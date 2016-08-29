Image 1 of 47 Esteban Chaves and Alberto Contador arrive at the finish of stage 10 at the Vuelta Image 2 of 47 Louis Vervaeke attacks the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 47 David de la Cruz after the finish of stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 47 Robert Gesink after the finish of stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 47 Robert Gesink attacks on his way to finishing second during stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 47 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 47 Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 47 Chris Froome finished third on Monday at the Vuelta Image 9 of 47 Nairo Quintana crosses the line to win stage 10 at the Vuelta Image 10 of 47 Nairo Quintana on his way to winning stage 10 at the Vuelta a Espana. Image 11 of 47 Nairo Quintana on the stage 10 podium at the Vuelta Image 12 of 47 Nairo Quintana celebrates his stage 10 win at the Vuelta a Espana. Image 13 of 47 Nairo Quintana on the stage 10 podium at the Vuelta Image 14 of 47 Nairo Quintana collects his reward for the stage 10 win at the Vuelta Image 15 of 47 Chris Froome winds up his moto on the final climb of stage 10 at the Vuelta Image 16 of 47 Nairo Quintana rides to the win during stage 10 at the Vuelta a Espana. Image 17 of 47 Nairo Quintana celebrates his stage 10 at the Vuelta a Espana. Image 18 of 47 Nairo Quintana celebrates his stage 10 at the Vuelta a Espana. Image 19 of 47 Nairo Quintana celebrates his stage 10 at the Vuelta a Espana. Image 20 of 47 Nairo Quintana rides to the win during stage 10 at the Vuelta a Espana. Image 21 of 47 A heavy fall on stage 10 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 22 of 47 Gianni Meersman in green during stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 47 An Etixx rider chats at the AG2R car. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 47 Robert Gesink on the front during stage 10 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 47 Andrew Talansky rides in the bunch during stage 10 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 47 Ben Hermans (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 47 Joe Dombrowski in the breakaway during stage 10 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 47 Louis Vervaeke (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 47 Tobias Ludvigsson (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 47 Jan Bakelants (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 47 Etixx-QuickStep ride for De la Criz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 47 Esteban Chavez in the bunch during stage 10 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 47 David de la Cruz in red during stage 10 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 47 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 47 The main break on stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 47 Victor Campenaerts leads the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 47 Cannondale had three riders in the early break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 47 Etixx QuickStep lead the peloton on stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 47 Bartosz Huzarski is helped to his feet (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 40 of 47 Team mechanics were forced into action after a fall in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 41 of 47 Bartosz Huzarski (Bora Argon 18) after his crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 42 of 47 Kévin Réza (FDJ) was forced out of the Vuelta a Espana after a fall (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 43 of 47 A large fall early on stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 44 of 47 Niki Terpstra on the lookout for a new bike after a fall (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 45 of 47 Markel Irizar (Trek Segafredo) was one of the early crash victims (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 46 of 47 Markel Irizar (Trek Segafredo) crashed out of the Vuelta on stage 10 (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 47 of 47 Stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana atop Lagos de Covadonga and took back the leader’s red jersey by distancing all of his overall rivals in a show of strength on the 12-kilometre climb to the line.

Related Articles Vuelta a Espana stage 10 highlights - Video

Quintana attacked his rivals with a clear show of strength and then danced up short final climb after the flat road along the lakeside, catching and dropping Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo), who had been part of the day’s 16-rider attack. The Colombian pushed hard all the way to the line to gain precious seconds on his rivals.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) opted not to follow the early pace on the climb and was distanced with nine kilometres to go but then produced a personal time trial and huge effort on the way to the finish. He swept up and swept past many of his rivals but could not catch Quintana. Gesink proudly attacked Froome to take second place but Froome limited his losses to just 25 seconds after looking in serious trouble early on the climb.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) attacked first and went away with Quintana with five kilometres to go but later paid for his effort when Froome caught him. He cracked as he tried to push a big gear and finished eighth, 1:05 behind Quintana.

The Movistar leader now leads teammate Alejandro Valverde by 57 seconds, with Froome up to third at 58 seconds. Esteban Chaves (Orica-Bike Exchange) fought hard to finish ahead of Contador and is fourth at 2:09. Contador is fifth at an ever more distant 2:54.

Quintana pulled on an oversized race leader’s jersey on the podium but was happy to be back in charge and back in red after a under-par Tour de France.

"What I felt today gives me more confidence to keep fighting and defending this jersey. I had very good sensations, my team worked really well, and I was motivated to win the stage. I’ve always dreamt of winning here, and today I’ve managed to do it," Quintana said post stage.

"I felt good. I saw that there weren’t many of us left, then the attacks came and I went with Alberto. Froome is still very close when you look at what’s to come. We’re going to have to keep doing what we’ve been trying to do up until now to distance him further because with that time gap he’s still the favourite. I’ve always have confidence in my ability. At times I’m better, at other times worse. But at the moment I feel better than him and that’s a real boost."

How it happened

The Vuelta a Espana visited Lagos de Covadonga for a 20th time and it is also 20 years since Miguel Indurain abandoned his final race as a professional on the road to the mountain finish back at the 1996 Vuelta.

However there was little time for nostalgia at the start, with riders tired after an intense weekend of racing and focused on the last day in the mountains before the much needed rest day. The stage started under covered skies, and rain soon came down, worrying the riders and making the roads slick.

A nasty crash after 20km brought down several riders, with Bora-Argon 18's Bartosz Huzarski quickly forced to quit the race due to a suspected fractured collarbone. Other casualties included Kevin Reza (FDJ) and Markel Irizar (Trek-Segafredo). The Basque veteran suffered nasty face injuries and both abandoned the race.

An early attack by Davide Malacarne (Astana), Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale), Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac), Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre-Merida) and Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) formed after 20km but the peloton refused to let them get away.





A interesting break of 16 riders formed as the race passed near the coast, forcing Etixx-Quickstep to hit the front again despite their road rash.

In the move were Ben Hermans (BMC), Victor Campenaerts and Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana), Tobias Ludvigsson (Giant-Alpecin), Egor Silin (Katusha), Louis Vervaecke (Lotto Soudal), Moreno Moser, Pierre Rolland and Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Drapac), Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Jose Goncalves (Caja Rural), Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo), Jan Bakelants (AG2R), and Omar Fraile (Dimension Data). All were looking for a stage victory.

Going through and off, with the Cannondale-Drapac riders working especially hard for Rolland, the gap opened to three minutes. However Etixx-Quickstep continued to defend David De la Cruz’s red leader’s jersey in an show of pride. Movistar also helped the chase, ready to take the race to their classification rivals.

The rolling roads gave way to serious climbs in the final 50km with the category 1 Alto del Mirador del Fito (6.2 km at 7.8%) causing the break to splinter. Maté and Fraile slugged it out for maximum points at the summit, with the 2015 mountains winner having one extra attack in his legs and so able to reach the summit first and take the blue polka-dot jersey once again.

The descent was almost as testing as the climb, with riders rightfully nervous of the Spanish motorbike pilots and the many curves. Dombrowski crashed at speed but got up and chased on as the break reformed and worked to try to stay away. However the peloton was determined to chase them all the way to the foot of the nasty climb to Lagos de Covadonga and the gap was just 2:45.

The climb to the finish

As the gradient kicked in on the 12km climb to the finish, the break exploded with Vervaecke attacking first. He was soon caught and Gesink and Rolland duelled with their own attacks, with the lanky Dutchman eventually getting better than the Frenchman and going clear.

Amongst the overall contenders the pace was fast and steady but too much for Froome, who spoke often to his team car before climbing at his own pace, with Davide Lopez leading up the climb. The group containing the overall contenders slowly reduced and then exploded when Contador jumped hard. Quintana was quickly with him and then attacked himself, distancing all the rivals, with only Michele Scarponi (Astana) trying to go after them.

Behind them Froome awoke and upped his cadence and his speed with apparent ease. He quickly cancelled out the time he had lost and began to catch his overall rivals. He devoured Chaves and Yates first, then caught Valverde, Contador and the remains of the break. His pace quickly proved too much for Contador and the rest.

He caught Gesink too but Quintana was out of reach, at least for today but with the time still to come and very much to his advantage, Froome is still in the fight for this year’s Vuelta a Espana.

After three days of hard climbing, Quintana and the rest of the Vuelta a Espana peloton will enjoy the first rest day of this year’s Vuelta. The racing resumes on Wednesday.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4:50:31 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:24 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:25 4 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:00:28 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:02 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:01:05 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:09 10 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:11 11 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:24 12 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:31 13 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 14 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 16 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 17 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 19 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:34 20 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:49 22 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:02 23 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:17 24 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:02:18 24 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:25 27 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:46 28 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:55 29 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:06 30 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:03:08 31 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 32 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:15 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:24 34 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 36 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:27 37 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:29 38 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:33 39 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:01 40 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:26 41 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:33 42 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:21 43 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 44 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:28 45 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:06:09 46 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:22 47 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:23 48 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 49 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:33 50 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:07:47 51 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:00 52 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 53 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 54 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:30 55 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:10:01 56 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 57 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 58 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 59 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 60 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:05 61 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 62 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 65 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 66 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 68 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 69 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 70 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 72 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 73 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 74 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 75 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 76 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 77 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 78 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 79 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 80 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:12:12 81 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 83 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:13:28 84 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:31 85 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 86 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 87 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:13:56 88 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:57 89 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:16:00 90 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:17 91 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 92 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 93 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 94 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 95 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 96 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 97 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 98 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 99 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 100 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:16:21 101 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 102 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 103 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 104 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 105 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 106 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 107 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 108 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 109 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 110 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 111 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:39 112 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:18:06 113 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 0:19:56 114 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 115 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 116 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:20:56 117 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:21:43 118 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 119 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 120 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 122 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 123 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 124 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 126 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 127 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 128 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 129 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 130 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 131 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 132 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 133 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 134 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 135 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 136 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 137 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 138 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 139 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 140 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 141 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 142 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 145 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:42 146 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 0:26:20 147 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 148 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 150 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 151 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 152 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 153 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 154 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 155 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 156 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 157 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 158 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 159 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 160 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 161 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 162 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 163 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 164 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:26:46 165 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:26:58 166 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:27:02 167 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:27:36 168 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:52 169 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 170 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:40 171 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 172 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:28:43 173 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 174 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:28:45 175 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:53 176 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:30:51 177 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:32:26 178 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 179 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 DNF Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo DNF Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ

Sprint 1 - Caangas de Onis, 167km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 pts 2 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 3 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Finish - Lagos de Covadonga, 188.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 4 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 14 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 12 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 9 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 8 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 7 10 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 11 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 14 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 15 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 1

Mountain 1 - Alto del Mirador del Fito, 148.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 10 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 3 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 4 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 2 5 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 - Lagos de Covadonga, 188.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 4 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 4 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 14:34:03 2 Team Sky 0:01:51 3 Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:21 4 BMC Racing Team 0:04:48 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:33 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:34 7 Orica-BikeExchange 0:07:28 8 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:42 9 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:41 10 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:51 11 Team Katusha 0:11:57 12 IAM Cycling 0:13:22 13 Astana Pro Team 0:13:30 14 Tinkoff Team 0:13:57 15 Lotto Soudal 0:17:32 16 Trek-Segafredo 0:19:46 17 Dimension Data 0:20:04 18 FDJ 0:23:24 19 Lampre - Merida 0:23:45 20 Direct Energie 0:25:23 21 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:06 22 Bora-Argon 18 0:33:37

General classification after stage 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 38:37:07 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:57 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:58 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:09 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:02:54 6 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:02:57 7 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:03 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:06 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:14 10 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:03:20 11 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:49 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:05 13 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:20 14 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:47 15 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:05:02 16 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:11 17 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:22 18 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:50 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:06 20 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:12 21 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:06:40 22 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:55 23 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:07:09 24 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:22 25 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:06 26 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:34 27 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:37 28 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:55 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:07 30 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:56 31 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:14 32 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:11:31 33 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:49 34 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:13:37 35 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:16:59 36 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:32 37 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:06 38 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:20:42 39 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:21:11 40 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:21:33 41 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:44 42 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:23:26 43 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:23 44 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:28:39 45 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:29:49 46 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:29:55 47 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:51 48 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:35:20 49 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:46 50 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:36:34 51 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:35 52 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:38:45 53 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:41:23 54 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:41:30 55 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:43:54 56 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:23 57 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:46:31 58 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:48:34 59 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:48:35 60 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:49:30 61 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:50:28 62 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:52:25 63 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:53:43 64 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:55:06 65 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:56:18 66 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:56:37 67 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:57:52 68 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:58:09 69 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:58:59 70 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:59:15 71 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 1:00:01 72 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:00:58 73 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:01:28 74 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:02:29 75 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:02:52 76 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1:04:18 77 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 1:04:22 78 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 1:04:51 79 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 1:04:59 80 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:05:42 81 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:05:54 82 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:06:23 83 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:06:58 84 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:07:11 85 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:07:18 86 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:07:32 87 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 1:07:36 88 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:08:59 89 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:09:32 90 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:11:37 91 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:11:42 92 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 1:13:58 93 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:13:59 94 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1:15:02 95 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 1:15:08 96 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 1:15:27 97 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 1:15:43 98 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:16:14 99 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 1:17:07 100 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:17:23 101 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 1:17:40 102 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:18:02 103 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:18:04 104 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 1:18:18 105 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:19:32 106 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1:21:53 107 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:22:08 108 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:22:17 109 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:22:29 110 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:22:56 111 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:24:45 112 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:25:20 113 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:25:44 114 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:25:48 115 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:26:08 116 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:26:28 117 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 1:26:50 118 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:27:40 119 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 1:28:01 120 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:28:44 121 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:28:51 122 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 1:29:17 123 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:29:42 124 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:30:53 125 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 1:31:32 126 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1:31:50 127 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:32:15 128 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:32:44 129 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 130 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:32:49 131 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:33:08 132 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:33:09 133 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:33:40 134 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:34:14 135 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:35:27 136 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:37:11 137 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:38:59 138 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:39:15 139 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 1:40:01 140 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 1:40:18 141 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:41:00 142 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:41:02 143 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:41:09 144 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 1:42:28 145 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 1:42:59 146 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:43:00 147 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:45:29 148 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 1:46:08 149 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:47:50 150 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:47:54 151 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:48:12 152 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 1:48:34 153 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:50:36 154 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1:52:24 155 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:52:55 156 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 1:53:01 157 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:53:02 158 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:53:39 159 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 1:54:08 160 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:54:24 161 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1:55:15 162 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 1:56:13 163 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 1:56:26 164 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:56:59 165 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:57:50 166 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1:58:34 167 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:00:59 168 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:01:48 169 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 2:01:53 170 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:02:41 171 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 2:03:47 172 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 2:04:38 173 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:06:57 174 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:07:45 175 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 2:08:22 176 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:10:03 177 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 2:13:02 178 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 2:16:55 179 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 2:30:55

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 65 pts 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 3 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 53 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 44 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 42 6 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 37 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 36 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 34 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 32 10 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 11 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 25 12 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 25 13 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 23 14 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 15 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 21 16 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 21 17 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 20 18 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 20 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 21 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 20 22 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 20 23 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 24 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 19 25 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 26 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 18 27 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 18 28 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 18 29 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 17 30 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 31 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 32 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 16 33 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 16 34 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 16 35 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 15 36 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 37 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 15 38 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 15 39 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 40 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 41 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 42 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 43 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 12 44 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 12 45 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 46 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 10 47 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 10 48 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 9 49 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 9 50 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 9 51 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 52 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 53 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 7 54 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 55 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 56 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 57 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 58 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 59 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 6 60 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 6 61 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 62 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 63 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 6 64 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 65 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 66 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 67 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 5 68 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 5 69 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 4 70 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 71 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 72 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 73 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 74 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 75 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 76 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 3 77 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 3 78 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 3 79 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 80 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 81 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 82 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 83 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 84 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 2 85 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 2 86 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 1 87 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1 88 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 89 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 90 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1 91 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1 92 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1 93 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac -5

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 20 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 3 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 19 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 5 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 6 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 10 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 8 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 9 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 11 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 12 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 13 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 5 14 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 15 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 16 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 4 17 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 18 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 3 19 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 3 20 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 21 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 3 22 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 23 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 24 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 25 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 26 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 27 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2 28 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 29 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 30 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 31 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 32 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 33 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 34 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 35 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Combined classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 21 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 23 4 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 5 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 53 6 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 69 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 74 8 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 77 9 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 80 11 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 80 12 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 94 13 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 98 14 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 100 15 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 108 16 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 113 17 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 125 18 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 129 19 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 131 20 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 21 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 144 22 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 151 23 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 157 24 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 159 25 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 169 26 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 177 27 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 182 28 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 186 29 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 188 30 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 191 31 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 197 32 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 205 33 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 282 34 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 293