Vuelta a Espana stage 14 highlights - Video

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) on his way to winning stage 14 at the Vuelta

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) took the first Grand Tour stage win of his career on the queen stage of the Vuelta a España. The Dutchman sprinted to the mountaintop victory ahead of Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) and Egor Silin (Katusha).

Race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) tried to gain time on runner-up Chris Froome (Team Sky) but couldn't manage to shake the Briton on the final climb. Quintana still leads the Vuelta by 54 seconds over Froome and Esteban Chaves (Orica) now sits in third at 2:01, with his teammate Simon Yates a further 16 seconds back.

Watch as the queen stage 14 unfolded in the Vuelta a Espana highlights video above.