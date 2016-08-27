Image 1 of 48 Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) Image 2 of 48 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 48 Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha) was most combative (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 48 Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 48 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 48 Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) took the mountains classification lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 48 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in red at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 48 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in red at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 48 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) cools down (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 48 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 48 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in red at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 48 Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 48 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) lost the red jersey on stage 8 Image 14 of 48 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) put in a strong effort to gain time Image 15 of 48 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) moved into the Vuelta a Espana lead on stage 8 Image 16 of 48 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) moved into the Vuelta a Espana lead Image 17 of 48 Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) Image 18 of 48 Sergey Lagutin on the podium after winning stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 48 Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) Image 20 of 48 Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 48 Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 48 Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 48 Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) makes his move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 48 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 48 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) rode into the Vuelta lead on stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 48 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) gained time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 48 Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 48 Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) can't believe he's won (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 48 Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 48 Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 48 Alberto Contador continued the Vuelta despite a series of injuries (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 48 Darwin Atapuma keeps safe in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 48 Smiles from Philippe Gilbert in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 48 The back of the breakaway group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 48 A fan gets a bit sunburned as he watches the race go by (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 48 Sergey Lagutin sprints to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 48 Gianni Meersman kept hold of the green points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 48 Race leader Darwin Atapuma takes a musette in the feed zone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 48 Nairo Quintana collects the red jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 48 The start of stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 48 The start of stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 48 Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 48 Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) and Gatis Smukulis (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 48 Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) in the breakaway at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 48 Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 48 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 48 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 48 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sergey Lagutin gave Katusha its first stage win of this year's Vuelta a España, attacking at the top of the Alto de la Camperona to best breakaway companions Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) and Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie) to the line.

Lagutin was incredulous at his victory, at age 35 finally taking a Grand Tour stage win.

"Finally the dream came true. I’ve been dreaming about it since I was little, to win a stage of a Grand Tour like the Vuelta, so when this happened I couldn’t believe that it happened to me," Lagutin said. "I’m 35 years old and at some point I thought that it was probably it but I still hoped that it was for me.

"We don’t have our team leader (Joaquim Rodriguez) so we’re all free to do what we want and there are plenty of chances. We are still competitive and we’re looking forwards at this Vuelta."

The battle for the general classification went to Movistar on the stage, with Nairo Quintana putting in a blistering attack in the steep pitches near the end of the 8km climb to distance his rivals. A battered Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) put daylight between himself and Chris Froome (Sky) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to gain back some of the time he lost earlier in the week.

Contador has a lot of ground to make up at 1:39 from Quintana in seventh. Valverde sits second overall at 19 seconds from his teammate, with Froome third at 27 seconds.

"I wanted to stay with a cool head to day and keep my emotions together," Contador said. "It was a day that you needed to keep a calm head. I wasn’t able to follow Quintana, we have a lot of work to do. We did a lot of work with the physio this morning, I felt better and my legs were a lot better than I expected. You feel the pain but sometimes on the second day you feel worse than the first after an accident. So, we’ll see tomorrow because we still have to work.

"I’m ok, it’s difficult to keep a positive attitude sometimes especially with all these questions but let’s see day by day."

How it unfolded

It was another scorcher in the Vuelta a España as the peloton headed off from Villapando for their 181.5km mostly flat trek through the baking Duero basin to the Alto de la Camperona.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff), bandaged and banged up after the previous day's crash, took the start despite a sleepless night and hours of work to loosen up his stiff muscles.

It took 10km before a breakaway could be established, but finally 11 riders came together and began steadily distancing themselves from the red jersey group of Darwin Atapuma (BMC).

Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin), Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep), Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), Sergey Lagutin and Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha), Gatis Smukulis (Astana), Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data), Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida), Loic Chetout (Cofidis), Scott Thwaits (Bora-Argon 18), and Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie) were the lucky riders to be given a large lead by the peloton.

With 50km to go the breakaway had almost 10 minutes on the peloton, but the best placed rider in the move, Domont was still no threat at 23:58 from Atapuma.

Waeytens was the first to break the cooperation in the escape group, attacking near the foot of the climb with 8km to go, but was chased down by Smukulis with Restrepo on his wheel.

Restrespo then kept powering on away from the others, leading by 20 seconds with 3km to go. But in the steep final 2km, Domont, Serry and Lagutin bridged back up and closed down the gap to Restrepo, finally making contact with 1600m to go and leaving him behind for good. Quemeneur managed to work his way up to the leaders in the final kilometer, while Serry lost contact and was joined by Cattaneo behind.

It was less a sprint than a grind for the stage win, Lagutin jumped first and Domont tried but could not get on terms with the Russian and lost 10 seconds in the final hundred meters. Quemeneur had to settle for third at 17 seconds.

"Today I felt good and to get into the breakaway was quite easy," Lagutin said. "We worked well all together, the sports directors on the radio gave me confidence and told me to wait until the final 500 metres. Everything just went perfectly.

"Jonny did an incredible job for me, he was fundamental. He attacked on the climb and I was able to sit in the wheel not working so I could save my legs for the final. I would say that more than 50 percent of this victory is thanks to Jonathan Restrepo.

"Honestly, with two kilometres to go when the French riders began attacking and I was able to follow them without giving everything, I had the confidence. Thanks to the sports directors Xavier Florencio he was telling me not to panic and save my legs. That’s what I did and we deserved that victory."

The peloton had a smooth ride into the base of the climb some 9 minutes behind the leaders, led by Movistar and Team Sky, but the action heated up on the steep section of the climb where Nairo Quintana (Movistar) put in a dig.

No one could match the diminutive Colombian, who opened up half a minute on the chasers by the finish line.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 4:09:30 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:10 3 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:17 4 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:24 5 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:40 6 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:00:55 7 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:11 8 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:01:30 9 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 10 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:44 11 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:38 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:41 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:05:06 14 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:14 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:05:23 18 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:30 19 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:35 20 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 0:05:38 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:43 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 25 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:47 26 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 28 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:51 29 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:05:58 30 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:06:00 31 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 32 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:10 33 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:06:13 34 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:17 35 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:22 36 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:29 37 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 38 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:33 40 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:34 41 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:45 43 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:50 45 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:53 46 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:06:55 47 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:01 48 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:07:08 49 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:16 50 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 51 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:26 52 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:35 53 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 54 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 55 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:43 56 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:07:49 57 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:50 58 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 59 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:53 60 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:08:00 61 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:20 62 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:08:24 63 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:08:31 64 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:08:39 65 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:42 66 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:44 67 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:08:57 68 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 69 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:09:02 70 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:09:13 71 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 72 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:30 73 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:37 74 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 75 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:50 76 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 77 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:53 78 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:08 79 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:10:12 80 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 81 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:21 82 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:31 83 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:38 84 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:49 85 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:58 86 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:09 87 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:17 88 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:11:18 89 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:11:26 90 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 91 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:11:32 92 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:15 93 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 94 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 95 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:18 96 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:44 97 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:37 98 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 100 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 102 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 103 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 104 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 105 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 106 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:14:02 107 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 108 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 0:14:12 109 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:16 110 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:14:18 111 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:14:29 112 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:30 113 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 114 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:14:34 115 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 116 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 117 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 119 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:38 121 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 0:14:40 122 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:49 123 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 124 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 125 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 126 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 127 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 128 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 129 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 130 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 132 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 133 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 134 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:58 135 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 136 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 137 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 138 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 139 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 140 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 141 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:15:03 142 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:22 143 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 144 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:15:30 145 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 146 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 147 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:15:33 148 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 149 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 0:15:35 150 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 151 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:15:41 152 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 153 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 154 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 155 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 156 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 157 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:47 158 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 0:15:50 159 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 160 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 0:15:52 161 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:15:53 162 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:15:59 163 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 164 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 165 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 166 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:16:09 167 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 0:16:17 168 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 0:16:23 169 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 170 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:16:24 171 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 172 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:30 173 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:16:34 174 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:36 175 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:16:47 176 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:17:02 177 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 178 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 179 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 0:17:29 180 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:46 181 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 0:18:05 182 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:18:09 183 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:16 184 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:18:51 185 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 186 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:40

Intermediate sprint - Sabero, km. 173 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 pts 2 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 2 3 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 25 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 3 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 16 4 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 5 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 6 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 10 7 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 9 8 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 7 10 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 11 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 3 14 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Alto de la Camperona, km. 181.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 10 pts 2 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 3 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 4 4 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 5 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 12:36:22 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:22 3 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:41 4 Astana Pro Team 0:05:49 5 Direct Energie 0:06:00 6 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:28 7 Lampre - Merida 0:06:34 8 Movistar Team 0:07:38 9 Bora-Argon 18 0:07:47 10 Team Sky 0:09:19 11 Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:11 12 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:24 13 BMC Racing Team 0:11:30 14 Orica-BikeExchange 0:11:55 15 IAM Cycling 0:12:27 16 Tinkoff Team 0:13:35 17 Trek-Segafredo 0:14:05 18 FDJ 0:15:34 19 Dimension Data 0:15:42 20 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:16:07 21 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:18:12 22 Lotto Soudal 0:21:28

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 29:55:54 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:19 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:27 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 0:00:57 5 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:01:16 6 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:01:36 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:01:39 8 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:44 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:46 10 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:01:47 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:24 13 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:29 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:36 15 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:46 16 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:58 17 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:17 18 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:03:27 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:30 20 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:37 21 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:48 22 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 0:04:04 23 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 24 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:14 25 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:17 26 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:23 27 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:25 29 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:37 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:15 31 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:37 32 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:52 33 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:00 34 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:01 35 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:32 36 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:07:58 37 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:18 38 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:25 39 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:10:54 40 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:11:06 41 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:15:29 42 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:44 43 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:01 44 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:17:35 45 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:13 46 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:39 47 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:19:01 48 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 49 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:19:20 50 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:24 51 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:26 52 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:53 53 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:24:58 54 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:25:03 55 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:18 56 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:59 57 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 0:29:16 58 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:29:26 59 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:29:28 60 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie 0:29:37 61 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:31:30 62 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:32:14 63 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:32:55 64 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:34:23 65 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:34 66 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:35:13 67 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:06 68 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:37:01 69 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:37:45 70 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:38:40 71 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:38:44 72 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:38:50 73 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:39:54 74 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:40:03 75 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:41:34 76 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:41:48 77 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:42:04 78 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 0:42:05 79 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:43:24 80 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 0:43:50 81 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:44:37 82 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:44:48 83 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:45:26 84 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:46:12 85 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:46:43 86 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:46:52 87 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:46:55 88 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:47:38 89 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:49:07 90 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 91 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:07 92 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:50:20 93 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:50:55 94 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:11 95 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:51:18 96 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:51:21 97 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:51:25 98 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:52:28 99 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 0:52:38 100 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:52:43 101 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:52:46 102 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:52:54 103 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:54:56 104 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:55:11 105 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:55:51 106 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:56:14 107 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:56:34 108 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:56:48 109 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:57:26 110 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:30 111 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:57:34 112 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 0:58:23 113 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 0:58:44 114 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:58:54 115 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:59:14 116 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:59:20 117 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:59:25 118 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:59:49 119 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:00:10 120 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:00:25 121 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 122 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1:00:33 123 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:00:45 124 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:01:00 125 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:01:07 126 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 1:02:01 127 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 1:02:10 128 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:02:31 129 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:02:40 130 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:43 131 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:02:44 132 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:02:53 133 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:02:56 134 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:03:29 135 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:03:36 136 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:03:41 137 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:04:28 138 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:05:25 139 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:05:50 140 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:06:47 141 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 1:06:50 142 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 1:07:05 143 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:07:13 144 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 1:08:11 145 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:09:43 146 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:10:08 147 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 1:10:16 148 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 1:10:51 149 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:10:52 150 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:11:05 151 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1:13:18 152 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 1:13:26 153 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:13:52 154 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1:14:14 155 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:14:36 156 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 1:14:51 157 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 1:16:28 158 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 1:16:31 159 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:16:33 160 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 1:16:37 161 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:16:41 162 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:16:42 163 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 1:17:19 164 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 1:17:27 165 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1:18:39 166 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:19:19 167 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:19:23 168 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:19:47 169 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 1:20:22 170 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:21:41 171 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:21:45 172 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1:21:58 173 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:23:10 174 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:24:10 175 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 1:24:43 176 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:24:54 177 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 1:25:35 178 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:25:54 179 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 1:25:59 180 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:26:33 181 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 1:28:02 182 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 1:28:43 183 Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie 1:29:18 184 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:29:35 185 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:34:09 186 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 1:47:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 50 3 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 39 4 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 37 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 36 6 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 28 7 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 26 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 25 9 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 25 10 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 25 11 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 12 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 21 13 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 20 14 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 15 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 16 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 20 17 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 18 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 19 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 18 20 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 18 21 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 17 22 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 17 23 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 17 24 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 25 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 26 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 16 27 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 16 28 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 29 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 15 30 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 15 31 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 14 32 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 33 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 34 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 12 35 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 12 36 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 11 37 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 10 38 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 39 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 10 40 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 41 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 42 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 9 43 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 9 44 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 9 45 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 9 46 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 8 47 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 48 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 7 49 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 50 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 51 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 6 52 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 53 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 6 54 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 55 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 6 56 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 57 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 58 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 59 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 5 60 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 5 61 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 4 62 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 63 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 4 64 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 65 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 66 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 67 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 3 68 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 3 69 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 70 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 3 71 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 72 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 73 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 74 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 75 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 76 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 2 77 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 2 78 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1 79 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 80 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 81 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 82 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 1 83 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 1 84 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1 85 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 10 pts 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 10 3 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 5 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 6 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 6 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 8 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 9 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 10 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 4 11 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 3 12 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 3 13 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 15 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 16 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2 17 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 18 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2 19 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 20 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2 21 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 2 22 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1 23 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1 25 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 26 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 27 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 28 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1 29 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 26 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 32 3 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 64 4 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 70 6 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 75 7 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 82 8 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 88 9 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 91 10 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 96 11 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 106 12 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 130 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 135 14 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 138 15 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 147 16 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 152 17 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 158 18 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 161 19 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 163 20 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 186 21 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 188 22 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 208 23 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 209 24 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 233 25 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ 269 26 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 277