João Almeida abandons Tour de France during stage 9, leaves race leader Tadej Pogačar without key climbing domestique

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's João Almeida is comforted by a team staff member as he withdraws from the Tour de France on stage 9

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) abandoned the Tour de France during stage 9 on Sunday, in a huge hit to overall leader Tadej Pogačar's climbing support.

Almeida's team confirmed on social media that he could not continue due to injuries suffered in a high-speed crash on stage 7, after struggling and being dropped from the peloton.

"Despite trying his best to battle on from his stage 7 injuries, João Almeida has been forced to abandon the Tour de France 2025," read a post from UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

"The Portuguese climber bravely tried to continue the race to support his teammates, but his TDF journey comes to an end on stage 9."

Almeida showed signs of distress when he was dropped from the peloton with 120km to go in the 174km stage. Then 45km later, UAE Team Emirates-XRG sports directors confirmed over the radio that the Portuguese rider would abandon the race, as he dismounted his bike on the side of the road and moved to a team vehicle.

The 26-year-old Portuguese rider finished fourth overall at last year's Tour de France. This season, having won three WorldTour one-week stage races, he was once again set to be the key lieutenant in Pogačar's bid for a fourth yellow jersey.

Almeida suffered numerous abrasions and a fractured rib in a crash on stage 7 as several riders at the back of the lead group of overall contenders went down with 6.5km remaining.

Pogačar went on to win the stage at Mûr-de-Bretagne, with Almeida able to complete the stage in 99th, 10 minutes back.

He had survived one day in the peloton despite his injuries on Saturday, but another day in the peloton en route to Châteauroux proved too much.

Pogačar's teammates will now have to step up in the mountains, with the likes of Adam Yates and Tim Wellens moving up spots in the climbing train.

