La Vuelta Femenina 2025 stage 1 team time trial start times

By published

All the start times and order for the 8.1km TTT in Barcelona

VALENCIA SPAIN APRIL 28 A general view of Elynor Backstedt of The United Kingdom Brodie Chapman of Australia Elizabeth Deignan of The United Kingdom Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy Gaia Realini of Italy Amanda Spratt of Australia Ellen Van Dijk of The Netherlands and Team Lidl Trek sprint during the 10th La Vuelta Femenina 2024 Stage 1 a 16km team time trial from Valencia to Valencia UCIWWT on April 28 2024 in Valencia Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Lidl-Trek will be favourites to win again (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The 2025 Vuelta Femenina kicks off on Sunday afternoon with a now-traditional stage 1 team time trial. This year's opener takes place in the Catalonian capital of Barcelona, taking in a flat 8.1km route.

With the first red jersey of the race up for grabs, teams will be very motivated to win this, and even though the length is short so the gaps will be small, stage 1 will form the first GC ranking.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Stage 1 start order
TeamTime (CEST)
Lotto Ladies12:51:00
Eneicat-CMTeam12:54:00
BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni12:57:00
Coop-Repsol13:00:00
Cofidis13:03:00
Arkéa-B&B Hotels13:06:00
Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi13:09:00
Picnic PostNL13:12:00
Human Powered Health13:15:00
AG Insurance-Soudal13:18:00
Movistar 13:21:00
Uno-X Mobility13:24:00
Visma-Lease a Bike13:27:00
Fenix-Deceuninck13:30:00
Liv AlUla Jayco13:33:00
Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto13:36:00
EF Education-Oatly13:39:00
Lidl-Trek13:42:00
UAE Team ADQ13:45:00
SD Worx-Protime13:48:00
FDJ-Suez13:51:00
Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.