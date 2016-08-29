Vuelta a Espana: Nairo Quintana wins stage 10
Movistar leader takes back red jersey with stage 10 win
Stage 10: Lugones - Lagos de Covadonga
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana atop Lagos de Covadonga and took back the leader’s red jersey by distancing all of his overall rivals in a show of strength on the 12-kilometre climb to the line.
Quintana attacked his rivals with a clear show of strength and then danced up short final climb after the flat road along the lakeside, catching and dropping Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo), who had been part of the day’s 16-rider attack. The Colombian pushed hard all the way to the line to gain precious seconds on his rivals.
Chris Froome (Team Sky) opted not to follow the early pace on the climb and was distanced with nine kilometres to go but then produced a personal time trial and huge effort on the way to the finish. He swept up and swept past many of his rivals but could not catch Quintana. Gesink proudly attacked Froome to take second place but Froome limited his losses to just 25 seconds after looking in serious trouble early on the climb.
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) attacked first and went away with Quintana with five kilometres to go but later paid for his effort when Froome caught him. He cracked as he tried to push a big gear and finished eighth, 1:05 behind Quintana.
The Movistar leader now leads teammate Alejandro Valverde by 57 seconds, with Froome up to third at 58 seconds. Esteban Chaves (Orica-Bike Exchange) fought hard to finish ahead of Contador and is fourth at 2:09. Contador is fifth at an ever more distant 2:54.
Quintana pulled on an oversized race leader’s jersey on the podium but was happy to be back in charge and back in red after a under-par Tour de France.
"What I felt today gives me more confidence to keep fighting and defending this jersey. I had very good sensations, my team worked really well, and I was motivated to win the stage. I’ve always dreamt of winning here, and today I’ve managed to do it," Quintana said post stage.
"I felt good. I saw that there weren’t many of us left, then the attacks came and I went with Alberto. Froome is still very close when you look at what’s to come. We’re going to have to keep doing what we’ve been trying to do up until now to distance him further because with that time gap he’s still the favourite. I’ve always have confidence in my ability. At times I’m better, at other times worse. But at the moment I feel better than him and that’s a real boost."
How it happened
The Vuelta a Espana visited Lagos de Covadonga for a 20th time and it is also 20 years since Miguel Indurain abandoned his final race as a professional on the road to the mountain finish back at the 1996 Vuelta.
However there was little time for nostalgia at the start, with riders tired after an intense weekend of racing and focused on the last day in the mountains before the much needed rest day. The stage started under covered skies, and rain soon came down, worrying the riders and making the roads slick.
A nasty crash after 20km brought down several riders, with Bora-Argon 18's Bartosz Huzarski quickly forced to quit the race due to a suspected fractured collarbone. Other casualties included Kevin Reza (FDJ) and Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo). The Basque veteran suffered nasty face injuries and both abandoned the race.
An early attack by Davide Malacarne (Astana), Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale), Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac), Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre-Merida) and Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) formed after 20km but the peloton refused to let them get away.
A interesting break of 16 riders formed as the race passed near the coast, forcing Etixx-Quickstep to hit the front again despite their road rash.
In the move were Ben Hermans (BMC), Victor Campenaerts and Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana), Tobias Ludvigsson (Giant-Alpecin), Egor Silin (Katusha), Louis Vervaecke (Lotto Soudal), Moreno Moser, Pierre Rolland and Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Drapac), Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Jose Goncalves (Caja Rural), Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo), Jan Bakelants (AG2R), and Omar Fraile (Dimension Data). All were looking for a stage victory.
Going through and off, with the Cannondale-Drapac riders working especially hard for Rolland, the gap opened to three minutes. However Etixx-Quickstep continued to defend David De la Cruz’s red leader’s jersey in an show of pride. Movistar also helped the chase, ready to take the race to their classification rivals.
The rolling roads gave way to serious climbs in the final 50km with the category 1 Alto del Mirador del Fito (6.2 km at 7.8%) causing the break to splinter. Maté and Fraile slugged it out for maximum points at the summit, with the 2015 mountains winner having one extra attack in his legs and so able to reach the summit first and take the blue polka-dot jersey once again.
The descent was almost as testing as the climb, with riders rightfully nervous of the Spanish motorbike pilots and the many curves. Dombrowski crashed at speed but got up and chased on as the break reformed and worked to try to stay away. However the peloton was determined to chase them all the way to the foot of the nasty climb to Lagos de Covadonga and the gap was just 2:45.
The climb to the finish
As the gradient kicked in on the 12km climb to the finish, the break exploded with Vervaecke attacking first. He was soon caught and Gesink and Rolland duelled with their own attacks, with the lanky Dutchman eventually getting better than the Frenchman and going clear.
Amongst the overall contenders the pace was fast and steady but too much for Froome, who spoke often to his team car before climbing at his own pace, with Davide Lopez leading up the climb. The group containing the overall contenders slowly reduced and then exploded when Contador jumped hard. Quintana was quickly with him and then attacked himself, distancing all the rivals, with only Michele Scarponi (Astana) trying to go after them.
Behind them Froome awoke and upped his cadence and his speed with apparent ease. He quickly cancelled out the time he had lost and began to catch his overall rivals. He devoured Chaves and Yates first, then caught Valverde, Contador and the remains of the break. His pace quickly proved too much for Contador and the rest.
He caught Gesink too but Quintana was out of reach, at least for today but with the time still to come and very much to his advantage, Froome is still in the fight for this year’s Vuelta a Espana.
After three days of hard climbing, Quintana and the rest of the Vuelta a Espana peloton will enjoy the first rest day of this year’s Vuelta. The racing resumes on Wednesday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4:50:31
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:24
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:25
|4
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:00:28
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:02
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:05
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:09
|10
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:11
|11
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|12
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:31
|13
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|16
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|19
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:34
|20
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:49
|22
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:02
|23
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:17
|24
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:18
|24
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:25
|27
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:46
|28
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:55
|29
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:06
|30
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:08
|31
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:15
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:24
|34
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:27
|37
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:29
|38
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:33
|39
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:01
|40
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:26
|41
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:33
|42
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:21
|43
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|44
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:28
|45
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:06:09
|46
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:22
|47
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:23
|48
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|49
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:33
|50
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:07:47
|51
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:00
|52
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|54
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:30
|55
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:10:01
|56
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|57
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|58
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|59
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|60
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:05
|61
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|62
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|65
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|66
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|69
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|70
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|72
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|75
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|76
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|77
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|78
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|79
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|80
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:12
|81
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|83
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:13:28
|84
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:31
|85
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|86
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:13:56
|88
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:57
|89
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:16:00
|90
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:17
|91
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|92
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|93
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|94
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|95
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|99
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|100
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:16:21
|101
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|103
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|104
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|105
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|108
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|111
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:39
|112
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:18:06
|113
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:19:56
|114
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|115
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|116
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:20:56
|117
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:43
|118
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|119
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|120
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|122
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|123
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|126
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|128
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|129
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|130
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|131
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|132
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|133
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|134
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|135
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|136
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|137
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|138
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|140
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|141
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|142
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|145
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:42
|146
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:26:20
|147
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|148
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|150
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|151
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|152
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|153
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|154
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|155
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|156
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|157
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|158
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|159
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|161
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|162
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|163
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|164
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:46
|165
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:26:58
|166
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:27:02
|167
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:27:36
|168
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:52
|169
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|170
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:40
|171
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|172
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:28:43
|173
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|174
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:28:45
|175
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:53
|176
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:30:51
|177
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:32:26
|178
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|179
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|pts
|2
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|3
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|4
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|14
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|9
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|8
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|7
|10
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|11
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|14
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|10
|pts
|2
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|4
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2
|5
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|4
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|4
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|14:34:03
|2
|Team Sky
|0:01:51
|3
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:21
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:48
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:33
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:34
|7
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:07:28
|8
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:42
|9
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:41
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:51
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:11:57
|12
|IAM Cycling
|0:13:22
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:13:30
|14
|Tinkoff Team
|0:13:57
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:17:32
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:46
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:20:04
|18
|FDJ
|0:23:24
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|0:23:45
|20
|Direct Energie
|0:25:23
|21
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:06
|22
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:33:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|38:37:07
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:58
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:09
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:54
|6
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:02:57
|7
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:03
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:06
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:14
|10
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:20
|11
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:49
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:05
|13
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:20
|14
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:47
|15
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:02
|16
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:11
|17
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:22
|18
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:50
|19
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:06
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:12
|21
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:40
|22
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:55
|23
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:09
|24
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:22
|25
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:06
|26
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:34
|27
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:37
|28
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:55
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:07
|30
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:56
|31
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:14
|32
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:11:31
|33
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:49
|34
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:13:37
|35
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:16:59
|36
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:32
|37
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:06
|38
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:20:42
|39
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:11
|40
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:21:33
|41
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:44
|42
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:23:26
|43
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:23
|44
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:28:39
|45
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:29:49
|46
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:29:55
|47
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:51
|48
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:35:20
|49
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:46
|50
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:36:34
|51
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:35
|52
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:38:45
|53
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:41:23
|54
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:41:30
|55
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:43:54
|56
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:23
|57
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:46:31
|58
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:48:34
|59
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:48:35
|60
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:49:30
|61
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:50:28
|62
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:52:25
|63
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:53:43
|64
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:55:06
|65
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:56:18
|66
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:37
|67
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:57:52
|68
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:58:09
|69
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:58:59
|70
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:59:15
|71
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|1:00:01
|72
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:58
|73
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:01:28
|74
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1:02:29
|75
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:02:52
|76
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1:04:18
|77
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:04:22
|78
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|1:04:51
|79
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:04:59
|80
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:05:42
|81
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:05:54
|82
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:06:23
|83
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:06:58
|84
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:07:11
|85
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:07:18
|86
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:07:32
|87
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:07:36
|88
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:08:59
|89
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:09:32
|90
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:11:37
|91
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:11:42
|92
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|1:13:58
|93
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13:59
|94
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|1:15:02
|95
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:15:08
|96
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:15:27
|97
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|1:15:43
|98
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:16:14
|99
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|1:17:07
|100
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:17:23
|101
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|1:17:40
|102
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:18:02
|103
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:18:04
|104
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:18:18
|105
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:19:32
|106
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|1:21:53
|107
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:22:08
|108
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:22:17
|109
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:22:29
|110
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1:22:56
|111
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:24:45
|112
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:25:20
|113
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:25:44
|114
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:25:48
|115
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:26:08
|116
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:26:28
|117
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|1:26:50
|118
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:27:40
|119
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|1:28:01
|120
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:28:44
|121
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:28:51
|122
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|1:29:17
|123
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:29:42
|124
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:30:53
|125
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|1:31:32
|126
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1:31:50
|127
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:32:15
|128
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:32:44
|129
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|130
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:32:49
|131
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:33:08
|132
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:33:09
|133
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:33:40
|134
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:34:14
|135
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:35:27
|136
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:37:11
|137
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:38:59
|138
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:39:15
|139
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:40:01
|140
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|1:40:18
|141
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:41:00
|142
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:41:02
|143
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:41:09
|144
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|1:42:28
|145
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:42:59
|146
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:43:00
|147
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:45:29
|148
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:46:08
|149
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:47:50
|150
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:47:54
|151
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:48:12
|152
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:48:34
|153
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1:50:36
|154
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|1:52:24
|155
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:52:55
|156
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|1:53:01
|157
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:53:02
|158
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:53:39
|159
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|1:54:08
|160
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:54:24
|161
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|1:55:15
|162
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|1:56:13
|163
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|1:56:26
|164
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:56:59
|165
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:57:50
|166
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:58:34
|167
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:00:59
|168
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:01:48
|169
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|2:01:53
|170
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:02:41
|171
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|2:03:47
|172
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:04:38
|173
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:06:57
|174
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:07:45
|175
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:08:22
|176
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:10:03
|177
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:13:02
|178
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|2:16:55
|179
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:30:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|pts
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|53
|4
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|42
|6
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|37
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|36
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|32
|10
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|11
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|12
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|13
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|23
|14
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|15
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|16
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|21
|17
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|20
|18
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|20
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|21
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|20
|22
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|20
|23
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|24
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|19
|25
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|26
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|18
|27
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|28
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|18
|29
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|17
|30
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|31
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|32
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|33
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|34
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|35
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|15
|36
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|37
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|38
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|15
|39
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|40
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|41
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|42
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|43
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|12
|44
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|12
|45
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|46
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|47
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|48
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|49
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|9
|50
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|9
|51
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|52
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|53
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|54
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|55
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|56
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|57
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|58
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|59
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|60
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|61
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|62
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|63
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|64
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|65
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|66
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|67
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|5
|68
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|5
|69
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|4
|70
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|71
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|72
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|73
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|74
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|75
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|76
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|3
|77
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|78
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|79
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|80
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|81
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|82
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|83
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|84
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|85
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|2
|86
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|1
|87
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|88
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|89
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|90
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|1
|91
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|92
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|93
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|20
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|3
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|19
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|5
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|6
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|8
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|9
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|12
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|13
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|14
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|15
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|16
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|17
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|18
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|3
|19
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|3
|20
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|21
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|3
|22
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|23
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|24
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|25
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|26
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|27
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|28
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|29
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|30
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|31
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|32
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|33
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|34
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|35
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|4
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|5
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|53
|6
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|74
|8
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|77
|9
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|80
|11
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|80
|12
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|94
|13
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|98
|14
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|100
|15
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|108
|16
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|17
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|125
|18
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|129
|19
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|131
|20
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|21
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|144
|22
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|151
|23
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|157
|24
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|159
|25
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|169
|26
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|177
|27
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|182
|28
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|186
|29
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|188
|30
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|191
|31
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|197
|32
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|205
|33
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|282
|34
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|293
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|114:54:34
|2
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:40
|3
|Team Sky
|0:04:54
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:09
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:47
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:33
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:19:07
|8
|IAM Cycling
|0:20:57
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:21:43
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:06
|11
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:27:57
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:36:19
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:55
|14
|Tinkoff Team
|0:43:27
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:46:20
|16
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:57:33
|17
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:05:40
|18
|Dimension Data
|1:06:18
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|1:06:50
|20
|Direct Energie
|1:20:02
|21
|FDJ
|1:23:21
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:16:13
