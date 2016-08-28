Vuelta a Espana: De la Cruz wins on the Alto del Naranco
Spaniard takes over race lead from successful breakaway
Stage 9: Cistierna - Alto de Naranco
David de la Cruz gave Etixx-QuickStep its third stage victory of the Vuelta a España, also parlaying the day's successful breakaway into the overall race lead. It was the Spaniard's first professional win.
Related Articles
De la Cruz was the best placed rider in the 12-man breakaway, and escaped with Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) on the Alto del Naranco, the final climb of a five-mountain day. Devenyns suffered a miss-shift at a critical moment and De la Cruz leapt away to take out a spectacular home soil victory.
He now leads the overall by 22 seconds on Nairo Quintana and his Movistar teammate Alejandro Valverde by 41 seconds.
"It way my objective today but to be honest, I wasn’t thinking about the race leadership towards the end. I was just thinking about winning the stage," De la Cruz said. "It was very hard to ride with Devenyns because he was very hard to beat. I can’t believe that I won.
"I felt good sometimes, other times I didn’t feel so good and I didn’t think that I would have enough to finish it off, with so many good riders in the break. I thought to myself, ‘let’s try and go to the end’ and I won. I’ve been close a few times and I’ve not won - but today I got the stage and the race lead, so let’s see how long we can keep it."
Devenyns was disappointed not to have added to his team's success in the race, but said de la Cruz was simply stronger.
"I'm disappointed. This was a great opportunity," Devenyns said according to Sporza.be. "We rode with a nice group.
"The collaboration with De La Cruz went well, but in the end, certainly in the last kilometer, he was just stronger. I'm more of a puncheur. He simply climbs better than me. I'm going to try to get in an escape in the later stages still, but now I am mainly disappointed."
Movistar's Ruben Fernandez, who led the race after stage 3, was not worried that the team had lost the red jersey.
"We know that we’ve got many days remaining, we knew it would be complicated. Today the breakaway went in the end, they were very strong and they were quick but tomorrow will be very hard and very different," Fernandez said.
"It’s not so bad for us, of course we would have liked to keep the leader’s jersey but the race is still long. Hopefully we’ll take it back. At the end, we had to ride pretty hard but then we rode pretty hard throughout the whole stage and they were just really strong."
How it unfolded
It took some time but the day's breakaway finally came together 15 kilometres into the stage, and the teams who missed the move, mainly Trek-Segafredo and Dimension Data, fought hard to bring it back but were ultimately unsuccessful.
Once again, the breakaway riders would be given a long leash by the overall leaders, with Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac), Dylan Teuns (BMC), Alexandre Geniez (FDJ), Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), David de la Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep), Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana), Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Drapac), Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling), Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling), Bartosz Huzarski (Bora Argon 18), Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural) allowed to enjoy their day in the sun.
De la Cruz was the best placed rider in the move at 2:46 from Nairo Quintana (Movistar). De Gendt and Geniez battled for the mountains classification, with the Belgian taking out the first three climbs - the category 2 Alto de San Isidro, the Alto de Sto. Emiliano and the Alto de San Tirso (both category 3). But the Lotto-Soudal rider might have given a bit too much gas to the San Tirso, going solo after the crest before being rejoined by his escape companions, because when they caught him and Bakelants and Devenyns began attacking, De Gendt was dropped out the back.
Bakelants and Devenyns were joined by Teuns and De la Cruz, but the fourth climb, the Alto de la Manzaneda, put an end to their move and Geniez took the points at the top. De la Cruz and Devenyns took a chance after the crest, hitting out with 12km to go, and quickly opened up a gap of a dozen seconds on their former companions.
On the Alto del Naranco, it became clear that the pair would battle for the stage win, with De la Cruz fighting for the chance to wear the red jersey. But the battle fizzled when Devenyns mis-shifted and the Spaniard took out the stage win and race lead.
Behind, Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) put in an attack on the final climb to try to shake things up, but he was mowed down by the Movistar express. Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) sprinted away from the peloton behind the 11 escapees, with all of the favorites tucked on Samuel Sanchez's (BMC) wheel coming in at 2:56 from the winner.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:47:56
|2
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:27
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:33
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:51
|5
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:53
|7
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:58
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:04
|9
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:10
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:26
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:55
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:56
|14
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|18
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|19
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|22
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|24
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:04
|25
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|27
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|29
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|30
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|31
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:03:09
|33
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|34
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|36
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:14
|37
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:17
|40
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|42
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|43
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:25
|46
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|47
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|48
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|49
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|50
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:29
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:35
|52
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:42
|53
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:52
|54
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:04:02
|55
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:12
|57
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:19
|58
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:04:23
|59
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|60
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:28
|61
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:38
|62
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:44
|63
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:47
|64
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:52
|66
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|67
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|68
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:55
|69
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:05
|71
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|72
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:24
|73
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:05:28
|74
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:06:06
|76
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:11
|77
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|78
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:14
|79
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:23
|80
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:36
|81
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|82
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:48
|83
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|84
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:06:59
|85
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:36
|86
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|87
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|88
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:14
|89
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|90
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|91
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|93
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|94
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|95
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:13
|96
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:09:40
|97
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|98
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:55
|101
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|102
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:10:43
|103
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:05
|104
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|105
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|106
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|107
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|108
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|109
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:12:20
|111
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|114
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|115
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|116
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|117
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|118
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|119
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|120
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|121
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|123
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|124
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|127
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|128
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|129
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|132
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|133
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|134
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|135
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|136
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|137
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|138
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|139
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|140
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|141
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|142
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:14:05
|143
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|144
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:20
|145
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:16:21
|147
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|148
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|149
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|150
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|151
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|152
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|153
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|154
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|155
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|156
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|157
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|158
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:21
|159
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:19:13
|161
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|162
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|163
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|164
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|165
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|166
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|167
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|168
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|169
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|170
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|171
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|172
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|173
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|174
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|175
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|176
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|177
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|178
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|179
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|180
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|181
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|182
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:09
|DNF
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNS
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|pts
|2
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|3
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|pts
|2
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|20
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|6
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|10
|7
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|9
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|9
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|10
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|3
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|3
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|3
|pts
|2
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|pts
|2
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|11:28:23
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:55
|3
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:58
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:35
|5
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:47
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:51
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:14
|8
|FDJ
|0:03:24
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:25
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:04:21
|11
|Team Sky
|0:04:31
|12
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:43
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:08
|14
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:22
|15
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:06:45
|16
|Tinkoff Team
|0:06:55
|17
|Team Katusha
|0:07:09
|18
|Direct Energie
|0:08:39
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:04
|20
|Lampre - Merida
|0:10:57
|21
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:12
|22
|Dimension Data
|0:19:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33:46:24
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:49
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:19
|6
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:01:38
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:01
|8
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:06
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:07
|10
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:08
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:09
|12
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:14
|13
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:46
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:58
|15
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:09
|16
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:28
|17
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:52
|18
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:57
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:07
|20
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:10
|21
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:21
|22
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:34
|23
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:47
|24
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:49
|26
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|27
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:53
|28
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:06
|29
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:16
|30
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:20
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:55
|32
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:38
|33
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:44
|34
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:48
|35
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:07:10
|36
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:13
|37
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:08:49
|38
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:58
|39
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:11
|40
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:36
|41
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:16:24
|42
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:16:46
|43
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:29
|44
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:20:06
|45
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:43
|46
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:22:14
|47
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:53
|48
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:24:41
|49
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:03
|50
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:01
|51
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:26:52
|52
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:47
|53
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:10
|54
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:31:34
|55
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:31:46
|56
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:32:08
|57
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:30
|58
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:06
|59
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:35:14
|60
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:37:44
|61
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:38:35
|62
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:38:36
|63
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:38:45
|64
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:38:51
|65
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:40:32
|66
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:41:43
|67
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|68
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:00
|69
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:43:33
|70
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:43:52
|71
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:45:59
|72
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:46:01
|73
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:46:20
|74
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:47
|75
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:46:58
|76
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:47:06
|77
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:47:28
|78
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:47:52
|79
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:48:09
|80
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:48:30
|81
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:49:00
|82
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:05
|83
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:49:49
|84
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:50:52
|85
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:51:13
|86
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:52:27
|87
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:28
|88
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:53:39
|89
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:53:49
|90
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:54:43
|91
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:54:44
|92
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:55:02
|93
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:55:18
|94
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:55:32
|95
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:58:01
|96
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:58:53
|97
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:59:42
|98
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:18
|99
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1:01:25
|100
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:32
|101
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|1:01:35
|102
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:02:02
|103
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|1:02:24
|104
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:03:34
|105
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:04:17
|106
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:04:57
|107
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:05:50
|108
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:06:09
|109
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:06:11
|110
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:06:20
|111
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|1:06:30
|112
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:06:34
|113
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:06:59
|114
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:07:20
|115
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|1:07:46
|116
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|1:08:09
|117
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:08:38
|118
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:08:40
|119
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:09:06
|120
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:09:11
|121
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:09:35
|122
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1:10:19
|123
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|1:10:41
|124
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:11:13
|125
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|126
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:12:39
|127
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:12:56
|128
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:12:59
|129
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:13:15
|130
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:13:22
|131
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:14:15
|132
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:14:32
|133
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:14:35
|134
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|1:14:50
|135
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|1:15:23
|136
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|1:15:48
|137
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:16:30
|138
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:16:45
|139
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:16:51
|140
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:16:59
|141
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:17:04
|142
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:17:28
|143
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:18:02
|144
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18:30
|145
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|1:18:47
|146
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:19:19
|147
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:19:29
|148
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:20:22
|149
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:20:56
|150
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:21:46
|151
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:22:04
|152
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|1:23:29
|153
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:24:37
|154
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|1:26:23
|155
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:26:47
|156
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:27:31
|157
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:28:50
|158
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1:29:05
|159
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:29:09
|160
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|1:30:05
|161
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|1:30:18
|162
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|1:30:53
|163
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|1:31:30
|164
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:31:31
|165
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:32:26
|166
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:32:28
|167
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|1:33:44
|168
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:34:40
|169
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:35:28
|170
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:35:40
|171
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|1:35:45
|172
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:36:19
|173
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|1:37:01
|174
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:38:30
|175
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:40:49
|176
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:41:22
|177
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:42:14
|178
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|1:44:41
|179
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:45:22
|180
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:46:14
|181
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:50:48
|182
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:04:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|53
|4
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|37
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|36
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|7
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|28
|8
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|25
|10
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|11
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|12
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|13
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|14
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|21
|15
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|20
|16
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|17
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|18
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|20
|19
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|20
|20
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|21
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|22
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|23
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|24
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|18
|25
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|26
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|17
|27
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|28
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|29
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|30
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|31
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|32
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|33
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|34
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|15
|35
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|14
|36
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|37
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|38
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|39
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|40
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|12
|41
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|12
|42
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|11
|43
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|10
|44
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|45
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|10
|46
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|47
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|48
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|9
|49
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|9
|50
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|51
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|52
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|53
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|54
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|55
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|56
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|57
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|58
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|59
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|60
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|61
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|62
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|63
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|64
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|65
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|5
|66
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|5
|67
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|4
|68
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|69
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|4
|70
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|71
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|72
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|73
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|3
|74
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|75
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|76
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|77
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|78
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|79
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|80
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|81
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|2
|82
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|83
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|84
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|85
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|86
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|1
|87
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|88
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|89
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|19
|3
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|4
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|5
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|6
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|7
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|6
|8
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|10
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|11
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|12
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|13
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|3
|14
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|3
|15
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|3
|16
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|17
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|18
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|19
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|20
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|22
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|23
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|24
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|25
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2
|26
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|27
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|28
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|29
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|30
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|31
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|38
|4
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|5
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|6
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|72
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|73
|8
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|73
|9
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|10
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|99
|11
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|103
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|13
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|120
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|125
|15
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|129
|16
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|138
|17
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|151
|18
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|154
|19
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|159
|20
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|160
|21
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|168
|22
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|179
|23
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|180
|24
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|185
|25
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|194
|26
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|219
|27
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|229
|28
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|273
|29
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|283
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|100:16:58
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:03:33
|3
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:52
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:32
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:33
|6
|Team Sky
|0:06:36
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:10
|8
|IAM Cycling
|0:11:08
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:13:19
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:05
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:22:20
|12
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:24:02
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:42
|14
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:27:29
|15
|Tinkoff Team
|0:33:03
|16
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:39:02
|17
|Lampre - Merida
|0:46:38
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:49:47
|19
|Direct Energie
|0:58:12
|20
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:59:32
|21
|FDJ
|1:03:30
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:53:40
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy