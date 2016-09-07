Image 1 of 57 Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) wins stage 17 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 57 Points leader Alejandro Valverde is followed by Movistar teammate Nairo Quintana in the red leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 57 Esteban Chaves, Alberto Contador and Nairo Quintana briefly ride away from Chris Froome on the steep slopes of Mas de la Costa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 57 Alberto Contador riding away from his GC rivals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 57 Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) riding to the stage win, his first grand tour stage victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 57 Most combative, Jaime Rosón (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 57 Dario Cataldo (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) claimed his first victory in two years with success from the breakaway on stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana. Leopold König (Team Sky) had Frank in his sights but ran out of road to bring the Swiss rider back with Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) finishing third. The victory is IAM Cycling's second at this year's Vuelta a Espana after Jonas Van Genechten won on stage 7.

Frank, who had been part of a 28-man break that went up the road after more than 40 kilometres, jumped clear with Dario Caltaldo (Astana) on an unclassified climb as the breakaway began to fracture with some 30 kilometres remaining. The gap bounced up and down and was only 20 seconds when they made the left-hand turn onto the ascent to Mas de la Costa with the fear-inspiring words 'Hell starts here' written on the road.

With just over two kilometres to go, Frank pushed on again and dropped a flagging Cataldo. He grinded up the steep gradient that hit slopes of over 20 per cent that had many riders almost at a standstill. Gesink led the chase from the remaining escapees, joined by König, who later dropped him in the final metres. Frank's margin was slim on the line but it was enough to seal him his first win in two years and his first at a Grand Tour.

"I'm super happy" Frank said at the finish. "I've had a rough season, not much was worked as I wanted – I had to abandon the Tour de Suisse and the Tour de France. So I came here and I told myself I want to have fun, get a good feeling back. To finally have a victory after more than two years, winning a Grand Tour stage, it's just amazing."

In the peloton, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) lit up the fight for the general classification with a stinging attack. Race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was swiftly on his tail, along with Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange). Chris Froome (Team Sky) was initially distanced by Contador's move but caught up with the three-man group in sight of the line. The quartet crossed the line together to keep the status quo in the overall standings.

How it happened

After a much-needed rest day, the Vuelta a Espana resumed in Castellón with a 177.5km ride to a leg-sappingly steep ascent to Llucena. Camins de Penyagolosa. A tough mountain stage like this immediately after a rest day had the potential to catch some of the general classification favourites off guard.

The competition for the breakaway was as hot as the weather and it took almost 50 kilometres before a breakaway finally formed. Among the riders out front were two from Team Sky - Leopold König and Michal Golas - two from Movistar – Jose Herrada and Imanol Erviti – and two from Orica-BikeExchange in Simon Gerrans and Magnus Cort. Tinkoff and Astana both had a single representative in Michael Gogl and Dario Cataldo respectively. Stage 14 winner Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) also made the juncture with his teammate Bram Tankink.

In fact, there were only three teams that missed the breakaway and when Maxime Bouet (Etix-QuickStep) made it across after a long chase it left only Cannondale and Giant-Alpecin the only teams without a man up front.

With so many teams represented in the break, Movistar still had to manage the peloton despite having two riders up the road. Rory Sutherland has been putting in a big effort for the team in the early part of each stage and he continued his effort today, taking them over the first two climbs of the day.

A stage of two races

The break was allowed almost eight minutes on the peloton until BMC decided that they wanted more from the stage and began to chase with a little over 50 kilometres to the finish.

For most of the day, the 28 escapees worked well together but as the final ascent loomed they began to attack each other. Following a few moves, Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) and Cataldo went clear on an unclassified climb inside the final 30 kilometres. Both LottoNL-Jumbo and Team Sky mounted the chase in the group they left behind let the pair little more than 30 seconds leeway.

While BMC's initial injection in pace did some damage, they were not able to make any serious inroad into the break's lead – thanks in part to the Cataldo-Frank attack. Orica-BikeExchange stepped forward inside the final 10 kilometres with the gap still standing at over five minutes. Victory for one of the escapees looked certain but the Australian team was keen to ensure their leaders had the best possible start to the final ascent.

As Cataldo and Frank hit the ascent to Mas de la Costa, they still held 20 seconds on the chasers as Gesink took up the pace behind. There were several attempts from the chasing group to track down the two riders up the road but they would only briefly make a dent before the advantage would leak out once again.

Cataldo found himself distanced as Frank forged clear on some of the steepest gradients in the final three kilometres. With just over a kilometre to the line, Frank had 15 seconds on his chaser as Gesink and Konig began to close in on Cataldo. Gesink and Konig passed the Italian under the flamme rouge and continued on in chase of Frank but they still had 18 seconds to make up. The gap proved just enough for Frank, who crossed the line with six seconds to spare.

Further back down the road, Contador was the first of the general classification riders to strike out on the twisting climb. Quintana was quick to follow the Spaniard but Froome was slower to react. Contador made repeated attacks, taking Quintana with him on each occasion but he was never able to hold the advantage and the top four in the general classification rolled across together.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 4:34:38 2 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:00:06 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:11 4 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:14 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:16 6 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:29 7 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 8 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:57 9 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:01:02 10 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:04 11 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:10 12 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:21 13 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:01:24 14 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:31 15 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:34 16 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:37 17 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:39 18 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:01:49 19 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:02:17 20 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:28 21 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:33 22 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:41 23 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:09 24 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:03:27 25 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 26 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 27 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 28 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:05 29 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:15 30 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:16 31 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:18 32 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:20 33 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:23 34 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 35 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:25 36 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:27 37 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:31 38 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:44 39 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:56 40 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:59 41 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:00 42 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:10 43 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:05:27 44 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 45 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:29 46 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:05:57 47 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:19 49 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:06:23 50 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:02 51 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:05 52 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 53 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:39 54 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 55 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:59 56 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 57 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:15 58 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:46 59 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:54 60 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:08:57 61 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 62 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 63 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:02 64 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:32 65 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:53 66 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:55 67 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:09:57 68 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:07 69 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:10:11 70 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:22 72 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:29 73 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:37 74 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 75 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:11 76 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:11:14 77 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:19 78 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:11:33 79 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:11:48 80 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 81 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 82 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 83 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 84 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:11:57 85 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:13 86 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 87 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:12:15 88 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 89 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 90 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:12:23 91 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:31 92 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:13:14 93 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 94 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 95 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 96 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:29 98 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:37 99 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 100 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:40 101 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 102 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:52 103 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 104 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 105 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:14:17 106 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:14:22 107 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 108 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:25 109 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:14:27 110 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 112 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:33 113 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:40 114 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:44 115 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:54 116 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 117 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 0:14:59 118 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 119 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 120 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:15:15 121 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:18 122 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 123 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:15:26 124 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:15:28 125 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:32 126 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:15:35 127 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 128 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 129 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:41 130 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:44 131 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 132 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:55 133 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:16:29 134 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:16:32 135 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:47 136 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:03 137 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:17:18 138 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 139 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:28 140 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 141 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 142 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:17:33 143 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 144 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 145 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 146 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 147 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:17:42 148 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 149 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 150 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:09 151 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:15 152 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 153 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 154 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 155 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 156 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:18:56 157 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:32 158 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:19:40 159 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:53 160 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:20:24 161 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:24:29 DNF Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida DNS Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNF Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team

Intermediate sprin, km.Llucena, km.168.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 25 pts 2 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 20 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 4 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 6 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 7 10 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 6 11 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 12 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 4 13 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 3 14 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 15 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Alto del Desierto de las Palmas, km.20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 5 pts 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 3 3 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Alto de la Serratella, km.82.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 5 pts 2 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3 3 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Alto de Benasal, km.109.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 3 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Llucena. Camins de Penyagolosa, km.177.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 pts 2 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 6 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 4 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 IAM Cycling 13:46:43 2 Movistar Team 0:03:35 3 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:37 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:33 5 Team Sky 0:07:49 6 Team Katusha 0:08:12 7 Tinkoff Team 0:08:25 8 BMC Racing Team 0:08:27 9 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:06 10 Orica-BikeExchange 0:10:28 11 Astana Pro Team 0:10:40 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:28 13 Cannondale-Drapac 0:13:51 14 Bora-Argon 18 0:16:07 15 Lotto Soudal 0:16:20 16 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:36 17 Trek-Segafredo 0:17:54 18 Lampre - Merida 0:20:12 19 Dimension Data 0:22:51 20 Direct Energie 0:22:58 21 FDJ 0:27:09 22 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:13

General classification after stage 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 69:35:32 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:37 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:57 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:04:02 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:06:03 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:34 7 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:08:12 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:13 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:28 10 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:52 11 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:03 12 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:02 13 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:13 14 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:44 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:12:32 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:48 17 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:56 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:11 19 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:50 20 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:29:36 21 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:33 22 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:32:16 23 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:46 24 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:47:04 25 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:47:39 26 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:49:28 27 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:50:03 28 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:56:44 29 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:59:27 30 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 1:05:26 31 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:06:23 32 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:06:47 33 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:07:56 34 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:08:24 35 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 1:08:27 36 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:16:29 37 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1:18:42 38 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:19:37 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:19:44 40 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 1:19:49 41 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:22:27 42 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:24:00 43 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:24:19 44 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1:25:17 45 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1:29:02 46 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:29:20 47 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:30:08 48 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:30:32 49 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 1:30:41 50 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 1:31:23 51 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:33:24 52 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:33:25 53 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:34:21 54 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:35:50 55 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:39:10 56 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:43:21 57 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:51:13 58 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1:58:30 59 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 1:59:06 60 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:59:40 61 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2:00:20 62 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:01:57 63 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2:03:22 64 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:09:06 65 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 2:11:03 66 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 2:12:24 67 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:13:51 68 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 2:16:42 69 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2:16:48 70 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 2:16:53 71 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:28:45 72 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:29:28 73 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 2:36:09 74 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 2:36:41 75 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2:37:42 76 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:39:05 77 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:39:47 78 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:41:06 79 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:41:41 80 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2:42:16 81 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:42:50 82 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 2:43:27 83 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:44:44 84 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 2:44:56 85 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2:45:35 86 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2:46:47 87 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 2:47:24 88 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:47:26 89 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:47:55 90 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:48:39 91 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 2:49:05 92 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2:49:45 93 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 2:51:52 94 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2:51:56 95 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:52:02 96 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:52:10 97 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:52:16 98 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:53:18 99 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:56:06 100 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 101 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:56:32 102 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2:56:41 103 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 2:58:37 104 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 2:59:19 105 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3:01:34 106 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 3:05:07 107 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:06:29 108 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 3:07:02 109 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:07:12 110 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 111 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:10:08 112 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:10:13 113 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:12:27 114 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 3:14:09 115 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:17:47 116 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 3:19:18 117 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 3:19:51 118 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 3:21:05 119 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 3:22:13 120 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:24:14 121 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 3:26:15 122 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:28:19 123 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:28:56 124 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:29:01 125 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:30:11 126 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3:33:56 127 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 3:37:28 128 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 3:39:06 129 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:39:43 130 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:40:51 131 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:41:53 132 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:42:16 133 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 3:42:44 134 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:43:23 135 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3:48:36 136 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 3:49:56 137 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:51:53 138 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 3:54:16 139 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 3:55:18 140 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:57:18 141 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 3:58:53 142 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:02:08 143 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 4:06:36 144 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:07:23 145 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4:08:29 146 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 4:08:37 147 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 4:10:13 148 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 4:15:16 149 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 4:15:32 150 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 4:16:51 151 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 4:17:41 152 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:19:28 153 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 4:20:59 154 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 4:22:29 155 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 156 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:22:33 157 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4:23:52 158 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 4:25:03 159 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4:28:01 160 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 4:30:41 161 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:31:43

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 93 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 86 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 76 4 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 65 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 62 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 54 7 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 49 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 47 9 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 47 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 45 11 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 36 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 32 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 31 16 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 30 17 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 18 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 25 19 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 25 20 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 21 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 24 22 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 23 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 22 24 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 20 25 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 26 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 27 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 20 28 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 20 29 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 18 30 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 18 31 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 17 32 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 33 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 16 34 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 35 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 16 36 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 16 37 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 16 38 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 15 39 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 15 40 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 14 42 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 43 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 44 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 45 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 12 46 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 11 47 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 11 48 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 49 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 50 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 51 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 8 52 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 53 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 54 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 7 55 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 7 56 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 57 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 58 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 59 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 60 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 61 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 62 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 3 63 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 64 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2 65 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 66 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 67 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1 68 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1 69 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 70 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha -2 71 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal -3 72 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step -5 73 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team -5 74 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac -5 75 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie -5 76 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 -5 77 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 -5 78 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ -7 79 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling -8 80 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 -8 81 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step -9 82 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team -9 83 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange -9 84 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin -9 85 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale -10 86 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team -13 87 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -13 88 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal -13 89 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -15 90 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team -15 91 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step -15 92 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 -16 93 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie -17 94 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal -17 95 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo -17 96 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling -18 97 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -18 98 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -19 99 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ -20 100 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin -20 101 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA -20 102 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha -20 103 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky -21 104 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha -21 105 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky -22 106 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal -23 107 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling -23 108 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie -23 109 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida -24 110 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 -24 111 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo -24 112 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky -24 113 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky -24 114 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie -24 115 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team -25 116 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 -25 117 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie -25 118 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha -25 119 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo -25 120 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky -25 121 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac -25 122 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ -25 123 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin -25 124 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange -25 125 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -25 126 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin -25 127 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo -25 128 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo -25 129 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal -25 130 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange -25 131 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team -25 132 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo -25 133 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky -25 134 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal -25 135 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -25 136 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin -25 137 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo -25 138 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie -25 139 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange -25 140 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step -25 141 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo -25 142 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data -25 143 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida -25 144 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team -25 145 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step -25 146 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data -25 147 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data -25 148 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -25 149 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange -25

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 56 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 53 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 34 4 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 28 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 27 6 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 23 7 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 22 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 10 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 12 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 12 13 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 14 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 15 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 16 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 8 17 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 8 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 19 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 8 20 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 21 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 22 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 6 23 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 24 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 5 25 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 26 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 27 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 28 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 29 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 4 30 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 4 31 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 32 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 33 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 3 34 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 35 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 36 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 3 37 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 38 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 3 39 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 40 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 41 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 42 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 43 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 44 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 45 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 46 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 47 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 48 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 2 49 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1 50 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1 51 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 52 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 53 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 54 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 1 55 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 56 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 57 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1 58 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 59 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 1 60 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 18 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 32 4 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 38 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 38 7 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 44 8 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 45 9 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 51 10 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 62 11 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 63 12 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 67 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 68 14 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 74 15 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 16 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 82 17 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 92 18 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 94 19 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 94 20 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 21 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 101 22 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 105 23 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 106 24 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 119 25 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 121 26 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 126 27 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 132 28 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 135 29 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 137 30 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 139 31 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 147 32 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 148 33 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 153 34 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 156 35 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 167 36 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 169 37 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 176 38 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 176 39 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 180 40 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 181 41 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 183 42 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 184 43 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 189 44 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 202 45 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 202 46 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 203 47 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 219 48 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 223 49 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 230 50 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 242 51 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 243 52 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 247 53 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 259 54 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 277 55 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 290 56 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 307 57 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 322 58 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 343