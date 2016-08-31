Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Froome wins stage 11

Sky rider gets away with Quintana on Peña Cabarga

Image 1 of 54

Chris Froome (Sky) wins stage 11 of the 2016 Vuelta a España

Chris Froome (Sky) wins stage 11 of the 2016 Vuelta a España
Image 2 of 54

Chris Froome (Team Sky) out sprints Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to win stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana

Chris Froome (Team Sky) out sprints Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to win stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 54

Ben Hermans (BMC) attacks at the end of stage 11 at the Vuelta

Ben Hermans (BMC) attacks at the end of stage 11 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 54

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 54

Movistar on the podium as best team

Movistar on the podium as best team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 54

Movistar on the podium as best team star 11 Vuelta a Espana

Movistar on the podium as best team star 11 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 54

Tiago Machado (Katusha) combative rider

Tiago Machado (Katusha) combative rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 54

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
Image 9 of 54

Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates his Vuelta stage win

Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates his Vuelta stage win
Image 10 of 54

Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates his Vuelta stage win

Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates his Vuelta stage win
Image 11 of 54

Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates his Vuelta stage win

Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates his Vuelta stage win
Image 12 of 54

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) lost more time on stage 11

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) lost more time on stage 11
Image 13 of 54

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
Image 14 of 54

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
Image 15 of 54

Stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 54

Darwin Atampuma (BMC) and Maxime Bouet (Etixx)

Darwin Atampuma (BMC) and Maxime Bouet (Etixx)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 54

Ben Hermans and Jan Bakelants

Ben Hermans and Jan Bakelants
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 54

Pierre LaTour (Ag2R)

Pierre LaTour (Ag2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 54

Esteban Chaves (Orica) attacks on the final climb of stage 11

Esteban Chaves (Orica) attacks on the final climb of stage 11
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 54

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) after finishing second on stage 11

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) after finishing second on stage 11
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 54

Chris Froome (Team Sky) beats Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to the line during stage 11

Chris Froome (Team Sky) beats Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to the line during stage 11
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 54

Esteban Chaves (Orica) speaks with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) after stage 11

Esteban Chaves (Orica) speaks with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) after stage 11
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 54

Esteban Chaves (Orica)

Esteban Chaves (Orica)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 54

Leopold Konig (Team Sky)

Leopold Konig (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 54

Dylan Theuns (BMC)

Dylan Theuns (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 54

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeEchange)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeEchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 54

Leopold Konig (Team Sky)

Leopold Konig (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 54

Chris Froome (Sky) rides away to win stage 11

Chris Froome (Sky) rides away to win stage 11
Image 29 of 54

Chris Froome (Team Sky) beats Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to the line during stage 11

Chris Froome (Team Sky) beats Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to the line during stage 11
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 54

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 54

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 54

Chris Froome (Team Sky) tops the stage 11 podium

Chris Froome (Team Sky) tops the stage 11 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 54

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins stage 11

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins stage 11
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 54

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 54

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the points jersey

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 54

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the points jersey

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 54

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the mountain's jersey after stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the mountain's jersey after stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 54

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the white combination jersey after stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the white combination jersey after stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 54

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) after stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) after stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 54

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) puts on the red jersey after stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) puts on the red jersey after stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 54

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in red after stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in red after stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 54

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) keeps the leader's jersey after stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) keeps the leader's jersey after stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 54

Chris Froome in the white jersey of the combination jersey

Chris Froome in the white jersey of the combination jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 54

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was second to Chris Froome (Team Sky) on stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was second to Chris Froome (Team Sky) on stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 54

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 54

Tiago Machado in the brekaway

Tiago Machado in the brekaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 54

Cesare Benedetti (Bora Argon 18)

Cesare Benedetti (Bora Argon 18)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 54

Omar Fraile in the jersey of the mountains classification leader

Omar Fraile in the jersey of the mountains classification leader
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 54

Movistar lined up at the Vuelta a Espana stage 11 from Colunga to the summit finish at Peña Cabarga

Movistar lined up at the Vuelta a Espana stage 11 from Colunga to the summit finish at Peña Cabarga
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 54

Vuelta a Espana stage 11 from Colunga to the summit finish at Peña Cabarga

Vuelta a Espana stage 11 from Colunga to the summit finish at Peña Cabarga
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 54

Vuelta a Espana stage 11 from Colunga to the summit finish at Peña Cabarga

Vuelta a Espana stage 11 from Colunga to the summit finish at Peña Cabarga
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 54

Vuelta a Espana stage 11 from Colunga to the summit finish at Peña Cabarga

Vuelta a Espana stage 11 from Colunga to the summit finish at Peña Cabarga
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 54

Vuelta a Espana stage 11 from Colunga to the summit finish at Peña Cabarga

Vuelta a Espana stage 11 from Colunga to the summit finish at Peña Cabarga
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 54

Vuelta a Espana stage 11 from Colunga to the summit finish at Peña Cabarga

Vuelta a Espana stage 11 from Colunga to the summit finish at Peña Cabarga
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) continued to slug it out at the Vuelta a Espana, with the two attacking each other and distancing their rivals on the short but steep finish to Pena Cabarga overlooking the northern Cantabria coastline.

Related Articles

Clarke out of the Vuelta a Espana due to fractured shoulder

Froome repeats history with Vuelta a Espana stage win

Vuelta a Espana: Quintana takes it steady after losing mountain duel

Chaves misses out on Vuelta a Espana stage win despite brave attack

Froome managed to kick away and win the stage, just as he did in his break through season back in 2011 but Quintana kept the leader's red jersey and indicated that he is ready to take on Froome whenever the road heads into the mountains.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished third, just six seconds back, with Leopold Konig (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) in the same time. Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge), who tried to revive his overall chances with a solo attack in the final two kilometres, finished eighth at 19 seconds. Thanks to the time bonuses awarded at the finish, Froome moved up to just 54 seconds back on Quintana, with Valverde third overall at 1:05. Chaves is fourth at 2:34 and Contador is fifth at 3:06.

Froome punched the air as he crossed the finish line, happy to win again on the terrible Pena Cabarga climb and happy to be in contention to become only the third rider to win the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana in the same season after Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault.

"I've got some special memories from 2011 here. To add to that here is an incredible feeling," Froome said.

"Quintana is really strong at the moment. He has the leader's jersey and I'm just trying to do as much as I can day by day to get closer to him. I want as much time as I can get, he wants as much time as he can get and that makes the race exciting."

Watch Vuelta a Espana stage 11 highlights video

How it happened

Several riders, including Team Sky opted to warm-up on the rollers before the stage, perhaps worried about the effects of the rest day, an expected fast start and the rolling roads to the Pena Cabarga. Froome was wearing the white jersey of the combined classification due to Nairo Quintana being in the red leader’s jersey.

The stage rolled out of the Museo Jurasico after several riders posed for photographs with the giant dinosaurs. There were two non-starters after Tuesday's rest day, with Silvio Herklotz (Bora-Argon18) and Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) withdrawn from the Vuelta. Clarke rode up Lagos de Covadonga one-handed after crashing on Monday. He was resolved to continue in the Vuelta until he was diagnosed with a fractured scapula and instead headed to Barcelona for possible surgery. Soon after the start his teammate Patrick Bevin also dropped out. Like Clarke, the New Zealander was a faller on Monday. Later in the stage Laurent Pichon (FDJ), who had been ill in recent days abandoned, as did Jose Goncalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).

The pace was high from the start but breakaways were unable to go clear due to the near 50km/h average speed in the opening hour. A big move final got away and was given some freedom after 50km. The riders at the head of the race were all hoping to find the break and get a ride to the foot of the final climb in the hope of targeting the stage victory.

In the move were: Ben Hermans (BMC), Martijn Keizer (Lotto NL-Jumbo), Pello Bilbao, Angel Madrazo (Caja Rural – RGA Seguros), Davide Malacarne (Astana), Koen De Kort and Johannes Fröhlinger (Giant-Alpecin), Kiel Reijnen (Trek - Segafredo), Jan Bakelants, Axel Domont (AG2R - La Mondiale), Tiago Machado, Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha), Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal), Pieter Serry, Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quick Step), Pierre Rolland (Cannonade - Drapac), Jacques Janse van Rensburg, Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data), Jonas Van Genechten (IAM Cycling), Kristin Durasek, Ilya Koshevoy (Lampre - Merida), Cesare Benedetti and Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Argon18).

Movistar took up the chase as race leaders but the 23 worked smoothly and opened a gap of 5:00. The race was at a tipping point with 80km to go but Tinkoff surprisingly took over from Movistar, indicating they and Contador wanted to close the race down. Michael Gogl, Manuele Boaro, Sergio Paulinho and Ivan Rovny took to the front and lead the chase all the way to the foot of the Pena Cabarga. Team Sky, Movistar and Orica-Bike Exchange sat lined out in formation in Tinkoff’s high-speed slipstream. The rest day had clearly helped many on the peloton.

Upfront Tiago Machado (Katusha) attacked alone, tired of too many passengers in the break, but he was pulled back. Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) also tried his hand but the rest of the break pulled him back too. However the break refused to give up as the kilometres counted down but their lead melted gradually and the peloton had them within sight as the road turned right not the 5.6km Pena Cabarga.

Ben Hermans (BMC) and Jan Bakelants (AG2R-La Mondiale) tried to stay away on the early part of the climb but the pace set by the Movistar team was incessant. Hermans dug deep to enjoy some lone glory but he was caught with three kilometres to go as Movistar stayed on the front and Ruben Fernandez again showed his mountain talents.

Chaves goes on the attack

The head of the race became a battle between Quintana and Froome as the crowds cheered from the roadside. The two attacked each other and looked at each other as they tried to land a knockout blow. It didn’t happen this time bit it was a great moment of grand tour racing. In the final hundred metres, Froome used a little extra speed and determination to accelerate and win the sprint to the finish. But it was only the start, not the end of their battle for the Vuelta a Espana.

The next two stages are on rolling roads to Bilbao and then Dantxarinea. Their fight for overall victory will next be seen on the mountain stage in the Pyrenees to Gourette Aubsique.

Media type: Twitter
Media src: https://twitter.com/lavuelta/status/771014702293999617
Media caption:

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky3:44:47
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:06
4Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:00:08
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:13
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:19
9Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
10Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
11David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:36
12Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:38
13Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:51
15Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:52
17Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:04
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:09
19Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:12
20Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:21
21Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:01:24
23Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:35
25José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:01:38
26Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:45
27Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:01:48
28Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:53
29Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:58
30Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:02
31Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:18
32Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
33Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
34David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
35Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:32
36Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:45
37Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
38Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:02:57
39Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
40Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:03:00
41Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:03
42Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:03:11
43Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:27
44Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
45Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:32
46Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:34
47Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:52
49Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:17
50Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
51Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:23
52Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:42
53Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
54Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
55Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
56Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
57François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
59Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:04:45
60Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
61Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
62Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
63Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:06
64Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:14
65Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
66Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:21
67Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:05:37
68Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
69Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:05:55
70Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
71Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
72Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
73Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
74Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
75Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:06:01
76Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:06:04
77Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:06
79Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:23
80Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:41
81Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:00
82Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
83Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:07:12
84Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:18
85Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:24
86Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:07:25
87Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
88Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:39
89Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
90Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:07:42
91Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:44
92Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
93Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:51
94Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:52
95Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:08:41
96Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
97Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
98Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:44
99Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:47
100Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
102Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
103Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
104Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
105Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
106Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:54
107Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
108Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange0:08:58
109Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:02
110Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:04
111José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:14
112David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:20
113Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
114Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
115Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
116Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
117Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
118Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
119Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
120Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
121Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
122Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
123Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
124Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
125Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
126Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
127Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
128Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
129Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
130Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
131Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:42
132Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
133Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
134Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
135Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
136Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
137Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
138Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
139Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
140Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
141Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
142Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
143Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
144Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
145Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
146Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:11:14
147Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:11:28
148Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:11:37
149Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
150Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:11:56
151Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange0:12:52
152Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:13:10
153Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
154Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:13:44
155Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
156Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
157Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
DNFJosé Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNSSilvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNSSimon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFPatrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFLaurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ

Suances - Sprint - 121.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step4pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 181

Pena Cabarga - Sprint - Finish - 168.6 KM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky25pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team20
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky14
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team12
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange10
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange8
9Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team6
11David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step5
12Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
13Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
15Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Pena Cabarga - KOM - Finish - 168.6 KM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky10pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team6
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4
4Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky2
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky11:15:31
2Movistar Team0:00:08
3Orica-BikeExchange0:01:20
4BMC Racing Team0:02:59
5AG2R La Mondiale0:03:02
6Cannondale-Drapac0:04:00
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:39
8Astana Pro Team0:05:31
9Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:06
10Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:12
11IAM Cycling0:08:34
12Team Katusha0:08:35
13Lotto Soudal0:08:39
14FDJ0:10:47
15Lampre - Merida0:10:57
16Trek-Segafredo0:11:23
17Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:23
18Bora-Argon 180:13:32
19Dimension Data0:13:35
20Tinkoff Team0:15:42
21Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:55
22Direct Energie0:19:19

General Classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team42:21:48
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:54
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:05
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:34
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:03:08
6Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:03:09
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:25
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:34
9David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:45
10Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:03:56
11Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:03
12Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:38
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:44
14Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:55
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:06:32
16Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:59
17Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:07:26
18Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:50
19George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:53
20Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:08:10
21Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:22
22Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:03
23Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
24Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:09
25Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:01
26José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:10:21
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:22
28Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:25
29Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:12:04
30Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:05
31Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:54
32Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:27
33Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:17:52
34Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:39
35Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:35
36Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:23:39
37Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:23:45
38Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:24:03
39Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:24:39
40Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:50
41Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:25:59
42Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:27:25
43Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:03
44Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:31:30
45Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:31:53
46Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:11
47Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:40:52
48Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:58
49Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:42:35
50Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:43:36
51Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:43:45
52Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:44:13
53Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:46:11
54Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:48:45
55Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:50:38
56Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:51:14
57Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:52:33
58Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:54:02
59Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:55:04
60Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:55:58
61Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:56:08
62Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:56:48
63Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:57:44
64Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:58:34
65Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:00:16
66Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:02:38
67Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:02:57
68Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:04:11
69Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ1:05:10
70David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky1:07:15
71Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha1:08:08
72Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:08:43
73Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida1:08:54
74Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:09:31
75Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling1:11:54
76Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:12:59
77Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1:13:05
78Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:13:18
79Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1:13:49
80Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha1:14:29
81Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:14:54
82Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:15:09
83Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:16:11
84Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange1:16:40
85Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:16:49
86François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:18:47
87Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:19:08
88Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:19:25
89José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:21:02
90Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo1:21:44
91Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:21:52
92Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:22:52
93Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
94Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data1:23:06
95Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 181:23:50
96Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data1:23:55
97Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie1:24:11
98Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie1:24:20
99Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:25:47
100Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling1:27:55
101Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1:28:00
102Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 181:28:22
103Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:28:25
104Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:28:55
105Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:29:30
106Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:30:56
107Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:31:20
108Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:31:50
109Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:32:43
110Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:33:17
111Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team1:33:44
112Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:34:54
113Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:35:38
114Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:36:10
115Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:36:17
116Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:36:36
117Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:36:46
118Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:37:03
119Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:37:42
120Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky1:38:24
121Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha1:38:38
122Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:39:17
123Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:40:08
124Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:40:19
125Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:41:28
126Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:42:02
127Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 181:42:38
128Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:43:34
129Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team1:43:41
130Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:45:02
131Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:45:17
132Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1:45:53
133Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:46:56
134Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin1:47:03
135Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:47:08
136Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale1:49:01
137Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:50:18
138Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling1:51:35
139Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie1:52:54
140Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:53:26
141Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team1:54:08
142Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step1:54:23
143Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:55:24
144Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:55:33
145Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:56:02
146Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling1:58:38
147Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha1:59:02
148Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange2:00:32
149Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange2:01:32
150Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:03:50
151Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team2:04:26
152Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2:04:27
153Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:05:12
154Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2:07:11
155Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida2:07:14
156Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:07:19
157David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:07:25
158Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida2:07:56
159Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:08:16
160Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team2:08:31
161Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ2:08:32
162Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie2:09:00
163Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step2:10:38
164Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:11:47
165Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:13:29
166Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data2:14:35
167Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data2:15:26
168Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ2:16:17
169Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:17:45
170Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:22:09
171Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange2:22:46
172Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie2:23:28
173Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:25:28
174Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie2:41:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team81pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team62
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step60
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky59
5Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team53
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo44
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange42
8Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling37
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ36
10David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step32
11Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange31
12Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team31
13Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie25
14Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha25
15Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
16Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin21
17Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team21
18Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling21
19Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team20
20Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team20
21Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
23Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team20
24Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling20
25Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
26Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
27Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
28Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data18
29Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac18
30Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data18
31Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha17
32Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step16
33Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16
34Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie16
35Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac16
36Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange16
37Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky15
38Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
39Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale15
40Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team15
41Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
42Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step14
43Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
44Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
45Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
46Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ12
47Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data12
48Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team10
49Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale10
50Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data10
51Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step9
52Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac9
53Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 189
54Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team9
55Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin8
56Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
57Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team7
58Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
59Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
60Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
61Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha6
62Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
63Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 186
64Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
65Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
66Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ6
67Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
68Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling5
69Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange5
70Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha4
71Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling4
72Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
73Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
74Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
75Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3
76Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida3
77Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data3
78Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha3
79Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
80Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
81Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling2
82Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
83Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
84Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie2
85Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1
86Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
87Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
88Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1
89Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 181
90Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 181
91Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1
92Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team21pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data20
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
4Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ19
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
6Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
7Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha10
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
9David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step8
10Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team7
12Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha6
13Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5
14Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
15Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
16Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie4
17Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling4
18Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha3
19Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team3
20Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
21Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
22Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling3
23Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky2
24Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
26Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182
27Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
28Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
29Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team1
30Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
31Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
32Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
33Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
34Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1

Combined classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky11
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team15
4David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step28
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team46
6Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team55
7Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky66
8Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team69
9Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale79
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo82
11Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ82
12Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie84
13Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team88
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step96
15Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha101
16Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha103
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale108
18Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac109
19Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data124
20Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step127
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal130
22Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits135
23Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie148
24Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA158
25Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha159
26Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling171
27Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac177
28Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18184
29Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling184
30Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling188
31Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal194
32Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida206
33Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie287

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team126:10:13
2Team Sky0:04:46
3Cannondale-Drapac0:07:32
4BMC Racing Team0:10:38
5AG2R La Mondiale0:11:27
6Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:13
7Astana Pro Team0:24:30
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:37
9Orica-BikeExchange0:29:09
10IAM Cycling0:29:23
11Team Katusha0:30:10
12Lotto Soudal0:44:50
13Trek-Segafredo0:52:10
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:52:18
15Tinkoff Team0:59:01
16Bora-Argon 181:10:57
17Lampre - Merida1:17:39
18Dimension Data1:19:45
19Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:21:27
20FDJ1:34:00
21Direct Energie1:39:13
22Team Giant-Alpecin2:28:28

Latest on Cyclingnews