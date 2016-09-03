Image 1 of 27 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) win queen stage 14 at Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 27 Egor Silin (Katusha) on the podium in stage 14 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 27 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) leads the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 27 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 27 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) drinks a much deserved bottle of champagne after taking his first Grand Tour stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 27 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) enjoys his day on the podium at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 27 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) leads the mountain classification after stage 14 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 27 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) leads the mountain classification after stage 14 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 27 Esteban Chaves (Orica) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 27 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) holds on to the overall lead at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 27 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tries to attack Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the last climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 27 Samuel Sanchez and Ben Hermans (BMC) on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 27 Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 27 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the red leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 27 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 27 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) sprint for the finish line at the end of stage 14 Image 17 of 27 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) Image 18 of 27 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) sprays champagne after winning stage 14 at the Vuelta Image 19 of 27 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) continues overall lead after queen stage 14 at the Vuelta Image 20 of 27 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) on the podium as the stage 14 winner Image 21 of 27 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) on his way to winning stage 14 at the Vuelta Image 22 of 27 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) gets his first Grand Tour victory at the Vuelta Image 23 of 27 Gianni Meersman (Etixx) after the stage 14 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 27 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) win queen stage 14 at Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 27 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) win queen stage at Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 27 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) Image 27 of 27 Lotto Soudal leads the breakaway

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) took the first Grand Tour stage win of his career on the queen stage of the Vuelta a España, with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) once again going head-to-head just below on the Col d’Aubsique summit finish.

Gesink was part of an unusually-large 40-rider breakaway that formed ahead of the first of the four big climbs across the French border and forced Team Sky into a day-long chase as Movistar had Dani Moreno, 5:38 down overall, in the move.

The Dutchman had missed a six-man move that formed ahead of the final climb, but produced a strong ride to make his way across, before making his bid for freedom. The race situation chopped and changed but Gesink found himself with Kenny Elissonde and Egor Silin for company in the final couple of kilometres, and he managed to hold them off in the final uphill dash as the grimaces made way for elation.

In terms of the general classification, this Vuelta was already threatening to be a two-way contest between Quintana and Froome, and the pair once again locked horns as proceedings came to the boil on the Aubisque. Quintana attacked countless times, and while Contador and others were distanced, he could not shake Froome from his wheel.

Aside from Gesink, perhaps the ride of the day belonged to Simon Yates, who moved up into fourth overall thanks to a creative and bold piece of racing. The 24-year-old, who himself claimed his first Grand Tour stage win earlier in the race on stage 6, made his move on the penultimate climb of the day, the Col de Marie-Blanque, before linking up with teammates who had dropped back from the break. Once alone on the final climb, he made his way past a host of breakaway remnants and eventually finished 5th at 39 seconds to jump above Contador, Konig, and Valverde, who was dropped early on the Aubsique and fell out of the top 10.

Quintana still leads the Vuelta from Froome by 54 seconds – one mountain stage down and one step closer to the all-important time trial – while Esteban Chaves managed to skip clear of the sparring duo to haul himself up into third at two minutes, with Yates a further 16 seconds back. Konig is fifth at 2:38, while Contador, who did attack on the Aubisque, lost 20 seconds and is now 3:28 off the lead, his hopes growing fainter by the day.

Watch Vuelta a Espana stage 14 highlights video

How it happened

With so many riders keen to get into the break, from stage-win hopefuls to air-time hunters, mountains classification points seekers, and strategically-placed GC teammates, it was a frantic start to the day as the peloton set out from Urdax and over the French border.

When a move did stick, after 25km, it contained a good 40 riders, and was interesting from a tactical perspective as Movistar managed to get three men in there, including Dani Moreno, who started the day 12th overall. With Sky only able to put David Lopez in there, they had to spend most of the day on the front of the peloton and, though it was more of an exercise in control rather than a chase, Movistar were gladly able to sit in, despite the red jersey being on the shoulders of their man Quintana.

The full list of breakaway riders were Ruben Fernandez, Dani Moreno and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Deniele Bennati (Tinkoff), David Lopez (Team Sky), Tejay Van Garderen (BMC), George Bennett, Victor Campenaerts and Robert Gesink (Lotto NL Jumbo), Simon Gerrans, Jens Keukeleire and Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica - BikeExchange), Dario Cataldo (Astana), Kenny Elissonde, Odd Christian Eiking and Alexandre Geniez (FDJ), Haimar Zubeldia and Julien Bernard (Trek - Segafredo), Jan Bakelants and Quentin Jauregui (AG2R - La Mondiale), Alberto Losada and Egor Silin (Katusha), Bart De Clercq and Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal), Gianni Meersman (Etixx - Quick Step), Moreno Moser, Pierre Rolland and Davide Villella (Cannondale - Drapac), Omar Fraile and Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data), Mathias Frank and Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling), Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre - Merida), Romain Hardy and Rudy Molard (Cofidis), Christoph Pfingsten (Bora-Argon 18), Pello Bilbao and Sergio Pardilla (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Lilian Calmejane, Romain Sicard and Pierrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie).

The breakaway gained around four minutes, and the situation would stay the same for much of the day, as Omar Fraile (Dimenson Data) led over the top of the picturesque Col Inharpu and the 24km Col du Soudet – both first-category ascents – but Elissonde now leads the polka-dot jersey with 49 points.

Orica’s masterplan

Orica-BikeExchange had three men in the breakaway and it was towards the top of the Col du Soudet that it became apparent they were planning something. Gerrans, Keukeleire, and Cort started to control the tempo, before proceeding to hammer it on the descent and then the flat in the valley.

Once onto the penultimate climb of the day, Jack Haig skipped off the front of the bunch, and Yates soon made his move to bridge over. The duo gained a good 30 seconds before Haig made way and Yates continued alone. Just as the Briton, who served a ban relating to an asthma drug and a TUE mishap earlier this year, crested the Col de Marie-Blanque, he could see Gerrans and Cort over the brow of the hill. Safely in the slipstream, Yates pushed out his advantage over the GC group to over a minute, and there were soon four Orica riders as they reached Keukeleire on the flat.

Yates was deposited at the foot of the final climb with an advantage of 1:30, and he produced a really strong ride to maintain that advantage most of the way up.

He caught and passed numerous breakaway remnants and was only 39 seconds behind stage winner Gesink by the time he hit the line. By that point, Quintana’s attacks had reduced his advantage over the red jersey to a minute, but he was able to leapfrog both Contador and Valverde.

With Chaves third overall and Yates fourth, Orica are in a really strong position, and have the chance to get creative with their tactics once again in the stages to come.

Stage honours

Some breakaway riders began to lose contact on the Col du Soudet, and in the valley on the approach to the Marie-Blanque, but it wasn’t until the next valley – between the Marie-Blanque and the Aubsique, that things started to really shake-up, with the possibility of the stage win coming into focus.

A key move was made when six riders - Bakelants, Bennett Elissonde, Silin, Bernard, and De Clercq attacked towards the end of the descent, and carried a lead of around 30 seconds towards the foot of the Aubisque.

Eilssonde was the first to attack on the climb, and De Clercq and Bernard were soon distanced. Back in the 15-rider chase group, Gesink sensed the gap going out and made his move. He was initially tracked by Moreno, Lopez, and Pardilla, but soon kicked again and freed himself. He flew past Bernard and De Clercq and no sooner had he linked up with the leading quartet than he was off on the attack again.

Only Bakelants could follow initially, but the Belgian lost ground in the final five kilometres, while Elissonde found a second wind and bridged to Gesink. Going into the final kilometre, Gesink also had Silin for company, but confidently opened the sprint, got a gap, and held it to the line. Elissonde looked to have been dropped in the sprint but managed to come back past a rapidly-fading Silin.

GC fireworks

Nairo Quintana is well aware that 54 seconds is a precariously slim advantage over Chris Froome when a 37km time trial is on the horizon, and the Colombian went on the offensive today with a string of attacks.

The first one, halfway up the Aubisque, was just a tester, but the second created a true selection from the already-depleted peloton. Konig helped Froome begin to shut it down but soon it was just the old foes alone with Contador and Chaves. The Orica rider looked to be in trouble but soon attacked and stormed up the upper slopes to gain around half a minute.

Contador had no such luck. He went clear with a promising attack of his own, but paid for his efforts and was swiftly dropped, his race becoming an exercise in damage limitation.

Quintana repeatedly looked to shake Froome from his wheel, with earlier attacker Samuel Sanchez doing his best to cling on, but while he has gained time on Froome on more than one occasion so far in the race, this time he was unable to make the difference as the Sky rider dealt with the accelerations with increasing ease. The race leader tried one final push in the final 100 metres but Froome was alive to it, and they crossed the line with nothing separating them.

It was another display of dramatic racing and another chapter in the rivalry between the pair, who have emerged as the two clear contenders in this Vuelta.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5:43:24 2 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:00:07 3 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:09 4 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:31 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:39 6 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:49 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:11 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:14 9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 10 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:01:16 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:26 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:47 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 14 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:01:50 15 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 16 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:53 17 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:54 18 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:01 19 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:02:07 20 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:17 21 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:24 22 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:34 23 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:50 24 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:11 25 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:28 26 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:45 27 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:50 28 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:56 29 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:51 30 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 31 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:08 32 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:34 33 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:47 34 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:30 35 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:07:18 36 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:07:35 37 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:10 38 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:56 39 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 40 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 42 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 43 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:29 45 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:35 46 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:49 47 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:13:27 48 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:52 49 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:14:32 50 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:10 51 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:15:31 53 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:09 54 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:16:20 55 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:51 56 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:13 57 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 58 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:11 59 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:14 60 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 62 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 63 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 64 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 65 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 66 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 67 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 68 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:37 69 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:24:03 70 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 0:25:44 71 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 72 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 73 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:00 74 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 75 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 76 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 77 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 78 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:27:50 79 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:37 80 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:29:13 81 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:27 82 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:32:37 83 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 84 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 85 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 86 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 87 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 88 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 89 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 91 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 92 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 93 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:32:44 94 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:32:51 95 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:04 96 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:33:13 97 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:33:32 98 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 99 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 0:34:08 100 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 101 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:25 102 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 0:34:49 103 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:36:49 104 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:38:41 105 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 106 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 107 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 108 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 109 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 110 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 111 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 112 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 113 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 114 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 115 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 116 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 117 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 118 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 119 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 121 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 122 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 123 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 124 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 125 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 126 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 127 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 128 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 129 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 130 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 131 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 132 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 133 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 134 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 135 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 136 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 137 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 138 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 139 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 140 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:39:10 141 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:16 142 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:39:25 143 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:39:27 144 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:39:28 145 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 146 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 147 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 148 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 149 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 150 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 151 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 152 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 153 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 154 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 155 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 156 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 157 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:34 158 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 159 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:39:37 160 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:39:44 161 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:39:45 162 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:39:52 163 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:40:12 164 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:40:18 165 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:41:37 DNF Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ DNF Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Laruns, 177.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 pts 2 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 pts 2 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 20 3 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 16 4 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 12 6 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 10 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 8 9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 7 10 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 6 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 5 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3 14 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 2 15 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 1 - Col Inharpu, 62.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 10 pts 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 6 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 4 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 5 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 - Col du Soudet, 111.8lm # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 10 pts 2 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 6 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 4 4 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 5 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 3 - Col de Marie-Blanque, 157.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 10 pts 2 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 3 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 4 4 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 4 - Meta Aubisque-Gourette, 196.1lm # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 pts 2 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 15 3 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 10 4 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 6 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2

Combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale-Drapac 17:15:16 2 Team Sky 0:01:27 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:08 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:39 5 BMC Racing Team 0:02:48 6 Trek-Segafredo 0:07:23 7 Movistar Team 0:09:40 8 Astana Pro Team 0:14:33 9 Tinkoff Team 0:19:52 10 Orica-BikeExchange 0:20:03 11 Lotto Soudal 0:21:27 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:22:27 13 Team Katusha 0:22:52 14 IAM Cycling 0:26:33 15 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:27:10 16 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:53:21 17 FDJ 0:54:40 18 Direct Energie 1:00:18 19 Team Giant-Alpecin 1:06:56 20 Bora-Argon 18 1:13:53 21 Dimension Data 1:23:51 22 Lampre - Merida 1:30:17

General classification after stage 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 58:41:40 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:54 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:01 4 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:17 5 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:02:38 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:03:28 7 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:03:59 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:30 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:37 10 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:52 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:21 12 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:37 13 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:42 14 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:49 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:11 16 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:23 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:52 18 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:53 19 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:14 20 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:31 21 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:21 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:22 23 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:18:31 24 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:19:26 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:00 26 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:41 27 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:23:06 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:44 29 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:26:37 30 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:39 31 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:28:23 32 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:35 33 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:30:10 34 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:31:29 35 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:35:43 36 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:37:45 37 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:40:54 38 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:42:21 39 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:38 40 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:45:22 41 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:46:23 42 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:47:26 43 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:42 44 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:56:23 45 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:56:33 46 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:56:43 47 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:57:29 48 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:57:56 49 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:00:28 50 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1:02:24 51 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:03:43 52 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:05:02 53 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:06:37 54 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:09:20 55 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:13:16 56 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:16:25 57 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:19:47 58 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:21:20 59 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 1:25:10 60 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:25:37 61 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:25:46 62 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 1:27:32 63 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1:27:42 64 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:31:39 65 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:32:01 66 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 1:37:11 67 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:37:12 68 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:38:32 69 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:39:08 70 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 1:39:30 71 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 1:40:00 72 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 1:40:27 73 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 1:41:18 74 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:42:04 75 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:43:32 76 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1:43:50 77 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 1:44:01 78 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:47:11 79 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:47:25 80 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:47:28 81 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:47:43 82 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:48:18 83 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 1:49:07 84 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1:49:59 85 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:50:22 86 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:51:01 87 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:51:15 88 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 1:52:22 89 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:52:49 90 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:53:02 91 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 1:54:58 92 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 1:55:02 93 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:55:08 94 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:55:59 95 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 1:56:57 96 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:00:58 97 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2:04:07 98 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:04:10 99 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:04:54 100 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:05:09 101 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 2:05:52 102 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 2:06:31 103 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:06:37 104 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:06:54 105 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:07:04 106 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:07:15 107 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:12:01 108 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 2:14:16 109 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:17:33 110 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 2:18:03 111 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:18:38 112 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:20:54 113 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:21:14 114 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:21:34 115 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:21:50 116 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:23:23 117 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 2:24:41 118 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:25:49 119 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 2:27:28 120 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:29:32 121 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 2:29:34 122 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:31:13 123 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2:32:08 124 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 125 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2:32:36 126 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:32:38 127 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2:33:52 128 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 2:35:44 129 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:36:07 130 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:39:08 131 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:39:15 132 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:40:08 133 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 2:41:21 134 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:44:02 135 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 2:45:54 136 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 2:46:13 137 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 2:49:13 138 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:51:45 139 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:51:52 140 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:52:56 141 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 2:53:59 142 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 2:55:21 143 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 2:55:44 144 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:55:51 145 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 2:56:51 146 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:57:40 147 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 2:58:31 148 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 3:00:46 149 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:00:56 150 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 3:03:30 151 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 3:04:02 152 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 3:04:15 153 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 3:05:19 154 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 3:06:02 155 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:06:57 156 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 3:08:24 157 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:09:48 158 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 3:11:56 159 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 3:11:58 160 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 3:12:32 161 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 162 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3:15:15 163 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3:18:28 164 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 3:19:05 165 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:21:47

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 92 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 66 3 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 65 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 62 5 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 6 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 60 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 54 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 45 9 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 41 10 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 38 11 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 37 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 36 13 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 33 14 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 32 16 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 32 17 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 31 18 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 30 19 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 27 20 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 25 21 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 25 22 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 24 23 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 24 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 22 25 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 21 26 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 20 27 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 28 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 29 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 30 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 31 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 20 32 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 20 33 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 34 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 35 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 18 36 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 18 37 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 17 38 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 17 39 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 40 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 17 41 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 42 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 43 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 44 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 16 45 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 16 46 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 16 47 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 16 48 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 49 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 15 50 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 15 51 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 52 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 53 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 14 54 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 14 55 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 56 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 57 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 58 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 11 59 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 10 60 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 61 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 10 62 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 10 63 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 64 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 65 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 9 66 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 8 67 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 68 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 69 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 70 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 7 71 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 7 72 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 73 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 74 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 75 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 76 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 77 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 78 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 6 79 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 80 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 4 81 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 4 82 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 83 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 84 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 3 85 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 86 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 3 87 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 3 88 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 89 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 3 90 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 91 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 92 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 93 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 94 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 95 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 2 96 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 97 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1 98 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1 99 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1 100 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1 101 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1 102 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1 103 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac -5

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 49 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 40 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 4 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 25 5 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 23 6 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 22 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 21 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 10 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 11 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 12 12 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 13 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 14 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 8 15 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 17 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 18 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 19 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 6 20 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 21 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 22 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 23 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 24 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 4 25 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 26 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 4 27 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 3 28 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 29 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 30 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 3 31 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 32 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 33 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 2 34 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 35 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 36 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 37 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 38 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 39 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 40 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 41 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 42 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 2 43 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1 44 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1 45 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 46 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 47 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 1 48 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 49 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 50 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Combined classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 34 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 38 5 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 38 6 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 41 7 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 48 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 49 9 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 55 10 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 63 11 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 66 12 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 68 13 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 75 14 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 83 15 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 96 16 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 101 17 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 18 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 104 19 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 104 20 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 113 21 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 116 22 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 122 23 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 132 24 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 132 25 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 133 26 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 133 27 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 139 28 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 139 29 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 143 30 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 146 31 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 146 32 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 146 33 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 150 34 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 160 35 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 162 36 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 162 37 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 163 38 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 166 39 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 169 40 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 182 41 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 191 42 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 196 43 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 201 44 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 205 45 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 210 46 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 212 47 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 243 48 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 264 49 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 305