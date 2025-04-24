Vuelta Asturias: Steff Cras tops Marc Soler to take opening stage
TotalEnergies rider emerges as first race leader
Steff Cras (TotalEnergies) out-sprinted Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates XRG) from a two-man breakaway on the hilly opening stage from Oviedo to Llanes. Soler's teammate Alessandro Covi was third from the group behind.
The result is the first win for Cras since his junior days, and represents a major coup for his French team, beating the one of the sport's top climbers and a rider from the world's most powerful team.
The race exploded on the category 1 Alto de la Torneira, which the peloton crested with just 14.5km to go, with Cras and Soler emerging at the front. The reduced peloton crossed the line a minute behind, with Covi out-sprinting Sergio Chumil (Burgos Burpellet BH) for third.
Results
