Vuelta a Espana stage 15 highlights - Video
Quintana gains time on Froome to Formigal summit finish
Related Articles
Vuelta a Espana: Nairo Quintana promises more battles ahead
Vuelta a Espana: Nairo Quintana deals body blow to Froome on stage 15
Vuelta a Espana: Quintana gains time on Froome in spectacular fashion
Vuelta a Espana: Contador launches decisive move on the road to Formigal
Kristoff seals Tour de Fjords victory - News Shorts
Vuelta a Espana: Team Sky reflect on disastrous stage 15
Vuelta a Espana: Froome vows to keep on fighting after stage 15 disaster
Stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana proved to be an advantageous one for Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who gained more than two minutes on his nearest rival in the overall classification Chris Froome (Team Sky).
The Colombian, along with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) attacked the race and rode into the day's breakaway, and Quintana went on to place second to stage winner Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) atop the final summit to Formigal.
Froome, who was not in the day's move, finished the stage 2:30 behind Quintana, and now sits 3:37 behind in the overall classification.
Watch the Vuelta a Espana stage 15 highlights video above.
Read more on this article:
- Vuelta a Espana: Nairo Quintana deals body blow to Froome on stage 15
- Peloton of 93 riders re-admitted to Vuelta a Espana after missing time limit
- Vuelta a Espana: Quintana gains time on Froome in spectacular fashion
- Vuelta a Espana: Contador launches decisive move on the road to Formigal
- Vuelta a Espana: Team Sky reflect on disastrous stage 15
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy