Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Meersman wins stage 5 in Lugo

Atapuma keeps red, Kruijswijk crashes out in finale

Image 1 of 46

Gianni Meersman celebrates winning stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana.

Gianni Meersman celebrates winning stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 46

Darwin Atapuma in red after stage 5 at the Vuelta

Darwin Atapuma in red after stage 5 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 46

Gianni Meersman in the green points jersey at the Vuelta.

Gianni Meersman in the green points jersey at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 46

Alexandre Geniez in the polka dot mountains jersey at the Vuelta

Alexandre Geniez in the polka dot mountains jersey at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 46

Gianni Meersman celebrates on the stage 5 podium.

Gianni Meersman celebrates on the stage 5 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 46

Gianni Meersman celebrates on the stage 5 podium.

Gianni Meersman celebrates on the stage 5 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 46

Darwin Atapuma in red after stage 5 at the Vuelta

Darwin Atapuma in red after stage 5 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 46

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo)

Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 46

Sven Erik Bystrom at the Katusha team car.

Sven Erik Bystrom at the Katusha team car.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 46

Tiago Machado on the move during stage 5.

Tiago Machado on the move during stage 5.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 46

Sven Erik Bystrom (Katusha)

Sven Erik Bystrom (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 46

Maxime Bouet picks up lunch during stage 5 at the Vuelta

Maxime Bouet picks up lunch during stage 5 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 46

Chris Froome rides in the Team Sky bubble during stage 5 at the Vuelta.

Chris Froome rides in the Team Sky bubble during stage 5 at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 46

Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) and Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) and Samuel Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 46

Sergey Lagutin at the Katusha team car.

Sergey Lagutin at the Katusha team car.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 46

Sebastien Minard (AG2R)

Sebastien Minard (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 46

Gianni Meersman and Maxime Bouet after Meersman's stage 5 win

Gianni Meersman and Maxime Bouet after Meersman's stage 5 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 46

Gianni Meersman wins stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana.

Gianni Meersman wins stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 46

Gianni Meersman wins stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana.

Gianni Meersman wins stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 46

Gianni Meersman celebrates winning stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana.

Gianni Meersman celebrates winning stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 46

Gianni Meersman and a teammate celebrate winning stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana.

Gianni Meersman and a teammate celebrate winning stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 46

That's two for Gianni Meersman after winning stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana.

That's two for Gianni Meersman after winning stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 46

Alberto Contador is swarmed by media after stage 5 at the Vuelta

Alberto Contador is swarmed by media after stage 5 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 46

Gianni Meersman and Yves Lampaert after Meersman's win.

Gianni Meersman and Yves Lampaert after Meersman's win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 46

Yves Lampaert at the Etixx-QuickStep team car

Yves Lampaert at the Etixx-QuickStep team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 46

Thomas de Gendt rides solo during stage 5 at the Vuelta

Thomas de Gendt rides solo during stage 5 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 46

Thomas de Gendt rides solo during stage 5 at the Vuelta

Thomas de Gendt rides solo during stage 5 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 46

Chris Froome in action during stage 5 at the Vuelta

Chris Froome in action during stage 5 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 46

Darwin Atapuma in red during stage 5 at the Vuelta.

Darwin Atapuma in red during stage 5 at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 46

Thomas de Gendt rides solo during stage 5 at the Vuelta

Thomas de Gendt rides solo during stage 5 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 46

David de la Cruz in the super tuck.

David de la Cruz in the super tuck.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 46

Martin Velits on the front for Etixx-QuickStep

Martin Velits on the front for Etixx-QuickStep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 46

Julien Bernard drives the pace for Trek-Segafredo

Julien Bernard drives the pace for Trek-Segafredo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 46

Thomas de Gendt rides solo during stage 5 at the Vuelta

Thomas de Gendt rides solo during stage 5 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 46

Tiago Machado (Katusha)

Tiago Machado (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 46

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana.

The peloton in action during stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 46

BMC's Dylan Teuns

BMC's Dylan Teuns
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 46

Tiago Machado on the move during stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana

Tiago Machado on the move during stage 5 at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 46

Francois Bidard at the Ag2R team car.

Francois Bidard at the Ag2R team car.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 46

Julien Morice and Tiago Machado on the attack during stage 5 at the Vuelta

Julien Morice and Tiago Machado on the attack during stage 5 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 46

Julien Morice and Tiago Machado on the attack during stage 5 at the Vuelta

Julien Morice and Tiago Machado on the attack during stage 5 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 46

Julien Morice and Tiago Machado on the attack during stage 5 at the Vuelta

Julien Morice and Tiago Machado on the attack during stage 5 at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 46

Tiago Machado (Katusha) and Julien Morice (Direct Energie) on the attack on stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana

Tiago Machado (Katusha) and Julien Morice (Direct Energie) on the attack on stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 46

Tiago Machado (Katusha) and Julien Morice (Direct Energie) on the attack on stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana

Tiago Machado (Katusha) and Julien Morice (Direct Energie) on the attack on stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 46

Tiago Machado (Katusha) and Julien Morice (Direct Energie)

Tiago Machado (Katusha) and Julien Morice (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 46

Stage 5 of the Vuelta a España started off rainy

Stage 5 of the Vuelta a España started off rainy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep) claimed his second stage of the Vuelta a Espana in a crash marred finale in Lugo. He was set up perfectly by his team and the Belgian finished it off beating Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) and Kevin Reza (FDJ) in the tricky uphill run to the line.

Related Articles

Vuelta a Espana: Stage 5 finish line quotes

Vuelta a Espana: Stage 5 video highlights

Vuelta a Espana: Crashes shake stage 5 finish

Unprotected post in Vuelta a Espana stage 5 finale raises hackles

Vuelta a Espana: Aggressive Simon Clarke tries his luck in Lugo finale

Etixx-QuickStep moved to the front of a very reduced bunch inside the final kilometre with Zdenek Stybar. The Czech rider peeled off on the final corner, leaving Meersman with a little more than 100 metres to the line. On his wheel was Felline, who tried to come around Meersman but didn't have the finishing speed to make it work.

"I was extremely happy with the first victory and it gave me a lot of confidence," Meersman said of his stage win on Sunday. "I started today with zero stress, everything was good but the leadout that Stybar did was incredible, and then I saw the sign for 200 and I knew that if I didn't start then the other guys would come from behind.

"I would rather do my own sprint and then they pass me then get boxed in. In the end, they didn't pass me. It was quite nervous, I think that some places behind me there was a crash. I hope the guys that crashed are OK."

It was a chaotic finish on a narrow, twisting stretch of road as the teams battled for the position on the front. As the peloton chased down a late attack from Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac), several riders went down in multiple incidents. One of the victims was Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo), who had already lost time earlier in the week. It was quickly apparent that Kruisjwijk's race was over and he could be seen receiving medical attention on the side of the road.

Many more riders were caught by a second crash in the final kilometre, which, on the narrow roads, blocked a large portion of the peloton. The crash very nearly caught out Chris Froome, who only just avoided hitting the tarmac. Race leader Darwin Atapuma lost more than a minute in the finale but the three kilometre rule was applied, meaning that the Colombian could stay in red for at least another day.

How it happened

After days of scorching heat, the some much needed rain fell on the race in Viveiro. The rain would make for a much more subdued start to the day as most of the teams thought about the potential sprint finish 171km down the road in Lugo. Darwin Atapuma swapped the black and red of BMC for the red of the race leader after claiming it from a breakaway in Tuesday.

The chances of a breakaway succeeding on stage 5 seemed much more unlikely with only two riders given the green card to go off the front. Katusha missed the two previous successful breaks and they made sure to put themselves out front with Tiago Machado. He took Julien Morice (Direct Energie) when he attacked almost as soon as the flag dropped.

With Machado just under nine minutes down on the overall classification, Atapuma and BMC would be keen to keep the pair under control. When the gap reached five minutes, they decided that it was enough and refused to let it grow out much further. As the rain cleared and the sun emerged from behind the clouds, Machado decided that Morice was holding him back and he pushed on and dropped the Frenchman.

Morice did little to fight it and he was eventually reeled back in by the peloton with 57km remaining. Now on his own, Machado was able to increase the buffer and the peloton behind but it was merely delaying the inevitable. The peloton held the Portuguese rider at around five minutes until a battle for the few king of the mountains points ensued. Machado had mopped up the full complement of three but there was still a few available.

Thomas de Gendt started the day second to Alexander Geniez in the competition, although he wore the classification jersey while Geniez wears the green points jersey. De Gendt's teammate Maxime Monfort led him out for the two points for second place, Geniez tried to follow him but it was Omar Fraile that claimed the final point. Geniez still holds the lead in that competition but his advantage has been brought down to just two points.

The action in the peloton quickly cut down Machado's lead and with 40 kilometres to go he had just three minutes on the bunch and his day would be done with just over 14 kilometres to the finish. With the break caught so early, the fight for position was fraught in the final kilometres as Team Sky, Tinkoff, Lotto-Soudal and Etixx-QuickStep all pushing hard at the front.

Simon Clarke decide that he did not want it to end in a bunch gallop and the Australian went with just over two kilometres to go, but he had Philippe Gilbert on his tail. In the chaotic finish, Kruijswijk's Vuelta a Espana went from bad to worse as he crashed at the side of the road. Information following the race indicated that a pole was the cause of the incident. Another crash just moments later held up most of the peloton, with less than 20 competing at the finish line.

Meersman was in prime place and avoided any of the trouble behind with his teammate Stybar setting him up perfectly for the run to the line.

"In the breakaway there was just two guys but still Machado was going really fast," Stybar said after the stage. "You could see that the bunch was lined out for most of the time and for maybe the last 60km Martin Velits was also pulling very hard. Then we closed it to just over a minute and it was getting really chaotic with all the turns and there were some crashes. We managed and it was a strong sprint and we can celebrate again."

There was some confusion in terms of the general classification, with Valverde seeming to move into the overall lead but that was quickly contradicted with Atapuma stepping onto the podium to take the red jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4:16:42
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
3Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
4Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
5Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
7Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
9Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
12Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
15Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
17Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
19Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
20Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
21Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
22Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
26Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:02
27Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
28Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
31Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
33Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
34Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
35Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
36Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
37Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
38Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
39Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:01:27
40Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
41Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
42Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
43Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
44Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
45Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
46Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
47Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
49Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:01:29
50Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
51Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
52Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:34
54Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
55Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
56José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
57Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:52
58Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
59Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
62Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
63Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
65Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
66Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
67Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
68Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
69Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
70Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
71Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
72Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
73Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
74Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
75Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
77Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
78Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
79Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
80Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
81Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
82Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
85Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:28
86Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
87Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
88Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:28
89Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
90Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:02:32
91François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
93Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:55
94Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
95Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
96Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
97Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
98Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:03:02
99Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
100Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:06
103Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
104George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
105Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
106Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
107Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
108Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:09
109Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
110Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:22
111Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:31
112Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
113Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:43
114Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:03:54
115Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
116Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
117Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
118Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
119Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
120Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
121José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
122Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
123Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:03:58
124Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
125Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
126Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
127Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
128Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
129Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:04:02
130Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
131Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
132Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
133Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
134Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
135Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
136Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
137Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
138Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
139Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
140Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
141Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:13
142Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
143Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
144Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
145Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
146Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:20
147Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:04:23
148Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
149Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
150Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
151Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
152Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
153Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
154Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
155Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
156Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
157Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
158Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
159Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
160Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
161Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
162Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
163Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
164Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
165Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
166Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
167Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
168Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
169Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
170Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
171Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
172David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
173Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
174Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
175Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
176Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
177Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
178Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
179David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
180Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange0:04:35
181Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:01
182Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
183Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:04
184Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:05:36
185Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
186Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
187Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:38
188Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:05:46
189Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:06:04
190Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:06:51
191Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:07:36
192Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
DNSLuis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFMurilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
DNFSteven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Intermediate sprint - A Pontenova, km.- 98.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha4pts
2Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step25pts
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo20
3Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ16
4Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
5Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin12
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
8Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team8
9Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
10José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
11Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team3
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
15Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Pto. de Marco de Álvare, km.118.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha3pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step12:50:06
2FDJ
3BMC Racing Team
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Trek-Segafredo
6Lotto Soudal
7Movistar Team
8Astana Pro Team
9AG2R La Mondiale
10Team Sky
11IAM Cycling
12Cannondale-Drapac
13Bora-Argon 18
14Direct Energie
15Dimension Data
16Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Team Katusha
18Lampre - Merida0:01:29
19Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:52
20Orica-BikeExchange0:02:36
21Tinkoff Team0:08:04
22Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:14

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team17:39:52
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:28
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:32
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:38
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
6Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:07
7Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:10
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:01:12
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:14
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:22
11Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:24
12Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:35
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:01:52
14David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:55
15Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:07
16Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:13
17Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:17
18Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:27
19Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:34
20Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:35
21Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:43
22Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:45
23José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:02:51
24Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:02:53
25Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:57
26Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:08
27Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:09
28Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:03:10
29Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:11
30Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:22
31Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:24
32Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:03:35
33Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:42
34Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:44
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:49
36Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:52
38Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:56
39Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:04:08
40Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:13
41Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:04:18
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:27
43Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:38
44Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:42
45Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:49
46Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:05:23
47George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:15
48Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:15
49Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:19
50Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:22
51Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:43
52Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:08:53
53Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:10:04
54Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:16
55Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:36
56Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:00
57Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:07
58Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
59Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:12:46
60Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:12:49
61Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:50
62Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:55
63Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:13:28
64Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:31
65Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:50
66Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:14:10
67Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:14:55
68Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:15:35
69José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:15:36
70Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:16:03
71Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:40
72José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:57
73Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:17:06
74Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:17:08
75Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:19
76Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:17:43
77Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:17:47
78Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:18:04
79Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:18:06
80Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:18:13
81Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:18:43
82Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:19:14
83Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:20
84Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:19:24
85Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:39
86Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:19:46
87Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:20:49
88Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:20:50
89Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:53
90Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:04
91Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange0:21:06
92Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:28
93Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:21:29
94Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:21:37
95Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:15
96Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:22:16
97François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:23
98Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:22:37
99Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:44
100Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:23:09
101Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:31
102Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:51
103Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:24:01
104Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:11
105Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:24:19
106Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:24:36
107Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:24:40
108Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:43
109Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:25:46
110Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:49
111Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:10
112Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:26:19
113Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:23
114Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:27:01
115Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:27:03
116Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:27:10
117Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:27:12
118Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:27:22
119Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:27:38
120Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:27:58
121Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:27:59
122Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:28:50
123Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
124Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:03
125Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:08
126Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:29:33
127Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:40
128Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:29:46
129Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:49
130Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:29:55
131Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:30:05
132Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:30:32
133Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:30:45
134Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:30:54
135Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:31:10
136Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:15
137Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:31:16
138Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:31:24
139Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:49
140Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:32:06
141Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:32:13
142Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:32:25
143Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:33:17
144Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:33:21
145Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie0:33:26
146Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:33:33
147Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:44
148Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:33:45
149David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:33:56
150Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:34:03
151Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:34:24
152Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:34:34
153Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:34:45
154Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:59
155Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
156Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:35:08
157Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:35:16
158Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:19
159Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:35:27
160Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange0:35:34
161Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:35:36
162Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:35:47
163Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:35:53
164Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:36:12
165Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:36:17
166Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:36:18
167Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:36:19
168Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:36:32
169Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:36:44
170Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange0:37:12
171Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:37:18
172Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
173Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:37:34
174Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:37:40
175Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:37:49
176Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:37:58
177Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:38:07
178David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:38:30
179Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:38:46
180Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:38:51
181Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:38:56
182Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:39:25
183Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:40:07
184Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:40:40
185Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange0:40:50
186Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha0:41:12
187Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:41:53
188Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:43:13
189Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:48
190Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:46:02
191Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:48:41
192Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:57:40

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step51pts
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ26
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team26
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie25
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo20
6Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
7Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team20
8Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team20
9Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac18
10Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ16
11Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange16
12Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
13Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team15
14Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
15Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky14
16Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team13
18Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data12
19Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange12
20Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin12
21Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling12
22Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
23Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data10
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac9
25Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo9
26Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
27Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data9
28Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin8
29Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha8
30Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team8
31Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
32Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
33Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team7
34Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 186
35Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ6
36Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step6
37José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
38Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step5
39Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling5
40Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale5
41Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
42Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange5
43Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha4
44Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
45Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
46Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
47Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
48Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
49Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
50Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha3
51Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida3
52Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data3
53Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ2
54Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie2
55Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
56Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
57Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
58Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling2
59Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
60Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1
61Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1
62Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
63Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ10pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
3Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5
4Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
5Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
6Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha3
7Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ3
8Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team3
9Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182
10Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
11Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha2
12Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
13Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
14Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
15Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
16Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1
17Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data1
18Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team14pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team18
3Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie18
4Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Movistar Team22
5Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling76
6Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ84
7Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA91
8Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha113
9Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18120
10Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling129
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal137
12Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step139
13Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie242
14Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ242

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team52:01:25
2Movistar Team0:00:46
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:35
4Team Sky0:03:01
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:05
6Cannondale-Drapac0:04:13
7Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:24
8Dimension Data0:05:25
9AG2R La Mondiale0:05:48
10Lotto Soudal0:06:09
11IAM Cycling0:07:10
12Trek-Segafredo0:07:37
13Direct Energie0:07:56
14Astana Pro Team0:07:57
15Bora-Argon 180:10:39
16Team Katusha0:12:52
17Lampre - Merida0:18:32
18FDJ0:36:12
19Team Giant-Alpecin0:50:50

Latest on Cyclingnews