Vuelta a Espana: Nairo Quintana wins stage 10

Movistar leader takes back red jersey with stage 10 win

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana atop Lagos de Covadonga and took back the leader’s red jersey by distancing all of his overall rivals in a show of strength on the 12-kilometre climb to the line.

Quintana attacked his rivals with a clear show of strength and then danced up short final climb after the flat road along the lakeside, catching and dropping Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo), who had been part of the day’s 16-rider attack. The Colombian pushed hard all the way to the line to gain precious seconds on his rivals.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) opted not to follow the early pace on the climb and was distanced with nine kilometres to go but then produced a personal time trial and huge effort on the way to the finish. He swept up and swept past many of his rivals but could not catch Quintana. Gesink proudly attacked Froome to take second place but Froome limited his losses to just 25 seconds after looking in serious trouble early on the climb.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) attacked first and went away with Quintana with five kilometres to go but later paid for his effort when Froome caught him. He cracked as he tried to push a big gear and finished eighth, 1:05 behind Quintana.

The Movistar leader now leads teammate Alejandro Valverde by 57 seconds, with Froome up to third at 58 seconds. Esteban Chaves (Orica-Bike Exchange) fought hard to finish ahead of Contador and is fourth at 2:09. Contador is fifth at an ever more distant 2:54.

Quintana pulled on an oversized race leader’s jersey on the podium but was happy to be back in charge and back in red after a under-par Tour de France.

"What I felt today gives me more confidence to keep fighting and defending this jersey. I had very good sensations, my team worked really well, and I was motivated to win the stage. I’ve always dreamt of winning here, and today I’ve managed to do it," Quintana said post stage.

"I felt good. I saw that there weren’t many of us left, then the attacks came and I went with Alberto. Froome is still very close when you look at what’s to come. We’re going to have to keep doing what we’ve been trying to do up until now to distance him further because with that time gap he’s still the favourite. I’ve always have confidence in my ability. At times I’m better, at other times worse. But at the moment I feel better than him and that’s a real boost."

How it happened

The Vuelta a Espana visited Lagos de Covadonga for a 20th time and it is also 20 years since Miguel Indurain abandoned his final race as a professional on the road to the mountain finish back at the 1996 Vuelta.

However there was little time for nostalgia at the start, with riders tired after an intense weekend of racing and focused on the last day in the mountains before the much needed rest day. The stage started under covered skies, and rain soon came down, worrying the riders and making the roads slick.

A nasty crash after 20km brought down several riders, with Bora-Argon 18's Bartosz Huzarski quickly forced to quit the race due to a suspected fractured collarbone. Other casualties included Kevin Reza (FDJ) and Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo). The Basque veteran suffered nasty face injuries and both abandoned the race.

An early attack by Davide Malacarne (Astana), Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale), Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac), Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre-Merida) and Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) formed after 20km but the peloton refused to let them get away.

A interesting break of 16 riders formed as the race passed near the coast, forcing Etixx-Quickstep to hit the front again despite their road rash.

In the move were Ben Hermans (BMC), Victor Campenaerts and Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana), Tobias Ludvigsson (Giant-Alpecin), Egor Silin (Katusha), Louis Vervaecke (Lotto Soudal), Moreno Moser, Pierre Rolland and Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Drapac), Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Jose Goncalves (Caja Rural), Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo), Jan Bakelants (AG2R), and Omar Fraile (Dimension Data). All were looking for a stage victory.

Going through and off, with the Cannondale-Drapac riders working especially hard for Rolland, the gap opened to three minutes. However Etixx-Quickstep continued to defend David De la Cruz’s red leader’s jersey in an show of pride. Movistar also helped the chase, ready to take the race to their classification rivals.

The rolling roads gave way to serious climbs in the final 50km with the category 1 Alto del Mirador del Fito (6.2 km at 7.8%) causing the break to splinter. Maté and Fraile slugged it out for maximum points at the summit, with the 2015 mountains winner having one extra attack in his legs and so able to reach the summit first and take the blue polka-dot jersey once again.

The descent was almost as testing as the climb, with riders rightfully nervous of the Spanish motorbike pilots and the many curves. Dombrowski crashed at speed but got up and chased on as the break reformed and worked to try to stay away. However the peloton was determined to chase them all the way to the foot of the nasty climb to Lagos de Covadonga and the gap was just 2:45.

The climb to the finish

As the gradient kicked in on the 12km climb to the finish, the break exploded with Vervaecke attacking first. He was soon caught and Gesink and Rolland duelled with their own attacks, with the lanky Dutchman eventually getting better than the Frenchman and going clear.

Amongst the overall contenders the pace was fast and steady but too much for Froome, who spoke often to his team car before climbing at his own pace, with Davide Lopez leading up the climb. The group containing the overall contenders slowly reduced and then exploded when Contador jumped hard. Quintana was quickly with him and then attacked himself, distancing all the rivals, with only Michele Scarponi (Astana) trying to go after them.

Behind them Froome awoke and upped his cadence and his speed with apparent ease. He quickly cancelled out the time he had lost and began to catch his overall rivals. He devoured Chaves and Yates first, then caught Valverde, Contador and the remains of the break. His pace quickly proved too much for Contador and the rest.

He caught Gesink too but Quintana was out of reach, at least for today but with the time still to come and very much to his advantage, Froome is still in the fight for this year’s Vuelta a Espana.

After three days of hard climbing, Quintana and the rest of the Vuelta a Espana peloton will enjoy the first rest day of this year’s Vuelta. The racing resumes on Wednesday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4:50:31
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:24
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:25
4Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:00:28
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:02
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:01:05
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:09
10Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:11
11Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
12Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:31
13Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
14Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
15Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
16Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
17Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
19Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:34
20Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:49
22Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:02
23George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:17
24Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:02:18
24Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
26Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:02:25
27Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:46
28Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:55
29Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:06
30Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:03:08
31Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
32David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:15
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:24
34Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
36Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:27
37Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:29
38José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:03:33
39Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:01
40Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:26
41Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:33
42Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:21
43Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
44José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:28
45Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:06:09
46Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:22
47Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:23
48Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
49Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:33
50Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:07:47
51Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:00
52Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
53Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
54Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:30
55Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:10:01
56Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
57David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
58Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
59Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
60Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:05
61Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
62Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
65Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
66Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
68Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
69Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
70Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
72Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
73Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
74Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
75Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
76Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
77Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
78Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
79Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
80Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:12:12
81José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
82Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
83Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:13:28
84Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:31
85Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
86Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
87Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:13:56
88Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:57
89Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:16:00
90Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:17
91Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
92Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
94Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
95Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
96Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
98Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
99Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
100Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:16:21
101Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
102Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
103Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
104Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
105Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
106Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
107Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
108Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
109Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
110Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
111Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:39
112Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:18:06
113Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange0:19:56
114Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
115Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
116Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:20:56
117Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:21:43
118Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
119Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
120Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
121Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
122Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
123Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
124Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
125Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
126Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
127Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
128Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
129Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
130Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
131Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
132Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
133Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
134Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
135Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
136Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
137David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
138Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
139Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
140Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
141Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
142François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
143Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
145Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:42
146Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange0:26:20
147Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
148Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
149Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
150Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
151Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
152Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
153Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
154Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
155Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
156Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
157Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
158Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
159Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
160Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
161Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
162Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
163Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
164Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:46
165Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:26:58
166Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:27:02
167Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:27:36
168Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:27:52
169Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
170Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:40
171Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
172Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:28:43
173Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
174Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:28:45
175Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:53
176Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:30:51
177Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:32:26
178Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
179Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFBartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
DNFMarkel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
DNFKévin Reza (Fra) FDJ

Sprint 1 - Caangas de Onis, 167km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha4pts
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
3José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Finish - Lagos de Covadonga, 188.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team25pts
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
4Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data14
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team12
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
7Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange9
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team8
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange7
10Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo6
11Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team5
12Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3
14Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha2
15Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky1

Mountain 1 - Alto del Mirador del Fito, 148.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data10pts
2Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
3Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha4
4Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling2
5José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 2 - Lagos de Covadonga, 188.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team15pts
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
4Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data4
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team14:34:03
2Team Sky0:01:51
3Cannondale-Drapac0:02:21
4BMC Racing Team0:04:48
5AG2R La Mondiale0:05:33
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:34
7Orica-BikeExchange0:07:28
8Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:42
9Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:41
10Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:51
11Team Katusha0:11:57
12IAM Cycling0:13:22
13Astana Pro Team0:13:30
14Tinkoff Team0:13:57
15Lotto Soudal0:17:32
16Trek-Segafredo0:19:46
17Dimension Data0:20:04
18FDJ0:23:24
19Lampre - Merida0:23:45
20Direct Energie0:25:23
21Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:06
22Bora-Argon 180:33:37

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team38:37:07
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:57
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:58
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:09
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:02:54
6Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:02:57
7David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:03
8Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:06
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:14
10Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:03:20
11Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:49
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:05
13Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:20
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:47
15Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:05:02
16Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:11
17Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:05:22
18Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:50
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:06
20George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:12
21Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:06:40
22Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:55
23Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:07:09
24Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:22
25Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:06
26Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:34
27José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:08:37
28Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:55
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:07
30Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:56
31Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:14
32Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:11:31
33Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:49
34Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:13:37
35Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:16:59
36Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:32
37Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:20:06
38Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:20:42
39Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:21:11
40Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:21:33
41Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:44
42Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:23:26
43Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:23
44Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:28:39
45Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:29:49
46Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:29:55
47Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:51
48Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:35:20
49Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:46
50Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:36:34
51Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:37:35
52Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:38:45
53Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:41:23
54Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:41:30
55Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:43:54
56Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:23
57Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:46:31
58Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:48:34
59Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:48:35
60Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:49:30
61Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:50:28
62Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:52:25
63Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:53:43
64Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:55:06
65Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:56:18
66Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:56:37
67Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:57:52
68Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:58:09
69Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:58:59
70Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:59:15
71Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida1:00:01
72Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:00:58
73Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling1:01:28
74Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1:02:29
75Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:02:52
76Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1:04:18
77Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie1:04:22
78David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky1:04:51
79Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac1:04:59
80Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha1:05:42
81Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:05:54
82Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:06:23
83Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:06:58
84Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:07:11
85Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:07:18
86Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:07:32
87Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange1:07:36
88Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:08:59
89José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:09:32
90Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:11:37
91José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:11:42
92Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 181:13:58
93François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:13:59
94Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1:15:02
95Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data1:15:08
96Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie1:15:27
97Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo1:15:43
98Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:16:14
99Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling1:17:07
100Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:17:23
101Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 181:17:40
102Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:18:02
103Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:18:04
104Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data1:18:18
105Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:19:32
106Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1:21:53
107Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:22:08
108Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:22:17
109Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:22:29
110Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:22:56
111Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:24:45
112Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:25:20
113Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:25:44
114Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:25:48
115Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:26:08
116Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:26:28
117Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky1:26:50
118Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:27:40
119Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team1:28:01
120Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:28:44
121Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:28:51
122Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team1:29:17
123Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:29:42
124Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:30:53
125Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha1:31:32
126Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 181:31:50
127Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:32:15
128Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:32:44
129Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
130Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:32:49
131Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:33:08
132Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:33:09
133Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:33:40
134Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:34:14
135Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1:35:27
136Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling1:37:11
137Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:38:59
138Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step1:39:15
139Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale1:40:01
140Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team1:40:18
141Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:41:00
142Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin1:41:02
143Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:41:09
144Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie1:42:28
145Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac1:42:59
146Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:43:00
147Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:45:29
148Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange1:46:08
149Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling1:47:50
150Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:47:54
151Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:48:12
152Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange1:48:34
153Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:50:36
154Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1:52:24
155Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:52:55
156Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha1:53:01
157Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:53:02
158Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1:53:39
159Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ1:54:08
160Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:54:24
161Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1:55:15
162Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida1:56:13
163Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida1:56:26
164David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:56:59
165Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:57:50
166Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1:58:34
167Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:00:59
168Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step2:01:48
169Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ2:01:53
170Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:02:41
171Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data2:03:47
172Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data2:04:38
173Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:06:57
174Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:07:45
175Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange2:08:22
176Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:10:03
177Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie2:13:02
178Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ2:16:55
179Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie2:30:55

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team65pts
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step60
3Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team53
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo44
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team42
6Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling37
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ36
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky34
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange32
10David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step27
11Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie25
12Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha25
13Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange23
14Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits23
15Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin21
16Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling21
17Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team20
18Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team20
19Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
20Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
21Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team20
22Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling20
23Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
24Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team19
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
26Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data18
27Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac18
28Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data18
29Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha17
30Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step16
31Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16
32Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie16
33Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac16
34Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange16
35Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team15
36Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
37Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale15
38Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team15
39Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step14
40Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
41Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
42Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
43Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ12
44Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data12
45Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
46Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team10
47Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data10
48Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac9
49Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 189
50Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team9
51Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale8
52Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin8
53Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team7
54Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
55José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
56Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
57Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
58Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha6
59Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac6
60Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 186
61Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
62Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
63Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ6
64Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step5
65Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
66Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
67Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling5
68Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange5
69Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha4
70Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling4
71Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
72Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
73Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
74Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
75Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3
76Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida3
77Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data3
78Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha3
79Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
80Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
81Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling2
82Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
83Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
84Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie2
85Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ2
86Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky1
87Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1
88Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
89Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
90Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1
91Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 181
92Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1
93Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac-5

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data20pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
3Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ19
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team15
5Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
6Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha10
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
8David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step8
9Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
11Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha6
12Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5
13Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac5
14Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
15Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
16Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie4
17Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling4
18Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha3
19Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ3
20Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3
21Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team3
22Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
23Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
24Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling3
25Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
27Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182
28Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
29Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
30Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
31Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
32Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
33José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
34Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
35Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1

Combined classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky21
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team23
4David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step25
5Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team53
6Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team69
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo74
8Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ77
9Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale78
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step80
11Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie80
12Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team94
13Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha98
14Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha100
15Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac108
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale113
17Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step125
18Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal129
19Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data131
20Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits136
21Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie144
22Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac151
23Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha157
24Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA159
25Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling169
26José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA177
27Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling182
28Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling186
29Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18188
30Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac191
31Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida197
32Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal205
33Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ282
34Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie293

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team114:54:34
2Cannondale-Drapac0:03:40
3Team Sky0:04:54
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:09
5BMC Racing Team0:07:47
6AG2R La Mondiale0:08:33
7Astana Pro Team0:19:07
8IAM Cycling0:20:57
9Team Katusha0:21:43
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:06
11Orica-BikeExchange0:27:57
12Lotto Soudal0:36:19
13Trek-Segafredo0:40:55
14Tinkoff Team0:43:27
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:46:20
16Bora-Argon 180:57:33
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:05:40
18Dimension Data1:06:18
19Lampre - Merida1:06:50
20Direct Energie1:20:02
21FDJ1:23:21
22Team Giant-Alpecin2:16:13

