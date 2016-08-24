Vuelta a Espana: Meersman wins stage 5 in Lugo
Atapuma keeps red, Kruijswijk crashes out in finale
Stage 5: Viveiro - Lugo
Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep) claimed his second stage of the Vuelta a Espana in a crash marred finale in Lugo. He was set up perfectly by his team and the Belgian finished it off beating Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) and Kevin Reza (FDJ) in the tricky uphill run to the line.
Etixx-QuickStep moved to the front of a very reduced bunch inside the final kilometre with Zdenek Stybar. The Czech rider peeled off on the final corner, leaving Meersman with a little more than 100 metres to the line. On his wheel was Felline, who tried to come around Meersman but didn't have the finishing speed to make it work.
"I was extremely happy with the first victory and it gave me a lot of confidence," Meersman said of his stage win on Sunday. "I started today with zero stress, everything was good but the leadout that Stybar did was incredible, and then I saw the sign for 200 and I knew that if I didn't start then the other guys would come from behind.
"I would rather do my own sprint and then they pass me then get boxed in. In the end, they didn't pass me. It was quite nervous, I think that some places behind me there was a crash. I hope the guys that crashed are OK."
It was a chaotic finish on a narrow, twisting stretch of road as the teams battled for the position on the front. As the peloton chased down a late attack from Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac), several riders went down in multiple incidents. One of the victims was Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo), who had already lost time earlier in the week. It was quickly apparent that Kruisjwijk's race was over and he could be seen receiving medical attention on the side of the road.
Many more riders were caught by a second crash in the final kilometre, which, on the narrow roads, blocked a large portion of the peloton. The crash very nearly caught out Chris Froome, who only just avoided hitting the tarmac. Race leader Darwin Atapuma lost more than a minute in the finale but the three kilometre rule was applied, meaning that the Colombian could stay in red for at least another day.
How it happened
After days of scorching heat, the some much needed rain fell on the race in Viveiro. The rain would make for a much more subdued start to the day as most of the teams thought about the potential sprint finish 171km down the road in Lugo. Darwin Atapuma swapped the black and red of BMC for the red of the race leader after claiming it from a breakaway in Tuesday.
The chances of a breakaway succeeding on stage 5 seemed much more unlikely with only two riders given the green card to go off the front. Katusha missed the two previous successful breaks and they made sure to put themselves out front with Tiago Machado. He took Julien Morice (Direct Energie) when he attacked almost as soon as the flag dropped.
With Machado just under nine minutes down on the overall classification, Atapuma and BMC would be keen to keep the pair under control. When the gap reached five minutes, they decided that it was enough and refused to let it grow out much further. As the rain cleared and the sun emerged from behind the clouds, Machado decided that Morice was holding him back and he pushed on and dropped the Frenchman.
Morice did little to fight it and he was eventually reeled back in by the peloton with 57km remaining. Now on his own, Machado was able to increase the buffer and the peloton behind but it was merely delaying the inevitable. The peloton held the Portuguese rider at around five minutes until a battle for the few king of the mountains points ensued. Machado had mopped up the full complement of three but there was still a few available.
Thomas de Gendt started the day second to Alexander Geniez in the competition, although he wore the classification jersey while Geniez wears the green points jersey. De Gendt's teammate Maxime Monfort led him out for the two points for second place, Geniez tried to follow him but it was Omar Fraile that claimed the final point. Geniez still holds the lead in that competition but his advantage has been brought down to just two points.
The action in the peloton quickly cut down Machado's lead and with 40 kilometres to go he had just three minutes on the bunch and his day would be done with just over 14 kilometres to the finish. With the break caught so early, the fight for position was fraught in the final kilometres as Team Sky, Tinkoff, Lotto-Soudal and Etixx-QuickStep all pushing hard at the front.
Simon Clarke decide that he did not want it to end in a bunch gallop and the Australian went with just over two kilometres to go, but he had Philippe Gilbert on his tail. In the chaotic finish, Kruijswijk's Vuelta a Espana went from bad to worse as he crashed at the side of the road. Information following the race indicated that a pole was the cause of the incident. Another crash just moments later held up most of the peloton, with less than 20 competing at the finish line.
Meersman was in prime place and avoided any of the trouble behind with his teammate Stybar setting him up perfectly for the run to the line.
"In the breakaway there was just two guys but still Machado was going really fast," Stybar said after the stage. "You could see that the bunch was lined out for most of the time and for maybe the last 60km Martin Velits was also pulling very hard. Then we closed it to just over a minute and it was getting really chaotic with all the turns and there were some crashes. We managed and it was a strong sprint and we can celebrate again."
There was some confusion in terms of the general classification, with Valverde seeming to move into the overall lead but that was quickly contradicted with Atapuma stepping onto the podium to take the red jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:16:42
|2
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|20
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|22
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:02
|27
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|28
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|34
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|35
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|36
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|37
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|39
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:01:27
|40
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|43
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|44
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|45
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|47
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|49
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:29
|50
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|52
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:34
|54
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|55
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|56
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|57
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:52
|58
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|59
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|65
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|66
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|67
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|68
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|69
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|71
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|72
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|73
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|74
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|75
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|77
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|78
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|79
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|80
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|83
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:28
|86
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|87
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|88
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:28
|89
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|90
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:32
|91
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:55
|94
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|95
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|97
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:02
|99
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|100
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:06
|103
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|104
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|105
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|106
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|107
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:09
|109
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|110
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:22
|111
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:31
|112
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:43
|114
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:03:54
|115
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|117
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|118
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|119
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|120
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|121
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|123
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:03:58
|124
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|125
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|127
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|128
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|129
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:02
|130
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|131
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|132
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|133
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|134
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|135
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|136
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|137
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|138
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|139
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|140
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|141
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:13
|142
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|143
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|144
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|145
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:20
|147
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:23
|148
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|149
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|150
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|151
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|152
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|153
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|154
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|155
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|156
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|157
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|158
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|159
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|160
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|161
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|162
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|163
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|164
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|165
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|166
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|167
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|168
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|169
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|170
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|171
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|172
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|173
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|174
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|175
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|176
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|177
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|178
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|179
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|180
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:04:35
|181
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:01
|182
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|183
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:04
|184
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:36
|185
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|186
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|187
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:38
|188
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:46
|189
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:06:04
|190
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:06:51
|191
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:07:36
|192
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|DNS
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|DNF
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|4
|pts
|2
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|pts
|2
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|3
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|16
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|8
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|8
|9
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|10
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|11
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|12:50:06
|2
|FDJ
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Team Sky
|11
|IAM Cycling
|12
|Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|Bora-Argon 18
|14
|Direct Energie
|15
|Dimension Data
|16
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Team Katusha
|18
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:29
|19
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:52
|20
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:36
|21
|Tinkoff Team
|0:08:04
|22
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|17:39:52
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:28
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:32
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:07
|7
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:01:12
|9
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:14
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:22
|11
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:24
|12
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:35
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:52
|14
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:55
|15
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:07
|16
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:13
|17
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:17
|18
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:27
|19
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:34
|20
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:35
|21
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:43
|22
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:45
|23
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:51
|24
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:53
|25
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:57
|26
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:08
|27
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:09
|28
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:10
|29
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:11
|30
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:22
|31
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:24
|32
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:35
|33
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:42
|34
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:44
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:49
|36
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:52
|38
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:56
|39
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:04:08
|40
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:13
|41
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:04:18
|42
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:27
|43
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:38
|44
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:42
|45
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:49
|46
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:23
|47
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:15
|48
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:15
|49
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:19
|50
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:22
|51
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:43
|52
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:53
|53
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:10:04
|54
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:16
|55
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:36
|56
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:00
|57
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:07
|58
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|59
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:12:46
|60
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:12:49
|61
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:50
|62
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:55
|63
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:13:28
|64
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:31
|65
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:50
|66
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:10
|67
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:14:55
|68
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:15:35
|69
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:36
|70
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:03
|71
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:40
|72
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:57
|73
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:06
|74
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:17:08
|75
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:19
|76
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:17:43
|77
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:47
|78
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:04
|79
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:18:06
|80
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:18:13
|81
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:18:43
|82
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:19:14
|83
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:20
|84
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:19:24
|85
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:39
|86
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:19:46
|87
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:20:49
|88
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:20:50
|89
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:53
|90
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:04
|91
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:21:06
|92
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:28
|93
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:29
|94
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:37
|95
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:15
|96
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:16
|97
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:23
|98
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:22:37
|99
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:44
|100
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:23:09
|101
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:31
|102
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:51
|103
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:24:01
|104
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:11
|105
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:24:19
|106
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:36
|107
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:24:40
|108
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:43
|109
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:25:46
|110
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:49
|111
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:10
|112
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:19
|113
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:23
|114
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:27:01
|115
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:03
|116
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:27:10
|117
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:27:12
|118
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:22
|119
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:27:38
|120
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:27:58
|121
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:27:59
|122
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:28:50
|123
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|124
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:03
|125
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:08
|126
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:29:33
|127
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:29:40
|128
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:29:46
|129
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:49
|130
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:29:55
|131
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:30:05
|132
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:30:32
|133
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:30:45
|134
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:30:54
|135
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:10
|136
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:15
|137
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:16
|138
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:31:24
|139
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:49
|140
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:32:06
|141
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:13
|142
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:32:25
|143
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:33:17
|144
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:33:21
|145
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|0:33:26
|146
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:33:33
|147
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:44
|148
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:33:45
|149
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:33:56
|150
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:34:03
|151
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:34:24
|152
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:34
|153
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:45
|154
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:59
|155
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|156
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:35:08
|157
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|0:35:16
|158
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:19
|159
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:27
|160
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:35:34
|161
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:35:36
|162
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:35:47
|163
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:35:53
|164
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:36:12
|165
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:36:17
|166
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:36:18
|167
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:36:19
|168
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:36:32
|169
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:36:44
|170
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:37:12
|171
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:37:18
|172
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|173
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:37:34
|174
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:37:40
|175
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:37:49
|176
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:37:58
|177
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:38:07
|178
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:38:30
|179
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:38:46
|180
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:38:51
|181
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:38:56
|182
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:39:25
|183
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:40:07
|184
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:40:40
|185
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:40:50
|186
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|0:41:12
|187
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:41:53
|188
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:43:13
|189
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:48
|190
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:46:02
|191
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:48:41
|192
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:57:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|51
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|26
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|4
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|6
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|7
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|20
|8
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|9
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|10
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|16
|11
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|12
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|13
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|15
|14
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|15
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|14
|16
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|17
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|18
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|12
|19
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|12
|20
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|21
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|12
|22
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|23
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|10
|24
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|25
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|26
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|27
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|9
|28
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|29
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|8
|30
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|8
|31
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|32
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|33
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|7
|34
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|35
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|36
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|37
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|38
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|39
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|5
|40
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|41
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|42
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|5
|43
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|4
|44
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|45
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|46
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|47
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|48
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|49
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|50
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|51
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|3
|52
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|53
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|2
|54
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|55
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|56
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|57
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|58
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|59
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|60
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|61
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|62
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|63
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|3
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|4
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|5
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|3
|7
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|3
|8
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|10
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|11
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|12
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|13
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|14
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|15
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|16
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|17
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|1
|18
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|14
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|3
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|4
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|5
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|76
|6
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|84
|7
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|91
|8
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|113
|9
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|120
|10
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|129
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|137
|12
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|139
|13
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|242
|14
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|242
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|52:01:25
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:35
|4
|Team Sky
|0:03:01
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:05
|6
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:13
|7
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:24
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:05:25
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:48
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:09
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:07:10
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:37
|13
|Direct Energie
|0:07:56
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:57
|15
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:39
|16
|Team Katusha
|0:12:52
|17
|Lampre - Merida
|0:18:32
|18
|FDJ
|0:36:12
|19
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:50:50
