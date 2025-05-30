Recommended reading

'Nobody could attack because we were already on the limit' – Giro d'Italia comes down to Colle delle Finestre after stage 19 stalemate

Carapaz and Del Toro drop the rest but finish together at Champoluc, setting up a two-man battle for overall victory

CHAMPOLUC ITALY MAY 30 LR Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team EF Education EasyPost and Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and Team UAE Team Emirates XRG Pink Leader Jersey compete in the chase group during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 19 a 166km stage from Biella to Champoluc 1574m UCIWT on May 30 2025 in Champoluc Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) race to the finish on stage 19 of the 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The battle for the Giro d'Italia is set to come down to Saturday's penultimate stage on the famous Colle delle Finestre after Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) raced together to the finish line on stage 19 in Champoluc.

Maglia rosa Del Toro was the only man able to match an attack by Carapaz with 7km to go on the 166km stage through the high Alps as the pair left behind third-placed Simon Yates (Visma-Lease A Bike) and the remainder of the GC favourites.

