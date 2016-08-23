Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Calmejane wins atop San Andre de Teixido

Atapuma takes race lead

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) soloed to victory on stage 4 of the Vuelta a España after forging clear on the final ascent of the Alto Mirador de Veixia. The Frenchman held off the late pursuit of Darwin Atapuma (BMC), who had the considerable consolation of taking possession of the red jersey of race leader.

The stiff second category climb to the line forced a selection in the main peloton, but failed to separate the principal contenders for final overall victory, as Alejandro Valverde, Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange), Chris Froome (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) all finished together, 2:05 down on Calmejane.

Calmejane and Atapuma were part of the 21-man break that formed with a shade over 110 kilometres still to race on the Vuelta's fourth successive day on the rugged roads of Galicia, and though the Colombian began the stage just 1:35 off the red jersey of Ruben Fernandez, Movistar were content to allow them some leeway ahead of the final climb.

When the escapees reached the final 30 kilometres with a buffer of five minutes, it was evident that they would decide the stage honours between them, and the first telling attacks began shortly afterwards. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) laid down his marker by stretching the group out on a long false flat, before Alex Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) zipped clear with 20 kilometres remaining.

Domont hit the base of the Mirador de Veixia with a lead of 30 seconds over his erstwhile companions, but he was reeled in after just two kilometres of climbing. Sensing a lull, the 23-year-old Calmejane belied his inexperience to launch an attack of his own and went clear alone with 9 kilometres to go.

The climb’s long straights meant that Calmejane was never out of sight of his pursuers, but he stuck gamely to his task. Pierre Rolland (Cannondale) gave chase alone, but was unable to make any real inroads into his deficit and he was passed by Atapuma, Ben King (Cannondale) and Andrey Zeits (Astana) in the final three kilometres.

By that point, Atapuma was aware that the Movistar-led peloton was beginning to close in on the break, and he risked missing out on taking over the race lead. The Colombian bounded up the final ramps of the Mirador de Veixia, and even if he was unable to bridge the gap to Calmejane, he knew that every pedal stroke was bringing him closer to the red jersey.

Calmejane had time to sit up and savour his victory as he crossed the finish line alone. A graduate of the Vendée U amateur squad, the youngster from Albi is in his first season in the professional ranks.

"It's a very great feeling. I started the Vuelta with a lot of ideas in my head but to win a stage so soon in the Vuelta is just awesome. Yesterday I was feeling good but only seven guys got in the breakaway and I didn’t think it would go to the finish. But today I just thought: 'Breakaway, breakaway, breakaway' so I would have no regrets," Calmejane said.

"I'm not really a good, good climber, but when the climb is between 10 and 30 minutes, I'm ok. This is my first Vuelta, my first Grand Tour. The goal was to win a stage. And now everything else is a bonus. I feel very good."

Atapuma out-sprinted King and Zeits for second place on the stage, 15 seconds down on Calmejane, and he then had to endure a nervous wait as the reduced group of overall contenders made its way towards the finish. Overnight leader Ruben Fernandez was among the many riders distanced on the final climb, and though Valverde launched a long, long sprint in the finishing straight, enough time had ticked by for Atapuma to celebrate the beginning of his tenure in red.

How it unfolded

There was no gentle start to proceedings as the peloton left Betanzos on Tuesday morning, as it took the bones of two hours of racing before the break of the day finally established itself. The ever-aggressive Thomas De Gendt led a group off the front on the stage's first climb, the Alto Da Serra Capela, but they were brought back soon afterwards, while a later move featuring the red jersey Fernandez was promptly snuffed out.

De Gendt finally wriggled clear ahead of the second ascent, the Alto Monte Caxado, and he was joined by Darwin Atapuma (BMC), Andrey Zeits (Astana), Nikias Arndt (Giant Alpecin), Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep), Ben King (Cannondale-Drapac), Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac), Nathan Haas (Dimension Data), Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data), Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling), Marcel Wyss (IAM Cycling), Tsgabu Grmay, (Lampre Merida), Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Cesare Benedetti (Bora Argon 18), Scott Thwaites (Bora Argon 18), Angel Madrazo (Caja Rural), Jaime Roson (Caja Rural), Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie), Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin), Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) and Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo).

Movistar was content to allow the escapees to sally clear, and despite its unwieldy size, the group had built up a lead of five minutes by the time it reached the final 30 kilometres. At that point, Movistar began to wind up the pace at the front of the peloton, and they were helped, too, by the efforts of Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff) in the service of Contador.

Once on the climb proper, Movistar were again to the fore, setting a pace that shelled rider after rider off the back of the peloton, but gave precious little leeway to anyone seeking to attack off the front. Kennaugh was the only man to break the deadlock, but the Manxman's effort proved a cameo rather than a turning point.

Froome, Valverde, Chaves, Quintana and Contador – who had so struggled on Monday – all reached the summit together, mindful that greater challenges lie ahead. In the general classification, Valverde is second overall, 29 seconds down on Atapuma, while Froome lies a further four seconds back in third, with Chaves and Quintana just behind.
Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie4:05:19
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
3Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
4Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:00:23
6Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:24
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:33
8Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:37
9Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:40
10Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:00:42
11Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
12Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:46
13Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:49
14Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:55
15Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:04
16Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:35
17Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:01:38
18Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:01:42
20Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:06
21Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
22Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
23Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
24Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
25Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
27Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
28David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
30Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
32Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
33Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:10
34Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:02:12
35Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:22
36Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
38Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:29
40Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
41Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
42Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
43Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
44Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
46Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
48Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:02:39
49George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:40
50Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
51Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
52Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:50
53Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
56Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:55
57Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
58Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:16
59Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:03:19
60Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:22
61Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
62Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:45
63Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:18
64Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:05:08
65Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
66Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:25
67Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:06
68Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:06:56
69Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
70José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:31
71Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
72Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:01
73Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
74Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
75Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:38
76Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:30
77Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:02
78Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
79David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
80Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
81Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
82Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
83Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
84Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
85Sebastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:54
86Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
87Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
88Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
89Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
91Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
92Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
94Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
95Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
96David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
97Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
99Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
100Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
101Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
102François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
104Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
105Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
106Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
107Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
108Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
109Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
110Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
112Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
113Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
114Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
115Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
116Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
117Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
118Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
119Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
120Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
121Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
122Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
123Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
124Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
125Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
126Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
127Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
128Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
130Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
131Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
132Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
133Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
134Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
135Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
136Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
137Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
138Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
139Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
140Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
141Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
142Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
143Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
144Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
145Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
146Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
147Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
148José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
149Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
150Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
151Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
152Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
153Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
154Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
155Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
156Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
157Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
158Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
159Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
160Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
161Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
162Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
163Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
164Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
165Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
166Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
167Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
168Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
169Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
170Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
171Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
172Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
173Sven Erik Bystr¿m (Nor) Team Katusha
174Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
175Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
176Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
177Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
178Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
179Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:10
180Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
181Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
182Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:16:37
183Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:58
184Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:19:03
185Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:18
186Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
187Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:19:49
188Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
189Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
190Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:40
191Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
192Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
193Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
194Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
195Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:30:41
DNFVicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
DNFFederico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida

Sprint 1 - Rúa Cuartel, Dcha. Av. Zumalacárregui - 149.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step4pts
2Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Finish Line Points - Alto Mirador De Veixia. - 163.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie25pts
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team20
3Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac16
4Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data12
6Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac9
8Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin8
9Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
10Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 186
11Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling5
12Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
13Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data3
14Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
15Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

KOM 1 - Alto Da Serra Capela. - 28.0 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1

KOM 2 - Alto Monte Caxado. - 58.3 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

KOM 3 - Alto Mirador De Veixia. - 163.5 Km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5pts
2Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
3Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale Pro Cycling12:18:51
2Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:54
3Dimension Data0:00:58
4Bora-Argon 180:01:48
5BMC Racing Team0:01:56
6Astana Pro Team0:02:10
7Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:50
8Direct Energie0:02:51
9Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:53
10IAM Cycling0:03:01
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:29
12Team Sky0:03:30
13Movistar Team0:03:40
14AG2R La Mondiale0:03:51
15Lotto Soudal0:03:56
16Trek-Segafredo0:05:47
17Team Katusha0:07:50
18Tinkoff Team0:09:28
19Lampre - Merida0:12:56
20Orica-BikeExchange0:13:11
21Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:31
22FDJ0:29:23

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team13:23:10
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:29
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:33
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:39
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
6Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:08
7Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:11
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:01:13
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:15
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:23
11Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:24
12Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:36
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:01:53
14David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:56
15Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:08
16Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
17Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:14
18Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:18
19Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:28
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:35
21Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:36
22Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:02:42
23Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:44
24Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:46
25Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:51
26José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:02:52
27Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
28Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:02:54
29Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:58
30Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:09
31Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:10
32George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
33Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:03:11
34Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:12
35Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:23
36Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:31
37Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:03:36
38Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:43
39Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:45
40Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:50
41Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:57
43Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:04:00
44Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:06
45Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:14
46Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:04:19
47Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:28
48Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:39
49Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:43
50Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:50
52Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:16
53Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:07:25
54Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:13
55Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:23
56Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:08:24
57Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:44
58Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:08:51
59Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:53
60Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:09:06
61Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:09
62Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:54
63Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:33
64Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:37
65Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:01
66Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:12:02
67Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:08
68José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:04
69Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:39
70Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:13:44
71Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:51
72Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:14:03
73Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:14:11
74Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
75Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:14:20
76Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:21
77Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:19
78Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:15:36
79José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:37
80Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:38
81Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:16:09
82Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:16:27
83Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:31
84Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:42
85Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:16:49
86Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:06
87Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:17:07
88Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:20
89Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:17:44
90Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:17:48
91Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:18:05
92Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:18:25
93Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:18:28
94Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:47
95Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:54
96Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:19:09
97Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:19:11
98Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:19:16
99Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:19:25
100Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange0:19:33
101Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:39
102Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:19:57
103Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:20:39
104Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:21:18
105Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:21:38
106Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:07
107Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:16
108Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
109François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:24
110Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:22:48
111Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:23:13
112Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:23:15
113Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:23:36
114Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:23:58
115Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:24:02
116Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:03
117Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:12
118Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:19
119Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:24:37
120Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:24:50
121Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:25:24
122Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:44
123Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:25:54
124Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:26:12
125Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:23
126Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:24
127Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:26:32
128Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:41
129Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:27:02
130Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:27:17
131Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:23
132Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:27:46
133Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:27:50
134Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:28:00
135Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:28:05
136Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:28:16
137Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:28:51
138Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
139Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:28:55
140Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:28:59
141Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:05
142Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie0:29:33
143David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:29:34
144Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:29:41
145Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
146Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:50
147Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:51
148Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:30:12
149Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
150Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:30:28
151Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:30:33
152Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:30:54
153Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:31:14
154Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:16
155Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:17
156Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:31:25
157Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:50
158Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
159Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:31:52
160Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:32:10
161Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange0:32:13
162Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:32:16
163Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:32:22
164Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:32:23
165Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:32:31
166Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:32:56
167Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:33:14
168Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:33:19
169Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
170Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:33:43
171Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:33:46
172Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:33:51
173Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:34:06
174David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:34:08
175Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange0:34:18
176Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:34:44
177Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:34:46
178Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:34:58
179Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:35:00
180Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:35:13
181Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:20
182Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:35:28
183Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
184Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange0:36:16
185Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:36:18
186Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:36:20
187Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha0:36:50
188Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:37:19
189Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:38:27
190Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:38:47
191Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:38:54
192Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:26
193Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:41:54
194Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:44:19
195Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:52:40

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ26pts
2Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie25
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step25
4Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team20
5Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team20
6Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
7Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac18
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16
9Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange16
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky14
11Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky14
13Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange12
14Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data12
15Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling12
16Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
17Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
18Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data10
19Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data9
20Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac9
21Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo9
22Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team8
23Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin8
24Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha8
25Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team7
26Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
27Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team7
28Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step6
29Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 186
30Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ6
31Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
32Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling5
33Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange5
34Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
35Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step4
36Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
37Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
38Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
39Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
40Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data3
41Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida3
42Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha3
43Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
44Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
45Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling2
46Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
47Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ2
48Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1
49Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
50Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
51Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1
52Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1

Mountains Cassification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ10pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
3Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5
4Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
5Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
6Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ3
7Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team3
8Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
9Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha2
10Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
11Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1
13Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
14Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
15Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
16Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1

Combined Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie16
3Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team20
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team22
5Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac65
6Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA81
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ92
8Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18106
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal121
10Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step121
11Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling127
12Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ217
13Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie247

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team39:10:12
2BMC Racing Team0:00:52
3Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
4Team Sky0:01:05
5Etixx - Quick Step0:01:43
6Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:36
7Dimension Data
8IAM Cycling0:03:55
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:13
10Lotto Nl -Jumbo0:04:24
11AG2R La Mondiale0:04:27
12Direct Energie0:04:35
13Lotto Soudal0:05:17
14Trek - Segafredo0:06:32
15Astana Pro Team0:06:36
16Bora-Argon 180:07:09
17Team Katusha0:08:37
18Orica BikeExchange0:14:10
19Tinkoff0:15:43
20Lampre - Merida0:16:09
21FDJ0:36:11
22Team Giant Alpecin0:48:41

