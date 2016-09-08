Vuelta a Espana: Cort Nielsen wins stage 18
Sprinters get their day in Gandía
Stage 18: Requena - Gandia
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-Bike Exchange) emerged from a sprint scrum spread across the road to win in Gandia and give the Australian WorldTour team its third stage win at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana.
Related Articles
The powerful 23-year-old Dane timed his sprint well, anticipating the acceleration of Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) up the left side of the road. He had the speed to go long and so held off the German, Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) and Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff).
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished safely in the peloton and so retained his 3:37 race lead on Chris Froome (Team Sky) before Friday’s vital 37km time trial between Xabia and Calp. The race against the clock and then Saturday's final mountain stage will decide who climbs on the final podium in Madrid on Sunday.
Cort Nielsen sat on the road after his huge sprint effort to win in Gandia, struggling to believe that he had just won a stage on his Grand Tour debut.
"It's a really big dream come true, really fantastic," he said. "Our main goal at Orica-Bike Exchange is to have our eye on the GC guys and every now and again we try. This is fantastic for me, I gave it a go today, and it was amazing. It's my first Grand Tour ever, and three wins, two guys high up on GC (Chaves and Yates); it's a nice team to be on at the moment."
How it happened
The rare sight of a flat stage finish and no real climbs during the day meant the 200km 18th stage was set to be a day for the sprinters if they could keep the attacks and breakaways under control.
Of course there was always going to be somebody ready to try their hand and today five riders jumped away quickly and the peloton let them go.
Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo), Quentin Jaurégui (AG2R-La Mondiale), Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac), Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida), and Louis Vervaeke (Lotto Soudal) were the heroes of the move and they soon opened a gap of 4:30 after just 20km.
The peloton was happy to let them hang out front, with even the Movistar team not leading much of a chase, knowing that Nairo Quintana's race lead was not under threat.
It was initially the IAM Cycling team, Giant-Alpecin and Bora-Argon 18 who lead the chase to control the break, hoping their sprinters would have a chance later on.
Beppu was he first to top of the Puerto de Casa del Alto, the only categorised climb of the stage after 70km. The road continued to climb and twist through the barren fields and olive groves of Valencia and surprisingly the break managed to push out their lead whenever the road climbed.
It reached 6:00 at the mid-way point, as the sprinters' team faded and lost interest. A strong head and side wind made for a tough day out, but the break kept putting up a real fight.
Giant-Alpecin eventually became tired of leading the chase for everyone else and moved off the front. It was a tipping point in the stage and the break seemed to have a chance. However Etixx-QuickStep moved up to the front in mass and other teams also agreed to sacrifice riders to boost the chase. With the peloton lined out, the gap melted in the hot Spanish sun. It was down to just 3:30 with 47km to go and the day tipped back in favour of the sprinters.
The team cars tried to help the break by protecting from the side winds whenever they came up to offer a bidon and gel. However the peloton was organised, with the sprint teams knowing this is their very last chance before the decisive time trial and mountain stage. With so few sprint opportunities in this year's Vuelta a Espana, nobody wanted to miss out this time.
The peloton reduced the gap gradually as the kilometres ticked down but then eased back when they almost caught the five adventurers. Jaurégui generously kicked away to up the speed and suddenly the break went clear again. However they were hanging out front at less than a minute. They were eventually caught with 11km to go as the sprinters' teams gathered and the Gandia holiday coast was in sight.
Jan Bakelants (AG2R-La Mondiale) made a solo attack and some late roundabouts caused some problems, with no one team able to dominate the lead out. Bora-Argon 18 lead into the finishing straight and Giant-Alpecin took over but Cort Nielsen had more speed and held off his rivals in the surge to the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|4:54:31
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|5
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|6
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|8
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|10
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|14
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|21
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|24
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|28
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|29
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|30
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|32
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|33
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|35
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|37
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|41
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|43
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|44
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|46
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|50
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|52
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|53
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|58
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|59
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|63
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:10
|65
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:14
|66
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:00:15
|67
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|70
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|71
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|72
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|73
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|75
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|76
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|77
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|78
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|80
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|82
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|83
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|84
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|85
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|87
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|88
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|89
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|90
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|91
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|92
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|93
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|95
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|96
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:24
|97
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:26
|98
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:28
|99
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:30
|100
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:43
|101
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|102
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:46
|104
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:54
|105
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:14
|106
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|107
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:49
|108
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|111
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|112
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|115
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|116
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|117
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|118
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|119
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|121
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:30
|122
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:02:32
|123
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:40
|124
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|125
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|126
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|127
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:42
|128
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:45
|129
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:24
|130
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|131
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|132
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|133
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|134
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|135
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|136
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|137
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:27
|138
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:04
|139
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|140
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|141
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|143
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|144
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:32
|145
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|146
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|148
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|149
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|150
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|151
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|152
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|153
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|154
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|155
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|156
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|157
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|158
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|159
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|160
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|161
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|3
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|25
|pts
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|3
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|16
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|14
|5
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|12
|6
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|7
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|9
|8
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|9
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|7
|10
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|11
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|12
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|13
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|3
|14
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|3
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:43:33
|2
|Orica-BikeExchange
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|8
|IAM Cycling
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Tinkoff Team
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Team Sky
|0:00:15
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|Direct Energie
|0:00:25
|17
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:30
|18
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:36
|19
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:41
|20
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:43
|21
|Dimension Data
|0:00:58
|22
|FDJ
|0:01:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|74:30:03
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:37
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:57
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:02
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:06:03
|6
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:34
|7
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:12
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:13
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:28
|10
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:52
|11
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:03
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:02
|13
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:13
|14
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:44
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:32
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:48
|17
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:56
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:11
|19
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:50
|20
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:29:36
|21
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:33
|22
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:34:05
|23
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:46
|24
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:47:39
|25
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:48:53
|26
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:50:03
|27
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:17
|28
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:42
|29
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|1:00:08
|30
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:06:23
|31
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:07:02
|32
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:07:56
|33
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|1:08:11
|34
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:08:24
|35
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:08:42
|36
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:16:29
|37
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1:19:49
|38
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:21:26
|39
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:22:27
|40
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:23:08
|41
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1:24:14
|42
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:24:15
|43
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:24:19
|44
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:29:35
|45
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:30:23
|46
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:30:32
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:30:47
|48
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|1:30:56
|49
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1:31:42
|50
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:33:24
|51
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:33:40
|52
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:36:10
|53
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|1:36:55
|54
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:39:54
|55
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:40:59
|56
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:45:10
|57
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:51:27
|58
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:59:21
|59
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|2:00:19
|60
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|2:02:09
|61
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:02:20
|62
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:03:37
|63
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:03:46
|64
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:09:06
|65
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:11:03
|66
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|2:12:39
|67
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|2:17:06
|68
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:17:55
|69
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|2:19:25
|70
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2:20:12
|71
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:29:06
|72
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:35:00
|73
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:36:41
|74
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:37:57
|75
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:40:02
|76
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:40:54
|77
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:41:21
|78
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|2:41:41
|79
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2:42:16
|80
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|2:45:16
|81
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:45:32
|82
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:45:42
|83
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|2:47:24
|84
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:47:41
|85
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:48:10
|86
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:49:00
|87
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2:49:20
|88
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:49:22
|89
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:49:27
|90
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:50:00
|91
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:50:16
|92
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2:51:07
|93
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:52:02
|94
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|2:52:07
|95
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:52:10
|96
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:52:11
|97
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:52:16
|98
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:53:33
|99
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:56:06
|100
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2:57:09
|101
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|2:58:37
|102
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3:00:36
|103
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3:01:38
|104
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3:02:43
|105
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3:04:04
|106
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:06:44
|107
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|3:06:56
|108
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|3:07:02
|109
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|3:07:12
|110
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|111
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:10:08
|112
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:10:13
|113
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:15:51
|114
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:17:47
|115
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:19:41
|116
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|3:20:45
|117
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|3:21:07
|118
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|3:21:35
|119
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:24:14
|120
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|3:26:16
|121
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|3:26:30
|122
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:29:02
|123
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:29:16
|124
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:31:36
|125
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3:34:17
|126
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:35:43
|127
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|3:37:28
|128
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:39:58
|129
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:41:53
|130
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|3:42:44
|131
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:43:02
|132
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|3:44:38
|133
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:46:23
|134
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|3:48:36
|135
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:48:55
|136
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:49:46
|137
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:54:16
|138
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:55:17
|139
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|3:55:18
|140
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|4:00:07
|141
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:02:23
|142
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:02:50
|143
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4:06:36
|144
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4:08:25
|145
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|4:08:37
|146
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|4:10:56
|147
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:12:55
|148
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:15:26
|149
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|4:17:56
|150
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:18:56
|151
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|4:20:59
|152
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|4:22:23
|153
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:22:52
|154
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|4:23:43
|155
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4:24:18
|156
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:25:18
|157
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4:28:01
|158
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|159
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:28:05
|160
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:31:37
|161
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|4:34:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|86
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|65
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|62
|6
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|57
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|54
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|47
|9
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|47
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|45
|11
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|36
|14
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|34
|15
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|34
|16
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|17
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|31
|18
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|31
|19
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|30
|20
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|21
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|25
|22
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|25
|23
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|24
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|25
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|26
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|23
|27
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|28
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|29
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|30
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|20
|31
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|18
|32
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|33
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|17
|34
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|35
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|36
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|37
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|38
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|16
|39
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|40
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|41
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|42
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|43
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|44
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|45
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|46
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|47
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|48
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|11
|49
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|50
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|51
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|52
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|53
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|8
|54
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|55
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|56
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|57
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|7
|58
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|59
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|60
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|61
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|62
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|63
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|64
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|65
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|66
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|67
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|68
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|69
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|70
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|71
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|72
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|73
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|74
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|-1
|75
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|-2
|76
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-3
|77
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|-5
|78
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-5
|79
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|-5
|80
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|-5
|81
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|-5
|82
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|-7
|83
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|-8
|84
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|-8
|85
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|-8
|86
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-9
|87
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|-9
|88
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-10
|89
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|-13
|90
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-13
|91
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-13
|92
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-15
|93
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|-15
|94
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|-16
|95
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|-17
|96
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-17
|97
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|-18
|98
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-18
|99
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-19
|100
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|-20
|101
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|-20
|102
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-20
|103
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|-20
|104
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|-21
|105
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|-21
|106
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|-22
|107
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|-22
|108
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-23
|109
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|-23
|110
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|-23
|111
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|-23
|112
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|-24
|113
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|-24
|114
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|-24
|115
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|-24
|116
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|-24
|117
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|-25
|118
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|-25
|119
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|-25
|120
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|-25
|121
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|-25
|122
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|-25
|123
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|-25
|124
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|-25
|125
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-25
|126
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|-25
|127
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-25
|128
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-25
|129
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|-25
|130
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|-25
|131
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|-25
|132
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|-25
|133
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|-25
|134
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|-25
|135
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|-25
|136
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-25
|137
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-25
|138
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-25
|139
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|-25
|140
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|-25
|141
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-25
|142
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|-25
|143
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|-25
|144
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|-25
|145
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|-25
|146
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-25
|147
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|-25
|148
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|-25
|149
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-25
|150
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|-25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|56
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|53
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|4
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|28
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|6
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|7
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|10
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|12
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|12
|13
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|14
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|16
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|8
|17
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|8
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|19
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|8
|20
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|21
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|22
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|6
|23
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|24
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|25
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|26
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|27
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|28
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|29
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|30
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|31
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|32
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|33
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|34
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|3
|35
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|36
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|37
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|3
|38
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|39
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|40
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|41
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|42
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|43
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|44
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|45
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|46
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|47
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|48
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|49
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|50
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|51
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1
|52
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|53
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|54
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|55
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|56
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|1
|57
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|58
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|59
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|60
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|1
|61
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|1
|62
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|63
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|32
|4
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|40
|7
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|46
|8
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|9
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|10
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|11
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|65
|12
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|67
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|69
|14
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|74
|15
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|16
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|86
|17
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|18
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|19
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|99
|20
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|102
|21
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|103
|22
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|107
|23
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|24
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|121
|25
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|122
|26
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|124
|27
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|125
|28
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|131
|29
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|136
|30
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|138
|31
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|143
|32
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|149
|33
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|151
|34
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|158
|35
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|159
|36
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|169
|37
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|172
|38
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|182
|39
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|183
|40
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|185
|41
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|186
|42
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|186
|43
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|191
|44
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|195
|45
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|203
|46
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|207
|47
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|216
|48
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|225
|49
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|226
|50
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|233
|51
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|246
|52
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|247
|53
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|252
|54
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|254
|55
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|261
|56
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|284
|57
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|295
|58
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|309
|59
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|327
|60
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|352
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|222:25:47
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:19:30
|3
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:30:49
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:36:47
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:16
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:41:16
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:54:51
|8
|IAM Cycling
|1:07:33
|9
|Tinkoff Team
|1:16:48
|10
|Orica-BikeExchange
|1:24:52
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:34:26
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|1:35:40
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:50:30
|14
|Team Sky
|1:55:50
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:45:38
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|3:34:16
|17
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:57:47
|18
|Dimension Data
|4:20:22
|19
|Bora-Argon 18
|4:38:21
|20
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|5:22:53
|21
|FDJ
|5:27:43
|22
|Direct Energie
|5:34:49
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy