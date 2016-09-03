Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Gesink wins stage 14 atop Col d'Aubisque

Quintana stays in the overall lead after queen stage

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) win queen stage 14 at Vuelta a Espana

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) win queen stage 14 at Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Egor Silin (Katusha) on the podium in stage 14

Egor Silin (Katusha) on the podium in stage 14
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) leads the mountains jersey

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) leads the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) drinks a much deserved bottle of champagne after taking his first Grand Tour stage win

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) drinks a much deserved bottle of champagne after taking his first Grand Tour stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) enjoys his day on the podium at the Vuelta

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) enjoys his day on the podium at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) leads the mountain classification after stage 14

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) leads the mountain classification after stage 14
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) leads the mountain classification after stage 14

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) leads the mountain classification after stage 14
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Esteban Chaves (Orica)

Esteban Chaves (Orica)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) holds on to the overall lead at the Vuelta

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) holds on to the overall lead at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tries to attack Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the last climb

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tries to attack Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the last climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Samuel Sanchez and Ben Hermans (BMC) on the final climb

Samuel Sanchez and Ben Hermans (BMC) on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the red leader's jersey

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the red leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) sprint for the finish line at the end of stage 14

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) sprint for the finish line at the end of stage 14
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) sprays champagne after winning stage 14 at the Vuelta

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) sprays champagne after winning stage 14 at the Vuelta
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) continues overall lead after queen stage 14 at the Vuelta

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) continues overall lead after queen stage 14 at the Vuelta
Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) on the podium as the stage 14 winner

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) on the podium as the stage 14 winner
Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) on his way to winning stage 14 at the Vuelta

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) on his way to winning stage 14 at the Vuelta
Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) gets his first Grand Tour victory at the Vuelta

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) gets his first Grand Tour victory at the Vuelta
Gianni Meersman (Etixx) after the stage 14

Gianni Meersman (Etixx) after the stage 14
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) win queen stage 14 at Vuelta a Espana

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) win queen stage 14 at Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) win queen stage at Vuelta a Espana

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) win queen stage at Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
Lotto Soudal leads the breakaway

Lotto Soudal leads the breakaway

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) took the first Grand Tour stage win of his career on the queen stage of the Vuelta a España, with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) once again going head-to-head just below on the Col d’Aubsique summit finish.

Gesink was part of an unusually-large 40-rider breakaway that formed ahead of the first of the four big climbs across the French border and forced Team Sky into a day-long chase as Movistar had Dani Moreno, 5:38 down overall, in the move.

The Dutchman had missed a six-man move that formed ahead of the final climb, but produced a strong ride to make his way across, before making his bid for freedom. The race situation chopped and changed but Gesink found himself with Kenny Elissonde and Egor Silin for company in the final couple of kilometres, and he managed to hold them off in the final uphill dash as the grimaces made way for elation.

In terms of the general classification, this Vuelta was already threatening to be a two-way contest between Quintana and Froome, and the pair once again locked horns as proceedings came to the boil on the Aubisque. Quintana attacked countless times, and while Contador and others were distanced, he could not shake Froome from his wheel.

Aside from Gesink, perhaps the ride of the day belonged to Simon Yates, who moved up into fourth overall thanks to a creative and bold piece of racing. The 24-year-old, who himself claimed his first Grand Tour stage win earlier in the race on stage 6, made his move on the penultimate climb of the day, the Col de Marie-Blanque, before linking up with teammates who had dropped back from the break. Once alone on the final climb, he made his way past a host of breakaway remnants and eventually finished 5th at 39 seconds to jump above Contador, Konig, and Valverde, who was dropped early on the Aubsique and fell out of the top 10.

Quintana still leads the Vuelta from Froome by 54 seconds – one mountain stage down and one step closer to the all-important time trial – while Esteban Chaves managed to skip clear of the sparring duo to haul himself up into third at two minutes, with Yates a further 16 seconds back. Konig is fifth at 2:38, while Contador, who did attack on the Aubisque, lost 20 seconds and is now 3:28 off the lead, his hopes growing fainter by the day.

Watch Vuelta a Espana stage 14 highlights video

How it happened

With so many riders keen to get into the break, from stage-win hopefuls to air-time hunters, mountains classification points seekers, and strategically-placed GC teammates, it was a frantic start to the day as the peloton set out from Urdax and over the French border.

When a move did stick, after 25km, it contained a good 40 riders, and was interesting from a tactical perspective as Movistar managed to get three men in there, including Dani Moreno, who started the day 12th overall. With Sky only able to put David Lopez in there, they had to spend most of the day on the front of the peloton and, though it was more of an exercise in control rather than a chase, Movistar were gladly able to sit in, despite the red jersey being on the shoulders of their man Quintana.

The full list of breakaway riders were Ruben Fernandez, Dani Moreno and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Deniele Bennati (Tinkoff), David Lopez (Team Sky), Tejay Van Garderen (BMC), George Bennett, Victor Campenaerts and Robert Gesink (Lotto NL Jumbo), Simon Gerrans, Jens Keukeleire and Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica - BikeExchange), Dario Cataldo (Astana), Kenny Elissonde, Odd Christian Eiking and Alexandre Geniez (FDJ), Haimar Zubeldia and Julien Bernard (Trek - Segafredo), Jan Bakelants and Quentin Jauregui (AG2R - La Mondiale), Alberto Losada and Egor Silin (Katusha), Bart De Clercq and Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal), Gianni Meersman (Etixx - Quick Step), Moreno Moser, Pierre Rolland and Davide Villella (Cannondale - Drapac), Omar Fraile and Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data), Mathias Frank and Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling), Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre - Merida), Romain Hardy and Rudy Molard (Cofidis), Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Argon 18), Pello Bilbao and Sergio Pardilla (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Lilian Calmejane, Romain Sicard and Pierrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie).

The breakaway gained around four minutes, and the situation would stay the same for much of the day, as Omar Fraile (Dimenson Data) led over the top of the picturesque Col Inharpu and the 24km Col du Soudet – both first-category ascents – but Elissonde now leads the polka-dot jersey with 49 points.

Orica’s masterplan

Orica-BikeExchange had three men in the breakaway and it was towards the top of the Col du Soudet that it became apparent they were planning something. Gerrans, Keukeleire, and Cort started to control the tempo, before proceeding to hammer it on the descent and then the flat in the valley.

Once onto the penultimate climb of the day, Jack Haig skipped off the front of the bunch, and Yates soon made his move to bridge over. The duo gained a good 30 seconds before Haig made way and Yates continued alone. Just as the Briton, who served a ban relating to an asthma drug and a TUE mishap earlier this year, crested the Col de Marie-Blanque, he could see Gerrans and Cort over the brow of the hill. Safely in the slipstream, Yates pushed out his advantage over the GC group to over a minute, and there were soon four Orica riders as they reached Keukeleire on the flat.

Yates was deposited at the foot of the final climb with an advantage of 1:30, and he produced a really strong ride to maintain that advantage most of the way up.

He caught and passed numerous breakaway remnants and was only 39 seconds behind stage winner Gesink by the time he hit the line. By that point, Quintana’s attacks had reduced his advantage over the red jersey to a minute, but he was able to leapfrog both Contador and Valverde.

With Chaves third overall and Yates fourth, Orica are in a really strong position, and have the chance to get creative with their tactics once again in the stages to come.

Stage honours

Some breakaway riders began to lose contact on the Col du Soudet, and in the valley on the approach to the Marie-Blanque, but it wasn’t until the next valley – between the Marie-Blanque and the Aubsique, that things started to really shake-up, with the possibility of the stage win coming into focus.

A key move was made when six riders - Bakelants, Bennett Elissonde, Silin, Bernard, and De Clercq attacked towards the end of the descent, and carried a lead of around 30 seconds towards the foot of the Aubisque.

Eilssonde was the first to attack on the climb, and De Clercq and Bernard were soon distanced. Back in the 15-rider chase group, Gesink sensed the gap going out and made his move. He was initially tracked by Moreno, Lopez, and Pardilla, but soon kicked again and freed himself. He flew past Bernard and De Clercq and no sooner had he linked up with the leading quartet than he was off on the attack again.

Only Bakelants could follow initially, but the Belgian lost ground in the final five kilometres, while Elissonde found a second wind and bridged to Gesink. Going into the final kilometre, Gesink also had Silin for company, but confidently opened the sprint, got a gap, and held it to the line. Elissonde looked to have been dropped in the sprint but managed to come back past a rapidly-fading Silin.

GC fireworks

Nairo Quintana is well aware that 54 seconds is a precariously slim advantage over Chris Froome when a 37km time trial is on the horizon, and the Colombian went on the offensive today with a string of attacks.

The first one, halfway up the Aubisque, was just a tester, but the second created a true selection from the already-depleted peloton. Konig helped Froome begin to shut it down but soon it was just the old foes alone with Contador and Chaves. The Orica rider looked to be in trouble but soon attacked and stormed up the upper slopes to gain around half a minute.

Contador had no such luck. He went clear with a promising attack of his own, but paid for his efforts and was swiftly dropped, his race becoming an exercise in damage limitation.

Quintana repeatedly looked to shake Froome from his wheel, with earlier attacker Samuel Sanchez doing his best to cling on, but while he has gained time on Froome on more than one occasion so far in the race, this time he was unable to make the difference as the Sky rider dealt with the accelerations with increasing ease. The race leader tried one final push in the final 100 metres but Froome was alive to it, and they crossed the line with nothing separating them.

It was another display of dramatic racing and another chapter in the rivalry between the pair, who have emerged as the two clear contenders in this Vuelta.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5:43:24
2Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:00:07
3Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:09
4George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:31
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:39
6Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:49
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:11
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:14
9Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
10Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:01:16
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:26
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:47
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
14Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:01:50
15Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
16Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:53
17Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:54
18Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:01
19Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:02:07
20Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:17
21Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:24
22Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:34
23Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:50
24Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:11
25Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:03:28
26Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:45
27Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:50
28Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:56
29David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:51
30Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
31Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:05:08
32Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:34
33Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:47
34Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:06:30
35Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:07:18
36David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:07:35
37Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:10
38Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:56
39Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
40Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
41Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
42Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
43Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
44Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:29
45José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:35
46Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:49
47Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:13:27
48Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:52
49José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:14:32
50Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:10
51Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:15:31
53Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:09
54Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:16:20
55Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:51
56Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:13
57Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
58Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:11
59Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:14
60Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
61Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
62Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
63Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
64Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
65Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
66Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
67Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
68François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:37
69Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:24:03
70Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange0:25:44
71Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
72Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
73Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:00
74Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
75Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
76Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
78Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:27:50
79Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:28:37
80Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:29:13
81Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:27
82Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:32:37
83Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
84Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
85Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
86Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
87Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
88David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
90Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
91Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
92Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
93Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:32:44
94Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:32:51
95Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:04
96Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:33:13
97Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:33:32
98Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
99Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:34:08
100Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
101Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:25
102Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange0:34:49
103Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:36:49
104Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:38:41
105Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
106Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
107Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
108Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
109Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
110Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
111Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
112Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
113Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
114Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
115Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
116Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
117Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
118Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
119Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
121Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
122Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
123Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
124Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
125Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
126Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
127Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
128Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
129Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
130Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
131Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
132Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
133Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
134Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
135Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
136Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
137Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
138Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
139Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
140Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:39:10
141Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:16
142Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:39:25
143Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:39:27
144Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:39:28
145Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
146Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
147Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
148Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
149Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
150Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
151Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
152Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
153Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
154Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
155Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
156Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
157Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:34
158Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
159Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:39:37
160Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:39:44
161Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:39:45
162Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:39:52
163Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:40:12
164Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:40:18
165Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:41:37
DNFAngel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFKenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
DNFDavide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFPhilippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Laruns, 177.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4pts
2Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo25pts
2Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ20
3Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha16
4George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange12
6Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo10
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac8
9Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange7
10Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky6
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac5
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky3
14Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling2
15Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 1 - Col Inharpu, 62.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data10pts
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ6
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ4
4Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
5Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 2 - Col du Soudet, 111.8lm
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data10pts
2Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ6
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4
4Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
5Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1

Mountain 3 - Col de Marie-Blanque, 157.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ10pts
2Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha6
3Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo4
4Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 4 - Meta Aubisque-Gourette, 196.1lm
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20pts
2Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ15
3Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha10
4George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4
6Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2

Combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale-Drapac17:15:16
2Team Sky0:01:27
3AG2R La Mondiale0:02:08
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:39
5BMC Racing Team0:02:48
6Trek-Segafredo0:07:23
7Movistar Team0:09:40
8Astana Pro Team0:14:33
9Tinkoff Team0:19:52
10Orica-BikeExchange0:20:03
11Lotto Soudal0:21:27
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:22:27
13Team Katusha0:22:52
14IAM Cycling0:26:33
15Etixx - Quick-Step0:27:10
16Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:53:21
17FDJ0:54:40
18Direct Energie1:00:18
19Team Giant-Alpecin1:06:56
20Bora-Argon 181:13:53
21Dimension Data1:23:51
22Lampre - Merida1:30:17

General classification after stage 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team58:41:40
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:54
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:01
4Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:17
5Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:02:38
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:03:28
7Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:03:59
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:30
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:37
10Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:52
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:21
12George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:37
13Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:42
14David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:49
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:08:11
16Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:23
17Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:52
18Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:53
19Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:14
20Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:31
21Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:21
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:22
23Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:18:31
24Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:19:26
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:00
26Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:22:41
27José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:23:06
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:44
29Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:26:37
30Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:39
31Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:28:23
32Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:35
33Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:30:10
34Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:31:29
35Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:35:43
36Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:37:45
37Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:40:54
38Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:42:21
39Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:43:38
40Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:45:22
41Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:46:23
42Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:47:26
43Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:54:42
44Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:56:23
45Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:56:33
46Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:56:43
47Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:57:29
48Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:57:56
49Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1:00:28
50Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1:02:24
51Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:03:43
52Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:05:02
53Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1:06:37
54Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:09:20
55Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling1:13:16
56Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:16:25
57Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:19:47
58Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:21:20
59David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky1:25:10
60Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:25:37
61Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:25:46
62Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida1:27:32
63Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1:27:42
64Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:31:39
65Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:32:01
66Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ1:37:11
67Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:37:12
68Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha1:38:32
69Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:39:08
70Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling1:39:30
71Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 181:40:00
72Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange1:40:27
73Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie1:41:18
74Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:42:04
75Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:43:32
76Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1:43:50
77Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team1:44:01
78Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:47:11
79Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:47:25
80Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:47:28
81Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:47:43
82François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:48:18
83Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha1:49:07
84Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1:49:59
85Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:50:22
86Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:51:01
87José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:51:15
88Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ1:52:22
89Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1:52:49
90Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:53:02
91Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team1:54:58
92Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida1:55:02
93Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:55:08
94Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:55:59
95Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data1:56:57
96Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling2:00:58
97Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2:04:07
98Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:04:10
99Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:04:54
100Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:05:09
101Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ2:05:52
102Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida2:06:31
103Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:06:37
104Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2:06:54
105Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:07:04
106Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:07:15
107Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:12:01
108Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 182:14:16
109Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:17:33
110Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo2:18:03
111Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:18:38
112Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:20:54
113Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:21:14
114Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:21:34
115Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:21:50
116Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:23:23
117Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 182:24:41
118Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2:25:49
119Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky2:27:28
120Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:29:32
121Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling2:29:34
122Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:31:13
123Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team2:32:08
124Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
125Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2:32:36
126Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2:32:38
127Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team2:33:52
128Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha2:35:44
129Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin2:36:07
130Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:39:08
131Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:39:15
132Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:40:08
133Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo2:41:21
134Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:44:02
135Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team2:45:54
136Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale2:46:13
137Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie2:49:13
138Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step2:51:45
139Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:51:52
140Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:52:56
141Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange2:53:59
142Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha2:55:21
143Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling2:55:44
144Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:55:51
145Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange2:56:51
146David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:57:40
147Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team2:58:31
148Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data3:00:46
149Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:00:56
150Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team3:03:30
151Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida3:04:02
152Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida3:04:15
153Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie3:05:19
154Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ3:06:02
155Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step3:06:57
156Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie3:08:24
157Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:09:48
158Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team3:11:56
159Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data3:11:58
160Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie3:12:32
161Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
162Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 183:15:15
163Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 183:18:28
164Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange3:19:05
165Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3:21:47

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team92pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team66
3Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team65
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky62
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step60
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo60
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange54
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo45
9Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha41
10Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange38
11Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling37
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ36
13Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ33
14David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step32
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale32
16Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data32
17Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team31
18Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange30
19Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling27
20Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie25
21Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida25
22Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha24
23Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
24Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team22
25Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky21
26Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team20
27Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step20
28Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team20
29Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team20
30Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
31Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling20
32Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team20
33Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
34Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
35Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data18
36Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac18
37Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling17
38Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1817
39Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA17
40Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha17
41Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step16
42Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
43Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16
44Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie16
45Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team16
46Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac16
47Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange16
48Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
49Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale15
50Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team15
51George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
52Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step14
53Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac14
54Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team14
55Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
56Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
57Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
58Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac11
59Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team10
60Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
61Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo10
62Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data10
63Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
64Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step9
65Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 189
66Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie8
67Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
68Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin8
69Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
70Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling7
71Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team7
72Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
73Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
74Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
75Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
76Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
77Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
78Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ6
79Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
80David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky4
81Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha4
82Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
83Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
84Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky3
85Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling3
86Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida3
87Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data3
88Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha3
89Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha3
90Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
91Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
92Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling2
93Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
94Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
95Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie2
96Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
97Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1
98Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1
99Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 181
100Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 181
101Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1
102Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1
103Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac-5

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ49pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data40
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30
4Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ25
5Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha23
6Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha22
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team21
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
10Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
11David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky12
12George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
13David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step8
14Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling8
15Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale8
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step8
17Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
18Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team7
19Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team6
20Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5
21Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
22Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
23Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4
24Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo4
25Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling4
26Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie4
27Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha3
28Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
29Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
30Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 183
31Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
32Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
33Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky2
34Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
35Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
36Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
37Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
38Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
39Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
40Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
41Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
42Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie2
43Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team1
44Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1
45Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
46Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
47Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team1
48Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
49Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
50Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1

Combined classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky15
3Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange34
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team38
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ38
6David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step41
7Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha48
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo49
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale55
10Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky63
11Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team66
12Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team68
13George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo75
14Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha83
15Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team96
16Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team101
17Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale103
18Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step104
19Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ104
20Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team113
21Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie116
22Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo122
23Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling132
24Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data132
25Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA133
26Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky133
27Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18139
28Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal139
29Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie143
30Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits146
31Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac146
32Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida146
33David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky150
34Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team160
35Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA162
36Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step162
37Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits163
38Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling166
39Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team169
40Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo182
41Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha191
42Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal196
43Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal201
44Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida205
45Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling210
46Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac212
47Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin243
48Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie264
49Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie305

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team174:49:59
2Team Sky0:25:46
3Astana Pro Team
4Cannondale-Drapac0:28:24
5Movistar Team0:29:13
6AG2R La Mondiale0:33:08
7Etixx - Quick-Step0:39:07
8Team Katusha0:39:36
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:23
10IAM Cycling0:42:48
11Lotto Soudal0:59:23
12Tinkoff Team1:05:27
13Orica-BikeExchange1:08:45
14Trek-Segafredo1:21:02
15Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:11:13
16Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:17:22
17Bora-Argon 182:31:22
18Direct Energie2:46:20
19Lampre - Merida2:47:02
20Dimension Data3:10:50
21FDJ3:28:17
22Team Giant-Alpecin3:54:31

 

