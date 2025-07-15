The 2028 Olympics road race is likely to clash with the Tour de France, and that could mean a headache for the entire cycling season

Time trials and road races are set to be held on July 19 and July 23, meaning the 2028 Tour could be forced to take a far earlier start date in June

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Gold medalist winner Remco Evenepoel of Team Belgium celebrates with the Eiffel Tower in the background during the Men&#039;s Road Race on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at trocadero on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel struck gold at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris (Image credit: Getty Images)

Organisers of the Los Angeles Olympics have unveiled the full schedule for all events at the 2028 Games, and the calendar throws up a major clash with the usual dates of the Tour de France.

The 2028 Olympics run from July 12 to July 30, with the men's and women's road racing events falling right in the middle of the Games.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

