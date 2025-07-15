Lenny Martinez emulates grandfather Mariano with Tour de France polka dot jersey success on Bastille Day

France still waiting for first stage victory on national day since 2017, but 22-year-old climber gives home fans something to cheer in the Massif Central

While France's wait for a Tour de France stage winner on Bastille Day continued on Monday, the home nation did at least come away with a Frenchman in a leader's jersey as Lenny Martinez rode into polka dots on stage 10.

No Frenchman has won a Tour stage on July 14, France's national day, since Warren Barguil won in Foix back in 2017, but Martinez finishes the day with something for home fans to cheer.

