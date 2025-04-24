Vuelta Asturias: Steff Cras tops Marc Soler to take opening stage

TotalEnergies rider emerges as first race leader

TORREDELCAMPO SPAIN FEBRUARY 20 Steff Cras of Belgium and Team TotalEnergies competes during the 71st Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol 2025 Stage 2 a 1332km stage from Alcaudete to Torredelcampo on February 20 2025 in Torredelcampo Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Steff Cras (TotalEnergies) out-sprinted Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates XRG) from a two-man breakaway on the hilly opening stage from Oviedo to Llanes. Soler's teammate Alessandro Covi was third from the group behind.

The result is the first win for Cras since his junior days, and represents a major coup for his French team, beating the one of the sport's top climbers and a rider from the world's most powerful team.

