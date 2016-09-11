Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Quintana sails to first overall victory in Madrid

Cort wins another stage on final day

Image 1 of 48

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-BikeExchange) wins the final stage in Madrid

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-BikeExchange) wins the final stage in Madrid
Image 2 of 48

Stage 21 winner Magnus Cort (Orica-BikeExchange)

Stage 21 winner Magnus Cort (Orica-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 48

Magnus Cort (Orica-BikeExchange) starts his victory celebration

Magnus Cort (Orica-BikeExchange) starts his victory celebration
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 48

Nairo Quintana crosses the line and celebrates his overall victory

Nairo Quintana crosses the line and celebrates his overall victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 48

Whose number one? Nairo Quintana seals his first Vuelta title

Whose number one? Nairo Quintana seals his first Vuelta title
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 48

KOM winner Omar Fraile (Dimension Data)

KOM winner Omar Fraile (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 48

The points jersey went to Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo)

The points jersey went to Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 48

Magnus Cort sprays the Cava

Magnus Cort sprays the Cava
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 48

Nairo Quintana is cheered on by the Colombian fans during stage 21

Nairo Quintana is cheered on by the Colombian fans during stage 21
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 48

The BMC squad won the team classification

The BMC squad won the team classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 48

The classification winners on the podium

The classification winners on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 48

Cava time for Froome, Quintana and Chaves

Cava time for Froome, Quintana and Chaves
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 48

The classification winners; Fabio Felline, Nairo Quintana and Omar Fraile

The classification winners; Fabio Felline, Nairo Quintana and Omar Fraile
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 48

Nairo Quintana was kitted out all in red for the final day

Nairo Quintana was kitted out all in red for the final day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 48

Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale)

Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 48

Nairo Quintana makes his winners speech from the podium

Nairo Quintana makes his winners speech from the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 48

For the second year running Omar Fraile is the king of the mountains

For the second year running Omar Fraile is the king of the mountains
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 48

The podium as the anthem plays

The podium as the anthem plays
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 48

Froome, Quintana and Chaves spray the Cava

Froome, Quintana and Chaves spray the Cava
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 48

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) was the most aggressive rider

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) was the most aggressive rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 48

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 48

The final podium: Froome, Quintana, Chaves

The final podium: Froome, Quintana, Chaves
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the final Vuelta podium

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the final Vuelta podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the final Vuelta podium

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the final Vuelta podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the combined classification

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won the combined classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 48

The final Vuelta podium

The final Vuelta podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 48

Froome and Chaves celebrate on the podium

Froome and Chaves celebrate on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 48

Movistar congratulations Quintana on his win

Movistar congratulations Quintana on his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 48

Stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in red at the Vuelta

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in red at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 48

Stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 48

Stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 48

The breakaway on the final stage

The breakaway on the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 48

Nario Quintana on the final stage

Nario Quintana on the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 48

Nairo Quintana finishes off the Vuelta a Espana victorious

Nairo Quintana finishes off the Vuelta a Espana victorious
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 48

Movistar congratulations Quintana on his win

Movistar congratulations Quintana on his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 48

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 48

Stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 21 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 48

Chris Froome and Estban Chaves flank overall winner Nairo Quintana

Chris Froome and Estban Chaves flank overall winner Nairo Quintana
Image 40 of 48

2016 Vuelta winner Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

2016 Vuelta winner Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
Image 41 of 48

Stage 21 winner Magnus Cort (Orica-BikeExchange)

Stage 21 winner Magnus Cort (Orica-BikeExchange)
Image 42 of 48

Magnus Cort (Orica-BikeExchange) wins in Madrid

Magnus Cort (Orica-BikeExchange) wins in Madrid
Image 43 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) en route to the overall Vuelta a Espana victory

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) en route to the overall Vuelta a Espana victory
Image 44 of 48

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-BikeExchange) wins the final stage in Madrid

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-BikeExchange) wins the final stage in Madrid
Image 45 of 48

Movistar controls the stage in Madrid

Movistar controls the stage in Madrid
Image 46 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) en route to the overall Vuelta a Espana victory

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) en route to the overall Vuelta a Espana victory
Image 47 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
Image 48 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-BikeExchange) won the final stage of the Vuelta a España in a bunch sprint in Madrid while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished safely in the main peloton to seal overall victory ahead of Chris Froome (Sky) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange).

Related Articles

Hansen completes Vuelta a Espana to maintain Grand Tour record

Froome hints at targeting Tour de France-Vuelta a Espana double in 2017

Vuelta a Espana: Stage 21 highlights - Video

Cort Nielsen follows Matthews wheel-tracks in Vuelta a Espana with sprint victory in Madrid

In keeping with tradition, the short final leg from Las Rozas to the finishing circuit in the city centre was largely a promenade, with Quintana and the protagonists of the general classification battle sharing flutes of champagne as they soft-pedalled towards the conclusion of this Vuelta.

The pace gradually ratcheted upwards as the race reached the streets of the capital and as shadows lengthened in Madrid, the final stage spluttered into life, with Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Pete Kennaugh (Sky), Loic Chetout (Cofidis) and Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo) providing the early entertainment by escaping with a little under nine laps of the 5.8km finishing circuit remaining.

The quarter built up a maximum lead of 1:20 over the peloton, but with Etixx-QuickStep, Orica-BikeExchange and Giant-Alpecin all eager to keep things under the control, there would be no escaping the ineluctable bunch finish.

Chetout and Lauregui were the last two survivors from the break, but they were swept up at the beginning of the final lap, as darkness fell over Madrid. Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff) produced a long, long turn on the front in support of his teammate Daniele Bennati, but it was Giant-Alpecin who led into the final kilometre.

Magnus Cort Nielsen was well-placed on the wheel of his teammate Jens Keukeleire and he bided his time when Bennati opened his sprint from distance. Inside the final 200 metres, however, the Dane duly produced a fine finishing effort to claim the stage honours. Bennati held on for second, while Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep) had to settle for third.

The win was Cort Nielsen's second of this Vuelta and the fourth for Orica-BikeExchange after the earlier triumphs of Keukeleire and Simon Yates. The team's principal target, meanwhile, was the general classification, and Chaves lived up to his billing by taking third place overall.

"It was a long lead out for Jens and I could feel his speed was dropping a little bit, but luckily there was a small gap and I was able to squeeze through. To get the win is fantastic," said Cort Nielsen. "The main goal for the team was the GC with Chaves and it can be tricky to combine going for stages with a target like that."

Quintana seals overall victory

Quintana wins the Vuelta by 1:23 from Froome, while Chaves takes the third spot overall, 4:08 back. Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) had to settle for fourth, 13 seconds behind Chaves, while Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) will look to 2017 with rightful optimism after his consistent three weeks of racing yielded fifth overall, one spot ahead of Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange).

The all-action Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) sealed the points classification, while Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) carried the king of the mountains jersey to Madrid for the second successive year.

The night truly belonged to Quintana, of course, and just as in Trieste two years ago, there was a vociferous contingent of Colombian supporters on the Plaza de Cibeles – where Real Madrid's support traditionally gathers to celebrate victory – and all along the circuit. The red jersey was cheered raucously each time he came by, the usual impassive expression replaced by the broadest of smiles for much of the evening.

"This morning in my head I was already the winner but I knew I still had to cross the line in Madrid," Quintana said. "Until you do that, you can't say you're the winner.

Quintana's rapport with the Vuelta has not always been a felicitous one to this point, at least after the sparkling cameo he produced in support of Alejandro Valverde on his Grand Tour appearance back in 2012. In 2014, Quintana crashed out while leading the race overall, while he could only manage a listless fourth a year ago.

This time around, he was not to be denied. Victory at Lagos de Covadonga showcased Quintana's physical strength, the stage-long raid to Formigal highlighted his tactical acumen, and the repelling of Froome's onslaught on the Aitana demonstrated his resolve.

"It's spectacular, it's a dream come true. I've been fighting many times to win the Vuelta and finally we've done it," said Quintana, who added that he rated this victory more highly than his Giro triumph of two years ago due to the level of opposition that he faced.

"I've done many things in my career but this is the most important victory because of the rivals and the other riders who were here," Quintana said.

As the peloton ambled towards Madrid early in the stage, Quintana engaged in a lengthy conversation with Froome after they had shared a glass of champagne for the benefit of the cameras.

After failing to mount the anticipated challenge to Froome and Sky's hegemony at the Tour de France in July, this was a hugely important triumph for Quintana as he rebuilds his morale for 2017. His sprint past Froome atop the Aitana on Saturday evening had the feel of an early shot across the bows ahead of next year's Tour de France, even if Quintana downplayed the incident on Sunday evening.

"Obviously, we have a great deal of respect of each other," he said. "Froome is a great rival and we've never had a problem between us. We don't want the media creating any polemics."

Quintana confirmed that his 2017 campaign will be built around the month of July – "The Tour is a dream for me, I'd love to win it" – but given the night that was in it, he was all but compelled to pledge a return to the Vuelta next season. "Most probably," he smiled.

Video Highlights

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange2:48:52
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
5Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
6Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
7Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
9Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
10Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
11Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
13Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
14Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
16Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
17Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
19Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
20Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
21Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
22Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
23Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
24Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
25Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
27Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
29George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
30Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
31Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
32Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
34Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
35Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
37Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
38Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
39Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
41Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
42Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
43Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
45Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
46Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
47Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
48Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
49Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
50Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
51Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
52Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
53Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
54Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
55Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
58Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
59Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
60Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
62Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
63Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
64Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
65Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
66Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
67Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
68Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
69Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
70David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
71François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
73Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:00:14
74Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
75Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:25
77Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
78Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
79Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
80Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
81Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
82Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
83Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
84Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
85Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
86Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
87Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
88Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
89Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
91Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
92Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
93Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
94Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
95Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
96Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:38
97Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:43
98Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:00:49
100Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
101Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
102Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
103David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
104Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:57
105Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
106Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:01:00
107Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:01:04
108Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
109Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
110Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:06
111Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:11
112Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
113Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
114Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:17
115Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
116Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
117Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
118Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
119Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
120José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
121Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
122Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
123Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
124David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
125Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
126Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
127Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
128José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
129Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
130Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
131Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
132Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
133Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
134Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
135Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
136Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
137Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
138Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
139Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
140Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
141Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
142Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
143Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
144Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
145Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:01:34
146Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:52
147Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:54
148Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:57
149Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
150Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:04
151Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:15
152Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
153Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:34
154Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:28
155Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
156Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
157Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
158Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:03:32
159Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:05:22

Intermediate sprint, km. 59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky4pts
2Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange25pts
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team20
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step16
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data14
5Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin12
6Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ10
7Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
8Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha8
9Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 187
10Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky6
11Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
12Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida4
13Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo3
14Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
15Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha8:26:36
2Orica-BikeExchange
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Lotto Soudal
5Trek-Segafredo
6Dimension Data
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Bora-Argon 18
9IAM Cycling
10Etixx - Quick-Step
11Movistar Team
12FDJ
13BMC Racing Team
14Team LottoNl-Jumbo
15Tinkoff Team
16Cannondale-Drapac
17Astana Pro Team
18Team Sky0:00:14
19Direct Energie0:00:25
20Team Giant-Alpecin
21Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Lampre - Merida0:01:42

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team83:31:28
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:23
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange0:04:08
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:04:21
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:43
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:08:33
7David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:18
8Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:04
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:13:17
10George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:07
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:33
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:57
13Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:22
14Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:19:10
15Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:05
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:37
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:30
18Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:38:38
19Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:40:29
20Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:42:26
21Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:44:27
22Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:57:11
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:58:02
24Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha1:00:10
25Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:02:14
26Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:03:25
27Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:03:36
28Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:06:12
29Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky1:06:37
30Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:10:56
31Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:17:52
32Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team1:21:53
33Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:23:10
34Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:32:23
35Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:32:26
36Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1:33:19
37Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling1:34:11
38Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data1:36:38
39Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:38:27
40Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida1:39:52
41Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling1:42:12
42Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1:42:48
43Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team1:46:35
44Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:47:15
45Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:50:00
46Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:50:34
47Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:51:05
48Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:51:11
49Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling1:55:15
50Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac2:00:07
51Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:00:20
52Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin2:04:20
53Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:04:34
54José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 182:05:38
55Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie2:07:24
56Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2:15:41
57Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2:20:54
58Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo2:27:28
59Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha2:27:31
60David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2:28:08
61Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:30:21
62Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida2:32:40
63Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2:34:57
64Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange2:36:31
65Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:36:55
66Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:38:36
67Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida2:42:12
68Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team2:46:17
69Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data2:50:33
70Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie2:51:44
71Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha3:04:49
72Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac3:05:17
73Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:06:10
74Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie3:06:15
75Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 183:08:22
76Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin3:11:35
77Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ3:11:38
78Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:11:51
79Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:12:18
80Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky3:13:19
81Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling3:14:24
82Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data3:14:26
83Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team3:16:13
84Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3:16:25
85Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha3:17:48
86Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange3:18:18
87Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3:18:44
88Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3:18:58
89Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:19:17
90Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:19:18
91José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team3:19:21
92Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:20:26
93Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 183:20:55
94François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:21:32
95Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:23:23
96Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:23:49
97Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:23:51
98Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ3:24:31
99Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team3:27:22
100Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team3:27:45
101Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling3:31:12
102Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:31:18
103Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:32:41
104Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3:33:39
105Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling3:34:16
106Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida3:34:56
107Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team3:35:23
108Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ3:37:19
109Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:38:33
110Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:38:58
111Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:43:34
112Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:45:38
113Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:47:12
114Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 183:48:20
115Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team3:48:36
116Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 183:51:21
117Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange3:52:03
118Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky3:52:50
119Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:53:38
120Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo3:56:12
121Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky4:00:23
122David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:01:27
123Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:01:40
124Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky4:05:41
125Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:05:45
126Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:10:08
127Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:10:50
128Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha4:12:28
129Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:15:35
130Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team4:16:30
131Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4:17:10
132Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo4:18:09
133Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange4:18:37
134Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale4:19:24
135Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin4:20:30
136Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie4:22:58
137Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:26:20
138Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:30:55
139Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step4:31:57
140Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange4:34:16
141Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha4:35:05
142Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team4:36:07
143Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:37:31
144Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling4:40:27
145Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data4:40:57
146Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie4:43:11
147Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team4:47:36
148Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie4:48:51
149Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ4:52:05
150Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie4:53:21
151Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida4:53:46
152Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step4:53:56
153Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:57:13
154Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data4:57:18
155Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data4:57:20
156Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 184:59:15
157Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 185:02:29
158Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange5:03:49
159Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin5:07:40

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo100pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team97
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team93
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky92
5Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team75
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step73
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange56
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team56
9Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange54
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team54
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo48
12Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ47
13Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling45
14David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step45
15Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange41
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step39
17Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data37
18Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling34
19Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits34
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale32
21Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team31
22Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange30
23Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale29
24Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac28
25Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky26
26Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida25
27Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
28Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha24
29Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin23
30Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team21
31Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha20
32Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team20
33Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team20
34Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling20
35Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data18
36Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac18
37Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team17
38Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
39Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
40Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo16
41Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16
42Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac16
43Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
44Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin16
45Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac16
46Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team15
47George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
48Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
49Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step13
50Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
51Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team12
52Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ11
53Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac11
54Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ9
55Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie8
56Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling8
57Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha8
58Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida8
59Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin8
60Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
61Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida7
62Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
63Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
64Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
65Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
66Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha6
67Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha5
68Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
69Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
70Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
71Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 184
72Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data3
73Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
74Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
75Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team2
76Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
77Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 182
78Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1
79Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 181
80Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal-1
81Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal-3
82Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-4
83Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step-5
84Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac-5
85Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie-5
86Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo-7
87Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling-8
88Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18-8
89Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale-8
90Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step-9
91Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team-9
92Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team-12
93Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo-13
94José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team-15
95Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA-15
96Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18-16
97Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie-17
98Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal-17
99Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky-18
100Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling-18
101Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-18
102Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-18
103Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky-19
104Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha-19
105Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-20
106Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida-20
107Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo-20
108Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin-20
109David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky-21
110Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha-21
111Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo-21
112Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie-22
113Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal-23
114Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling-23
115Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie-23
116Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18-24
117Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky-24
118Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky-24
119Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie-24
120Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team-25
121José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18-25
122Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie-25
123Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha-25
124Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ-25
125Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky-25
126Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange-25
127Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin-25
128Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac-25
129François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-25
130Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin-25
131Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo-25
132Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo-25
133Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal-25
134Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange-25
135Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team-25
136Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo-25
137Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal-25
138Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-25
139Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin-25
140Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo-25
141Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step-25
142Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange-25
143Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data-25
144Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team-25
145Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida-25
146Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step-25
147Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-25
148Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data-25
149Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data-25
150Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange-25

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data58pts
2Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ57
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo37
4Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ28
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team27
6Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha23
7Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha22
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step18
10Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
12Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team16
13Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
14Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
15Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling14
16David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky12
17Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
18David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step9
19George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
20Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team9
21Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky9
22Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data8
23Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling8
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale8
25Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
26Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team7
27Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
28Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5
29Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo5
30Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 185
31Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
32Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
33Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4
34Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo4
35Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie4
36Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling4
37Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha3
38Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
39Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
40Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team3
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac3
42Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
43Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
44Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 183
45Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
46Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
47Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
48Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
49Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
50Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
51Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
52Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie2
53Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team1
54Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1
55Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
56Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
57Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
58Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team1
59Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1
60Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
61Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
62Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1
63Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
64Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha1
65Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
66Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team8pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky17
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ34
4David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step39
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team41
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo43
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange46
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step48
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo48
10Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha49
11Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team51
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale61
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team65
14Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling65
15Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky75
16George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo76
17Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team90
18Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale91
19Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale96
20Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo104
21Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team104
22Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits105
23Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data105
24Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha109
25Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team110
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal111
27Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team113
28Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data121
29Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits126
30Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac133
31Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida134
32Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA136
33Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac138
34Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team151
35Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie153
36Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling158
37Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ164
38Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac166
39Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo169
40Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA169
41Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18184
42David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky185
43Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky187
44Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac187
45Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie194
46Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida200
47Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling204
48Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits210
49Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18225
50Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale230
51Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team232
52Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha232
53Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step233
54Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal246
55Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal250
56Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling251
57Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo256
58Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ265
59Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin290
60Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie297
61Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo299
62Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo301
63Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha309
64Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie331

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team249:48:23
2Movistar Team0:04:43
3Cannondale-Drapac0:22:44
4Team Katusha0:35:19
5AG2R La Mondiale0:35:30
6Astana Pro Team0:56:22
7Etixx - Quick-Step1:04:57
8IAM Cycling1:08:38
9Tinkoff Team1:23:50
10Orica-BikeExchange1:33:00
11Team Sky1:45:16
12Lotto Soudal1:45:31
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:50:15
14Trek-Segafredo2:02:03
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:52:24
16Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:04:33
17Lampre - Merida4:20:00
18Dimension Data5:26:17
19Bora-Argon 185:43:20
20FDJ6:06:22
21Direct Energie6:10:44
22Team Giant-Alpecin6:19:59

Latest on Cyclingnews