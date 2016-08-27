Vuelta a Espana: Lagutin wins atop Alto de la Camperona
Quintana attacks to claim race lead
Stage 8: Villalpando - La Camperona
Sergey Lagutin gave Katusha its first stage win of this year's Vuelta a España, attacking at the top of the Alto de la Camperona to best breakaway companions Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale) and Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie) to the line.
Lagutin was incredulous at his victory, at age 35 finally taking a Grand Tour stage win.
"Finally the dream came true. I’ve been dreaming about it since I was little, to win a stage of a Grand Tour like the Vuelta, so when this happened I couldn’t believe that it happened to me," Lagutin said. "I’m 35 years old and at some point I thought that it was probably it but I still hoped that it was for me.
"We don’t have our team leader (Joaquim Rodriguez) so we’re all free to do what we want and there are plenty of chances. We are still competitive and we’re looking forwards at this Vuelta."
The battle for the general classification went to Movistar on the stage, with Nairo Quintana putting in a blistering attack in the steep pitches near the end of the 8km climb to distance his rivals. A battered Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) put daylight between himself and Chris Froome (Sky) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to gain back some of the time he lost earlier in the week.
Contador has a lot of ground to make up at 1:39 from Quintana in seventh. Valverde sits second overall at 19 seconds from his teammate, with Froome third at 27 seconds.
"I wanted to stay with a cool head to day and keep my emotions together," Contador said. "It was a day that you needed to keep a calm head. I wasn’t able to follow Quintana, we have a lot of work to do. We did a lot of work with the physio this morning, I felt better and my legs were a lot better than I expected. You feel the pain but sometimes on the second day you feel worse than the first after an accident. So, we’ll see tomorrow because we still have to work.
"I’m ok, it’s difficult to keep a positive attitude sometimes especially with all these questions but let’s see day by day."
How it unfolded
It was another scorcher in the Vuelta a España as the peloton headed off from Villapando for their 181.5km mostly flat trek through the baking Duero basin to the Alto de la Camperona.
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff), bandaged and banged up after the previous day's crash, took the start despite a sleepless night and hours of work to loosen up his stiff muscles.
It took 10km before a breakaway could be established, but finally 11 riders came together and began steadily distancing themselves from the red jersey group of Darwin Atapuma (BMC).
Zico Waeytens (Giant-Alpecin), Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep), Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale), Sergey Lagutin and Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha), Gatis Smukulis (Astana), Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data), Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida), Loic Chetout (Cofidis), Scott Thwaits (Bora-Argon 18), and Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie) were the lucky riders to be given a large lead by the peloton.
With 50km to go the breakaway had almost 10 minutes on the peloton, but the best placed rider in the move, Domont was still no threat at 23:58 from Atapuma.
Waeytens was the first to break the cooperation in the escape group, attacking near the foot of the climb with 8km to go, but was chased down by Smukulis with Restrepo on his wheel.
Restrespo then kept powering on away from the others, leading by 20 seconds with 3km to go. But in the steep final 2km, Domont, Serry and Lagutin bridged back up and closed down the gap to Restrepo, finally making contact with 1600m to go and leaving him behind for good. Quemeneur managed to work his way up to the leaders in the final kilometer, while Serry lost contact and was joined by Cattaneo behind.
It was less a sprint than a grind for the stage win, Lagutin jumped first and Domont tried but could not get on terms with the Russian and lost 10 seconds in the final hundred meters. Quemeneur had to settle for third at 17 seconds.
"Today I felt good and to get into the breakaway was quite easy," Lagutin said. "We worked well all together, the sports directors on the radio gave me confidence and told me to wait until the final 500 metres. Everything just went perfectly.
"Jonny did an incredible job for me, he was fundamental. He attacked on the climb and I was able to sit in the wheel not working so I could save my legs for the final. I would say that more than 50 percent of this victory is thanks to Jonathan Restrepo.
"Honestly, with two kilometres to go when the French riders began attacking and I was able to follow them without giving everything, I had the confidence. Thanks to the sports directors Xavier Florencio he was telling me not to panic and save my legs. That’s what I did and we deserved that victory."
The peloton had a smooth ride into the base of the climb some 9 minutes behind the leaders, led by Movistar and Team Sky, but the action heated up on the steep section of the climb where Nairo Quintana (Movistar) put in a dig.
No one could match the diminutive Colombian, who opened up half a minute on the chasers by the finish line.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4:09:30
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:10
|3
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:17
|4
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:24
|5
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:40
|6
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:55
|7
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:11
|8
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:30
|9
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|10
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:44
|11
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:38
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:41
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:06
|14
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:14
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:05:23
|18
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:30
|19
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:35
|20
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:05:38
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|22
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:43
|24
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|25
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:47
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|28
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:51
|29
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:58
|30
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:00
|31
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|32
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:10
|33
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:13
|34
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:17
|35
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:22
|36
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:29
|37
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:33
|40
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:34
|41
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:45
|43
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:50
|45
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:53
|46
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:55
|47
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:01
|48
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:07:08
|49
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:16
|50
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|51
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:26
|52
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:35
|53
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|54
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|55
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:43
|56
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:49
|57
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:50
|58
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|59
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:53
|60
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:08:00
|61
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:20
|62
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:24
|63
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:08:31
|64
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:08:39
|65
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:42
|66
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:44
|67
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:08:57
|68
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:09:02
|70
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:09:13
|71
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|72
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:30
|73
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:37
|74
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|75
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:50
|76
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|77
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:53
|78
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:08
|79
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:10:12
|80
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|81
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:21
|82
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:31
|83
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:38
|84
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:49
|85
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:58
|86
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:09
|87
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:17
|88
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:18
|89
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:26
|90
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|91
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:11:32
|92
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:15
|93
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:18
|96
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:44
|97
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:37
|98
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|100
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|103
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|104
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|105
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:14:02
|107
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|108
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:14:12
|109
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:16
|110
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:14:18
|111
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:14:29
|112
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:30
|113
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:14:34
|115
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|116
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|117
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|119
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:38
|121
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:14:40
|122
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:49
|123
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|124
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|125
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|126
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|127
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|129
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|130
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|132
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|133
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|134
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:58
|135
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|136
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|137
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|138
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|139
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|140
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|141
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:15:03
|142
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:22
|143
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:15:30
|145
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|146
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|147
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:15:33
|148
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|149
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|0:15:35
|150
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|151
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:15:41
|152
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|153
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|154
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|155
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|156
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|157
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:47
|158
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:50
|159
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|160
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:52
|161
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:53
|162
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:15:59
|163
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|164
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|165
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|166
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:16:09
|167
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:17
|168
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:16:23
|169
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|170
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:24
|171
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|172
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:30
|173
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:16:34
|174
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:36
|175
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:16:47
|176
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:17:02
|177
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|178
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|179
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|0:17:29
|180
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:46
|181
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:18:05
|182
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:18:09
|183
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:16
|184
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:51
|185
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|186
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|pts
|2
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|pts
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|3
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|4
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|5
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|6
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|7
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|9
|8
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|7
|10
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|11
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|3
|14
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|3
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|4
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|5
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|12:36:22
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:22
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:41
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:49
|5
|Direct Energie
|0:06:00
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:28
|7
|Lampre - Merida
|0:06:34
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:07:38
|9
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:47
|10
|Team Sky
|0:09:19
|11
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:11
|12
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:24
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:11:30
|14
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:11:55
|15
|IAM Cycling
|0:12:27
|16
|Tinkoff Team
|0:13:35
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:05
|18
|FDJ
|0:15:34
|19
|Dimension Data
|0:15:42
|20
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:07
|21
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:12
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|0:21:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|29:55:54
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:27
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:00:57
|5
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:01:16
|6
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:36
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:39
|8
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:44
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:46
|10
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:01:47
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:24
|13
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:29
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:36
|15
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:46
|16
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:58
|17
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:17
|18
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:27
|19
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:30
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:37
|21
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:48
|22
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:04
|23
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|24
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:14
|25
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:17
|26
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:23
|27
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:25
|29
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:37
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:15
|31
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:37
|32
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:52
|33
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:00
|34
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:01
|35
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:06:32
|36
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:07:58
|37
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:18
|38
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:25
|39
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:54
|40
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:11:06
|41
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:15:29
|42
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:44
|43
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:01
|44
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:17:35
|45
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:13
|46
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:39
|47
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:19:01
|48
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|49
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:19:20
|50
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:24
|51
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:26
|52
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:53
|53
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:24:58
|54
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:25:03
|55
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:18
|56
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:59
|57
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|0:29:16
|58
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:26
|59
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:29:28
|60
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:29:37
|61
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:31:30
|62
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:14
|63
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:32:55
|64
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:34:23
|65
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:34
|66
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:35:13
|67
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:06
|68
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:37:01
|69
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:37:45
|70
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:38:40
|71
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:38:44
|72
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:38:50
|73
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:39:54
|74
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:40:03
|75
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:41:34
|76
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:41:48
|77
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:42:04
|78
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:42:05
|79
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:43:24
|80
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:43:50
|81
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:44:37
|82
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:44:48
|83
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:45:26
|84
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:46:12
|85
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:46:43
|86
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:52
|87
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:46:55
|88
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:47:38
|89
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:49:07
|90
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|91
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:07
|92
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:50:20
|93
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:50:55
|94
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:51:11
|95
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:51:18
|96
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:51:21
|97
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:51:25
|98
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:52:28
|99
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|0:52:38
|100
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:43
|101
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:52:46
|102
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:52:54
|103
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:56
|104
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:55:11
|105
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:55:51
|106
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:56:14
|107
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:56:34
|108
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:56:48
|109
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:57:26
|110
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:30
|111
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:57:34
|112
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|0:58:23
|113
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|0:58:44
|114
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:58:54
|115
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:59:14
|116
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:59:20
|117
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:25
|118
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:59:49
|119
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:00:10
|120
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:00:25
|121
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|122
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1:00:33
|123
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:00:45
|124
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:01:00
|125
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:01:07
|126
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|1:02:01
|127
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|1:02:10
|128
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:02:31
|129
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:02:40
|130
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:43
|131
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:02:44
|132
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:02:53
|133
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:02:56
|134
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:03:29
|135
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:03:36
|136
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:03:41
|137
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:04:28
|138
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:05:25
|139
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:05:50
|140
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:06:47
|141
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|1:06:50
|142
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:07:05
|143
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:07:13
|144
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|1:08:11
|145
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:09:43
|146
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:10:08
|147
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|1:10:16
|148
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|1:10:51
|149
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:10:52
|150
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:11:05
|151
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:13:18
|152
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|1:13:26
|153
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:13:52
|154
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|1:14:14
|155
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:14:36
|156
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|1:14:51
|157
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:16:28
|158
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|1:16:31
|159
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:16:33
|160
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|1:16:37
|161
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:16:41
|162
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:16:42
|163
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:17:19
|164
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|1:17:27
|165
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:18:39
|166
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1:19:19
|167
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:19:23
|168
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:19:47
|169
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|1:20:22
|170
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:21:41
|171
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:21:45
|172
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|1:21:58
|173
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:23:10
|174
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:24:10
|175
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:24:43
|176
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:24:54
|177
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:25:35
|178
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:25:54
|179
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|1:25:59
|180
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:26:33
|181
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|1:28:02
|182
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:28:43
|183
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:29:18
|184
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:29:35
|185
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:34:09
|186
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:47:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|39
|4
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|37
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|6
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|28
|7
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|26
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|25
|9
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|11
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|12
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|13
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|20
|14
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|15
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|16
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|20
|17
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|18
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|19
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|20
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|18
|21
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|22
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|23
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|17
|24
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|25
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|26
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|27
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|28
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|29
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|30
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|15
|31
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|14
|32
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|33
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|34
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|12
|35
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|12
|36
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|11
|37
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|38
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|39
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|40
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|41
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|42
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|9
|43
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|44
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|9
|45
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|9
|46
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|8
|47
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|48
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|49
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|50
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|51
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|52
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|53
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|54
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|55
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|56
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|57
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|58
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|59
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|5
|60
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|5
|61
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|4
|62
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|63
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|4
|64
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|65
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|66
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|67
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|3
|68
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|69
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|70
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|71
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|72
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|73
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|74
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|75
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|76
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|2
|77
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|78
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|79
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|80
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|81
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|82
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|1
|83
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|84
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|85
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|10
|3
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|5
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|6
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|6
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|8
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|9
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|10
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|11
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|3
|12
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|3
|13
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|15
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|16
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|17
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|18
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|19
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|20
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|21
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2
|22
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|24
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|25
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|26
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|27
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|28
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|29
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|32
|3
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|4
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|70
|6
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|75
|7
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|82
|8
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|88
|9
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|91
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|96
|11
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|106
|12
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|130
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|14
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|138
|15
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|147
|16
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|152
|17
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|158
|18
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|161
|19
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|163
|20
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|186
|21
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|188
|22
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|208
|23
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|209
|24
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|233
|25
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|269
|26
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|277
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|88:46:40
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:07
|3
|Team Sky
|0:04:00
|4
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:49
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:37
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:52
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:51
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:08:05
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:13:03
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:33
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:52
|12
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:19:12
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:20:50
|14
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:24:41
|15
|Tinkoff Team
|0:28:03
|16
|Dimension Data
|0:32:34
|17
|Lampre - Merida
|0:37:36
|18
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:38:10
|19
|Direct Energie
|0:51:28
|20
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:55:05
|21
|FDJ
|1:02:01
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:43:23
