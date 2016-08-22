Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Geniez wins on Mirador de Ézaro

Fernandez claims race lead, Lopez crashes in run-in to final climb

Image 1 of 47

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) wins stage 3

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) wins stage 3
Image 2 of 47

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 47

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 47

Ruben Fernadez (Movistar) thought he'd won the stage

Ruben Fernadez (Movistar) thought he'd won the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 47

Ruben Fernadez (Movistar) thought he'd won the stage but he did take the race lead

Ruben Fernadez (Movistar) thought he'd won the stage but he did take the race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 47

The top gradient on the final climb

The top gradient on the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 47

Simon Pellaud (IAM Cycling)

Simon Pellaud (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 47

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 47

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 47

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) lost time

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) lost time
Image 11 of 47

Chris Froome (Sky) finishes ahead of Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange)

Chris Froome (Sky) finishes ahead of Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange)
Image 12 of 47

Igor Anton (Dimension Data)

Igor Anton (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 47

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 47

Simon Pellaud (IAM) drives the breakaway

Simon Pellaud (IAM) drives the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 47

The early breakay on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

The early breakay on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 47

Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre-Merida) had a friend at the start

Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre-Merida) had a friend at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 47

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) back at the team car

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) back at the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 47

Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 47

Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 47

Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 47

Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 47

Gianlucan Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)

Gianlucan Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 47

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
Image 24 of 47

Ruben Fernandez (Movistar)

Ruben Fernandez (Movistar)
Image 25 of 47

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 47

Pierre Serry (Etixx-Quickstep) leads Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)

Pierre Serry (Etixx-Quickstep) leads Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 47

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) drops Pierre Serry (Etixx)

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) drops Pierre Serry (Etixx)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 47

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) leaves his breakaway companions behind

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) leaves his breakaway companions behind
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 47

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 47

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 47

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 47

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 47

Ruben Fernandez (Movistar) took the race lead

Ruben Fernandez (Movistar) took the race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 47

Ruben Fernandez (Movistar) took the race lead

Ruben Fernandez (Movistar) took the race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 47

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) finished 1:15 off the pace

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) finished 1:15 off the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 47

Alexandre Geniez FDJ) wins on Mirador de Ézaro

Alexandre Geniez FDJ) wins on Mirador de Ézaro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 47

Alexandre Geniez FDJ) wins on Mirador de Ézaro

Alexandre Geniez FDJ) wins on Mirador de Ézaro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 47

Alexandre Geniez FDJ) wins on Mirador de Ézaro

Alexandre Geniez FDJ) wins on Mirador de Ézaro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 47

Alexandre Geniez FDJ) wins on Mirador de Ézaro

Alexandre Geniez FDJ) wins on Mirador de Ézaro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 47

Alexandre Geniez FDJ) wins on Mirador de Ézaro

Alexandre Geniez FDJ) wins on Mirador de Ézaro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 47

Alexandre Geniez FDJ) wins on Mirador de Ézaro

Alexandre Geniez FDJ) wins on Mirador de Ézaro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 47

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) wins stage 3

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) wins stage 3
Image 43 of 47

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) wins stage 3

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) wins stage 3
Image 44 of 47

Alberto Contador poses for photos with fans

Alberto Contador poses for photos with fans
Image 45 of 47

Alejandro Valverde gives his bike one last check

Alejandro Valverde gives his bike one last check
Image 46 of 47

The peloton await the start of stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana

The peloton await the start of stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana
Image 47 of 47

Chris Froome rides to sign on

Chris Froome rides to sign on

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) claimed the second Vuelta a Espana stage win after claiming victory on stage 3 atop the Mirador de Ézaro. Geniez was the last man standing of a breakaway that went clear in the opening kilometres of the stage.

Related Articles

Vuelta a Espana: Stage 3 finish line quotes

Vuelta a Espana: Stage 3 video highlights

Vuelta a Espana: Froome pleased with strong ride on first uphill finish

Vuelta a Espana: Geniez turns season around with stage win

Vuelta a Espana: Meintjes pleased with tough first week

Vuelta a Espana: Show of strength from Movistar nets lead with Fernandez

Vuelta a Espana: Chaves shows form on Mirador de Ezaro finish

Kruijswijk's overall Vuelta a Espana ambitions take a hit on stage 3

Movistar's Ruben Fernandez got permission to attack from his two leaders and followed Geniez in for second place at 21 seconds back, enough to secure him the race lead. His teammate Alejandro Valverde come home in third five seconds later with Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) for company.

Geniez made it into the breakaway in the opening 20 kilometres along with six other riders on what was a blisteringly hot day for all involved. He was initially distanced by several attacks on the first climb of the day the Alto de Lestaio but he fought back to mop up the points for the lead of the mountains classification.

The Frenchman looked by far the strongest of the three that remained out front when they hit the final climb, dropping his two companions before launching his bid for glory just before the toughest section of the ascent. As the other escapees were mopped up by what remained of the peloton, Geniez hung on for victory.

Behind, Movistar appeared in control of the situation as Fernandez's pace caused fractures in the group. Those able to hang on initially were Quintana, Valverde and Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange). Team Sky were nowhere to be seen but Froome dragged himself back into contention in the final metres of the climb, while others such as Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) gave away time. With the line in sight, Fernandez was given the green light to head up the road, giving him the glory of wearing the red jersey for at least a day, while Valverde now sits in second place at seven seconds.

How it happened

There was plenty of climbing to consider in the latter part of the stage but the first challenge for the riders to contend with was the scorching heat. The potential for a breeze off the Atlantic would be a comforting thought for some. Michal Kwiatkowski was the new holder of the red jersey for the day after taking it from his teammate Peter Kennaugh at the end of stage 2.

The riders were given a military escort through the neutral zone before the flag dropped after almost nine kilometres. Interest in making the day's break was high, with a spot in the mountains jersey a high possibility and the lure of a stage win always there. After plenty of action, a serious move began to form with over 10 kilometres of racing done.

Gatis Smukulis and Simon Pellaud (both IAM Cycling), Jerome Cousin (Cofidis) and David Arroyo (Caja Rural) kicked off the move soon after an eight-man attack was brought to heel. Alexandre Geniez (FDJ), Pieter Serry (Etixx - Quick Step) and Rudiger Selig (Bora-Argon18) soon joined them to bring their number to seven in total.

With everything still relatively close in the overall standings, most of the escapees were a threat of some form to the leader's jersey. They were given little more than five minutes to work with as Team Sky set the pace in the main bunch with Tinkoff sitting close in their wheels.

The opening half of the 174km stage was reasonably flat with a few unclassified, but steep, climbs dotted along the way. The third category Alto de Lestaio at the 109km point kicked off the most challenging part of the day and sparked the first big moves from the breakaway group. Cofidis' Cousin struck out on the steep and narrow ascent, bringing Pellaud in his wheel. The two quickly distanced some of the flagging companions who were not as well suited to the gradients that they faced.

First Serry and then Geniez clawed their way back up to the pair but no sooner had the later made contact he was in trouble again as Pellaud upped the pace. Geniez came back again but the young Pellaud was already well on his way to taking the full complement of points at the top of the climb and move himself into equal first place in that competition with Geniez close behind.

Geniez steps up

Rather than sit up and wait for his companions to join him and help him make the juncture to the next ascent, Pellaud decided to go it alone. The Swiss man got heartbreakingly close to claiming the points at the top of the second climb the Alto das Paxareiras when he was caught by Serry and Geniez with 22km to go.

Geniez and Serry would go on to battle it for the maximum points with Geniez edging out the Etixx-QuckStep rider by the tiniest of margins. Pellaud would mop up the final point but Geniez had done enough to secure the mountains jersey for FDJ for another day. Behind, the peloton finally began setting up their own chase and cut the gap to 3:30 by the top of the ascent. The pace would prove too much for Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and he lost touch on the Paxareiras.

Pellaud would make it back to the two out front and the three still held over three minutes with less than 10 kilometres to go. However, a headwind would make their task a much trickier prospect. Meanwhile, Astana's main man Miguel Angel Lopez suffered a heavily fall in the bunch on a straight stretch of road. The Colombian came down on his front and took some time to get going again, losing precious time as he got himself back to his feet.

At the start of the day, most wouldn't have given a breakaway a chance at taking victory with plenty more interest behind in the bunch, but with still over two minutes the gap as they it the final climb they could sense the victory coming. There was a sense of panic in the bunch indicated the by the sight of race leader Kwiatkowski leading the group up the opening metres of the ascent.

Geniez had looked in trouble earlier in the day but he appeared the strongest when the race hit the 30 per cent gradients of the final climb. As big a presence they had in the opening metres, Team Sky were nowhere to be seen when the climb got tough as Movistar took up the pace setting, splitting the group to pieces. Big losers in the split were Contador and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo).

Fernandez was the key player for Movistar and he was rewarded with his hard work with an opportunity to attack and take the leader's jersey while Geniez held on for the stage victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ4:28:36
2Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:21
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:26
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:32
7Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:00:44
8Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
9Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:56
13Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
14Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:02
16Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:01:06
17David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
18José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:11
20Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
22Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
24Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:15
25Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
26Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:01:19
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
28Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
29Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:24
30Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:25
31Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:27
32Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:30
33Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:32
34Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
37Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
38Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
39José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
40Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
41Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
42Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
43Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:38
44Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
45Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:01:43
46Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:46
47Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:50
48Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:57
49Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:59
50Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
51Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:02
52George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
53Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
54Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:20
56Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
57Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:25
58Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:35
59Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:37
60Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:40
61Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:46
62Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:03
63Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:03:04
64Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:22
65Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
66Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
67Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
68Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
69Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:54
70Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
71Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:04:10
72Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:18
73Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:04:19
74Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:04:21
75Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:23
76Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
78Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
79Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:38
80François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:50
81Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:54
82Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:05:05
83Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
84Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:05:17
85Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:05:19
86José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
87Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:05:34
88Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:05:36
89Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:06:11
90Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:17
91Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:06:28
92Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange0:06:32
93Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
94Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
95Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:52
96Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:07:02
97Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:07:03
98Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:10
99Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
100Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:26
101Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
102Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
103Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:07:33
104Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:07:53
105Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:55
106Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
107Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:10
109Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:18
110Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:29
111Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
112Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:09:23
113Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
114Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
115Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:09:27
116Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
117Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
118Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:42
119Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:09:58
120Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:10:00
121Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:09
122Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:40
123Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:03
124Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
125Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
126Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:11:41
127Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
128Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:06
129Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:08
130Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:14
131Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:12:17
132Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:31
133Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
134Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:33
135Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
136Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:06
137Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:14:12
138Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
139Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:14:35
140Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:43
141Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
142Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
143Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
144Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
145Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
146Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
147Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
148Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
149Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
150Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
151Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
152Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
153Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
154Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
155Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
156Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
157Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
158Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
159Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
160Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
161Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
162Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
163Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
164Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
165Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
166Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
167Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
168David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:14:59
169Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange0:15:02
170Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:15:15
171Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:15:28
172Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
173Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:15:37
174Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:15:42
175Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:48
176Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
177Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha0:15:52
178David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:00
179Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:16:11
180Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange0:16:26
181Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:12
182Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:33
183Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:17:56
184Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
185Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
186Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
187Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
188Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:18:29
189Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
190Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange0:18:32
191Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:18:51
192Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:00
193Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
194Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:19:17
195Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
196Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
197Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:19:28
DNFWarren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin

Intermediate sprint - Caldebarcos, km. 166
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4pts
2Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling2
3Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ25pts
2Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky14
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange12
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
7Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data9
8Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team8
9Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team7
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step6
11Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
12Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
13Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida3
14Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1

Mountain 1 (Cat 3) Alto Lestaio, km. 118
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling3pts
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ2
3Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Alto Das Paxareiras, km. 155.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ5pts
2Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
3Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Mirador de Ézaro, km. 176.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ3pts
2Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team13:27:07
2Team Sky0:01:15
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:08
4AG2R La Mondiale0:02:28
5BMC Racing Team0:02:29
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:50
7Team Katusha0:03:10
8IAM Cycling0:03:21
9Direct Energie0:03:29
10Lotto Soudal0:03:34
11Trek-Segafredo0:03:35
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:46
13Cannondale-Drapac0:03:49
14Dimension Data0:04:01
15Orica-BikeExchange0:04:33
16Lampre - Merida0:04:45
17Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:47
18Astana Pro Team0:07:08
19Bora-Argon 180:08:04
20Tinkoff Team0:09:03
21FDJ0:09:23
22Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:00

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team9:16:07
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:07
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:11
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:17
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
6Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:00:46
7Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:47
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:00:51
9Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:58
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:01
11Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:23
12Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:01:31
13David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:34
14Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:01:35
15Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:43
16Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:01:46
17Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:50
18Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:52
19Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:02:01
20Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:03
21Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:02:07
22Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
23Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:08
24Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:09
25Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
26Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:13
27Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:14
28José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
29George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
30Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:25
31Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:26
32José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:27
33Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
34Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
35Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:28
36Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:29
37Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:02:34
38Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
39Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:37
40Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:44
41Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:45
42Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:02:49
43Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:52
44Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:57
45Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:01
46Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:03
47Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:05
48Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:07
49Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:11
50Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:12
51Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:16
52Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:17
53Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:18
54Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
55Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:21
56Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:39
57Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
58Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:45
59Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:56
60Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:03:57
61Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:04:02
62Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:07
63Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:10
64Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:22
65Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:04:31
66Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:50
67Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:05:00
68Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:01
69Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:05:15
70Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:05:18
71Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:05:21
72Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
73Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:37
74Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:41
75Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:05:42
76Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:44
77Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:05:56
78Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:59
79Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:06:01
80Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:10
81Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:06:15
82Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange0:06:23
83Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
84Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:29
85Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:06:47
86José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:17
87Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:07:26
88Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:07:27
89Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:07:29
90Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:47
91Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:04
92Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:08:08
93Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:08:28
94Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:08:43
95Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:08:47
96Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:57
97Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:08:58
98Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:08:59
99Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:09:03
100Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:06
101Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
102François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:14
103Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:28
104Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:33
105Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:00
106Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:10:03
107Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:10:48
108Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:10:52
109Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:53
110Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:02
111Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:09
112Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:11:27
113Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team0:11:40
114Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:11:44
115Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:12:14
116Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:20
117Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:12:28
118Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:30
119Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:34
120Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:13:02
121Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:13:04
122Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:13:13
123Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:14
124Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:13:16
125Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:13:22
126Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:31
127Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:13:46
128Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:13:50
129Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:13:52
130Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:14:07
131Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:13
132Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:36
133Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:40
134Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:50
135Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
136Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:55
137Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:16
138Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:15:41
139Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
140Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:15:45
141Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:55
142Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:02
143Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange0:16:13
144Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie0:16:23
145Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:16:31
146Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
147Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:40
148Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:41
149Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:16:53
150Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha0:16:54
151Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac0:17:02
152Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
153Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:18
154Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:23
155Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:17:44
156Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:46
157Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:18:04
158Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:07
159Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:18:15
160Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:40
161Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
162Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:18:42
163Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:18:46
164Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:18:51
165Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:00
166Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange0:19:03
167Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:19:06
168Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:12
169Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:19:13
170David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:19:16
171Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:21
172Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:19:46
173Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:20:04
174Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie0:20:09
175Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
176Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:20:22
177Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:20:33
178Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:20:36
179Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:41
180Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:20:56
181David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:58
182Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:34
183Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:21:36
184Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:21:50
185Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:21:58
186Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:22:03
187Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:10
188Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:22:18
189Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
190Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange0:22:50
191Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:23:00
192Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:23:08
193Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:23:43
194Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:52
195Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data0:24:09
196Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:23
197Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:25:44

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ26pts
2Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step25
3Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team20
4Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16
6Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange16
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky14
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky14
9Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange12
10Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling12
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10
12Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data10
13Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data9
14Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo9
15Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team8
16Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha8
17Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team7
18Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team7
19Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step6
20Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ6
21Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
22Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange5
23Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
25Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
26Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
27Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida3
28Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha3
29Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling2
30Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
31Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
32Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ2
33Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1
34Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1
35Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ10pts
2Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
3Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
4Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ3
5Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
6Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1
8Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team9pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team14
3Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step61
4Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling62
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ67
6Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ206
7Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie227

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team26:47:41
2Team Sky0:01:15
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:30
4BMC Racing Team0:02:36
5AG2R La Mondiale0:04:16
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:24
7Trek-Segafredo0:04:25
8Team Katusha0:04:27
9IAM Cycling0:04:34
10Orica-BikeExchange0:04:39
11Cannondale-Drapac0:04:41
12Lotto Soudal0:05:01
13Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:14
14Dimension Data0:05:18
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:22
16Direct Energie0:05:24
17Lampre - Merida0:06:53
18Astana Pro Team0:08:06
19Bora-Argon 180:09:01
20Tinkoff Team0:09:55
21FDJ0:10:28
22Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:50

Latest on Cyclingnews