Image 1 of 47 Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) wins stage 3 Image 2 of 47 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 47 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 47 Ruben Fernadez (Movistar) thought he'd won the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 47 Ruben Fernadez (Movistar) thought he'd won the stage but he did take the race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 47 The top gradient on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 47 Simon Pellaud (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 47 Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 47 Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 47 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) lost time Image 11 of 47 Chris Froome (Sky) finishes ahead of Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) Image 12 of 47 Igor Anton (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 47 Samuel Sanchez (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 47 Simon Pellaud (IAM) drives the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 47 The early breakay on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 47 Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre-Merida) had a friend at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 47 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) back at the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 47 Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 47 Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 47 Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 47 Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 47 Gianlucan Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 47 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) Image 24 of 47 Ruben Fernandez (Movistar) Image 25 of 47 Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 47 Pierre Serry (Etixx-Quickstep) leads Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 47 Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) drops Pierre Serry (Etixx) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 47 Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) leaves his breakaway companions behind (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 47 Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 47 Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 47 Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 47 Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 47 Ruben Fernandez (Movistar) took the race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 47 Ruben Fernandez (Movistar) took the race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 47 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) finished 1:15 off the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 47 Alexandre Geniez FDJ) wins on Mirador de Ézaro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 47 Alexandre Geniez FDJ) wins on Mirador de Ézaro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 47 Alexandre Geniez FDJ) wins on Mirador de Ézaro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 47 Alexandre Geniez FDJ) wins on Mirador de Ézaro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 47 Alexandre Geniez FDJ) wins on Mirador de Ézaro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 47 Alexandre Geniez FDJ) wins on Mirador de Ézaro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 47 Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) wins stage 3 Image 43 of 47 Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) wins stage 3 Image 44 of 47 Alberto Contador poses for photos with fans Image 45 of 47 Alejandro Valverde gives his bike one last check Image 46 of 47 The peloton await the start of stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana Image 47 of 47 Chris Froome rides to sign on

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) claimed the second Vuelta a Espana stage win after claiming victory on stage 3 atop the Mirador de Ézaro. Geniez was the last man standing of a breakaway that went clear in the opening kilometres of the stage.

Movistar's Ruben Fernandez got permission to attack from his two leaders and followed Geniez in for second place at 21 seconds back, enough to secure him the race lead. His teammate Alejandro Valverde come home in third five seconds later with Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) for company.

Geniez made it into the breakaway in the opening 20 kilometres along with six other riders on what was a blisteringly hot day for all involved. He was initially distanced by several attacks on the first climb of the day the Alto de Lestaio but he fought back to mop up the points for the lead of the mountains classification.

The Frenchman looked by far the strongest of the three that remained out front when they hit the final climb, dropping his two companions before launching his bid for glory just before the toughest section of the ascent. As the other escapees were mopped up by what remained of the peloton, Geniez hung on for victory.

Behind, Movistar appeared in control of the situation as Fernandez's pace caused fractures in the group. Those able to hang on initially were Quintana, Valverde and Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange). Team Sky were nowhere to be seen but Froome dragged himself back into contention in the final metres of the climb, while others such as Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) gave away time. With the line in sight, Fernandez was given the green light to head up the road, giving him the glory of wearing the red jersey for at least a day, while Valverde now sits in second place at seven seconds.

How it happened

There was plenty of climbing to consider in the latter part of the stage but the first challenge for the riders to contend with was the scorching heat. The potential for a breeze off the Atlantic would be a comforting thought for some. Michal Kwiatkowski was the new holder of the red jersey for the day after taking it from his teammate Peter Kennaugh at the end of stage 2.

The riders were given a military escort through the neutral zone before the flag dropped after almost nine kilometres. Interest in making the day's break was high, with a spot in the mountains jersey a high possibility and the lure of a stage win always there. After plenty of action, a serious move began to form with over 10 kilometres of racing done.

Gatis Smukulis and Simon Pellaud (both IAM Cycling), Jerome Cousin (Cofidis) and David Arroyo (Caja Rural) kicked off the move soon after an eight-man attack was brought to heel. Alexandre Geniez (FDJ), Pieter Serry (Etixx - Quick Step) and Rudiger Selig (Bora-Argon18) soon joined them to bring their number to seven in total.

With everything still relatively close in the overall standings, most of the escapees were a threat of some form to the leader's jersey. They were given little more than five minutes to work with as Team Sky set the pace in the main bunch with Tinkoff sitting close in their wheels.

The opening half of the 174km stage was reasonably flat with a few unclassified, but steep, climbs dotted along the way. The third category Alto de Lestaio at the 109km point kicked off the most challenging part of the day and sparked the first big moves from the breakaway group. Cofidis' Cousin struck out on the steep and narrow ascent, bringing Pellaud in his wheel. The two quickly distanced some of the flagging companions who were not as well suited to the gradients that they faced.

First Serry and then Geniez clawed their way back up to the pair but no sooner had the later made contact he was in trouble again as Pellaud upped the pace. Geniez came back again but the young Pellaud was already well on his way to taking the full complement of points at the top of the climb and move himself into equal first place in that competition with Geniez close behind.

Geniez steps up

Rather than sit up and wait for his companions to join him and help him make the juncture to the next ascent, Pellaud decided to go it alone. The Swiss man got heartbreakingly close to claiming the points at the top of the second climb the Alto das Paxareiras when he was caught by Serry and Geniez with 22km to go.

Geniez and Serry would go on to battle it for the maximum points with Geniez edging out the Etixx-QuckStep rider by the tiniest of margins. Pellaud would mop up the final point but Geniez had done enough to secure the mountains jersey for FDJ for another day. Behind, the peloton finally began setting up their own chase and cut the gap to 3:30 by the top of the ascent. The pace would prove too much for Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and he lost touch on the Paxareiras.

Pellaud would make it back to the two out front and the three still held over three minutes with less than 10 kilometres to go. However, a headwind would make their task a much trickier prospect. Meanwhile, Astana's main man Miguel Angel Lopez suffered a heavily fall in the bunch on a straight stretch of road. The Colombian came down on his front and took some time to get going again, losing precious time as he got himself back to his feet.

At the start of the day, most wouldn't have given a breakaway a chance at taking victory with plenty more interest behind in the bunch, but with still over two minutes the gap as they it the final climb they could sense the victory coming. There was a sense of panic in the bunch indicated the by the sight of race leader Kwiatkowski leading the group up the opening metres of the ascent.

Geniez had looked in trouble earlier in the day but he appeared the strongest when the race hit the 30 per cent gradients of the final climb. As big a presence they had in the opening metres, Team Sky were nowhere to be seen when the climb got tough as Movistar took up the pace setting, splitting the group to pieces. Big losers in the split were Contador and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo).

Fernandez was the key player for Movistar and he was rewarded with his hard work with an opportunity to attack and take the leader's jersey while Geniez held on for the stage victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 4:28:36 2 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:21 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:26 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:32 7 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:00:44 8 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 9 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:56 13 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 14 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:02 16 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:01:06 17 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:11 20 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 22 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 24 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:15 25 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:18 26 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:19 27 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 29 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:24 30 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:25 31 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:27 32 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:30 33 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:32 34 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 38 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 39 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 40 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 41 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 42 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 43 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:38 44 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 45 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:01:43 46 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:46 47 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:50 48 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:57 49 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:59 50 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 51 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:02 52 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 53 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 54 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:20 56 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 57 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:25 58 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:35 59 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:37 60 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:40 61 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:46 62 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:03 63 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:03:04 64 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:22 65 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 66 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 67 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 68 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:54 70 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 71 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:04:10 72 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:18 73 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:19 74 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:21 75 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:23 76 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 77 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 78 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 79 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:38 80 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:50 81 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:54 82 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:05:05 83 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:05:17 85 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:05:19 86 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:05:34 88 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:05:36 89 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:06:11 90 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:17 91 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:06:28 92 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 0:06:32 93 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 94 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 95 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:52 96 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:07:02 97 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:07:03 98 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:10 99 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 100 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:26 101 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 102 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 103 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:33 104 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:53 105 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:55 106 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 107 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:10 109 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:18 110 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:29 111 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 112 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:23 113 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 114 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 115 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:09:27 116 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 117 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 118 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:42 119 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:09:58 120 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:00 121 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:09 122 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:40 123 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:03 124 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 125 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 126 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:11:41 127 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 128 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:06 129 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:12:08 130 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:14 131 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:12:17 132 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:31 133 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 134 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:33 135 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 136 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:06 137 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:14:12 138 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 139 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:14:35 140 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:43 141 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 142 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 143 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 144 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 145 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 146 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 147 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 148 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 149 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 150 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 151 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 152 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 153 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 154 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 155 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 156 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 157 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 158 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 159 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 160 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 161 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 162 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 163 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 164 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 165 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 166 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 167 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 168 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:14:59 169 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 0:15:02 170 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:15:15 171 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:15:28 172 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 173 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:15:37 174 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:15:42 175 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:48 176 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 177 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 0:15:52 178 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:00 179 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:11 180 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 0:16:26 181 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:12 182 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:33 183 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:17:56 184 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 185 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 186 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 187 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 188 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:18:29 189 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 190 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 0:18:32 191 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:51 192 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:00 193 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 194 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:19:17 195 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 196 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 197 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:19:28 DNF Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin

Intermediate sprint - Caldebarcos, km. 166 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 pts 2 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 3 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 25 pts 2 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 14 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 12 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 7 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 9 8 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 8 9 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 7 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 11 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 12 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 13 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 3 14 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1

Mountain 1 (Cat 3) Alto Lestaio, km. 118 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 pts 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 2 3 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Alto Das Paxareiras, km. 155.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 5 pts 2 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 3 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Mirador de Ézaro, km. 176.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 3 pts 2 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 13:27:07 2 Team Sky 0:01:15 3 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:08 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:28 5 BMC Racing Team 0:02:29 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:50 7 Team Katusha 0:03:10 8 IAM Cycling 0:03:21 9 Direct Energie 0:03:29 10 Lotto Soudal 0:03:34 11 Trek-Segafredo 0:03:35 12 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:46 13 Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:49 14 Dimension Data 0:04:01 15 Orica-BikeExchange 0:04:33 16 Lampre - Merida 0:04:45 17 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:47 18 Astana Pro Team 0:07:08 19 Bora-Argon 18 0:08:04 20 Tinkoff Team 0:09:03 21 FDJ 0:09:23 22 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:23:00

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 9:16:07 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:07 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:11 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:17 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:00:46 7 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:47 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:00:51 9 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:58 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:01 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:23 12 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:01:31 13 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:34 14 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:01:35 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:43 16 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:01:46 17 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:50 18 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:52 19 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:01 20 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:03 21 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:07 22 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 23 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:08 24 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:09 25 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 26 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:13 27 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:14 28 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 29 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:25 31 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:26 32 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:27 33 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 34 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:28 36 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:29 37 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:02:34 38 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 39 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:37 40 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:44 41 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:45 42 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:02:49 43 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:52 44 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:57 45 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:01 46 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:03 47 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:05 48 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:07 49 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:11 50 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:12 51 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:16 52 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:17 53 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:18 54 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 55 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:21 56 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:03:39 57 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 58 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:45 59 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:56 60 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:57 61 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:04:02 62 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:07 63 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:10 64 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:22 65 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:04:31 66 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:50 67 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:05:00 68 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:01 69 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:05:15 70 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:18 71 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:05:21 72 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 73 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:37 74 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:41 75 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:05:42 76 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:44 77 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:05:56 78 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:59 79 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:06:01 80 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:10 81 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:06:15 82 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 0:06:23 83 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 84 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:29 85 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:06:47 86 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:17 87 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:07:26 88 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:07:27 89 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:07:29 90 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:47 91 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:04 92 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:08 93 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:28 94 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:08:43 95 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:08:47 96 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:57 97 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:58 98 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:08:59 99 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:09:03 100 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:06 101 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 102 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:14 103 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:28 104 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:33 105 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:00 106 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:10:03 107 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:10:48 108 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:10:52 109 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:53 110 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:02 111 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:09 112 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:27 113 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team 0:11:40 114 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:11:44 115 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:12:14 116 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:20 117 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:12:28 118 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:30 119 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:34 120 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:02 121 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:04 122 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:13:13 123 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:14 124 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:13:16 125 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:13:22 126 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:31 127 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:46 128 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:50 129 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:13:52 130 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:14:07 131 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:13 132 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:36 133 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:40 134 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:50 135 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 136 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:55 137 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:16 138 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:15:41 139 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 140 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:15:45 141 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:55 142 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:02 143 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 0:16:13 144 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 0:16:23 145 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:16:31 146 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 147 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:40 148 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:41 149 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:53 150 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 0:16:54 151 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:17:02 152 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 153 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:18 154 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:23 155 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 0:17:44 156 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:46 157 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:18:04 158 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:07 159 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:18:15 160 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:40 161 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 162 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:18:42 163 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:18:46 164 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:18:51 165 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:00 166 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 0:19:03 167 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:19:06 168 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:12 169 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:19:13 170 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:19:16 171 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:21 172 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:19:46 173 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:20:04 174 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 0:20:09 175 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 176 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:20:22 177 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:20:33 178 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:20:36 179 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:41 180 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:20:56 181 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:58 182 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:34 183 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:21:36 184 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:21:50 185 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:58 186 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:22:03 187 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:10 188 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:22:18 189 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 190 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 0:22:50 191 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:23:00 192 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:23:08 193 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:23:43 194 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:52 195 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 0:24:09 196 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:23 197 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:25:44

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 26 pts 2 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 3 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 4 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 6 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 16 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 14 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 14 9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 12 10 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 12 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 12 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 10 13 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 9 14 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 15 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 8 16 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 8 17 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 7 18 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 7 19 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 20 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 6 21 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 22 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 5 23 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 25 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 26 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 27 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 3 28 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 3 29 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 30 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 31 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 32 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 2 33 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1 34 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1 35 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 10 pts 2 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 3 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 4 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 3 5 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 6 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1 8 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 14 3 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 61 4 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 62 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 67 6 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 206 7 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 227