Vuelta a Espana: Lagutin wins atop Alto de la Camperona

Quintana attacks to claim race lead

Image 1 of 48

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha)

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha)
Image 2 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
Image 3 of 48

Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha) was most combative

Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha) was most combative
Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha) was most combative
Image 4 of 48

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep)

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep)
Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep)
Image 5 of 48

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
Image 6 of 48

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) took the mountains classification lead

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) took the mountains classification lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in red at the Vuelta

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in red at the Vuelta
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in red at the Vuelta
Image 8 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in red at the Vuelta

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in red at the Vuelta
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in red at the Vuelta
Image 9 of 48

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) cools down

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) cools down
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) cools down


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in red at the Vuelta

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in red at the Vuelta
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in red at the Vuelta
Image 12 of 48

Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energy)

Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energy)
Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energy)
Image 13 of 48

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) lost the red jersey on stage 8

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) lost the red jersey on stage 8
Image 14 of 48

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) put in a strong effort to gain time

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) put in a strong effort to gain time
Image 15 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) moved into the Vuelta a Espana lead on stage 8

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) moved into the Vuelta a Espana lead on stage 8
Image 16 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) moved into the Vuelta a Espana lead

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) moved into the Vuelta a Espana lead
Image 17 of 48

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha)

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha)
Image 18 of 48

Sergey Lagutin on the podium after winning stage 8

Sergey Lagutin on the podium after winning stage 8
Sergey Lagutin on the podium after winning stage 8
Image 19 of 48

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha)

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha)
Image 20 of 48

Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange)
Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange)
Image 21 of 48

Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale)

Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale)
Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale)
Image 22 of 48

Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale)

Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale)
Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale)
Image 23 of 48

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) makes his move

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) makes his move
Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) makes his move
Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
Chris Froome (Sky)
Image 25 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) rode into the Vuelta lead on stage 8

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) rode into the Vuelta lead on stage 8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 48

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) gained time

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) gained time
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) gained time
Image 27 of 48

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha)

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha)
Sergey Lagutin (Katusha)
Image 28 of 48

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) can't believe he's won

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) can't believe he's won
Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) can't believe he's won
Image 29 of 48

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha)

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha)
Sergey Lagutin (Katusha)
Image 30 of 48

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha)

Sergey Lagutin (Katusha)
Sergey Lagutin (Katusha)
Image 31 of 48

Alberto Contador continued the Vuelta despite a series of injuries

Alberto Contador continued the Vuelta despite a series of injuries
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 48

Darwin Atapuma keeps safe in the peloton

Darwin Atapuma keeps safe in the peloton
Darwin Atapuma keeps safe in the peloton
Image 33 of 48

Smiles from Philippe Gilbert in the peloton

Smiles from Philippe Gilbert in the peloton
Smiles from Philippe Gilbert in the peloton
Image 34 of 48

The back of the breakaway group

The back of the breakaway group
The back of the breakaway group
Image 35 of 48

A fan gets a bit sunburned as he watches the race go by

A fan gets a bit sunburned as he watches the race go by
A fan gets a bit sunburned as he watches the race go by
Image 36 of 48

Sergey Lagutin sprints to the line

Sergey Lagutin sprints to the line
Sergey Lagutin sprints to the line
Image 37 of 48

Gianni Meersman kept hold of the green points jersey

Gianni Meersman kept hold of the green points jersey
Gianni Meersman kept hold of the green points jersey
Image 38 of 48

Race leader Darwin Atapuma takes a musette in the feed zone

Race leader Darwin Atapuma takes a musette in the feed zone
Race leader Darwin Atapuma takes a musette in the feed zone
Image 39 of 48

Nairo Quintana collects the red jersey

Nairo Quintana collects the red jersey
Nairo Quintana collects the red jersey
Image 40 of 48

The start of stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana

The start of stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana
The start of stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana
Image 41 of 48

The start of stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana

The start of stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana
The start of stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana
Image 42 of 48

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep)

Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep)
Gianni Meersman (Etixx-Quickstep)
Image 43 of 48

Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) and Gatis Smukulis (Astana)

Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) and Gatis Smukulis (Astana)
Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) and Gatis Smukulis (Astana)
Image 44 of 48

Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) in the breakaway at the Vuelta

Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) in the breakaway at the Vuelta
Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin) in the breakaway at the Vuelta
Image 45 of 48

Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) in the breakaway

Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) in the breakaway
Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) in the breakaway


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sergey Lagutin gave Katusha its first stage win of this year's Vuelta a España, attacking at the top of the Alto de la Camperona to best breakaway companions Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) and Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie) to the line.

Lagutin was incredulous at his victory, at age 35 finally taking a Grand Tour stage win.

"Finally the dream came true. I’ve been dreaming about it since I was little, to win a stage of a Grand Tour like the Vuelta, so when this happened I couldn’t believe that it happened to me," Lagutin said. "I’m 35 years old and at some point I thought that it was probably it but I still hoped that it was for me.

"We don’t have our team leader (Joaquim Rodriguez) so we’re all free to do what we want and there are plenty of chances. We are still competitive and we’re looking forwards at this Vuelta."

The battle for the general classification went to Movistar on the stage, with Nairo Quintana putting in a blistering attack in the steep pitches near the end of the 8km climb to distance his rivals. A battered Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) put daylight between himself and Chris Froome (Sky) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to gain back some of the time he lost earlier in the week.

Contador has a lot of ground to make up at 1:39 from Quintana in seventh. Valverde sits second overall at 19 seconds from his teammate, with Froome third at 27 seconds.

"I wanted to stay with a cool head to day and keep my emotions together," Contador said. "It was a day that you needed to keep a calm head. I wasn’t able to follow Quintana, we have a lot of work to do. We did a lot of work with the physio this morning, I felt better and my legs were a lot better than I expected. You feel the pain but sometimes on the second day you feel worse than the first after an accident. So, we’ll see tomorrow because we still have to work.

"I’m ok, it’s difficult to keep a positive attitude sometimes especially with all these questions but let’s see day by day."

How it unfolded

It was another scorcher in the Vuelta a España as the peloton headed off from Villapando for their 181.5km mostly flat trek through the baking Duero basin to the Alto de la Camperona.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff), bandaged and banged up after the previous day's crash, took the start despite a sleepless night and hours of work to loosen up his stiff muscles.

It took 10km before a breakaway could be established, but finally 11 riders came together and began steadily distancing themselves from the red jersey group of Darwin Atapuma (BMC).

Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin), Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep), Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), Sergey Lagutin and Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha), Gatis Smukulis (Astana), Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data), Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida), Loic Chetout (Cofidis), Scott Thwaits (Bora-Argon 18), and Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie) were the lucky riders to be given a large lead by the peloton.

With 50km to go the breakaway had almost 10 minutes on the peloton, but the best placed rider in the move, Domont was still no threat at 23:58 from Atapuma.

Waeytens was the first to break the cooperation in the escape group, attacking near the foot of the climb with 8km to go, but was chased down by Smukulis with Restrepo on his wheel.

Restrespo then kept powering on away from the others, leading by 20 seconds with 3km to go. But in the steep final 2km, Domont, Serry and Lagutin bridged back up and closed down the gap to Restrepo, finally making contact with 1600m to go and leaving him behind for good. Quemeneur managed to work his way up to the leaders in the final kilometer, while Serry lost contact and was joined by Cattaneo behind.

It was less a sprint than a grind for the stage win, Lagutin jumped first and Domont tried but could not get on terms with the Russian and lost 10 seconds in the final hundred meters. Quemeneur had to settle for third at 17 seconds.

"Today I felt good and to get into the breakaway was quite easy," Lagutin said. "We worked well all together, the sports directors on the radio gave me confidence and told me to wait until the final 500 metres. Everything just went perfectly.

"Jonny did an incredible job for me, he was fundamental. He attacked on the climb and I was able to sit in the wheel not working so I could save my legs for the final. I would say that more than 50 percent of this victory is thanks to Jonathan Restrepo.

"Honestly, with two kilometres to go when the French riders began attacking and I was able to follow them without giving everything, I had the confidence. Thanks to the sports directors Xavier Florencio he was telling me not to panic and save my legs. That’s what I did and we deserved that victory."

The peloton had a smooth ride into the base of the climb some 9 minutes behind the leaders, led by Movistar and Team Sky, but the action heated up on the steep section of the climb where Nairo Quintana (Movistar) put in a dig.

No one could match the diminutive Colombian, who opened up half a minute on the chasers by the finish line.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha4:09:30
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:10
3Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:17
4Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:24
5Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:40
6Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:55
7Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:01:11
8Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:01:30
9Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
10Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:44
11Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:38
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:04:41
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:05:06
14Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:14
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
17Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:05:23
18Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:30
19Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:35
20Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange0:05:38
21Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:43
24Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
25Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:47
26George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
27Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
28Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:51
29Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:05:58
30Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:06:00
31Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
32David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:10
33Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:06:13
34Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:17
35Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:22
36Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:29
37Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
38Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
39Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:33
40Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:06:34
41Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:45
43Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:50
45José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:06:53
46Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:06:55
47Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:01
48Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:07:08
49Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:16
50Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
51Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:26
52Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:35
53Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
54Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
55Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:43
56Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:07:49
57Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:50
58Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
59Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:07:53
60Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:08:00
61Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:20
62Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:08:24
63Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:08:31
64Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:08:39
65Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:42
66Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:44
67Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:08:57
68Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
69Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:09:02
70David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:09:13
71Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
72Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:30
73Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:37
74Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
75Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:50
76Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
77Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:53
78Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:08
79Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:10:12
80Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
81Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:21
82François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:31
83Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:38
84Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:10:49
85Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:58
86Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:09
87Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:17
88Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:11:18
89Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:11:26
90Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
91Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:11:32
92Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:15
93Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
94Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
95Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:18
96Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:44
97Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:37
98Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
99Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
100Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
102Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
103Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
104Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
105Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
106Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:14:02
107Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
108Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange0:14:12
109Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:16
110Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:14:18
111Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:14:29
112Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:14:30
113Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
114Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:14:34
115Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
116Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
117Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
119Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:38
121Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange0:14:40
122David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:49
123Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
124Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
125Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
126José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
127Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
128Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
129Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
130Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
132José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
133Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
134Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:58
135Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
136Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
137Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
138Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
139Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
140Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
141Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:15:03
142Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:22
143Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
144Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:15:30
145Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
146Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
147Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:15:33
148Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
149Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team0:15:35
150Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
151Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:15:41
152Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
153Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
154Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
155Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
156Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
157Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:47
158Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ0:15:50
159Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
160Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:15:52
161Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:15:53
162Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:15:59
163Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
164Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
165Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
166Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:16:09
167Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ0:16:17
168Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange0:16:23
169Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
170Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:24
171Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
172Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:30
173Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:16:34
174Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:36
175Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:16:47
176Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:17:02
177Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
178Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
179Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team0:17:29
180Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:46
181Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:18:05
182Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:18:09
183Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:16
184Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:18:51
185Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
186Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:40

Intermediate sprint - Sabero, km. 173
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin4pts
2Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha2
3Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha25pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
3Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie16
4Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
5Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step12
6Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data10
7Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 189
8Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team8
9Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha7
10Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
11Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin5
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team3
14Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Alto de la Camperona, km. 181.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha10pts
2Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
3Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie4
4Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
5Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha12:36:22
2AG2R La Mondiale0:04:22
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:41
4Astana Pro Team0:05:49
5Direct Energie0:06:00
6Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:28
7Lampre - Merida0:06:34
8Movistar Team0:07:38
9Bora-Argon 180:07:47
10Team Sky0:09:19
11Cannondale-Drapac0:10:11
12Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:24
13BMC Racing Team0:11:30
14Orica-BikeExchange0:11:55
15IAM Cycling0:12:27
16Tinkoff Team0:13:35
17Trek-Segafredo0:14:05
18FDJ0:15:34
19Dimension Data0:15:42
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:07
21Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:12
22Lotto Soudal0:21:28

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team29:55:54
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:19
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:27
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange0:00:57
5Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:01:16
6Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:01:36
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:01:39
8Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:44
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:46
10Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
11Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:01:47
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:24
13Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:02:29
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:36
15David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:46
16Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:58
17Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:17
18Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:03:27
19Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:30
20George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:37
21Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:48
22Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida0:04:04
23Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
24Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:14
25Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:17
26Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:04:23
27Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:04:25
29Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:37
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:15
31Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:37
32Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:52
33Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:06:00
34Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:01
35Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:32
36Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:07:58
37Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:18
38Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:08:25
39Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:10:54
40Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:11:06
41Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:15:29
42Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:44
43Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:01
44Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:17:35
45Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:13
46Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:39
47Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:19:01
48Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
49Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:19:20
50Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:24
51Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:26
52Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:53
53Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:24:58
54Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:25:03
55Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:18
56Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:59
57Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida0:29:16
58Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:29:26
59Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:29:28
60Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie0:29:37
61Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:31:30
62Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:32:14
63Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:32:55
64Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:34:23
65Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:34:34
66Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:35:13
67Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:06
68Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:37:01
69Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:37:45
70Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:38:40
71Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:38:44
72Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:38:50
73Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:39:54
74Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:40:03
75Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:41:34
76Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:41:48
77Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:42:04
78Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:42:05
79Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:43:24
80Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange0:43:50
81Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:44:37
82Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:44:48
83Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:45:26
84Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:46:12
85Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:46:43
86Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:46:52
87Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:46:55
88José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:47:38
89Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:49:07
90Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
91François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:07
92Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:50:20
93Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:50:55
94José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:51:11
95Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:51:18
96Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:51:21
97David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:51:25
98Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:52:28
99Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo0:52:38
100Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:52:43
101Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:52:46
102Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:52:54
103Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:54:56
104Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:55:11
105Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:55:51
106Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:56:14
107Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:56:34
108Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:56:48
109Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:57:26
110Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:30
111Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:57:34
112Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida0:58:23
113Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:58:44
114Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:58:54
115Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:59:14
116Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:59:20
117Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:59:25
118Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:59:49
119Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:00:10
120Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:00:25
121Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
122Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 181:00:33
123Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:00:45
124Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:01:00
125Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:01:07
126Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling1:02:01
127Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky1:02:10
128Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:02:31
129Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling1:02:40
130Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:43
131Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:02:44
132Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:02:53
133Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:02:56
134Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:03:29
135Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:03:36
136Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:03:41
137Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:04:28
138Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:05:25
139Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:05:50
140Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:06:47
141Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ1:06:50
142Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac1:07:05
143Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:07:13
144Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ1:08:11
145Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:09:43
146Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:10:08
147Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team1:10:16
148Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling1:10:51
149Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1:10:52
150Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step1:11:05
151Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1:13:18
152Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida1:13:26
153Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:13:52
154Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1:14:14
155Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:14:36
156Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha1:14:51
157Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange1:16:28
158Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida1:16:31
159Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:16:33
160Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie1:16:37
161Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:16:41
162Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:16:42
163Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange1:17:19
164Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data1:17:27
165Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1:18:39
166Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:19:19
167Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin1:19:23
168Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:19:47
169Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data1:20:22
170David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1:21:41
171Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:21:45
172Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1:21:58
173Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:23:10
174Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:24:10
175Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data1:24:43
176Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:24:54
177Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange1:25:35
178Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step1:25:54
179Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ1:25:59
180Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:26:33
181Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ1:28:02
182Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie1:28:43
183Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie1:29:18
184Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:29:35
185Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:34:09
186Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie1:47:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step60pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team50
3Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team39
4Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling37
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo36
6Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ28
7Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ26
8Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange25
9Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie25
10Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha25
11Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits23
12Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin21
13Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team20
14Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team20
15Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
16Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team20
17Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
18Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
19Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac18
20Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data18
21Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team17
22Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky17
23Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha17
24Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step16
25Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16
26Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie16
27Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange16
28Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
29Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale15
30Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team15
31Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange14
32Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
33Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
34Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ12
35Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data12
36Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team11
37Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team10
38Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step10
39Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data10
40Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
41Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling9
42Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 189
43Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac9
44Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team9
45Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data9
46Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team8
47Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin8
48Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team7
49Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
50Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
51Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac6
52José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
53Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 186
54Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
55Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ6
56Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step5
57Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
58Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
59Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling5
60Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange5
61Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha4
62Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling4
63Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data4
64Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
65Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
66Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
67Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida3
68Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data3
69Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale3
70Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha3
71Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
72Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling2
73Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling2
74Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
75Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
76Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ2
77Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie2
78Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1
79Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
80Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
81Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
82Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida1
83Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 181
84Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1
85Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha10pts
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ10
3Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
5Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
6Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data6
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5
8Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
9Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
10Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie4
11Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha3
12Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ3
13Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team3
14Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
15Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
16Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2
17Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha2
18Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2
19Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
20Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182
21Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling2
22Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1
25Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
26Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
27Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
28Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1
29Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team26pts
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team32
3Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team64
4Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale65
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step70
6Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie75
7Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team82
8Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ88
9Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac91
10Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha96
11Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step106
12Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac130
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale135
14Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits138
15Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha147
16Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie152
17Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA158
18Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida161
19Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling163
20Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal186
21Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18188
22Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal208
23Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling209
24Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data233
25Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ269
26Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie277

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step88:46:40
2Movistar Team0:01:07
3Team Sky0:04:00
4Cannondale-Drapac0:04:49
5AG2R La Mondiale0:05:37
6BMC Racing Team0:05:52
7Astana Pro Team0:07:51
8Team Katusha0:08:05
9IAM Cycling0:13:03
10Trek-Segafredo0:16:33
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:52
12Orica-BikeExchange0:19:12
13Lotto Soudal0:20:50
14Bora-Argon 180:24:41
15Tinkoff Team0:28:03
16Dimension Data0:32:34
17Lampre - Merida0:37:36
18Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:38:10
19Direct Energie0:51:28
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:55:05
21FDJ1:02:01
22Team Giant-Alpecin1:43:23

