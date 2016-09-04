Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Nairo Quintana deals body blow to Froome on stage 15

Brambilla wins stage, Colombian increases GC lead after break with Contador

Image 1 of 43

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) takes the Vuelta stage 15 victory

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) takes the Vuelta stage 15 victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 43

The peloton of 93 riders who were over 20 minutes outside the stage 15 time limit will remain in the race

The peloton of 93 riders who were over 20 minutes outside the stage 15 time limit will remain in the race
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 43

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) feels the efforts of stage 15

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) feels the efforts of stage 15
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 43

Chris Froome hangs his head after losing several minutes to main rival Nairo Quintana

Chris Froome hangs his head after losing several minutes to main rival Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 43

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data)

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 43

Davide Villela (Cannondale-Drapac)

Davide Villela (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 43

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) stays in green

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) stays in green
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 43

Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida)

Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 43

Michele Scarponi (Astana) stays inside the top-ten

Michele Scarponi (Astana) stays inside the top-ten
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 43

Esteban Chaves pushes it to the line for every possible second

Esteban Chaves pushes it to the line for every possible second
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 43

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 43

The peloton well outside the time limit on stage 15

The peloton well outside the time limit on stage 15
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 43

Tinkoff team boss Oleg Tinkov rode the course today

Tinkoff team boss Oleg Tinkov rode the course today
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 43

Sam Bewley (Orica-BikeExchange) also made it inside the time limit

Sam Bewley (Orica-BikeExchange) also made it inside the time limit
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 43

David Lopez (Team Sky) was inside the time cut

David Lopez (Team Sky) was inside the time cut
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 43

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) finished sixth in stage 15

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) finished sixth in stage 15
Image 17 of 43

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wears the red leader's jersey on the podium

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wears the red leader's jersey on the podium
Image 18 of 43

Chris Froome (Team Sky) lost more than two minutes to Nairo Quintana in stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana

Chris Froome (Team Sky) lost more than two minutes to Nairo Quintana in stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana
Image 19 of 43

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates his stage 15 victory on the podium at the Vuelta a Espana

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates his stage 15 victory on the podium at the Vuelta a Espana
Image 20 of 43

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) tries topic up more time in the overall classification

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) tries topic up more time in the overall classification
Image 21 of 43

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) being helped after crossing the finish line stage 15

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) being helped after crossing the finish line stage 15
Image 22 of 43

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) attacks Nairo Quintana to win stage 15

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) attacks Nairo Quintana to win stage 15
Image 23 of 43

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) beats Quintana to the stage 15 victory

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) beats Quintana to the stage 15 victory
Image 24 of 43

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) gained more than two minutes on Chris Froome (Team Sky) during stage 15

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) gained more than two minutes on Chris Froome (Team Sky) during stage 15
Image 25 of 43

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) punches the air as he crosses the line to win stage 15

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) punches the air as he crosses the line to win stage 15
Image 26 of 43

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 15 and points to the sky

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 15 and points to the sky
Image 27 of 43

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads the overall by 3:37 over Chris Froome after stage 15

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads the overall by 3:37 over Chris Froome after stage 15
Image 28 of 43

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep)

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep)
Image 29 of 43

Chris Froome (Team Sky) crosses the finish line after losing time to leader Quntana

Chris Froome (Team Sky) crosses the finish line after losing time to leader Quntana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 43

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale)

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 43

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) in the Vuelta's mountain leader

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) in the Vuelta's mountain leader
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 43

Egor Silin (Katusha)

Egor Silin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 43

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) leads the mountain classification

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) leads the mountain classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 43

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) on the podium as the stage 15 winner

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) on the podium as the stage 15 winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 43

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates his stage win with a bottle of champagne

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates his stage win with a bottle of champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 43

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) in the mountains jersey

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 43

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 43

Alberto Contador (TInkoff) finished sixth on the day

Alberto Contador (TInkoff) finished sixth on the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 43

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 43

The most aggressive prize went to Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

The most aggressive prize went to Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 41 of 43

Nairo Quintana and Alberto Contador contributing to the pace making

Nairo Quintana and Alberto Contador contributing to the pace making
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 42 of 43

The breakaway group during the short and frenetic stage

The breakaway group during the short and frenetic stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 43 of 43

Nairo Quintana, Gianluca Brambilla and Alberto Contador on the climb to Aramon Formigal

Nairo Quintana, Gianluca Brambilla and Alberto Contador on the climb to Aramon Formigal
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Short mountain stages often lend themselves to explosive racing, and stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana, won by Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep), saw race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) put Chris Froome (Team Sky) to the sword in spectacular fashion.

The Colombian jumped wholeheartedly on board when three-time Vuelta winner Alberto Contador, sixth overall, attacked and formed a 14-rider breakaway in the opening kilometres of the 118km stage to the Formigal summit finish.

Froome, who had had to chase through the early splits, was well and truly caught out, and, crucially, six of his teammates were left at the back of the race, unable to assist in the chase. Movistar kept the pressure on in the chase group to prevent the Sky domestiques coming back into the frame as a flustered Froome issued panicked messages to his race radio.

Quintana and Contador, who both had two teammates with them in the break, held a lead of two to three minutes across the two small climbs en route to the first-category Alto de Formigal, which was Vuelta’s first-ever summit finish back in 1972.

Quintana took command and jumped away with Contador and Brambilla, while things went from bad to worse for Froome in the chase as he was unable to respond when key riders began to attack – one of them Esteban Chaves, who gained another chunk of time today.

In the end, Quintana, who lost out in the sprint to a fresher Brambilla, put 2:37 into Froome, thanks in part to the six bonus seconds he collected for second place. He said he needed to increase his 54-second lead over Froome with the stage 19 time trial looming, and he will be more than satisfied with the new buffer of 3:37.

Froome, who cut a disconsolate figure as he crossed the line, is still in second place, but sees his chances of finally winning the Vuelta a España dealt a huge blow as he endured one of the worst Grand Tour days of his career. The Tour de France champion may now be looking over his shoulder, as opposed to up at Quintana, as Esteban Chaves stole away from the chase group on the final climb to gain nearly a minute and move to within 20 seconds of Froome overall.

Contador, who kicked off the hostilities, was rewarded with significant gains, moving up into fourth overall and five seconds off the podium, but was unable to move closer to the red jersey as he once again lost contact with Quintana and suffered badly in the final kilometres.

Leopold Konig was the big loser of the day as he missed the early splits and was forced to surrender his fifth place, eventually rolling in over 20 minutes down.

In fact, the gruppetto finished comfortably outside of the time cut, but with such a large group – 91 riders – race officials opted for a liberal application of the rulebook and will allow them all to continue in the race.

How it unfolded

With such a short stage and a hilly parcours, an action-packed start to proceedings was expected, but no one would have predicted the drama that did unfold.

It was Brambilla who was first onto the front foot and the race was duly split to pieces. Froome was just coming to terms with it when Contador appeared at the head of the race and put the hammer down. It wasn’t a case of testing the water; he was committed, and gave it everything to open up a gap.

13 riders, including Quintana, managed to join him, and they were: Jonathan Castroviejo and Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), Ivan Rovny and Yuri Trofimov (Tinkoff), Kenny Elissonde (FDJ), Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo), Matvey Mamykin (Katusha), Gianluca Brambilla and David de la Cruz (Etixx - QuickStep), Davide Formolo and Moreno Moser (Cannondale - Drapac) and Omar Fraile (Dimension Data).

The group quickly gained 20 seconds and the panic began to spread across Froome’s face, as he had just David Lopez and Salvatore Puccio for support. He spoke into his radio to try and get the rest of his teammates organised into a chase, but Movistar, through Alejandro Valverde and Imanol Erviti, supplied injections of pace to prevent a regrouping.

Puccio was soon unable to live with the pace and Froome was down to one teammate, though he did find some support in the form of Orica-BikeExchange – riding for Chaves and Simon Yates – and Astana, who did a surprising amount of work for ninth-placed Michele Scarponi.

Fraile took maximum points atop the third-category Alto de Petralba and the second-category Alto de Cotefablo to reduce the gap to Elissonde in the mountains classification, and the lead group collaborated well to sustain their advantage of around 2:30, while moments of disorganisation hampered the chase. By the foot of the Formigal, then, it was an exercise in damage limitation for Froome and Chaves.

Castroviejo, Trofimov and Rovny buried themselves for their leaders on the lower slopes of the Formigal before Quintana took command towards the top, the man with the most to gain doing all the work. Only Contador and Brambilla could keep up, though the former fell away in final couple of kilometres – eventually finishing sixth – while the Italian sat in the wheel and prepared to snatch the stage.

Lower down, though the chase group had started the climb just two minutes down thanks to Astana’s Andrey Zeits and Luis Leon Sanchez, it soon started to break up as riders made digs and then eased up.

That spelled trouble for the chase and for Froome, who was well and truly on the ropes as Movistar twisted the knife. With Valverde moving to the front and clearly in no hurry, Froome realised he had to try and take control, and when he pulled off in search of someone else to take it up, Valverde put in a stinging attack to force the Sky leader to get out of the saddle and sprint again, wiping out his respite and disrupting his rhythm.

Soon Froome began to lose ground, unable to hold the pace as more attacks went up the road. Chaves, who snuck clear towards the end of yesterday’s stage on the Aubisque, repeated the trick and salvaged his day by putting a good chunk of time into Froome.

The three-time Tour de France champion looked thoroughly miserable as he trudged over the line and swerved the media who were waiting to begin the inquest into one of the most dramatic Vuelta stages of recent history.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2:54:30
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:03
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:25
4Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:00:28
5David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:31
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:00:34
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:53
8Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:16
9Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:53
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:59
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:02:10
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
13Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
14Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:31
16Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
17Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:02:37
18Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:02:40
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:45
21Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:47
22Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:49
23Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
25Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:00
26Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
27George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:05
28Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:16
29Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:24
31Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:38
32Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:13
33Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:53
34Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:06:10
35Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:12
36Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
37Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
38Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
39Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
40Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
42Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
43Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:07
44Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:41
45Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
46Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
48Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
49Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:01
50Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
51Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
52Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
53Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
54Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
55Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
56Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
58David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
59Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
60Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
61Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
62Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
63Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
64Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
66Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
67Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
68Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
69Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
70Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:21:12
71Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:24:48
72David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:41:32
73Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange0:46:54
74Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:53:54
75Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
76Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
78Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
79Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
80Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
81Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
82Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
83Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
84José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
85Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
86Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
88Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
89Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
90Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
91Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
92Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
94Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
95Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
96Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
98Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
99Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
100Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
101Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
102Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
103Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
104Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
105Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
106Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
107Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
108Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
109Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
110Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
112Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
113Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
114Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
115Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
116Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
117Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
118Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
119Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
120Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
121Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
123Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
124François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
126Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
127Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
128Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
129Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
130Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
131Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
132Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
133Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
134Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
135Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
136Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
137Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
138Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
139Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
140Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
141Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
142Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
143Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
144Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
145Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
146Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
147Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
148Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
149Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
150Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
151Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
152Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
153Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
154Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
155Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
156Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
157Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
158Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
159Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
160Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
161Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
162Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
163Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
164Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
DNSJacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 - Biescas, 90km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team4pts
2Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team2
3Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step25pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team20
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo16
4Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ14
5David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step12
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team10
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac9
8Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha8
9Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange7
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida5
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
13Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team3
14Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Petralba, 41.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data3pts
2Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ2
3Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Cotefablo, 76.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data5pts
2Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ3
3Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team1

Mountain 3 - Aramon Formigal, 118.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step10pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team6
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
4Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ2
5David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team8:48:14
2Cannondale-Drapac0:01:19
3Team Katusha0:02:19
4BMC Racing Team0:04:53
5AG2R La Mondiale0:10:53
6Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:28
7Tinkoff Team0:16:14
8Astana Pro Team0:17:32
9Orica-BikeExchange0:18:57
10Trek-Segafredo0:24:54
11Lotto Soudal0:32:58
12Lampre - Merida0:35:28
13Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:42
14IAM Cycling0:37:22
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:55:15
16Dimension Data0:57:40
17Team Giant-Alpecin1:11:00
18Team Sky1:33:22
19FDJ1:43:32
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:46:09
21Bora-Argon 182:02:05
22Direct Energie2:36:58

General classification after stage 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team61:36:07
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:03:37
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:57
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:04:02
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:05:07
6Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:06:12
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:43
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:17
9David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:23
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:39
11Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:05
12George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:45
13Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:09
14Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:06
15Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:44
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:48
17Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:55
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:17:25
19Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:19:57
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:48
21Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:31:53
22Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:54
23Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:32:56
24Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:37:38
25Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:40:49
26Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:42:13
27Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:48:14
28Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:48:36
29Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:53:39
30Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:55:06
31Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:56:35
32Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1:02:08
33Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data1:02:39
34Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:02:42
35Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:50
36Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:04:28
37Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:07:44
38Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1:10:42
39Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team1:12:28
40Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1:12:39
41Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1:16:52
42Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:17:00
43José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 181:17:03
44Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:17:41
45Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie1:22:20
46Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:22:39
47Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:22:47
48Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team1:24:07
49Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling1:25:26
50Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:26:40
51Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling1:29:00
52Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling1:29:40
53Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:34:42
54Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:35:20
55Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:36:18
56Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:37:04
57Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:44:50
58Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1:46:36
59Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:50:20
60Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:50:28
61Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha1:50:30
62Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:54:52
63Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:58:59
64Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:59:16
65Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange1:59:31
66Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data1:59:37
67Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:03:17
68David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2:06:45
69Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team2:14:02
70Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida2:14:06
71Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:14:12
72Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky2:21:39
73Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:25:41
74Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2:25:58
75Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:26:08
76Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ2:31:08
77Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:31:09
78Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha2:32:29
79Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling2:33:27
80Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182:33:57
81Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie2:35:15
82Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:37:42
83Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie2:37:47
84Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team2:37:58
85Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:39:07
86Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:39:58
87Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:40:54
88Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:41:08
89Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:41:22
90Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2:41:25
91Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:41:40
92François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:42:15
93Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team2:42:21
94Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2:42:51
95Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha2:43:04
96Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2:43:56
97Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:44:19
98Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:44:49
99Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:44:58
100José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2:45:12
101Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ2:46:19
102Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo2:46:46
103Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2:46:59
104Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:48:36
105Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:49:56
106Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling2:50:49
107Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team2:52:56
108Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling2:54:55
109Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2:58:04
110Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:58:07
111Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:58:51
112Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:59:06
113Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ2:59:49
114Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida3:00:28
115Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:01:12
116Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team3:04:58
117Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:05:58
118Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 183:08:13
119Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:10:56
120Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:11:30
121Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo3:12:00
122Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:15:11
123Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:15:31
124David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:16:44
125Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 183:18:38
126Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3:19:46
127Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky3:21:25
128Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team3:22:34
129Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:25:10
130Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:26:05
131Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky3:26:35
132Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha3:29:41
133Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin3:30:04
134Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:33:05
135Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:33:12
136Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo3:35:18
137Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:37:59
138Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale3:40:10
139Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie3:43:10
140Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange3:43:48
141Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step3:45:42
142Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:46:53
143Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange3:47:56
144Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha3:49:18
145Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling3:49:41
146Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:49:48
147Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team3:52:28
148Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data3:54:43
149Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:54:53
150Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida3:57:59
151Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida3:58:12
152Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie3:59:16
153Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ3:59:59
154Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step4:00:54
155Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie4:02:21
156Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:03:45
157Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team4:05:53
158Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data4:05:55
159Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie4:06:29
160Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
161Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 184:09:12
162Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 184:12:25
163Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange4:13:02
164Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4:15:44

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team93pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team86
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo76
4Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team65
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky62
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange54
7Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ47
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team45
9Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange45
10David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step44
11Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step39
12Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step35
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale32
14Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange30
15Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida25
16Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team25
17Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
18Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha24
19Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
20Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
21Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team20
22Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team20
23Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
24Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling20
25Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team20
26Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data18
27Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac18
28Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha16
29Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
30Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16
31Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac16
32Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15
33George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac14
35Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team14
36Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
37Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
38Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling12
39Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team12
40Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ11
41Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac11
42Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo10
43Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step9
44Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha8
45Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida8
46Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin8
47Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
48Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team7
49Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
50Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data7
51Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
52Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
53Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
54Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling3
55Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data3
56Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha3
57Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling2
58Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team2
59Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
60Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
61Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1
62Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1
63Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 181
64Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ56pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data48
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team27
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ25
6Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha23
7Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha22
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step18
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
11Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
12David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky12
13David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step9
14George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
15Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling8
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale8
17Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
18Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team7
19Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team6
20Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5
21Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
22Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
23Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4
24Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
25Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo4
26Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling4
27Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie4
28Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha3
29Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
30Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
31Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
32Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 183
33Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
34Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
35Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky2
36Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
37Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team2
38Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
39Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
40Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
41Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
42Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
43Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
44Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie2
45Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team1
46Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1
47Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
48Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
49Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team1
50Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
51Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
52Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team7pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky17
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ27
4David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step32
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange34
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team35
7Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha41
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step44
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale49
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team57
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo57
12George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo59
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo78
14Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team84
15Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team85
16Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale90
17Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data94
18Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team96
19Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits98
20Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo99
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal109
22Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA111
23Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha113
24Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida117
25Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team124
26Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team127
27Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac128
28Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky131
29Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo144
30Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling145
31Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ146
32Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida158
33Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky164
34Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac166
35Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie167
36David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky173
37Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling175
38Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18183
39Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie183
40Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits194
41Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step207
42Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team209
43Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA211
44Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha217
45Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal220
46Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal227
47Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling229
48Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin265
49Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie284
50Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie309
51Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo335

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team183:43:06
2Movistar Team0:24:20
3Cannondale-Drapac0:24:50
4Team Katusha0:37:02
5Astana Pro Team0:38:25
6AG2R La Mondiale0:39:08
7Etixx - Quick-Step0:45:42
8IAM Cycling1:15:17
9Tinkoff Team1:16:48
10Orica-BikeExchange1:22:49
11Lotto Soudal1:27:28
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:32:45
13Trek-Segafredo1:41:03
14Team Sky1:54:15
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:49:11
16Lampre - Merida3:17:37
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:52:29
18Dimension Data4:03:37
19Bora-Argon 184:28:34
20Team Giant-Alpecin5:00:38
21FDJ5:06:56
22Direct Energie5:18:25

