João Almeida abandons Tour de France during stage 9, leaves race leader Tadej Pogačar without key climbing domestique

Portuguese rider forced to step off the bike during stage 9, two days after crashing at high speed

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's João Almeida is comforted by a team staff member as he withdraws from the Tour de France on stage 9 (Image credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) abandoned the Tour de France during stage 9 on Sunday, in a huge hit to overall leader Tadej Pogačar's climbing support.

Almeida's team confirmed on social media that he could not continue due to injuries suffered in a high-speed crash on stage 7, after struggling and being dropped from the peloton.

