Vuelta a Espana: Yates wins in Luintra with solo attack

Atapuma continues in race lead

Image 1 of 56

Simon Yates celebrates his solo win during stage 6 at the Vuelta

Simon Yates celebrates his solo win during stage 6 at the Vuelta
Image 2 of 56

Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) wins stage 6 at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana

Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) wins stage 6 at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 56

Alberto Losada, Jan Bakelants, Laurent Didier and Mathias Frank

Alberto Losada, Jan Bakelants, Laurent Didier and Mathias Frank
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 56

Alberto Losada (Katusha)

Alberto Losada (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 56

Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo)

Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 56

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 56

Jose Mendes leads an attack during stage 6.

Jose Mendes leads an attack during stage 6.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 56

Alberto Losada, Jan Bakelants, Laurent Didier and Mathias Frank

Alberto Losada, Jan Bakelants, Laurent Didier and Mathias Frank
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 56

Alberto Losada, Jan Bakelants, Laurent Didier and Mathias Frank

Alberto Losada, Jan Bakelants, Laurent Didier and Mathias Frank
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 56

Alberto Losada, Jan Bakelants, Laurent Didier and Mathias Frank

Alberto Losada, Jan Bakelants, Laurent Didier and Mathias Frank
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 56

Omar Fraile on the attack during stage 6 at the Vuelta

Omar Fraile on the attack during stage 6 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 56

Omar Fraile on the attack during stage 6 at the Vuelta

Omar Fraile on the attack during stage 6 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 56

Andrey Zeits, Jan Bakelants and Mathias Frank in the breakaway

Andrey Zeits, Jan Bakelants and Mathias Frank in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 56

Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) wins stage 6 at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana

Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) wins stage 6 at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 56

Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) wins stage 6 at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana

Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) wins stage 6 at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 56

Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) wins stage 6 at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana

Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) wins stage 6 at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 56

Orica-BikeExchange lead the chase late in the race.

Orica-BikeExchange lead the chase late in the race.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 56

A pair of riders find themselves on the opposite side of the barriers.

A pair of riders find themselves on the opposite side of the barriers.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 56

Riders react to another crash during stage 6.

Riders react to another crash during stage 6.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 56

A Tinkoff riders uses a backpack to carry water to his teammates.

A Tinkoff riders uses a backpack to carry water to his teammates.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 56

Michael Kwiatkowski rides in the caravan during stage 6 at the Vuelta.

Michael Kwiatkowski rides in the caravan during stage 6 at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 56

Andrey Zeits, Jan Bakelants and Mathias Frank in the breakaway

Andrey Zeits, Jan Bakelants and Mathias Frank in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 56

The peloton passes a vineyard during stage 6 at the Vuelta

The peloton passes a vineyard during stage 6 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 56

Boaters have a front-row seat of the Vuelta's sixth stage.

Boaters have a front-row seat of the Vuelta's sixth stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 56

The peloton in action during stage 6 at the Vuelta

The peloton in action during stage 6 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 56

A small pile up during stage 6 at the Vuelt.

A small pile up during stage 6 at the Vuelt.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 56

Simon Yates on the Vuelta's stage 6 podium

Simon Yates on the Vuelta's stage 6 podium
Image 28 of 56

An exhuberent Simon Yates wins stage 6 of the Vuelta

An exhuberent Simon Yates wins stage 6 of the Vuelta
Image 29 of 56

Simon Yates wins stage 6 of the 2016 Vuelta a Espana

Simon Yates wins stage 6 of the 2016 Vuelta a Espana
Image 30 of 56

Simon Yates wins stage 6 of the 2016 Vuelta a Espana

Simon Yates wins stage 6 of the 2016 Vuelta a Espana
Image 31 of 56

There is always time for a selfie at the Vuelta a Espana

There is always time for a selfie at the Vuelta a Espana
Image 32 of 56

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) signs on

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) signs on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 56

Robert Gesink wil lhave to fill Steven Kruijswijk shoes after he crashed out on Wednesday

Robert Gesink wil lhave to fill Steven Kruijswijk shoes after he crashed out on Wednesday
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 56

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) crashed again during stage 6

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) crashed again during stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 56

The sun was out for stage six

The sun was out for stage six
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 56

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep) is in the green points jersey

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep) is in the green points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 56

Francois Bidard (AG2R-La Mondiale) gets a push off

Francois Bidard (AG2R-La Mondiale) gets a push off
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 56

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) speaks to his future teammates at Etixx-QuickStep

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) speaks to his future teammates at Etixx-QuickStep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 56

The early break of the day

The early break of the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 56

It was hot and hard out front

It was hot and hard out front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 56

The BMC team lead the chase at the head of the peloton

The BMC team lead the chase at the head of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 56

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Drapac)

Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 56

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) greets some Colombian fans

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) greets some Colombian fans
Image 44 of 56

The Vuelta a Espana peloton held a minutes silence to remember the victims of the Italian earthquake

The Vuelta a Espana peloton held a minutes silence to remember the victims of the Italian earthquake
Image 45 of 56

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) signs an autograph

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) signs an autograph
Image 46 of 56

Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre-Merida) goes on the attack

Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre-Merida) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 56

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 56

Simon Yates and Orica-BikeExchange teammate Esteban Chaves embrace after the win

Simon Yates and Orica-BikeExchange teammate Esteban Chaves embrace after the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 56

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) in the leader's jersey is interviewed on stage

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) in the leader's jersey is interviewed on stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ben Hermans (BMC)

Ben Hermans (BMC)

Ben Hermans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 56

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 56

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) post-stage

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) post-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 56

Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) enjoying the pre-stage festivities

Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) enjoying the pre-stage festivities
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 56

Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida) was involved in a crash

Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida) was involved in a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 56

Bart de Clerq crashed hard in the finale and required stiches

Bart de Clerq crashed hard in the finale and required stiches
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 56

Fabio Felline wonders what could have been

Fabio Felline wonders what could have been
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) soloed to the win on stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana from Monforte de Lemos to Luintra. The 24-year-old, who served a four-month ban for testing positive for terbutaline earlier in the year attacked in the closing stages to take his first Grand Tour stage of his career.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) missed the winning attack but had enough to take second place ahead of Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo), 22 seconds down on Yates.

Overnight race leader Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing) had a relatively calm day in the saddle and retains the leader's jersey going into Friday's stage to Puebla de Sanabria.

Yates' attack on the final unclassified climb was deft in touch but mightily effective. He latched onto Daniel Moreno's wheel when the Movistar rider attacked with just over five kilometres of racing remaining. The Spaniard was dispatched with moments later as the road continued to climb, leaving Yates with just Matthias Frank (IAM Cycling) - who had attacked earlier – to chase down. Yates made it look easy, powering past the Swiss rider, before a sharp descent to the line.

Behind him Ben Hermans (BMC Racing), Moreno and a fading Frank attempted to mount a chase, but if Yates' initial surges were swift and effective then his solo run to the line was simply unmatchable. The British rider came into the race in rich form and with somewhat of a point to prove after his team failed provide a therapeutic use exemption, which led to his ban earlier in the season. His win wasn't an individual effort either, with his Orica teammates present in chasing down the early break before Movistar took responsibility with 30 kilometres still to go and Frank – and several other riders – clear of the field.

How it unfolded

Stage 6 began without Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Robert Kiserlovski (Tinkoff), both of whom were victims of crashes during the previous stage, while a minute of silence was paid by the riders out of respect for the victims of Wednesday's earthquake in Italy.

When the flag fell the attacks were constant but it took nearly an hour before a group containing Kevin Reza (FDJ), Andrey Zeits (Astana), Jan Bakelants (AG2R - La Mondiale), Alberto Losada (Katusha), Gert Dockx (Lotto Soudal), José Mendes and Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Argon18), Omar Fraile (Dimension Data), Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling), Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida) and Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) were able to move clear.

Behind them the peloton eased back, allowing the group to build a tentative lead that never peaked above more than four minutes.

On the Alto Alenza the unity within the break shattered with Fraile going clear.

The Dimension Data rider tackled the climb and the subsequent undulating terrain with gusto and verve but Zeits, Bakelants, Didier, Losada and Frank lay in wait, forming a five-man chase with the Orica controlled peloton at 1:40.

Fraile, hunting KOM points as well as possible stage win, brought his lead to over three minutes with 45 kilometres remaining before a brief surge from Alberto Contador's team reduced the gap to back under 2:45.

On the narrow descent Losada ran out of road – but stayed upright – while Movistar, and in particular Jose Joaquin Rojas, set a furious pace.

Fraile's lead began to evaporate on the next unclassified climb through Chandrexa, with Didier unable to match his companions in the chase.The three remaining – Bakelants, Frank and Zeits, made contact just before the summit with the IAM rider attacking almost immediately.

Frank, who made the top 10 in the 2015 Tour de France, has had an indifferent year to say the least but he looked in control as he soared through the final 15 kilometres with a healthy lead over a vastly reduced bunch.

The final test was still to come, however, with another uncategorised rise inside the final five kilometres.

Movistar appeared to be working for Alejandro Valverde but it was Moreno who attacked first with Frank's gap down to just a few seconds. However when the Spaniard attacked he brought Yates with him, and once the British rider caught and dropped Moreno and then Frank, the stage was his.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4:05:00
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:22
4Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
6Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
7Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:29
9Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
11Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
15Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
16Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
17Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
18Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
19José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
20Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
23Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
24Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
25Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
26Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
27Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
28Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
30Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
31Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
32Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
33George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
34Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
35David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
36Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
39Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
40Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
41Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:00:41
42Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:58
43Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:01:24
44Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:28
45Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
46Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:02:42
47Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
48Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:02:56
49Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:03:03
50Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:13
51Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:03:41
52Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
53Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
54Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
55Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:24
56Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
57Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:21
58Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
59Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
60Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
62Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:07:25
63Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:08:05
64Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:41
65Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:13:03
66Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
67Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:04
68Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
69Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
70Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
72Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
73Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
74Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
75Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
76Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
77Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
78Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
79Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
81Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
82Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
83David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
84Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
85José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
86Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
87Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
88Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
89Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:54
90Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
91Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
92Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
93Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
94Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
95Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
96Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
97Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
100Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
101Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
102Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
103Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
104Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
105Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
106Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:16:02
107Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:51
108Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
109Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
110Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
111Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
112Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
113Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
114Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange0:22:32
115Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:23:01
116Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
117Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
119Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
120Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
121Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
122Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
123Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
124Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
125Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
126Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
127Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
128Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
129Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
130Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
131Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
132Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
133Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
134Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
135Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
136Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
137Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
138Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
139Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
140Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
141Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
142Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
143Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
144Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
145Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
146Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
147Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
148Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
149Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
150Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
151Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
152Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
153Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
154Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
155Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
156Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
157Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
158Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
159Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
160Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
161Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
162Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
163Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
164Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
165Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
166José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
167Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
168Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
169Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
170Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
171Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
172Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
173Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
174Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
175Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
176Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
177Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
178François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
179Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
180Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
181David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
182Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
183Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
184Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
185Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
186Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
187Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
188Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:26:43
189Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:27:26
DNFSébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMiguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
DNSSteven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNSRobert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team

Intermediate sprint - Castro Caldelas, km. 114
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data4pts
2Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange25pts
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team20
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo16
4Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ12
6Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling9
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
10Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac6
11Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step4
13Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange2
15Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto Alenza, km. 115.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data5pts
2Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-BikeExchange12:15:58
2BMC Racing Team0:00:22
3Movistar Team
4Team Sky0:00:29
5Etixx - Quick-Step
6Cannondale-Drapac
7Lotto Soudal0:00:58
8Tinkoff Team0:01:36
9Astana Pro Team0:02:19
10Trek-Segafredo0:02:49
11IAM Cycling0:03:34
12AG2R La Mondiale0:03:41
13Team Katusha0:06:21
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:04
15Bora-Argon 180:16:38
16FDJ0:17:09
17Dimension Data0:21:08
18Lampre - Merida0:21:46
19Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:15
21Direct Energie0:36:36
22Team Giant-Alpecin0:50:11

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team21:45:21
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:28
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:32
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:38
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
6Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:07
7Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:01:12
8Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:14
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:22
10Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:28
11Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
12Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:01:52
13David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:55
14Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:07
15Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:13
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:17
17Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:20
18Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:34
19Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:02:46
20Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:50
21José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:02:51
22Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:57
23George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:09
24Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:03:10
25Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:11
26Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:13
27Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:14
28Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:22
29Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:42
30Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:44
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:49
32Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:54
34Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:56
35Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:58
36Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:27
37Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:35
38Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:05:18
39Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:06:09
40Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:15
41Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:07:30
42Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:08:35
43Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:18
44Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:07
45Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:19
46Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:13:40
47Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:13:41
48Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:59
49Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:31
50Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:42
51Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:47
52Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:16:08
53Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
54Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:55
55Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:00
56Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:18:13
57Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:10
58Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:21:25
59Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:15
60Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:18
61Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:28
62Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:23:47
63Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:25:13
64Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:25:23
65Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:25:29
66Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:26:46
67Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:27:13
68Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:27:21
69Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:22
70Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
71Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:36
72Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:29:10
73Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:29:14
74Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:30:32
75José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
76Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:30:45
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:30:54
78Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:32:33
79Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:34:08
80Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:34:17
81Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:34:43
82Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange0:34:57
83Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:35:21
84Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:35:22
85Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:36:00
86Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:02
87Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:36:14
88Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:36:15
89Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:36:28
90Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:29
91Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:36:44
92Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:36:49
93Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:37:46
94Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:37:54
95José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:38:08
96Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:38:35
97Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:39:37
98Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:39:58
99Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:40:15
100Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:40:19
101Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:40:36
102Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:40:38
103Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:40:45
104Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:41:56
105Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:42:05
106Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:42:11
107Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:43:08
108Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:43:13
109Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:43:23
110Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:25
111Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:43:30
112Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:44:09
113Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:44:29
114Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:44:48
115Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:44:51
116François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:55
117Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:45:09
118Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:45:19
119Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:46:25
120Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:46:43
121Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:46:50
122Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:47:08
123Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:47:19
124Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:47:25
125David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:47:31
126Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:47:55
127Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:15
128Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
129Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:48:43
130Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:48:51
131Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
132Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:48:58
133Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:49:49
134Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:50:09
135Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:50:10
136Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:50:22
137Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:50:31
138Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:50:47
139Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:51:12
140Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:51:22
141Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
142Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:51:26
143Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:51:35
144Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:52:12
145Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:21
146Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:52:43
147Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:53:00
148Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:53:04
149Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:53:17
150Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:53:26
151Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:53:47
152Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange0:54:15
153Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:54:21
154Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:54:38
155Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:55:53
156Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie0:55:58
157Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:56:17
158Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:56:35
159Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange0:56:49
160Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:57:06
161Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:57:15
162Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:57:17
163Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:57:29
164Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:57:31
165Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:57:40
166Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:57:51
167Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:57:59
168Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:58:08
169Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:58:25
170Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:58:44
171Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
172Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:58:49
173Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:58:51
174Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:59:04
175Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:59:16
176Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1:00:12
177Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ1:00:30
178David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:01:02
179Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:01:18
180Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:01:28
181Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie1:02:39
182Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data1:03:12
183Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange1:03:22
184Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha1:03:44
185Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:05:45
186Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:06:50
187Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:08:20
188Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:08:50
189Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie1:20:12

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step51pts
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo36
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team34
4Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team34
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ26
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange25
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie25
8Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team20
9Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team20
10Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
11Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac18
12Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
13Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
14Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16
15Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange16
16Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ16
17Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team15
18Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange14
19Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky14
21Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team13
22Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ12
23Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data12
24Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling12
25Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin12
26Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step10
27Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team10
28Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data10
29Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
30Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling9
31Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data9
32Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
33Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac9
34Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo9
35Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team8
36Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team8
37Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin8
38Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha8
39Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
40Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
41Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac6
42José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
43Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 186
44Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ6
45Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step5
46Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
47Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
48Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling5
49Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange5
50Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale5
51Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
52Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha4
53Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
54Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data4
55Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
56Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
57Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
58Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida3
59Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data3
60Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha3
61Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
62Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling2
63Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
64Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ2
65Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie2
66Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1
67Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1
68Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
69Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
70Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1
71Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1
72Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ10pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data6
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5
5Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
6Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha3
8Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ3
9Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team3
10Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
11Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
12Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha2
13Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
14Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1
16Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1
18Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
19Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
20Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team18pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team53
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie59
5Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac70
6Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team75
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ106
8Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA124
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale129
10Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling139
11Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha142
12Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18153
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal157
14Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step165
15Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data191
16Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ249
17Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie255

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team64:16:35
2BMC Racing Team0:00:53
3Cannondale-Drapac0:01:09
4Team Sky0:01:12
5Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:50
6Lotto Soudal0:05:53
7IAM Cycling0:07:07
8AG2R La Mondiale0:07:46
9Astana Pro Team0:08:33
10Trek-Segafredo0:08:59
11Orica-BikeExchange0:13:48
12Team Katusha0:14:36
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:55
14Tinkoff Team0:20:59
15Dimension Data0:23:23
16Bora-Argon 180:23:25
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:49
18Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:26:29
19Lampre - Merida0:37:33
20Direct Energie0:40:50
21FDJ0:52:58
22Team Giant-Alpecin1:38:30

