclassified climb as the breakaway began to fracture with some 30 kilometres remaining. The gap bounced up and down and was only 20 seconds when they made the left-hand turn onto the ascent to Mas de la Costa with the fear-inspiring words 'Hell starts here' written on the road.

With just over two kilometres to go, Frank pushed on again and dropped a flagging Cataldo. He grinded up the steep gradient that hit slopes of over 20 per cent that had many riders almost at a standstill. Gesink led the chase from the remaining escapees, joined by König, who later dropped him in the final metres. Frank's margin was slim on the line but it was enough to seal him his first win in two years and his first at a Grand Tour.

"I'm super happy" Frank said at the finish. "I've had a rough season, not much was worked as I wanted – I had to abandon the Tour de Suisse and the Tour de France. So I came here and I told myself I want to have fun, get a good feeling back. To finally have a victory after more than two years, winning a Grand Tour stage, it's just amazing."

In the peloton, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) lit up the fight for the general classification with a stinging attack. Race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was swiftly on his tail, along with Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange). Chris Froome (Team Sky) was initially distanced by Contador's move but caught up with the three-man group in sight of the line. The quartet crossed the line together to keep the status quo in the overall standings.

Watch the Vuelta a Espana stage 17 highlights video

How it happened

After a much-needed rest day, the Vuelta a Espana resumed in Castellón with a 177.5km ride to a leg-sappingly steep ascent to Llucena. Camins de Penyagolosa. A tough mountain stage like this immediately after a rest day had the potential to catch some of the general classification favourites off guard.

The competition for the breakaway was as hot as the weather and it took almost 50 kilometres before a breakaway finally formed. Among the riders out front were two from Team Sky - Leopold König and Michal Golas - two from Movistar – Jose Herrada and Imanol Erviti – and two from Orica-BikeExchange in Simon Gerrans and Magnus Cort. Tinkoff and Astana both had a single representative in Michael Gogl and Dario Cataldo respectively. Stage 14 winner Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) also made the juncture with his teammate Bram Tankink.

In fact, there were only three teams that missed the breakaway and when Maxime Bouet (Etix-QuickStep) made it across after a long chase it left only Cannondale and Giant-Alpecin the only teams without a man up front.

With so many teams represented in the break, Movistar still had to manage the peloton despite having two riders up the road. Rory Sutherland has been putting in a big effort for the team in the early part of each stage and he continued his effort today, taking them over the first two climbs of the day.

A stage of two races

The break was allowed almost eight minutes on the peloton until BMC decided that they wanted more from the stage and began to chase with a little over 50 kilometres to the finish.

For most of the day, the 28 escapees worked well together but as the final ascent loomed they began to attack each other. Following a few moves, Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) and Cataldo went clear on an unclassified climb inside the final 30 kilometres. Both LottoNL-Jumbo and Team Sky mounted the chase in the group they left behind let the pair little more than 30 seconds leeway.

While BMC's initial injection in pace did some damage, they were not able to make any serious inroad into the break's lead – thanks in part to the Cataldo-Frank attack. Orica-BikeExchange stepped forward inside the final 10 kilometres with the gap still standing at over five minutes. Victory for one of the escapees looked certain but the Australian team was keen to ensure their leaders had the best possible start to the final ascent.

As Cataldo and Frank hit the ascent to Mas de la Costa, they still held 20 seconds on the chasers as Gesink took up the pace behind. There were several attempts from the chasing group to track down the two riders up the road but they would only briefly make a dent before the advantage would leak out once again.

Cataldo found himself distanced as Frank forged clear on some of the steepest gradients in the final three kilometres. With just over a kilometre to the line, Frank had 15 seconds on his chaser as Gesink and Konig began to close in on Cataldo. Gesink and Konig passed the Italian under the flamme rouge and continued on in chase of Frank but they still had 18 seconds to make up. The gap proved just enough for Frank, who crossed the line with six seconds to spare.

Further back down the road, Contador was the first of the general classification riders to strike out on the twisting climb. Quintana was quick to follow the Spaniard but Froome was slower to react. Contador made repeated attacks, taking Quintana with him on each occasion but he was never able to hold the advantage and the top four in the general classification rolled across together.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling4:34:38
2Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:00:06
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:11
4Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:14
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:16
6José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:29
7Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
8Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:57
9Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:01:02
10Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:04
11Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:10
12Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:21
13Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:01:24
14Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:31
15Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:34
16Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:37
17Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:39
18Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:01:49
19Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:02:17
20Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:28
21Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:33
22Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:41
23Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:03:09
24Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:03:27
25Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
26Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
27Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
28Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:05
29Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:15
30Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:16
31Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:18
32Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:20
33Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:23
34Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
35Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:25
36Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:27
37Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:31
38George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:44
39David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:56
40Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:59
41Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:00
42Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:10
43Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:05:27
44Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
45Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:29
46Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:05:57
47Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
48Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:19
49Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:06:23
50Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:02
51Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:05
52Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
53Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:39
54Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
55Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:59
56Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
57Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:15
58Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:46
59Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:54
60David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:08:57
61Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
62Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
63Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:02
64Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:09:32
65Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:53
66Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:55
67Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:09:57
68Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:10:07
69Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:10:11
70Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:22
72Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:29
73Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:37
74Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
75Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:11
76Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:11:14
77Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:19
78Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:11:33
79Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:11:48
80Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
81Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
82Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
83Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
84Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:11:57
85Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:13
86Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
87Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:12:15
88Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
90Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:12:23
91Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:31
92Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:13:14
93Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
94José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
95Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
96François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:29
98Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:37
99Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
100Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:40
101Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
102Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:52
103Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
104Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
105Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:14:17
106Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:14:22
107Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
108Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:25
109Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:14:27
110Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
112Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:33
113Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:40
114Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:14:44
115Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:54
116Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
117Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange0:14:59
118Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
119Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
120Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:15:15
121Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:18
122Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
123Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:15:26
124Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:15:28
125Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:32
126Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:35
127Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
128Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
129Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:41
130David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:44
131Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
132Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:55
133Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:29
134Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:16:32
135Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:16:47
136Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:03
137Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:17:18
138Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
139Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:28
140Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
141Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
142Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:17:33
143Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
144Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
145Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
146Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
147Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:17:42
148Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
149Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
150Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:09
151Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:15
152Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
153Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
154Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
155Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
156Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:18:56
157Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:32
158Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:19:40
159Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:53
160Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:20:24
161Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:24:29
DNFMario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
DNSJos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFTejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team

Intermediate sprin, km.Llucena, km.168.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling4pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
3Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling25pts
2Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky20
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16
4Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
6José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
9Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida7
10Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo6
11Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling5
12Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie4
13Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team3
14Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
15Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Alto del Desierto de las Palmas, km.20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data5pts
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ3
3Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Alto de la Serratella, km.82.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data5pts
2Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 183
3Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Alto de Benasal, km.109.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data3pts
2Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
3Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Llucena. Camins de Penyagolosa, km.177.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling10pts
2Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky6
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
4Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling13:46:43
2Movistar Team0:03:35
3Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:37
4AG2R La Mondiale0:07:33
5Team Sky0:07:49
6Team Katusha0:08:12
7Tinkoff Team0:08:25
8BMC Racing Team0:08:27
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:06
10Orica-BikeExchange0:10:28
11Astana Pro Team0:10:40
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:28
13Cannondale-Drapac0:13:51
14Bora-Argon 180:16:07
15Lotto Soudal0:16:20
16Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:36
17Trek-Segafredo0:17:54
18Lampre - Merida0:20:12
19Dimension Data0:22:51
20Direct Energie0:22:58
21FDJ0:27:09
22Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:13

General classification after stage 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team69:35:32
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:03:37
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:57
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:04:02
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:06:03
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:34
7Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:08:12
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:13
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:28
10David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:52
11Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:03
12George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:02
13Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:13
14Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:44
15Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:12:32
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:48
17Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:56
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:11
19Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:50
20Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:29:36
21Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:30:33
22Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:32:16
23Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:46
24Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:47:04
25Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:47:39
26Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:49:28
27Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:50:03
28Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:56:44
29Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:59:27
30Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida1:05:26
31Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:06:23
32Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:06:47
33Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:07:56
34Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:08:24
35Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data1:08:27
36Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:16:29
37Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1:18:42
38Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1:19:37
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:19:44
40Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team1:19:49
41Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1:22:27
42Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:24:00
43Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:24:19
44Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1:25:17
45Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team1:29:02
46Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling1:29:20
47Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:30:08
48Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling1:30:32
49Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling1:30:41
50José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 181:31:23
51Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:33:24
52Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:33:25
53Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:34:21
54Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1:35:50
55Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:39:10
56Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:43:21
57Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:51:13
58Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1:58:30
59Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha1:59:06
60Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:59:40
61Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo2:00:20
62Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:01:57
63Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2:03:22
64Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2:09:06
65Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange2:11:03
66Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida2:12:24
67Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:13:51
68Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team2:16:42
69David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2:16:48
70Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data2:16:53
71Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:28:45
72Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:29:28
73Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky2:36:09
74Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha2:36:41
75Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2:37:42
76Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2:39:05
77Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:39:47
78Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:41:06
79Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:41:41
80Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2:42:16
81Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:42:50
82Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ2:43:27
83Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:44:44
84Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie2:44:56
85Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182:45:35
86José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2:46:47
87Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team2:47:24
88Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:47:26
89Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:47:55
90Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:48:39
91Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling2:49:05
92Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2:49:45
93Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha2:51:52
94Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2:51:56
95François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:52:02
96Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:52:10
97Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:52:16
98Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:53:18
99Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:56:06
100Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
101Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:56:32
102Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team2:56:41
103Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ2:58:37
104Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling2:59:19
105Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3:01:34
106Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ3:05:07
107Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:06:29
108Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team3:07:02
109Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling3:07:12
110Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
111Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:10:08
112Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:10:13
113Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:12:27
114Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange3:14:09
115Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:17:47
116Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team3:19:18
117Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 183:19:51
118Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 183:21:05
119Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo3:22:13
120Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:24:14
121Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky3:26:15
122Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:28:19
123Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:28:56
124David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:29:01
125Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:30:11
126Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3:33:56
127Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky3:37:28
128Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team3:39:06
129Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:39:43
130Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:40:51
131Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:41:53
132Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:42:16
133Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha3:42:44
134Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin3:43:23
135Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo3:48:36
136Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange3:49:56
137Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:51:53
138Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale3:54:16
139Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie3:55:18
140Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:57:18
141Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange3:58:53
142Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step4:02:08
143Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling4:06:36
144Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:07:23
145Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team4:08:29
146Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha4:08:37
147Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data4:10:13
148Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie4:15:16
149Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie4:15:32
150Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida4:16:51
151Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team4:17:41
152Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step4:19:28
153Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ4:20:59
154Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data4:22:29
155Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
156Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:22:33
157Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 184:23:52
158Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie4:25:03
159Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 184:28:01
160Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange4:30:41
161Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4:31:43

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team93pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team86
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo76
4Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team65
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky62
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange54
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step49
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange47
9Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ47
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team45
11David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step44
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step39
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo36
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale32
15Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling31
16Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange30
17Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale29
18Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida25
19Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team25
20Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
21Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha24
22Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
23Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling22
24Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha20
25Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team20
26Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team20
27Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling20
28Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team20
29Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data18
30Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac18
31Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team17
32Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
33Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo16
34Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16
35Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky16
36Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data16
37Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac16
38Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team15
39Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15
40George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac14
42Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
43Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
44Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
45Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team12
46Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ11
47Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac11
48Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step9
49Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling8
50Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha8
51Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida8
52Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin8
53Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
54Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team7
55Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida7
56Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
57Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
58Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
59Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
60Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha5
61Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
62Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data3
63Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
64Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team2
65Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
66Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1
67Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1
68Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 181
69Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
70Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha-2
71Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal-3
72Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step-5
73Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team-5
74Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac-5
75Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie-5
76Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18-5
77Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18-5
78Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ-7
79Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling-8
80Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18-8
81Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step-9
82Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team-9
83Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange-9
84Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin-9
85Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale-10
86Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team-13
87Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-13
88Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal-13
89Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-15
90José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team-15
91Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step-15
92Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18-16
93Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie-17
94Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal-17
95Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo-17
96Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling-18
97Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-18
98Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-19
99Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-20
100Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin-20
101Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA-20
102Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha-20
103David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky-21
104Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha-21
105Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky-22
106Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal-23
107Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling-23
108Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie-23
109Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida-24
110Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18-24
111Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo-24
112Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky-24
113Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky-24
114Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie-24
115Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team-25
116José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18-25
117Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie-25
118Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha-25
119Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo-25
120Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky-25
121Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac-25
122Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ-25
123Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin-25
124Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange-25
125François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-25
126Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin-25
127Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo-25
128Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo-25
129Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal-25
130Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange-25
131Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team-25
132Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo-25
133Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky-25
134Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal-25
135Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-25
136Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin-25
137Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo-25
138Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie-25
139Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange-25
140Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step-25
141Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo-25
142Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data-25
143Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida-25
144Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team-25
145Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step-25
146Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data-25
147Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data-25
148Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-25
149Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange-25

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ56pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data53
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo34
4Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ28
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team27
6Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha23
7Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha22
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step18
10Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
12David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky12
13Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling10
14David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step9
15George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
16Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data8
17Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling8
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale8
19Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky8
20Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
21Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team7
22Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team6
23Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5
24Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 185
25Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
26Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
27Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4
28Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
29Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo4
30Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie4
31Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
32Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling4
33Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha3
34Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
35Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
36Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team3
37Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
38Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 183
39Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
40Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
41Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
42Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
43Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
44Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
45Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
46Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
47Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
48Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie2
49Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team1
50Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1
51Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
52Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
53Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
54Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team1
55Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1
56Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
57Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1
58Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
59Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha1
60Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team8pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky18
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ32
4David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step35
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange38
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team38
7Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha44
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step45
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale51
10Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo62
11Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team63
12George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo67
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo68
14Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling74
15Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale80
16Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky82
17Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team92
18Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo94
19Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team94
20Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits100
21Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data101
22Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha105
23Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team106
24Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal119
25Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA121
26Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida126
27Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data132
28Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team135
29Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team137
30Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac139
31Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team147
32Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling148
33Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo153
34Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ156
35Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA167
36Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18169
37Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie176
38Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac176
39Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie180
40Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac181
41Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky183
42David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky184
43Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida189
44Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits202
45Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling202
46Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18203
47Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step219
48Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team223
49Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha230
50Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling242
51Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal243
52Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal247
53Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ259
54Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin277
55Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie290
56Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha307
57Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie322
58Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo343

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team207:42:14
2Movistar Team0:19:30
3Cannondale-Drapac0:30:34
4Team Katusha0:36:47
5AG2R La Mondiale0:38:16
6Astana Pro Team0:41:16
7Etixx - Quick-Step0:54:51
8IAM Cycling1:07:33
9Tinkoff Team1:16:48
10Orica-BikeExchange1:24:52
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:34:26
12Lotto Soudal1:35:40
13Trek-Segafredo1:50:30
14Team Sky1:55:35
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:45:23
16Lampre - Merida3:33:40
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:57:17
18Dimension Data4:19:24
19Bora-Argon 184:37:40
20Team Giant-Alpecin5:22:10
21FDJ5:25:54
22Direct Energie5:34:24

Latest on Cyclingnews