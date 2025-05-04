'It’s an honour from the team' – TTT powerhouse Ellen van Dijk rewarded with first red jersey of La Vuelta Femenina

By published

Red redemption for the Dutchwoman who crashed in the opening TTT of last year's race

BARCELONA SPAIN MAY 04 Ellen van Dijk of Netherlands and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at podium as Red Leader Jersey winner during the 11th La Vuelta Femenina 2025 Stage 1 a 81km team time trial stage from Barcelona to Barcelona UCIWWT on May 04 2025 in Barcelona Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Van Dijk donned the red jersey after Lidl-Trek won stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ellen van Dijk was all smiles on the podium after the Vuelta Femenina stage 1 team time trial, receiving a winner’s trophy and the red jersey for the GC leader after Lidl-Trek powered to the fastest time.

A year after crashing in the final corner when her team won the opening TTT in Valencia, Van Dijk could lead her team across the line in Barcelona and celebrate on Sunday afternoon.

"Last year we also won the TTT, but I had a bad crash in the last corner and had to leave the Vuelta two days later, so I didn’t have the best memories," she said.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.