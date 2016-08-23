Image 1 of 46 Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) celebrates his victory at the Vuelta a Espana Image 2 of 46 Tinkoff lead the bunch during stage 4 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 46 Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) celebrates winning stage 4 at the (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 46 Darwin Atapuma finishes stage 4 at the Vuelta ahead of Ben King. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 46 Zdenek Stybar finishes the Vuelta's fourth stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 46 Zdenek Stybar finishes the Vuelta's fourth stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 46 Alejandro Valverde finishes stage 4 ahead of Esteban Chaves and Chris Froome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 46 Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) wins stage 4 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 46 Movistar riders on the stage 4 podium for best team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 46 Darwin Atapuma finished second on stage 4 at the Vuelta and seized the overall lead. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 46 Ben King rides toward his third-place finish during the Vuelta's fourth stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 46 Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) attacks from the breakaway (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 46 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 46 Astana in the bunch during stage 4 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 46 Darwin Atapuma in white after stage 4 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 46 Darwin Atapuma in red after stage 4 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 46 Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) on the Vuelta's stage 4 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 46 Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) on his way to winning stage 4 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 46 Ben King (Cannondale-Drapac) finished third on the stage 4 at the Vuelta. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 46 Darwin Atapuma and Ben King finish stage 4 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 46 A stuffed prize for Atapuma after stage 4 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 46 Darwin Atapuma in red after stage 4 at the Vuelta Image 23 of 46 Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) on the stage 4 podium at the Vuelta Image 24 of 46 Ruben Fernandez (Movistar) only got to wear the red jersey for a day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 46 Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) wins alone Image 26 of 46 Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) wins stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana Image 27 of 46 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 46 The break of the day held off the peloton yet again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 46 Movistar lead the peloton for much of the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 46 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) leads the break of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 46 Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) was in the break and went on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 46 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 46 The wind turned the turbines and lined out the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 46 The hills tested the break and the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 46 Ruben Fernandez (Movistar) in red (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 46 Movistar rode in formation to protect Quintana and Valverde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 46 The peloton again raced along the stunning Spanish coastline (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 46 Belgian national champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 46 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 46 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) fought on despite losing three teeth in a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 46 Chris Froome leads Team Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 46 The riders await the start Image 43 of 46 Chris Froome (Team Sky) Image 44 of 46 The Vuelta a Espana peloton is given a cheer Image 45 of 46 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) was all smiles despite a difficult start to his Vuelta Image 46 of 46 The peloton rolls out from the start

Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) soloed to victory on stage 4 of the Vuelta a España after forging clear on the final ascent of the Alto Mirador de Veixia. The Frenchman held off the late pursuit of Darwin Atapuma (BMC), who had the considerable consolation of taking possession of the red jersey of race leader.

The stiff second category climb to the line forced a selection in the main peloton, but failed to separate the principal contenders for final overall victory, as Alejandro Valverde, Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange), Chris Froome (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) all finished together, 2:05 down on Calmejane.

Calmejane and Atapuma were part of the 21-man break that formed with a shade over 110 kilometres still to race on the Vuelta's fourth successive day on the rugged roads of Galicia, and though the Colombian began the stage just 1:35 off the red jersey of Ruben Fernandez, Movistar were content to allow them some leeway ahead of the final climb.

When the escapees reached the final 30 kilometres with a buffer of five minutes, it was evident that they would decide the stage honours between them, and the first telling attacks began shortly afterwards. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) laid down his marker by stretching the group out on a long false flat, before Alex Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) zipped clear with 20 kilometres remaining.

Domont hit the base of the Mirador de Veixia with a lead of 30 seconds over his erstwhile companions, but he was reeled in after just two kilometres of climbing. Sensing a lull, the 23-year-old Calmejane belied his inexperience to launch an attack of his own and went clear alone with 9 kilometres to go.

The climb’s long straights meant that Calmejane was never out of sight of his pursuers, but he stuck gamely to his task. Pierre Rolland (Cannondale) gave chase alone, but was unable to make any real inroads into his deficit and he was passed by Atapuma, Ben King (Cannondale) and Andrey Zeits (Astana) in the final three kilometres.

By that point, Atapuma was aware that the Movistar-led peloton was beginning to close in on the break, and he risked missing out on taking over the race lead. The Colombian bounded up the final ramps of the Mirador de Veixia, and even if he was unable to bridge the gap to Calmejane, he knew that every pedal stroke was bringing him closer to the red jersey.

Calmejane had time to sit up and savour his victory as he crossed the finish line alone. A graduate of the Vendée U amateur squad, the youngster from Albi is in his first season in the professional ranks.

"It's a very great feeling. I started the Vuelta with a lot of ideas in my head but to win a stage so soon in the Vuelta is just awesome. Yesterday I was feeling good but only seven guys got in the breakaway and I didn’t think it would go to the finish. But today I just thought: 'Breakaway, breakaway, breakaway' so I would have no regrets," Calmejane said.

"I'm not really a good, good climber, but when the climb is between 10 and 30 minutes, I'm ok. This is my first Vuelta, my first Grand Tour. The goal was to win a stage. And now everything else is a bonus. I feel very good."

Atapuma out-sprinted King and Zeits for second place on the stage, 15 seconds down on Calmejane, and he then had to endure a nervous wait as the reduced group of overall contenders made its way towards the finish. Overnight leader Ruben Fernandez was among the many riders distanced on the final climb, and though Valverde launched a long, long sprint in the finishing straight, enough time had ticked by for Atapuma to celebrate the beginning of his tenure in red.

How it unfolded

There was no gentle start to proceedings as the peloton left Betanzos on Tuesday morning, as it took the bones of two hours of racing before the break of the day finally established itself. The ever-aggressive Thomas De Gendt led a group off the front on the stage's first climb, the Alto Da Serra Capela, but they were brought back soon afterwards, while a later move featuring the red jersey Fernandez was promptly snuffed out.

De Gendt finally wriggled clear ahead of the second ascent, the Alto Monte Caxado, and he was joined by Darwin Atapuma (BMC), Andrey Zeits (Astana), Nikias Arndt (Giant Alpecin), Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep), Ben King (Cannondale-Drapac), Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac), Nathan Haas (Dimension Data), Merhawi Kudus (Dimension Data), Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling), Marcel Wyss (IAM Cycling), Tsgabu Grmay, (Lampre Merida), Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Cesare Benedetti (Bora Argon 18), Scott Thwaites (Bora Argon 18), Angel Madrazo (Caja Rural), Jaime Roson (Caja Rural), Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie), Chad Haga (Giant-Alpecin), Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) and Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo).

Movistar was content to allow the escapees to sally clear, and despite its unwieldy size, the group had built up a lead of five minutes by the time it reached the final 30 kilometres. At that point, Movistar began to wind up the pace at the front of the peloton, and they were helped, too, by the efforts of Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff) in the service of Contador.

Once on the climb proper, Movistar were again to the fore, setting a pace that shelled rider after rider off the back of the peloton, but gave precious little leeway to anyone seeking to attack off the front. Kennaugh was the only man to break the deadlock, but the Manxman's effort proved a cameo rather than a turning point.

Froome, Valverde, Chaves, Quintana and Contador – who had so struggled on Monday – all reached the summit together, mindful that greater challenges lie ahead. In the general classification, Valverde is second overall, 29 seconds down on Atapuma, while Froome lies a further four seconds back in third, with Chaves and Quintana just behind.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 4:05:19 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 3 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:19 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:00:23 6 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:24 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:33 8 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:37 9 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:40 10 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:42 11 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 12 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:46 13 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:49 14 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:55 15 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:04 16 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:35 17 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:38 18 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:01:42 20 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:06 21 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 22 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 23 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 24 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 25 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 27 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 28 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 30 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 32 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 33 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:10 34 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:12 35 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:22 36 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 38 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:29 40 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 41 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 42 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 43 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 44 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 46 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 48 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:02:39 49 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:40 50 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 51 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 52 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:50 53 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 56 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:55 57 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:16 59 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:19 60 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:22 61 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 62 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:45 63 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:18 64 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:05:08 65 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 66 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:25 67 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:06 68 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:06:56 69 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 70 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:31 71 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:01 73 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 75 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:38 76 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:30 77 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:02 78 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 79 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 80 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 81 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 82 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 83 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 84 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 85 Sebastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:54 86 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 87 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 88 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 89 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 91 Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 92 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 94 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 96 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 97 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 98 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 99 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 100 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 101 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 102 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 104 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 105 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 106 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 107 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 108 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 109 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 110 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 112 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 113 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 114 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 115 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 116 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 117 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 118 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 119 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 120 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 121 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 122 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 123 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 124 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 125 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 126 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 127 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 128 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 130 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 131 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 132 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 133 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 134 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 135 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 136 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 137 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 138 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 139 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 140 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 141 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 142 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 143 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 144 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 145 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 146 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 147 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 148 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 149 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 150 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 151 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 152 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 153 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 154 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 155 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 156 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 157 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 158 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 159 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 160 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 161 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 162 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 163 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 164 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 165 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 166 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 167 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 168 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 169 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 170 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 171 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 172 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 173 Sven Erik Bystr¿m (Nor) Team Katusha 174 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 175 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 176 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 177 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 178 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 179 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:10 180 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 181 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 182 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:16:37 183 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:58 184 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:19:03 185 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:18 186 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 187 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:19:49 188 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 189 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 190 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:21:40 191 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 192 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 193 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 194 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 195 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:30:41 DNF Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling DNF Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida

Sprint 1 - Rúa Cuartel, Dcha. Av. Zumalacárregui - 149.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 pts 2 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Finish Line Points - Alto Mirador De Veixia. - 163.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 25 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 20 3 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 16 4 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 12 6 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 9 8 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 9 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 10 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 6 11 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 5 12 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 13 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 3 14 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 15 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

KOM 1 - Alto Da Serra Capela. - 28.0 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1

KOM 2 - Alto Monte Caxado. - 58.3 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

KOM 3 - Alto Mirador De Veixia. - 163.5 Km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 pts 2 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 3 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale Pro Cycling 12:18:51 2 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:54 3 Dimension Data 0:00:58 4 Bora-Argon 18 0:01:48 5 BMC Racing Team 0:01:56 6 Astana Pro Team 0:02:10 7 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:50 8 Direct Energie 0:02:51 9 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:53 10 IAM Cycling 0:03:01 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:29 12 Team Sky 0:03:30 13 Movistar Team 0:03:40 14 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:51 15 Lotto Soudal 0:03:56 16 Trek-Segafredo 0:05:47 17 Team Katusha 0:07:50 18 Tinkoff Team 0:09:28 19 Lampre - Merida 0:12:56 20 Orica-BikeExchange 0:13:11 21 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:31 22 FDJ 0:29:23

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 13:23:10 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:29 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:33 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:39 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:08 7 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:11 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:01:13 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:15 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:23 11 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:24 12 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:36 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:01:53 14 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:56 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:08 16 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 17 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:14 18 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:18 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:28 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:35 21 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:36 22 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:02:42 23 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:44 24 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:46 25 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:51 26 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:52 27 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 28 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:02:54 29 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:58 30 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:09 31 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:10 32 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 33 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:03:11 34 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:12 35 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:23 36 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:31 37 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:36 38 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:43 39 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:45 40 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:50 41 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:57 43 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:00 44 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:06 45 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:14 46 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:04:19 47 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:28 48 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:39 49 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:43 50 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:50 52 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:16 53 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:07:25 54 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:13 55 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:23 56 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:08:24 57 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:44 58 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:08:51 59 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:53 60 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:09:06 61 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:09 62 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:54 63 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:33 64 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:37 65 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:01 66 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:12:02 67 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:08 68 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:04 69 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:39 70 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:44 71 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:51 72 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:14:03 73 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:14:11 74 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 75 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:14:20 76 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:21 77 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:19 78 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:15:36 79 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:37 80 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:38 81 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:16:09 82 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:16:27 83 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:31 84 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:42 85 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:16:49 86 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:06 87 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:07 88 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:20 89 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:17:44 90 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:17:48 91 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:18:05 92 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:18:25 93 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:28 94 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:47 95 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:54 96 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:09 97 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:19:11 98 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:19:16 99 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:19:25 100 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 0:19:33 101 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:39 102 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:19:57 103 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:20:39 104 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:18 105 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:38 106 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:07 107 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:16 108 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 109 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:24 110 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:22:48 111 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:23:13 112 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:23:15 113 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:23:36 114 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:23:58 115 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:24:02 116 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:03 117 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:12 118 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:19 119 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:37 120 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:24:50 121 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:25:24 122 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:44 123 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:25:54 124 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:26:12 125 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:23 126 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:24 127 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:26:32 128 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:41 129 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:27:02 130 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:27:17 131 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:23 132 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:27:46 133 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:27:50 134 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:28:00 135 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:28:05 136 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:28:16 137 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:28:51 138 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 139 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:28:55 140 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:28:59 141 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:05 142 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 0:29:33 143 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:29:34 144 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:29:41 145 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 146 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:50 147 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:51 148 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:30:12 149 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 150 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:30:28 151 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:30:33 152 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 0:30:54 153 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:31:14 154 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:16 155 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:17 156 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:31:25 157 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:50 158 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 159 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:31:52 160 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:32:10 161 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 0:32:13 162 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:32:16 163 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:32:22 164 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:32:23 165 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:32:31 166 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:32:56 167 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:33:14 168 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:33:19 169 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 170 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:33:43 171 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:33:46 172 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:33:51 173 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:34:06 174 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:34:08 175 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 0:34:18 176 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:34:44 177 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:34:46 178 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:34:58 179 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:35:00 180 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:35:13 181 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:20 182 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:35:28 183 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 184 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 0:36:16 185 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:36:18 186 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:36:20 187 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 0:36:50 188 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:37:19 189 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:38:27 190 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:38:47 191 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:38:54 192 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:26 193 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:54 194 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:44:19 195 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:52:40

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 26 pts 2 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 25 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 4 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 20 5 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 6 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 7 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 18 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 9 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 16 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 14 11 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 14 13 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 12 14 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 12 15 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 12 16 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 17 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 18 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 10 19 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 9 20 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 9 21 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 22 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 8 23 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 24 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 8 25 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 7 26 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 27 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 7 28 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 29 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 6 30 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 6 31 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 32 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 5 33 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 5 34 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 35 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 36 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 37 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 38 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 39 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 40 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 3 41 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 3 42 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 3 43 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 44 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 45 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 46 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 47 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 2 48 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1 49 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 50 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 51 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1 52 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Mountains Cassification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 10 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 3 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 4 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 5 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 6 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 3 7 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 3 8 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 9 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 10 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 11 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1 13 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 14 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 15 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 16 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Combined Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 16 3 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 22 5 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 65 6 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 81 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 92 8 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 106 9 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 121 10 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 121 11 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 127 12 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 217 13 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 247