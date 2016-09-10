Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Quintana seals overall victory on Alto de Aitana

Chaves unseats Contador, Latour wins stage

Image 1 of 61

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
Image 2 of 61

Chris Froome has a dig

Chris Froome has a dig
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 61

Chris Froome leading Nairo Quintana on the road to Alto de Aitana

Chris Froome leading Nairo Quintana on the road to Alto de Aitana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 61

Race leader Nairo Quintana just sitting off Chris Froome's rear wheel

Race leader Nairo Quintana just sitting off Chris Froome's rear wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 61

Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) celebrates his moment on the podium

Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) celebrates his moment on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 61

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) collects his 13th career red jersey at the Vuelta

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) collects his 13th career red jersey at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 61

Nairo Quintana sits at the end of the Movistar train

Nairo Quintana sits at the end of the Movistar train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 61

A lighter moment mid-race for Pieter Serry and Koen de Kort

A lighter moment mid-race for Pieter Serry and Koen de Kort
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 61

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) in the breakaway

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 61

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 61

Cannondale-Drapac's Ben King does a turn

Cannondale-Drapac's Ben King does a turn
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 61

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) attacks in search of KOM points

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) attacks in search of KOM points
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 61

The fans once again came out to watch the racing

The fans once again came out to watch the racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 61

Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 61

Andrew Talansky comes to the front

Andrew Talansky comes to the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 61

Alberto Contador and Andrew Talansky riding in a group together

Alberto Contador and Andrew Talansky riding in a group together
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 61

Alberto Contador cools down after stage 20

Alberto Contador cools down after stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 61

KOM leader Kenny Elissonde briefly joined Nairo Quintana and Chris Froome

KOM leader Kenny Elissonde briefly joined Nairo Quintana and Chris Froome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 61

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) riding away from Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) riding away from Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 61

Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 61

Nairo Quintana collects the red jersey after stage 20

Nairo Quintana collects the red jersey after stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 61

Dimension Data's Omar Fraile kisses his KOM jersey

Dimension Data's Omar Fraile kisses his KOM jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 61

Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) punches the air

Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) punches the air
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 61

Jan Bakelants congratulates AG2R-La Mondiale teammate Pierre Latour on his stage win

Jan Bakelants congratulates AG2R-La Mondiale teammate Pierre Latour on his stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 61

The happy AG2R-La Mondiale team after the stage win

The happy AG2R-La Mondiale team after the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 61

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) takes it in after the stage

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) takes it in after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 61

Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) chats with Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac)

Simon Yates (Orica-BikeExchange) chats with Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 61

Nairo Quintana and Chris Froome ride side-by-side

Nairo Quintana and Chris Froome ride side-by-side
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 61

Alberto Contador tries to hold onto his podium position

Alberto Contador tries to hold onto his podium position
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 61

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumo) in the breakaway

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumo) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 61

Pavel Kochetkov (Team Katusha) does a turn at the front

Pavel Kochetkov (Team Katusha) does a turn at the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 61

Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) leads the break

Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo) leads the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 61

Silvan Dillier (BMC Racing)

Silvan Dillier (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 61

A day for racing in the mountains at the Vuelta

A day for racing in the mountains at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 61

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) moved into the points classification lead

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) moved into the points classification lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 61

The Movistar team looking after Alejandro Valverde in green and Nairo Quintana in red

The Movistar team looking after Alejandro Valverde in green and Nairo Quintana in red
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 61

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
Image 38 of 61

Chris Froome (Sky) finishes off stage 20 to keep 2nd overall

Chris Froome (Sky) finishes off stage 20 to keep 2nd overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 61

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)
Image 40 of 61

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale)
Image 41 of 61

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) won a hard-fought battle with Darwin Atapuma to win stage 20

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) won a hard-fought battle with Darwin Atapuma to win stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 61

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) won a hard-fought battle with Darwin Atapuma to win stage 20

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) won a hard-fought battle with Darwin Atapuma to win stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 61

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) won a hard-fought battle with Darwin Atapuma to win stage 20

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) won a hard-fought battle with Darwin Atapuma to win stage 20
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 61

Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) attacked to take third overall

Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) attacked to take third overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 61

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leaps away on the Alto de Aitano

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leaps away on the Alto de Aitano
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 61

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) sealed the overall Vuelta win

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) sealed the overall Vuelta win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 61

Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) on the podium as the stage winner

Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) on the podium as the stage winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 61

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finishes off Froome on the Alto de Aitana

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finishes off Froome on the Alto de Aitana
Image 49 of 61

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) focussed on keeping his Vuelta a Espana lead

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) focussed on keeping his Vuelta a Espana lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 61

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
Image 51 of 61

Chris Froome (Sky) applauds as Quintana seals the overall Vuelta victory

Chris Froome (Sky) applauds as Quintana seals the overall Vuelta victory
Image 52 of 61

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finishes off Froome on the Alto de Aitana

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finishes off Froome on the Alto de Aitana
Image 53 of 61

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) wins stage 20 of the Vuelta a Espana

Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale) wins stage 20 of the Vuelta a Espana
Image 54 of 61

Pierre Latour (FDJ)

Pierre Latour (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 61

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Rudy Molard (Cofidis)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Rudy Molard (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 61

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) attacks the breakaway

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) attacks the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 61

The breakaway on stage 20 of the Vuelta a Espana

The breakaway on stage 20 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 61

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sets the pace in the peloton

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sets the pace in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 61

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sets the pace in the peloton

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sets the pace in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 61

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) fights for the mountain points

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) fights for the mountain points
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 61

Jelle Wallays and Silvan Diller in the attack

Jelle Wallays and Silvan Diller in the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The anticipated onslaught from Chris Froome (Sky) was late in coming on the Alto de Aitana, and when his volley of attacks eventually arrived, Nairo Quintana (Movistar) never yielded so much as an inch to seal overall victory at the Vuelta a España, while Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) took the stage honours on the penultimate day of the race.

Related Articles

Quintana: Winning Vuelta a Espana gives confidence for Tour de France

Vuelta a Espana: Stage 20 highlights - Video

Froome unable to dislodge Quintana in Vuelta a Espana finale

Chaves celebrates return to Vuelta a Espana podium

Vuelta a Espana: Consistent Felline poised to win points classification

Vuelta a Espana: Latour shows Grand Tour potential with Alto de Aitana stage win

For the bones of a week – ever since Quintana stole a march on Froome on the road to Formigal last Sunday, in fact – the Vuelta had seemed to be slouching dutifully towards Madrid with Quintana as winner-elect, only for Froome to produce a remarkable time trial in Calpe that suddenly catapulted him back into contention.

Quintana lost more than two minutes of his advantage on Friday afternoon, but still had a buffer of 1:21 over Froome ahead of stage 20, where his task was a simple one in theory, if not in practice. The Colombian has been the best climber in the race, and he knew that he needed only follow Froome on the Alto de Aitana to win the Vuelta.

With five kilometres to go, Froome launched his first acceleration from a red jersey group that had already been whittled down to its bare bones, but Quintana was swiftly across to his wheel. Froome accelerated again and again, in that curious high cadence style of his, but could never once put daylight between himself and Quintana, who followed impassively.

Entering the final kilometre, it was already clear that Quintana had the Vuelta in hand, and the battle became a matter of pride, but still Froome could not discommode the man he had beaten three times at the Tour de France. After a subdued Grande Boucle this year, where he finished a disappointed third, Quintana had a point to prove at this Vuelta.

Quintana duly tacked on acceleration of his own within sight of the finish to place 10th on the stage, a couple of seconds ahead of Froome, who sat up and applauded the red jersey as he crossed the line. (Froome's largesse did not, apparently, extend to the waiting media, as he preferred to turn and ride back down the mountain than speak to the television reporters at the finish).

"Froome started attacking very early today, even on the descent of the Rates, but we were always attentive and on that final climb I had no problem to defend myself from the attacks," Quintana said. "He's a great rival, and he did a super time trial yesterday. That made me suffer, he is always my top rival."

Chaves dislodges Contador

The Froome-Quintana duel was the centrepiece of a stage that had numerous subplots all vying for attention. Up front, the escape of the day was engaged in a brutal slugging match for the stage honours, with the young Latour eventually outlasting Darwin Atapuma (BMC) in a bout where each man seemed to be repeatedly picking himself up off the canvas.

Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange), meanwhile, dislodged Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) from the third step of the podium by setting his team to work from almost midway through the stage, and then bounding clear of the red jersey group on the penultimate climb, the category 2 Puerto de Tudons, with some 45 kilometres still to race.

By that point, Contador had no Tinkoff teammates for company in the small group, and though Yury Trofimov dropped back to lend a hand, over the top, Chaves' lead quickly stretched out towards a minute. Chaves was aided, too, by an MVP showing from Damien Howson, who was positioned in the day's early break expressly to help his leader on the long, fast descent ahead of the Aitana.

Come the lower slopes of the 21-kilometre long Aitana, Chaves had a margin of almost two minutes in hand on the red jersey group, where Contador was reduced to trying to manage the situation rather than actively seeking to rectify it for himself. Showing few signs of tiring, Chaves simply tapped out his tempo all the way to the top, and though the accelerations of Froome would eventually bring the red jersey group much closer, he had enough time in hand to dislodge Contador from third.

Chaves eventually crossed the line in 9th on the stage, 3:17 down on Latour and only 46 seconds ahead of Quintana, but 1:25 ahead of Contador – enough to move him onto the podium by a mere 13 seconds.

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac), meanwhile, withstood Simon Yates' probing on the final climb and then kicked his way clear of the Briton in the final kilometres to seal fifth place overall, a return to form for the American after a trying couple of years since his 2014 Dauphine victory.

Stage honours

On a day of 100 stories, it seems unfair to relegate Latour's to a footnote, but the Frenchman – still only 22, remember – showed enough to suggest that he will earn plenty of headlines in his own right in the years to come.

The stage, which featured four category 2 climbs ahead of the Aitana, began at a ferocious pace, but the presence of Sky, Movistar and Tinkoff riders in the early moves meant that they were unable to gain any traction. Froome himself even got in the act on the descent of the Col des Rates, as he tracked teammate Michal Golas, though Quintana was wise to the move.

It wasn't until the midpoint of the stage, with some 95 kilometres still to go, that the race took on some kind of shape, with Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Rudy Molard (Cofidis) escaping, and a chase group comprising Latour, Atapuma, Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Yuri Trofimov (Tinkoff), David Lopez (Team Sky), Robert Gesink (Lotto NL Jumbo), Damien Howson (Orica - BikeExchange), Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo), Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha), Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal), Ben King (Cannondale - Drapac), Mathias Frank, Clément Chevrier (IAM Cycling), Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida) and Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) forming behind them.

The two leaders stayed 1:40 clear of the chasers for all the way to the base of the Aitana, while they were more than 10 minutes ahead of the peloton for much of the afternoon. The chasing group was twice disrupted by crashes – Rojas crashed out of the Vuelta on the descent of the Tollos, while Chevrier was brought down by a spectator near the top of the Tudons – but it remained otherwise intact until the Aitana.

On the Aitana, Sanchez rid himself of Molard, while Atapuma, Frank and Latour eventually forged across to the Spaniard with 5 kilometres remaining. Atapuma accelerated just as the catch was made, but while he was able to shake off Frank at the third attempt, Latour proved a tougher out, and the two slugged it out all the way to the summit.

Riding side by side into the final kilometre, they were almost caught by Fabio Felline, who had escaped the attention of the television cameras all the way up the climb but finished at a rate of knots. A brace of accelerations from Latour ended the Italian's challenge, but when Atapuma came around him with 200 metres to go, it seemed as though the AG2R man would have to settle for second.

Ultimately, however, Latour would be the last man standing, as he caught and passed Atapuma within sight of the line to claim the maiden Grand Tour stage win of his young career.

"I came here looking to do something on GC but I messed up in the split last weekend and I was disappointed with that," Latour said, though the day belonged to Quintana.

"It went very well on that last climb, but if it seemed easy from the television, that wasn't because it was easy, but because the team made it easier for me," Quintana said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5:19:41
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:17
4Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:40
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:03
6Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:28
7Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:02
8Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:01
9Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange0:03:17
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:04:03
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:04:05
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:34
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:04:41
14Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:05:04
15David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:10
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:28
17Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:38
18Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:49
19Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:53
20Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:58
21Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
22Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
23George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:06
24Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
25David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:06:37
26Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:40
27Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:00
28Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:07:06
29Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:09:23
30Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:35
31Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:55
32Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
34Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:11:33
35Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:11:44
36Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:26
37Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
38Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
39Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:12:35
40Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:45
41Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:11
42Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
43Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:27
44Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
45Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:17:09
46Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:17:16
47Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:35
48Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
49Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:24:13
50Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange0:25:45
51Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange0:25:46
52Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:27:21
53Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:51
54Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
55Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin
56José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
57Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
58Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
59Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
60Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
61Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
62Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
63Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
64Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
65José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
66Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
67Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
68Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
69Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
71Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
72Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
73Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
74Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
75Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
76Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
78Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
79Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
80Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
81Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
82Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
83Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
84Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
85Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
86Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
87Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
89Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
90Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
91Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
92Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
93Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
94Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
95Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
96Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
97Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
98Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
99Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
100Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
101Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida
102Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
103Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
104Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
106Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
107Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
108Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
109Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
110Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
111Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida
113Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
115Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
116Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
117Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
118Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
119Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
120Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
121Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
122Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
123Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
124Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha
125Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
126Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
127Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
128Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
129Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
130Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
131Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
132Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
133François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team
135Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
136Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
137Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
138Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
139Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
140Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
141Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
142Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:28:24
143Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange0:28:36
144Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:03
145Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:29:27
146Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
147Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
148Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
149David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
150Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:29:32
151Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:29:48
152Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:31:26
153Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
154Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
155Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:31:29
156Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:55
157Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
158Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:32:52
159Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:33:51
DNSSamuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
DNFJose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team

Intermediate sprint - Alcoi, km. 121
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team4pts
2Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25pts
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team20
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo16
4Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling14
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
6Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
7Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
8Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie8
9Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange7
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team6
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky5
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team3
14Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange2
15David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Coll de Rates, km. 31
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data5pts
2Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
3Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Alto de Vall de Ebo, km. 62
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5pts
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team3
3Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Alto de Tollos, km. 82.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5pts
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team3
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Pto. de Tudons, km. 148.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5pts
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team3
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain 5 (HC) Alto de Aitana, km. 193.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15pts
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team10
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo6
4Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling4
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale-Drapac16:15:32
2Movistar Team0:00:12
3Team Sky0:03:36
4Team Katusha0:05:17
5AG2R La Mondiale0:07:11
6BMC Racing Team0:09:55
7IAM Cycling0:13:04
8Orica-BikeExchange0:16:05
9Tinkoff Team0:17:05
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:18:31
11Lotto Soudal0:19:00
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:04
13Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:00
14Trek-Segafredo0:24:05
15Astana Pro Team0:28:03
16Direct Energie0:42:14
17FDJ0:45:11
18Lampre - Merida
19Team Giant-Alpecin1:07:04
20Bora-Argon 18
21Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Dimension Data

General classification after stage 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team80:42:36
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:01:23
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange0:04:08
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:04:21
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:43
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange0:08:33
7David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:18
8Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:04
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:13:17
10George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:07
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:33
12Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:57
13Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:22
14Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:19:10
15Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:05
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:37
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:30
18Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:38:13
19Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:40:29
20Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:42:01
21Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:44:27
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:56:08
23Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:57:11
24Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:59:27
25Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:02:14
26Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:02:36
27Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:03:36
28Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky1:05:03
29Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:05:47
30Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:10:56
31Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:17:52
32Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team1:21:53
33Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:23:10
34Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team1:32:02
35Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:32:23
36Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:32:26
37Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling1:33:14
38Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida1:36:20
39Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data1:36:38
40Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:38:27
41Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1:41:34
42Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling1:42:12
43Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team1:46:10
44Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:46:37
45Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange1:48:43
46Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:49:48
47Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:50:34
48Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:51:11
49Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling1:55:15
50Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1:59:42
51Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:00:20
52Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:03:17
53Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin2:03:55
54José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 182:04:21
55Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie2:05:32
56Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2:14:24
57Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2:20:29
58Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo2:26:11
59David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2:26:51
60Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha2:27:31
61Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:29:38
62Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida2:31:23
63Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2:34:32
64Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:35:44
65Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange2:36:31
66Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:37:19
67Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida2:41:47
68Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team2:45:52
69Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data2:49:16
70Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie2:50:27
71Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac3:04:11
72Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha3:04:24
73Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:04:53
74Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie3:05:50
75Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 183:08:22
76Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin3:10:18
77Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ3:11:38
78Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:11:51
79Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:11:53
80Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky3:12:54
81Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling3:13:59
82Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data3:14:26
83Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team3:15:02
84Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3:15:08
85Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:15:49
86Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha3:17:23
87Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3:17:40
88José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team3:18:04
89Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:18:07
90Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3:18:09
91Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange3:18:18
92Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:19:57
93Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:20:12
94Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 183:20:41
95François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:21:32
96Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:23:02
97Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:23:49
98Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ3:24:06
99Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team3:26:05
100Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team3:27:20
101Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling3:27:44
102Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:30:01
103Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:32:41
104Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3:32:50
105Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling3:34:16
106Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida3:34:56
107Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team3:35:29
108Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ3:37:19
109Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:38:33
110Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:38:58
111Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:43:38
112Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:44:21
113Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange3:46:41
114Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:47:12
115Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team3:48:11
116Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 183:48:20
117Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 183:50:04
118Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky3:52:36
119Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:53:38
120Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo3:56:12
121Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:58:12
122Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky4:00:23
123David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:00:38
124Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:04:28
125Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky4:05:16
126Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:10:08
127Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:10:50
128Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha4:12:28
129Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:14:18
130Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team4:14:33
131Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4:15:53
132Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo4:17:05
133Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin4:18:33
134Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange4:18:47
135Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale4:19:24
136Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie4:22:58
137Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:25:03
138Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step4:30:40
139Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:30:56
140Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange4:32:01
141Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha4:35:05
142Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team4:36:07
143Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:36:14
144Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling4:40:27
145Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data4:40:57
146Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie4:43:11
147Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team4:46:36
148Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie4:47:34
149Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie4:52:04
150Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ4:52:05
151Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida4:52:29
152Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step4:52:59
153Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:55:09
154Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data4:56:01
155Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data4:56:16
156Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 184:59:15
157Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 184:59:55
158Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange5:01:34
159Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin5:07:40

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo100pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team97
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team93
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky92
5Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team75
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step57
7Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange56
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team56
9Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange54
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo48
11Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ47
12Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling45
13David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step45
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step39
15Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling34
16Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team34
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale32
18Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team31
19Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange30
20Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale29
21Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac28
22Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky26
23Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida25
24Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team25
25Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
26Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha24
27Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data23
28Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team21
29Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha20
30Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team20
31Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team20
32Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling20
33Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data18
34Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac18
35Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team17
36Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange16
37Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
38Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
39Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo16
40Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac16
42Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
43Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin16
44Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac16
45Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team15
46George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
47Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
48Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step13
49Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
50Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team12
51Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ11
52Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac11
53Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11
54Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie8
55Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling8
56Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha8
57Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida8
58Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin8
59Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
60Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida7
61Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
62Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
63Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
64Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
65Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha5
66Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
67Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
68Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
69Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 184
70Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data3
71Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
72Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team2
73Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
74Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1
75Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 181
76Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ-1
77Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha-2
78Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal-3
79Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal-3
80Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-4
81Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step-5
82Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac-5
83Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie-5
84Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18-5
85Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo-7
86Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling-8
87Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18-8
88Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale-8
89Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step-9
90Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team-9
91Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team-12
92Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo-13
93José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team-15
94Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18-16
95Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie-17
96Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal-17
97Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling-18
98Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-18
99Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-19
100Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-20
101Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA-20
102Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin-20
103Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha-20
104David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky-21
105Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha-21
106Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo-21
107Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky-22
108Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie-22
109Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal-23
110Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling-23
111Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo-23
112Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie-23
113Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida-24
114Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18-24
115Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky-24
116Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky-24
117Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie-24
118Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team-25
119José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18-25
120Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie-25
121Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha-25
122Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ-25
123Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky-25
124Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin-25
125Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac-25
126Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange-25
127François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-25
128Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin-25
129Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo-25
130Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo-25
131Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal-25
132Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange-25
133Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team-25
134Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo-25
135Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky-25
136Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal-25
137Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-25
138Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin-25
139Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo-25
140Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step-25
141Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange-25
142Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data-25
143Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team-25
144Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida-25
145Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step-25
146Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-25
147Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data-25
148Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data-25
149Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange-25

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data58pts
2Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ57
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo37
4Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ28
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team27
6Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha23
7Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha22
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step18
10Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky16
12Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team16
13Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
14Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
15Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling14
16David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky12
17Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
18David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step9
19George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
20Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team9
21Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky9
22Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data8
23Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling8
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale8
25Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
26Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team7
27Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
28Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie5
29Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo5
30Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 185
31Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
32Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
33Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange4
34Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo4
35Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie4
36Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling4
37Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha3
38Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
39Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
40Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team3
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac3
42Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
43Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
44Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 183
45Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2
46Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
47Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
48Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
49Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
50Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
51Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
52Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie2
53Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team1
54Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team1
55Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
56Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1
57Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
58Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team1
59Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1
60Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
61Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
62Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1
63Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
64Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha1
65Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
66Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team8pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky17
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ33
4David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step38
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team41
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo43
7Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step45
8Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange46
9Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha47
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo48
11Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team51
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale58
13Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling64
14Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team65
15Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky71
16George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo75
17Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team89
18Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale91
19Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale93
20Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team102
21Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo103
22Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data103
23Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits104
24Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha108
25Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team109
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal109
27Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team112
28Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits124
29Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida131
30Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data131
31Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac132
32Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA135
33Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac137
34Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team150
35Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie152
36Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling156
37Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ163
38Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac164
39Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo165
40Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA168
41David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky179
42Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18180
43Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac185
44Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie192
45Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky194
46Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida199
47Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling203
48Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits207
49Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18225
50Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha228
51Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team231
52Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step232
53Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal241
54Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling247
55Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal250
56Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ260
57Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo260
58Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin284
59Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie295
60Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo297
61Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo300
62Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha308
63Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie329

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team241:21:47
2Movistar Team0:04:43
3Cannondale-Drapac0:22:44
4Team Katusha0:35:19
5AG2R La Mondiale0:35:30
6Astana Pro Team0:56:22
7Etixx - Quick-Step1:04:57
8IAM Cycling1:08:38
9Tinkoff Team1:23:50
10Orica-BikeExchange1:33:00
11Team Sky1:45:02
12Lotto Soudal1:45:31
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:50:15
14Trek-Segafredo2:02:03
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:51:59
16Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:04:33
17Lampre - Merida4:18:18
18Dimension Data5:26:17
19Bora-Argon 185:43:20
20FDJ6:06:22
21Direct Energie6:10:19
22Team Giant-Alpecin6:19:34

Latest on Cyclingnews