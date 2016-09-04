Vuelta a Espana: Nairo Quintana deals body blow to Froome on stage 15
Brambilla wins stage, Colombian increases GC lead after break with Contador
Stage 15: Sabinanigo - Formigal
Short mountain stages often lend themselves to explosive racing, and stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana, won by Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep), saw race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) put Chris Froome (Team Sky) to the sword in spectacular fashion.
Related Articles
Vuelta a Espana stage 15 highlights - Video
Vuelta a Espana: Quintana gains time on Froome in spectacular fashion
Vuelta a Espana: Contador launches decisive move on the road to Formigal
Kristoff seals Tour de Fjords victory - News Shorts
Vuelta a Espana: Team Sky reflect on disastrous stage 15
Vuelta a Espana: Froome vows to keep on fighting after stage 15 disaster
The Colombian jumped wholeheartedly on board when three-time Vuelta winner Alberto Contador, sixth overall, attacked and formed a 14-rider breakaway in the opening kilometres of the 118km stage to the Formigal summit finish.
Froome, who had had to chase through the early splits, was well and truly caught out, and, crucially, six of his teammates were left at the back of the race, unable to assist in the chase. Movistar kept the pressure on in the chase group to prevent the Sky domestiques coming back into the frame as a flustered Froome issued panicked messages to his race radio.
Quintana and Contador, who both had two teammates with them in the break, held a lead of two to three minutes across the two small climbs en route to the first-category Alto de Formigal, which was Vuelta’s first-ever summit finish back in 1972.
Quintana took command and jumped away with Contador and Brambilla, while things went from bad to worse for Froome in the chase as he was unable to respond when key riders began to attack – one of them Esteban Chaves, who gained another chunk of time today.
In the end, Quintana, who lost out in the sprint to a fresher Brambilla, put 2:37 into Froome, thanks in part to the six bonus seconds he collected for second place. He said he needed to increase his 54-second lead over Froome with the stage 19 time trial looming, and he will be more than satisfied with the new buffer of 3:37.
Froome, who cut a disconsolate figure as he crossed the line, is still in second place, but sees his chances of finally winning the Vuelta a España dealt a huge blow as he endured one of the worst Grand Tour days of his career. The Tour de France champion may now be looking over his shoulder, as opposed to up at Quintana, as Esteban Chaves stole away from the chase group on the final climb to gain nearly a minute and move to within 20 seconds of Froome overall.
Contador, who kicked off the hostilities, was rewarded with significant gains, moving up into fourth overall and five seconds off the podium, but was unable to move closer to the red jersey as he once again lost contact with Quintana and suffered badly in the final kilometres.
Leopold Konig was the big loser of the day as he missed the early splits and was forced to surrender his fifth place, eventually rolling in over 20 minutes down.
In fact, the gruppetto finished comfortably outside of the time cut, but with such a large group – 91 riders – race officials opted for a liberal application of the rulebook and will allow them all to continue in the race.
Watch the Vuelta a Espana stage 15 highlights video
How it unfolded
With such a short stage and a hilly parcours, an action-packed start to proceedings was expected, but no one would have predicted the drama that did unfold.
It was Brambilla who was first onto the front foot and the race was duly split to pieces. Froome was just coming to terms with it when Contador appeared at the head of the race and put the hammer down. It wasn’t a case of testing the water; he was committed, and gave it everything to open up a gap.
13 riders, including Quintana, managed to join him, and they were: Jonathan Castroviejo and Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), Ivan Rovny and Yuri Trofimov (Tinkoff), Kenny Elissonde (FDJ), Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo), Matvey Mamykin (Katusha), Gianluca Brambilla and David de la Cruz (Etixx - QuickStep), Davide Formolo and Moreno Moser (Cannondale - Drapac) and Omar Fraile (Dimension Data).
The group quickly gained 20 seconds and the panic began to spread across Froome’s face, as he had just David Lopez and Salvatore Puccio for support. He spoke into his radio to try and get the rest of his teammates organised into a chase, but Movistar, through Alejandro Valverde and Imanol Erviti, supplied injections of pace to prevent a regrouping.
Puccio was soon unable to live with the pace and Froome was down to one teammate, though he did find some support in the form of Orica-BikeExchange – riding for Chaves and Simon Yates – and Astana, who did a surprising amount of work for ninth-placed Michele Scarponi.
Fraile took maximum points atop the third-category Alto de Petralba and the second-category Alto de Cotefablo to reduce the gap to Elissonde in the mountains classification, and the lead group collaborated well to sustain their advantage of around 2:30, while moments of disorganisation hampered the chase. By the foot of the Formigal, then, it was an exercise in damage limitation for Froome and Chaves.
Castroviejo, Trofimov and Rovny buried themselves for their leaders on the lower slopes of the Formigal before Quintana took command towards the top, the man with the most to gain doing all the work. Only Contador and Brambilla could keep up, though the former fell away in final couple of kilometres – eventually finishing sixth – while the Italian sat in the wheel and prepared to snatch the stage.
Lower down, though the chase group had started the climb just two minutes down thanks to Astana’s Andrey Zeits and Luis Leon Sanchez, it soon started to break up as riders made digs and then eased up.
That spelled trouble for the chase and for Froome, who was well and truly on the ropes as Movistar twisted the knife. With Valverde moving to the front and clearly in no hurry, Froome realised he had to try and take control, and when he pulled off in search of someone else to take it up, Valverde put in a stinging attack to force the Sky leader to get out of the saddle and sprint again, wiping out his respite and disrupting his rhythm.
Soon Froome began to lose ground, unable to hold the pace as more attacks went up the road. Chaves, who snuck clear towards the end of yesterday’s stage on the Aubisque, repeated the trick and salvaged his day by putting a good chunk of time into Froome.
The three-time Tour de France champion looked thoroughly miserable as he trudged over the line and swerved the media who were waiting to begin the inquest into one of the most dramatic Vuelta stages of recent history.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:54:30
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:25
|4
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:28
|5
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:31
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:34
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:53
|8
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:16
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:53
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:59
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:10
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:31
|16
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:02:37
|18
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:40
|19
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:45
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:47
|22
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:49
|23
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:00
|26
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|27
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:05
|28
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:16
|29
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:24
|31
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:38
|32
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:13
|33
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:53
|34
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:10
|35
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:12
|36
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|39
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|40
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|42
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|43
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:07
|44
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:41
|45
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|46
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:01
|50
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|51
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|53
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|54
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|55
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|57
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|59
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|61
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|62
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|63
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|64
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|66
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|67
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|68
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|69
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|70
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:21:12
|71
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:24:48
|72
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:41:32
|73
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:46:54
|74
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:53:54
|75
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|77
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|78
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|79
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|80
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|81
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|82
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|83
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|84
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|85
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|86
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|89
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|90
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|92
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|94
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|96
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|98
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|101
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|102
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|103
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|104
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|105
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|106
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|108
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|110
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|113
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|115
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|117
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|118
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|119
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|120
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|121
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|123
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|124
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|126
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|127
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|128
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|129
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|130
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|132
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|133
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|134
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|135
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|136
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|137
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|138
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|139
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|140
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|141
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|142
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|144
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|145
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|146
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|147
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|148
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|149
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|150
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|151
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|152
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|153
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|154
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|155
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|156
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|157
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|158
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|159
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|160
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|161
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|162
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|163
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|164
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|DNS
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|3
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|4
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|14
|5
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|10
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|8
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|7
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|5
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|13
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|3
|pts
|2
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|5
|pts
|2
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|3
|3
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|4
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|2
|5
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|8:48:14
|2
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:19
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:02:19
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:53
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:53
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:28
|7
|Tinkoff Team
|0:16:14
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:17:32
|9
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:18:57
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:54
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:32:58
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|0:35:28
|13
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:42
|14
|IAM Cycling
|0:37:22
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:55:15
|16
|Dimension Data
|0:57:40
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:11:00
|18
|Team Sky
|1:33:22
|19
|FDJ
|1:43:32
|20
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:46:09
|21
|Bora-Argon 18
|2:02:05
|22
|Direct Energie
|2:36:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|61:36:07
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:37
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:57
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:02
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:05:07
|6
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:12
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:43
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:17
|9
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:23
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:39
|11
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:05
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:45
|13
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:09
|14
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:06
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:44
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:48
|17
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:55
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:25
|19
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:57
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:48
|21
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:31:53
|22
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:54
|23
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:32:56
|24
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:37:38
|25
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:49
|26
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:42:13
|27
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:48:14
|28
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:48:36
|29
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:53:39
|30
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:55:06
|31
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:56:35
|32
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1:02:08
|33
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:02:39
|34
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:02:42
|35
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:50
|36
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:04:28
|37
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:07:44
|38
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:10:42
|39
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1:12:28
|40
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:12:39
|41
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:16:52
|42
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:17:00
|43
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|1:17:03
|44
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:17:41
|45
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:22:20
|46
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:22:39
|47
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:22:47
|48
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1:24:07
|49
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|1:25:26
|50
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:26:40
|51
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:29:00
|52
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:29:40
|53
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:34:42
|54
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:35:20
|55
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:36:18
|56
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:37:04
|57
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:44:50
|58
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1:46:36
|59
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:50:20
|60
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:50:28
|61
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:50:30
|62
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:54:52
|63
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:58:59
|64
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:59:16
|65
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:59:31
|66
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:59:37
|67
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:03:17
|68
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2:06:45
|69
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|2:14:02
|70
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|2:14:06
|71
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:14:12
|72
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|2:21:39
|73
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:25:41
|74
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:25:58
|75
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:26:08
|76
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|2:31:08
|77
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:31:09
|78
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:32:29
|79
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2:33:27
|80
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2:33:57
|81
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:35:15
|82
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:37:42
|83
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:37:47
|84
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|2:37:58
|85
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:39:07
|86
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:39:58
|87
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:40:54
|88
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:41:08
|89
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:41:22
|90
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:41:25
|91
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:41:40
|92
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:42:15
|93
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2:42:21
|94
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:42:51
|95
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|2:43:04
|96
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2:43:56
|97
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:44:19
|98
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:44:49
|99
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:44:58
|100
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:45:12
|101
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|2:46:19
|102
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|2:46:46
|103
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:46:59
|104
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:48:36
|105
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:49:56
|106
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2:50:49
|107
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2:52:56
|108
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:54:55
|109
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:58:04
|110
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:58:07
|111
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:58:51
|112
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:59:06
|113
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|2:59:49
|114
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|3:00:28
|115
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:01:12
|116
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|3:04:58
|117
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:05:58
|118
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|3:08:13
|119
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:10:56
|120
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:11:30
|121
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|3:12:00
|122
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:15:11
|123
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:15:31
|124
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:16:44
|125
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|3:18:38
|126
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3:19:46
|127
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|3:21:25
|128
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|3:22:34
|129
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:25:10
|130
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:26:05
|131
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|3:26:35
|132
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|3:29:41
|133
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:30:04
|134
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:33:05
|135
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:33:12
|136
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|3:35:18
|137
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:37:59
|138
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:40:10
|139
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|3:43:10
|140
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:43:48
|141
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:45:42
|142
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:46:53
|143
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:47:56
|144
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|3:49:18
|145
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3:49:41
|146
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:49:48
|147
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|3:52:28
|148
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:54:43
|149
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:54:53
|150
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|3:57:59
|151
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|3:58:12
|152
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:59:16
|153
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|3:59:59
|154
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:00:54
|155
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:02:21
|156
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:03:45
|157
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|4:05:53
|158
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|4:05:55
|159
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:06:29
|160
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|161
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4:09:12
|162
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4:12:25
|163
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|4:13:02
|164
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:15:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|86
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|65
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|62
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|54
|7
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|47
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|45
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|45
|10
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|11
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|12
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|14
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|30
|15
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|25
|16
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|25
|17
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|18
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|19
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|20
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|21
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|22
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|23
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|24
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|20
|25
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|20
|26
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|18
|27
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|28
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|29
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|30
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|31
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|32
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|33
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|35
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|14
|36
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|37
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|38
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|12
|39
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|40
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|11
|41
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|42
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|43
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|44
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|45
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|8
|46
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|47
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|48
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|49
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|50
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|7
|51
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|52
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|53
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|54
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|55
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|56
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|57
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|58
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|59
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|60
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|61
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|62
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|63
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|64
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|56
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|48
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|25
|6
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|7
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|11
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|12
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|12
|13
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|15
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|8
|16
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|17
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|18
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|19
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|6
|20
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|21
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|22
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|23
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|24
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|25
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|26
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|27
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|28
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|3
|29
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|30
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|31
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|32
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|33
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|34
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|35
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|2
|36
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|37
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|38
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|39
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|40
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|41
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|42
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|43
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|44
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|45
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1
|46
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|47
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|48
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|49
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|1
|50
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|51
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|52
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|27
|4
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|34
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|7
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|8
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|9
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|57
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|59
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|78
|14
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|84
|15
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|16
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|17
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|94
|18
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|19
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|20
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|109
|22
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|111
|23
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|113
|24
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|117
|25
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|124
|26
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|127
|27
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|128
|28
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|131
|29
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|144
|30
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|145
|31
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|146
|32
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|158
|33
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|164
|34
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|166
|35
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|167
|36
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|173
|37
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|175
|38
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|183
|39
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|183
|40
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|194
|41
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|207
|42
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|209
|43
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|211
|44
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|217
|45
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|220
|46
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|227
|47
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|229
|48
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|265
|49
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|284
|50
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|309
|51
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|335
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|183:43:06
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:24:20
|3
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:24:50
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:37:02
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:38:25
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:08
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:45:42
|8
|IAM Cycling
|1:15:17
|9
|Tinkoff Team
|1:16:48
|10
|Orica-BikeExchange
|1:22:49
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|1:27:28
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:32:45
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:41:03
|14
|Team Sky
|1:54:15
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:49:11
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|3:17:37
|17
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:52:29
|18
|Dimension Data
|4:03:37
|19
|Bora-Argon 18
|4:28:34
|20
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|5:00:38
|21
|FDJ
|5:06:56
|22
|Direct Energie
|5:18:25
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gaviria, Sagan team up in Sagan Fondo Colombia - Gallery2000 riders partake in former world champion's event
-
De Marchi furious and 'fed up' after near-miss with angry driverCCC Team rider training to come back from Tour de France crash
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy