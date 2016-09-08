Image 1 of 47 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-BikeExchange) wins Vuelta a Espana stage 18 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 47 Etixx-QuickStep riders lead the chase during stage 18 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 47 Magnus Cort Nielsen celebrates his win on the Vuelta's stage 18 podium Image 4 of 47 Jose Mendes rides ahead of Giant-Alpecin's train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 47 The peloton passes a vineyard during stage 18 in Spain. Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-Bike Exchange) emerged from a sprint scrum spread across the road to win in Gandia and give the Australian WorldTour team its third stage win at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana.

The powerful 23-year-old Dane timed his sprint well, anticipating the acceleration of Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) up the left side of the road. He had the speed to go long and so held off the German, Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) and Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff).

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished safely in the peloton and so retained his 3:37 race lead on Chris Froome (Team Sky) before Friday’s vital 37km time trial between Xabia and Calp. The race against the clock and then Saturday's final mountain stage will decide who climbs on the final podium in Madrid on Sunday.

Cort Nielsen sat on the road after his huge sprint effort to win in Gandia, struggling to believe that he had just won a stage on his Grand Tour debut.

"It's a really big dream come true, really fantastic," he said. "Our main goal at Orica-Bike Exchange is to have our eye on the GC guys and every now and again we try. This is fantastic for me, I gave it a go today, and it was amazing. It's my first Grand Tour ever, and three wins, two guys high up on GC (Chaves and Yates); it's a nice team to be on at the moment."

How it happened

The rare sight of a flat stage finish and no real climbs during the day meant the 200km 18th stage was set to be a day for the sprinters if they could keep the attacks and breakaways under control.

Of course there was always going to be somebody ready to try their hand and today five riders jumped away quickly and the peloton let them go.

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo), Quentin Jaurégui (AG2R-La Mondiale), Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac), Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida), and Louis Vervaeke (Lotto Soudal) were the heroes of the move and they soon opened a gap of 4:30 after just 20km.

The peloton was happy to let them hang out front, with even the Movistar team not leading much of a chase, knowing that Nairo Quintana's race lead was not under threat.

It was initially the IAM Cycling team, Giant-Alpecin and Bora-Argon 18 who lead the chase to control the break, hoping their sprinters would have a chance later on.

Beppu was he first to top of the Puerto de Casa del Alto, the only categorised climb of the stage after 70km. The road continued to climb and twist through the barren fields and olive groves of Valencia and surprisingly the break managed to push out their lead whenever the road climbed.

It reached 6:00 at the mid-way point, as the sprinters' team faded and lost interest. A strong head and side wind made for a tough day out, but the break kept putting up a real fight.

Giant-Alpecin eventually became tired of leading the chase for everyone else and moved off the front. It was a tipping point in the stage and the break seemed to have a chance. However Etixx-QuickStep moved up to the front in mass and other teams also agreed to sacrifice riders to boost the chase. With the peloton lined out, the gap melted in the hot Spanish sun. It was down to just 3:30 with 47km to go and the day tipped back in favour of the sprinters.

The team cars tried to help the break by protecting from the side winds whenever they came up to offer a bidon and gel. However the peloton was organised, with the sprint teams knowing this is their very last chance before the decisive time trial and mountain stage. With so few sprint opportunities in this year's Vuelta a Espana, nobody wanted to miss out this time.

The peloton reduced the gap gradually as the kilometres ticked down but then eased back when they almost caught the five adventurers. Jaurégui generously kicked away to up the speed and suddenly the break went clear again. However they were hanging out front at less than a minute. They were eventually caught with 11km to go as the sprinters' teams gathered and the Gandia holiday coast was in sight.

Jan Bakelants (AG2R-La Mondiale) made a solo attack and some late roundabouts caused some problems, with no one team able to dominate the lead out. Bora-Argon 18 lead into the finishing straight and Giant-Alpecin took over but Cort Nielsen had more speed and held off his rivals in the surge to the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 4:54:31 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 5 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 6 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 7 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 8 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 10 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 11 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 14 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 18 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 20 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 21 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 24 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 27 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 28 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 29 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 30 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 31 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 32 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 33 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 35 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 37 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 38 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 39 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 41 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 43 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 44 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 46 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 50 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 52 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 53 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 57 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 58 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 59 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 61 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 62 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 63 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:10 65 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:14 66 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:00:15 67 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 70 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 71 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 72 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 73 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 75 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 76 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 77 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 78 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 79 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 80 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 82 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 83 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 84 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 85 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 87 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 88 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 89 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 90 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 91 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 92 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 93 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:21 95 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 96 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:00:24 97 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:26 98 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:00:28 99 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:30 100 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:43 101 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 102 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 103 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:46 104 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:54 105 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:14 106 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 107 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:49 108 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 109 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 110 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 111 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 112 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 114 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 115 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 116 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 117 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 118 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 119 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 120 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 121 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:30 122 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:02:32 123 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:40 124 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 125 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 126 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 127 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:42 128 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:02:45 129 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:24 130 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 131 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 132 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 133 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 134 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 135 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 136 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 137 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:27 138 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:04 139 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 140 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 141 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 142 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 143 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 144 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:32 145 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 146 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 148 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 149 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 150 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 151 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 152 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 153 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 154 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 155 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 156 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 157 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 158 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 159 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 160 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 161 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Intermediate sprint - Ontinyent, km. 147 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 2 3 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 25 pts 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 16 4 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 14 5 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 12 6 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 10 7 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 9 8 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 9 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 7 10 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 6 11 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 12 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 13 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 3 14 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Pto. de Casa del Alto, km. 69.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 5 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 3 3 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx - Quick-Step 14:43:33 2 Orica-BikeExchange 3 Movistar Team 4 Lotto Soudal 5 Team Katusha 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Trek-Segafredo 8 IAM Cycling 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Tinkoff Team 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Team Sky 0:00:15 14 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 Cannondale-Drapac 16 Direct Energie 0:00:25 17 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:30 18 Lampre - Merida 0:00:36 19 Bora-Argon 18 0:00:41 20 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:43 21 Dimension Data 0:00:58 22 FDJ 0:01:49

General classification after stage 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 74:30:03 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:37 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:57 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:04:02 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:06:03 6 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:34 7 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:08:12 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:13 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:28 10 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:52 11 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:03 12 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:02 13 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:13 14 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:44 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:12:32 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:48 17 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:56 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:11 19 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:50 20 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:29:36 21 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:33 22 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:34:05 23 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:46 24 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:47:39 25 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:48:53 26 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:50:03 27 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:51:17 28 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:59:42 29 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 1:00:08 30 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:06:23 31 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:07:02 32 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:07:56 33 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 1:08:11 34 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:08:24 35 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 1:08:42 36 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:16:29 37 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 1:19:49 38 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:21:26 39 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:22:27 40 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:23:08 41 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1:24:14 42 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:24:15 43 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:24:19 44 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:29:35 45 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:30:23 46 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:30:32 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1:30:47 48 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 1:30:56 49 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1:31:42 50 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:33:24 51 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:33:40 52 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:36:10 53 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 1:36:55 54 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:39:54 55 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:40:59 56 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:45:10 57 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:51:27 58 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 1:59:21 59 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 2:00:19 60 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2:02:09 61 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:02:20 62 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2:03:37 63 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:03:46 64 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:09:06 65 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 2:11:03 66 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 2:12:39 67 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 2:17:06 68 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:17:55 69 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 2:19:25 70 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2:20:12 71 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:29:06 72 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:35:00 73 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 2:36:41 74 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2:37:57 75 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:40:02 76 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:40:54 77 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:41:21 78 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 2:41:41 79 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2:42:16 80 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 2:45:16 81 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:45:32 82 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:45:42 83 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 2:47:24 84 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:47:41 85 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:48:10 86 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 2:49:00 87 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 2:49:20 88 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:49:22 89 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2:49:27 90 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2:50:00 91 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:50:16 92 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2:51:07 93 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:52:02 94 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 2:52:07 95 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:52:10 96 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2:52:11 97 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:52:16 98 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:53:33 99 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:56:06 100 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2:57:09 101 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 2:58:37 102 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3:00:36 103 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3:01:38 104 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 3:02:43 105 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3:04:04 106 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:06:44 107 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 3:06:56 108 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 3:07:02 109 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 3:07:12 110 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 111 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:10:08 112 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:10:13 113 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:15:51 114 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:17:47 115 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 3:19:41 116 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 3:20:45 117 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 3:21:07 118 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 3:21:35 119 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:24:14 120 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 3:26:16 121 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 3:26:30 122 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:29:02 123 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:29:16 124 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:31:36 125 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3:34:17 126 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:35:43 127 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 3:37:28 128 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:39:58 129 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:41:53 130 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 3:42:44 131 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:43:02 132 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 3:44:38 133 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:46:23 134 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3:48:36 135 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:48:55 136 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 3:49:46 137 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 3:54:16 138 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:55:17 139 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 3:55:18 140 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 4:00:07 141 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:02:23 142 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:02:50 143 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 4:06:36 144 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4:08:25 145 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 4:08:37 146 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 4:10:56 147 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:12:55 148 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 4:15:26 149 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 4:17:56 150 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 4:18:56 151 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 4:20:59 152 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 4:22:23 153 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:22:52 154 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 4:23:43 155 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4:24:18 156 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 4:25:18 157 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4:28:01 158 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 159 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:28:05 160 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:31:37 161 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 4:34:08

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 93 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 86 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 76 4 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 65 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 62 6 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 57 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 54 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 47 9 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 47 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 45 11 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 36 14 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 34 15 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 34 16 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 32 17 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 31 18 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 31 19 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 30 20 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 21 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 25 22 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 25 23 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 24 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 25 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 24 26 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 23 27 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 20 28 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 29 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 30 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 20 31 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 18 32 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 18 33 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 17 34 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 16 35 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 36 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 16 37 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 38 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 16 39 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 16 40 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 16 41 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 15 42 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 43 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 44 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 45 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 46 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 47 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 12 48 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 11 49 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 11 50 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 51 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 52 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 53 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 8 54 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 55 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 56 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 7 57 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 7 58 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 59 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 60 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 61 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 62 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 63 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 64 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 65 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4 66 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 3 67 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 68 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2 69 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 70 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 71 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1 72 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1 73 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 74 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ -1 75 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha -2 76 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal -3 77 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team -5 78 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step -5 79 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac -5 80 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie -5 81 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 -5 82 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo -7 83 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling -8 84 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 -8 85 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale -8 86 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step -9 87 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team -9 88 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step -10 89 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team -13 90 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -13 91 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal -13 92 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -15 93 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team -15 94 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 -16 95 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie -17 96 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal -17 97 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling -18 98 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -18 99 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -19 100 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ -20 101 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA -20 102 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin -20 103 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha -20 104 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky -21 105 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha -21 106 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky -22 107 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie -22 108 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal -23 109 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling -23 110 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo -23 111 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie -23 112 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida -24 113 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 -24 114 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky -24 115 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky -24 116 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie -24 117 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team -25 118 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 -25 119 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie -25 120 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha -25 121 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo -25 122 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky -25 123 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ -25 124 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac -25 125 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin -25 126 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange -25 127 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -25 128 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin -25 129 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo -25 130 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo -25 131 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal -25 132 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange -25 133 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team -25 134 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo -25 135 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky -25 136 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal -25 137 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -25 138 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin -25 139 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo -25 140 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange -25 141 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step -25 142 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data -25 143 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo -25 144 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team -25 145 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida -25 146 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step -25 147 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data -25 148 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data -25 149 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -25 150 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange -25

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 56 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 53 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 34 4 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 28 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 27 6 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 23 7 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 22 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 10 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 12 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 12 13 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 14 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 15 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 16 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 8 17 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 8 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 19 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 8 20 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 21 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 22 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 6 23 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 24 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 5 25 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 5 26 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 27 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 28 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 29 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 30 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 4 31 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 4 32 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 33 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 34 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 3 35 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 36 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 37 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 3 38 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 3 39 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 40 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 3 41 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 42 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 43 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 44 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 45 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 46 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 47 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 48 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 49 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 50 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 2 51 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1 52 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1 53 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 54 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 55 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 56 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 1 57 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 58 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 59 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 60 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1 61 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 1 62 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 63 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 18 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 32 4 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 38 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 40 7 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 46 8 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 48 9 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 53 10 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 62 11 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 65 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 67 13 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 69 14 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 74 15 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 16 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 86 17 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 95 18 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 99 19 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 99 20 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 102 21 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 103 22 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 107 23 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 110 24 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 121 25 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 122 26 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 124 27 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 125 28 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 131 29 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 136 30 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 138 31 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 143 32 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 149 33 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 151 34 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 158 35 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 159 36 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 169 37 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 172 38 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 182 39 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 183 40 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 185 41 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 186 42 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 186 43 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 191 44 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 195 45 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 203 46 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 207 47 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 216 48 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 225 49 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 226 50 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 233 51 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 246 52 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 247 53 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 252 54 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 254 55 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 261 56 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 284 57 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 295 58 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 309 59 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 327 60 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 352