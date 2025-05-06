Echelons and crashes wreak havoc in final of Vuelta Femenina stage 3

By published

Santesteban and Rooijakkers lose minutes while Bradbury, Moolman-Pasio, Labous, Fisher-Black, Reusser avoid time loss

HUESCA SPAIN MAY 06 LR Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CANYONGRAM zondacrypro Marit Raajmakers of Netherlands and Team Human Powered Health and Mischa Bredewold of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime compete echelons formation due to the crosswind during to the 11th La Vuelta Femenina 2025 Stage 3 a 1324km stage from Barbastro to Huesca UCIWWT on May 06 2025 in Huesca Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Echelons split the field on stage 3 of La Vuelta Femenina (Image credit: Getty Images)

At first glance, stage 3 of La Vuelta Femenina finished in the expected mass sprint, but the final 30km of the stage saw plenty of action with echelons and crashes. Several GC contenders lost minutes while others were saved by the 3km rule.

Ane Santesteban (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi), instantly noticeable in the polka-dot mountain jersey, was involved in a first crash with 50km to go. The Basque climber could return to the peloton, but her troubles were far from over.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.