Vuelta a Espana: De la Cruz wins on the Alto del Naranco

Spaniard takes over race lead from successful breakaway

Davide de la Cruz (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana

The Tinkoff riders head down the climb as the grupetto come in

Nairo Quintana with Chris Froome on his wheel in the dash for the line

Chris Froome descends to the team bus with a whistle to let the fans know

Ian Boswell (Team Sky) is enjoying La Vuelta

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) talks to the media after teammate and roommate David de la Cruz won stage 9

Gianni Meersman holds onto the points classification

Thomas De Gendt moves into the KOM lead for the first time

David de la Cruz enjoys his moment in the spotlight

David de la Cruz leads the combativity classification after stage 9

Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) as most combative rider

Alejandro Valverde attacks inside the final few hundred metres

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac)

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac)

Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida)

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ)

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Maxime Monfort grimaces inside the final 300 metres

Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural–Seguros RGA)

Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac)

Sam Bewley (Orica-BikeExchange) takes it easy up the climb

Dylan Tuens (BMC)

David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quickstep) winner of stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana

Davide de la Cruz (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) comes to the line with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) in the breakaway

The breakaway on stage 9 of the Vuelta

Dries Devenyns (IAM) and David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quickstep)

David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quickstep) leads Dries Devenyns (IAM)

David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quickstep)

Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Drapac)

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quickstep)

David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quickstep)

David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quickstep) took the lead in his home Grand Tour

Chris Froome (Sky) back in the peloton

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) on the attack

David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quickstep) drinks in victory

Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) in the breakaway

Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) in the breakaway

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) attacks for the mountain points

Bartosz Huzarski (Bora-Argon 18)

David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quickstep)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

Movistar leads the peloton

Stage 9 of the Vuelta a España

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in red at the Vuelta

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) in polka dots

Stage 9 of the Vuelta a España

David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quickstep) in the breakaway

David de la Cruz gave Etixx-QuickStep its third stage victory of the Vuelta a España, also parlaying the day's successful breakaway into the overall race lead. It was the Spaniard's first professional win.

De la Cruz was the best placed rider in the 12-man breakaway, and escaped with Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) on the Alto del Naranco, the final climb of a five-mountain day. Devenyns suffered a miss-shift at a critical moment and De la Cruz leapt away to take out a spectacular home soil victory.

He now leads the overall by 22 seconds on Nairo Quintana and his Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde by 41 seconds.

"It way my objective today but to be honest, I wasn’t thinking about the race leadership towards the end. I was just thinking about winning the stage," De la Cruz said. "It was very hard to ride with Devenyns because he was very hard to beat. I can’t believe that I won.

"I felt good sometimes, other times I didn’t feel so good and I didn’t think that I would have enough to finish it off, with so many good riders in the break. I thought to myself, ‘let’s try and go to the end’ and I won. I’ve been close a few times and I’ve not won - but today I got the stage and the race lead, so let’s see how long we can keep it."

Devenyns was disappointed not to have added to his team's success in the race, but said de la Cruz was simply stronger.

"I'm disappointed. This was a great opportunity," Devenyns said according to Sporza.be. "We rode with a nice group.

"The collaboration with De La Cruz went well, but in the end, certainly in the last kilometer, he was just stronger. I'm more of a puncheur. He simply climbs better than me. I'm going to try to get in an escape in the later stages still, but now I am mainly disappointed."

Movistar's Ruben Fernandez, who led the race after stage 3, was not worried that the team had lost the red jersey.

"We know that we’ve got many days remaining, we knew it would be complicated. Today the breakaway went in the end, they were very strong and they were quick but tomorrow will be very hard and very different," Fernandez said.

"It’s not so bad for us, of course we would have liked to keep the leader’s jersey but the race is still long. Hopefully we’ll take it back. At the end, we had to ride pretty hard but then we rode pretty hard throughout the whole stage and they were just really strong."

How it unfolded

It took some time but the day's breakaway finally came together 15 kilometres into the stage, and the teams who missed the move, mainly Trek-Segafredo and Dimension Data, fought hard to bring it back but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Once again, the breakaway riders would be given a long leash by the overall leaders, with Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac), Dylan Teuns (BMC), Alexandre Geniez (FDJ), Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), David de la Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep), Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Drapac), Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling), Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling), Bartosz Huzarski (Bora Argon 18), Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural) allowed to enjoy their day in the sun.

De la Cruz was the best placed rider in the move at 2:46 from Nairo Quintana (Movistar). De Gendt and Geniez battled for the mountains classification, with the Belgian taking out the first three climbs - the category 2 Alto de San Isidro, the Alto de Sto. Emiliano and the Alto de San Tirso (both category 3). But the Lotto-Soudal rider might have given a bit too much gas to the San Tirso, going solo after the crest before being rejoined by his escape companions, because when they caught him and Bakelants and Devenyns began attacking, De Gendt was dropped out the back.

Bakelants and Devenyns were joined by Teuns and De la Cruz, but the fourth climb, the Alto de la Manzaneda, put an end to their move and Geniez took the points at the top. De la Cruz and Devenyns took a chance after the crest, hitting out with 12km to go, and quickly opened up a gap of a dozen seconds on their former companions.

On the Alto del Naranco, it became clear that the pair would battle for the stage win, with De la Cruz fighting for the chance to wear the red jersey. But the battle fizzled when Devenyns mis-shifted and the Spaniard took out the stage win and race lead.

Behind, Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) put in an attack on the final climb to try to shake things up, but he was mowed down by the Movistar express. Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) sprinted away from the peloton behind the 11 escapees, with all of the favorites tucked on Samuel Sanchez's (BMC) wheel coming in at 2:56 from the winner.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step3:47:56
2Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:27
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:33
4Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:51
5Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
6Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:00:53
7Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:00:58
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:04
9Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:10
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:26
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:55
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:56
14Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
16Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
17Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
18Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
19Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
20Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
21Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
22Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
24Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:03:04
25Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
27Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
28George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
29Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
30Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
31Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
32Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:03:09
33Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
36Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:03:14
37Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
39Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:17
40Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
42Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
43Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
45Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:25
46Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
47Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
48José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
49Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
50Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:03:29
51Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:35
52Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:42
53Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:52
54Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:04:02
55Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
56Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:12
57Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:19
58Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:04:23
59Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
60Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:28
61Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:38
62Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:44
63Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:04:47
64Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
65Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:52
66Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
67Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
68Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:04:55
69François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:05
71Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
72Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:24
73Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:05:28
74Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
75Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:06
76Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:11
77David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
78Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:14
79Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:23
80Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:36
81Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
82Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:48
83Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
84Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:06:59
85Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:36
86Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
87Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
88Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:14
89Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
90Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
91Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
93Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
94Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
95Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:09:13
96Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:09:40
97Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
98Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
99Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
100Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:09:55
101Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
102Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange0:10:43
103José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:05
104Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
105Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
106Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
107Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
108Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
109Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
110Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:12:20
111Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
112Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
114Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
115Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
116Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
117Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
118Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
119Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
120Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
121Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
122Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
123Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
124Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
125Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
126Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
127Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
128Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
129Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
130Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
132Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
133Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
134Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
135Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
136Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
137Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
138Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
139Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
140Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
141Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
142Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:14:05
143Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
144Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:14:20
145Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
146Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:16:21
147Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
148Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
149Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
150Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
151David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
152Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
153Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
154Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
155Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
156Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
157Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
158Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:21
159Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
160Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:19:13
161Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
162Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
163Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
164Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
165Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
166Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
167Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
168Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
169Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
170Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
171Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
172Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
173Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
174Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
175Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
176Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
177José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
178Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
179Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
180Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
181Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
182Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:09
DNFTony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFYoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNSIgor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
DNFEnrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Intermediate sprint - Langreo, km. 124.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal4pts
2David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 181

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step25pts
2Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling20
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac16
4Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
5Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling12
6Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ10
7Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 189
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
9Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
10Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step4
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team2
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Alto de San Isidro, km. 60
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5pts
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ3
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Alto de St. Emiliano, km. 117.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ2
3David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Alto de San Tirso - 135.1km - KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2
3Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Alto de la Manzandeda, km. 152
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ3pts
2David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 5 (Cat. 2) Alto del Naranco, km. 164.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step5pts
2Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling3
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling11:28:23
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:55
3Cannondale-Drapac0:01:58
4BMC Racing Team0:02:35
5Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:47
6AG2R La Mondiale0:02:51
7Astana Pro Team0:03:14
8FDJ0:03:24
9Lotto Soudal0:03:25
10Movistar Team0:04:21
11Team Sky0:04:31
12Bora-Argon 180:04:43
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:08
14Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:22
15Orica-BikeExchange0:06:45
16Tinkoff Team0:06:55
17Team Katusha0:07:09
18Direct Energie0:08:39
19Trek-Segafredo0:10:04
20Lampre - Merida0:10:57
21Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:12
22Dimension Data0:19:08

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step33:46:24
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:22
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:41
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:49
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:19
6Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:01:38
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:02:01
8Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:02:06
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:07
10Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:02:08
11Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:09
12Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:14
13Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:46
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:58
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:03:09
16Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:28
17Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:52
18Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:03:57
19George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:07
20Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:10
21Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:21
22Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:04:34
23Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:47
24Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:49
26Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
27Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:53
28Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:06
29José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:05:16
30Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:20
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:55
32Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:38
33Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:44
34Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:06:48
35Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:07:10
36Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:08:13
37Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:08:49
38Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:58
39Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:09:11
40Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:36
41Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:16:24
42Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:16:46
43Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:29
44Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:20:06
45Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:43
46Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:22:14
47Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:53
48Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:24:41
49Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:03
50Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:01
51Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:26:52
52Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:28:47
53Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:10
54Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:31:34
55Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:31:46
56Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:32:08
57Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:34:30
58Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:35:06
59Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:35:14
60Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:37:44
61Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:38:35
62Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:38:36
63Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:38:45
64Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:38:51
65Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:40:32
66Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:41:43
67Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
68Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:42:00
69Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:43:33
70Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:43:52
71Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:45:59
72Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:46:01
73Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:46:20
74Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:46:47
75Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:46:58
76Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:47:06
77Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:47:28
78Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange0:47:52
79Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:48:09
80Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:48:30
81Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:49:00
82Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:49:05
83Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:49:49
84Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:50:52
85Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:51:13
86Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:52:27
87François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:28
88Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:53:39
89Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:53:49
90Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:54:43
91Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:54:44
92David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:55:02
93Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:55:18
94Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:55:32
95Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:58:01
96Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:58:53
97José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:59:42
98Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:01:18
99Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:01:25
100Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:32
101Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 181:01:35
102Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:02:02
103Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo1:02:24
104Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:03:34
105José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:04:17
106Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:04:57
107Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:05:50
108Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:06:09
109Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:06:11
110Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:06:20
111Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team1:06:30
112Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:06:34
113Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1:06:59
114Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:07:20
115Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team1:07:46
116Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1:08:09
117Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling1:08:38
118Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:08:40
119Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie1:09:06
120Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:09:11
121Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:09:35
122Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 181:10:19
123Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky1:10:41
124Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:11:13
125Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
126Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:12:39
127Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:12:56
128Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:12:59
129Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:13:15
130Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:13:22
131Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:14:15
132Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:14:32
133Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:14:35
134Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ1:14:50
135Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha1:15:23
136Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling1:15:48
137Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:16:30
138Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step1:16:45
139Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac1:16:51
140Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:16:59
141Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:17:04
142Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:17:28
143Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data1:18:02
144Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale1:18:30
145Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team1:18:47
146Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling1:19:19
147Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:19:29
148Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:20:22
149Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:20:56
150Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:21:46
151Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:22:04
152Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ1:23:29
153Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange1:24:37
154Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie1:26:23
155Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:26:47
156Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1:27:31
157Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange1:28:50
158Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:29:05
159Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin1:29:09
160Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida1:30:05
161Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida1:30:18
162Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1:30:53
163Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha1:31:30
164Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:31:31
165Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1:32:26
166Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:32:28
167Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1:33:44
168Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:34:40
169David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:35:28
170Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step1:35:40
171Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ1:35:45
172Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:36:19
173Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data1:37:01
174Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data1:38:30
175Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:40:49
176Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:41:22
177Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange1:42:14
178Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ1:44:41
179Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie1:45:22
180Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:46:14
181Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:50:48
182Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie2:04:05

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step60pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team53
3Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team53
4Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling37
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ36
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo36
7Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ28
8David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step27
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange25
10Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie25
11Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha25
12Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits23
13Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin21
14Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling21
15Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team20
16Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team20
17Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
18Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team20
19Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling20
20Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
21Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
22Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky18
23Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac18
24Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data18
25Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team17
26Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha17
27Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step16
28Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16
29Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie16
30Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac16
31Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange16
32Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
33Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale15
34Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team15
35Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange14
36Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step14
37Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
38Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
39Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
40Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ12
41Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data12
42Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team11
43Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team10
44Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team10
45Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1810
46Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data10
47Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac9
48Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 189
49Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team9
50Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale8
51Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin8
52Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team7
53Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
54Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
55Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
56Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac6
57Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 186
58José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
59Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
60Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
61Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ6
62Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step5
63Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
64Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
65Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling5
66Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange5
67Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha4
68Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling4
69Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data4
70Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
71Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
72Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
73Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida3
74Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data3
75Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha3
76Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
77Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
78Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling2
79Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
80Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
81Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ2
82Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie2
83Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1
84Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
85Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
86Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1
87Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 181
88Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1
89Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac-5

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19pts
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ19
3Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha10
4Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
5David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step8
6Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
7Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data6
8Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5
9Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac5
10Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
11Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
12Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie4
13Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha3
14Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ3
15Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team3
16Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
17Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
18Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling3
19Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
20Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha2
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
22Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182
23Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
24Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
25Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling2
26Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1
27Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
28Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
29Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
30Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1
31Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

Combined Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step14pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team31
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team38
4Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team68
5Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale70
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step72
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie73
8Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ73
9Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team87
10Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac99
11Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha103
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale111
13Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step120
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal125
15Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac129
16Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits138
17Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha151
18Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling154
19Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA159
20Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie160
21Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling168
22Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac179
23Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18180
24Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida185
25Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal194
26Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data219
27Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling229
28Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ273
29Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie283

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step100:16:58
2Movistar Team0:03:33
3Cannondale-Drapac0:04:52
4BMC Racing Team0:06:32
5AG2R La Mondiale0:06:33
6Team Sky0:06:36
7Astana Pro Team0:09:10
8IAM Cycling0:11:08
9Team Katusha0:13:19
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:05
11Lotto Soudal0:22:20
12Orica-BikeExchange0:24:02
13Trek-Segafredo0:24:42
14Bora-Argon 180:27:29
15Tinkoff Team0:33:03
16Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:39:02
17Lampre - Merida0:46:38
18Dimension Data0:49:47
19Direct Energie0:58:12
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:59:32
21FDJ1:03:30
22Team Giant-Alpecin1:53:40

 

