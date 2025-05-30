Recommended reading

'Tomorrow will be different' – Richard Carapaz strongest attacker ahead of decisive Giro d'Italia stage 20

Ecuadorian distanced all rivals except Isaac del Toro with late move on stage 19

Richard Carapaz attacks on stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Previous overall winner Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) established himself as likely the main contender to topple Giro d'Italia leader Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), showing his aggression and strength on stage 19.

Carapaz attacked once on the penultimate climb, but was brought back, and then went again 2km from the top of the final Antagnod ascent, that time with only Del Toro able to follow.

