Vuelta a Espana: Quintana sails to first overall victory in Madrid
Cort wins another stage on final day
Stage 21: Las Rozas - Madrid
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-BikeExchange) won the final stage of the Vuelta a España in a bunch sprint in Madrid while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished safely in the main peloton to seal overall victory ahead of Chris Froome (Sky) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange).
Related Articles
In keeping with tradition, the short final leg from Las Rozas to the finishing circuit in the city centre was largely a promenade, with Quintana and the protagonists of the general classification battle sharing flutes of champagne as they soft-pedalled towards the conclusion of this Vuelta.
The pace gradually ratcheted upwards as the race reached the streets of the capital and as shadows lengthened in Madrid, the final stage spluttered into life, with Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Pete Kennaugh (Sky), Loic Chetout (Cofidis) and Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo) providing the early entertainment by escaping with a little under nine laps of the 5.8km finishing circuit remaining.
The quarter built up a maximum lead of 1:20 over the peloton, but with Etixx-QuickStep, Orica-BikeExchange and Giant-Alpecin all eager to keep things under the control, there would be no escaping the ineluctable bunch finish.
Chetout and Lauregui were the last two survivors from the break, but they were swept up at the beginning of the final lap, as darkness fell over Madrid. Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff) produced a long, long turn on the front in support of his teammate Daniele Bennati, but it was Giant-Alpecin who led into the final kilometre.
Magnus Cort Nielsen was well-placed on the wheel of his teammate Jens Keukeleire and he bided his time when Bennati opened his sprint from distance. Inside the final 200 metres, however, the Dane duly produced a fine finishing effort to claim the stage honours. Bennati held on for second, while Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep) had to settle for third.
The win was Cort Nielsen's second of this Vuelta and the fourth for Orica-BikeExchange after the earlier triumphs of Keukeleire and Simon Yates. The team's principal target, meanwhile, was the general classification, and Chaves lived up to his billing by taking third place overall.
"It was a long lead out for Jens and I could feel his speed was dropping a little bit, but luckily there was a small gap and I was able to squeeze through. To get the win is fantastic," said Cort Nielsen. "The main goal for the team was the GC with Chaves and it can be tricky to combine going for stages with a target like that."
Quintana seals overall victory
Quintana wins the Vuelta by 1:23 from Froome, while Chaves takes the third spot overall, 4:08 back. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) had to settle for fourth, 13 seconds behind Chaves, while Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) will look to 2017 with rightful optimism after his consistent three weeks of racing yielded fifth overall, one spot ahead of Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange).
The all-action Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) sealed the points classification, while Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) carried the king of the mountains jersey to Madrid for the second successive year.
The night truly belonged to Quintana, of course, and just as in Trieste two years ago, there was a vociferous contingent of Colombian supporters on the Plaza de Cibeles – where Real Madrid's support traditionally gathers to celebrate victory – and all along the circuit. The red jersey was cheered raucously each time he came by, the usual impassive expression replaced by the broadest of smiles for much of the evening.
"This morning in my head I was already the winner but I knew I still had to cross the line in Madrid," Quintana said. "Until you do that, you can't say you're the winner.
Quintana's rapport with the Vuelta has not always been a felicitous one to this point, at least after the sparkling cameo he produced in support of Alejandro Valverde on his Grand Tour appearance back in 2012. In 2014, Quintana crashed out while leading the race overall, while he could only manage a listless fourth a year ago.
This time around, he was not to be denied. Victory at Lagos de Covadonga showcased Quintana's physical strength, the stage-long raid to Formigal highlighted his tactical acumen, and the repelling of Froome's onslaught on the Aitana demonstrated his resolve.
"It's spectacular, it's a dream come true. I've been fighting many times to win the Vuelta and finally we've done it," said Quintana, who added that he rated this victory more highly than his Giro triumph of two years ago due to the level of opposition that he faced.
"I've done many things in my career but this is the most important victory because of the rivals and the other riders who were here," Quintana said.
As the peloton ambled towards Madrid early in the stage, Quintana engaged in a lengthy conversation with Froome after they had shared a glass of champagne for the benefit of the cameras.
After failing to mount the anticipated challenge to Froome and Sky's hegemony at the Tour de France in July, this was a hugely important triumph for Quintana as he rebuilds his morale for 2017. His sprint past Froome atop the Aitana on Saturday evening had the feel of an early shot across the bows ahead of next year's Tour de France, even if Quintana downplayed the incident on Sunday evening.
"Obviously, we have a great deal of respect of each other," he said. "Froome is a great rival and we've never had a problem between us. We don't want the media creating any polemics."
Quintana confirmed that his 2017 campaign will be built around the month of July – "The Tour is a dream for me, I'd love to win it" – but given the night that was in it, he was all but compelled to pledge a return to the Vuelta next season. "Most probably," he smiled.
Video Highlights
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:48:52
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|5
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|9
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|10
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|11
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|13
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|16
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|20
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|24
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|25
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|27
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|29
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|32
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|35
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|37
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|38
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|39
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|42
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|43
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|45
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|48
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|50
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|51
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|52
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|54
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|55
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|57
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|58
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|62
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|63
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|64
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|65
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|66
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|67
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|68
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|69
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|70
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|71
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:14
|74
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|75
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:25
|77
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|78
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|79
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|80
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|81
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|84
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|85
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|86
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|87
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|88
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|93
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|94
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|95
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|96
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:38
|97
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:43
|98
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:49
|100
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|101
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|103
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|104
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:57
|105
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|106
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:00
|107
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:01:04
|108
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|109
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|110
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:06
|111
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:11
|112
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|114
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:17
|115
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|116
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|117
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|118
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|119
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|120
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|123
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|124
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|125
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|127
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|128
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|129
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|130
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|131
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|132
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|133
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|134
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|135
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|136
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|137
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|138
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|139
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|140
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|141
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|142
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|143
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|144
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|145
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:01:34
|146
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:52
|147
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:54
|148
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:57
|149
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|150
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:04
|151
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:15
|152
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|153
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:34
|154
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:28
|155
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|156
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|157
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|158
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:32
|159
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:05:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|pts
|2
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|25
|pts
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|20
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|14
|5
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|6
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|10
|7
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|8
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|8
|9
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|10
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|12
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|4
|13
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|14
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|15
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|8:26:36
|2
|Orica-BikeExchange
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Dimension Data
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Bora-Argon 18
|9
|IAM Cycling
|10
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|FDJ
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|14
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Tinkoff Team
|16
|Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|Team Sky
|0:00:14
|19
|Direct Energie
|0:00:25
|20
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|83:31:28
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:23
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:04:08
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:21
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:43
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:08:33
|7
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:18
|8
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:04
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:13:17
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:07
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:33
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:57
|13
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:22
|14
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:10
|15
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:05
|16
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:37
|17
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:30
|18
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:38:38
|19
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:29
|20
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:42:26
|21
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:44:27
|22
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:57:11
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:58:02
|24
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:00:10
|25
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:02:14
|26
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:03:25
|27
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:03:36
|28
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06:12
|29
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|1:06:37
|30
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:10:56
|31
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:17:52
|32
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1:21:53
|33
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:23:10
|34
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:32:23
|35
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:32:26
|36
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:33:19
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:34:11
|38
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:36:38
|39
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:38:27
|40
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|1:39:52
|41
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:42:12
|42
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1:42:48
|43
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1:46:35
|44
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:47:15
|45
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:50:00
|46
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:50:34
|47
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:51:05
|48
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:51:11
|49
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|1:55:15
|50
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:00:07
|51
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:00:20
|52
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:04:20
|53
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:04:34
|54
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|2:05:38
|55
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:07:24
|56
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:15:41
|57
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2:20:54
|58
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|2:27:28
|59
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|2:27:31
|60
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2:28:08
|61
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:30:21
|62
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|2:32:40
|63
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:34:57
|64
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:36:31
|65
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:36:55
|66
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:38:36
|67
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|2:42:12
|68
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|2:46:17
|69
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|2:50:33
|70
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:51:44
|71
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:04:49
|72
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:05:17
|73
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:06:10
|74
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:06:15
|75
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3:08:22
|76
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:11:35
|77
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|3:11:38
|78
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:11:51
|79
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:12:18
|80
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|3:13:19
|81
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|3:14:24
|82
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|3:14:26
|83
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|3:16:13
|84
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:16:25
|85
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|3:17:48
|86
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:18:18
|87
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:18:44
|88
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:18:58
|89
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:19:17
|90
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:19:18
|91
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:19:21
|92
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:20:26
|93
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|3:20:55
|94
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:21:32
|95
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:23:23
|96
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:23:49
|97
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:23:51
|98
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|3:24:31
|99
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|3:27:22
|100
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3:27:45
|101
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3:31:12
|102
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3:31:18
|103
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:32:41
|104
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3:33:39
|105
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:34:16
|106
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|3:34:56
|107
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|3:35:23
|108
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|3:37:19
|109
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:38:33
|110
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:38:58
|111
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:43:34
|112
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:45:38
|113
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:47:12
|114
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|3:48:20
|115
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|3:48:36
|116
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|3:51:21
|117
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:52:03
|118
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|3:52:50
|119
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:53:38
|120
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|3:56:12
|121
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|4:00:23
|122
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:01:27
|123
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:01:40
|124
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|4:05:41
|125
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:05:45
|126
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:10:08
|127
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:10:50
|128
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|4:12:28
|129
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:15:35
|130
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|4:16:30
|131
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:17:10
|132
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4:18:09
|133
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|4:18:37
|134
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:19:24
|135
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:20:30
|136
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|4:22:58
|137
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:26:20
|138
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:30:55
|139
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:31:57
|140
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|4:34:16
|141
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|4:35:05
|142
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4:36:07
|143
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:37:31
|144
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4:40:27
|145
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|4:40:57
|146
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:43:11
|147
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|4:47:36
|148
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:48:51
|149
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|4:52:05
|150
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:53:21
|151
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|4:53:46
|152
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:53:56
|153
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:57:13
|154
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|4:57:18
|155
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|4:57:20
|156
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4:59:15
|157
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|5:02:29
|158
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|5:03:49
|159
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5:07:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|97
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|92
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|75
|6
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|73
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|56
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|56
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|54
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|54
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|48
|12
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|47
|13
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|45
|14
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|15
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|41
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|17
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|37
|18
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|34
|19
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|21
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|31
|22
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|30
|23
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|24
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|28
|25
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|26
|26
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|25
|27
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|28
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|29
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|30
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|31
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|32
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|33
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|34
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|20
|35
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|18
|36
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|37
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|17
|38
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|39
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|40
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|41
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|42
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|43
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|44
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|45
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|46
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|15
|47
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|48
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|49
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|50
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|51
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|52
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|11
|53
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|54
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|9
|55
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|56
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|57
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|58
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|8
|59
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|60
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|61
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|7
|62
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|63
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|64
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|65
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|66
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|6
|67
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|68
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|69
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|70
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|71
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|72
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|73
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|74
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|75
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|76
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|77
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|78
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|79
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|80
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-1
|81
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-3
|82
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-4
|83
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-5
|84
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|-5
|85
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|-5
|86
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|-7
|87
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|-8
|88
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|-8
|89
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|-8
|90
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-9
|91
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|-9
|92
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|-12
|93
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|-13
|94
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|-15
|95
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|-15
|96
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|-16
|97
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|-17
|98
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-17
|99
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|-18
|100
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|-18
|101
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-18
|102
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-18
|103
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|-19
|104
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|-19
|105
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|-20
|106
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|-20
|107
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|-20
|108
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-20
|109
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|-21
|110
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|-21
|111
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|-21
|112
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|-22
|113
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-23
|114
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|-23
|115
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|-23
|116
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|-24
|117
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|-24
|118
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|-24
|119
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|-24
|120
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|-25
|121
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|-25
|122
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|-25
|123
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|-25
|124
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|-25
|125
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|-25
|126
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|-25
|127
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-25
|128
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|-25
|129
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-25
|130
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-25
|131
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|-25
|132
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|-25
|133
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|-25
|134
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|-25
|135
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|-25
|136
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|-25
|137
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-25
|138
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-25
|139
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-25
|140
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|-25
|141
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-25
|142
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|-25
|143
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|-25
|144
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|-25
|145
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|-25
|146
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-25
|147
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-25
|148
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|-25
|149
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|-25
|150
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|-25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|58
|pts
|2
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|57
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|37
|4
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|28
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|6
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|7
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|10
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|12
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|16
|13
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|14
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14
|16
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|12
|17
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|18
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|20
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|21
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|9
|22
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|8
|23
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|8
|24
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|25
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|26
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|27
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|28
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|29
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|30
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|31
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|32
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|33
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|34
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|35
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|36
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|37
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|3
|38
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|39
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|40
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|3
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|42
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|43
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|44
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|45
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|46
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|47
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|48
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|49
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|50
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|51
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|52
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|53
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1
|54
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|55
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|56
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|57
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|58
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|1
|59
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|60
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|61
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|62
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|1
|63
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|64
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|1
|65
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|66
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|34
|4
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|46
|8
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|48
|10
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|11
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|51
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|65
|14
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|65
|15
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|75
|16
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|76
|17
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|90
|18
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|19
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|20
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|104
|21
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|22
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|23
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|105
|24
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|109
|25
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|110
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|27
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|113
|28
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|121
|29
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|126
|30
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|133
|31
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|134
|32
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|136
|33
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|138
|34
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|151
|35
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|153
|36
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|158
|37
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|164
|38
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|166
|39
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|169
|40
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|169
|41
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|184
|42
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|185
|43
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|187
|44
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|187
|45
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|194
|46
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|200
|47
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|204
|48
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|210
|49
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|225
|50
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|230
|51
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|232
|52
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|232
|53
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|233
|54
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|246
|55
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|250
|56
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|251
|57
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|256
|58
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|265
|59
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|290
|60
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|297
|61
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|299
|62
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|301
|63
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|309
|64
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|331
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|249:48:23
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:04:43
|3
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:44
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:35:19
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:30
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:56:22
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:04:57
|8
|IAM Cycling
|1:08:38
|9
|Tinkoff Team
|1:23:50
|10
|Orica-BikeExchange
|1:33:00
|11
|Team Sky
|1:45:16
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|1:45:31
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:50:15
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|2:02:03
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:52:24
|16
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:04:33
|17
|Lampre - Merida
|4:20:00
|18
|Dimension Data
|5:26:17
|19
|Bora-Argon 18
|5:43:20
|20
|FDJ
|6:06:22
|21
|Direct Energie
|6:10:44
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|6:19:59
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy