Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-BikeExchange) won the final stage of the Vuelta a España in a bunch sprint in Madrid while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished safely in the main peloton to seal overall victory ahead of Chris Froome (Sky) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange).

In keeping with tradition, the short final leg from Las Rozas to the finishing circuit in the city centre was largely a promenade, with Quintana and the protagonists of the general classification battle sharing flutes of champagne as they soft-pedalled towards the conclusion of this Vuelta.

The pace gradually ratcheted upwards as the race reached the streets of the capital and as shadows lengthened in Madrid, the final stage spluttered into life, with Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Pete Kennaugh (Sky), Loic Chetout (Cofidis) and Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo) providing the early entertainment by escaping with a little under nine laps of the 5.8km finishing circuit remaining.

The quarter built up a maximum lead of 1:20 over the peloton, but with Etixx-QuickStep, Orica-BikeExchange and Giant-Alpecin all eager to keep things under the control, there would be no escaping the ineluctable bunch finish.

Chetout and Lauregui were the last two survivors from the break, but they were swept up at the beginning of the final lap, as darkness fell over Madrid. Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff) produced a long, long turn on the front in support of his teammate Daniele Bennati, but it was Giant-Alpecin who led into the final kilometre.

Magnus Cort Nielsen was well-placed on the wheel of his teammate Jens Keukeleire and he bided his time when Bennati opened his sprint from distance. Inside the final 200 metres, however, the Dane duly produced a fine finishing effort to claim the stage honours. Bennati held on for second, while Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep) had to settle for third.

The win was Cort Nielsen's second of this Vuelta and the fourth for Orica-BikeExchange after the earlier triumphs of Keukeleire and Simon Yates. The team's principal target, meanwhile, was the general classification, and Chaves lived up to his billing by taking third place overall.

"It was a long lead out for Jens and I could feel his speed was dropping a little bit, but luckily there was a small gap and I was able to squeeze through. To get the win is fantastic," said Cort Nielsen. "The main goal for the team was the GC with Chaves and it can be tricky to combine going for stages with a target like that."

Quintana seals overall victory

Quintana wins the Vuelta by 1:23 from Froome, while Chaves takes the third spot overall, 4:08 back. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) had to settle for fourth, 13 seconds behind Chaves, while Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) will look to 2017 with rightful optimism after his consistent three weeks of racing yielded fifth overall, one spot ahead of Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange).

The all-action Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) sealed the points classification, while Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) carried the king of the mountains jersey to Madrid for the second successive year.

The night truly belonged to Quintana, of course, and just as in Trieste two years ago, there was a vociferous contingent of Colombian supporters on the Plaza de Cibeles – where Real Madrid's support traditionally gathers to celebrate victory – and all along the circuit. The red jersey was cheered raucously each time he came by, the usual impassive expression replaced by the broadest of smiles for much of the evening.

"This morning in my head I was already the winner but I knew I still had to cross the line in Madrid," Quintana said. "Until you do that, you can't say you're the winner.

Quintana's rapport with the Vuelta has not always been a felicitous one to this point, at least after the sparkling cameo he produced in support of Alejandro Valverde on his Grand Tour appearance back in 2012. In 2014, Quintana crashed out while leading the race overall, while he could only manage a listless fourth a year ago.

This time around, he was not to be denied. Victory at Lagos de Covadonga showcased Quintana's physical strength, the stage-long raid to Formigal highlighted his tactical acumen, and the repelling of Froome's onslaught on the Aitana demonstrated his resolve.

"It's spectacular, it's a dream come true. I've been fighting many times to win the Vuelta and finally we've done it," said Quintana, who added that he rated this victory more highly than his Giro triumph of two years ago due to the level of opposition that he faced.

"I've done many things in my career but this is the most important victory because of the rivals and the other riders who were here," Quintana said.

As the peloton ambled towards Madrid early in the stage, Quintana engaged in a lengthy conversation with Froome after they had shared a glass of champagne for the benefit of the cameras.

After failing to mount the anticipated challenge to Froome and Sky's hegemony at the Tour de France in July, this was a hugely important triumph for Quintana as he rebuilds his morale for 2017. His sprint past Froome atop the Aitana on Saturday evening had the feel of an early shot across the bows ahead of next year's Tour de France, even if Quintana downplayed the incident on Sunday evening.

"Obviously, we have a great deal of respect of each other," he said. "Froome is a great rival and we've never had a problem between us. We don't want the media creating any polemics."

Quintana confirmed that his 2017 campaign will be built around the month of July – "The Tour is a dream for me, I'd love to win it" – but given the night that was in it, he was all but compelled to pledge a return to the Vuelta next season. "Most probably," he smiled.

Video Highlights

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 2:48:52 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 5 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 7 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 9 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 10 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 11 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 13 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 14 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 16 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 18 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 20 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 21 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 23 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 24 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 25 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 27 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 29 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 31 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 32 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 35 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 37 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 38 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 39 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 41 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 42 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 43 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 45 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 46 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 47 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 48 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 50 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 51 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 52 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 54 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 55 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 57 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 58 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 59 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 60 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 62 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 64 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 65 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 66 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 67 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 68 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 69 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 70 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 71 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 73 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:14 74 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 75 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:25 77 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 78 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 79 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 80 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 81 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 82 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 83 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 84 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 85 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 86 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 87 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 88 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 89 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 91 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 92 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 93 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 94 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 95 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 96 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:38 97 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:43 98 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:49 100 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 101 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 102 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 103 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 104 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:57 105 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 106 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:01:00 107 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:01:04 108 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 109 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 110 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:06 111 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:11 112 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 113 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 114 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:17 115 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 116 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 117 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 118 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 119 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 120 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 123 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 124 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 125 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 126 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 127 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 128 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 129 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 130 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 131 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 132 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 133 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 134 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 135 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 136 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 137 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 138 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 139 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 140 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 141 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 142 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 143 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 144 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 145 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:01:34 146 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:52 147 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:54 148 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:57 149 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 150 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:04 151 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:15 152 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 153 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:34 154 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:28 155 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 156 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 157 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 158 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:03:32 159 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:05:22

Intermediate sprint, km. 59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 4 pts 2 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 25 pts 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 20 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 4 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 14 5 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 6 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 10 7 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 8 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 8 9 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 7 10 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 6 11 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 12 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 4 13 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 3 14 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 15 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 8:26:36 2 Orica-BikeExchange 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 Lotto Soudal 5 Trek-Segafredo 6 Dimension Data 7 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Bora-Argon 18 9 IAM Cycling 10 Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Movistar Team 12 FDJ 13 BMC Racing Team 14 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 Tinkoff Team 16 Cannondale-Drapac 17 Astana Pro Team 18 Team Sky 0:00:14 19 Direct Energie 0:00:25 20 Team Giant-Alpecin 21 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 Lampre - Merida 0:01:42

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 83:31:28 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:23 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 0:04:08 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:04:21 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:43 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:08:33 7 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:18 8 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:04 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:13:17 10 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:07 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:33 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:57 13 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:22 14 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:19:10 15 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:05 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:37 17 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:30 18 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:38:38 19 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:29 20 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:42:26 21 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:44:27 22 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:57:11 23 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:58:02 24 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:00:10 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:02:14 26 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:03:25 27 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:03:36 28 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:06:12 29 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 1:06:37 30 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:10:56 31 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:17:52 32 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 1:21:53 33 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:23:10 34 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:32:23 35 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:32:26 36 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:33:19 37 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:34:11 38 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 1:36:38 39 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:38:27 40 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 1:39:52 41 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:42:12 42 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1:42:48 43 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1:46:35 44 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:47:15 45 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:50:00 46 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:50:34 47 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:51:05 48 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:51:11 49 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 1:55:15 50 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 2:00:07 51 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:00:20 52 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:04:20 53 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:04:34 54 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 2:05:38 55 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 2:07:24 56 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2:15:41 57 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2:20:54 58 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2:27:28 59 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 2:27:31 60 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2:28:08 61 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:30:21 62 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 2:32:40 63 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:34:57 64 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 2:36:31 65 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:36:55 66 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:38:36 67 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 2:42:12 68 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 2:46:17 69 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 2:50:33 70 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 2:51:44 71 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 3:04:49 72 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 3:05:17 73 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:06:10 74 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 3:06:15 75 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3:08:22 76 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:11:35 77 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 3:11:38 78 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:11:51 79 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:12:18 80 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 3:13:19 81 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 3:14:24 82 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 3:14:26 83 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 3:16:13 84 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:16:25 85 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 3:17:48 86 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 3:18:18 87 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:18:44 88 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3:18:58 89 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:19:17 90 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:19:18 91 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 3:19:21 92 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:20:26 93 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 3:20:55 94 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:21:32 95 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:23:23 96 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:23:49 97 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:23:51 98 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 3:24:31 99 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 3:27:22 100 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3:27:45 101 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 3:31:12 102 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3:31:18 103 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:32:41 104 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3:33:39 105 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:34:16 106 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 3:34:56 107 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 3:35:23 108 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 3:37:19 109 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:38:33 110 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:38:58 111 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:43:34 112 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:45:38 113 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:47:12 114 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 3:48:20 115 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 3:48:36 116 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 3:51:21 117 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 3:52:03 118 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 3:52:50 119 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:53:38 120 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 3:56:12 121 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 4:00:23 122 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:01:27 123 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:01:40 124 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 4:05:41 125 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:05:45 126 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:10:08 127 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:10:50 128 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 4:12:28 129 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:15:35 130 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 4:16:30 131 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:17:10 132 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4:18:09 133 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 4:18:37 134 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 4:19:24 135 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:20:30 136 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 4:22:58 137 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:26:20 138 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:30:55 139 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:31:57 140 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 4:34:16 141 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 4:35:05 142 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4:36:07 143 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:37:31 144 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 4:40:27 145 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 4:40:57 146 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 4:43:11 147 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 4:47:36 148 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 4:48:51 149 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 4:52:05 150 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 4:53:21 151 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 4:53:46 152 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:53:56 153 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:57:13 154 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 4:57:18 155 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 4:57:20 156 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4:59:15 157 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 5:02:29 158 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 5:03:49 159 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5:07:40

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 100 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 97 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 93 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 92 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 75 6 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 73 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 56 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 56 9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 54 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 54 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 48 12 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 47 13 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 45 14 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 45 15 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 41 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 17 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 37 18 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 34 19 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 32 21 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 31 22 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 30 23 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 24 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 28 25 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 26 26 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 25 27 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 28 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 24 29 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 30 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 21 31 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 20 32 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 33 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 34 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 20 35 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 18 36 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 18 37 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 17 38 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 39 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 40 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 16 41 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 42 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 16 43 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 44 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 45 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 16 46 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 15 47 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 48 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 49 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 50 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 51 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 12 52 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 11 53 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 11 54 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 9 55 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 8 56 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 57 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 58 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 8 59 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 60 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 61 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 7 62 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 63 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 64 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 65 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 66 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 6 67 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 68 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 69 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 70 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 71 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4 72 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 3 73 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 74 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 75 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2 76 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 77 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2 78 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1 79 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1 80 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal -1 81 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal -3 82 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -4 83 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step -5 84 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac -5 85 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie -5 86 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo -7 87 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling -8 88 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 -8 89 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale -8 90 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step -9 91 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team -9 92 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team -12 93 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo -13 94 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team -15 95 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA -15 96 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 -16 97 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie -17 98 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal -17 99 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky -18 100 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling -18 101 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -18 102 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -18 103 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky -19 104 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha -19 105 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ -20 106 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida -20 107 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo -20 108 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin -20 109 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky -21 110 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha -21 111 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo -21 112 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie -22 113 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal -23 114 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling -23 115 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie -23 116 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 -24 117 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky -24 118 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky -24 119 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie -24 120 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team -25 121 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 -25 122 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie -25 123 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha -25 124 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ -25 125 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky -25 126 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange -25 127 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin -25 128 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac -25 129 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -25 130 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin -25 131 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo -25 132 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo -25 133 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal -25 134 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange -25 135 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team -25 136 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo -25 137 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal -25 138 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -25 139 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin -25 140 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo -25 141 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step -25 142 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange -25 143 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data -25 144 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team -25 145 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida -25 146 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step -25 147 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -25 148 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data -25 149 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data -25 150 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange -25

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 58 pts 2 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 57 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 37 4 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 28 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 27 6 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 23 7 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 22 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 10 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 12 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 16 13 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 14 16 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 12 17 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 18 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 19 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 20 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 21 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 9 22 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 8 23 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 8 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 25 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 26 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 27 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 28 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 29 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 5 30 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 5 31 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 32 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 33 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 34 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 4 35 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 4 36 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 37 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 3 38 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 39 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 40 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 3 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 3 42 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 43 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 44 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 3 45 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 46 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 47 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 48 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 49 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 50 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 51 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 52 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 2 53 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1 54 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1 55 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 56 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 57 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 58 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 1 59 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 60 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 61 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 62 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1 63 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 64 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 1 65 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 66 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 17 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 34 4 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 41 6 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 43 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 46 8 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 48 10 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 49 11 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 51 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 61 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 65 14 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 65 15 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 75 16 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 76 17 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 90 18 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 19 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 20 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 104 21 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 104 22 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 23 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 105 24 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 109 25 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 110 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 27 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 113 28 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 121 29 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 126 30 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 133 31 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 134 32 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 136 33 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 138 34 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 151 35 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 153 36 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 158 37 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 164 38 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 166 39 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 169 40 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 169 41 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 184 42 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 185 43 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 187 44 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 187 45 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 194 46 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 200 47 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 204 48 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 210 49 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 225 50 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 230 51 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 232 52 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 232 53 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 233 54 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 246 55 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 250 56 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 251 57 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 256 58 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 265 59 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 290 60 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 297 61 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 299 62 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 301 63 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 309 64 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 331