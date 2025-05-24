Recommended reading

Roglič, Ayuso, Tiberi, Bernal, Ciccone caught out as crash splits Giro d'Italia peloton in final kilometres of stage 14

GC contenders set to lose major time to lead group including Del Toro, Carapaz, Simon Yates, Gee in Gorizia

The Giro d&#039;Italia peloton racing through the Italy-Slovenia border city of Gorizia-Nova Gorica on stage 14
The Giro d'Italia peloton racing through the Italy-Slovenia border city of Gorizia-Nova Gorica on stage 14 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A crash at the front of the peloton in the closing kilometres of stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia saw many of the major overall contenders caught up in and behind the accident on the roads into Nova Gorica.

The crash happened near the front of the peloton on a narrow left-hand bend along roads slick from rain with 23km remaining of the 195km stage between Treviso and the Italy-Slovenia cross-border city of Gorizia-Nova Gorica.

