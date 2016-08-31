Image 1 of 54 Chris Froome (Sky) wins stage 11 of the 2016 Vuelta a España Image 2 of 54 Chris Froome (Team Sky) out sprints Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to win stage 11 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 54 Ben Hermans (BMC) attacks at the end of stage 11 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 54 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 54 Movistar on the podium as best team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 54 Movistar on the podium as best team star 11 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 54 Tiago Machado (Katusha) combative rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 54 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) Image 9 of 54 Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates his Vuelta stage win Image 10 of 54 Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates his Vuelta Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) continued to slug it out at the Vuelta a Espana, with the two attacking each other and distancing their rivals on the short but steep finish to Pena Cabarga overlooking the northern Cantabria coastline.

Froome managed to kick away and win the stage, just as he did in his break through season back in 2011 but Quintana kept the leader's red jersey and indicated that he is ready to take on Froome whenever the road heads into the mountains.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished third, just six seconds back, with Leopold Konig (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) in the same time. Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge), who tried to revive his overall chances with a solo attack in the final two kilometres, finished eighth at 19 seconds. Thanks to the time bonuses awarded at the finish, Froome moved up to just 54 seconds back on Quintana, with Valverde third overall at 1:05. Chaves is fourth at 2:34 and Contador is fifth at 3:06.

Froome punched the air as he crossed the finish line, happy to win again on the terrible Pena Cabarga climb and happy to be in contention to become only the third rider to win the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana in the same season after Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault.

"I've got some special memories from 2011 here. To add to that here is an incredible feeling," Froome said.

"Quintana is really strong at the moment. He has the leader's jersey and I'm just trying to do as much as I can day by day to get closer to him. I want as much time as I can get, he wants as much time as he can get and that makes the race exciting."

Watch Vuelta a Espana stage 11 highlights video

How it happened

Several riders, including Team Sky opted to warm-up on the rollers before the stage, perhaps worried about the effects of the rest day, an expected fast start and the rolling roads to the Pena Cabarga. Froome was wearing the white jersey of the combined classification due to Nairo Quintana being in the red leader’s jersey.

The stage rolled out of the Museo Jurasico after several riders posed for photographs with the giant dinosaurs. There were two non-starters after Tuesday's rest day, with Silvio Herklotz (Bora-Argon18) and Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) withdrawn from the Vuelta. Clarke rode up Lagos de Covadonga one-handed after crashing on Monday. He was resolved to continue in the Vuelta until he was diagnosed with a fractured scapula and instead headed to Barcelona for possible surgery. Soon after the start his teammate Patrick Bevin also dropped out. Like Clarke, the New Zealander was a faller on Monday. Later in the stage Laurent Pichon (FDJ), who had been ill in recent days abandoned, as did Jose Goncalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).

The pace was high from the start but breakaways were unable to go clear due to the near 50km/h average speed in the opening hour. A big move final got away and was given some freedom after 50km. The riders at the head of the race were all hoping to find the break and get a ride to the foot of the final climb in the hope of targeting the stage victory.

In the move were: Ben Hermans (BMC), Martijn Keizer (Lotto NL-Jumbo), Pello Bilbao, Angel Madrazo (Caja Rural – RGA Seguros), Davide Malacarne (Astana), Koen De Kort and Johannes Fröhlinger (Giant-Alpecin), Kiel Reijnen (Trek - Segafredo), Jan Bakelants, Axel Domont (AG2R - La Mondiale), Tiago Machado, Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha), Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal), Pieter Serry, Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quick Step), Pierre Rolland (Cannonade - Drapac), Jacques Janse van Rensburg, Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data), Jonas Van Genechten (IAM Cycling), Kristin Durasek, Ilya Koshevoy (Lampre - Merida), Cesare Benedetti and Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Argon18).

Movistar took up the chase as race leaders but the 23 worked smoothly and opened a gap of 5:00. The race was at a tipping point with 80km to go but Tinkoff surprisingly took over from Movistar, indicating they and Contador wanted to close the race down. Michael Gogl, Manuele Boaro, Sergio Paulinho and Ivan Rovny took to the front and lead the chase all the way to the foot of the Pena Cabarga. Team Sky, Movistar and Orica-Bike Exchange sat lined out in formation in Tinkoff’s high-speed slipstream. The rest day had clearly helped many on the peloton.

Upfront Tiago Machado (Katusha) attacked alone, tired of too many passengers in the break, but he was pulled back. Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) also tried his hand but the rest of the break pulled him back too. However the break refused to give up as the kilometres counted down but their lead melted gradually and the peloton had them within sight as the road turned right not the 5.6km Pena Cabarga.

Ben Hermans (BMC) and Jan Bakelants (AG2R-La Mondiale) tried to stay away on the early part of the climb but the pace set by the Movistar team was incessant. Hermans dug deep to enjoy some lone glory but he was caught with three kilometres to go as Movistar stayed on the front and Ruben Fernandez again showed his mountain talents.

Chaves goes on the attack





The head of the race became a battle between Quintana and Froome as the crowds cheered from the roadside. The two attacked each other and looked at each other as they tried to land a knockout blow. It didn’t happen this time bit it was a great moment of grand tour racing. In the final hundred metres, Froome used a little extra speed and determination to accelerate and win the sprint to the finish. But it was only the start, not the end of their battle for the Vuelta a Espana.

The next two stages are on rolling roads to Bilbao and then Dantxarinea. Their fight for overall victory will next be seen on the mountain stage in the Pyrenees to Gourette Aubsique.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3:44:47 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:06 4 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:00:08 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:13 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:19 9 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 10 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 11 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:36 12 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:38 13 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 14 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:51 15 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:52 17 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:04 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:09 19 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:12 20 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:21 21 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:01:24 23 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:35 25 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:38 26 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:45 27 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:01:48 28 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:53 29 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:58 30 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:02 31 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:18 32 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 33 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 34 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 35 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:32 36 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:45 37 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 38 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:02:57 39 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 40 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:03:00 41 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:03 42 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:11 43 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:27 44 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 45 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:32 46 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:34 47 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:52 49 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:17 50 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:23 52 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:42 53 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 54 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 55 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 57 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 59 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:04:45 60 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 61 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 62 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:06 64 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:14 65 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:21 67 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:05:37 68 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 69 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:05:55 70 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 71 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 72 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 73 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 74 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 75 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:06:01 76 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:04 77 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:06 79 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:23 80 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:41 81 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:00 82 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 83 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:07:12 84 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:07:18 85 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:24 86 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:25 87 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 88 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:39 89 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 90 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:07:42 91 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:44 92 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 93 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:51 94 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:52 95 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:08:41 96 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 97 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 98 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:44 99 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:47 100 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 102 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 103 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 104 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 105 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 106 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:54 107 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 0:08:58 109 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:02 110 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:04 111 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:14 112 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:20 113 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 114 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 115 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 116 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 117 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 118 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 119 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 120 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 121 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 122 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 123 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 124 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 125 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 126 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 127 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 128 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 129 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 130 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 131 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:42 132 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 133 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 134 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 135 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 136 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 137 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 138 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 139 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 140 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 141 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 142 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 143 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 144 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 146 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:14 147 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:11:28 148 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:11:37 149 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 150 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:56 151 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 0:12:52 152 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:13:10 153 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 154 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:13:44 155 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 156 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 157 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team DNF José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNS Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 DNS Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac DNF Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac DNF Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ

Suances - Sprint - 121.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1

Pena Cabarga - Sprint - Finish - 168.6 KM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 25 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 20 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 14 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 12 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 10 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 8 9 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 6 11 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 12 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 13 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 15 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Pena Cabarga - KOM - Finish - 168.6 KM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 4 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 2 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 11:15:31 2 Movistar Team 0:00:08 3 Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:20 4 BMC Racing Team 0:02:59 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:02 6 Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:00 7 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:39 8 Astana Pro Team 0:05:31 9 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:06 10 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:12 11 IAM Cycling 0:08:34 12 Team Katusha 0:08:35 13 Lotto Soudal 0:08:39 14 FDJ 0:10:47 15 Lampre - Merida 0:10:57 16 Trek-Segafredo 0:11:23 17 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:23 18 Bora-Argon 18 0:13:32 19 Dimension Data 0:13:35 20 Tinkoff Team 0:15:42 21 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:55 22 Direct Energie 0:19:19

General Classification after stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 42:21:48 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:54 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:05 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:34 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:03:08 6 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:03:09 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:25 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:34 9 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:45 10 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:03:56 11 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:03 12 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:38 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:44 14 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:55 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:32 16 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:59 17 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:07:26 18 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:50 19 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:53 20 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:08:10 21 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:22 22 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:03 23 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 24 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:09 25 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:01 26 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:21 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:22 28 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:25 29 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:12:04 30 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:05 31 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:54 32 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:27 33 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:52 34 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:39 35 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:35 36 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:39 37 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:23:45 38 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:24:03 39 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:24:39 40 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:50 41 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:25:59 42 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:27:25 43 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:03 44 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:31:30 45 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:31:53 46 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:11 47 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:52 48 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:58 49 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:42:35 50 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:43:36 51 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:43:45 52 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:44:13 53 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:46:11 54 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:48:45 55 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:50:38 56 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:14 57 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:52:33 58 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:54:02 59 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:55:04 60 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:55:58 61 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:56:08 62 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:56:48 63 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:57:44 64 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:58:34 65 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:00:16 66 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:02:38 67 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:02:57 68 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:04:11 69 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 1:05:10 70 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 1:07:15 71 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 1:08:08 72 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:08:43 73 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 1:08:54 74 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:09:31 75 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:11:54 76 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:12:59 77 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1:13:05 78 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:13:18 79 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:13:49 80 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:14:29 81 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:14:54 82 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:15:09 83 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:16:11 84 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 1:16:40 85 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:16:49 86 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:18:47 87 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:19:08 88 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:19:25 89 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:21:02 90 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 1:21:44 91 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:21:52 92 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:22:52 93 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 94 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 1:23:06 95 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 1:23:50 96 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 1:23:55 97 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 1:24:11 98 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 1:24:20 99 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:25:47 100 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 1:27:55 101 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1:28:00 102 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 1:28:22 103 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:28:25 104 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:28:55 105 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:29:30 106 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:30:56 107 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:31:20 108 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:31:50 109 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:32:43 110 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:33:17 111 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 1:33:44 112 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:34:54 113 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:35:38 114 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:36:10 115 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:36:17 116 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:36:36 117 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:36:46 118 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:37:03 119 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:37:42 120 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 1:38:24 121 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 1:38:38 122 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:39:17 123 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:40:08 124 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:40:19 125 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:41:28 126 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:42:02 127 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1:42:38 128 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:43:34 129 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 1:43:41 130 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:45:02 131 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:45:17 132 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:45:53 133 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:46:56 134 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:47:03 135 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:47:08 136 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 1:49:01 137 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:50:18 138 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:51:35 139 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 1:52:54 140 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:53:26 141 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 1:54:08 142 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:54:23 143 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:55:24 144 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:55:33 145 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:56:02 146 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:58:38 147 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 1:59:02 148 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 2:00:32 149 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 2:01:32 150 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:03:50 151 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2:04:26 152 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2:04:27 153 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:05:12 154 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2:07:11 155 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 2:07:14 156 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:07:19 157 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:07:25 158 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 2:07:56 159 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:08:16 160 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 2:08:31 161 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 2:08:32 162 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 2:09:00 163 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:10:38 164 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:11:47 165 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:13:29 166 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 2:14:35 167 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 2:15:26 168 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 2:16:17 169 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:17:45 170 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:22:09 171 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 2:22:46 172 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 2:23:28 173 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:25:28 174 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 2:41:21

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 81 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 62 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 59 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 53 6 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 44 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 42 8 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 37 9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 36 10 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 11 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 31 12 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 31 13 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 25 14 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 25 15 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 16 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 21 17 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 21 18 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 21 19 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 20 20 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 21 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 23 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 20 24 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 20 25 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 26 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 27 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 28 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 18 29 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 18 30 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 18 31 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 17 32 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 33 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 34 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 16 35 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 16 36 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 16 37 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 15 38 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 39 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 15 40 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 15 41 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 42 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 43 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 44 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 45 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 46 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 12 47 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 12 48 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 10 49 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 10 50 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 10 51 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 52 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 9 53 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 9 54 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 9 55 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 56 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 57 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 7 58 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 59 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 60 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 61 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 62 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 63 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 6 64 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 65 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 66 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 6 67 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 68 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 5 69 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 5 70 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 4 71 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 72 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 73 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 74 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 75 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 76 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 3 77 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 3 78 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 3 79 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 80 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 81 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 82 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 83 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 84 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 2 85 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1 86 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 87 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 88 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1 89 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1 90 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1 91 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1 92 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 21 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 20 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 4 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 19 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 6 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 7 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 10 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 9 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 10 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 12 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 13 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 14 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 15 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 16 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 4 17 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 18 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 3 19 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 3 20 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 21 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 22 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 23 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 2 24 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 26 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2 27 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 28 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 29 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1 30 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 31 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 32 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 33 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 34 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Combined classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 11 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 15 4 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 46 6 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 55 7 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 66 8 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 69 9 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 82 11 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 82 12 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 84 13 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 88 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 96 15 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 101 16 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 103 17 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 108 18 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 109 19 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 124 20 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 127 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 130 22 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 135 23 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 148 24 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 158 25 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 159 26 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 171 27 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 177 28 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 184 29 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 184 30 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 188 31 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 194 32 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 206 33 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 287