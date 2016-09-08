Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Cort Nielsen wins stage 18

Sprinters get their day in Gandía

Image 1 of 47

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-BikeExchange) wins Vuelta a Espana stage 18

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-BikeExchange) wins Vuelta a Espana stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 47

Etixx-QuickStep riders lead the chase during stage 18

Etixx-QuickStep riders lead the chase during stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 47

Magnus Cort Nielsen celebrates his win on the Vuelta's stage 18 podium

Magnus Cort Nielsen celebrates his win on the Vuelta's stage 18 podium
Image 4 of 47

Jose Mendes rides ahead of Giant-Alpecin's train

Jose Mendes rides ahead of Giant-Alpecin's train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 47

The peloton passes a vineyard during stage 18 in Spain.

The peloton passes a vineyard during stage 18 in Spain.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 47

An AG2R rider collects bottles for his teammates during stage 18

An AG2R rider collects bottles for his teammates during stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 47

Piere Rolland in the breakaway during stage 18 at the Vuelta

Piere Rolland in the breakaway during stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 47

Quentin Jauregui in the day's breakaway

Quentin Jauregui in the day's breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 47

The stage 18 breakaway the Vuelta

The stage 18 breakaway the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 47

BMC's Darwin Atapuma

BMC's Darwin Atapuma
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 47

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-BikeExchange)

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 47

Fumiyuki Beppu with the most combative prize after stage 18

Fumiyuki Beppu with the most combative prize after stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 47

Jose Mendes on the front during stage 18

Jose Mendes on the front during stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 47

Fumiyuki Beppu in the break during the Vuelta's 18th stage

Fumiyuki Beppu in the break during the Vuelta's 18th stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 47

Magnus Cort Nielsen wins stage 18 at the Vuelta a Espana

Magnus Cort Nielsen wins stage 18 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 47

Simon Pellaud (IAM Cycling) leads the chase during stage 18

Simon Pellaud (IAM Cycling) leads the chase during stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 47

The peloton in action during stage 18

The peloton in action during stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 47

The breakaway makes its way toward the finish during stage 18 at the Vuelta

The breakaway makes its way toward the finish during stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 47

Gianluca Brambilla in action during stage 18 at the Vuelta.

Gianluca Brambilla in action during stage 18 at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 47

Ben Hermans during stage 18 at the Vuelta

Ben Hermans during stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 47

AG2R lined up in the bunch during stage 18 at the Vuelta

AG2R lined up in the bunch during stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 47

Alejandro Valverde in the bunch during the Vuelta's 18th stage.

Alejandro Valverde in the bunch during the Vuelta's 18th stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 47

Nairo Quintana in the bunch during the Vuelta's 18th stage.

Nairo Quintana in the bunch during the Vuelta's 18th stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 47

Etixx-QuickStep leads the chase during stage 18 at the Vuelta

Etixx-QuickStep leads the chase during stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 47

Etixx-QuickStep leads the chase during stage 18 at the Vuelta

Etixx-QuickStep leads the chase during stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 47

Etixx-QuickStep leads the chase during stage 18 at the Vuelta

Etixx-QuickStep leads the chase during stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 47

Etixx-QuickStep leads the chase during stage 18 at the Vuelta

Etixx-QuickStep leads the chase during stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 47

The peloton in action during stage 18 at the Vuelta

The peloton in action during stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 47

Alberto Contador stays safe in the peloton during stage 18 at the Vuelta.

Alberto Contador stays safe in the peloton during stage 18 at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 47

Dylan Teuns during stage 18 at the Vuelta

Dylan Teuns during stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 47

Katusha's Jhonatan Restrepo

Katusha's Jhonatan Restrepo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 47

Scenery from the route of stage 18 at the Vuelta

Scenery from the route of stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 47

Scenery from the route of stage 18 at the Vuelta

Scenery from the route of stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 47

Scenery from the route of stage 18 at the Vuelta

Scenery from the route of stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 47

Scenery from the route of stage 18 at the Vuelta

Scenery from the route of stage 18 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 47

The peloton in action during stage 18 at the Vuelta.

The peloton in action during stage 18 at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 47

The breakaway in action during stage 18 at the Vuelta.

The breakaway in action during stage 18 at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 47

The breakaway in action during stage 18 at the Vuelta.

The breakaway in action during stage 18 at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 47

The breakaway in action during stage 18 at the Vuelta.

The breakaway in action during stage 18 at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 47

The peloton in action during stage 18 at the Vuelta.

The peloton in action during stage 18 at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 47

The bunch sprint at Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-BikeExchange) wins Vuelta a Espana stage 18

The bunch sprint at Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-BikeExchange) wins Vuelta a Espana stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 47

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-BikeExchange) wins Vuelta a Espana stage 18

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-BikeExchange) wins Vuelta a Espana stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 47

Mechanical for Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx) Vuelta a Espana stage 18

Mechanical for Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx) Vuelta a Espana stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 47

The breakaway at Vuelta a Espana stage 18

The breakaway at Vuelta a Espana stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 47

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale) leads the break at Vuelta a Espana stage 18

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale) leads the break at Vuelta a Espana stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 47

Vuelta a Espana stage 18

Vuelta a Espana stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 47

Vuelta a Espana stage 18

Vuelta a Espana stage 18
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-Bike Exchange) emerged from a sprint scrum spread across the road to win in Gandia and give the Australian WorldTour team its third stage win at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana.

Vuelta a Espana stage 18 highlights - Video

Contador upbeat for crucial Vuelta a Espana time trial test

Cort continues run of first-time Grand Tour stage winners at Vuelta a Espana

The powerful 23-year-old Dane timed his sprint well, anticipating the acceleration of Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) up the left side of the road. He had the speed to go long and so held off the German, Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) and Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff).

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished safely in the peloton and so retained his 3:37 race lead on Chris Froome (Team Sky) before Friday’s vital 37km time trial between Xabia and Calp. The race against the clock and then Saturday's final mountain stage will decide who climbs on the final podium in Madrid on Sunday.

Cort Nielsen sat on the road after his huge sprint effort to win in Gandia, struggling to believe that he had just won a stage on his Grand Tour debut.

"It's a really big dream come true, really fantastic," he said. "Our main goal at Orica-Bike Exchange is to have our eye on the GC guys and every now and again we try. This is fantastic for me, I gave it a go today, and it was amazing. It's my first Grand Tour ever, and three wins, two guys high up on GC (Chaves and Yates); it's a nice team to be on at the moment."

How it happened

The rare sight of a flat stage finish and no real climbs during the day meant the 200km 18th stage was set to be a day for the sprinters if they could keep the attacks and breakaways under control.

Of course there was always going to be somebody ready to try their hand and today five riders jumped away quickly and the peloton let them go.

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo), Quentin Jaurégui (AG2R-La Mondiale), Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac), Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida), and Louis Vervaeke (Lotto Soudal) were the heroes of the move and they soon opened a gap of 4:30 after just 20km.

The peloton was happy to let them hang out front, with even the Movistar team not leading much of a chase, knowing that Nairo Quintana's race lead was not under threat.

It was initially the IAM Cycling team, Giant-Alpecin and Bora-Argon 18 who lead the chase to control the break, hoping their sprinters would have a chance later on.

Beppu was he first to top of the Puerto de Casa del Alto, the only categorised climb of the stage after 70km. The road continued to climb and twist through the barren fields and olive groves of Valencia and surprisingly the break managed to push out their lead whenever the road climbed.

It reached 6:00 at the mid-way point, as the sprinters' team faded and lost interest. A strong head and side wind made for a tough day out, but the break kept putting up a real fight.

Giant-Alpecin eventually became tired of leading the chase for everyone else and moved off the front. It was a tipping point in the stage and the break seemed to have a chance. However Etixx-QuickStep moved up to the front in mass and other teams also agreed to sacrifice riders to boost the chase. With the peloton lined out, the gap melted in the hot Spanish sun. It was down to just 3:30 with 47km to go and the day tipped back in favour of the sprinters.

The team cars tried to help the break by protecting from the side winds whenever they came up to offer a bidon and gel. However the peloton was organised, with the sprint teams knowing this is their very last chance before the decisive time trial and mountain stage. With so few sprint opportunities in this year's Vuelta a Espana, nobody wanted to miss out this time.

The peloton reduced the gap gradually as the kilometres ticked down but then eased back when they almost caught the five adventurers. Jaurégui generously kicked away to up the speed and suddenly the break went clear again. However they were hanging out front at less than a minute. They were eventually caught with 11km to go as the sprinters' teams gathered and the Gandia holiday coast was in sight.

Jan Bakelants (AG2R-La Mondiale) made a solo attack and some late roundabouts caused some problems, with no one team able to dominate the lead out. Bora-Argon 18 lead into the finishing straight and Giant-Alpecin took over but Cort Nielsen had more speed and held off his rivals in the surge to the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange4:54:31
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
5Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
7Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
8Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
10Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
11Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
12Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
14Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
15Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
17Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
18Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
20Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
21Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
23Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
24Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
26Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
27Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
28Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
29Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
30Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
31Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
32Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
33Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
35François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
37Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
38Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
39Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
41Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
43Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
44Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
46Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
47Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
48Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
50Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
51Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
52Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
53Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
55Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
57Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
58Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
59David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
60Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
61Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
62Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
63Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
64Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:10
65Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:00:14
66Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:15
67Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
68Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
70Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
71Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
72Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
73Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
75Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
76Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
77Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
78Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
79Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
80Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
81Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
82Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
83Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
84Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
85Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
86Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
87Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
88Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
89Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
90David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
91Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
92Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
93Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:00:21
95Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
96Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:00:24
97Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:26
98Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:00:28
99Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:00:30
100Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:43
101Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
102Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
103Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:46
104Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:54
105Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:14
106Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
107Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:49
108Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
109Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
110Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
111Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
112Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
114Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
115Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
116Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
117Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
118Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
119Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
120Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
121Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:02:30
122Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:02:32
123José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:40
124Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
125Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
126Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
127Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:42
128Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:02:45
129David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:03:24
130Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
131Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
132Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
133Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
134Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
135Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
136Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
137Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:27
138Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:04
139Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
140Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
141Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
142Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
143Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
144José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:05:32
145Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
146Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
148Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
149Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
150Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
151Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
152Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
153Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
154Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
155Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
156Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
157Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
158Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
159Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
160Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
161Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Intermediate sprint - Ontinyent, km. 147
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal4pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac2
3Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange25pts
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin20
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team16
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team14
5Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling12
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo10
7Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 189
8Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data7
10Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ6
11Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
12Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step4
13Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie3
14Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Pto. de Casa del Alto, km. 69.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo5pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac3
3Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step14:43:33
2Orica-BikeExchange
3Movistar Team
4Lotto Soudal
5Team Katusha
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Trek-Segafredo
8IAM Cycling
9BMC Racing Team
10Tinkoff Team
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Astana Pro Team
13Team Sky0:00:15
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Cannondale-Drapac
16Direct Energie0:00:25
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:30
18Lampre - Merida0:00:36
19Bora-Argon 180:00:41
20Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:43
21Dimension Data0:00:58
22FDJ0:01:49

General classification after stage 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team74:30:03
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:03:37
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:57
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:04:02
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:06:03
6Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:34
7Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:08:12
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:13
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:28
10David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:52
11Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:03
12George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:02
13Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:13
14Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:44
15Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:12:32
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:48
17Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:56
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:11
19Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:50
20Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:29:36
21Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:30:33
22Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:34:05
23Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:46
24Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:47:39
25Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:48:53
26Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:50:03
27Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:51:17
28Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:59:42
29Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky1:00:08
30Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:06:23
31Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:07:02
32Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:07:56
33Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida1:08:11
34Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:08:24
35Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data1:08:42
36Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:16:29
37Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team1:19:49
38Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1:21:26
39Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1:22:27
40Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:23:08
41Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1:24:14
42Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:24:15
43Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:24:19
44Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling1:29:35
45Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:30:23
46Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling1:30:32
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1:30:47
48Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling1:30:56
49Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team1:31:42
50Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:33:24
51Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:33:40
52Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:36:10
53José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 181:36:55
54Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1:39:54
55Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:40:59
56Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:45:10
57Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:51:27
58Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha1:59:21
59Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida2:00:19
60Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo2:02:09
61Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:02:20
62Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2:03:37
63Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:03:46
64Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2:09:06
65Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange2:11:03
66Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida2:12:39
67Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team2:17:06
68Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:17:55
69Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data2:19:25
70David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2:20:12
71Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:29:06
72Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:35:00
73Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha2:36:41
74Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2:37:57
75Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:40:02
76Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2:40:54
77Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:41:21
78Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky2:41:41
79Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2:42:16
80Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ2:45:16
81Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:45:32
82Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:45:42
83Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team2:47:24
84Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:47:41
85Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:48:10
86Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie2:49:00
87Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling2:49:20
88Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:49:22
89José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2:49:27
90Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2:50:00
91Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:50:16
92Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182:51:07
93François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:52:02
94Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha2:52:07
95Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:52:10
96Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2:52:11
97Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:52:16
98Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:53:33
99Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:56:06
100Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team2:57:09
101Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ2:58:37
102Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team3:00:36
103Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:01:38
104Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling3:02:43
105Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3:04:04
106Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:06:44
107Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ3:06:56
108Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team3:07:02
109Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida3:07:12
110Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
111Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:10:08
112Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:10:13
113Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:15:51
114Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:17:47
115Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange3:19:41
116Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 183:20:45
117Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team3:21:07
118Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 183:21:35
119Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:24:14
120Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo3:26:16
121Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky3:26:30
122Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:29:02
123David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:29:16
124Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:31:36
125Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3:34:17
126Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:35:43
127Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky3:37:28
128Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:39:58
129Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:41:53
130Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha3:42:44
131Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:43:02
132Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team3:44:38
133Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:46:23
134Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo3:48:36
135Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin3:48:55
136Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange3:49:46
137Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale3:54:16
138Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:55:17
139Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie3:55:18
140Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange4:00:07
141Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step4:02:23
142Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:02:50
143Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling4:06:36
144Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team4:08:25
145Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha4:08:37
146Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data4:10:56
147Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:12:55
148Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie4:15:26
149Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team4:17:56
150Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie4:18:56
151Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ4:20:59
152Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida4:22:23
153Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step4:22:52
154Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data4:23:43
155Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 184:24:18
156Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie4:25:18
157Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 184:28:01
158Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
159Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:28:05
160Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4:31:37
161Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange4:34:08

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team93pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team86
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo76
4Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team65
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky62
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step57
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange54
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange47
9Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ47
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team45
11David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step44
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step39
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo36
14Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling34
15Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team34
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale32
17Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling31
18Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team31
19Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange30
20Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale29
21Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida25
22Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team25
23Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
24Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
25Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha24
26Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data23
27Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha20
28Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team20
29Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team20
30Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling20
31Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data18
32Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac18
33Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team17
34Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange16
35Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
36Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo16
37Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16
38Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky16
39Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac16
40Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac16
41Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15
42George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
43Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team14
44Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
45Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step13
46Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
47Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team12
48Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ11
49Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac11
50Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11
51Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling8
52Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha8
53Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida8
54Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin8
55Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
56Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team7
57Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida7
58Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
59Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
60Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
61Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
62Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha5
63Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
64Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
65Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 184
66Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data3
67Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
68Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team2
69Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
70Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1
71Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1
72Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 181
73Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
74Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ-1
75Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha-2
76Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal-3
77Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team-5
78Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step-5
79Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac-5
80Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie-5
81Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18-5
82Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo-7
83Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling-8
84Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18-8
85Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale-8
86Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step-9
87Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team-9
88Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step-10
89Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team-13
90Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-13
91Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal-13
92Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-15
93José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team-15
94Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18-16
95Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie-17
96Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal-17
97Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling-18
98Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-18
99Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-19
100Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-20
101Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA-20
102Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin-20
103Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha-20
104David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky-21
105Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha-21
106Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky-22
107Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie-22
108Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal-23
109Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling-23
110Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo-23
111Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie-23
112Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida-24
113Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18-24
114Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky-24
115Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky-24
116Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie-24
117Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team-25
118José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18-25
119Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie-25
120Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha-25
121Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo-25
122Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky-25
123Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ-25
124Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac-25
125Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin-25
126Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange-25
127François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-25
128Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin-25
129Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo-25
130Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo-25
131Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal-25
132Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange-25
133Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team-25
134Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo-25
135Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky-25
136Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal-25
137Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-25
138Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin-25
139Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo-25
140Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange-25
141Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step-25
142Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data-25
143Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo-25
144Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team-25
145Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida-25
146Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step-25
147Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data-25
148Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data-25
149Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-25
150Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange-25

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ56pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data53
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo34
4Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ28
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team27
6Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha23
7Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha22
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step18
10Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
12David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky12
13Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling10
14David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step9
15George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
16Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data8
17Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling8
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale8
19Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky8
20Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
21Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team7
22Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team6
23Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5
24Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo5
25Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 185
26Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
27Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
28Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4
29Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
30Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo4
31Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie4
32Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
33Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling4
34Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha3
35Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
36Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
37Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team3
38Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac3
39Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
40Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 183
41Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
42Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
43Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
44Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
45Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
46Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
47Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
48Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
49Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
50Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie2
51Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team1
52Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1
53Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
54Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
55Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
56Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team1
57Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1
58Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
59Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
60Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1
61Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha1
62Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
63Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team8pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky18
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ32
4David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step35
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team38
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange40
7Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step46
8Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha48
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale53
10Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo62
11Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team65
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo67
13George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo69
14Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling74
15Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale83
16Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky86
17Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team95
18Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo99
19Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team99
20Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data102
21Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits103
22Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha107
23Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team110
24Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data121
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal122
26Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac124
27Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA125
28Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida131
29Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team136
30Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team138
31Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac143
32Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team149
33Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling151
34Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo158
35Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ159
36Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA169
37Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18172
38Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie182
39Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac183
40Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie185
41Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac186
42David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky186
43Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky191
44Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida195
45Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling203
46Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits207
47Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18216
48Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step225
49Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team226
50Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha233
51Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling246
52Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal247
53Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal252
54Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo254
55Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ261
56Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin284
57Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie295
58Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha309
59Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie327
60Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo352

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team222:25:47
2Movistar Team0:19:30
3Cannondale-Drapac0:30:49
4Team Katusha0:36:47
5AG2R La Mondiale0:38:16
6Astana Pro Team0:41:16
7Etixx - Quick-Step0:54:51
8IAM Cycling1:07:33
9Tinkoff Team1:16:48
10Orica-BikeExchange1:24:52
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:34:26
12Lotto Soudal1:35:40
13Trek-Segafredo1:50:30
14Team Sky1:55:50
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:45:38
16Lampre - Merida3:34:16
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:57:47
18Dimension Data4:20:22
19Bora-Argon 184:38:21
20Team Giant-Alpecin5:22:53
21FDJ5:27:43
22Direct Energie5:34:49

