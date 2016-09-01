Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Keukeleire wins stage 12 in Bilbao

Orica-BikeExchange rider takes sprint win

Image 1 of 57

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) claimed stage 12 of the Vuelta a España

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) claimed stage 12 of the Vuelta a España
Image 2 of 57

Former professional Óscar Freire was at the race today

Former professional Óscar Freire was at the race today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 57

The Colombian fans out in force

The Colombian fans out in force
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 57

Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida)

Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 57

Maxime Bouet after his second place finish

Maxime Bouet after his second place finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 57

Team Sky won the team prize for stage 12

Team Sky won the team prize for stage 12
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 57

David Lopez (Team Sky) won the Combativity award

David Lopez (Team Sky) won the Combativity award
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 57

Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida)

Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 57

Nairo Quintana holds onto the combination jersey

Nairo Quintana holds onto the combination jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 57

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 57

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ)

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 57

Pierre Latour (FDJ)

Pierre Latour (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 57

Darwin Atapuma checks his injuries after his crash

Darwin Atapuma checks his injuries after his crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 57

Rock on, Christian Knees (Team Sky) enjoying the stage

Rock on, Christian Knees (Team Sky) enjoying the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 57

Riccardo Zoidl (Trek-Segafredo)

Riccardo Zoidl (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 57

Louis Vervaeke (Lotto Soudal)

Louis Vervaeke (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 57

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) pre-stage

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) pre-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 57

Nairo Quintana holds onto the KOM jersey

Nairo Quintana holds onto the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 57

Alejandro Valverde in the green points jersey

Alejandro Valverde in the green points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 57

Johannes Fröhlinger (Giant-Alpecin)

Johannes Fröhlinger (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 57

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 57

The Roman Soldiers at the stage today

The Roman Soldiers at the stage today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 57

Romain Sicard (Direct Energie) had a GoPro on his bike today

Romain Sicard (Direct Energie) had a GoPro on his bike today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 57

Welcome to the Basque Country...

Welcome to the Basque Country...
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 57

The Basque fans enjoying La Vuelta

The Basque fans enjoying La Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 57

Young Americans on Tour: Joe Dombrowski and Ian Boswell enjoy the sunshine

Young Americans on Tour: Joe Dombrowski and Ian Boswell enjoy the sunshine
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 57

Segafredo CEO Massimo Zanetti, Fuyumi Beppu and Trek-Segafredo general manager

Segafredo CEO Massimo Zanetti, Fuyumi Beppu and Trek-Segafredo general manager
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 57

Romain Hardy rides through the see of Basque fans

Romain Hardy rides through the see of Basque fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 57

Romain Hardy (Cofidis) was licking his lips in excitement at making the breakaway

Romain Hardy (Cofidis) was licking his lips in excitement at making the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 57

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) celebrates his stage 12 victory at the Vuelta a Espana

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) celebrates his stage 12 victory at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 57

The bunch sprint for the line in Bilbao at the Vuelta a Espana

The bunch sprint for the line in Bilbao at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 57

Dries Devenyns (IAM) in a late break at the Vuelta a Espana

Dries Devenyns (IAM) in a late break at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 57

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange)

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 57

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange)

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 57

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) wins stage 12

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) wins stage 12
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 57

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) continues in the overall lead at the Vuelta a Espana

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) continues in the overall lead at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 57

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) continues in the overall lead at the Vuelta a Espana

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) continues in the overall lead at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 57

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) continues in the overall lead at the Vuelta a Espana

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) continues in the overall lead at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 57

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) sprays a bottle of champagne from the podium after winning stage 12 at the Vuelta a espana

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) sprays a bottle of champagne from the podium after winning stage 12 at the Vuelta a espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 57

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx) at stage 12 at Vuelta a Espana

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx) at stage 12 at Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 57

David Lopez (Team Sky) stage 12 at Vuelta a Espana

David Lopez (Team Sky) stage 12 at Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 57

The field passes over a bridge at the Vuelta a Espana

The field passes over a bridge at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 57

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) gets medical service after crashing out of the breakaway

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) gets medical service after crashing out of the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 57

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) at Vuelta a Espana stage 12

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) at Vuelta a Espana stage 12
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 57

The peloton at the Vuelta a Espana

The peloton at the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 57

Gediminas Bagdonas (AAG2R)

Gediminas Bagdonas (AAG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 57

Dries Devenyns (IAM)

Dries Devenyns (IAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 57

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) at stage 12 at Vuelta a Espana

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) at stage 12 at Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 57

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) claimed stage 12 of the Vuelta a España

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) claimed stage 12 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 57

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) claimed stage 12 of the Vuelta a España

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) claimed stage 12 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 57

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) claimed stage 12 of the Vuelta a España

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) claimed stage 12 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 57

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) claimed stage 12 of the Vuelta a España

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) claimed stage 12 of the Vuelta a España
Image 53 of 57

Combination leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) rolls to the start of stage 12 at the Vuelta a Espana

Combination leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) rolls to the start of stage 12 at the Vuelta a Espana
Image 54 of 57

Overall leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) waves to the crowd at the start of stage 12 at the Vuelta a Espana

Overall leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) waves to the crowd at the start of stage 12 at the Vuelta a Espana
Image 55 of 57

Overall leader Nairo Quintana and points leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the start of stage 12 at the Vuelta a Espana

Overall leader Nairo Quintana and points leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the start of stage 12 at the Vuelta a Espana
Image 56 of 57

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and Sam Sanchez (BMC) at the start of stage 12 at the Vuelta a Espana

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) and Sam Sanchez (BMC) at the start of stage 12 at the Vuelta a Espana
Image 57 of 57

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) rides to the start of stage 12 at the Vuelta a Espana

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) rides to the start of stage 12 at the Vuelta a Espana

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) delivered a fine sprint to win stage 12 of the Vuelta a España after a breathless finale in Bilbao. The Belgian opened his effort from distance and held off Maxime Bouet (Etixx-QuickStep) and Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) to claim the most prestigious victory of his career from a reduced front group.

"I've been going pretty well the last couple of days, but I still knew it was going to be hard to win today," said Keukeleire as he waited to mount the podium, adding that he had not been lacking in motivation. "I just became a father four weeks ago and my girlfriend and son are both here so to win when they are watching like this is an amazing feeling."

The demanding stage brought the peloton into the heart of the Basque Country by way of some rugged terrain, and though the anticipated ambush on Nairo Quintana's red jersey never materialised, it provided some compelling racing nonetheless.

The presence of Sky's Pete Kennaugh and David Lopez in the day's early break had compelled Quintana's Movistar team to maintain an active brief at the front of the peloton, and the seven-man move was only finally snuffed out inside the final 20 kilometres, ahead of the second of two ascents of the Alto El Vivero.

Sensing the briefest of lulls in preceding, the on-form Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) forged clear just as the climb began, and he carved out a 45-second lead for himself as the gradient began to stiffen.

Behind, George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Andrey Zeits (Astana) were among the most active pursuers, though the greatest frisson arrived when Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) accelerated in familiar bobbing style at the head of the vastly reduced peloton.

Dani Moreno (Movistar) was prompt in bringing Contador to heel, and then joined a counter-attack led by Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and featuring Bennett, Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac) over the summit, with 12 kilometres remaining.

Bennett pressed on alone on the sweeping descent back into Bilbao, but he could make little inroads into Devenyns' 30-second lead and it appeared as though the Belgian, who was second at the Alto del Naranco last weekend, was destined to claim stage honours.

When the road flattened out in the final five kilometres, however, Devenyns' lead dwindled dramatically, as local rider Haimar Zubeldia (Trek-Segafredo) and Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) battled to forge across, with a mini peloton of 30 or so riders just behind.

They duly caught Devenyns with 1,500 metres, but by that point, the main group was already upon them, and the scene was set for a rather confused group finish, where Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data) was the man with the most obvious sprinting pedigree.

Keukeleire had been given the green light by Orica-BikeExchange management to try his luck in just such a scenario, and the Belgian gauged his effort perfectly in the finishing straight by opening his sprint from distance and gaining an insurmountable lead. A frustrated Bouet and Felline gained ground in the final 50 metres, but it was a forlorn effort as Keukeleire took the stage, while Sbaragli had to settle for fourth ahead of Luis Leon Sanchez.

"Neil Stephens said to me: 'If you're still there in the final, you can give it a crack,'" Keukeleire said. "I'm not going to say I was feeling very good today because everybody was suffering but I made it over the climb and knew I could get a good result."

Watch Vuelta a Espana stage 12 video highlights

Sky probe Movistar

There was the now seemingly obligatory rapid start to proceedings on stage 12 as Astana policed the moves, and it ultimately took more than an hour of racing – and the category 1 Puerto de las Alisas – for the early break to go clear.

Shortly before the summit, Sky's Pete Kennaugh and David Lopez went up the road with Darwin Atapuma (BMC), Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep), Kenny Elissonde (FDJ), Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida) and Romain Hardy (Cofidis). They eventually established a lead of two minutes over the peloton, but though Kennaugh was almost seven minutes off Quintana's red jersey, Movistar were unwilling to give a group with two Sky riders on board any leeway.

"Every stage in this Vuelta is very hard, and every day you have 18 teams trying to get in the break," said Movistar's Jonathan Castroviejo. "Today it was good riders in good places on GC, so we couldn't let them go very far. It was a tough stage but it was still easier than we expected in the end."

Movistar were glad to have an ally of circumstance, too, in the shape of Astana, who were eager to keep the break close at hand ahead of the finale around Bilbao and indeed it was the Kazakh team who took up the reins in the final 50 kilometres and on the first ascent of the Vivero. By that point, the leaders had lost Atapuma (to a crash) and Hardy from their number, and despite Elissonde and Kennaugh's forcing, they were swept up with 18 kilometres remaining.

Of the podium contenders, only Contador saw fit to test the waters on the final haul up the Vivero, with Froome, Quintana and Valverde all content to follow in the wheels. Quintana remains 54 seconds clear of Froome in the overall standings, but they will both be mindful that there are greater tests to come in the Pyrenees this weekend.
 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange4:31:43
2Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
5Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
6Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
9Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
11Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
14Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
16Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
17Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
19George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
21Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
22Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
23Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
24Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
25Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
26Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
27Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
28Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
29José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
30Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
31Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
32Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
33Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
34Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
35David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
36Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
37Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
39Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
40Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
41Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
42Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:05
44Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
45Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:18
46Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:01:19
47Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
48Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:56
49Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
50Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
51Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
52Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:27
53Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
54Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
55Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:56
56Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:59
57Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:14
58Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:41
59Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
60Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
61Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
63Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
64Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
65Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
66François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
68Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
69Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
70Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:09:14
71Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
72Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
73Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
74Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
75Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
77Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:17
78Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:12:10
79Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
80Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
81Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
82Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
83Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
84Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
85Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
86Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
88Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
89Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
90Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
91Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
93Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
95Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
96Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
97Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
98Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
99Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
100Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
101Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
102Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
103Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
105Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
106Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
107Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
108Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:12:24
109Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:58
110Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:44
112Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
113Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:25
114José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
115Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
116Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
117Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
119Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
120Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
121Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
122Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
123Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
124Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
125Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
126Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
127Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
128Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
129Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
130Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
131Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
132Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
133Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
134Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
135Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
136Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
137Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
138Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
139Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
141Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
142Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
143Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
144Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
145Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
146Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
147Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
148Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
149Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
150Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
151Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
152Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
153Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
154Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
155Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
156Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
157Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
158Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
159Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
160Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
161Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
162Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
163Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
164David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
165Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
166Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
167Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
168Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
169Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:29:37
170Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
171Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:29:43
DNFFabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFFlorian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Intermediate sprint - Bilbao, km. 164.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky4pts
2Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange25pts
2Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step20
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo16
4Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data14
5Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
6Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
10Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling6
11Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
13Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha3
14Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
15Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Puerto de las Alisas (Cat. ) km. 49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky10pts
2Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ6
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step4
4Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team2
5Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Alto La Escrita, km. 89.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ3pts
2David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Alto El Vivero, km.151
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Alto El Vivero, km. 180.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling5pts
2George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
3Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-BikeExchange13:35:09
2BMC Racing Team
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Movistar Team
5Team Katusha
6Astana Pro Team
7Team Sky
8Tinkoff Team
9IAM Cycling0:00:18
10Cannondale-Drapac0:01:19
11Trek-Segafredo0:01:56
12Lotto Soudal0:06:23
13Dimension Data0:07:41
14Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:46
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:10
16Etixx - Quick-Step
17Lampre - Merida0:13:27
18Direct Energie0:18:06
19Bora-Argon 180:19:51
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:20
21Team Giant-Alpecin0:32:01
22FDJ0:40:04

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team46:53:31
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:54
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:05
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:34
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:03:08
6Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:03:09
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:25
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:34
9David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:45
10Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:03:56
11Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:03
12Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:38
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:44
14Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:55
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:06:30
16Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:59
17Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:50
18George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:53
19Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:22
20Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:09:22
21Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:09:29
22José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:10:21
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:22
24Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:25
25Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:12:04
26Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:05
27Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:54
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:21
29Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:17:48
30Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:39
31Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:21:12
32Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:19
33Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:11
34Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:35
35Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:23:39
36Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:24:03
37Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:24:39
38Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:50
39Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:25:59
40Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:28
41Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:31:26
42Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:31:30
43Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:31:53
44Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:35:06
45Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:13
46Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:43:45
47Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:44:18
48Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:10
49Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:48:03
50Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:50:38
51Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:12
52Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:51:19
53Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:53:02
54Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:54:45
55Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:00:55
56Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:01:15
57Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1:02:45
58Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:03:39
59Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:05:25
60Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1:06:12
61Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1:06:15
62Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:06:22
63Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:08:18
64Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ1:11:58
65Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:12:11
66Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:12:26
67Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1:13:05
68Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:16:21
69Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:16:24
70Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:16:28
71Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange1:16:30
72Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha1:17:22
73Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida1:18:08
74David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky1:19:22
75Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ1:20:54
76Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:21:04
77Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:22:03
78Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:22:52
79Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling1:24:04
80Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:25:09
81Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1:25:59
82François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:26:28
83Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:27:16
84Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:28:55
85Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:28:56
86Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:30:09
87Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie1:30:16
88Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:30:21
89Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:31:35
90Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:33:28
91Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha1:33:54
92Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:34:02
93Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:34:19
94Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1:35:02
95Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data1:35:30
96Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling1:35:36
97Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1:35:41
98Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 181:36:00
99Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:36:14
100Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:40:10
101Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:40:19
102José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:40:27
103Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo1:41:09
104Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:42:00
105Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:42:52
106Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:44:00
107Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:45:27
108Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:45:30
109Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team1:45:54
110Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 181:47:47
111Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:48:55
112Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:49:13
113Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 181:50:19
114Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky1:50:34
115Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:50:45
116Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling1:51:53
117Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:52:18
118Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team1:52:55
119Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:54:19
120Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:55:35
121Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:55:42
122Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:56:01
123Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:56:11
124Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:56:22
125Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:57:07
126Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha1:58:03
127Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:58:42
128Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin1:59:13
129Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2:00:53
130Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:01:27
131Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:02:28
132Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo2:04:27
133Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team2:04:42
134Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:06:21
135Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:07:34
136Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale2:08:26
137Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie2:12:19
138Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:12:51
139Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team2:13:33
140Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step2:13:48
141Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:14:58
142Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:15:27
143Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin2:15:30
144Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling2:18:03
145Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha2:18:27
146Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange2:19:57
147Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team2:20:41
148Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange2:20:57
149Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:23:15
150Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2:23:52
151Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:24:37
152Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2:26:36
153Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida2:26:39
154David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:26:50
155Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida2:27:21
156Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:27:41
157Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ2:27:57
158Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie2:28:25
159Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step2:30:03
160Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:31:12
161Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:32:54
162Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data2:34:00
163Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team2:34:09
164Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data2:34:51
165Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie2:35:38
166Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:37:10
167Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:41:34
168Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange2:42:11
169Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:44:53
170Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ2:45:54
171Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie3:00:46

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team89pts
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team65
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team62
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step60
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo60
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky59
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange42
8Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling37
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ36
10David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step32
11Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data32
12Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange31
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team31
14Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange30
15Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling27
16Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie25
17Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha25
18Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
19Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin21
20Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team21
21Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team20
22Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step20
23Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team20
24Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
25Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
26Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling20
27Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team20
28Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
29Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
30Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale19
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
32Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data18
33Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac18
34Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA17
35Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha17
36Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step16
37Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
38Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16
39Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie16
40Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac16
41Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange16
42Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky15
43Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
44Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale15
45Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team15
46Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step14
47Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
48Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
49Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ13
50Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data12
51Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
52Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team10
53Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
54Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data10
55Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step9
56Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac9
57Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team9
58Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 189
59Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin8
60Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
61Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team7
62Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
63Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
64Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
65Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha6
66Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
67Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 186
68Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
69Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
70Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ6
71Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling5
72Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha4
73David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky4
74Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling4
75Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
76Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
77Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
78Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3
79Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky3
80Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida3
81Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling3
82Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data3
83Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha3
84Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha3
85Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
86Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling2
87Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
88Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
89Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie2
90Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
91Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
92Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1
93Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 181
94Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 181
95Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1
96Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team21pts
2Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data20
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
4Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ19
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
6Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
7Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ14
8David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky12
9Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha10
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
11David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step8
12Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling8
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step8
14Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team7
16Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team6
17Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha6
18Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5
19Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
20Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
21Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie4
22Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling4
23Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha3
24George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
25Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
26Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
27Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky2
28Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
29Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
30Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
31Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182
32Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
33Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
34Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team1
35Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1
36Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
37Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
38Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
39Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team5pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky13
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team19
4David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step30
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team52
6Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team57
7Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky75
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo81
9Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team86
10Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ87
11Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ88
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale89
13Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale90
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step91
15Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie94
16Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team97
17Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team99
18Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha108
19Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha117
20Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky122
21Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac123
22Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data129
23Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal137
24Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits141
25Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie147
26Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step148
27Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling154
28David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky155
29Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha167
30Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA168
31Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling185
32Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling192
33Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac193
34Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18196
35Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida204
36Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal205
37Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie292

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team139:45:22
2Team Sky0:04:46
3Cannondale-Drapac0:08:51
4BMC Racing Team0:10:38
5AG2R La Mondiale0:11:27
6Astana Pro Team0:24:30
7Etixx - Quick-Step0:25:23
8Orica-BikeExchange0:29:09
9IAM Cycling0:29:41
10Team Katusha0:30:10
11Lotto Soudal0:51:13
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:52:57
13Trek-Segafredo0:54:06
14Tinkoff Team0:59:01
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:04:28
16Dimension Data1:27:26
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:29:13
18Bora-Argon 181:30:48
19Lampre - Merida1:31:06
20Direct Energie1:57:19
21FDJ2:14:04
22Team Giant-Alpecin3:00:29

 

