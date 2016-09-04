Image 1 of 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) takes the Vuelta stage 15 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 43 The peloton of 93 riders who were over 20 minutes outside the stage 15 time limit will remain in the race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 43 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) feels the efforts of stage 15 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 43 Chris Froome hangs his head after losing several minutes to main rival Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 43 Omar Fraile (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 43 Davide Villela (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 43 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) stays in green (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 43 Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 43 Michele Scarponi (Astana) stays inside the top-ten (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 43 Esteban Chaves pushes it to the line for every possible second (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 43 Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 43 The peloton well outside the time limit on stage 15 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 43 Tinkoff team boss Oleg Tinkov rode the course today (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 43 Sam Bewley (Orica-BikeExchange) also made it inside the time limit (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 43 David Lopez (Team Sky) was inside the time cut (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 43 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) finished sixth in stage 15 Image 17 of 43 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wears the red leader's jersey on the podium Image 18 of 43 Chris Froome (Team Sky) lost more than two minutes to Nairo Quintana in stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana Image 19 of 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates his stage 15 victory on the podium at the Vuelta a Espana Image 20 of 43 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) tries topic up more time in the overall classification Image 21 of 43 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) being helped after crossing the finish line stage 15 Image 22 of 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) attacks Nairo Quintana to win stage 15 Image 23 of 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) beats Quintana to the stage 15 victory Image 24 of 43 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) gained more than two minutes on Chris Froome (Team Sky) during stage 15 Image 25 of 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) punches the air as he crosses the line to win stage 15 Image 26 of 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 15 and points to the sky Image 27 of 43 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads the overall by 3:37 over Chris Froome after stage 15 Image 28 of 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) Image 29 of 43 Chris Froome (Team Sky) crosses the finish line after losing time to leader Quntana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 43 Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 43 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) in the Vuelta's mountain leader (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 43 Egor Silin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 43 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) leads the mountain classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) on the podium as the stage 15 winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates his stage win with a bottle of champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 43 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 43 Alberto Contador (TInkoff) finished sixth on the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 43 The most aggressive prize went to Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 41 of 43 Nairo Quintana and Alberto Contador contributing to the pace making (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 42 of 43 The breakaway group during the short and frenetic stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 43 of 43 Nairo Quintana, Gianluca Brambilla and Alberto Contador on the climb to Aramon Formigal (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Short mountain stages often lend themselves to explosive racing, and stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana, won by Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep), saw race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) put Chris Froome (Team Sky) to the sword in spectacular fashion.

The Colombian jumped wholeheartedly on board when three-time Vuelta winner Alberto Contador, sixth overall, attacked and formed a 14-rider breakaway in the opening kilometres of the 118km stage to the Formigal summit finish.

Froome, who had had to chase through the early splits, was well and truly caught out, and, crucially, six of his teammates were left at the back of the race, unable to assist in the chase. Movistar kept the pressure on in the chase group to prevent the Sky domestiques coming back into the frame as a flustered Froome issued panicked messages to his race radio.

Quintana and Contador, who both had two teammates with them in the break, held a lead of two to three minutes across the two small climbs en route to the first-category Alto de Formigal, which was Vuelta’s first-ever summit finish back in 1972.

Quintana took command and jumped away with Contador and Brambilla, while things went from bad to worse for Froome in the chase as he was unable to respond when key riders began to attack – one of them Esteban Chaves, who gained another chunk of time today.

In the end, Quintana, who lost out in the sprint to a fresher Brambilla, put 2:37 into Froome, thanks in part to the six bonus seconds he collected for second place. He said he needed to increase his 54-second lead over Froome with the stage 19 time trial looming, and he will be more than satisfied with the new buffer of 3:37.

Froome, who cut a disconsolate figure as he crossed the line, is still in second place, but sees his chances of finally winning the Vuelta a España dealt a huge blow as he endured one of the worst Grand Tour days of his career. The Tour de France champion may now be looking over his shoulder, as opposed to up at Quintana, as Esteban Chaves stole away from the chase group on the final climb to gain nearly a minute and move to within 20 seconds of Froome overall.

Contador, who kicked off the hostilities, was rewarded with significant gains, moving up into fourth overall and five seconds off the podium, but was unable to move closer to the red jersey as he once again lost contact with Quintana and suffered badly in the final kilometres.

Leopold Konig was the big loser of the day as he missed the early splits and was forced to surrender his fifth place, eventually rolling in over 20 minutes down.

In fact, the gruppetto finished comfortably outside of the time cut, but with such a large group – 91 riders – race officials opted for a liberal application of the rulebook and will allow them all to continue in the race.

Watch the Vuelta a Espana stage 15 highlights video

How it unfolded

With such a short stage and a hilly parcours, an action-packed start to proceedings was expected, but no one would have predicted the drama that did unfold.

It was Brambilla who was first onto the front foot and the race was duly split to pieces. Froome was just coming to terms with it when Contador appeared at the head of the race and put the hammer down. It wasn’t a case of testing the water; he was committed, and gave it everything to open up a gap.

13 riders, including Quintana, managed to join him, and they were: Jonathan Castroviejo and Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), Ivan Rovny and Yuri Trofimov (Tinkoff), Kenny Elissonde (FDJ), Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo), Matvey Mamykin (Katusha), Gianluca Brambilla and David de la Cruz (Etixx - QuickStep), Davide Formolo and Moreno Moser (Cannondale - Drapac) and Omar Fraile (Dimension Data).

The group quickly gained 20 seconds and the panic began to spread across Froome’s face, as he had just David Lopez and Salvatore Puccio for support. He spoke into his radio to try and get the rest of his teammates organised into a chase, but Movistar, through Alejandro Valverde and Imanol Erviti, supplied injections of pace to prevent a regrouping.

Puccio was soon unable to live with the pace and Froome was down to one teammate, though he did find some support in the form of Orica-BikeExchange – riding for Chaves and Simon Yates – and Astana, who did a surprising amount of work for ninth-placed Michele Scarponi.

Fraile took maximum points atop the third-category Alto de Petralba and the second-category Alto de Cotefablo to reduce the gap to Elissonde in the mountains classification, and the lead group collaborated well to sustain their advantage of around 2:30, while moments of disorganisation hampered the chase. By the foot of the Formigal, then, it was an exercise in damage limitation for Froome and Chaves.

Castroviejo, Trofimov and Rovny buried themselves for their leaders on the lower slopes of the Formigal before Quintana took command towards the top, the man with the most to gain doing all the work. Only Contador and Brambilla could keep up, though the former fell away in final couple of kilometres – eventually finishing sixth – while the Italian sat in the wheel and prepared to snatch the stage.

Lower down, though the chase group had started the climb just two minutes down thanks to Astana’s Andrey Zeits and Luis Leon Sanchez, it soon started to break up as riders made digs and then eased up.

That spelled trouble for the chase and for Froome, who was well and truly on the ropes as Movistar twisted the knife. With Valverde moving to the front and clearly in no hurry, Froome realised he had to try and take control, and when he pulled off in search of someone else to take it up, Valverde put in a stinging attack to force the Sky leader to get out of the saddle and sprint again, wiping out his respite and disrupting his rhythm.

Soon Froome began to lose ground, unable to hold the pace as more attacks went up the road. Chaves, who snuck clear towards the end of yesterday’s stage on the Aubisque, repeated the trick and salvaged his day by putting a good chunk of time into Froome.

The three-time Tour de France champion looked thoroughly miserable as he trudged over the line and swerved the media who were waiting to begin the inquest into one of the most dramatic Vuelta stages of recent history.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:54:30 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:03 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25 4 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:00:28 5 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:31 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:00:34 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:53 8 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:16 9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:53 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:59 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:02:10 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 13 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 14 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:31 16 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:02:37 18 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:40 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:45 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:47 22 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:49 23 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:00 26 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 27 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:05 28 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:16 29 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:24 31 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:38 32 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:13 33 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:53 34 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:06:10 35 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:12 36 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 38 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 39 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 40 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 42 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 43 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:07 44 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:41 45 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 46 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 49 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:01 50 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 51 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 52 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 53 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 54 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 55 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 56 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 57 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 58 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 59 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 61 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 62 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 63 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 64 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 66 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 67 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 68 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 69 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 70 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:21:12 71 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:24:48 72 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:41:32 73 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 0:46:54 74 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:53:54 75 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 76 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 77 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 78 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 79 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 80 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 81 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 82 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 83 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 84 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 85 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 86 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 89 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 90 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 91 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 92 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 94 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 95 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 96 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 97 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 98 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 99 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 100 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 101 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 102 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 103 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 104 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 105 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 106 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 107 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 108 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 110 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 112 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 113 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 114 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 115 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 116 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 117 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 118 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 119 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 120 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 121 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 122 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 123 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 124 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 126 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 127 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 128 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 129 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 130 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 131 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 132 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 133 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 134 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 135 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 136 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 137 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 138 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 139 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 140 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 141 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 142 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 143 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 144 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 145 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 146 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 147 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 148 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 149 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 150 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 151 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 152 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 153 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 154 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 155 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 156 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 157 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 158 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 159 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 160 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 161 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 162 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 163 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 164 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky DNS Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 - Biescas, 90km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 4 pts 2 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2 3 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 20 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 4 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 14 5 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 10 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 9 8 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 7 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 5 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 13 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Petralba, 41.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 2 3 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Cotefablo, 76.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 5 pts 2 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 3 3 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1

Mountain 3 - Aramon Formigal, 118.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 4 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 2 5 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 8:48:14 2 Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:19 3 Team Katusha 0:02:19 4 BMC Racing Team 0:04:53 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:53 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:28 7 Tinkoff Team 0:16:14 8 Astana Pro Team 0:17:32 9 Orica-BikeExchange 0:18:57 10 Trek-Segafredo 0:24:54 11 Lotto Soudal 0:32:58 12 Lampre - Merida 0:35:28 13 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:42 14 IAM Cycling 0:37:22 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:55:15 16 Dimension Data 0:57:40 17 Team Giant-Alpecin 1:11:00 18 Team Sky 1:33:22 19 FDJ 1:43:32 20 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:46:09 21 Bora-Argon 18 2:02:05 22 Direct Energie 2:36:58

General classification after stage 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 61:36:07 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:37 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:57 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:04:02 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:05:07 6 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:06:12 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:43 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:17 9 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:23 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:39 11 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:05 12 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:45 13 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:09 14 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:06 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:44 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:48 17 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:55 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:17:25 19 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:19:57 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:48 21 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:31:53 22 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:54 23 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:32:56 24 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:37:38 25 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:40:49 26 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:42:13 27 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:48:14 28 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:48:36 29 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:53:39 30 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:55:06 31 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:56:35 32 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1:02:08 33 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 1:02:39 34 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:02:42 35 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:50 36 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:04:28 37 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:07:44 38 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:10:42 39 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 1:12:28 40 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1:12:39 41 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:16:52 42 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:17:00 43 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 1:17:03 44 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:17:41 45 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 1:22:20 46 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:22:39 47 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:22:47 48 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1:24:07 49 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 1:25:26 50 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:26:40 51 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:29:00 52 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:29:40 53 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:34:42 54 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:35:20 55 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:36:18 56 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:37:04 57 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:44:50 58 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1:46:36 59 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:50:20 60 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:50:28 61 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 1:50:30 62 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:54:52 63 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:58:59 64 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:59:16 65 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 1:59:31 66 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 1:59:37 67 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:03:17 68 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2:06:45 69 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 2:14:02 70 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 2:14:06 71 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:14:12 72 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 2:21:39 73 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:25:41 74 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:25:58 75 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:26:08 76 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 2:31:08 77 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:31:09 78 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 2:32:29 79 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 2:33:27 80 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2:33:57 81 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 2:35:15 82 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:37:42 83 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 2:37:47 84 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 2:37:58 85 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:39:07 86 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:39:58 87 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:40:54 88 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:41:08 89 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:41:22 90 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:41:25 91 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:41:40 92 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:42:15 93 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2:42:21 94 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2:42:51 95 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 2:43:04 96 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2:43:56 97 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:44:19 98 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:44:49 99 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:44:58 100 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2:45:12 101 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 2:46:19 102 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 2:46:46 103 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2:46:59 104 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:48:36 105 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:49:56 106 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 2:50:49 107 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2:52:56 108 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:54:55 109 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2:58:04 110 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:58:07 111 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:58:51 112 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:59:06 113 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 2:59:49 114 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 3:00:28 115 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:01:12 116 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 3:04:58 117 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:05:58 118 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 3:08:13 119 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:10:56 120 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:11:30 121 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 3:12:00 122 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:15:11 123 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:15:31 124 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:16:44 125 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 3:18:38 126 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3:19:46 127 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 3:21:25 128 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 3:22:34 129 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:25:10 130 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:26:05 131 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 3:26:35 132 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 3:29:41 133 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:30:04 134 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:33:05 135 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:33:12 136 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3:35:18 137 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:37:59 138 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 3:40:10 139 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 3:43:10 140 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 3:43:48 141 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:45:42 142 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:46:53 143 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 3:47:56 144 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 3:49:18 145 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 3:49:41 146 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:49:48 147 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 3:52:28 148 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 3:54:43 149 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:54:53 150 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 3:57:59 151 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 3:58:12 152 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 3:59:16 153 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 3:59:59 154 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:00:54 155 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 4:02:21 156 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:03:45 157 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 4:05:53 158 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 4:05:55 159 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 4:06:29 160 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 161 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4:09:12 162 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4:12:25 163 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 4:13:02 164 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:15:44

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 93 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 86 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 76 4 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 65 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 62 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 54 7 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 47 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 45 9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 45 10 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 11 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 12 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 32 14 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 30 15 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 25 16 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 25 17 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 18 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 24 19 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 20 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 21 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 22 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 23 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 24 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 20 25 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 20 26 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 18 27 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 18 28 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 16 29 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 30 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 31 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 16 32 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 15 33 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 14 35 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 14 36 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 37 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 38 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 12 39 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 12 40 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 11 41 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 11 42 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 10 43 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 44 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 45 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 8 46 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 47 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 48 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 7 49 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 50 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 7 51 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 52 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 53 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 54 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 55 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 3 56 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 57 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 58 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2 59 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 60 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 61 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 62 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1 63 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1 64 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 56 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 48 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 27 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 25 6 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 23 7 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 22 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 11 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 12 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 12 13 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 14 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 15 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 8 16 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 17 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 18 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 19 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 6 20 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 21 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 22 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 23 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 24 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 25 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 4 26 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 27 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 4 28 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 3 29 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 30 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 31 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 32 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 3 33 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 34 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 35 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 2 36 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 37 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2 38 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 39 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 40 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 41 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 42 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 43 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 44 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 2 45 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1 46 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1 47 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 48 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 49 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 1 50 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 51 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 52 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 17 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 27 4 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 34 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 35 7 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 41 8 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 9 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 49 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 57 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 57 12 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 59 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 78 14 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 84 15 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 85 16 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 17 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 94 18 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 96 19 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 20 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 99 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 109 22 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 111 23 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 113 24 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 117 25 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 124 26 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 127 27 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 128 28 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 131 29 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 144 30 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 145 31 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 146 32 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 158 33 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 164 34 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 166 35 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 167 36 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 173 37 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 175 38 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 183 39 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 183 40 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 194 41 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 207 42 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 209 43 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 211 44 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 217 45 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 220 46 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 227 47 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 229 48 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 265 49 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 284 50 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 309 51 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 335