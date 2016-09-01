Image 1 of 57 Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) claimed stage 12 of the Vuelta a España Image 2 of 57 Former professional Óscar Freire was at the race today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 57 The Colombian fans out in force (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 57 Tsgabu Grmay (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 57 Maxime Bouet after his second place finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 57 Team Sky won the team prize for stage 12 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 57 David Lopez (Team Sky) won the Combativity award (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 57 Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 57 Nairo Quintana holds onto the combination jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 57 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 57 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 57 Pierre Latour (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 57 Darwin Atapuma checks his injuries after his crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 57 Rock on, Christian Knees (Team Sky) enjoying the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 57 Riccardo Zoidl (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 57 Louis Vervaeke (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 57 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) pre-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 57 Nairo Quintana holds onto the KOM jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 57 Alejandro Valverde in the green points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 57 Johannes Fröhlinger (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 57 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 57 The Roman Soldiers at the stage today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 57 Romain Sicard (Direct Energie) had a GoPro on his bike today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 57 Welcome to the Basque Country... Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) delivered a fine sprint to win stage 12 of the Vuelta a España after a breathless finale in Bilbao. The Belgian opened his effort from distance and held off Maxime Bouet (Etixx-QuickStep) and Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) to claim the most prestigious victory of his career from a reduced front group.

"I've been going pretty well the last couple of days, but I still knew it was going to be hard to win today," said Keukeleire as he waited to mount the podium, adding that he had not been lacking in motivation. "I just became a father four weeks ago and my girlfriend and son are both here so to win when they are watching like this is an amazing feeling."

The demanding stage brought the peloton into the heart of the Basque Country by way of some rugged terrain, and though the anticipated ambush on Nairo Quintana's red jersey never materialised, it provided some compelling racing nonetheless.

The presence of Sky's Pete Kennaugh and David Lopez in the day's early break had compelled Quintana's Movistar team to maintain an active brief at the front of the peloton, and the seven-man move was only finally snuffed out inside the final 20 kilometres, ahead of the second of two ascents of the Alto El Vivero.

Sensing the briefest of lulls in preceding, the on-form Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) forged clear just as the climb began, and he carved out a 45-second lead for himself as the gradient began to stiffen.

Behind, George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Andrey Zeits (Astana) were among the most active pursuers, though the greatest frisson arrived when Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) accelerated in familiar bobbing style at the head of the vastly reduced peloton.

Dani Moreno (Movistar) was prompt in bringing Contador to heel, and then joined a counter-attack led by Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and featuring Bennett, Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac) over the summit, with 12 kilometres remaining.

Bennett pressed on alone on the sweeping descent back into Bilbao, but he could make little inroads into Devenyns' 30-second lead and it appeared as though the Belgian, who was second at the Alto del Naranco last weekend, was destined to claim stage honours.

When the road flattened out in the final five kilometres, however, Devenyns' lead dwindled dramatically, as local rider Haimar Zubeldia (Trek-Segafredo) and Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) battled to forge across, with a mini peloton of 30 or so riders just behind.

They duly caught Devenyns with 1,500 metres, but by that point, the main group was already upon them, and the scene was set for a rather confused group finish, where Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data) was the man with the most obvious sprinting pedigree.

Keukeleire had been given the green light by Orica-BikeExchange management to try his luck in just such a scenario, and the Belgian gauged his effort perfectly in the finishing straight by opening his sprint from distance and gaining an insurmountable lead. A frustrated Bouet and Felline gained ground in the final 50 metres, but it was a forlorn effort as Keukeleire took the stage, while Sbaragli had to settle for fourth ahead of Luis Leon Sanchez.

"Neil Stephens said to me: 'If you're still there in the final, you can give it a crack,'" Keukeleire said. "I'm not going to say I was feeling very good today because everybody was suffering but I made it over the climb and knew I could get a good result."

Watch Vuelta a Espana stage 12 video highlights

Sky probe Movistar

There was the now seemingly obligatory rapid start to proceedings on stage 12 as Astana policed the moves, and it ultimately took more than an hour of racing – and the category 1 Puerto de las Alisas – for the early break to go clear.

Shortly before the summit, Sky's Pete Kennaugh and David Lopez went up the road with Darwin Atapuma (BMC), Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep), Kenny Elissonde (FDJ), Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida) and Romain Hardy (Cofidis). They eventually established a lead of two minutes over the peloton, but though Kennaugh was almost seven minutes off Quintana's red jersey, Movistar were unwilling to give a group with two Sky riders on board any leeway.

"Every stage in this Vuelta is very hard, and every day you have 18 teams trying to get in the break," said Movistar's Jonathan Castroviejo. "Today it was good riders in good places on GC, so we couldn't let them go very far. It was a tough stage but it was still easier than we expected in the end."

Movistar were glad to have an ally of circumstance, too, in the shape of Astana, who were eager to keep the break close at hand ahead of the finale around Bilbao and indeed it was the Kazakh team who took up the reins in the final 50 kilometres and on the first ascent of the Vivero. By that point, the leaders had lost Atapuma (to a crash) and Hardy from their number, and despite Elissonde and Kennaugh's forcing, they were swept up with 18 kilometres remaining.

Of the podium contenders, only Contador saw fit to test the waters on the final haul up the Vivero, with Froome, Quintana and Valverde all content to follow in the wheels. Quintana remains 54 seconds clear of Froome in the overall standings, but they will both be mindful that there are greater tests to come in the Pyrenees this weekend.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 4:31:43 2 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 16 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 17 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 19 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 21 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 22 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 23 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 24 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 25 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 26 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 27 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 29 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 30 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 31 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 33 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 34 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 35 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 36 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 37 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 39 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 40 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 41 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 42 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:05 44 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 45 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:18 46 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:01:19 47 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 48 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:56 49 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 50 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 51 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 52 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:27 53 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 54 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 55 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:56 56 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:59 57 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:14 58 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:41 59 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 60 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 61 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 62 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 64 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 65 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 66 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 68 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 69 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 70 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:09:14 71 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 72 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 73 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 74 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 75 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 77 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:17 78 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:12:10 79 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 80 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 81 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 82 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 83 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 84 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 85 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 86 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 88 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 89 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 90 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 91 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 92 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 93 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 95 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 96 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 98 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 99 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 100 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 101 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 102 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 103 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 105 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 106 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 107 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 108 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:12:24 109 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:58 110 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:15:44 112 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 113 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:25 114 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 116 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 117 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 119 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 120 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 121 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 122 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 123 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 124 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 125 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 126 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 128 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 129 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 130 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 131 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 132 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 133 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 134 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 135 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 136 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 137 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 138 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 139 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 141 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 142 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 143 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 144 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 145 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 146 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 147 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 148 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 149 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 150 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 151 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 152 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 153 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 154 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 155 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 156 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 157 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 158 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 159 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 160 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 161 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 162 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 163 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 164 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 165 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 166 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 167 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 168 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 169 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:29:37 170 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 171 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:29:43 DNF Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Intermediate sprint - Bilbao, km. 164.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 4 pts 2 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 25 pts 2 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 4 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 14 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 6 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 10 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 11 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 13 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 14 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto de las Alisas (Cat. ) km. 49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 6 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 4 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Alto La Escrita, km. 89.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 3 pts 2 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Alto El Vivero, km.151 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Alto El Vivero, km. 180.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 5 pts 2 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 3 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica-BikeExchange 13:35:09 2 BMC Racing Team 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 Movistar Team 5 Team Katusha 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Team Sky 8 Tinkoff Team 9 IAM Cycling 0:00:18 10 Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:19 11 Trek-Segafredo 0:01:56 12 Lotto Soudal 0:06:23 13 Dimension Data 0:07:41 14 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:46 15 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:10 16 Etixx - Quick-Step 17 Lampre - Merida 0:13:27 18 Direct Energie 0:18:06 19 Bora-Argon 18 0:19:51 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:20 21 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:32:01 22 FDJ 0:40:04

General classification after stage 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 46:53:31 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:54 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:05 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:34 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:03:08 6 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:03:09 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:25 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:34 9 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:45 10 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:03:56 11 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:03 12 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:38 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:44 14 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:55 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:30 16 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:59 17 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:50 18 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:53 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:22 20 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:09:22 21 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:09:29 22 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:21 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:22 24 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:25 25 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:12:04 26 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:05 27 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:54 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:21 29 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:48 30 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:39 31 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:21:12 32 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:19 33 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:11 34 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:35 35 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:39 36 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:24:03 37 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:24:39 38 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:50 39 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:25:59 40 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:28 41 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:31:26 42 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:31:30 43 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:31:53 44 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:35:06 45 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:13 46 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:43:45 47 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:44:18 48 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:10 49 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:48:03 50 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:50:38 51 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:12 52 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:19 53 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:02 54 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:54:45 55 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:00:55 56 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:15 57 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1:02:45 58 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:03:39 59 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:05:25 60 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1:06:12 61 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1:06:15 62 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:06:22 63 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:08:18 64 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 1:11:58 65 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:12:11 66 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:12:26 67 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1:13:05 68 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:16:21 69 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:16:24 70 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:16:28 71 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 1:16:30 72 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 1:17:22 73 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 1:18:08 74 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 1:19:22 75 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 1:20:54 76 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:21:04 77 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:22:03 78 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:22:52 79 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:24:04 80 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:25:09 81 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:25:59 82 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:26:28 83 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:27:16 84 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:28:55 85 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:28:56 86 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:30:09 87 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 1:30:16 88 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:30:21 89 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:31:35 90 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:33:28 91 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:33:54 92 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:34:02 93 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:34:19 94 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1:35:02 95 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 1:35:30 96 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 1:35:36 97 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1:35:41 98 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 1:36:00 99 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:36:14 100 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:40:10 101 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:40:19 102 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:40:27 103 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 1:41:09 104 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:42:00 105 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:42:52 106 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:44:00 107 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:45:27 108 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:45:30 109 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 1:45:54 110 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 1:47:47 111 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:48:55 112 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:49:13 113 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1:50:19 114 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 1:50:34 115 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:50:45 116 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:51:53 117 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:52:18 118 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 1:52:55 119 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:54:19 120 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:55:35 121 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:55:42 122 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:56:01 123 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:56:11 124 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:56:22 125 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:57:07 126 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 1:58:03 127 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:58:42 128 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:59:13 129 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:00:53 130 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:01:27 131 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:02:28 132 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 2:04:27 133 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2:04:42 134 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:06:21 135 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:07:34 136 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 2:08:26 137 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 2:12:19 138 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:12:51 139 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 2:13:33 140 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:13:48 141 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:14:58 142 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:15:27 143 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:15:30 144 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 2:18:03 145 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 2:18:27 146 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 2:19:57 147 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 2:20:41 148 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 2:20:57 149 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:23:15 150 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2:23:52 151 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:24:37 152 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2:26:36 153 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 2:26:39 154 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:26:50 155 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 2:27:21 156 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:27:41 157 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 2:27:57 158 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 2:28:25 159 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:30:03 160 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:31:12 161 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:32:54 162 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 2:34:00 163 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2:34:09 164 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 2:34:51 165 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 2:35:38 166 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:37:10 167 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:41:34 168 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 2:42:11 169 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:44:53 170 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 2:45:54 171 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 3:00:46

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 89 pts 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 65 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 62 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 60 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 59 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 42 8 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 37 9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 36 10 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 11 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 32 12 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 31 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 31 14 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 30 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 27 16 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 25 17 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 25 18 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 19 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 21 20 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 21 21 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 20 22 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 23 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 24 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 25 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 26 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 20 27 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 20 28 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 29 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 30 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 19 31 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 32 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 18 33 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 18 34 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 35 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 17 36 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 37 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 38 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 39 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 16 40 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 16 41 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 16 42 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 15 43 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 44 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 15 45 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 15 46 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 47 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 48 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 49 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 13 50 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 12 51 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 52 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 10 53 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 54 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 10 55 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 56 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 9 57 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 9 58 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 9 59 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 60 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 61 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 7 62 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 63 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 64 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 65 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 66 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 67 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 6 68 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 69 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 70 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 6 71 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 5 72 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 4 73 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 4 74 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 75 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 76 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 77 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 78 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 79 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 3 80 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 3 81 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 82 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 3 83 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 84 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 3 85 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 86 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 87 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 88 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 89 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 2 90 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 91 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 92 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1 93 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1 94 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1 95 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1 96 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 21 pts 2 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 20 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 4 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 19 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 6 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 7 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 14 8 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 12 9 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 10 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 11 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 12 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 8 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 14 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 16 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 6 17 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 18 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 19 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 20 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 21 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 4 22 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 23 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 3 24 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 25 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 26 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 27 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 2 28 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 29 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 30 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 31 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2 32 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 33 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 34 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1 35 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1 36 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 37 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 38 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 39 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 13 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 19 4 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 52 6 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 57 7 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 75 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 81 9 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 86 10 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 87 11 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 88 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 89 13 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 91 15 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 94 16 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 97 17 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 99 18 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 108 19 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 117 20 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 122 21 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 123 22 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 129 23 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 137 24 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 141 25 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 147 26 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 148 27 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 154 28 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 155 29 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 167 30 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 168 31 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 185 32 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 192 33 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 193 34 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 196 35 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 204 36 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 205 37 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 292