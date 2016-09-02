Image 1 of 50 Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 50 Chris Froome in the combination jersey on load from Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 50 Orica-BikeExchange won the team prize for stage 13 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 50 Astana's Gatis Smukulis was most combative (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 50 Miguel Indurain on the podium as Nairo Quintana collects the red leader's jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 50 Romain Cardis (Direct Energie) finishes (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 50 Miguel Indurain was at the race today (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 50 Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 50 Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme with Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 50 Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) in the final grand tour of his career (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 50 Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme also spoke with Chris Froome (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 50 Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana smile as they finish the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 50 Selfie time for Miguel Indurian at the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 50 Race director Javier Guillén gives a pre-stage interview to ITV (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 50 Fernando Escartín and Ivan Basso catch up on the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 50 Simon Gerrans (Orica-BikeExchange) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) chat in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 50 The San Sebastian beach (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 50 The race spent a lot of time on the coast line today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 50 Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) and Gatis Smukulis (Astana) cross the line together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 50 Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) sprays the cava (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 50 Stage winner Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 50 New KOM leader Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 50 Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana Image 24 of 50 Danilo Wyss (BMC) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 50 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in red at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 50 Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 50 Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 50 Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 50 Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 50 Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 50 Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 50 Race leader Nairo Quintana comes across with teammate Alejandro Valverde Image 33 of 50 Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana Image 34 of 50 Alberto Contador waves to the crowd at the start of stage 13 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 50 Chris Froome wears the white jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 50 Nairo Quintana waits for the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 50 The riders pass through the neutral section (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 50 There were some protesters at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 50 Basque separatists at the start of Stage 13 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 50 Romain Cardis (Direct Energie) in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 50 Valerio Corti (Lampre-Merida) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 50 Vergard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 50 Michael Gogl (Tinkoff) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 50 Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 50 Tom Stamsnijder (Giant-Alpecin) and Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 50 Dylan Teuns (BMC) gets medical attention after a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 50 Stage 13 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 50 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 50 Stage 13 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 50 Stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) took the biggest win of his young career in the Basque Country, taking advantage of a lethargic peloton at the Vuelta a Espana and a day of grace to win alone after being part of the break of the day.

Conti proved he was strongest in the 12-rider attack. He jumped away from his rivals with 19km to go on the rolling roads to Urdaz. As they hesitated, he opened a 30-second gap and never look round. Several chasers eventually tried to work together to Conti pushed on and opened his lead, having enough time to celebrate and savour his first grand tour stage win and only the second won of his three-year career.

Danilo Wyss (BMC) won the sprint for second place, beating Sergey Lagutin (Katusha), 55 seconds behind Conti but the chasers had let Conti give them the slip.

The peloton finished a massive 33:55 down on Conti, one of the biggest gaps in modern racing. Nairo Quintana's race lead was not under threat, and so the overall contenders were happy to save their legs for Saturday’s big terrible mountain stage in the Pyrenees to the Col d'Aubisque. They rode steady all day, struggling to beat an average speed of 36km/h.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) remains second overall, only 54 seconds down on Quintana as the Pyrenees loom large.

Conti is one of the talented young riders quietly being developed by the Lampre-Merida team. He paid the team back for their support with his win and by pointing to his blue-fuchsia jersey.

"I knew the break would go all the way because we'd taken an enormous gap. I'd picked out today as one to go in the break and it was a good break," Conti said.

"It's my first win in a Grand Tour. I didn't have best legs at the start of the Vuelta, and today, but I kept getting better as the day went on and I took my chance in the finale."

Video highlights

How it happened

The 213.4km stage across the Basque Country is the longest stage in this year's Vuelta a Espana and a true transfer stage before the tough mountain stages in the Pyrenees.

It was ideal for a breakaway, with lots of riders keen to get in the move of the day but nobody expected the break to finish so far ahead of the peloton.

The ever-aggressive Tiago Machado (Katusha) lead one of the first groups off the front but they only gained a hundred metres as the speed stayed high. Alberto Contador's Tinkoff teammate Daniele Bennati was the next rider to try his look but he was also pulled back. His teammate Michael Gogl was a little luckier and allowed to open a gap.

He was quickly joined Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuickStep), Gatis Smukulis (Astana), Tom Stamsnijder (Team Giant-Alpecin), Sergey Lagutin (Katusha), Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Danilo Wyss (BMC), Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling), Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida), Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) and Romain Cardis (Direct Energie).

Trek-Segafredo and FDJ were not represented in the group and lead an initial chase but the peloton was in favour of a quiet day and let break go clear. The gap yawned out to 4:40 after 35km of racing and it would only get bigger as the day went on.

The 12 journeymen worked smoothly together as Movistar dragged the peloton along. Their gap soon rose into double figures and stabilised at 15:30 with 140km to go.

Lagutin led the break over Alto Monte Igueldo climb, after 100km, ahead of Stamsnijder and Gatis Smulkulis and so took some vital points for the mountains competition. Lagutin was first to the top of the later Lizaieta climb too, ahead of Cardis and Conti, and thus moved to the top of the king of the mountains classification, making sense of his day out. He now leads the blue polka-dot jersey competition by just one point ahead of Quintana.

The break was cheered by the crowds in central San Sebastian, with their gap now up to 18 minutes as the peloton rolled along. The break was some 10 kilometres up the road, creating problems for race organisers and local police.





The unity up front was finally broken with 55km to go when Smukulis accelerated on the climb and opened a small gap. The Latvian was quickly brought to heel, but it was the signal that the stage's endgame was about to commence. Lagutin was first to the top of the Lizaieta ahead of Cardis and Conti, and thus moved to the top of the king of the mountains classification, making sense of his day out.

The rolling roads saw the break split several times as they began to fight for the stage victory without worrying about the peloton.

Rossetto attacked off the front of the break but he was shut down by Laengen, but the pace has shot upwards. Wallays and Gogl got a 12 second-gap on the rest of the break with 30km to go but the day was far from over. With 19km to go Wyss attacks and five riders went with him: Gogl, Lampaert, Lagutin, Conti and Laengen. The others were struggling after long, hot day out front.

Then Conti surprised the riders in the move by surging away alone. He had seemed to struggle earlier but showed he was the strongest on a series of steady climbs.

Gogl, Laengen, Wyss, Lagutin and Lampaert tried to put up a chase and worked together but Conti was gone, on his way to an emotional first grand tour stage win. For everyone else it was just a long, disappointing day out.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5:29:04 2 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:55 3 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 5 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 6 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:02 8 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:04 9 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 10 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:08 11 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:27 12 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:04 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:54 14 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 15 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 16 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 18 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 20 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 22 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 23 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 27 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 28 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 29 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 30 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 31 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 32 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 33 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 34 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 36 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 37 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 38 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 39 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 40 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 41 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 42 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 43 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 44 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 45 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 47 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 49 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 50 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 51 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 52 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 53 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 55 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 56 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 59 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 60 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 61 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 62 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 63 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 64 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 65 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 69 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 70 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 71 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 72 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 73 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 74 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 75 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 76 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 77 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 78 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 79 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 80 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 81 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 82 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 83 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 84 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 85 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 87 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 89 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 90 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 91 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 92 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 95 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 96 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 97 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 98 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 99 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 100 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 101 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 103 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 104 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 105 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 106 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 108 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 109 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 110 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 111 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 112 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 113 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 114 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 115 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 116 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 117 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 118 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 119 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 120 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 121 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 122 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 123 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 124 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 125 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 126 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 127 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 128 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 129 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 130 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 131 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 132 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 133 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 134 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 135 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 136 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 137 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 138 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 139 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 140 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 141 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 142 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 143 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 144 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 145 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 146 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 147 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 148 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 149 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 150 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 151 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 152 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 153 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 154 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 155 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 156 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 157 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 158 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 159 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 160 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 161 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 162 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 163 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 164 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 165 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:34:18 166 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 167 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 168 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 169 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 170 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 25 pts 2 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 3 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 16 4 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 14 5 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 12 6 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 7 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 9 8 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 11 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 12 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 4 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 15 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1

Intermediate sprint - San Sebastián, km. 110 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 4 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2 3 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto Monte Igueldo, km. 99 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 3 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Alto de Aritxulegi, km. 130.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Alto Aguiña, km. 139 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 3 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 1

Mountain 4 (Cat 3) Pto. Lizaieta, km. 163.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 2 3 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre - Merida 17:35:00 2 Tinkoff Team 0:00:55 3 Team Katusha 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 5 IAM Cycling 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Bora-Argon 18 0:01:02 8 Astana Pro Team 0:01:04 9 Lotto Soudal 10 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:08 11 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:27 12 Direct Energie 0:03:04 13 Movistar Team 0:33:54 14 Team Sky 15 Orica-BikeExchange 16 AG2R La Mondiale 17 Cannondale-Drapac 18 FDJ 19 Trek-Segafredo 20 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 21 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 22 Dimension Data

General classification after stage 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4:56:29 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:54 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:05 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 0:02:34 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:03:08 6 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:03:09 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:25 8 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:34 9 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:45 10 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:03:56 11 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:03 12 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:38 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:44 14 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:55 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:30 16 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:59 17 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:50 18 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:53 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:22 20 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:09:22 21 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:09:29 22 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:21 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:22 24 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:25 25 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:12:04 26 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:13:05 27 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:18 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:21 29 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:48 30 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:39 31 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:21:12 32 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:21:19 33 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:11 34 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:35 35 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:39 36 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:24:03 37 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:24:39 38 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:50 39 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:25:59 40 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:28 41 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:31:26 42 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:31:30 43 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:31:53 44 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:35:06 45 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:40 46 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:13 47 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:43:19 48 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:43:45 49 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:44:18 50 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:10 51 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:48:03 52 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:50:38 53 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:12 54 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:19 55 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:53:02 56 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:54:45 57 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:00:51 58 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:00:55 59 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:15 60 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 1:02:36 61 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1:02:45 62 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 1:03:06 63 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:03:39 64 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:05:25 65 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 1:06:12 66 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1:06:15 67 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:06:22 68 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:08:18 69 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:10:02 70 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 1:11:58 71 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:12:11 72 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 1:13:04 73 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1:13:05 74 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:16:21 75 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:16:28 76 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 1:16:30 77 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 1:17:22 78 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 1:18:08 79 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:18:14 80 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 1:19:22 81 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 1:19:56 82 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:21:04 83 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 1:21:18 84 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:22:03 85 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:22:52 86 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:24:04 87 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:25:09 88 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:25:59 89 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:26:28 90 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:27:16 91 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:28:55 92 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:28:56 93 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:30:09 94 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 1:30:16 95 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:30:21 96 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:31:35 97 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:33:28 98 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:34:02 99 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:34:19 100 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1:35:02 101 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 1:35:30 102 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1:35:41 103 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:36:14 104 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:39:52 105 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:40:10 106 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:40:19 107 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:40:27 108 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 1:41:09 109 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:42:00 110 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:44:00 111 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:45:27 112 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:45:30 113 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 1:47:47 114 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 1:48:55 115 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:49:13 116 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1:50:19 117 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 1:50:34 118 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:50:45 119 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:51:53 120 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:54:19 121 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:55:14 122 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:55:35 123 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:55:42 124 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:56:01 125 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:56:11 126 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:56:22 127 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:57:07 128 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 1:58:03 129 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:58:42 130 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:59:13 131 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:00:53 132 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:01:27 133 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:02:28 134 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 2:04:27 135 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2:04:42 136 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:06:21 137 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:07:58 138 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 2:08:26 139 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 2:12:19 140 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 2:13:33 141 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:13:48 142 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:14:58 143 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:15:27 144 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 2:18:03 145 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 2:18:27 146 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 2:19:57 147 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 2:20:41 148 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 2:20:57 149 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:23:15 150 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2:23:52 151 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:25:01 152 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2:26:36 153 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 2:26:39 154 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2:26:50 155 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 2:27:21 156 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 2:27:57 157 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 2:28:25 158 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 2:29:53 159 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:30:03 160 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:31:36 161 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:32:54 162 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 2:34:00 163 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2:34:09 164 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 2:34:51 165 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 2:35:38 166 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:37:34 167 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 2:41:34 168 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 2:42:11 169 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:44:53 170 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 2:45:54

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 92 pts 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 65 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 62 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 60 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 59 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 42 8 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 41 9 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 37 10 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 36 11 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 12 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 32 13 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 31 14 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 31 15 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 30 16 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 27 17 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 25 18 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 25 19 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 20 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 21 21 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 20 22 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 23 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 24 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 25 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 26 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 27 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 20 28 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 20 29 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 30 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 31 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 19 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 33 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 18 34 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 18 35 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 17 36 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 17 37 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 38 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 17 39 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 40 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 41 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 42 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 16 43 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 16 44 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 16 45 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 16 46 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 15 47 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 48 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 15 49 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 15 50 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 51 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 14 52 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 53 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 54 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 13 55 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 56 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 10 57 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 58 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 10 59 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 60 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 61 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 9 62 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 9 63 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 8 64 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 65 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 66 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 67 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 68 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 7 69 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 70 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 71 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 72 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 73 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 74 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 75 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 76 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 6 77 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 5 78 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 79 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 4 80 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 4 81 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 82 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 83 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 84 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 85 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 3 86 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 3 87 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 88 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 3 89 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 90 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 3 91 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 92 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 93 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 94 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 95 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 96 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 2 97 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 98 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1 99 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1 100 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1 101 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1 102 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1 103 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 22 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 21 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 20 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 19 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 7 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 8 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 14 9 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 12 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 11 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 12 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 8 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 14 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 16 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 6 17 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 18 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 19 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 20 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 21 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 22 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 4 23 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 3 24 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 25 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 26 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 3 27 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 28 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 29 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 2 30 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 31 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 32 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 33 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 34 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 35 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 36 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 37 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 2 38 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1 39 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1 40 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 41 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 42 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 43 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 1 44 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 45 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 14 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 19 4 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 31 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 57 6 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 57 7 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 66 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 81 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 84 10 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 88 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 92 12 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 93 13 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 95 15 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 98 16 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 100 17 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 100 18 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 107 19 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 115 20 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 116 21 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 124 22 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 124 23 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 130 24 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 130 25 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 137 26 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 27 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 150 28 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 150 29 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 157 30 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 157 31 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 158 32 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 159 33 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 169 34 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 175 35 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 179 36 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 181 37 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 198 38 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 202 39 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 214 40 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 219 41 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 233 42 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 258 43 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 304