La Vuelta Femenina: Lidl-Trek storm to opening team time trial victory as Ellen van Dijk takes overall lead

Ellen van Dijk leads Lidl-Trek during the opening team time trial at 11th La Vuelta Femenina 2025

Lidl-Trek repeated their 2024 success by winning the opening team time trial of La Vuelta Femenina. The team covered the 8.1km through the streets of Barcelona in 9:30 minutes, beating SD Worx-Protime and Liv-AlUla-Jayco by three seconds.

Ellen van Dijk led the Lidl-Trek team across the finish line and will wear the red leader's jersey on stage 2.

Defending champion Demi Vollering's FDJ-SUEZ team finished fourth on the day after the team lost Vittoria Guazzini to a crash around the U-turn on the course.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling