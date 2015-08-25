Dumoulin keen to seize opportunities at Vuelta a Espana

Image 1 of 6 Dutch favourite Tom Dumoulin finished fourth. Image 2 of 6 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) hits out on the final climb of stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) after finishing second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Esteban Chaves celebrates while Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) wonder what might have been (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) crashed out of the Tour de France on stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) stays in the overall race lead at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) may have arrived at the Vuelta a Espana with one eye on the World Time Trial Championships in Richmond, but lying second overall and just five seconds off the lead after four days, it would be remiss not to try to make hay while the sun shines at the end of his campaign.

It’s a philosophy that has served him well already this year, after all. Dumoulin’s season was centred on the Tour de France and he appeared on the verge of becoming the first Dutchman in the yellow jersey in 26 years only to crash and dislocate his shoulder en route to Mur de Huy on stage 3.



