Vuelta a Espana: Gesink wins stage 14 atop Col d'Aubisque
Quintana stays in the overall lead after queen stage
Stage 14: Urdax - Aubisque
Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) took the first Grand Tour stage win of his career on the queen stage of the Vuelta a España, with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) once again going head-to-head just below on the Col d’Aubsique summit finish.
Gesink was part of an unusually-large 40-rider breakaway that formed ahead of the first of the four big climbs across the French border and forced Team Sky into a day-long chase as Movistar had Dani Moreno, 5:38 down overall, in the move.
The Dutchman had missed a six-man move that formed ahead of the final climb, but produced a strong ride to make his way across, before making his bid for freedom. The race situation chopped and changed but Gesink found himself with Kenny Elissonde and Egor Silin for company in the final couple of kilometres, and he managed to hold them off in the final uphill dash as the grimaces made way for elation.
In terms of the general classification, this Vuelta was already threatening to be a two-way contest between Quintana and Froome, and the pair once again locked horns as proceedings came to the boil on the Aubisque. Quintana attacked countless times, and while Contador and others were distanced, he could not shake Froome from his wheel.
Aside from Gesink, perhaps the ride of the day belonged to Simon Yates, who moved up into fourth overall thanks to a creative and bold piece of racing. The 24-year-old, who himself claimed his first Grand Tour stage win earlier in the race on stage 6, made his move on the penultimate climb of the day, the Col de Marie-Blanque, before linking up with teammates who had dropped back from the break. Once alone on the final climb, he made his way past a host of breakaway remnants and eventually finished 5th at 39 seconds to jump above Contador, Konig, and Valverde, who was dropped early on the Aubsique and fell out of the top 10.
Quintana still leads the Vuelta from Froome by 54 seconds – one mountain stage down and one step closer to the all-important time trial – while Esteban Chaves managed to skip clear of the sparring duo to haul himself up into third at two minutes, with Yates a further 16 seconds back. Konig is fifth at 2:38, while Contador, who did attack on the Aubisque, lost 20 seconds and is now 3:28 off the lead, his hopes growing fainter by the day.
How it happened
With so many riders keen to get into the break, from stage-win hopefuls to air-time hunters, mountains classification points seekers, and strategically-placed GC teammates, it was a frantic start to the day as the peloton set out from Urdax and over the French border.
When a move did stick, after 25km, it contained a good 40 riders, and was interesting from a tactical perspective as Movistar managed to get three men in there, including Dani Moreno, who started the day 12th overall. With Sky only able to put David Lopez in there, they had to spend most of the day on the front of the peloton and, though it was more of an exercise in control rather than a chase, Movistar were gladly able to sit in, despite the red jersey being on the shoulders of their man Quintana.
The full list of breakaway riders were Ruben Fernandez, Dani Moreno and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Deniele Bennati (Tinkoff), David Lopez (Team Sky), Tejay Van Garderen (BMC), George Bennett, Victor Campenaerts and Robert Gesink (Lotto NL Jumbo), Simon Gerrans, Jens Keukeleire and Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica - BikeExchange), Dario Cataldo (Astana), Kenny Elissonde, Odd Christian Eiking and Alexandre Geniez (FDJ), Haimar Zubeldia and Julien Bernard (Trek - Segafredo), Jan Bakelants and Quentin Jauregui (AG2R - La Mondiale), Alberto Losada and Egor Silin (Katusha), Bart De Clercq and Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal), Gianni Meersman (Etixx - Quick Step), Moreno Moser, Pierre Rolland and Davide Villella (Cannondale - Drapac), Omar Fraile and Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data), Mathias Frank and Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling), Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre - Merida), Romain Hardy and Rudy Molard (Cofidis), Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Argon 18), Pello Bilbao and Sergio Pardilla (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Lilian Calmejane, Romain Sicard and Pierrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie).
The breakaway gained around four minutes, and the situation would stay the same for much of the day, as Omar Fraile (Dimenson Data) led over the top of the picturesque Col Inharpu and the 24km Col du Soudet – both first-category ascents – but Elissonde now leads the polka-dot jersey with 49 points.
Orica’s masterplan
Orica-BikeExchange had three men in the breakaway and it was towards the top of the Col du Soudet that it became apparent they were planning something. Gerrans, Keukeleire, and Cort started to control the tempo, before proceeding to hammer it on the descent and then the flat in the valley.
Once onto the penultimate climb of the day, Jack Haig skipped off the front of the bunch, and Yates soon made his move to bridge over. The duo gained a good 30 seconds before Haig made way and Yates continued alone. Just as the Briton, who served a ban relating to an asthma drug and a TUE mishap earlier this year, crested the Col de Marie-Blanque, he could see Gerrans and Cort over the brow of the hill. Safely in the slipstream, Yates pushed out his advantage over the GC group to over a minute, and there were soon four Orica riders as they reached Keukeleire on the flat.
Yates was deposited at the foot of the final climb with an advantage of 1:30, and he produced a really strong ride to maintain that advantage most of the way up.
He caught and passed numerous breakaway remnants and was only 39 seconds behind stage winner Gesink by the time he hit the line. By that point, Quintana’s attacks had reduced his advantage over the red jersey to a minute, but he was able to leapfrog both Contador and Valverde.
With Chaves third overall and Yates fourth, Orica are in a really strong position, and have the chance to get creative with their tactics once again in the stages to come.
Stage honours
Some breakaway riders began to lose contact on the Col du Soudet, and in the valley on the approach to the Marie-Blanque, but it wasn’t until the next valley – between the Marie-Blanque and the Aubsique, that things started to really shake-up, with the possibility of the stage win coming into focus.
A key move was made when six riders - Bakelants, Bennett Elissonde, Silin, Bernard, and De Clercq attacked towards the end of the descent, and carried a lead of around 30 seconds towards the foot of the Aubisque.
Eilssonde was the first to attack on the climb, and De Clercq and Bernard were soon distanced. Back in the 15-rider chase group, Gesink sensed the gap going out and made his move. He was initially tracked by Moreno, Lopez, and Pardilla, but soon kicked again and freed himself. He flew past Bernard and De Clercq and no sooner had he linked up with the leading quartet than he was off on the attack again.
Only Bakelants could follow initially, but the Belgian lost ground in the final five kilometres, while Elissonde found a second wind and bridged to Gesink. Going into the final kilometre, Gesink also had Silin for company, but confidently opened the sprint, got a gap, and held it to the line. Elissonde looked to have been dropped in the sprint but managed to come back past a rapidly-fading Silin.
GC fireworks
Nairo Quintana is well aware that 54 seconds is a precariously slim advantage over Chris Froome when a 37km time trial is on the horizon, and the Colombian went on the offensive today with a string of attacks.
The first one, halfway up the Aubisque, was just a tester, but the second created a true selection from the already-depleted peloton. Konig helped Froome begin to shut it down but soon it was just the old foes alone with Contador and Chaves. The Orica rider looked to be in trouble but soon attacked and stormed up the upper slopes to gain around half a minute.
Contador had no such luck. He went clear with a promising attack of his own, but paid for his efforts and was swiftly dropped, his race becoming an exercise in damage limitation.
Quintana repeatedly looked to shake Froome from his wheel, with earlier attacker Samuel Sanchez doing his best to cling on, but while he has gained time on Froome on more than one occasion so far in the race, this time he was unable to make the difference as the Sky rider dealt with the accelerations with increasing ease. The race leader tried one final push in the final 100 metres but Froome was alive to it, and they crossed the line with nothing separating them.
It was another display of dramatic racing and another chapter in the rivalry between the pair, who have emerged as the two clear contenders in this Vuelta.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5:43:24
|2
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:07
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:09
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:31
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:39
|6
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:49
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:11
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:14
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|10
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:01:16
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:26
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:47
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:01:50
|15
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:53
|17
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:54
|18
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:01
|19
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:07
|20
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:17
|21
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:24
|22
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:34
|23
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:50
|24
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:11
|25
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:28
|26
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:45
|27
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:50
|28
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:56
|29
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:51
|30
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:08
|32
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:34
|33
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:47
|34
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:30
|35
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:07:18
|36
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:07:35
|37
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:10
|38
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:56
|39
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|42
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|43
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:29
|45
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:35
|46
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:49
|47
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:13:27
|48
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:52
|49
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:32
|50
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:10
|51
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:15:31
|53
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:09
|54
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:16:20
|55
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:51
|56
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:13
|57
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|58
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:11
|59
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:14
|60
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|62
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|64
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|65
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|66
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|67
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|68
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:37
|69
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:24:03
|70
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:25:44
|71
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|72
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|73
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:00
|74
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|75
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|76
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|77
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|78
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:27:50
|79
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:37
|80
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:29:13
|81
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:27
|82
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:32:37
|83
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|85
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|86
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|87
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|89
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|91
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|92
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|93
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:44
|94
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:32:51
|95
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:04
|96
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:33:13
|97
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:33:32
|98
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|99
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|0:34:08
|100
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:25
|102
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:34:49
|103
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:36:49
|104
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:38:41
|105
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|106
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|107
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|108
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|109
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|110
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|111
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|112
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|113
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|115
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|117
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|118
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|119
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|121
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|122
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|123
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|124
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|125
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|126
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|127
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|128
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|129
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|131
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|132
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|133
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|134
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|135
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|136
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|137
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|138
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|139
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|140
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:39:10
|141
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:16
|142
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:39:25
|143
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:27
|144
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:39:28
|145
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|146
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|147
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|148
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|149
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|150
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|151
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|152
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|153
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|154
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|155
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|156
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|157
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:34
|158
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|159
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:37
|160
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:39:44
|161
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:39:45
|162
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:39:52
|163
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:40:12
|164
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:40:18
|165
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:37
|DNF
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|pts
|2
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|pts
|2
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|20
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|12
|6
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|7
|10
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|14
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|2
|15
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|6
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|4
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|10
|pts
|2
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|6
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|4
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|5
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|10
|pts
|2
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|3
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|pts
|2
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|15
|3
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|6
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale-Drapac
|17:15:16
|2
|Team Sky
|0:01:27
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:08
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:39
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:48
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:23
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:09:40
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:33
|9
|Tinkoff Team
|0:19:52
|10
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:20:03
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:21:27
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:22:27
|13
|Team Katusha
|0:22:52
|14
|IAM Cycling
|0:26:33
|15
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:27:10
|16
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:53:21
|17
|FDJ
|0:54:40
|18
|Direct Energie
|1:00:18
|19
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:06:56
|20
|Bora-Argon 18
|1:13:53
|21
|Dimension Data
|1:23:51
|22
|Lampre - Merida
|1:30:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|58:41:40
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:54
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:01
|4
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:17
|5
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:02:38
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:28
|7
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:59
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:30
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:37
|10
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:52
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:21
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:37
|13
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:42
|14
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:49
|15
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:11
|16
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:23
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:52
|18
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:53
|19
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:14
|20
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:31
|21
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:21
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:22
|23
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:31
|24
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:26
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:00
|26
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:41
|27
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:23:06
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:44
|29
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:26:37
|30
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:39
|31
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:28:23
|32
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:35
|33
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:30:10
|34
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:31:29
|35
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:35:43
|36
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:37:45
|37
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:40:54
|38
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:42:21
|39
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:43:38
|40
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:45:22
|41
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:46:23
|42
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:26
|43
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:42
|44
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:56:23
|45
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:56:33
|46
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:56:43
|47
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:57:29
|48
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:57:56
|49
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:00:28
|50
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:02:24
|51
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:43
|52
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:05:02
|53
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:06:37
|54
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:09:20
|55
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:13:16
|56
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:25
|57
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:19:47
|58
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:21:20
|59
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|1:25:10
|60
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:25:37
|61
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:25:46
|62
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|1:27:32
|63
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1:27:42
|64
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:31:39
|65
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:32:01
|66
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|1:37:11
|67
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:37:12
|68
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:38:32
|69
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:39:08
|70
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|1:39:30
|71
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|1:40:00
|72
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:40:27
|73
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:41:18
|74
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:42:04
|75
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:43:32
|76
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:43:50
|77
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|1:44:01
|78
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:47:11
|79
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:47:25
|80
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:47:28
|81
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:47:43
|82
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:48:18
|83
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|1:49:07
|84
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1:49:59
|85
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:50:22
|86
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:51:01
|87
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:51:15
|88
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|1:52:22
|89
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1:52:49
|90
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:53:02
|91
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|1:54:58
|92
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|1:55:02
|93
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:55:08
|94
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:55:59
|95
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:56:57
|96
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:00:58
|97
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:04:07
|98
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:04:10
|99
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:04:54
|100
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:05:09
|101
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|2:05:52
|102
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|2:06:31
|103
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:06:37
|104
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:06:54
|105
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:07:04
|106
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:07:15
|107
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:12:01
|108
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|2:14:16
|109
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:17:33
|110
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|2:18:03
|111
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:18:38
|112
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:20:54
|113
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:21:14
|114
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:21:34
|115
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:21:50
|116
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:23:23
|117
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|2:24:41
|118
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2:25:49
|119
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|2:27:28
|120
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:29:32
|121
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2:29:34
|122
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:31:13
|123
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2:32:08
|124
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|125
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:32:36
|126
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2:32:38
|127
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2:33:52
|128
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|2:35:44
|129
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:36:07
|130
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:39:08
|131
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:39:15
|132
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:40:08
|133
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|2:41:21
|134
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:44:02
|135
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|2:45:54
|136
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:46:13
|137
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|2:49:13
|138
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:51:45
|139
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:51:52
|140
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:52:56
|141
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:53:59
|142
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|2:55:21
|143
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2:55:44
|144
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:55:51
|145
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:56:51
|146
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:57:40
|147
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|2:58:31
|148
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:00:46
|149
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:00:56
|150
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|3:03:30
|151
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|3:04:02
|152
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|3:04:15
|153
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:05:19
|154
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|3:06:02
|155
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:06:57
|156
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:08:24
|157
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:09:48
|158
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|3:11:56
|159
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|3:11:58
|160
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:12:32
|161
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|162
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3:15:15
|163
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3:18:28
|164
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:19:05
|165
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:21:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|66
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|65
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|62
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|54
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|45
|9
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|10
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|38
|11
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|37
|12
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|36
|13
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|33
|14
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|16
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|32
|17
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|31
|18
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|30
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|27
|20
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|21
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|25
|22
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|23
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|24
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|22
|25
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|21
|26
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|20
|27
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|28
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|29
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|30
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|31
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|20
|32
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|20
|33
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|34
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|35
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|18
|36
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|37
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|17
|38
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|39
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|40
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|17
|41
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|42
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|43
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|44
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|45
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|16
|46
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|47
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|48
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|49
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|50
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|15
|51
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|52
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|53
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|14
|54
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|14
|55
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|56
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|57
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|58
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|59
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|60
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|61
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|62
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|63
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|64
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|65
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|9
|66
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|67
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|68
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|69
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|70
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|7
|71
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|72
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|73
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|74
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|75
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|76
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|77
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|78
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|79
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|80
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|81
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|4
|82
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|83
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|84
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|85
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|86
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|3
|87
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|88
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|89
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|90
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|91
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|92
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|93
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|94
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|95
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|96
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|97
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|98
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|1
|99
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|100
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|101
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1
|102
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|103
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|49
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|40
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|4
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|25
|5
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|6
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|10
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|11
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|12
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|13
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|14
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|8
|15
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|17
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|18
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|19
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|6
|20
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|21
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|22
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|23
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|24
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|25
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|26
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|27
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|3
|28
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|29
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|30
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|31
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|32
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|33
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|2
|34
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|35
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|36
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|37
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|38
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|39
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|40
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|41
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|42
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|43
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1
|44
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|45
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|46
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|47
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|1
|48
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|49
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|50
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|34
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|5
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|38
|6
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|41
|7
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|49
|9
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|10
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|63
|11
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|66
|12
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|68
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|75
|14
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|83
|15
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|16
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|101
|17
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|18
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|104
|19
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|104
|20
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|113
|21
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|116
|22
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|122
|23
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|132
|24
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|132
|25
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|133
|26
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|133
|27
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|139
|28
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|139
|29
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|143
|30
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|146
|31
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|146
|32
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|146
|33
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|150
|34
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|160
|35
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|162
|36
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|162
|37
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|163
|38
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|166
|39
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|169
|40
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|182
|41
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|191
|42
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|196
|43
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|201
|44
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|205
|45
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|210
|46
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|212
|47
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|243
|48
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|264
|49
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|305
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|174:49:59
|2
|Team Sky
|0:25:46
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:28:24
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:29:13
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:08
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:39:07
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:39:36
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:23
|10
|IAM Cycling
|0:42:48
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:59:23
|12
|Tinkoff Team
|1:05:27
|13
|Orica-BikeExchange
|1:08:45
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:21:02
|15
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:11:13
|16
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:17:22
|17
|Bora-Argon 18
|2:31:22
|18
|Direct Energie
|2:46:20
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|2:47:02
|20
|Dimension Data
|3:10:50
|21
|FDJ
|3:28:17
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:54:31
