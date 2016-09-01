Vuelta a Espana: Keukeleire wins stage 12 in Bilbao
Orica-BikeExchange rider takes sprint win
Stage 12: Los Corrales de Buelna - Bilbao
Jens Keukeleire (Orica-BikeExchange) delivered a fine sprint to win stage 12 of the Vuelta a España after a breathless finale in Bilbao. The Belgian opened his effort from distance and held off Maxime Bouet (Etixx-QuickStep) and Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) to claim the most prestigious victory of his career from a reduced front group.
"I've been going pretty well the last couple of days, but I still knew it was going to be hard to win today," said Keukeleire as he waited to mount the podium, adding that he had not been lacking in motivation. "I just became a father four weeks ago and my girlfriend and son are both here so to win when they are watching like this is an amazing feeling."
The demanding stage brought the peloton into the heart of the Basque Country by way of some rugged terrain, and though the anticipated ambush on Nairo Quintana's red jersey never materialised, it provided some compelling racing nonetheless.
The presence of Sky's Pete Kennaugh and David Lopez in the day's early break had compelled Quintana's Movistar team to maintain an active brief at the front of the peloton, and the seven-man move was only finally snuffed out inside the final 20 kilometres, ahead of the second of two ascents of the Alto El Vivero.
Sensing the briefest of lulls in preceding, the on-form Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) forged clear just as the climb began, and he carved out a 45-second lead for himself as the gradient began to stiffen.
Behind, George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Andrey Zeits (Astana) were among the most active pursuers, though the greatest frisson arrived when Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) accelerated in familiar bobbing style at the head of the vastly reduced peloton.
Dani Moreno (Movistar) was prompt in bringing Contador to heel, and then joined a counter-attack led by Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and featuring Bennett, Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Drapac) over the summit, with 12 kilometres remaining.
Bennett pressed on alone on the sweeping descent back into Bilbao, but he could make little inroads into Devenyns' 30-second lead and it appeared as though the Belgian, who was second at the Alto del Naranco last weekend, was destined to claim stage honours.
When the road flattened out in the final five kilometres, however, Devenyns' lead dwindled dramatically, as local rider Haimar Zubeldia (Trek-Segafredo) and Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) battled to forge across, with a mini peloton of 30 or so riders just behind.
They duly caught Devenyns with 1,500 metres, but by that point, the main group was already upon them, and the scene was set for a rather confused group finish, where Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data) was the man with the most obvious sprinting pedigree.
Keukeleire had been given the green light by Orica-BikeExchange management to try his luck in just such a scenario, and the Belgian gauged his effort perfectly in the finishing straight by opening his sprint from distance and gaining an insurmountable lead. A frustrated Bouet and Felline gained ground in the final 50 metres, but it was a forlorn effort as Keukeleire took the stage, while Sbaragli had to settle for fourth ahead of Luis Leon Sanchez.
"Neil Stephens said to me: 'If you're still there in the final, you can give it a crack,'" Keukeleire said. "I'm not going to say I was feeling very good today because everybody was suffering but I made it over the climb and knew I could get a good result."
Watch Vuelta a Espana stage 12 video highlights
Sky probe Movistar
There was the now seemingly obligatory rapid start to proceedings on stage 12 as Astana policed the moves, and it ultimately took more than an hour of racing – and the category 1 Puerto de las Alisas – for the early break to go clear.
Shortly before the summit, Sky's Pete Kennaugh and David Lopez went up the road with Darwin Atapuma (BMC), Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep), Kenny Elissonde (FDJ), Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida) and Romain Hardy (Cofidis). They eventually established a lead of two minutes over the peloton, but though Kennaugh was almost seven minutes off Quintana's red jersey, Movistar were unwilling to give a group with two Sky riders on board any leeway.
"Every stage in this Vuelta is very hard, and every day you have 18 teams trying to get in the break," said Movistar's Jonathan Castroviejo. "Today it was good riders in good places on GC, so we couldn't let them go very far. It was a tough stage but it was still easier than we expected in the end."
Movistar were glad to have an ally of circumstance, too, in the shape of Astana, who were eager to keep the break close at hand ahead of the finale around Bilbao and indeed it was the Kazakh team who took up the reins in the final 50 kilometres and on the first ascent of the Vivero. By that point, the leaders had lost Atapuma (to a crash) and Hardy from their number, and despite Elissonde and Kennaugh's forcing, they were swept up with 18 kilometres remaining.
Of the podium contenders, only Contador saw fit to test the waters on the final haul up the Vivero, with Froome, Quintana and Valverde all content to follow in the wheels. Quintana remains 54 seconds clear of Froome in the overall standings, but they will both be mindful that there are greater tests to come in the Pyrenees this weekend.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|4:31:43
|2
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|16
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|17
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|23
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|24
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|25
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|26
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|29
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|30
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|31
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|33
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|34
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|36
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|37
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|39
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|40
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|41
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|42
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|44
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|45
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:18
|46
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:19
|47
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|48
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:56
|49
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|51
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:27
|53
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|54
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|55
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:56
|56
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:59
|57
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:14
|58
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:41
|59
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|60
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|61
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|63
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|64
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|65
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|66
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|68
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|69
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|70
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:14
|71
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|72
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|73
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|75
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|77
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:17
|78
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:10
|79
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|80
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|81
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|82
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|84
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|85
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|86
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|88
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|89
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|90
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|91
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|93
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|94
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|95
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|99
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|100
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|102
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|105
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|106
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|108
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:12:24
|109
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:58
|110
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:15:44
|112
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|113
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:25
|114
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|116
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|117
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|119
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|121
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|122
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|123
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|124
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|125
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|126
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|128
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|129
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|130
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|131
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|132
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|133
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|134
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|135
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|138
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|139
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|141
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|142
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|143
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|144
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|145
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|146
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|147
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|148
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|149
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|151
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|152
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|153
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|154
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|155
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|156
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|157
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|158
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|159
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|160
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|161
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|162
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|163
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|164
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|165
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|166
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|167
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|168
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|169
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:29:37
|170
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|171
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:29:43
|DNF
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|pts
|2
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|25
|pts
|2
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|4
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|14
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|6
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|10
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|11
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|14
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|6
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|4
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|3
|pts
|2
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|3
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|3
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-BikeExchange
|13:35:09
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|Tinkoff Team
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:18
|10
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:19
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:56
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06:23
|13
|Dimension Data
|0:07:41
|14
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:46
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:10
|16
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|Lampre - Merida
|0:13:27
|18
|Direct Energie
|0:18:06
|19
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:19:51
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:20
|21
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:32:01
|22
|FDJ
|0:40:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|46:53:31
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:54
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:34
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:08
|6
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:03:09
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:25
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:34
|9
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:45
|10
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:56
|11
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:03
|12
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:38
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:44
|14
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:55
|15
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:30
|16
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:59
|17
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:50
|18
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:53
|19
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:22
|20
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:22
|21
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:29
|22
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:21
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:22
|24
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:25
|25
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:12:04
|26
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:05
|27
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:54
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:21
|29
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:48
|30
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:39
|31
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:12
|32
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:19
|33
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:11
|34
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:35
|35
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:39
|36
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:24:03
|37
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:24:39
|38
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:50
|39
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:59
|40
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:28
|41
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:31:26
|42
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:31:30
|43
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:31:53
|44
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:35:06
|45
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:13
|46
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:43:45
|47
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:44:18
|48
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:10
|49
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:48:03
|50
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:50:38
|51
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:12
|52
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:51:19
|53
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:53:02
|54
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:54:45
|55
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:00:55
|56
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:15
|57
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:02:45
|58
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:03:39
|59
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:05:25
|60
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:06:12
|61
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1:06:15
|62
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:06:22
|63
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:08:18
|64
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|1:11:58
|65
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:12:11
|66
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:12:26
|67
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1:13:05
|68
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:16:21
|69
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:16:24
|70
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:16:28
|71
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:16:30
|72
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|1:17:22
|73
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|1:18:08
|74
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|1:19:22
|75
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|1:20:54
|76
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:21:04
|77
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:22:03
|78
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:22:52
|79
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:24:04
|80
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:25:09
|81
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1:25:59
|82
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:26:28
|83
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:27:16
|84
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:28:55
|85
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:28:56
|86
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:30:09
|87
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:30:16
|88
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:30:21
|89
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:31:35
|90
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:33:28
|91
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:33:54
|92
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:34:02
|93
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:34:19
|94
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|1:35:02
|95
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:35:30
|96
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|1:35:36
|97
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|1:35:41
|98
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|1:36:00
|99
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:36:14
|100
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:40:10
|101
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:40:19
|102
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:40:27
|103
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|1:41:09
|104
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:42:00
|105
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:42:52
|106
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:44:00
|107
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:45:27
|108
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:45:30
|109
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|1:45:54
|110
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|1:47:47
|111
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:48:55
|112
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:49:13
|113
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1:50:19
|114
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|1:50:34
|115
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:50:45
|116
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:51:53
|117
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:52:18
|118
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|1:52:55
|119
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:54:19
|120
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:55:35
|121
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:55:42
|122
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:56:01
|123
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1:56:11
|124
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:56:22
|125
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:57:07
|126
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|1:58:03
|127
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:58:42
|128
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:59:13
|129
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2:00:53
|130
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:01:27
|131
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:02:28
|132
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|2:04:27
|133
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2:04:42
|134
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:06:21
|135
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:07:34
|136
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:08:26
|137
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|2:12:19
|138
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:12:51
|139
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|2:13:33
|140
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:13:48
|141
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:14:58
|142
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:15:27
|143
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:15:30
|144
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2:18:03
|145
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|2:18:27
|146
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:19:57
|147
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|2:20:41
|148
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:20:57
|149
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:23:15
|150
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:23:52
|151
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:24:37
|152
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2:26:36
|153
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|2:26:39
|154
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:26:50
|155
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|2:27:21
|156
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:27:41
|157
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|2:27:57
|158
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:28:25
|159
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:30:03
|160
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:31:12
|161
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:32:54
|162
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|2:34:00
|163
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2:34:09
|164
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:34:51
|165
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:35:38
|166
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:37:10
|167
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:41:34
|168
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:42:11
|169
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:44:53
|170
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|2:45:54
|171
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:00:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|pts
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|65
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|62
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|59
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|42
|8
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|37
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|36
|10
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|11
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|32
|12
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|31
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|31
|14
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|30
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|27
|16
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|17
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|18
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|19
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|20
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|21
|21
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|20
|22
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|23
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|24
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|25
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|26
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|20
|27
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|20
|28
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|29
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|30
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|31
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|32
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|18
|33
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|34
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|35
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|17
|36
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|37
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|38
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|39
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|40
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|41
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|42
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|15
|43
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|44
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|45
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|15
|46
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|47
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|48
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|49
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|13
|50
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|12
|51
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|52
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|53
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|54
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|55
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|56
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|57
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|9
|58
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|9
|59
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|60
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|61
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|62
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|63
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|64
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|65
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|66
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|67
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|68
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|69
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|70
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|71
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|5
|72
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|4
|73
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|74
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|75
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|76
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|77
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|78
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|79
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|80
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|3
|81
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|82
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|83
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|84
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|85
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|86
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|87
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|88
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|89
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|90
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|91
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|92
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|1
|93
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|94
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|95
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|96
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|20
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|4
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|19
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|6
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|7
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|14
|8
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|12
|9
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|11
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|12
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|8
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|14
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|16
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|6
|17
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|18
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|19
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|20
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|21
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|22
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|23
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|3
|24
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|25
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|26
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|27
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|2
|28
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|29
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|30
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|31
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|32
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|33
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|34
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1
|35
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|36
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|37
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|38
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|39
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|4
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|52
|6
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|57
|7
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|75
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|81
|9
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|10
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|87
|11
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|88
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|13
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|91
|15
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|94
|16
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|17
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|18
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|108
|19
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|117
|20
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|122
|21
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|123
|22
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|129
|23
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|137
|24
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|141
|25
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|147
|26
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|148
|27
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|154
|28
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|155
|29
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|167
|30
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|168
|31
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|185
|32
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|192
|33
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|193
|34
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|196
|35
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|204
|36
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|205
|37
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|292
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|139:45:22
|2
|Team Sky
|0:04:46
|3
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:51
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:10:38
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:27
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:24:30
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:25:23
|8
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:29:09
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:29:41
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:30:10
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:51:13
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:52:57
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:06
|14
|Tinkoff Team
|0:59:01
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:04:28
|16
|Dimension Data
|1:27:26
|17
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:29:13
|18
|Bora-Argon 18
|1:30:48
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|1:31:06
|20
|Direct Energie
|1:57:19
|21
|FDJ
|2:14:04
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:00:29
