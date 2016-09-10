Image 1 of 61 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) Image 2 of 61 Chris Froome has a dig (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 61 Chris Froome leading Nairo Quintana on the road to Alto de Aitana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 61 Race leader Nairo Quintana just sitting off Chris Froome's rear wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 61 Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) celebrates his moment on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 61 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) collects his 13th career red jersey at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 61 Nairo Quintana sits at the end of the Movistar train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 61 A lighter moment mid-race for Pieter Serry and Koen de Kort (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 61 Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) in The anticipated onslaught from Chris Froome (Sky) was late in coming on the Alto de Aitana, and when his volley of attacks eventually arrived, Nairo Quintana (Movistar) never yielded so much as an inch to seal overall victory at the Vuelta a España, while Pierre Latour (AG2R-La Mondiale) took the stage honours on the penultimate day of the race.

For the bones of a week – ever since Quintana stole a march on Froome on the road to Formigal last Sunday, in fact – the Vuelta had seemed to be slouching dutifully towards Madrid with Quintana as winner-elect, only for Froome to produce a remarkable time trial in Calpe that suddenly catapulted him back into contention.

Quintana lost more than two minutes of his advantage on Friday afternoon, but still had a buffer of 1:21 over Froome ahead of stage 20, where his task was a simple one in theory, if not in practice. The Colombian has been the best climber in the race, and he knew that he needed only follow Froome on the Alto de Aitana to win the Vuelta.

With five kilometres to go, Froome launched his first acceleration from a red jersey group that had already been whittled down to its bare bones, but Quintana was swiftly across to his wheel. Froome accelerated again and again, in that curious high cadence style of his, but could never once put daylight between himself and Quintana, who followed impassively.

Entering the final kilometre, it was already clear that Quintana had the Vuelta in hand, and the battle became a matter of pride, but still Froome could not discommode the man he had beaten three times at the Tour de France. After a subdued Grande Boucle this year, where he finished a disappointed third, Quintana had a point to prove at this Vuelta.

Quintana duly tacked on acceleration of his own within sight of the finish to place 10th on the stage, a couple of seconds ahead of Froome, who sat up and applauded the red jersey as he crossed the line. (Froome's largesse did not, apparently, extend to the waiting media, as he preferred to turn and ride back down the mountain than speak to the television reporters at the finish).

"Froome started attacking very early today, even on the descent of the Rates, but we were always attentive and on that final climb I had no problem to defend myself from the attacks," Quintana said. "He's a great rival, and he did a super time trial yesterday. That made me suffer, he is always my top rival."

Chaves dislodges Contador

The Froome-Quintana duel was the centrepiece of a stage that had numerous subplots all vying for attention. Up front, the escape of the day was engaged in a brutal slugging match for the stage honours, with the young Latour eventually outlasting Darwin Atapuma (BMC) in a bout where each man seemed to be repeatedly picking himself up off the canvas.

Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange), meanwhile, dislodged Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) from the third step of the podium by setting his team to work from almost midway through the stage, and then bounding clear of the red jersey group on the penultimate climb, the category 2 Puerto de Tudons, with some 45 kilometres still to race.

By that point, Contador had no Tinkoff teammates for company in the small group, and though Yury Trofimov dropped back to lend a hand, over the top, Chaves' lead quickly stretched out towards a minute. Chaves was aided, too, by an MVP showing from Damien Howson, who was positioned in the day's early break expressly to help his leader on the long, fast descent ahead of the Aitana.

Come the lower slopes of the 21-kilometre long Aitana, Chaves had a margin of almost two minutes in hand on the red jersey group, where Contador was reduced to trying to manage the situation rather than actively seeking to rectify it for himself. Showing few signs of tiring, Chaves simply tapped out his tempo all the way to the top, and though the accelerations of Froome would eventually bring the red jersey group much closer, he had enough time in hand to dislodge Contador from third.

Chaves eventually crossed the line in 9th on the stage, 3:17 down on Latour and only 46 seconds ahead of Quintana, but 1:25 ahead of Contador – enough to move him onto the podium by a mere 13 seconds.

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac), meanwhile, withstood Simon Yates' probing on the final climb and then kicked his way clear of the Briton in the final kilometres to seal fifth place overall, a return to form for the American after a trying couple of years since his 2014 Dauphine victory.

Stage honours

On a day of 100 stories, it seems unfair to relegate Latour's to a footnote, but the Frenchman – still only 22, remember – showed enough to suggest that he will earn plenty of headlines in his own right in the years to come.

The stage, which featured four category 2 climbs ahead of the Aitana, began at a ferocious pace, but the presence of Sky, Movistar and Tinkoff riders in the early moves meant that they were unable to gain any traction. Froome himself even got in the act on the descent of the Col des Rates, as he tracked teammate Michal Golas, though Quintana was wise to the move.

It wasn't until the midpoint of the stage, with some 95 kilometres still to go, that the race took on some kind of shape, with Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Rudy Molard (Cofidis) escaping, and a chase group comprising Latour, Atapuma, Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Yuri Trofimov (Tinkoff), David Lopez (Team Sky), Robert Gesink (Lotto NL Jumbo), Damien Howson (Orica - BikeExchange), Fabio Felline (Trek - Segafredo), Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha), Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal), Ben King (Cannondale - Drapac), Mathias Frank, Clément Chevrier (IAM Cycling), Valerio Conti (Lampre - Merida) and Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) forming behind them.

The two leaders stayed 1:40 clear of the chasers for all the way to the base of the Aitana, while they were more than 10 minutes ahead of the peloton for much of the afternoon. The chasing group was twice disrupted by crashes – Rojas crashed out of the Vuelta on the descent of the Tollos, while Chevrier was brought down by a spectator near the top of the Tudons – but it remained otherwise intact until the Aitana.

On the Aitana, Sanchez rid himself of Molard, while Atapuma, Frank and Latour eventually forged across to the Spaniard with 5 kilometres remaining. Atapuma accelerated just as the catch was made, but while he was able to shake off Frank at the third attempt, Latour proved a tougher out, and the two slugged it out all the way to the summit.

Riding side by side into the final kilometre, they were almost caught by Fabio Felline, who had escaped the attention of the television cameras all the way up the climb but finished at a rate of knots. A brace of accelerations from Latour ended the Italian's challenge, but when Atapuma came around him with 200 metres to go, it seemed as though the AG2R man would have to settle for second.

Ultimately, however, Latour would be the last man standing, as he caught and passed Atapuma within sight of the line to claim the maiden Grand Tour stage win of his young career.

"I came here looking to do something on GC but I messed up in the split last weekend and I was disappointed with that," Latour said, though the day belonged to Quintana.

"It went very well on that last climb, but if it seemed easy from the television, that wasn't because it was easy, but because the team made it easier for me," Quintana said.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5:19:41 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:17 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:40 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:03 6 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:28 7 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:02 8 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:01 9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 0:03:17 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:03 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:05 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:04:34 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:04:41 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:05:04 15 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:10 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:28 17 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:38 18 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:05:49 19 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:53 20 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:58 21 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 22 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 23 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:06 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 25 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:06:37 26 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:40 27 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:00 28 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:07:06 29 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:09:23 30 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:35 31 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:55 32 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 34 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:11:33 35 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:11:44 36 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:26 37 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 38 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 39 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:12:35 40 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:45 41 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:11 42 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:27 44 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 45 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:17:09 46 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:17:16 47 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:35 48 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:24:13 50 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 0:25:45 51 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 0:25:46 52 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:27:21 53 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:51 54 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 55 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 56 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 57 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 58 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 59 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 61 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 62 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 63 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 64 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 65 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 68 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 69 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 71 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 72 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 73 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 74 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 75 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 76 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 78 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 79 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 80 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 81 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 82 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 83 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 84 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 85 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 86 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 87 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 89 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 90 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 91 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 92 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 93 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 94 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 95 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 96 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 97 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 98 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 99 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 100 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 102 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 103 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 104 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 105 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 106 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 107 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 108 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 109 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 110 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 111 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 113 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 115 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 116 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 117 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 118 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 119 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 120 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 121 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 122 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 123 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 124 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 125 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 126 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 127 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 128 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 129 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 130 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 131 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 132 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 133 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 135 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 136 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 137 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 138 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 139 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 140 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 141 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 142 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:28:24 143 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 0:28:36 144 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:03 145 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:29:27 146 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 147 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 148 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 149 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 150 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:29:32 151 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 0:29:48 152 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:31:26 153 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 154 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 155 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:31:29 156 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:55 157 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 158 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:32:52 159 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:33:51 DNS Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team DNF Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team

Intermediate sprint - Alcoi, km. 121 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 pts 2 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 20 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 14 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 6 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 7 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 8 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 8 9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 7 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 5 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 3 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 2 15 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Coll de Rates, km. 31 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 5 pts 2 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 3 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Alto de Vall de Ebo, km. 62 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 pts 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) Alto de Tollos, km. 82.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 pts 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Pto. de Tudons, km. 148.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 pts 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain 5 (HC) Alto de Aitana, km. 193.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 10 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale-Drapac 16:15:32 2 Movistar Team 0:00:12 3 Team Sky 0:03:36 4 Team Katusha 0:05:17 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:11 6 BMC Racing Team 0:09:55 7 IAM Cycling 0:13:04 8 Orica-BikeExchange 0:16:05 9 Tinkoff Team 0:17:05 10 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:18:31 11 Lotto Soudal 0:19:00 12 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:04 13 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:00 14 Trek-Segafredo 0:24:05 15 Astana Pro Team 0:28:03 16 Direct Energie 0:42:14 17 FDJ 0:45:11 18 Lampre - Merida 19 Team Giant-Alpecin 1:07:04 20 Bora-Argon 18 21 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 Dimension Data

General classification after stage 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 80:42:36 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:23 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 0:04:08 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:04:21 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:43 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 0:08:33 7 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:18 8 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:04 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:13:17 10 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:07 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:33 12 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:57 13 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:22 14 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:19:10 15 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:05 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:37 17 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:30 18 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:38:13 19 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:29 20 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:42:01 21 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:44:27 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:56:08 23 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:57:11 24 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:59:27 25 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:02:14 26 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:02:36 27 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:03:36 28 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 1:05:03 29 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:05:47 30 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:10:56 31 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:17:52 32 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 1:21:53 33 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:23:10 34 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:32:02 35 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:32:23 36 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:32:26 37 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:33:14 38 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 1:36:20 39 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 1:36:38 40 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:38:27 41 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1:41:34 42 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:42:12 43 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1:46:10 44 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:46:37 45 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 1:48:43 46 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:49:48 47 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1:50:34 48 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:51:11 49 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 1:55:15 50 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1:59:42 51 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:00:20 52 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:03:17 53 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:03:55 54 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 2:04:21 55 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie 2:05:32 56 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2:14:24 57 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2:20:29 58 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2:26:11 59 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2:26:51 60 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 2:27:31 61 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:29:38 62 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre - Merida 2:31:23 63 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:34:32 64 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:35:44 65 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 2:36:31 66 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:37:19 67 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 2:41:47 68 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 2:45:52 69 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 2:49:16 70 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 2:50:27 71 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 3:04:11 72 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 3:04:24 73 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:04:53 74 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 3:05:50 75 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3:08:22 76 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:10:18 77 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 3:11:38 78 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:11:51 79 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:11:53 80 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 3:12:54 81 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 3:13:59 82 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 3:14:26 83 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 3:15:02 84 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:15:08 85 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:15:49 86 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 3:17:23 87 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:17:40 88 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 3:18:04 89 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:18:07 90 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3:18:09 91 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 3:18:18 92 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:19:57 93 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:20:12 94 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 3:20:41 95 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:21:32 96 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:23:02 97 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:23:49 98 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 3:24:06 99 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 3:26:05 100 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3:27:20 101 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 3:27:44 102 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3:30:01 103 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:32:41 104 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3:32:50 105 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:34:16 106 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida 3:34:56 107 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 3:35:29 108 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 3:37:19 109 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:38:33 110 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:38:58 111 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:43:38 112 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:44:21 113 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 3:46:41 114 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:47:12 115 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff Team 3:48:11 116 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 3:48:20 117 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 3:50:04 118 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 3:52:36 119 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:53:38 120 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 3:56:12 121 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:58:12 122 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 4:00:23 123 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:00:38 124 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:04:28 125 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 4:05:16 126 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:10:08 127 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:10:50 128 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha 4:12:28 129 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:14:18 130 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 4:14:33 131 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:15:53 132 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4:17:05 133 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:18:33 134 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 4:18:47 135 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 4:19:24 136 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie 4:22:58 137 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:25:03 138 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:30:40 139 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:30:56 140 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 4:32:01 141 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 4:35:05 142 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4:36:07 143 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:36:14 144 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 4:40:27 145 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 4:40:57 146 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 4:43:11 147 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 4:46:36 148 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 4:47:34 149 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 4:52:04 150 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 4:52:05 151 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 4:52:29 152 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:52:59 153 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:55:09 154 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 4:56:01 155 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 4:56:16 156 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4:59:15 157 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4:59:55 158 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 5:01:34 159 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5:07:40

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 100 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 97 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 93 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 92 5 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 75 6 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 57 7 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 56 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 56 9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 54 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 48 11 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 47 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 45 13 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 45 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 15 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 34 16 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 34 17 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 32 18 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 31 19 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 30 20 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 21 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 28 22 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 26 23 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 25 24 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 25 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 26 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 24 27 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 23 28 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 21 29 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 20 30 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 31 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 32 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 20 33 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 18 34 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 18 35 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 17 36 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 16 37 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 38 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 39 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 16 40 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 16 42 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 43 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 44 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 16 45 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 15 46 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 47 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 48 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 49 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 50 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 12 51 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 11 52 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 11 53 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 54 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 8 55 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 56 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha 8 57 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 8 58 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 59 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 60 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 7 61 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 62 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 63 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 64 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 65 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 66 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 67 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 68 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 69 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4 70 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 3 71 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 72 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2 73 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 74 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1 75 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1 76 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ -1 77 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha -2 78 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal -3 79 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal -3 80 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -4 81 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step -5 82 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac -5 83 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie -5 84 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 -5 85 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo -7 86 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling -8 87 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 -8 88 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale -8 89 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step -9 90 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team -9 91 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team -12 92 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo -13 93 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team -15 94 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 -16 95 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie -17 96 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal -17 97 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling -18 98 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -18 99 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -19 100 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ -20 101 Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA -20 102 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin -20 103 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha -20 104 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky -21 105 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha -21 106 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo -21 107 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky -22 108 Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie -22 109 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal -23 110 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling -23 111 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo -23 112 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie -23 113 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Lampre - Merida -24 114 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 -24 115 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky -24 116 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky -24 117 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie -24 118 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team -25 119 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 -25 120 Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie -25 121 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha -25 122 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ -25 123 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky -25 124 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin -25 125 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac -25 126 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange -25 127 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -25 128 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin -25 129 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo -25 130 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo -25 131 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal -25 132 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange -25 133 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team -25 134 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo -25 135 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky -25 136 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal -25 137 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -25 138 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Giant-Alpecin -25 139 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo -25 140 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step -25 141 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange -25 142 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data -25 143 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team -25 144 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida -25 145 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step -25 146 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -25 147 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data -25 148 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data -25 149 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-BikeExchange -25

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 58 pts 2 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 57 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 37 4 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 28 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 27 6 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 23 7 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 22 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 10 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 16 12 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 16 13 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 14 16 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 12 17 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 18 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 19 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 20 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 21 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 9 22 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 8 23 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 8 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 25 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 26 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 27 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 28 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 5 29 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 5 30 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 5 31 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 32 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 33 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 4 34 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 4 35 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 4 36 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 4 37 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 3 38 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 39 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 40 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 3 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 3 42 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 43 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 44 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 3 45 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 46 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 47 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 48 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 49 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 50 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 51 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 52 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 2 53 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1 54 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 1 55 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 56 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 1 57 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 58 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 1 59 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 60 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 61 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 62 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1 63 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 64 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 1 65 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 66 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 17 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 33 4 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 41 6 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 43 7 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 45 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 46 9 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 47 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 48 11 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 51 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 58 13 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 64 14 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 65 15 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 71 16 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 75 17 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 89 18 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 19 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 20 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 102 21 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 103 22 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 103 23 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 24 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 108 25 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 109 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 109 27 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 112 28 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 124 29 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 131 30 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 131 31 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 132 32 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 135 33 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 137 34 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 150 35 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 152 36 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 156 37 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 163 38 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 164 39 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 165 40 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 168 41 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 179 42 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 180 43 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 185 44 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 192 45 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 194 46 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 199 47 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 203 48 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 207 49 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 225 50 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 228 51 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 231 52 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 232 53 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 241 54 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 247 55 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 250 56 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 260 57 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo 260 58 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 284 59 Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie 295 60 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 297 61 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 300 62 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 308 63 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 329