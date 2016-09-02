Vuelta a Espana: Valerio Conti wins stage 13
Lampre-Merida rider escapes from day's breakaway
Stage 13: Bilbao - Urdax
Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) took the biggest win of his young career in the Basque Country, taking advantage of a lethargic peloton at the Vuelta a Espana and a day of grace to win alone after being part of the break of the day.
Conti proved he was strongest in the 12-rider attack. He jumped away from his rivals with 19km to go on the rolling roads to Urdaz. As they hesitated, he opened a 30-second gap and never look round. Several chasers eventually tried to work together to Conti pushed on and opened his lead, having enough time to celebrate and savour his first grand tour stage win and only the second won of his three-year career.
Danilo Wyss (BMC) won the sprint for second place, beating Sergey Lagutin (Katusha), 55 seconds behind Conti but the chasers had let Conti give them the slip.
The peloton finished a massive 33:55 down on Conti, one of the biggest gaps in modern racing. Nairo Quintana's race lead was not under threat, and so the overall contenders were happy to save their legs for Saturday’s big terrible mountain stage in the Pyrenees to the Col d'Aubisque. They rode steady all day, struggling to beat an average speed of 36km/h.
Chris Froome (Team Sky) remains second overall, only 54 seconds down on Quintana as the Pyrenees loom large.
Conti is one of the talented young riders quietly being developed by the Lampre-Merida team. He paid the team back for their support with his win and by pointing to his blue-fuchsia jersey.
"I knew the break would go all the way because we'd taken an enormous gap. I'd picked out today as one to go in the break and it was a good break," Conti said.
"It's my first win in a Grand Tour. I didn't have best legs at the start of the Vuelta, and today, but I kept getting better as the day went on and I took my chance in the finale."
Video highlights
How it happened
The 213.4km stage across the Basque Country is the longest stage in this year's Vuelta a Espana and a true transfer stage before the tough mountain stages in the Pyrenees.
It was ideal for a breakaway, with lots of riders keen to get in the move of the day but nobody expected the break to finish so far ahead of the peloton.
The ever-aggressive Tiago Machado (Katusha) lead one of the first groups off the front but they only gained a hundred metres as the speed stayed high. Alberto Contador's Tinkoff teammate Daniele Bennati was the next rider to try his look but he was also pulled back. His teammate Michael Gogl was a little luckier and allowed to open a gap.
He was quickly joined Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuickStep), Gatis Smukulis (Astana), Tom Stamsnijder (Team Giant-Alpecin), Sergey Lagutin (Katusha), Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Danilo Wyss (BMC), Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling), Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida), Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) and Romain Cardis (Direct Energie).
Trek-Segafredo and FDJ were not represented in the group and lead an initial chase but the peloton was in favour of a quiet day and let break go clear. The gap yawned out to 4:40 after 35km of racing and it would only get bigger as the day went on.
The 12 journeymen worked smoothly together as Movistar dragged the peloton along. Their gap soon rose into double figures and stabilised at 15:30 with 140km to go.
Lagutin led the break over Alto Monte Igueldo climb, after 100km, ahead of Stamsnijder and Gatis Smulkulis and so took some vital points for the mountains competition. Lagutin was first to the top of the later Lizaieta climb too, ahead of Cardis and Conti, and thus moved to the top of the king of the mountains classification, making sense of his day out. He now leads the blue polka-dot jersey competition by just one point ahead of Quintana.
The break was cheered by the crowds in central San Sebastian, with their gap now up to 18 minutes as the peloton rolled along. The break was some 10 kilometres up the road, creating problems for race organisers and local police.
The unity up front was finally broken with 55km to go when Smukulis accelerated on the climb and opened a small gap. The Latvian was quickly brought to heel, but it was the signal that the stage's endgame was about to commence. Lagutin was first to the top of the Lizaieta ahead of Cardis and Conti, and thus moved to the top of the king of the mountains classification, making sense of his day out.
The rolling roads saw the break split several times as they began to fight for the stage victory without worrying about the peloton.
Rossetto attacked off the front of the break but he was shut down by Laengen, but the pace has shot upwards. Wallays and Gogl got a 12 second-gap on the rest of the break with 30km to go but the day was far from over. With 19km to go Wyss attacks and five riders went with him: Gogl, Lampaert, Lagutin, Conti and Laengen. The others were struggling after long, hot day out front.
Then Conti surprised the riders in the move by surging away alone. He had seemed to struggle earlier but showed he was the strongest on a series of steady climbs.
Gogl, Laengen, Wyss, Lagutin and Lampaert tried to put up a chase and worked together but Conti was gone, on his way to an emotional first grand tour stage win. For everyone else it was just a long, disappointing day out.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5:29:04
|2
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:55
|3
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|5
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|6
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:02
|8
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:04
|9
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:08
|11
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:27
|12
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:04
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:54
|14
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|15
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|16
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|17
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|18
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|27
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|28
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|30
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|32
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|33
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|34
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|36
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|37
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|38
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|39
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|40
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|41
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|42
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|43
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|44
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|45
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|47
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|49
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|50
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|51
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|52
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|53
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|55
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|59
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|60
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|61
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|65
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|69
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|71
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|72
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|73
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|74
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|76
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|77
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|78
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|79
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|81
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|82
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|85
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|87
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|90
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|91
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|92
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|95
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|96
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|97
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|98
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|99
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|101
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|103
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|105
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|108
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|109
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|110
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|111
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|112
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|113
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|114
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|115
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|116
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|117
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|119
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|123
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|125
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|126
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|127
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|128
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|129
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|131
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|133
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|134
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|135
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|137
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|138
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|139
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|140
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|141
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|142
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|143
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|144
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|145
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|146
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|147
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|148
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|149
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|150
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|151
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|152
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|153
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|154
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|155
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|156
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|157
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|158
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|159
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|160
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|161
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|162
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|163
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|164
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|165
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:34:18
|166
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|167
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|168
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|169
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|170
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|25
|pts
|2
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|3
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|4
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|14
|5
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|12
|6
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|7
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|9
|8
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|9
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|11
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|12
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|3
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|3
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|3
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|3
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre - Merida
|17:35:00
|2
|Tinkoff Team
|0:00:55
|3
|Team Katusha
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|IAM Cycling
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:02
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:04
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:08
|11
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:27
|12
|Direct Energie
|0:03:04
|13
|Movistar Team
|0:33:54
|14
|Team Sky
|15
|Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|FDJ
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|21
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|22
|Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4:56:29
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:54
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:02:34
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:08
|6
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:03:09
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:25
|8
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:34
|9
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:45
|10
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:56
|11
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:03
|12
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:38
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:44
|14
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:55
|15
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:30
|16
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:59
|17
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:50
|18
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:53
|19
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:22
|20
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:22
|21
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:29
|22
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:21
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:22
|24
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:25
|25
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:12:04
|26
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:13:05
|27
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:18
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:21
|29
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:48
|30
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:39
|31
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:12
|32
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:19
|33
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:11
|34
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:35
|35
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:39
|36
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:24:03
|37
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:24:39
|38
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:50
|39
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:59
|40
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:28
|41
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:31:26
|42
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:31:30
|43
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:31:53
|44
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:35:06
|45
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:40
|46
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:13
|47
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:19
|48
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:43:45
|49
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:44:18
|50
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:10
|51
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:48:03
|52
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:50:38
|53
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:12
|54
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:51:19
|55
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:53:02
|56
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:54:45
|57
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:00:51
|58
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:00:55
|59
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:15
|60
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|1:02:36
|61
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:02:45
|62
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|1:03:06
|63
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:03:39
|64
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:05:25
|65
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:06:12
|66
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1:06:15
|67
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:06:22
|68
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:08:18
|69
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:10:02
|70
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|1:11:58
|71
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:12:11
|72
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|1:13:04
|73
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1:13:05
|74
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:16:21
|75
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:16:28
|76
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:16:30
|77
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|1:17:22
|78
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|1:18:08
|79
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:18:14
|80
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|1:19:22
|81
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|1:19:56
|82
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:21:04
|83
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|1:21:18
|84
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:22:03
|85
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:22:52
|86
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:24:04
|87
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:25:09
|88
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1:25:59
|89
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:26:28
|90
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:27:16
|91
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:28:55
|92
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:28:56
|93
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:30:09
|94
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:30:16
|95
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:30:21
|96
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:31:35
|97
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:33:28
|98
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:34:02
|99
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:34:19
|100
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|1:35:02
|101
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:35:30
|102
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|1:35:41
|103
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:36:14
|104
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:39:52
|105
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:40:10
|106
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:40:19
|107
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:40:27
|108
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|1:41:09
|109
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:42:00
|110
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:44:00
|111
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:45:27
|112
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:45:30
|113
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|1:47:47
|114
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|1:48:55
|115
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:49:13
|116
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1:50:19
|117
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|1:50:34
|118
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:50:45
|119
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:51:53
|120
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:54:19
|121
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:55:14
|122
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:55:35
|123
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:55:42
|124
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:56:01
|125
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1:56:11
|126
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:56:22
|127
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:57:07
|128
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|1:58:03
|129
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:58:42
|130
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:59:13
|131
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2:00:53
|132
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:01:27
|133
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:02:28
|134
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|2:04:27
|135
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2:04:42
|136
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:06:21
|137
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:07:58
|138
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:08:26
|139
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|2:12:19
|140
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|2:13:33
|141
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:13:48
|142
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:14:58
|143
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:15:27
|144
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2:18:03
|145
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|2:18:27
|146
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:19:57
|147
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|2:20:41
|148
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:20:57
|149
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:23:15
|150
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:23:52
|151
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:25:01
|152
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2:26:36
|153
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|2:26:39
|154
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2:26:50
|155
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|2:27:21
|156
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|2:27:57
|157
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:28:25
|158
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:29:53
|159
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:30:03
|160
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:31:36
|161
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:32:54
|162
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|2:34:00
|163
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2:34:09
|164
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:34:51
|165
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:35:38
|166
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:37:34
|167
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|2:41:34
|168
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:42:11
|169
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:44:53
|170
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|2:45:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|pts
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|65
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|62
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|59
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|42
|8
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|41
|9
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|37
|10
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|36
|11
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|12
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|32
|13
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|31
|14
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|31
|15
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|30
|16
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|27
|17
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|18
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|25
|19
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|20
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|21
|21
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|20
|22
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|23
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|24
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|25
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|26
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|27
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|20
|28
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|20
|29
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|30
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|31
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|32
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|33
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|18
|34
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|35
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|17
|36
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|37
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|38
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|17
|39
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|40
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|41
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|42
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|16
|43
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|44
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|45
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|46
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|15
|47
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|48
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|49
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|15
|50
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|51
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|14
|52
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|53
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|54
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|13
|55
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|56
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|57
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|58
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|59
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|60
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|61
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|62
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|9
|63
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|64
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|65
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|66
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|67
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|68
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|69
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|70
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|71
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|72
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|73
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|74
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|75
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|76
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|77
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|5
|78
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|79
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|4
|80
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|81
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|82
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|83
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|84
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|85
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|86
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|3
|87
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|88
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|89
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|90
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|91
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|92
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|93
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|94
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|95
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|96
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|97
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|98
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|1
|99
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|100
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|101
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1
|102
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|103
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|21
|3
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|20
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|19
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|7
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|8
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|14
|9
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|12
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|11
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|12
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|8
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|14
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|16
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|6
|17
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|18
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|19
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|20
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|21
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|22
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|23
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|3
|24
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|25
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|26
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|27
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|28
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|29
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|2
|30
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|31
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|32
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|33
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|34
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|35
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|36
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|37
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|38
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1
|39
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|40
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|41
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|42
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|43
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|1
|44
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|45
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|4
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|31
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|57
|6
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|57
|7
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|66
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|81
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|84
|10
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|12
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|93
|13
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|95
|15
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|98
|16
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|100
|17
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|100
|18
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|107
|19
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|115
|20
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|116
|21
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|124
|22
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|124
|23
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|130
|24
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|130
|25
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|137
|26
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|145
|27
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|150
|28
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|150
|29
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|157
|30
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|157
|31
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|158
|32
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|159
|33
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|169
|34
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|175
|35
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|179
|36
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|181
|37
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|198
|38
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|202
|39
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|214
|40
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|219
|41
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|233
|42
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|258
|43
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|304
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|157:31:55
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:01
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:45
|4
|IAM Cycling
|0:19:03
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:19:32
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:22:21
|7
|Team Sky
|0:27:07
|8
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:31:12
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:48
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:40:44
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:32
|12
|Tinkoff Team
|0:48:23
|13
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:51:30
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:16:27
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|1:19:33
|16
|Bora-Argon 18
|1:20:17
|17
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:26:49
|18
|Direct Energie
|1:48:50
|19
|Dimension Data
|1:49:47
|20
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:51:34
|21
|FDJ
|2:36:25
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:50:23
