Image 1 of 46 Gianni Meersman celebrates winning stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 46 Darwin Atapuma in red after stage 5 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 46 Gianni Meersman in the green points jersey at the Vuelta. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 46 Alexandre Geniez in the polka dot mountains jersey at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 46 Gianni Meersman celebrates on the stage 5 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 46 Gianni Meersman celebrates on the stage 5 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 46 Darwin Atapuma in red after stage 5 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 46 Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 46 Sven Erik Bystrom at the Katusha team car. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 46 Tiago Machado on the move during stage 5. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 46 Sven Erik Bystrom (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 46 Maxime Bouet picks up lunch during stage 5 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 46 Chris Froome rides in the Team Sky bubble during stage 5 at the Vuelta. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 46 Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) and Samuel Sanchez (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 46 Sergey Lagutin at the Katusha team car. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 46 Sebastien Minard (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 46 Gianni Meersman and Maxime Bouet after Meersman's stage 5 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 46 Gianni Meersman wins stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 46 Gianni Meersman wins stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 46 Gianni Meersman celebrates winning stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 46 Gianni Meersman and a teammate celebrate winning stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 46 That's two for Gianni Meersman after winning stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 46 Alberto Contador is swarmed by media after stage 5 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 46 Gianni Meersman and Yves Lampaert after Meersman's win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 46 Yves Lampaert at the Etixx-QuickStep team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 46 Thomas de Gendt rides solo during stage 5 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 46 Thomas de Gendt rides solo during stage 5 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 46 Chris Froome in action during stage 5 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 46 Darwin Atapuma in red during stage 5 at the Vuelta. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 46 Thomas de Gendt rides solo during stage 5 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 46 David de la Cruz in the super tuck. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 46 Martin Velits on the front for Etixx-QuickStep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 46 Julien Bernard drives the pace for Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 46 Thomas de Gendt rides solo during stage 5 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 46 Tiago Machado (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 46 The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 46 BMC's Dylan Teuns (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 46 Tiago Machado on the move during stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 46 Francois Bidard at the Ag2R team car. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 46 Julien Morice and Tiago Machado on the attack during stage 5 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 46 Julien Morice and Tiago Machado on the attack during stage 5 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 46 Julien Morice and Tiago Machado on the attack during stage 5 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 46 Tiago Machado (Katusha) and Julien Morice (Direct Energie) on the attack on stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 46 Tiago Machado (Katusha) and Julien Morice (Direct Energie) on the attack on stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 46 Tiago Machado (Katusha) and Julien Morice (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 46 Stage 5 of the Vuelta a España started off rainy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep) claimed his second stage of the Vuelta a Espana in a crash marred finale in Lugo. He was set up perfectly by his team and the Belgian finished it off beating Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) and Kevin Reza (FDJ) in the tricky uphill run to the line.

Etixx-QuickStep moved to the front of a very reduced bunch inside the final kilometre with Zdenek Stybar. The Czech rider peeled off on the final corner, leaving Meersman with a little more than 100 metres to the line. On his wheel was Felline, who tried to come around Meersman but didn't have the finishing speed to make it work.

"I was extremely happy with the first victory and it gave me a lot of confidence," Meersman said of his stage win on Sunday. "I started today with zero stress, everything was good but the leadout that Stybar did was incredible, and then I saw the sign for 200 and I knew that if I didn't start then the other guys would come from behind.

"I would rather do my own sprint and then they pass me then get boxed in. In the end, they didn't pass me. It was quite nervous, I think that some places behind me there was a crash. I hope the guys that crashed are OK."

It was a chaotic finish on a narrow, twisting stretch of road as the teams battled for the position on the front. As the peloton chased down a late attack from Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac), several riders went down in multiple incidents. One of the victims was Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo), who had already lost time earlier in the week. It was quickly apparent that Kruisjwijk's race was over and he could be seen receiving medical attention on the side of the road.

Many more riders were caught by a second crash in the final kilometre, which, on the narrow roads, blocked a large portion of the peloton. The crash very nearly caught out Chris Froome, who only just avoided hitting the tarmac. Race leader Darwin Atapuma lost more than a minute in the finale but the three kilometre rule was applied, meaning that the Colombian could stay in red for at least another day.

How it happened

After days of scorching heat, the some much needed rain fell on the race in Viveiro. The rain would make for a much more subdued start to the day as most of the teams thought about the potential sprint finish 171km down the road in Lugo. Darwin Atapuma swapped the black and red of BMC for the red of the race leader after claiming it from a breakaway in Tuesday.

The chances of a breakaway succeeding on stage 5 seemed much more unlikely with only two riders given the green card to go off the front. Katusha missed the two previous successful breaks and they made sure to put themselves out front with Tiago Machado. He took Julien Morice (Direct Energie) when he attacked almost as soon as the flag dropped.

With Machado just under nine minutes down on the overall classification, Atapuma and BMC would be keen to keep the pair under control. When the gap reached five minutes, they decided that it was enough and refused to let it grow out much further. As the rain cleared and the sun emerged from behind the clouds, Machado decided that Morice was holding him back and he pushed on and dropped the Frenchman.

Morice did little to fight it and he was eventually reeled back in by the peloton with 57km remaining. Now on his own, Machado was able to increase the buffer and the peloton behind but it was merely delaying the inevitable. The peloton held the Portuguese rider at around five minutes until a battle for the few king of the mountains points ensued. Machado had mopped up the full complement of three but there was still a few available.

Thomas de Gendt started the day second to Alexander Geniez in the competition, although he wore the classification jersey while Geniez wears the green points jersey. De Gendt's teammate Maxime Monfort led him out for the two points for second place, Geniez tried to follow him but it was Omar Fraile that claimed the final point. Geniez still holds the lead in that competition but his advantage has been brought down to just two points.

The action in the peloton quickly cut down Machado's lead and with 40 kilometres to go he had just three minutes on the bunch and his day would be done with just over 14 kilometres to the finish. With the break caught so early, the fight for position was fraught in the final kilometres as Team Sky, Tinkoff, Lotto-Soudal and Etixx-QuickStep all pushing hard at the front.

Simon Clarke decide that he did not want it to end in a bunch gallop and the Australian went with just over two kilometres to go, but he had Philippe Gilbert on his tail. In the chaotic finish, Kruijswijk's Vuelta a Espana went from bad to worse as he crashed at the side of the road. Information following the race indicated that a pole was the cause of the incident. Another crash just moments later held up most of the peloton, with less than 20 competing at the finish line.

Meersman was in prime place and avoided any of the trouble behind with his teammate Stybar setting him up perfectly for the run to the line.

"In the breakaway there was just two guys but still Machado was going really fast," Stybar said after the stage. "You could see that the bunch was lined out for most of the time and for maybe the last 60km Martin Velits was also pulling very hard. Then we closed it to just over a minute and it was getting really chaotic with all the turns and there were some crashes. We managed and it was a strong sprint and we can celebrate again."

There was some confusion in terms of the general classification, with Valverde seeming to move into the overall lead but that was quickly contradicted with Atapuma stepping onto the podium to take the red jersey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:16:42 2 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 4 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 9 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 17 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 19 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 20 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 21 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 22 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 23 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:02 27 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 28 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 31 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 33 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 34 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 35 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 36 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 37 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 38 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 39 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:01:27 40 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 41 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 42 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 43 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 44 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 45 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 46 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 47 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 49 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:01:29 50 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 52 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:34 54 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 55 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 56 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 57 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:52 58 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 59 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 65 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 66 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 67 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 68 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 69 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 70 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 71 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 72 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 73 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 74 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 75 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 77 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 78 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 79 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 80 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 81 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 82 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 83 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 84 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 85 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:28 86 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 87 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 88 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:28 89 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 90 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:32 91 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 93 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:55 94 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 95 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 97 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:02 99 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 100 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 102 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:06 103 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 104 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 105 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 106 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 107 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 108 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:09 109 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 110 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:22 111 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:31 112 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 113 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:43 114 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:03:54 115 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 116 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 117 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 118 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 119 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 120 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 121 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 123 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:03:58 124 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 125 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 126 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 127 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 128 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 129 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:04:02 130 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 131 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 132 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 133 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 134 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 135 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 136 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 137 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 138 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 139 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 140 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 141 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:13 142 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 143 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 144 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 145 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 146 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:20 147 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:04:23 148 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 149 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 150 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 151 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 152 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 153 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 154 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 155 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 156 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 157 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 158 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 159 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 160 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 161 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 162 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 163 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 164 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 165 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 166 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 167 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 168 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 169 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 170 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 171 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 172 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 173 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 174 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 175 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 176 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 177 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 178 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 179 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 180 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 0:04:35 181 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:01 182 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 183 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:04 184 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:05:36 185 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 186 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 187 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:38 188 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:46 189 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:06:04 190 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:06:51 191 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:07:36 192 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team DNS Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ DNF Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Intermediate sprint - A Pontenova, km.- 98.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 4 pts 2 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 2 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 pts 2 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 3 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 16 4 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 8 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 8 9 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 10 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 11 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 3 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 15 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Pto. de Marco de Álvare, km.118.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx - Quick-Step 12:50:06 2 FDJ 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Trek-Segafredo 6 Lotto Soudal 7 Movistar Team 8 Astana Pro Team 9 AG2R La Mondiale 10 Team Sky 11 IAM Cycling 12 Cannondale-Drapac 13 Bora-Argon 18 14 Direct Energie 15 Dimension Data 16 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Team Katusha 18 Lampre - Merida 0:01:29 19 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:52 20 Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:36 21 Tinkoff Team 0:08:04 22 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:14

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 17:39:52 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:28 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:32 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:38 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 6 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:07 7 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:10 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:01:12 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:14 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:22 11 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:24 12 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:35 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:01:52 14 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:55 15 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:07 16 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:13 17 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:17 18 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:27 19 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:34 20 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:35 21 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:43 22 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:45 23 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:51 24 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:02:53 25 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:57 26 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:08 27 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:09 28 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:03:10 29 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:11 30 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:22 31 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:24 32 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:35 33 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:42 34 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:44 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:49 36 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:52 38 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:56 39 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:04:08 40 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:13 41 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:04:18 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:27 43 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:38 44 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:42 45 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:49 46 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:23 47 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:15 48 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:15 49 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:19 50 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:22 51 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:43 52 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:08:53 53 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:10:04 54 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:16 55 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:36 56 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:00 57 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:07 58 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 59 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:12:46 60 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:12:49 61 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:50 62 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:55 63 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:13:28 64 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:31 65 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:50 66 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:14:10 67 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:14:55 68 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:15:35 69 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:36 70 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:03 71 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:40 72 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:57 73 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:06 74 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:17:08 75 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:19 76 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:17:43 77 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:17:47 78 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:18:04 79 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:18:06 80 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:18:13 81 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:18:43 82 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:19:14 83 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:20 84 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:19:24 85 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:39 86 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:19:46 87 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:20:49 88 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:20:50 89 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:53 90 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:04 91 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 0:21:06 92 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:28 93 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:29 94 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:37 95 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:15 96 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:22:16 97 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:23 98 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:22:37 99 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:44 100 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:23:09 101 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:31 102 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:51 103 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:24:01 104 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:11 105 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:24:19 106 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:36 107 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:24:40 108 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:43 109 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:25:46 110 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:25:49 111 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:10 112 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:26:19 113 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:23 114 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:27:01 115 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:03 116 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:27:10 117 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:27:12 118 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:27:22 119 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:27:38 120 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:27:58 121 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:27:59 122 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:28:50 123 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 124 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:03 125 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:08 126 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:29:33 127 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:29:40 128 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:29:46 129 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:49 130 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:29:55 131 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:30:05 132 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:30:32 133 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:30:45 134 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:30:54 135 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:31:10 136 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:15 137 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:31:16 138 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:31:24 139 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:49 140 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:32:06 141 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:13 142 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:32:25 143 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:33:17 144 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:33:21 145 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 0:33:26 146 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:33:33 147 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:44 148 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:33:45 149 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:33:56 150 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:34:03 151 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:34:24 152 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:34:34 153 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:34:45 154 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:59 155 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 156 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:35:08 157 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 0:35:16 158 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:19 159 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:35:27 160 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 0:35:34 161 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:35:36 162 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:35:47 163 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:35:53 164 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:36:12 165 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:36:17 166 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:36:18 167 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:36:19 168 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:36:32 169 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:36:44 170 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 0:37:12 171 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:37:18 172 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 173 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:37:34 174 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:37:40 175 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:37:49 176 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:37:58 177 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:38:07 178 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:38:30 179 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:38:46 180 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:38:51 181 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:38:56 182 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:39:25 183 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:40:07 184 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:40:40 185 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 0:40:50 186 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 0:41:12 187 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:41:53 188 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:43:13 189 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:48 190 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:46:02 191 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:48:41 192 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:57:40

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 51 pts 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 26 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 26 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 25 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 6 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 7 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 20 8 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 9 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 18 10 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 16 11 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 16 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 13 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 15 14 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 15 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 14 16 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 13 18 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 12 19 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 12 20 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 21 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 12 22 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 23 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 10 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 9 25 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 26 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 27 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 9 28 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 29 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 8 30 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 8 31 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 32 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 33 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 7 34 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 6 35 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 6 36 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 37 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 38 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 39 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 5 40 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 5 41 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 42 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 5 43 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 4 44 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 45 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 46 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 47 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 48 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 49 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 50 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 3 51 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 3 52 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 3 53 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 2 54 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 2 55 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 56 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 57 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 58 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 59 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 60 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1 61 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1 62 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 63 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 10 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 3 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 4 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 5 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 3 7 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 3 8 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2 10 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 11 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 12 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 13 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 14 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 15 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 16 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1 17 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 1 18 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 14 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 18 3 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 18 4 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Movistar Team 22 5 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 76 6 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 84 7 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 91 8 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 113 9 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 120 10 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 129 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 137 12 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 139 13 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 242 14 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 242