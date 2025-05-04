La Vuelta Femenina: Lidl-Trek storm to opening team time trial victory as Ellen van Dijk takes overall lead
SD Worx-Protime race into second place, Liv AlUla Jayco third at three seconds behind the winning team in Barcelona
Lidl-Trek repeated their 2024 success by winning the opening team time trial of La Vuelta Femenina. The team covered the 8.1km through the streets of Barcelona in 9:30 minutes, beating SD Worx-Protime and Liv-AlUla-Jayco by three seconds.
Ellen van Dijk led the Lidl-Trek team across the finish line and will wear the red leader's jersey on stage 2.
Defending champion Demi Vollering's FDJ-SUEZ team finished fourth on the day after the team lost Vittoria Guazzini to a crash around the U-turn on the course.
More to follow...
Results
