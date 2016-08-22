Vuelta a Espana: Geniez wins on Mirador de Ézaro
Fernandez claims race lead, Lopez crashes in run-in to final climb
Stage 3: Marin - Mirador Ezaro
Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) claimed the second Vuelta a Espana stage win after claiming victory on stage 3 atop the Mirador de Ézaro. Geniez was the last man standing of a breakaway that went clear in the opening kilometres of the stage.
Related Articles
Vuelta a Espana: Stage 3 finish line quotes
Vuelta a Espana: Stage 3 video highlights
Vuelta a Espana: Froome pleased with strong ride on first uphill finish
Vuelta a Espana: Geniez turns season around with stage win
Vuelta a Espana: Meintjes pleased with tough first week
Vuelta a Espana: Show of strength from Movistar nets lead with Fernandez
Vuelta a Espana: Chaves shows form on Mirador de Ezaro finish
Kruijswijk's overall Vuelta a Espana ambitions take a hit on stage 3
Movistar's Ruben Fernandez got permission to attack from his two leaders and followed Geniez in for second place at 21 seconds back, enough to secure him the race lead. His teammate Alejandro Valverde come home in third five seconds later with Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) for company.
Geniez made it into the breakaway in the opening 20 kilometres along with six other riders on what was a blisteringly hot day for all involved. He was initially distanced by several attacks on the first climb of the day the Alto de Lestaio but he fought back to mop up the points for the lead of the mountains classification.
The Frenchman looked by far the strongest of the three that remained out front when they hit the final climb, dropping his two companions before launching his bid for glory just before the toughest section of the ascent. As the other escapees were mopped up by what remained of the peloton, Geniez hung on for victory.
Behind, Movistar appeared in control of the situation as Fernandez's pace caused fractures in the group. Those able to hang on initially were Quintana, Valverde and Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange). Team Sky were nowhere to be seen but Froome dragged himself back into contention in the final metres of the climb, while others such as Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) gave away time. With the line in sight, Fernandez was given the green light to head up the road, giving him the glory of wearing the red jersey for at least a day, while Valverde now sits in second place at seven seconds.
How it happened
There was plenty of climbing to consider in the latter part of the stage but the first challenge for the riders to contend with was the scorching heat. The potential for a breeze off the Atlantic would be a comforting thought for some. Michal Kwiatkowski was the new holder of the red jersey for the day after taking it from his teammate Peter Kennaugh at the end of stage 2.
The riders were given a military escort through the neutral zone before the flag dropped after almost nine kilometres. Interest in making the day's break was high, with a spot in the mountains jersey a high possibility and the lure of a stage win always there. After plenty of action, a serious move began to form with over 10 kilometres of racing done.
Gatis Smukulis and Simon Pellaud (both IAM Cycling), Jerome Cousin (Cofidis) and David Arroyo (Caja Rural) kicked off the move soon after an eight-man attack was brought to heel. Alexandre Geniez (FDJ), Pieter Serry (Etixx - Quick Step) and Rudiger Selig (Bora-Argon18) soon joined them to bring their number to seven in total.
With everything still relatively close in the overall standings, most of the escapees were a threat of some form to the leader's jersey. They were given little more than five minutes to work with as Team Sky set the pace in the main bunch with Tinkoff sitting close in their wheels.
The opening half of the 174km stage was reasonably flat with a few unclassified, but steep, climbs dotted along the way. The third category Alto de Lestaio at the 109km point kicked off the most challenging part of the day and sparked the first big moves from the breakaway group. Cofidis' Cousin struck out on the steep and narrow ascent, bringing Pellaud in his wheel. The two quickly distanced some of the flagging companions who were not as well suited to the gradients that they faced.
First Serry and then Geniez clawed their way back up to the pair but no sooner had the later made contact he was in trouble again as Pellaud upped the pace. Geniez came back again but the young Pellaud was already well on his way to taking the full complement of points at the top of the climb and move himself into equal first place in that competition with Geniez close behind.
Geniez steps up
Rather than sit up and wait for his companions to join him and help him make the juncture to the next ascent, Pellaud decided to go it alone. The Swiss man got heartbreakingly close to claiming the points at the top of the second climb the Alto das Paxareiras when he was caught by Serry and Geniez with 22km to go.
Geniez and Serry would go on to battle it for the maximum points with Geniez edging out the Etixx-QuckStep rider by the tiniest of margins. Pellaud would mop up the final point but Geniez had done enough to secure the mountains jersey for FDJ for another day. Behind, the peloton finally began setting up their own chase and cut the gap to 3:30 by the top of the ascent. The pace would prove too much for Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and he lost touch on the Paxareiras.
Pellaud would make it back to the two out front and the three still held over three minutes with less than 10 kilometres to go. However, a headwind would make their task a much trickier prospect. Meanwhile, Astana's main man Miguel Angel Lopez suffered a heavily fall in the bunch on a straight stretch of road. The Colombian came down on his front and took some time to get going again, losing precious time as he got himself back to his feet.
At the start of the day, most wouldn't have given a breakaway a chance at taking victory with plenty more interest behind in the bunch, but with still over two minutes the gap as they it the final climb they could sense the victory coming. There was a sense of panic in the bunch indicated the by the sight of race leader Kwiatkowski leading the group up the opening metres of the ascent.
Geniez had looked in trouble earlier in the day but he appeared the strongest when the race hit the 30 per cent gradients of the final climb. As big a presence they had in the opening metres, Team Sky were nowhere to be seen when the climb got tough as Movistar took up the pace setting, splitting the group to pieces. Big losers in the split were Contador and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo).
Fernandez was the key player for Movistar and he was rewarded with his hard work with an opportunity to attack and take the leader's jersey while Geniez held on for the stage victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|4:28:36
|2
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|7
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:00:44
|8
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|9
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:56
|13
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|14
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:02
|16
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:01:06
|17
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:11
|20
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|22
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|24
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:15
|25
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|26
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:19
|27
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:24
|30
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:25
|31
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:27
|32
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:30
|33
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:32
|34
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|38
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|40
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|41
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|42
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:38
|44
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|45
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:43
|46
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:46
|47
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:50
|48
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:57
|49
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:59
|50
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|51
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:02
|52
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|53
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|54
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:20
|56
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|57
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:25
|58
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:35
|59
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:37
|60
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:40
|61
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:46
|62
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:03
|63
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:03:04
|64
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:22
|65
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|66
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|68
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:54
|70
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|71
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:10
|72
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:18
|73
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:04:19
|74
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:21
|75
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:23
|76
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|77
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|78
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|79
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:38
|80
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:50
|81
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:54
|82
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:05
|83
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:05:17
|85
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:19
|86
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:34
|88
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:36
|89
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:06:11
|90
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:17
|91
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:06:28
|92
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:06:32
|93
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|94
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|95
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:52
|96
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:07:02
|97
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:07:03
|98
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:10
|99
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|100
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:26
|101
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|102
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|103
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:33
|104
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:53
|105
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:55
|106
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:10
|109
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:18
|110
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:29
|111
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|112
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:23
|113
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|114
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|115
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:27
|116
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|118
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:42
|119
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:58
|120
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:00
|121
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:09
|122
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:40
|123
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:03
|124
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|125
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|126
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:11:41
|127
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|128
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:06
|129
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:12:08
|130
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:14
|131
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:17
|132
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:31
|133
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:33
|135
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:06
|137
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:12
|138
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|139
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:14:35
|140
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:43
|141
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|142
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|143
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|144
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|145
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|146
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|147
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|148
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|149
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|150
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|151
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|152
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|153
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|154
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|155
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|156
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|157
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|158
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|159
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|160
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|161
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|162
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|163
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|164
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|165
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|166
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|167
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|168
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:14:59
|169
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:15:02
|170
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:15:15
|171
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:28
|172
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|173
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:37
|174
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:15:42
|175
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:48
|176
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|177
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|0:15:52
|178
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:00
|179
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:11
|180
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:16:26
|181
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:12
|182
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:33
|183
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:17:56
|184
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|185
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|186
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|187
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|188
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:18:29
|189
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|190
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:18:32
|191
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:51
|192
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:00
|193
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|194
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:19:17
|195
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|196
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|197
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:19:28
|DNF
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|25
|pts
|2
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|12
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|9
|8
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|8
|9
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|7
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|11
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|12
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|3
|14
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|5
|pts
|2
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|3
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|3
|pts
|2
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|13:27:07
|2
|Team Sky
|0:01:15
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:08
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:28
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:29
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:50
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:03:10
|8
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:21
|9
|Direct Energie
|0:03:29
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:34
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:35
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:46
|13
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:49
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:04:01
|15
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:04:33
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|0:04:45
|17
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:47
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:08
|19
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:04
|20
|Tinkoff Team
|0:09:03
|21
|FDJ
|0:09:23
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:23:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9:16:07
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:11
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:17
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:46
|7
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:47
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:00:51
|9
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:01
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:23
|12
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:31
|13
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:34
|14
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:35
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:43
|16
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:01:46
|17
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:50
|18
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:52
|19
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:01
|20
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:03
|21
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:07
|22
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:08
|24
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:09
|25
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|26
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:13
|27
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:14
|28
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|29
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:25
|31
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:26
|32
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:27
|33
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|34
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:28
|36
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:29
|37
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:02:34
|38
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:37
|40
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:44
|41
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:45
|42
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:49
|43
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:52
|44
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:57
|45
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:01
|46
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:03
|47
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:05
|48
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:07
|49
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:11
|50
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:12
|51
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:16
|52
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:17
|53
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:18
|54
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|55
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:21
|56
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:39
|57
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|58
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:45
|59
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:56
|60
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:57
|61
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:04:02
|62
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:07
|63
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:10
|64
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:22
|65
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:31
|66
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:50
|67
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:00
|68
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:01
|69
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:15
|70
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:18
|71
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:05:21
|72
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|73
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:37
|74
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:41
|75
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:42
|76
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:44
|77
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:05:56
|78
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:59
|79
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:01
|80
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:10
|81
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:06:15
|82
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:06:23
|83
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|84
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:29
|85
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:06:47
|86
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:17
|87
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:26
|88
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:27
|89
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:29
|90
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:47
|91
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:04
|92
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:08
|93
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:28
|94
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:08:43
|95
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:08:47
|96
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:57
|97
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:58
|98
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:08:59
|99
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:09:03
|100
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:09:06
|101
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|102
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:14
|103
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:28
|104
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:33
|105
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:00
|106
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:10:03
|107
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:48
|108
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:10:52
|109
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:53
|110
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:02
|111
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:09
|112
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:27
|113
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|0:11:40
|114
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:11:44
|115
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:12:14
|116
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:20
|117
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:12:28
|118
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:30
|119
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:34
|120
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:02
|121
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:04
|122
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:13:13
|123
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:14
|124
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:16
|125
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:13:22
|126
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:31
|127
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:46
|128
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:50
|129
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:13:52
|130
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:07
|131
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:13
|132
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:36
|133
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:40
|134
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:50
|135
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|136
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:55
|137
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:16
|138
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:15:41
|139
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|140
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:15:45
|141
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:55
|142
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:02
|143
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:16:13
|144
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|0:16:23
|145
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:16:31
|146
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|147
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:40
|148
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:41
|149
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:53
|150
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|0:16:54
|151
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:17:02
|152
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|153
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:18
|154
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:23
|155
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|0:17:44
|156
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:46
|157
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:18:04
|158
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:07
|159
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:15
|160
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:40
|161
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|162
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:42
|163
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:46
|164
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:18:51
|165
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:00
|166
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:19:03
|167
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:19:06
|168
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:12
|169
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:13
|170
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:19:16
|171
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:21
|172
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:19:46
|173
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:20:04
|174
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:20:09
|175
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|176
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:20:22
|177
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:20:33
|178
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:36
|179
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:41
|180
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:20:56
|181
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:58
|182
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:34
|183
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:36
|184
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:21:50
|185
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:58
|186
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:03
|187
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:10
|188
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:22:18
|189
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|190
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:22:50
|191
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:23:00
|192
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:23:08
|193
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:23:43
|194
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:52
|195
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:24:09
|196
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:23
|197
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:25:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|26
|pts
|2
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|3
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|4
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|6
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|14
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|12
|10
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|12
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|12
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|10
|13
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|9
|14
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|15
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|8
|16
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|8
|17
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|7
|18
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|7
|19
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|20
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|21
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|22
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|5
|23
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|25
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|26
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|27
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|3
|28
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|29
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|30
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|31
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|32
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|2
|33
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|34
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|1
|35
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|3
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|4
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|3
|5
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|8
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|3
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|61
|4
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|62
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|67
|6
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|206
|7
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|227
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|26:47:41
|2
|Team Sky
|0:01:15
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:30
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:36
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:16
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:24
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:25
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:04:27
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:04:34
|10
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:04:39
|11
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:41
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:05:01
|13
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:14
|14
|Dimension Data
|0:05:18
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:22
|16
|Direct Energie
|0:05:24
|17
|Lampre - Merida
|0:06:53
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:06
|19
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:09:01
|20
|Tinkoff Team
|0:09:55
|21
|FDJ
|0:10:28
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:50
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy