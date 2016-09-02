Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Valerio Conti wins stage 13

Lampre-Merida rider escapes from day's breakaway

Image 1 of 50

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 50

Chris Froome in the combination jersey on load from Nairo Quintana

Chris Froome in the combination jersey on load from Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 50

Orica-BikeExchange won the team prize for stage 13

Orica-BikeExchange won the team prize for stage 13
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 50

Astana's Gatis Smukulis was most combative

Astana's Gatis Smukulis was most combative
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 50

Miguel Indurain on the podium as Nairo Quintana collects the red leader's jersey

Miguel Indurain on the podium as Nairo Quintana collects the red leader's jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 50

Romain Cardis (Direct Energie) finishes

Romain Cardis (Direct Energie) finishes
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 50

Miguel Indurain was at the race today

Miguel Indurain was at the race today
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 50

Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling)

Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 50

Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme with Nairo Quintana

Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme with Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 50

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) in the final grand tour of his career

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) in the final grand tour of his career
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 50

Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme also spoke with Chris Froome

Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme also spoke with Chris Froome
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 50

Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana smile as they finish the stage

Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana smile as they finish the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 50

Selfie time for Miguel Indurian at the podium

Selfie time for Miguel Indurian at the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 50

Race director Javier Guillén gives a pre-stage interview to ITV

Race director Javier Guillén gives a pre-stage interview to ITV
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 50

Fernando Escartín and Ivan Basso catch up on the start line

Fernando Escartín and Ivan Basso catch up on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 50

Simon Gerrans (Orica-BikeExchange) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) chat in the bunch

Simon Gerrans (Orica-BikeExchange) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) chat in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 50

The San Sebastian beach

The San Sebastian beach
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 50

The race spent a lot of time on the coast line today

The race spent a lot of time on the coast line today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 50

Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) and Gatis Smukulis (Astana) cross the line together

Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal) and Gatis Smukulis (Astana) cross the line together
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 50

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) sprays the cava

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) sprays the cava
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 50

Stage winner Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida)

Stage winner Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 50

New KOM leader Sergey Lagutin (Katusha)

New KOM leader Sergey Lagutin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 50

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana
Image 24 of 50

Danilo Wyss (BMC) in the breakaway

Danilo Wyss (BMC) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 50

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in red at the Vuelta

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in red at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 50

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida)

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 50

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) on the attack

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 50

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida)

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 50

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 50

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep)

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 50

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 50

Race leader Nairo Quintana comes across with teammate Alejandro Valverde

Race leader Nairo Quintana comes across with teammate Alejandro Valverde
Image 33 of 50

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana
Image 34 of 50

Alberto Contador waves to the crowd at the start of stage 13

Alberto Contador waves to the crowd at the start of stage 13
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 50

Chris Froome wears the white jersey

Chris Froome wears the white jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 50

Nairo Quintana waits for the start

Nairo Quintana waits for the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 50

The riders pass through the neutral section

The riders pass through the neutral section
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 50

There were some protesters at the start

There were some protesters at the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 50

Basque separatists at the start of Stage 13 of the Vuelta a España

Basque separatists at the start of Stage 13 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 50

Romain Cardis (Direct Energie) in the break

Romain Cardis (Direct Energie) in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 50

Valerio Corti (Lampre-Merida) in the breakaway

Valerio Corti (Lampre-Merida) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 50

Vergard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling)

Vergard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 50

Michael Gogl (Tinkoff) in the breakaway

Michael Gogl (Tinkoff) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 50

Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18)

Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 50

Tom Stamsnijder (Giant-Alpecin) and Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) in the breakaway

Tom Stamsnijder (Giant-Alpecin) and Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 50

Dylan Teuns (BMC) gets medical attention after a crash

Dylan Teuns (BMC) gets medical attention after a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 50

Stage 13 of the Vuelta a España

Stage 13 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 50

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 50

Stage 13 of the Vuelta a España

Stage 13 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 50

Stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana

Stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) took the biggest win of his young career in the Basque Country, taking advantage of a lethargic peloton at the Vuelta a Espana and a day of grace to win alone after being part of the break of the day.

Related Articles

2017 Vuelta a Espana to start in Nimes

Conti takes breakthrough stage victory in Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a Espana: Quintana defends peloton's slow march across Basque Country

Indurain visits Vuelta a Espana in home region of Navarre

Conti proved he was strongest in the 12-rider attack. He jumped away from his rivals with 19km to go on the rolling roads to Urdaz. As they hesitated, he opened a 30-second gap and never look round. Several chasers eventually tried to work together to Conti pushed on and opened his lead, having enough time to celebrate and savour his first grand tour stage win and only the second won of his three-year career.

Danilo Wyss (BMC) won the sprint for second place, beating Sergey Lagutin (Katusha), 55 seconds behind Conti but the chasers had let Conti give them the slip.

The peloton finished a massive 33:55 down on Conti, one of the biggest gaps in modern racing. Nairo Quintana's race lead was not under threat, and so the overall contenders were happy to save their legs for Saturday’s big terrible mountain stage in the Pyrenees to the Col d'Aubisque. They rode steady all day, struggling to beat an average speed of 36km/h.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) remains second overall, only 54 seconds down on Quintana as the Pyrenees loom large.

Conti is one of the talented young riders quietly being developed by the Lampre-Merida team. He paid the team back for their support with his win and by pointing to his blue-fuchsia jersey.

"I knew the break would go all the way because we'd taken an enormous gap. I'd picked out today as one to go in the break and it was a good break," Conti said.

"It's my first win in a Grand Tour. I didn't have best legs at the start of the Vuelta, and today, but I kept getting better as the day went on and I took my chance in the finale."

Video highlights

How it happened

The 213.4km stage across the Basque Country is the longest stage in this year's Vuelta a Espana and a true transfer stage before the tough mountain stages in the Pyrenees.

It was ideal for a breakaway, with lots of riders keen to get in the move of the day but nobody expected the break to finish so far ahead of the peloton.

The ever-aggressive Tiago Machado (Katusha) lead one of the first groups off the front but they only gained a hundred metres as the speed stayed high. Alberto Contador's Tinkoff teammate Daniele Bennati was the next rider to try his look but he was also pulled back. His teammate Michael Gogl was a little luckier and allowed to open a gap.

He was quickly joined Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuickStep), Gatis Smukulis (Astana), Tom Stamsnijder (Team Giant-Alpecin), Sergey Lagutin (Katusha), Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Danilo Wyss (BMC), Vegard Stake Laengen (IAM Cycling), Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida), Stephane Rossetto (Cofidis), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) and Romain Cardis (Direct Energie).

Trek-Segafredo and FDJ were not represented in the group and lead an initial chase but the peloton was in favour of a quiet day and let break go clear. The gap yawned out to 4:40 after 35km of racing and it would only get bigger as the day went on.

The 12 journeymen worked smoothly together as Movistar dragged the peloton along. Their gap soon rose into double figures and stabilised at 15:30 with 140km to go.

Lagutin led the break over Alto Monte Igueldo climb, after 100km, ahead of Stamsnijder and Gatis Smulkulis and so took some vital points for the mountains competition. Lagutin was first to the top of the later Lizaieta climb too, ahead of Cardis and Conti, and thus moved to the top of the king of the mountains classification, making sense of his day out. He now leads the blue polka-dot jersey competition by just one point ahead of Quintana.

The break was cheered by the crowds in central San Sebastian, with their gap now up to 18 minutes as the peloton rolled along. The break was some 10 kilometres up the road, creating problems for race organisers and local police.

The unity up front was finally broken with 55km to go when Smukulis accelerated on the climb and opened a small gap. The Latvian was quickly brought to heel, but it was the signal that the stage's endgame was about to commence. Lagutin was first to the top of the Lizaieta ahead of Cardis and Conti, and thus moved to the top of the king of the mountains classification, making sense of his day out.

The rolling roads saw the break split several times as they began to fight for the stage victory without worrying about the peloton.

Rossetto attacked off the front of the break but he was shut down by Laengen, but the pace has shot upwards. Wallays and Gogl got a 12 second-gap on the rest of the break with 30km to go but the day was far from over. With 19km to go Wyss attacks and five riders went with him: Gogl, Lampaert, Lagutin, Conti and Laengen. The others were struggling after long, hot day out front.

Then Conti surprised the riders in the move by surging away alone. He had seemed to struggle earlier but showed he was the strongest on a series of steady climbs.

Gogl, Laengen, Wyss, Lagutin and Lampaert tried to put up a chase and worked together but Conti was gone, on his way to an emotional first grand tour stage win. For everyone else it was just a long, disappointing day out.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida5:29:04
2Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:55
3Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
4Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
5Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
6Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:01:02
8Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:04
9Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
10Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:08
11Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:27
12Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:04
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:54
14Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
15Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
16David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
18Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
19Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
20José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
21Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
22Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
23Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
24Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
25Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
26Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
27Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
28Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
29Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
30Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
31Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
32Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
33Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
34Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
35Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
36Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
37Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
38Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
39Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
40Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
41Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
42Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
43Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
44Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
45Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
47Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
49Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
50Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
51Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
52Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
53Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
55Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
56Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
59Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
60David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
61Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
62Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
63Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
64Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
65Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
69Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
70Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
71José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
72Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
73Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
74Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
75Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
76Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
77George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
78Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
79Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
80Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
81Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
82Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
83Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
84Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
85Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
87Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
88Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
89Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
90Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
91Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
92Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
95Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
96Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
97Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
98Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
99Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
100Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
101Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
102Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
103Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
104Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
105Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
106Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
108Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
109Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
110Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
111Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
112Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
113Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
114Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
115Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
116Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
117Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
118Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
119Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
120Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
121Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
122Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
123Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
124Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
125Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
126Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
127Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
128Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
129Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
130Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
131Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
132Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
133Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
134Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
135Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
136Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
137Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
138Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
139Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
140Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
141Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
142Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
143Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
144Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
145Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
146Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
147Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
148David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
149Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
150Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
151Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
152Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
153Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
154Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
155Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
156François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
157Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
158Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
159Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
160Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
161Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
162Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
163Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
164Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
165Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:34:18
166Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
167Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
168Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
169Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
170Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida25pts
2Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team20
3Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha16
4Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team14
5Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling12
6Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
7Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 189
8Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
9Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team7
10Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
11Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
12Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie4
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
15Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1

Intermediate sprint - San Sebastián, km. 110
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie4pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182
3Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto Monte Igueldo, km. 99
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha3pts
2Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
3Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Alto de Aritxulegi, km. 130.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha3pts
2Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Alto Aguiña, km. 139
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha3pts
2Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
3Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 181

Mountain 4 (Cat 3) Pto. Lizaieta, km. 163.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha3pts
2Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie2
3Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre - Merida17:35:00
2Tinkoff Team0:00:55
3Team Katusha
4Etixx - Quick-Step
5IAM Cycling
6BMC Racing Team
7Bora-Argon 180:01:02
8Astana Pro Team0:01:04
9Lotto Soudal
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:08
11Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:27
12Direct Energie0:03:04
13Movistar Team0:33:54
14Team Sky
15Orica-BikeExchange
16AG2R La Mondiale
17Cannondale-Drapac
18FDJ
19Trek-Segafredo
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
21Team LottoNl-Jumbo
22Dimension Data

General classification after stage 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4:56:29
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:54
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:05
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange0:02:34
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:03:08
6Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:03:09
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:25
8Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:34
9David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:45
10Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:03:56
11Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:03
12Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:38
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:44
14Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:55
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:06:30
16Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:59
17Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:50
18George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:53
19Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:22
20Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:09:22
21Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:09:29
22José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:10:21
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:22
24Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:25
25Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:12:04
26Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:13:05
27Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:18
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:21
29Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:17:48
30Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:39
31Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:21:12
32Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:19
33Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:11
34Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:35
35Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:23:39
36Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:24:03
37Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:24:39
38Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:50
39Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:25:59
40Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:28
41Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:31:26
42Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:31:30
43Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:31:53
44Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:35:06
45Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:40
46Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:13
47Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:43:19
48Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:43:45
49Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:44:18
50Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:10
51Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:48:03
52Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:50:38
53Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:12
54Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:51:19
55Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:53:02
56Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:54:45
57Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha1:00:51
58Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:00:55
59Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:01:15
60Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling1:02:36
61Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1:02:45
62Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 181:03:06
63Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:03:39
64Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:05:25
65Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie1:06:12
66Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1:06:15
67Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:06:22
68Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:08:18
69Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:10:02
70Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ1:11:58
71Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:12:11
72Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team1:13:04
73Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1:13:05
74Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:16:21
75Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:16:28
76Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange1:16:30
77Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha1:17:22
78Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida1:18:08
79Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:18:14
80David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky1:19:22
81Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team1:19:56
82Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:21:04
83Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ1:21:18
84Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:22:03
85Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:22:52
86Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling1:24:04
87Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:25:09
88Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1:25:59
89François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:26:28
90Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:27:16
91Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:28:55
92Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:28:56
93Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:30:09
94Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie1:30:16
95Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:30:21
96Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:31:35
97Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:33:28
98Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:34:02
99Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:34:19
100Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1:35:02
101Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data1:35:30
102Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1:35:41
103Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:36:14
104Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:39:52
105Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:40:10
106Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:40:19
107José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:40:27
108Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo1:41:09
109Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:42:00
110Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:44:00
111Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:45:27
112Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:45:30
113Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 181:47:47
114Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky1:48:55
115Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:49:13
116Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 181:50:19
117Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky1:50:34
118Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:50:45
119Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling1:51:53
120Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:54:19
121Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:55:14
122Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:55:35
123Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:55:42
124Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:56:01
125Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:56:11
126Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:56:22
127Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:57:07
128Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha1:58:03
129Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:58:42
130Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin1:59:13
131Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2:00:53
132Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:01:27
133Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:02:28
134Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo2:04:27
135Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team2:04:42
136Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:06:21
137Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:07:58
138Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale2:08:26
139Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie2:12:19
140Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team2:13:33
141Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step2:13:48
142Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:14:58
143Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:15:27
144Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling2:18:03
145Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha2:18:27
146Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange2:19:57
147Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team2:20:41
148Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange2:20:57
149Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:23:15
150Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2:23:52
151Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:25:01
152Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2:26:36
153Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida2:26:39
154David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2:26:50
155Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida2:27:21
156Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ2:27:57
157Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie2:28:25
158Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie2:29:53
159Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step2:30:03
160Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:31:36
161Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:32:54
162Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data2:34:00
163Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team2:34:09
164Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data2:34:51
165Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie2:35:38
166Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:37:34
167Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 182:41:34
168Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange2:42:11
169Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:44:53
170Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ2:45:54

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team92pts
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team65
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team62
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step60
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo60
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky59
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange42
8Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha41
9Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling37
10Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ36
11David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step32
12Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data32
13Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange31
14Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team31
15Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange30
16Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling27
17Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie25
18Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida25
19Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
20Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team21
21Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team20
22Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step20
23Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team20
24Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team20
25Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20
26Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
27Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling20
28Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team20
29Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
30Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
31Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale19
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
33Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data18
34Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac18
35Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling17
36Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1817
37Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA17
38Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha17
39Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step16
40Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
41Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16
42Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team16
43Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie16
44Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac16
45Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange16
46Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky15
47Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
48Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale15
49Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team15
50Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step14
51Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team14
52Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
53Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
54Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ13
55Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
56Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team10
57Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
58Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data10
59Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
60Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step9
61Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac9
62Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 189
63Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie8
64Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
65Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin8
66Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
67Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
68Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team7
69Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
70Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
71Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
72Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha6
73Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
74Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
75Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
76Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ6
77Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling5
78Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
79Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha4
80David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky4
81Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
82Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
83Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
84Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3
85Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky3
86Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida3
87Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling3
88Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data3
89Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha3
90Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha3
91Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
92Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling2
93Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
94Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
95Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
96Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie2
97Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
98Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1
99Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 181
100Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 181
101Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1
102Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1
103Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha22pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team21
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data20
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ19
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
7Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
8Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ14
9David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky12
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
11David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step8
12Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling8
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step8
14Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team7
16Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team6
17Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha6
18Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5
19Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
20Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
21Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling4
22Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie4
23Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha3
24George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
25Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
26Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 183
27Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
28Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
29Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky2
30Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
31Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
32Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
33Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
34Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
35Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
36Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
37Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie2
38Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team1
39Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1
40Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
41Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
42Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
43Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team1
44Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
45Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team6pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky14
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team19
4David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step31
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team57
6Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team57
7Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha66
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky81
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo84
10Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team88
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale92
12Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ93
13Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale93
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step95
15Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ98
16Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team100
17Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie100
18Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team107
19Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha115
20Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling116
21Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18124
22Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida124
23Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky130
24Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac130
25Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data137
26Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits145
27Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits150
28Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal150
29Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team157
30Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step157
31Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling158
32Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie159
33David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky169
34Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal175
35Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha179
36Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA181
37Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling198
38Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac202
39Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida214
40Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal219
41Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin233
42Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie258
43Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie304

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team157:31:55
2Astana Pro Team0:14:01
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:45
4IAM Cycling0:19:03
5Team Katusha0:19:32
6Movistar Team0:22:21
7Team Sky0:27:07
8Cannondale-Drapac0:31:12
9AG2R La Mondiale0:33:48
10Lotto Soudal0:40:44
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:32
12Tinkoff Team0:48:23
13Orica-BikeExchange0:51:30
14Trek-Segafredo1:16:27
15Lampre - Merida1:19:33
16Bora-Argon 181:20:17
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:26:49
18Direct Energie1:48:50
19Dimension Data1:49:47
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:51:34
21FDJ2:36:25
22Team Giant-Alpecin2:50:23
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:32
12Tinkoff Team0:48:23
13Orica-BikeExchange0:51:30
14Trek-Segafredo1:16:27
15Lampre - Merida1:19:33
16Bora-Argon 181:20:17
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:26:49
18Direct Energie1:48:50
19Dimension Data1:49:47
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:51:34
21FDJ2:36:25
22Team Giant-Alpecin2:50:23

Latest on Cyclingnews