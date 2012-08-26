Gilbert nabs Vuelta stage win in Barcelona
Rodriguez adds a few more seconds to his lead
Stage 9: Andorra - Barcelona
After a year of frustration, Philippe Gilbert finally opened his account as a BMC rider when he won stage 9 of the Vuelta a España in Barcelona, outsprinting red jersey Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha). The pair slipped clear on the climb of Montjuic in the finale, belatedly illuminating a stage that had taken the best part of 200 kilometres to ignite.
Rodriguez, a native of Barcelona, was eager to impress on home roads and he shut down an attack from Alessandro Ballan (BMC) before bounding clear of the main peloton with disarming ease on the day’s main strategic difficulty, the 3rd category Montjuic, which came just four kilometres from the finish.
The response from his rivals for overall victory was a sluggish one. Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) had attempted a speculative effort on the approach to the climb but the Spaniard – who returned from suspension in early August – didn’t have the legs to follow that effort up on Montjuic. Chris Froome (Sky) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) were similarly marked absent as Rodriguez stretched out his lead.
It was left to Gilbert and Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) to try and make up the deficit, with the Belgian eventually leaving Roche behind and inching his way across to Rodriguez’s rear wheel shortly before the summit of the one-kilometre climb. After a brief discussion on the pace-making duties at the beginning of the descent, the pair collaborated smoothly thereafter to carve up the spoils between them.
“The team’s plan was for Alessandro Ballan to attack on the steep climb and I was to wait for the sprint,” Gilbert explained afterwards. “But I realised that the climb was longer than it seemed in the roadbook. Ballan went a bit early and exploded a little, so when I saw Rodriguez up there, I knew I had to follow him. On the last 50 metres of the climb I went full gas and made it across.”
The picturesque descent from the Alto de Montjuic evoked images of the destructive discord between Freddy Maertens and Eddy Merckx at the 1973 world championships, but Gilbert and Rodriguez seemed to quickly understand that they both stood to gain from working together. “I knew he was riding more for the seconds than the win and I knew I would be faster than him in the sprint,” said Gilbert succinctly.
While Rodriguez may harbour some disappointment that he did not triumph on home roads, he had the considerable consolation of buttressing his overall lead still further. A disorganised pursuit behind meant that Froome and Contador both came home 12 seconds down, while the second-placed Rodriguez also picked up an 8-second time bonus for his troubles.
As the Vuelta enters its first rest day, Rodriguez has extended his advantage over Froome to 53 seconds, while he has a minute in hand on Contador, with Valverde a further 7 seconds back in 4th. Rodriguez may be set to struggle in Wednesday’s Pontevedra time trial, but he has prepared accordingly by diligently accumulating seconds over the course of the opening week.
Valkenburg calling
Sandwiched in between the Vuelta’s foray into the Pyrenees and the lengthy rest day transfer across northern Spain, stage 9 seemed destined from the outset to be decided wholly on the streets of Barcelona.
Inside the first kilometre of racing in Andorra, a four-man group featuring Mickael Buffaz (Cofidis), Bert-Jan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM), Javier Chacon (Andalucia) and Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Sharp) was allowed to go clear, and the quartet dutifully built up a maximum lead of around five minutes without ever threatening to stay clear for the duration.
The break was duly swept up inside the final 25 kilometres thanks to the efforts of a coalition of teams, including Rabobank, Argos-Shimano and BMC, before Katusha began to flex their collective muscle in support of Joaquim Rodriguez in the finale.
As was the case in Andorra on Saturday, and indeed, for much of the 2012 season, Team Sky attempted to take over as the road began to climb on the approach to Montjuic, but their rhythm was upset by Contador’s surprise attack. Although Richie Porte snuffed that move out, the scene was set for aggression on Montjuic, and it was Rodriguez and Gilbert who emerged as the strongest.
For Gilbert, the win comes as something of a liberation after a torrid campaign. Winner of 18 races last season, there has been an inexplicably large gulf between Gilbert’s levels of performance in 2011 and 2012.
“It’s been one year since I last won and I’m very happy to win with BMC,” he said. “It’s a special victory because I had a hard season and I had a lot of criticism from the Belgian press. I never answered but I kept fighting from the beginning of the season to bring the shape back.”
After finding a spark of form on Montjuic, Gilbert will hope to stoke the flames still further as he builds to the world championships in Valkenburg in four weeks’ time. He may yet find Joaquim Rodriguez among his rivals there, although for now, the Catalan has more immediately pressing matters at hand.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4:45:28
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:12
|9
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|15
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|17
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|20
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|23
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|24
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|25
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|27
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|29
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|34
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|36
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|38
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|41
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|42
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|43
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|44
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|45
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|46
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|47
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|48
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|50
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|51
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|53
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|54
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|55
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|56
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|57
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:34
|58
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:41
|59
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|60
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|61
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|62
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:49
|64
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:00:56
|65
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:58
|66
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:04
|67
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|70
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|73
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|74
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|76
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|78
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|79
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|80
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|81
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|82
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|83
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:33
|84
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:35
|85
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|86
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:39
|88
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|89
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:51
|90
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:11
|91
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:02:20
|92
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|93
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|95
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|96
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|97
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|98
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|99
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|100
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|101
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|102
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|103
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|104
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:29
|105
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|106
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:40
|108
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:50
|109
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:02:54
|110
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|111
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|112
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|113
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|114
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|115
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|116
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|117
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|118
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|119
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|120
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|122
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|123
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|124
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|125
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:03:14
|127
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:32
|128
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|129
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:03:56
|130
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|131
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|132
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|134
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|135
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|136
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|137
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|138
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|139
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|141
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|142
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|143
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|144
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|145
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|146
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:11
|147
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:04:17
|148
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:04:41
|149
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:11
|150
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|151
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|152
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|153
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|154
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:06:29
|155
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:06:36
|156
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|157
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:41
|158
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|159
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:49
|160
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|161
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:59
|162
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|164
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|165
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|166
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|167
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|168
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|169
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|170
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|171
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|172
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|173
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|174
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|175
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|176
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|177
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|178
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|179
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:22
|180
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|181
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|182
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:08:35
|183
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:38
|184
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|185
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|186
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|187
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:44
|188
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|189
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|190
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|191
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|192
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|193
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:09:06
|194
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|3
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|4
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|12
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|8
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|9
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|10
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|11
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|4
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|pts
|2
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|pts
|2
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|14:16:48
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Radioshack - Nissan
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:12
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|11
|Garmin - Sharp
|12
|Caja Rural
|0:00:28
|13
|FDJ - Big Mat
|0:00:38
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:41
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:58
|16
|SKY Procycling
|0:01:04
|17
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:01:41
|18
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:01:56
|19
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:02:58
|20
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:04:19
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|0:05:46
|22
|Andalucia
|0:15:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|34:44:55
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:53
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:00
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:07
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:08
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:34
|8
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:07
|9
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|11
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:40
|12
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:03:54
|15
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:58
|16
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:00
|17
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:02
|18
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:29
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:04:32
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:24
|21
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:45
|22
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:50
|23
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:03
|24
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:00
|25
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:07:07
|26
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:17
|27
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:20
|28
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:08:03
|29
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:22
|30
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:25
|31
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:55
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:11:33
|33
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:11:59
|34
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:09
|35
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:12:18
|36
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:21
|37
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:20
|38
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:15:09
|39
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:15:21
|40
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:52
|41
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:16:27
|42
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:17:43
|43
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:18:51
|44
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:19:13
|45
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:19:36
|46
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:21:42
|47
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:22:13
|48
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:23:20
|49
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:44
|50
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:59
|51
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:06
|52
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:25:44
|53
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:33
|54
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:02
|55
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:54
|56
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:10
|57
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:09
|58
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:31:22
|59
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:31:45
|60
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:33:11
|61
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:34:26
|62
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:34:39
|63
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:34:40
|64
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:34:44
|65
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:34:48
|66
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:35:12
|67
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:35:21
|68
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:35:39
|69
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:35:51
|70
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:57
|71
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:42
|72
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:37:05
|73
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:37:19
|74
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:37:35
|75
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:37:47
|76
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:37:48
|77
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:38:21
|78
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:38:28
|79
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:39:01
|80
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:39:28
|81
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:04
|82
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:05
|83
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:40:26
|84
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:56
|85
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:41:16
|86
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:41:55
|87
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:42:40
|88
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:44:07
|89
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:44:15
|90
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:44:34
|91
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:45:18
|92
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:45:37
|93
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:46:03
|94
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:11
|95
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:22
|96
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:46:38
|97
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:46:39
|98
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:48:17
|99
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:48:44
|100
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:48:46
|101
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:48:54
|102
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:03
|103
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:49:49
|104
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|0:50:11
|105
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:26
|106
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:50:56
|107
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:51:42
|108
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:52:00
|109
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:52:04
|110
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:52:13
|111
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:52:18
|112
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:52:24
|113
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:52:36
|114
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:52:51
|115
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:53:03
|116
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:53:13
|117
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:53:22
|118
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:53:27
|119
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:53:34
|120
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|0:53:43
|121
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:53:59
|122
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:54:31
|123
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:44
|124
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:55:56
|125
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:55:57
|126
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:39
|127
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:57:28
|128
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:57:32
|129
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:57:38
|130
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:57:59
|131
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|132
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:58:31
|133
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:58:35
|134
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:58:53
|135
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:57
|136
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:37
|137
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:40
|138
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:00:06
|139
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|1:00:39
|140
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:00:51
|141
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|1:01:27
|142
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:02:33
|143
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:02:57
|144
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|1:03:11
|145
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:03:13
|146
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|1:03:22
|147
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:03:48
|148
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:03:52
|149
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:04:07
|150
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:04:44
|151
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:04:52
|152
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:04:54
|153
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:05:04
|154
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:05:54
|155
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:05:56
|156
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:07:55
|157
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|158
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:08:25
|159
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:08:26
|160
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:08:40
|161
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:09:27
|162
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:10:21
|163
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:10:28
|164
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:10:44
|165
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:10:53
|166
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:11:26
|167
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:11:34
|168
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:12:06
|169
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:12:27
|170
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:12:31
|171
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:12:51
|172
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:13:24
|173
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|1:13:49
|174
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:14:01
|175
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|1:14:12
|176
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:14:13
|177
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:14:33
|178
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:14:47
|179
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:15:08
|180
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:15:56
|181
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:15:57
|182
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:16:35
|183
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|1:16:55
|184
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|1:17:09
|185
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:17:41
|186
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:19:01
|187
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:19:34
|188
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:19:55
|189
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:21:07
|190
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:22:06
|191
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:28:31
|192
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|1:30:15
|193
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1:32:51
|194
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:38:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|85
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|76
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|51
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|50
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|47
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|46
|8
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|45
|9
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|41
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|37
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|12
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|30
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|24
|15
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|16
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|20
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|21
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|19
|22
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|23
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|24
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|17
|25
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|26
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|27
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|28
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|29
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|15
|30
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|31
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|32
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|33
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|34
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|12
|35
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|12
|36
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|37
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|11
|38
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|39
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|10
|40
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|41
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|42
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|43
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|44
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|8
|45
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|46
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|8
|47
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|48
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|49
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|50
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|51
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|52
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|53
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|54
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|55
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|6
|56
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|57
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|5
|58
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|59
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|60
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|61
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|62
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|63
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|64
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|65
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|66
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|67
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|68
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|69
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|2
|70
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|71
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2
|72
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2
|73
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|74
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|75
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|76
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|1
|77
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|17
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|16
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|8
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|10
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|11
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|12
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|13
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|17
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3
|18
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|19
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|20
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|22
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|23
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|24
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|25
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|26
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|27
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|17
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|44
|7
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|73
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|88
|9
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|90
|10
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|91
|11
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|12
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|100
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|118
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|128
|15
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|162
|16
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|182
|17
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|191
|18
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|192
|19
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|204
|20
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|218
|21
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|237
|22
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|263
|23
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|268
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|103:45:24
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:27
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:03:26
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:03:43
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:05:35
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:40
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|0:09:12
|8
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:09:32
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:40
|10
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:25
|11
|Caja Rural
|0:14:32
|12
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:21:41
|13
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:30:58
|14
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:35:35
|15
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:40:29
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:40:58
|17
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:49:20
|18
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:52:22
|19
|FDJ - Big Mat
|1:03:36
|20
|Team Argos - Shimano
|1:07:54
|21
|Andalucia
|1:24:03
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|1:45:55
