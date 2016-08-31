Vuelta a Espana: Froome wins stage 11
Sky rider gets away with Quintana on Peña Cabarga
Stage 11: Colunga - Pena Cabarga
Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) continued to slug it out at the Vuelta a Espana, with the two attacking each other and distancing their rivals on the short but steep finish to Pena Cabarga overlooking the northern Cantabria coastline.
Froome managed to kick away and win the stage, just as he did in his break through season back in 2011 but Quintana kept the leader's red jersey and indicated that he is ready to take on Froome whenever the road heads into the mountains.
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished third, just six seconds back, with Leopold Konig (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) in the same time. Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge), who tried to revive his overall chances with a solo attack in the final two kilometres, finished eighth at 19 seconds. Thanks to the time bonuses awarded at the finish, Froome moved up to just 54 seconds back on Quintana, with Valverde third overall at 1:05. Chaves is fourth at 2:34 and Contador is fifth at 3:06.
Froome punched the air as he crossed the finish line, happy to win again on the terrible Pena Cabarga climb and happy to be in contention to become only the third rider to win the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana in the same season after Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault.
"I've got some special memories from 2011 here. To add to that here is an incredible feeling," Froome said.
"Quintana is really strong at the moment. He has the leader's jersey and I'm just trying to do as much as I can day by day to get closer to him. I want as much time as I can get, he wants as much time as he can get and that makes the race exciting."
Watch Vuelta a Espana stage 11 highlights video
How it happened
Several riders, including Team Sky opted to warm-up on the rollers before the stage, perhaps worried about the effects of the rest day, an expected fast start and the rolling roads to the Pena Cabarga. Froome was wearing the white jersey of the combined classification due to Nairo Quintana being in the red leader’s jersey.
The stage rolled out of the Museo Jurasico after several riders posed for photographs with the giant dinosaurs. There were two non-starters after Tuesday's rest day, with Silvio Herklotz (Bora-Argon18) and Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) withdrawn from the Vuelta. Clarke rode up Lagos de Covadonga one-handed after crashing on Monday. He was resolved to continue in the Vuelta until he was diagnosed with a fractured scapula and instead headed to Barcelona for possible surgery. Soon after the start his teammate Patrick Bevin also dropped out. Like Clarke, the New Zealander was a faller on Monday. Later in the stage Laurent Pichon (FDJ), who had been ill in recent days abandoned, as did Jose Goncalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).
The pace was high from the start but breakaways were unable to go clear due to the near 50km/h average speed in the opening hour. A big move final got away and was given some freedom after 50km. The riders at the head of the race were all hoping to find the break and get a ride to the foot of the final climb in the hope of targeting the stage victory.
In the move were: Ben Hermans (BMC), Martijn Keizer (Lotto NL-Jumbo), Pello Bilbao, Angel Madrazo (Caja Rural – RGA Seguros), Davide Malacarne (Astana), Koen De Kort and Johannes Fröhlinger (Giant-Alpecin), Kiel Reijnen (Trek - Segafredo), Jan Bakelants, Axel Domont (AG2R - La Mondiale), Tiago Machado, Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha), Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal), Pieter Serry, Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quick Step), Pierre Rolland (Cannonade - Drapac), Jacques Janse van Rensburg, Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data), Jonas Van Genechten (IAM Cycling), Kristin Durasek, Ilya Koshevoy (Lampre - Merida), Cesare Benedetti and Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Argon18).
Movistar took up the chase as race leaders but the 23 worked smoothly and opened a gap of 5:00. The race was at a tipping point with 80km to go but Tinkoff surprisingly took over from Movistar, indicating they and Contador wanted to close the race down. Michael Gogl, Manuele Boaro, Sergio Paulinho and Ivan Rovny took to the front and lead the chase all the way to the foot of the Pena Cabarga. Team Sky, Movistar and Orica-Bike Exchange sat lined out in formation in Tinkoff’s high-speed slipstream. The rest day had clearly helped many on the peloton.
Upfront Tiago Machado (Katusha) attacked alone, tired of too many passengers in the break, but he was pulled back. Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) also tried his hand but the rest of the break pulled him back too. However the break refused to give up as the kilometres counted down but their lead melted gradually and the peloton had them within sight as the road turned right not the 5.6km Pena Cabarga.
Ben Hermans (BMC) and Jan Bakelants (AG2R-La Mondiale) tried to stay away on the early part of the climb but the pace set by the Movistar team was incessant. Hermans dug deep to enjoy some lone glory but he was caught with three kilometres to go as Movistar stayed on the front and Ruben Fernandez again showed his mountain talents.
Chaves goes on the attack
The head of the race became a battle between Quintana and Froome as the crowds cheered from the roadside. The two attacked each other and looked at each other as they tried to land a knockout blow. It didn’t happen this time bit it was a great moment of grand tour racing. In the final hundred metres, Froome used a little extra speed and determination to accelerate and win the sprint to the finish. But it was only the start, not the end of their battle for the Vuelta a Espana.
The next two stages are on rolling roads to Bilbao and then Dantxarinea. Their fight for overall victory will next be seen on the mountain stage in the Pyrenees to Gourette Aubsique.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|3:44:47
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:13
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:19
|9
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|10
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|11
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:36
|12
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:38
|13
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|14
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:51
|15
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:52
|17
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:04
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:09
|19
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:12
|20
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|21
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:24
|23
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:35
|25
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:38
|26
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:45
|27
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:48
|28
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:53
|29
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:58
|30
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:02
|31
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:18
|32
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|35
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:32
|36
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:45
|37
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|38
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:02:57
|39
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|40
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:00
|41
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:03
|42
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:11
|43
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:27
|44
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:32
|46
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:34
|47
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:52
|49
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:17
|50
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:23
|52
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:42
|53
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|55
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|57
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|59
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:04:45
|60
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|61
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|62
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:06
|64
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:14
|65
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:21
|67
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:37
|68
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|69
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:05:55
|70
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|71
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|72
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|75
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:01
|76
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:04
|77
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:06
|79
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:23
|80
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:41
|81
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:00
|82
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|83
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:12
|84
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:18
|85
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:24
|86
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:25
|87
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|88
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:39
|89
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|90
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:07:42
|91
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:44
|92
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|93
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:51
|94
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:52
|95
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:08:41
|96
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|97
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|98
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:44
|99
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:47
|100
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|103
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|104
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|105
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|106
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:54
|107
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:08:58
|109
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:02
|110
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:04
|111
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:14
|112
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:20
|113
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|115
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|117
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|118
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|119
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|120
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|122
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|123
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|124
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|125
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|126
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|127
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|128
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|129
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|130
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|131
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:42
|132
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|133
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|134
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|135
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|136
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|137
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|138
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|139
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|140
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|141
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|142
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|143
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|144
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|146
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:14
|147
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:11:28
|148
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:11:37
|149
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|150
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:56
|151
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:12:52
|152
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:10
|153
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|154
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:13:44
|155
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|156
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|157
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNS
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNS
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|14
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|12
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|10
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|8
|9
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|12
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|13
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|15
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|4
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|2
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|11:15:31
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:20
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:59
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:02
|6
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:00
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:39
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:31
|9
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:06
|10
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:12
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:08:34
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:08:35
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:08:39
|14
|FDJ
|0:10:47
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|0:10:57
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:23
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:23
|18
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:32
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:13:35
|20
|Tinkoff Team
|0:15:42
|21
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:55
|22
|Direct Energie
|0:19:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|42:21:48
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:54
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:34
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:08
|6
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:03:09
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:25
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:34
|9
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:45
|10
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:56
|11
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:03
|12
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:38
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:44
|14
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:55
|15
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:32
|16
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:59
|17
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:26
|18
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:50
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:53
|20
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:10
|21
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:22
|22
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:03
|23
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:09
|25
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:01
|26
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:21
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:22
|28
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:25
|29
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:12:04
|30
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:05
|31
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:54
|32
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:27
|33
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:52
|34
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:39
|35
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:35
|36
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:39
|37
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:23:45
|38
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:24:03
|39
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:24:39
|40
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:50
|41
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:59
|42
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:27:25
|43
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:03
|44
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:31:30
|45
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:31:53
|46
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:39:11
|47
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:52
|48
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:58
|49
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:42:35
|50
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:43:36
|51
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:43:45
|52
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:44:13
|53
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:46:11
|54
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:48:45
|55
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:50:38
|56
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:51:14
|57
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:52:33
|58
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:54:02
|59
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:55:04
|60
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:55:58
|61
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:56:08
|62
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:56:48
|63
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:57:44
|64
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:58:34
|65
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:00:16
|66
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:38
|67
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:02:57
|68
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:04:11
|69
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|1:05:10
|70
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|1:07:15
|71
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|1:08:08
|72
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:43
|73
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|1:08:54
|74
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:09:31
|75
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:11:54
|76
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:12:59
|77
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1:13:05
|78
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:13:18
|79
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1:13:49
|80
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:14:29
|81
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:14:54
|82
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:15:09
|83
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:16:11
|84
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:16:40
|85
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:16:49
|86
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18:47
|87
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:19:08
|88
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:19:25
|89
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:21:02
|90
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|1:21:44
|91
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:21:52
|92
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:22:52
|93
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|94
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:23:06
|95
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|1:23:50
|96
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:23:55
|97
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:24:11
|98
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:24:20
|99
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:25:47
|100
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|1:27:55
|101
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|1:28:00
|102
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|1:28:22
|103
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:28:25
|104
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:28:55
|105
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:29:30
|106
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:30:56
|107
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:20
|108
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:31:50
|109
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:32:43
|110
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:33:17
|111
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|1:33:44
|112
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:34:54
|113
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:35:38
|114
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:36:10
|115
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:36:17
|116
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:36:36
|117
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1:36:46
|118
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:37:03
|119
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:37:42
|120
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|1:38:24
|121
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|1:38:38
|122
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:39:17
|123
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:40:08
|124
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:40:19
|125
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:41:28
|126
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:42:02
|127
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1:42:38
|128
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:43:34
|129
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|1:43:41
|130
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:45:02
|131
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:45:17
|132
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:45:53
|133
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:46:56
|134
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:47:03
|135
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:47:08
|136
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:49:01
|137
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:50:18
|138
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:51:35
|139
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|1:52:54
|140
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:53:26
|141
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|1:54:08
|142
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:54:23
|143
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:55:24
|144
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:55:33
|145
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:56:02
|146
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:58:38
|147
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|1:59:02
|148
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:00:32
|149
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:01:32
|150
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:03:50
|151
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2:04:26
|152
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:04:27
|153
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:05:12
|154
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2:07:11
|155
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|2:07:14
|156
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:07:19
|157
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:07:25
|158
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|2:07:56
|159
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:08:16
|160
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|2:08:31
|161
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|2:08:32
|162
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:09:00
|163
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:10:38
|164
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:11:47
|165
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:13:29
|166
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|2:14:35
|167
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:15:26
|168
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|2:16:17
|169
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:17:45
|170
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:22:09
|171
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:22:46
|172
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:23:28
|173
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:25:28
|174
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:41:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|62
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|59
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|53
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|42
|8
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|37
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|36
|10
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|11
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|31
|12
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|31
|13
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|14
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|15
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|16
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|17
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|21
|18
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|21
|19
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|20
|20
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|21
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|23
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|20
|24
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|20
|25
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|26
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|27
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|28
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|18
|29
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|30
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|18
|31
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|17
|32
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|33
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|34
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|35
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|36
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|37
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|15
|38
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|39
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|40
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|15
|41
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|42
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|43
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|44
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|45
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|46
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|12
|47
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|12
|48
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|49
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|50
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|51
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|52
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|53
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|9
|54
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|9
|55
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|56
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|57
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|58
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|59
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|60
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|61
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|62
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|63
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|64
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|65
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|66
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|67
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|68
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|5
|69
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|5
|70
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|4
|71
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|72
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|73
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|74
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|75
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|76
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|3
|77
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|78
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|79
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|80
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|81
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|82
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|83
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|84
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|85
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|86
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|87
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|88
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|1
|89
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|90
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|91
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|92
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|20
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|4
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|19
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|6
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|7
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|9
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|10
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|12
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|13
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|14
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|15
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|16
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|17
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|18
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|3
|19
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|3
|20
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|21
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|22
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|23
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|2
|24
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|26
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|27
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|28
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|29
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1
|30
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|31
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|32
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|33
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|34
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|4
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|46
|6
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|55
|7
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|66
|8
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|9
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|82
|11
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|82
|12
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|84
|13
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|88
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|96
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|101
|16
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|103
|17
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|18
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|109
|19
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|124
|20
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|127
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|130
|22
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|135
|23
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|148
|24
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|158
|25
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|159
|26
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|171
|27
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|177
|28
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|184
|29
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|184
|30
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|188
|31
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|194
|32
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|206
|33
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|287
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|126:10:13
|2
|Team Sky
|0:04:46
|3
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:32
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:10:38
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:27
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:13
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:24:30
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:37
|9
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:29:09
|10
|IAM Cycling
|0:29:23
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:30:10
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:44:50
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:52:10
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:52:18
|15
|Tinkoff Team
|0:59:01
|16
|Bora-Argon 18
|1:10:57
|17
|Lampre - Merida
|1:17:39
|18
|Dimension Data
|1:19:45
|19
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:21:27
|20
|FDJ
|1:34:00
|21
|Direct Energie
|1:39:13
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:28:28
