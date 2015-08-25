Vuelta a Espana stage 4: finish line quotes

Image 1 of 4 Alejandro Valverde crosses the line for the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff - Saxo) wins stage 3 of the Vuelta a Espana Image 3 of 4 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)





"I knew it was Sagan on my wheel because I kept seeing his hair. I knew he was strong on these finishes but know with 200m to go I know it would be my victory today."

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo)

“It was very hot. I spent a lot of time at the front of the group with my team today. I asked Movistar if they would help with the pace setting but they weren’t interested in helping us. I was thinking about the last climb which was up and down and a very hard climb. I have to be happy with second place because a climb like this was very hard.

"To be honest I did too much at the start of the climb. Then I started to recover and was on Alejandro’s wheel but in the last few meters he just pulled away. There’s not much more I could have done. I just didn’t have the legs today.”

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge)

“The guys on the team have a lot of experience and were with me all day. In the last 60km it was fast and I was scared with the wind and it was crazy but the team put me in at the front all day. I started on the final climb near the front and the team were great with me. It was really explosive on the final climb.

"I saw at the last corner that Roche had attacked an I was in bad position but I could see him in the finale with Valverde and Sagan and they had caught him. It was close for sure."

