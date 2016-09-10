Vuelta a Espana: Quintana seals overall victory on Alto de Aitana
Chaves unseats Contador, Latour wins stage
Stage 20: Benidorm - Alto de Aitana
The anticipated onslaught from Chris Froome (Sky) was late in coming on the Alto de Aitana, and when his volley of attacks eventually arrived, Nairo Quintana (Movistar) never yielded so much as an inch to seal overall victory at the Vuelta a España, while Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) took the stage honours on the penultimate day of the race.
For the bones of a week – ever since Quintana stole a march on Froome on the road to Formigal last Sunday, in fact – the Vuelta had seemed to be slouching dutifully towards Madrid with Quintana as winner-elect, only for Froome to produce a remarkable time trial in Calpe that suddenly catapulted him back into contention.
Quintana lost more than two minutes of his advantage on Friday afternoon, but still had a buffer of 1:21 over Froome ahead of stage 20, where his task was a simple one in theory, if not in practice. The Colombian has been the best climber in the race, and he knew that he needed only follow Froome on the Alto de Aitana to win the Vuelta.
With five kilometres to go, Froome launched his first acceleration from a red jersey group that had already been whittled down to its bare bones, but Quintana was swiftly across to his wheel. Froome accelerated again and again, in that curious high cadence style of his, but could never once put daylight between himself and Quintana, who followed impassively.
Entering the final kilometre, it was already clear that Quintana had the Vuelta in hand, and the battle became a matter of pride, but still Froome could not discommode the man he had beaten three times at the Tour de France. After a subdued Grande Boucle this year, where he finished a disappointed third, Quintana had a point to prove at this Vuelta.
Quintana duly tacked on acceleration of his own within sight of the finish to place 10th on the stage, a couple of seconds ahead of Froome, who sat up and applauded the red jersey as he crossed the line. (Froome's largesse did not, apparently, extend to the waiting media, as he preferred to turn and ride back down the mountain than speak to the television reporters at the finish).
"Froome started attacking very early today, even on the descent of the Rates, but we were always attentive and on that final climb I had no problem to defend myself from the attacks," Quintana said. "He's a great rival, and he did a super time trial yesterday. That made me suffer, he is always my top rival."
Chaves dislodges Contador
The Froome-Quintana duel was the centrepiece of a stage that had numerous subplots all vying for attention. Up front, the escape of the day was engaged in a brutal slugging match for the stage honours, with the young Latour eventually outlasting Darwin Atapuma (BMC) in a bout where each man seemed to be repeatedly picking himself up off the canvas.
Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange), meanwhile, dislodged Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) from the third step of the podium by setting his team to work from almost midway through the stage, and then bounding clear of the red jersey group on the penultimate climb, the category 2 Puerto de Tudons, with some 45 kilometres still to race.
By that point, Contador had no Tinkoff teammates for company in the small group, and though Yury Trofimov dropped back to lend a hand, over the top, Chaves' lead quickly stretched out towards a minute. Chaves was aided, too, by an MVP showing from Damien Howson, who was positioned in the day's early break expressly to help his leader on the long, fast descent ahead of the Aitana.
Come the lower slopes of the 21-kilometre long Aitana, Chaves had a margin of almost two minutes in hand on the red jersey group, where Contador was reduced to trying to manage the situation rather than actively seeking to rectify it for himself. Showing few signs of tiring, Chaves simply tapped out his tempo all the way to the top, and though the accelerations of Froome would eventually bring the red jersey group much closer, he had enough time in hand to dislodge Contador from third.
Chaves eventually crossed the line in 9th on the stage, 3:17 down on Latour and only 46 seconds ahead of Quintana, but 1:25 ahead of Contador – enough to move him onto the podium by a mere 13 seconds.
Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac), meanwhile, withstood Simon Yates' probing on the final climb and then kicked his way clear of the Briton in the final kilometres to seal fifth place overall, a return to form for the American after a trying couple of years since his 2014 Dauphine victory.
Stage honours
On a day of 100 stories, it seems unfair to relegate Latour's to a footnote, but the Frenchman – still only 22, remember – showed enough to suggest that he will earn plenty of headlines in his own right in the years to come.
The stage, which featured four category 2 climbs ahead of the Aitana, began at a ferocious pace, but the presence of Sky, Movistar and Tinkoff riders in the early moves meant that they were unable to gain any traction. Froome himself even got in the act on the descent of the Col des Rates, as he tracked teammate Michal Golas, though Quintana was wise to the move.
It wasn't until the midpoint of the stage, with some 95 kilometres still to go, that the race took on some kind of shape, with Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Rudy Molard (Cofidis) escaping, and a chase group comprising Latour, Atapuma, Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Yuri Trofimov (Tinkoff), David Lopez (Team Sky), Robert Gesink (Lotto NL Jumbo), Damien Howson (Orica - BikeExchange), Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo), Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha), Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal), Ben King (Cannondale - Drapac), Mathias Frank, Clément Chevrier (IAM Cycling), Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida) and Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) forming behind them.
The two leaders stayed 1:40 clear of the chasers for all the way to the base of the Aitana, while they were more than 10 minutes ahead of the peloton for much of the afternoon. The chasing group was twice disrupted by crashes – Rojas crashed out of the Vuelta on the descent of the Tollos, while Chevrier was brought down by a spectator near the top of the Tudons – but it remained otherwise intact until the Aitana.
On the Aitana, Sanchez rid himself of Molard, while Atapuma, Frank and Latour eventually forged across to the Spaniard with 5 kilometres remaining. Atapuma accelerated just as the catch was made, but while he was able to shake off Frank at the third attempt, Latour proved a tougher out, and the two slugged it out all the way to the summit.
Riding side by side into the final kilometre, they were almost caught by Fabio Felline, who had escaped the attention of the television cameras all the way up the climb but finished at a rate of knots. A brace of accelerations from Latour ended the Italian's challenge, but when Atapuma came around him with 200 metres to go, it seemed as though the AG2R man would have to settle for second.
Ultimately, however, Latour would be the last man standing, as he caught and passed Atapuma within sight of the line to claim the maiden Grand Tour stage win of his young career.
"I came here looking to do something on GC but I messed up in the split last weekend and I was disappointed with that," Latour said, though the day belonged to Quintana.
"It went very well on that last climb, but if it seemed easy from the television, that wasn't because it was easy, but because the team made it easier for me," Quintana said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5:19:41
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:17
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:40
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:03
|6
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:28
|7
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:02
|8
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:01
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:03:17
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:03
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:05
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:04:34
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:41
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:05:04
|15
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:10
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:28
|17
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:38
|18
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:49
|19
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:53
|20
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:58
|21
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|22
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|23
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:06
|24
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|25
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:06:37
|26
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:40
|27
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:00
|28
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:06
|29
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:09:23
|30
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:35
|31
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:55
|32
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:11:33
|35
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:11:44
|36
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:26
|37
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|39
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:12:35
|40
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:45
|41
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:11
|42
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:27
|44
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|45
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:17:09
|46
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:17:16
|47
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:35
|48
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:24:13
|50
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:25:45
|51
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:25:46
|52
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:27:21
|53
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:51
|54
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|56
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|57
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|58
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|61
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|62
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|63
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|64
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|65
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|69
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|71
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|74
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|75
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|76
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|78
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|79
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|80
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|81
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|82
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|84
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|87
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|90
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|91
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|92
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|94
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|95
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|96
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|97
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|98
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|99
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|100
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|102
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|103
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|104
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|106
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|107
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|108
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|109
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|110
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|111
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|113
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|115
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|116
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|117
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|119
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|121
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|122
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|123
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|124
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|125
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|126
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|127
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|128
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|129
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|130
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|131
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|132
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|133
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|135
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|136
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|137
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|138
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|139
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|140
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|141
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|142
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:28:24
|143
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:28:36
|144
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:03
|145
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:29:27
|146
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|147
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|148
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|149
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|150
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:29:32
|151
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|0:29:48
|152
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:31:26
|153
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|154
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|155
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:31:29
|156
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:55
|157
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|158
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:32:52
|159
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:33:51
|DNS
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|20
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|6
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|7
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|8
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|7
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|3
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|2
|15
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|5
|pts
|2
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|pts
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|pts
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|pts
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|10
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale-Drapac
|16:15:32
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Team Sky
|0:03:36
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:05:17
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:11
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:55
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:13:04
|8
|Orica-BikeExchange
|0:16:05
|9
|Tinkoff Team
|0:17:05
|10
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:18:31
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:19:00
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:04
|13
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:00
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:05
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:28:03
|16
|Direct Energie
|0:42:14
|17
|FDJ
|0:45:11
|18
|Lampre - Merida
|19
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:07:04
|20
|Bora-Argon 18
|21
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|80:42:36
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:23
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:04:08
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:21
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:43
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|0:08:33
|7
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:18
|8
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:04
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:13:17
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:07
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:33
|12
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:57
|13
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:22
|14
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:10
|15
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:05
|16
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:37
|17
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:30
|18
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:38:13
|19
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:29
|20
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:42:01
|21
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:44:27
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:56:08
|23
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:57:11
|24
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:59:27
|25
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:02:14
|26
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:02:36
|27
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:03:36
|28
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|1:05:03
|29
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05:47
|30
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:10:56
|31
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:17:52
|32
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1:21:53
|33
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:23:10
|34
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:32:02
|35
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:32:23
|36
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:32:26
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:33:14
|38
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|1:36:20
|39
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:36:38
|40
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:38:27
|41
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1:41:34
|42
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:42:12
|43
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1:46:10
|44
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:46:37
|45
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|1:48:43
|46
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:49:48
|47
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:50:34
|48
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:51:11
|49
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|1:55:15
|50
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:59:42
|51
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:00:20
|52
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:03:17
|53
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:03:55
|54
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|2:04:21
|55
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:05:32
|56
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:14:24
|57
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2:20:29
|58
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|2:26:11
|59
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2:26:51
|60
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|2:27:31
|61
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:29:38
|62
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
|2:31:23
|63
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:34:32
|64
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:35:44
|65
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|2:36:31
|66
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:37:19
|67
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|2:41:47
|68
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|2:45:52
|69
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|2:49:16
|70
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|2:50:27
|71
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:04:11
|72
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:04:24
|73
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:04:53
|74
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:05:50
|75
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3:08:22
|76
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:10:18
|77
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|3:11:38
|78
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:11:51
|79
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:11:53
|80
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|3:12:54
|81
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|3:13:59
|82
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|3:14:26
|83
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|3:15:02
|84
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:15:08
|85
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:15:49
|86
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|3:17:23
|87
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:17:40
|88
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:18:04
|89
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:18:07
|90
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:18:09
|91
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:18:18
|92
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:19:57
|93
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:20:12
|94
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|3:20:41
|95
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:21:32
|96
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:23:02
|97
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:23:49
|98
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|3:24:06
|99
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|3:26:05
|100
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3:27:20
|101
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3:27:44
|102
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3:30:01
|103
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:32:41
|104
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3:32:50
|105
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:34:16
|106
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|3:34:56
|107
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|3:35:29
|108
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|3:37:19
|109
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:38:33
|110
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:38:58
|111
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:43:38
|112
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:44:21
|113
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|3:46:41
|114
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:47:12
|115
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
|3:48:11
|116
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|3:48:20
|117
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|3:50:04
|118
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|3:52:36
|119
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:53:38
|120
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|3:56:12
|121
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:58:12
|122
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|4:00:23
|123
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:00:38
|124
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:04:28
|125
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|4:05:16
|126
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:10:08
|127
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:10:50
|128
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|4:12:28
|129
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:14:18
|130
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|4:14:33
|131
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:15:53
|132
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4:17:05
|133
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:18:33
|134
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|4:18:47
|135
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:19:24
|136
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|4:22:58
|137
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:25:03
|138
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:30:40
|139
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:30:56
|140
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|4:32:01
|141
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|4:35:05
|142
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4:36:07
|143
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:36:14
|144
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|4:40:27
|145
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|4:40:57
|146
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:43:11
|147
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|4:46:36
|148
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:47:34
|149
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:52:04
|150
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|4:52:05
|151
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|4:52:29
|152
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:52:59
|153
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:55:09
|154
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|4:56:01
|155
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|4:56:16
|156
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4:59:15
|157
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4:59:55
|158
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|5:01:34
|159
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5:07:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|97
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|92
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|75
|6
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|57
|7
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|56
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|56
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|54
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|48
|11
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|47
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|45
|13
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|15
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|34
|16
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|34
|17
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|18
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|31
|19
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|30
|20
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|21
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|28
|22
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|26
|23
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|25
|24
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|25
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|26
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|27
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|23
|28
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|29
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|30
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|31
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|32
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|20
|33
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|18
|34
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|35
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|17
|36
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|37
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|38
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|39
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|40
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|42
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|43
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|44
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|45
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|15
|46
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|47
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|48
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|49
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|50
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|51
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|11
|52
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|53
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|54
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|55
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|56
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|57
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|8
|58
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|59
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|60
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|7
|61
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|62
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|63
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|64
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|65
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|66
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|67
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|68
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|69
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|70
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|71
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|72
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|73
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|74
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|75
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|76
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|-1
|77
|Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
|-2
|78
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-3
|79
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-3
|80
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-4
|81
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-5
|82
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|-5
|83
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|-5
|84
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|-5
|85
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|-7
|86
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|-8
|87
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|-8
|88
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|-8
|89
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-9
|90
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|-9
|91
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|-12
|92
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|-13
|93
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|-15
|94
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|-16
|95
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|-17
|96
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-17
|97
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|-18
|98
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-18
|99
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-19
|100
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|-20
|101
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|-20
|102
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-20
|103
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|-20
|104
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|-21
|105
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|-21
|106
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|-21
|107
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|-22
|108
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|-22
|109
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-23
|110
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|-23
|111
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|-23
|112
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|-23
|113
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
|-24
|114
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|-24
|115
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|-24
|116
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|-24
|117
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|-24
|118
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|-25
|119
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|-25
|120
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|-25
|121
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|-25
|122
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|-25
|123
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|-25
|124
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-25
|125
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|-25
|126
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|-25
|127
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-25
|128
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-25
|129
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|-25
|130
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|-25
|131
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|-25
|132
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|-25
|133
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|-25
|134
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|-25
|135
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|-25
|136
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-25
|137
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-25
|138
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
|-25
|139
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|-25
|140
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-25
|141
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|-25
|142
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|-25
|143
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|-25
|144
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|-25
|145
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|-25
|146
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-25
|147
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|-25
|148
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|-25
|149
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|-25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|58
|pts
|2
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|57
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|37
|4
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|28
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|6
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|7
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|10
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|12
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|16
|13
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|14
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14
|16
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|12
|17
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|18
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|20
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|21
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|9
|22
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|8
|23
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|8
|24
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|25
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|26
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|27
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|28
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|5
|29
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|30
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|31
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|32
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|33
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|4
|34
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|35
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|36
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|4
|37
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|3
|38
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|39
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|40
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|3
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|42
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|43
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|44
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|45
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|46
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|47
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|48
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|49
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|50
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|51
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|52
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|53
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1
|54
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|55
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|56
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|57
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|58
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|1
|59
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|60
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|61
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|62
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|1
|63
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|64
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|1
|65
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|66
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|33
|4
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|7
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|45
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|46
|9
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|48
|11
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|51
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|13
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|64
|14
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|65
|15
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|71
|16
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|75
|17
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|89
|18
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|19
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|20
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|21
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|22
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|103
|23
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|24
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|108
|25
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|109
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|109
|27
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|28
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|124
|29
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|131
|30
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|131
|31
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|132
|32
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|135
|33
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|137
|34
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|150
|35
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|152
|36
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|156
|37
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|163
|38
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|164
|39
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|165
|40
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|168
|41
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|179
|42
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|180
|43
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|185
|44
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|192
|45
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|194
|46
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|199
|47
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|203
|48
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|207
|49
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|225
|50
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|228
|51
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|231
|52
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|232
|53
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|241
|54
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|247
|55
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|250
|56
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|260
|57
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|260
|58
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|284
|59
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|295
|60
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|297
|61
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|300
|62
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|308
|63
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|329
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|241:21:47
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:04:43
|3
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:44
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:35:19
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:30
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:56:22
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:04:57
|8
|IAM Cycling
|1:08:38
|9
|Tinkoff Team
|1:23:50
|10
|Orica-BikeExchange
|1:33:00
|11
|Team Sky
|1:45:02
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|1:45:31
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:50:15
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|2:02:03
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:51:59
|16
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:04:33
|17
|Lampre - Merida
|4:18:18
|18
|Dimension Data
|5:26:17
|19
|Bora-Argon 18
|5:43:20
|20
|FDJ
|6:06:22
|21
|Direct Energie
|6:10:19
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|6:19:34
