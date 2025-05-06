Movistar ready to attack Vuelta Femenina despite TTT controversy and Cat Ferguson crash

'We had to pay the price for the errors and inefficiency throughout the bike-checking process' says team in response to stage 1 fine

SANT BOI DE LLOBREGAT SPAIN MAY 05 Liane Lippert of Germany and Team Movistar competes during the 11th La Vuelta Femenina 2025 Stage 2 a 99km stage from Molins de Rei to Sant Boi de Llobregat UCIWWT on May 05 2025 in Sant Boi de Llobregat Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Movistar will hope for success in their home stage race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite a turbulent start to the Vuelta Femenina, the Movistar team are ready to take on the remainder of their biggest home race and have hopes of overall success.

Their race got off to a controversial start when the Spanish team were fined for late arrival to the UCI commissaires' bike checks before stage 1's team time trial. Subsequent teams were then delayed, implying post-stage that Movistar were to blame, and the squad was fined 1,600 CHF for their lateness.

