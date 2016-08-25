Image 1 of 56 Simon Yates celebrates his solo win during stage 6 at the Vuelta Image 2 of 56 Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) wins stage 6 at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 56 Alberto Losada, Jan Bakelants, Laurent Didier and Mathias Frank (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 56 Alberto Losada (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 56 Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 56 Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 56 Jose Mendes leads an attack during stage 6. Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) soloed to the win on stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana from Monforte de Lemos to Luintra. The 24-year-old, who served a four-month ban for testing positive for terbutaline earlier in the year attacked in the closing stages to take his first Grand Tour stage of his career.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) missed the winning attack but had enough to take second place ahead of Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo), 22 seconds down on Yates.

Overnight race leader Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing) had a relatively calm day in the saddle and retains the leader's jersey going into Friday's stage to Puebla de Sanabria.

Yates' attack on the final unclassified climb was deft in touch but mightily effective. He latched onto Daniel Moreno's wheel when the Movistar rider attacked with just over five kilometres of racing remaining. The Spaniard was dispatched with moments later as the road continued to climb, leaving Yates with just Matthias Frank (IAM Cycling) - who had attacked earlier – to chase down. Yates made it look easy, powering past the Swiss rider, before a sharp descent to the line.

Behind him Ben Hermans (BMC Racing), Moreno and a fading Frank attempted to mount a chase, but if Yates' initial surges were swift and effective then his solo run to the line was simply unmatchable. The British rider came into the race in rich form and with somewhat of a point to prove after his team failed provide a therapeutic use exemption, which led to his ban earlier in the season. His win wasn't an individual effort either, with his Orica teammates present in chasing down the early break before Movistar took responsibility with 30 kilometres still to go and Frank – and several other riders – clear of the field.

How it unfolded

Stage 6 began without Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Robert Kiserlovski (Tinkoff), both of whom were victims of crashes during the previous stage, while a minute of silence was paid by the riders out of respect for the victims of Wednesday's earthquake in Italy.

When the flag fell the attacks were constant but it took nearly an hour before a group containing Kevin Reza (FDJ), Andrey Zeits (Astana), Jan Bakelants (AG2R - La Mondiale), Alberto Losada (Katusha), Gert Dockx (Lotto Soudal), José Mendes and Gregor Muhlberger (Bora-Argon18), Omar Fraile (Dimension Data), Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling), Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida) and Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) were able to move clear.

Behind them the peloton eased back, allowing the group to build a tentative lead that never peaked above more than four minutes.

On the Alto Alenza the unity within the break shattered with Fraile going clear.

The Dimension Data rider tackled the climb and the subsequent undulating terrain with gusto and verve but Zeits, Bakelants, Didier, Losada and Frank lay in wait, forming a five-man chase with the Orica controlled peloton at 1:40.

Fraile, hunting KOM points as well as possible stage win, brought his lead to over three minutes with 45 kilometres remaining before a brief surge from Alberto Contador's team reduced the gap to back under 2:45.

On the narrow descent Losada ran out of road – but stayed upright – while Movistar, and in particular Jose Joaquin Rojas, set a furious pace.

Fraile's lead began to evaporate on the next unclassified climb through Chandrexa, with Didier unable to match his companions in the chase.The three remaining – Bakelants, Frank and Zeits, made contact just before the summit with the IAM rider attacking almost immediately.

Frank, who made the top 10 in the 2015 Tour de France, has had an indifferent year to say the least but he looked in control as he soared through the final 15 kilometres with a healthy lead over a vastly reduced bunch.

The final test was still to come, however, with another uncategorised rise inside the final five kilometres.

Movistar appeared to be working for Alejandro Valverde but it was Moreno who attacked first with Frank's gap down to just a few seconds. However when the Spaniard attacked he brought Yates with him, and once the British rider caught and dropped Moreno and then Frank, the stage was his.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4:05:00 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:22 4 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 6 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:29 9 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 11 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 15 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 16 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 17 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 19 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 20 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 23 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 24 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 25 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 27 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 28 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 30 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 31 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 32 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 34 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 35 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 36 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 39 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 40 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 41 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:00:41 42 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:58 43 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:01:24 44 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:28 45 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 46 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:02:42 47 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 48 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:56 49 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:03 50 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:13 51 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:03:41 52 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 53 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 54 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:24 56 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:21 58 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 59 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 60 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 62 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:25 63 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:08:05 64 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:41 65 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:13:03 66 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 67 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:04 68 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 69 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 70 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 72 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 73 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 74 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 75 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 76 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 77 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 78 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 79 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 81 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 82 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 83 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 84 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 85 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 87 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 88 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 89 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:54 90 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 91 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 92 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 93 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 94 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 95 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 96 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 97 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 100 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 101 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 102 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 103 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 104 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 105 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 106 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:16:02 107 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:51 108 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 109 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 110 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 111 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 112 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 113 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 114 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 0:22:32 115 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:23:01 116 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 117 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 119 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 120 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 121 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 122 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 123 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 124 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 125 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 126 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 127 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 128 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 130 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 131 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 132 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 133 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 134 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 135 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 136 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 137 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 138 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 139 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 140 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 141 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 142 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 143 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 144 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 145 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 146 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 147 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 148 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 149 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 150 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 151 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 152 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 153 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 154 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 155 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 156 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 157 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 158 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 159 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 160 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 161 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 162 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 163 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 164 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 165 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 166 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 167 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 168 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 169 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 170 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 171 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 172 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 173 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 174 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 175 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 176 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 177 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 178 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 179 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 180 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 181 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 182 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 183 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 184 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 185 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 186 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 187 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 188 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:26:43 189 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:26 DNF Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team DNS Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo DNS Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team

Intermediate sprint - Castro Caldelas, km. 114 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 4 pts 2 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 25 pts 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 4 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 5 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 12 6 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 10 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 6 11 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 13 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 2 15 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto Alenza, km. 115.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 5 pts 2 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica-BikeExchange 12:15:58 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 3 Movistar Team 4 Team Sky 0:00:29 5 Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Cannondale-Drapac 7 Lotto Soudal 0:00:58 8 Tinkoff Team 0:01:36 9 Astana Pro Team 0:02:19 10 Trek-Segafredo 0:02:49 11 IAM Cycling 0:03:34 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:41 13 Team Katusha 0:06:21 14 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:04 15 Bora-Argon 18 0:16:38 16 FDJ 0:17:09 17 Dimension Data 0:21:08 18 Lampre - Merida 0:21:46 19 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:24:15 21 Direct Energie 0:36:36 22 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:50:11

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 21:45:21 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:28 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:32 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:38 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 6 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:07 7 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:01:12 8 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:14 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:22 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:28 11 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:01:52 13 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:55 14 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:07 15 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:13 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:17 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:20 18 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:34 19 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:02:46 20 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:50 21 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:51 22 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:57 23 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:09 24 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:03:10 25 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:11 26 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:13 27 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:14 28 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:22 29 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:42 30 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:44 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:49 32 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:54 34 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:56 35 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:58 36 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:27 37 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:35 38 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:18 39 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:09 40 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:15 41 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:07:30 42 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:08:35 43 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:18 44 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:07 45 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:19 46 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:13:40 47 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:13:41 48 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:59 49 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:31 50 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:42 51 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:47 52 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:16:08 53 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:55 55 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:00 56 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:18:13 57 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:10 58 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:21:25 59 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:15 60 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:18 61 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:28 62 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:23:47 63 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:25:13 64 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:23 65 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:25:29 66 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:26:46 67 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:27:13 68 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:27:21 69 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:22 70 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 71 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:36 72 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:29:10 73 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:29:14 74 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:30:32 75 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:30:45 77 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:30:54 78 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:32:33 79 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:08 80 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:34:17 81 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:34:43 82 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 0:34:57 83 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:35:21 84 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:35:22 85 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:36:00 86 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:02 87 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:36:14 88 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:36:15 89 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:28 90 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:29 91 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:36:44 92 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:36:49 93 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:37:46 94 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:37:54 95 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:38:08 96 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:38:35 97 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:39:37 98 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:39:58 99 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:40:15 100 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:40:19 101 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:40:36 102 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:40:38 103 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:40:45 104 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:41:56 105 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:42:05 106 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:42:11 107 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:43:08 108 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:43:13 109 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:43:23 110 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:25 111 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:43:30 112 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:09 113 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:44:29 114 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:44:48 115 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:44:51 116 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:55 117 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:45:09 118 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:45:19 119 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:46:25 120 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:46:43 121 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:46:50 122 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:08 123 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:47:19 124 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:47:25 125 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:47:31 126 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:47:55 127 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:15 128 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 129 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:48:43 130 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 0:48:51 131 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 132 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:48:58 133 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:49:49 134 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:50:09 135 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:50:10 136 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:50:22 137 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:50:31 138 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:50:47 139 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:51:12 140 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:51:22 141 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 142 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:51:26 143 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:51:35 144 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:52:12 145 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:21 146 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:52:43 147 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:53:00 148 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:53:04 149 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:53:17 150 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:53:26 151 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:53:47 152 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 0:54:15 153 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:54:21 154 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:54:38 155 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:55:53 156 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 0:55:58 157 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:56:17 158 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:56:35 159 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 0:56:49 160 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:57:06 161 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:57:15 162 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:57:17 163 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:57:29 164 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:57:31 165 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:57:40 166 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:57:51 167 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:57:59 168 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:58:08 169 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:58:25 170 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:58:44 171 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 172 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:58:49 173 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:58:51 174 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:59:04 175 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:59:16 176 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:00:12 177 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 1:00:30 178 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:01:02 179 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:01:18 180 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:01:28 181 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 1:02:39 182 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 1:03:12 183 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 1:03:22 184 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 1:03:44 185 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:05:45 186 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:06:50 187 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:08:20 188 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:08:50 189 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 1:20:12

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 51 pts 2 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 36 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 34 4 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 34 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 26 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 25 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 25 8 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 20 9 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 10 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 11 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 18 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 13 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 14 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 15 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 16 16 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 16 17 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 15 18 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 14 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 14 21 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 13 22 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 12 23 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 12 24 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 12 25 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 26 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 27 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 10 28 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 10 29 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 30 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 31 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 9 32 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 33 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 9 34 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 35 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 8 36 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 8 37 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 38 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 8 39 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 40 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 41 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 6 42 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 43 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 6 44 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 6 45 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 46 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 47 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 48 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 5 49 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 5 50 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 5 51 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 52 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 4 53 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 54 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 4 55 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 56 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 57 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 58 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 3 59 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 3 60 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 3 61 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 62 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 63 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 64 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 2 65 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 2 66 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1 67 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1 68 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 69 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 70 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1 71 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1 72 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 10 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 6 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 5 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 6 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 3 8 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 3 9 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 3 10 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 11 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 12 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 13 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 14 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1 16 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 17 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1 18 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 19 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 20 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 18 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 53 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 59 5 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 70 6 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 75 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 106 8 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 124 9 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 129 10 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 139 11 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 142 12 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 153 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 157 14 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 165 15 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 191 16 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 249 17 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 255