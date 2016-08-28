Image 1 of 53 Davide de la Cruz (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana Image 2 of 53 The Tinkoff riders head down the climb as the grupetto come in (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 53 Nairo Quintana with Chris Froome on his wheel in the dash for the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 53 Chris Froome descends to the team bus with a whistle to let the fans know (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 53 Ian Boswell (Team Sky) is enjoying La Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 53 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) talks to the media after teammate and roommate David de la Cruz won stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 53 Gianni Meersman holds onto the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 53 Thomas De Gendt moves into the KOM lead for the David de la Cruz gave Etixx-QuickStep its third stage victory of the Vuelta a España, also parlaying the day's successful breakaway into the overall race lead. It was the Spaniard's first professional win.

De la Cruz was the best placed rider in the 12-man breakaway, and escaped with Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) on the Alto del Naranco, the final climb of a five-mountain day. Devenyns suffered a miss-shift at a critical moment and De la Cruz leapt away to take out a spectacular home soil victory.

He now leads the overall by 22 seconds on Nairo Quintana and his Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde by 41 seconds.

"It way my objective today but to be honest, I wasn’t thinking about the race leadership towards the end. I was just thinking about winning the stage," De la Cruz said. "It was very hard to ride with Devenyns because he was very hard to beat. I can’t believe that I won.

"I felt good sometimes, other times I didn’t feel so good and I didn’t think that I would have enough to finish it off, with so many good riders in the break. I thought to myself, ‘let’s try and go to the end’ and I won. I’ve been close a few times and I’ve not won - but today I got the stage and the race lead, so let’s see how long we can keep it."

Devenyns was disappointed not to have added to his team's success in the race, but said de la Cruz was simply stronger.

"I'm disappointed. This was a great opportunity," Devenyns said according to Sporza.be. "We rode with a nice group.

"The collaboration with De La Cruz went well, but in the end, certainly in the last kilometer, he was just stronger. I'm more of a puncheur. He simply climbs better than me. I'm going to try to get in an escape in the later stages still, but now I am mainly disappointed."

Movistar's Ruben Fernandez, who led the race after stage 3, was not worried that the team had lost the red jersey.

"We know that we’ve got many days remaining, we knew it would be complicated. Today the breakaway went in the end, they were very strong and they were quick but tomorrow will be very hard and very different," Fernandez said.

"It’s not so bad for us, of course we would have liked to keep the leader’s jersey but the race is still long. Hopefully we’ll take it back. At the end, we had to ride pretty hard but then we rode pretty hard throughout the whole stage and they were just really strong."

How it unfolded

It took some time but the day's breakaway finally came together 15 kilometres into the stage, and the teams who missed the move, mainly Trek-Segafredo and Dimension Data, fought hard to bring it back but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Once again, the breakaway riders would be given a long leash by the overall leaders, with Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac), Dylan Teuns (BMC), Alexandre Geniez (FDJ), Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), David de la Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep), Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Drapac), Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling), Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling), Bartosz Huzarski (Bora Argon 18), Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural) allowed to enjoy their day in the sun.

De la Cruz was the best placed rider in the move at 2:46 from Nairo Quintana (Movistar). De Gendt and Geniez battled for the mountains classification, with the Belgian taking out the first three climbs - the category 2 Alto de San Isidro, the Alto de Sto. Emiliano and the Alto de San Tirso (both category 3). But the Lotto-Soudal rider might have given a bit too much gas to the San Tirso, going solo after the crest before being rejoined by his escape companions, because when they caught him and Bakelants and Devenyns began attacking, De Gendt was dropped out the back.

Bakelants and Devenyns were joined by Teuns and De la Cruz, but the fourth climb, the Alto de la Manzaneda, put an end to their move and Geniez took the points at the top. De la Cruz and Devenyns took a chance after the crest, hitting out with 12km to go, and quickly opened up a gap of a dozen seconds on their former companions.

On the Alto del Naranco, it became clear that the pair would battle for the stage win, with De la Cruz fighting for the chance to wear the red jersey. But the battle fizzled when Devenyns mis-shifted and the Spaniard took out the stage win and race lead.

Behind, Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) put in an attack on the final climb to try to shake things up, but he was mowed down by the Movistar express. Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) sprinted away from the peloton behind the 11 escapees, with all of the favorites tucked on Samuel Sanchez's (BMC) wheel coming in at 2:56 from the winner.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:47:56 2 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:27 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:33 4 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 5 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:00:53 7 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:58 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:04 9 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:10 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:26 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:55 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:56 14 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 17 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 18 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 19 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 22 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 24 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:03:04 25 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 27 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 28 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 29 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 30 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 31 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 32 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:03:09 33 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:14 37 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 39 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:17 40 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 42 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 43 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:25 46 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 47 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 48 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 49 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 50 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:03:29 51 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:35 52 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:42 53 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:52 54 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:04:02 55 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 56 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:12 57 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:19 58 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:04:23 59 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 60 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:28 61 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:38 62 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:44 63 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:47 64 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 65 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:52 66 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 67 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 68 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:55 69 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:05 71 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 72 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:24 73 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:05:28 74 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 75 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:06 76 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:11 77 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 78 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:14 79 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:23 80 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:36 81 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 82 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:48 83 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 84 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:06:59 85 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:36 86 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 87 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 88 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:14 89 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 90 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 91 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 93 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 94 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 95 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:09:13 96 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:09:40 97 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 98 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 99 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 100 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:09:55 101 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 102 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 0:10:43 103 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:05 104 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 105 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 106 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 107 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 108 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 109 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 110 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:12:20 111 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 112 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 114 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 115 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 116 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 117 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 118 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 119 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 120 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 121 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 122 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 123 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 124 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 125 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 126 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 127 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 128 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 129 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 130 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 132 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 133 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 134 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 135 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 136 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 137 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 138 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 139 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 140 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 141 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 142 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:14:05 143 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 144 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:20 145 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 146 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:16:21 147 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 148 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 149 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 150 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 151 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 152 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 153 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 154 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 155 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 156 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 157 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 158 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:21 159 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 160 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:19:13 161 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 162 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 163 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 164 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 165 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 166 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 167 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 168 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 169 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 170 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 171 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 172 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 173 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 174 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 175 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 176 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 177 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 178 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 179 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 180 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 181 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 182 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:09 DNF Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNS Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data DNF Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Intermediate sprint - Langreo, km. 124.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 pts 2 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 pts 2 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 20 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 16 4 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 6 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 10 7 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 9 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 10 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Alto de San Isidro, km. 60 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 pts 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 3 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Alto de St. Emiliano, km. 117.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 2 3 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Alto de San Tirso - 135.1km - KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2 3 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Alto de la Manzandeda, km. 152 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 3 pts 2 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Alto del Naranco, km. 164.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 pts 2 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 IAM Cycling 11:28:23 2 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:55 3 Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:58 4 BMC Racing Team 0:02:35 5 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:47 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:51 7 Astana Pro Team 0:03:14 8 FDJ 0:03:24 9 Lotto Soudal 0:03:25 10 Movistar Team 0:04:21 11 Team Sky 0:04:31 12 Bora-Argon 18 0:04:43 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:08 14 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:22 15 Orica-BikeExchange 0:06:45 16 Tinkoff Team 0:06:55 17 Team Katusha 0:07:09 18 Direct Energie 0:08:39 19 Trek-Segafredo 0:10:04 20 Lampre - Merida 0:10:57 21 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:12 22 Dimension Data 0:19:08

General classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 33:46:24 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:22 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:41 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:49 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:19 6 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:01:38 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:02:01 8 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:02:06 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:07 10 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:02:08 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:09 12 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:14 13 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:46 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:58 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:09 16 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:28 17 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:52 18 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:03:57 19 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:07 20 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:10 21 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:21 22 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:04:34 23 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:47 24 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:49 26 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 27 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:53 28 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:06 29 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:16 30 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:20 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:55 32 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:38 33 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:44 34 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:48 35 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:07:10 36 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:13 37 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:08:49 38 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:58 39 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:09:11 40 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:36 41 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:16:24 42 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:16:46 43 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:29 44 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:20:06 45 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:43 46 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:22:14 47 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:53 48 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:24:41 49 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:03 50 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:01 51 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:26:52 52 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:47 53 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:10 54 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:31:34 55 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:31:46 56 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:32:08 57 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:30 58 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:35:06 59 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:35:14 60 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:37:44 61 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:38:35 62 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:38:36 63 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:38:45 64 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:38:51 65 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:40:32 66 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:41:43 67 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 68 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:42:00 69 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:43:33 70 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:43:52 71 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:45:59 72 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:46:01 73 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:46:20 74 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:46:47 75 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:46:58 76 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:47:06 77 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:47:28 78 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 0:47:52 79 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:48:09 80 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:48:30 81 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:49:00 82 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:49:05 83 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:49:49 84 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:50:52 85 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:51:13 86 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:52:27 87 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:28 88 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:53:39 89 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:53:49 90 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:54:43 91 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:54:44 92 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:55:02 93 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:55:18 94 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:55:32 95 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:58:01 96 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:58:53 97 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:59:42 98 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:18 99 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:01:25 100 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:32 101 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 1:01:35 102 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:02:02 103 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 1:02:24 104 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:03:34 105 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:04:17 106 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:04:57 107 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:05:50 108 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:06:09 109 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:06:11 110 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:06:20 111 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 1:06:30 112 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:06:34 113 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:06:59 114 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:07:20 115 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 1:07:46 116 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1:08:09 117 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:08:38 118 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:08:40 119 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 1:09:06 120 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:09:11 121 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:09:35 122 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1:10:19 123 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 1:10:41 124 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:11:13 125 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 126 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:12:39 127 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:12:56 128 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:12:59 129 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:13:15 130 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:13:22 131 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:14:15 132 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:14:32 133 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:14:35 134 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 1:14:50 135 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 1:15:23 136 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 1:15:48 137 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:16:30 138 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:16:45 139 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 1:16:51 140 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:16:59 141 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:17:04 142 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:17:28 143 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 1:18:02 144 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 1:18:30 145 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 1:18:47 146 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:19:19 147 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:19:29 148 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:20:22 149 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:20:56 150 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:21:46 151 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:22:04 152 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 1:23:29 153 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 1:24:37 154 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 1:26:23 155 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:26:47 156 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:27:31 157 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 1:28:50 158 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:29:05 159 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:29:09 160 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 1:30:05 161 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 1:30:18 162 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1:30:53 163 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 1:31:30 164 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:31:31 165 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1:32:26 166 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:32:28 167 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1:33:44 168 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:34:40 169 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:35:28 170 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:35:40 171 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 1:35:45 172 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:36:19 173 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 1:37:01 174 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 1:38:30 175 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:40:49 176 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:41:22 177 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 1:42:14 178 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 1:44:41 179 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 1:45:22 180 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:46:14 181 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:50:48 182 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 2:04:05

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 53 3 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 53 4 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 37 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 36 6 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 36 7 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 28 8 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 25 10 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 25 11 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 25 12 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 13 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 21 14 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 21 15 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 20 16 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 17 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 18 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 20 19 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 20 20 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 21 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 22 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 18 23 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 18 24 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 18 25 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 17 26 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 17 27 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 28 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 29 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 16 30 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 16 31 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 16 32 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 33 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 15 34 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 15 35 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 14 36 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 37 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 38 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 39 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 40 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 12 41 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 12 42 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 11 43 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 10 44 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 10 45 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 10 46 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 10 47 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 9 48 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 9 49 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 9 50 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 51 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 52 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 7 53 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 54 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 55 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 56 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 6 57 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 6 58 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 59 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 60 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 61 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 6 62 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 63 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 64 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 65 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 5 66 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 5 67 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 4 68 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 69 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 4 70 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 71 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 72 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 73 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 3 74 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 3 75 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 3 76 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 77 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 78 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 79 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 80 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 81 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 2 82 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 2 83 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1 84 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 85 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 86 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1 87 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1 88 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1 89 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac -5

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 pts 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 19 3 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 10 4 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 5 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 6 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 7 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 6 8 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 5 10 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 11 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 12 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 4 13 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 3 14 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 3 15 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 3 16 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 17 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 18 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 19 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 20 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 22 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2 23 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 24 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 25 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 2 26 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1 27 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 28 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 29 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 30 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1 31 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

Combined Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 31 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 38 4 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 68 5 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 72 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 73 8 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 73 9 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 10 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 99 11 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 103 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 111 13 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 120 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 15 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 129 16 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 138 17 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 151 18 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 154 19 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 159 20 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 160 21 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 168 22 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 179 23 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 180 24 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 185 25 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 194 26 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 219 27 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 229 28 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 273 29 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 283