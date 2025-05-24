Roglič, Ayuso, Tiberi, Bernal, Ciccone caught out as crash splits Giro d'Italia peloton in final kilometres of stage 14

The Giro d'Italia peloton racing through the Italy-Slovenia border city of Gorizia-Nova Gorica on stage 14

A crash at the front of the peloton in the closing kilometres of stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia saw many of the major overall contenders caught up in and behind the accident on the roads into Nova Gorica.

The crash happened near the front of the peloton on a narrow left-hand bend along roads slick from rain with 23km remaining of the 195km stage between Treviso and the Italy-Slovenia cross-border city of Gorizia-Nova Gorica.

Lidl-Trek riders appeared to have been caught in the accident along with pre-race favourite and maglia ciclamino leader Mads Pedersen, all untangling themselves and getting back on their bikes, but too far off the back to contest the final.

Lidl-Trek's overall classification contender Giulio Ciccone bore the worst of the crash, who appeared in pain as he sat on the side of the road with two teammates waiting to support him.

The Italian, who was in seventh place in the overall classification at the start of the day, limped to his team car but put his helmet back on in an attempt to ride to the finish line, having lost valuable time in the overall classification. He got back on the bike with a six-minute deficit to the leaders.

Among the GC contenders caught in the crash were runner-up in the overall classification, Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), third-place overall Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious), fifth-place overall Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe), and ninth-place overall Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).

Ayuso, Roglič, and Bernal were chasing at a minute down on the lead group, which included race leader Isaac del Toro, while Tiberi lay two minutes back.

At the time of the crash, there was a three-rider breakaway up the road: Kasper Asgreen (EF Education-EasyPost), Mirco Maestri (Polti VisitMalta) and Martin Marcellusi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), who held less than a minute over the main field.

A small group split off the front of the peloton, led by Visma-Lease a Bike with Wout van Aert and Simon Yates among those who were not caught behind the crash.

More to follow...

