Vuelta a Espana: Calmejane wins atop San Andre de Teixido
Atapuma takes race lead
Stage 4: Betanzos - San Andre de Teixido
Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) soloed to victory on stage 4 of the Vuelta a España after forging clear on the final ascent of the Alto Mirador de Veixia. The Frenchman held off the late pursuit of Darwin Atapuma (BMC), who had the considerable consolation of taking possession of the red jersey of race leader.
The stiff second category climb to the line forced a selection in the main peloton, but failed to separate the principal contenders for final overall victory, as Alejandro Valverde, Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange), Chris Froome (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) all finished together, 2:05 down on Calmejane.
Calmejane and Atapuma were part of the 21-man break that formed with a shade over 110 kilometres still to race on the Vuelta's fourth successive day on the rugged roads of Galicia, and though the Colombian began the stage just 1:35 off the red jersey of Ruben Fernandez, Movistar were content to allow them some leeway ahead of the final climb.
When the escapees reached the final 30 kilometres with a buffer of five minutes, it was evident that they would decide the stage honours between them, and the first telling attacks began shortly afterwards. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) laid down his marker by stretching the group out on a long false flat, before Alex Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) zipped clear with 20 kilometres remaining.
Domont hit the base of the Mirador de Veixia with a lead of 30 seconds over his erstwhile companions, but he was reeled in after just two kilometres of climbing. Sensing a lull, the 23-year-old Calmejane belied his inexperience to launch an attack of his own and went clear alone with 9 kilometres to go.
The climb’s long straights meant that Calmejane was never out of sight of his pursuers, but he stuck gamely to his task. Pierre Rolland (Cannondale) gave chase alone, but was unable to make any real inroads into his deficit and he was passed by Atapuma, Ben King (Cannondale) and Andrey Zeits (Astana) in the final three kilometres.
By that point, Atapuma was aware that the Movistar-led peloton was beginning to close in on the break, and he risked missing out on taking over the race lead. The Colombian bounded up the final ramps of the Mirador de Veixia, and even if he was unable to bridge the gap to Calmejane, he knew that every pedal stroke was bringing him closer to the red jersey.
Calmejane had time to sit up and savour his victory as he crossed the finish line alone. A graduate of the Vendée U amateur squad, the youngster from Albi is in his first season in the professional ranks.
"It's a very great feeling. I started the Vuelta with a lot of ideas in my head but to win a stage so soon in the Vuelta is just awesome. Yesterday I was feeling good but only seven guys got in the breakaway and I didn’t think it would go to the finish. But today I just thought: 'Breakaway, breakaway, breakaway' so I would have no regrets," Calmejane said.
"I'm not really a good, good climber, but when the climb is between 10 and 30 minutes, I'm ok. This is my first Vuelta, my first Grand Tour. The goal was to win a stage. And now everything else is a bonus. I feel very good."
Atapuma out-sprinted King and Zeits for second place on the stage, 15 seconds down on Calmejane, and he then had to endure a nervous wait as the reduced group of overall contenders made its way towards the finish. Overnight leader Ruben Fernandez was among the many riders distanced on the final climb, and though Valverde launched a long, long sprint in the finishing straight, enough time had ticked by for Atapuma to celebrate the beginning of his tenure in red.
How it unfolded
There was no gentle start to proceedings as the peloton left Betanzos on Tuesday morning, as it took the bones of two hours of racing before the break of the day finally established itself. The ever-aggressive Thomas De Gendt led a group off the front on the stage's first climb, the Alto Da Serra Capela, but they were brought back soon afterwards, while a later move featuring the red jersey Fernandez was promptly snuffed out.
De Gendt finally wriggled clear ahead of the second ascent, the Alto Monte Caxado, and he was joined by Darwin Atapuma (BMC), Andrey Zeits (Astana), Nikias Arndt (Giant Alpecin), Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep), Ben King (Cannondale-Drapac), Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac), Nathan Haas (Dimension Data), Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data), Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling), Marcel Wyss (IAM Cycling), Tsgabu Grmay, (Lampre Merida), Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Cesare Benedetti (Bora Argon 18), Scott Thwaites (Bora Argon 18), Angel Madrazo (Caja Rural), Jaime Roson (Caja Rural), Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie), Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin), Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) and Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo).
Movistar was content to allow the escapees to sally clear, and despite its unwieldy size, the group had built up a lead of five minutes by the time it reached the final 30 kilometres. At that point, Movistar began to wind up the pace at the front of the peloton, and they were helped, too, by the efforts of Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff) in the service of Contador.
Once on the climb proper, Movistar were again to the fore, setting a pace that shelled rider after rider off the back of the peloton, but gave precious little leeway to anyone seeking to attack off the front. Kennaugh was the only man to break the deadlock, but the Manxman's effort proved a cameo rather than a turning point.
Froome, Valverde, Chaves, Quintana and Contador – who had so struggled on Monday – all reached the summit together, mindful that greater challenges lie ahead. In the general classification, Valverde is second overall, 29 seconds down on Atapuma, while Froome lies a further four seconds back in third, with Chaves and Quintana just behind.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:05:19
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:00:23
|6
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:24
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|8
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:37
|9
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:40
|10
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:42
|11
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|12
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:46
|13
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:49
|14
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:55
|15
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:04
|16
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:35
|17
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:38
|18
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:42
|20
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|21
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|22
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|24
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|25
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|27
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|28
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|30
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|33
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:10
|34
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:12
|35
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:22
|36
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|38
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:29
|40
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|41
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|43
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|44
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:39
|49
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:40
|50
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|51
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|52
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:50
|53
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:55
|57
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:16
|59
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:19
|60
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:22
|61
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:45
|63
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:18
|64
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:08
|65
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|66
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:25
|67
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:06
|68
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:06:56
|69
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|70
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:31
|71
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:01
|73
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|75
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:38
|76
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:30
|77
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:02
|78
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|79
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|80
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|81
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|82
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|83
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|84
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Sebastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:54
|86
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|92
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|94
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|96
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|97
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|100
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|101
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|102
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|104
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|105
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|106
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|107
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|108
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|109
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|110
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|112
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|114
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|115
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|116
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|117
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|118
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|119
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|120
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|121
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|122
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|123
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|124
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|125
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|126
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|127
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|128
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|133
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|134
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|135
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|136
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|138
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|139
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|140
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|141
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|142
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|143
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|144
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|145
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|146
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|147
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|148
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|149
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|150
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|151
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|152
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|153
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|154
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|155
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|156
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|157
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|158
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|159
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|160
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|161
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|162
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|163
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|164
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|165
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|166
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|167
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|168
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|169
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|170
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|171
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|172
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|173
|Sven Erik Bystr¿m (Nor) Team Katusha
|174
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|175
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|176
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|177
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|178
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|179
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:10
|180
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|181
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|182
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:16:37
|183
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:58
|184
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:19:03
|185
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:18
|186
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|187
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:19:49
|188
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|189
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|190
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:40
|191
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|192
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|193
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|194
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|195
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:30:41
|DNF
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|20
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|4
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|12
|6
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|8
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|9
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|10
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|11
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|5
|12
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|13
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|14
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|15
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|pts
|2
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|3
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12:18:51
|2
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:54
|3
|Dimension Data
|0:00:58
|4
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:48
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:56
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:10
|7
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:50
|8
|Direct Energie
|0:02:51
|9
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:53
|10
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:01
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:29
|12
|Team Sky
|0:03:30
|13
|Movistar Team
|0:03:40
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:51
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:56
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:47
|17
|Team Katusha
|0:07:50
|18
|Tinkoff Team
|0:09:28
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|0:12:56
|20
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:13:11
|21
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:31
|22
|FDJ
|0:29:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|13:23:10
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:33
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:39
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:08
|7
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:11
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:01:13
|9
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:15
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:23
|11
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:24
|12
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:53
|14
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:56
|15
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:08
|16
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|17
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:14
|18
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:18
|19
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:28
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:35
|21
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:36
|22
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:02:42
|23
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:44
|24
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:46
|25
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:51
|26
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:52
|27
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:54
|29
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:58
|30
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:09
|31
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:10
|32
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|33
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:11
|34
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:12
|35
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:23
|36
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:31
|37
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:36
|38
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:43
|39
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:45
|40
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:50
|41
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:57
|43
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:04:00
|44
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:06
|45
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:14
|46
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:04:19
|47
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:28
|48
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:39
|49
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:43
|50
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:50
|52
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:16
|53
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:25
|54
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:13
|55
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:23
|56
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:08:24
|57
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:44
|58
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:08:51
|59
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:53
|60
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:06
|61
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:09
|62
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:54
|63
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:33
|64
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:37
|65
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:01
|66
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:12:02
|67
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:08
|68
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:04
|69
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:39
|70
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:44
|71
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:51
|72
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:14:03
|73
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:11
|74
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|75
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:14:20
|76
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:21
|77
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:19
|78
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:15:36
|79
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:37
|80
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:38
|81
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:16:09
|82
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:16:27
|83
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:31
|84
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:42
|85
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:16:49
|86
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:06
|87
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:07
|88
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:20
|89
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:17:44
|90
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:48
|91
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:05
|92
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:25
|93
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:28
|94
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:47
|95
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:54
|96
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:09
|97
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:11
|98
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:19:16
|99
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:19:25
|100
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:19:33
|101
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:39
|102
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:19:57
|103
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:20:39
|104
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:18
|105
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:38
|106
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:07
|107
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:16
|108
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|109
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:24
|110
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:22:48
|111
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:23:13
|112
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:23:15
|113
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:23:36
|114
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:58
|115
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:24:02
|116
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:03
|117
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:12
|118
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:19
|119
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:37
|120
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:24:50
|121
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:25:24
|122
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:44
|123
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:25:54
|124
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:26:12
|125
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:23
|126
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:24
|127
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:26:32
|128
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:41
|129
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:27:02
|130
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:17
|131
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:23
|132
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:46
|133
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:27:50
|134
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:28:00
|135
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:28:05
|136
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:28:16
|137
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:28:51
|138
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|139
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:28:55
|140
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:28:59
|141
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:05
|142
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|0:29:33
|143
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:29:34
|144
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:29:41
|145
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|146
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:50
|147
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:51
|148
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:30:12
|149
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:30:28
|151
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:30:33
|152
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|0:30:54
|153
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:31:14
|154
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:16
|155
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:17
|156
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:31:25
|157
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:50
|158
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|159
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:31:52
|160
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:32:10
|161
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:32:13
|162
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:32:16
|163
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:32:22
|164
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:32:23
|165
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:32:31
|166
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:32:56
|167
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:33:14
|168
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:33:19
|169
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|170
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:33:43
|171
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:33:46
|172
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:33:51
|173
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:34:06
|174
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:34:08
|175
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:34:18
|176
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:34:44
|177
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:46
|178
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:34:58
|179
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:35:00
|180
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:35:13
|181
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:20
|182
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:35:28
|183
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|184
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:36:16
|185
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:36:18
|186
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:36:20
|187
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|0:36:50
|188
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:37:19
|189
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:38:27
|190
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:38:47
|191
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:38:54
|192
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:26
|193
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:54
|194
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:44:19
|195
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:52:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|26
|pts
|2
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|4
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|20
|5
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|6
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|7
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|9
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|11
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|12
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|14
|13
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|12
|14
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|12
|15
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|12
|16
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|17
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|18
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|10
|19
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|9
|20
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|21
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|22
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|8
|23
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|24
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|8
|25
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|7
|26
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|27
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|7
|28
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|29
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|30
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|31
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|32
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|5
|33
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|5
|34
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|35
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|36
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|37
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|38
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|39
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|40
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|41
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|3
|42
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|43
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|44
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|45
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|46
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|47
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|2
|48
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|49
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|50
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|51
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|1
|52
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|3
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|4
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|5
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|6
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|3
|7
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|3
|8
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|9
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|10
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|11
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|13
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|14
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|15
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|16
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|3
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|5
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|65
|6
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|81
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|92
|8
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|106
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|121
|10
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|121
|11
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|127
|12
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|217
|13
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|247
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|39:10:12
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:52
|3
|Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|4
|Team Sky
|0:01:05
|5
|Etixx - Quick Step
|0:01:43
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:36
|7
|Dimension Data
|8
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:55
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:13
|10
|Lotto Nl -Jumbo
|0:04:24
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:27
|12
|Direct Energie
|0:04:35
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:17
|14
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:06:32
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:36
|16
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:09
|17
|Team Katusha
|0:08:37
|18
|Orica BikeExchange
|0:14:10
|19
|Tinkoff
|0:15:43
|20
|Lampre - Merida
|0:16:09
|21
|FDJ
|0:36:11
|22
|Team Giant Alpecin
|0:48:41
