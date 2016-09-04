Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) attacks Nairo Quintana to win stage 15

Stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana proved to be an advantageous one for Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who gained more than two minutes on his nearest rival in the overall classification Chris Froome (Team Sky).

The Colombian, along with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) attacked the race and rode into the day's breakaway, and Quintana went on to place second to stage winner Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) atop the final summit to Formigal.

Froome, who was not in the day's move, finished the stage 2:30 behind Quintana, and now sits 3:37 behind in the overall classification.

Watch the Vuelta a Espana stage 15 highlights video above.

