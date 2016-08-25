Vuelta a Espana: Yates wins in Luintra with solo attack
Atapuma continues in race lead
Stage 6: Monforte de Lemos - Luintra
Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) soloed to the win on stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana from Monforte de Lemos to Luintra. The 24-year-old, who served a four-month ban for testing positive for terbutaline earlier in the year attacked in the closing stages to take his first Grand Tour stage of his career.
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) missed the winning attack but had enough to take second place ahead of Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo), 22 seconds down on Yates.
Overnight race leader Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing) had a relatively calm day in the saddle and retains the leader's jersey going into Friday's stage to Puebla de Sanabria.
Yates' attack on the final unclassified climb was deft in touch but mightily effective. He latched onto Daniel Moreno's wheel when the Movistar rider attacked with just over five kilometres of racing remaining. The Spaniard was dispatched with moments later as the road continued to climb, leaving Yates with just Matthias Frank (IAM Cycling) - who had attacked earlier – to chase down. Yates made it look easy, powering past the Swiss rider, before a sharp descent to the line.
Behind him Ben Hermans (BMC Racing), Moreno and a fading Frank attempted to mount a chase, but if Yates' initial surges were swift and effective then his solo run to the line was simply unmatchable. The British rider came into the race in rich form and with somewhat of a point to prove after his team failed provide a therapeutic use exemption, which led to his ban earlier in the season. His win wasn't an individual effort either, with his Orica teammates present in chasing down the early break before Movistar took responsibility with 30 kilometres still to go and Frank – and several other riders – clear of the field.
How it unfolded
Stage 6 began without Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Robert Kiserlovski (Tinkoff), both of whom were victims of crashes during the previous stage, while a minute of silence was paid by the riders out of respect for the victims of Wednesday's earthquake in Italy.
When the flag fell the attacks were constant but it took nearly an hour before a group containing Kevin Reza (FDJ), Andrey Zeits (Astana), Jan Bakelants (AG2R - La Mondiale), Alberto Losada (Katusha), Gert Dockx (Lotto Soudal), José Mendes and Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Argon18), Omar Fraile (Dimension Data), Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling), Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida) and Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) were able to move clear.
Behind them the peloton eased back, allowing the group to build a tentative lead that never peaked above more than four minutes.
On the Alto Alenza the unity within the break shattered with Fraile going clear.
The Dimension Data rider tackled the climb and the subsequent undulating terrain with gusto and verve but Zeits, Bakelants, Didier, Losada and Frank lay in wait, forming a five-man chase with the Orica controlled peloton at 1:40.
Fraile, hunting KOM points as well as possible stage win, brought his lead to over three minutes with 45 kilometres remaining before a brief surge from Alberto Contador's team reduced the gap to back under 2:45.
On the narrow descent Losada ran out of road – but stayed upright – while Movistar, and in particular Jose Joaquin Rojas, set a furious pace.
Fraile's lead began to evaporate on the next unclassified climb through Chandrexa, with Didier unable to match his companions in the chase.The three remaining – Bakelants, Frank and Zeits, made contact just before the summit with the IAM rider attacking almost immediately.
Frank, who made the top 10 in the 2015 Tour de France, has had an indifferent year to say the least but he looked in control as he soared through the final 15 kilometres with a healthy lead over a vastly reduced bunch.
The final test was still to come, however, with another uncategorised rise inside the final five kilometres.
Movistar appeared to be working for Alejandro Valverde but it was Moreno who attacked first with Frank's gap down to just a few seconds. However when the Spaniard attacked he brought Yates with him, and once the British rider caught and dropped Moreno and then Frank, the stage was his.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4:05:00
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:22
|4
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|9
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|15
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|16
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|24
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|25
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|27
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|28
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|30
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|31
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|32
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|33
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|35
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|36
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|38
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|39
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|41
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:41
|42
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:58
|43
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:24
|44
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:28
|45
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|46
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:02:42
|47
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|48
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:56
|49
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:03
|50
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:13
|51
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:03:41
|52
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|53
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|54
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:24
|56
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:21
|58
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|59
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|60
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|62
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:25
|63
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:08:05
|64
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:41
|65
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:13:03
|66
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|67
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:04
|68
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|69
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|70
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|72
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|73
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|74
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|76
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|77
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|78
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|79
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|81
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|82
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|83
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|84
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|88
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:54
|90
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|91
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|92
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|93
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|94
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|95
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|97
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|101
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|102
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|103
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|104
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|105
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|106
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:02
|107
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:51
|108
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|109
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|110
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|113
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|114
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:22:32
|115
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:01
|116
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|117
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|119
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|120
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|122
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|123
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|124
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|125
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|127
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|128
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|131
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|132
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|133
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|134
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|135
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|136
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|137
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|138
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|140
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|141
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|142
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|143
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|144
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|145
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|146
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|147
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|148
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|149
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|150
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|151
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|152
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|153
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|154
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|155
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|156
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|157
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|158
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|159
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|160
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|161
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|162
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|163
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|164
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|165
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|166
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|167
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|168
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|169
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|170
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|171
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|172
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|173
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|174
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|175
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|176
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|177
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|178
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|179
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|180
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|181
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|182
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|183
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|184
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|185
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|186
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|187
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|188
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:26:43
|189
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:26
|DNF
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNS
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|4
|pts
|2
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|25
|pts
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|20
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|4
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|5
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|12
|6
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|10
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|11
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|13
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|2
|15
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|5
|pts
|2
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-BikeExchange
|12:15:58
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Team Sky
|0:00:29
|5
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:58
|8
|Tinkoff Team
|0:01:36
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:19
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:49
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:34
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:41
|13
|Team Katusha
|0:06:21
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:04
|15
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:38
|16
|FDJ
|0:17:09
|17
|Dimension Data
|0:21:08
|18
|Lampre - Merida
|0:21:46
|19
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:15
|21
|Direct Energie
|0:36:36
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:50:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|21:45:21
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:28
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:32
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:07
|7
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:01:12
|8
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:14
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:22
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:28
|11
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:52
|13
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:55
|14
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:07
|15
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:13
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:17
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:20
|18
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:34
|19
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:46
|20
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:50
|21
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:51
|22
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:57
|23
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:09
|24
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:10
|25
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:11
|26
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:13
|27
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:14
|28
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:22
|29
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:42
|30
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:44
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:49
|32
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:54
|34
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:56
|35
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:58
|36
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:27
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:35
|38
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:18
|39
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:09
|40
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:15
|41
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:07:30
|42
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:08:35
|43
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:18
|44
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:07
|45
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:19
|46
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:13:40
|47
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:13:41
|48
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:59
|49
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:31
|50
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:42
|51
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:47
|52
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:16:08
|53
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:55
|55
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:00
|56
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:18:13
|57
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:10
|58
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:21:25
|59
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:15
|60
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:18
|61
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:28
|62
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:47
|63
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:25:13
|64
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:23
|65
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:25:29
|66
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:26:46
|67
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:27:13
|68
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:27:21
|69
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:22
|70
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|71
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:36
|72
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:29:10
|73
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:29:14
|74
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:30:32
|75
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:30:45
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:54
|78
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:32:33
|79
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:08
|80
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:34:17
|81
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:34:43
|82
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:34:57
|83
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:35:21
|84
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:35:22
|85
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:36:00
|86
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:02
|87
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:36:14
|88
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:36:15
|89
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:28
|90
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:29
|91
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:36:44
|92
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:36:49
|93
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:37:46
|94
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:37:54
|95
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:38:08
|96
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:38:35
|97
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:39:37
|98
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:58
|99
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:40:15
|100
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:40:19
|101
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:36
|102
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:40:38
|103
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:40:45
|104
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:41:56
|105
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:42:05
|106
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:42:11
|107
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:43:08
|108
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:43:13
|109
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:43:23
|110
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:25
|111
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:43:30
|112
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:09
|113
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:44:29
|114
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:44:48
|115
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:51
|116
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:55
|117
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:45:09
|118
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:45:19
|119
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:46:25
|120
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:43
|121
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:46:50
|122
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:08
|123
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:47:19
|124
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:47:25
|125
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:47:31
|126
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:47:55
|127
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:15
|128
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|129
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:48:43
|130
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|0:48:51
|131
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:48:58
|133
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:49:49
|134
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:50:09
|135
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:50:10
|136
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:50:22
|137
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:50:31
|138
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:50:47
|139
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:51:12
|140
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:51:22
|141
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|142
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:51:26
|143
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:51:35
|144
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:52:12
|145
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:21
|146
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:52:43
|147
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:53:00
|148
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:53:04
|149
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:53:17
|150
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:53:26
|151
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:53:47
|152
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:54:15
|153
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:54:21
|154
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:54:38
|155
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:55:53
|156
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|0:55:58
|157
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:56:17
|158
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:56:35
|159
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:56:49
|160
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:06
|161
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:57:15
|162
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:17
|163
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:57:29
|164
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:57:31
|165
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:57:40
|166
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:57:51
|167
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:57:59
|168
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:58:08
|169
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:58:25
|170
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:58:44
|171
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|172
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:58:49
|173
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:58:51
|174
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:59:04
|175
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:59:16
|176
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:00:12
|177
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|1:00:30
|178
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:01:02
|179
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:01:18
|180
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:01:28
|181
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:02:39
|182
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:03:12
|183
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:03:22
|184
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|1:03:44
|185
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:05:45
|186
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:06:50
|187
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:20
|188
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:08:50
|189
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:20:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|51
|pts
|2
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|34
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|26
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|25
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|8
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|20
|9
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|10
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|11
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|12
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|13
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|14
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|15
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|16
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|16
|17
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|15
|18
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|14
|19
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|14
|21
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|22
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|12
|23
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|12
|24
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|12
|25
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|26
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|27
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|28
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|10
|29
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|30
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|31
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|9
|32
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|33
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|34
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|35
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|8
|36
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|8
|37
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|38
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|8
|39
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|40
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|41
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|42
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|43
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|44
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|45
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|46
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|47
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|48
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|5
|49
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|5
|50
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|51
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|52
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|4
|53
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|54
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|4
|55
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|56
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|57
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|58
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|3
|59
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|60
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|61
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|62
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|63
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|64
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|2
|65
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|66
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|67
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|68
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|69
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|70
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|1
|71
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|72
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|3
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|6
|4
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|5
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|6
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|3
|8
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|3
|9
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|3
|10
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|11
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|12
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|13
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|14
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|16
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|17
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|18
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|19
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|20
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|18
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|4
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|59
|5
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|70
|6
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|75
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|106
|8
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|124
|9
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|10
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|139
|11
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|142
|12
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|153
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|157
|14
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|165
|15
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|191
|16
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|249
|17
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|255
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|64:16:35
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|3
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:09
|4
|Team Sky
|0:01:12
|5
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:50
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:53
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:07:07
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:46
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:33
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:59
|11
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:13:48
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:14:36
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:55
|14
|Tinkoff Team
|0:20:59
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:23:23
|16
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:23:25
|17
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:49
|18
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:26:29
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|0:37:33
|20
|Direct Energie
|0:40:50
|21
|FDJ
|0:52:58
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:38:30
