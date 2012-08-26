Trending

Gilbert nabs Vuelta stage win in Barcelona

Rodriguez adds a few more seconds to his lead

Image 1 of 32

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins the sprint over Joaquim Rodriguez

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins the sprint over Joaquim Rodriguez
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 32

Valverde gained a few seconds at the finish

Valverde gained a few seconds at the finish
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 3 of 32

The peloton begins to chase

The peloton begins to chase
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 4 of 32

The peloton on stage 9 of the Vuelta

The peloton on stage 9 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 5 of 32

Gilbert is interviewed after his win in Spain

Gilbert is interviewed after his win in Spain
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 6 of 32

Philippe GIlbert describes his first win of 2012

Philippe GIlbert describes his first win of 2012
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 7 of 32

Gilbert picks up his lunch

Gilbert picks up his lunch
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 8 of 32

The feedzone in the Vuelta

The feedzone in the Vuelta
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 9 of 32

Gilbert and Rodriguez worked well together into Barcelona

Gilbert and Rodriguez worked well together into Barcelona
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 32

Contador and Froome get their food

Contador and Froome get their food
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 11 of 32

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 12 of 32

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 13 of 32

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 14 of 32

Phlippe Gilbert (BMC) on the podium in Barcelona

Phlippe Gilbert (BMC) on the podium in Barcelona
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 32

Philppe Gilbert (BMC) wins in Spain

Philppe Gilbert (BMC) wins in Spain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 32

Kisses for Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Kisses for Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 32

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins stage 9 of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins stage 9 of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 32

Gilbert and Rodriguez escaped from the bunch on the run to Barcelona

Gilbert and Rodriguez escaped from the bunch on the run to Barcelona
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 32

Mountains leader Alejandro Valverde heads to the podium

Mountains leader Alejandro Valverde heads to the podium
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 20 of 32

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium in Barcelona

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium in Barcelona
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 21 of 32

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the Vuelta lead after stage 9 in Barcelona

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the Vuelta lead after stage 9 in Barcelona
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 22 of 32

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) celebrates his first win of 2012 in Barcelona

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) celebrates his first win of 2012 in Barcelona
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 23 of 32

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 24 of 32

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins the Vuelta stage to Barcelona

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins the Vuelta stage to Barcelona
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 25 of 32

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins the sprint over Joaquim Rodriguez

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins the sprint over Joaquim Rodriguez
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 32

The stage win in Barcelona was a turning point in Gilbert's dismal 2012 season

The stage win in Barcelona was a turning point in Gilbert's dismal 2012 season
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 32

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 32

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 32

Philippe Gilbert and Joaquim Rodriguez shake hands after a job well done

Philippe Gilbert and Joaquim Rodriguez shake hands after a job well done
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 30 of 32

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins the sprint over Purito Rodriguez

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins the sprint over Purito Rodriguez
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 31 of 32

The first win of the 2012 season for Philippe Gilbert came in the Vuelta stage to Barcelona

The first win of the 2012 season for Philippe Gilbert came in the Vuelta stage to Barcelona
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 32 of 32

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins stage 8 of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins stage 8 of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

After a year of frustration, Philippe Gilbert finally opened his account as a BMC rider when he won stage 9 of the Vuelta a España in Barcelona, outsprinting red jersey Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha). The pair slipped clear on the climb of Montjuic in the finale, belatedly illuminating a stage that had taken the best part of 200 kilometres to ignite.

Rodriguez, a native of Barcelona, was eager to impress on home roads and he shut down an attack from Alessandro Ballan (BMC) before bounding clear of the main peloton with disarming ease on the day’s main strategic difficulty, the 3rd category Montjuic, which came just four kilometres from the finish.

The response from his rivals for overall victory was a sluggish one. Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) had attempted a speculative effort on the approach to the climb but the Spaniard – who returned from suspension in early August – didn’t have the legs to follow that effort up on Montjuic. Chris Froome (Sky) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) were similarly marked absent as Rodriguez stretched out his lead.

It was left to Gilbert and Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) to try and make up the deficit, with the Belgian eventually leaving Roche behind and inching his way across to Rodriguez’s rear wheel shortly before the summit of the one-kilometre climb. After a brief discussion on the pace-making duties at the beginning of the descent, the pair collaborated smoothly thereafter to carve up the spoils between them.

“The team’s plan was for Alessandro Ballan to attack on the steep climb and I was to wait for the sprint,” Gilbert explained afterwards. “But I realised that the climb was longer than it seemed in the roadbook. Ballan went a bit early and exploded a little, so when I saw Rodriguez up there, I knew I had to follow him. On the last 50 metres of the climb I went full gas and made it across.”

The picturesque descent from the Alto de Montjuic evoked images of the destructive discord between Freddy Maertens and Eddy Merckx at the 1973 world championships, but Gilbert and Rodriguez seemed to quickly understand that they both stood to gain from working together. “I knew he was riding more for the seconds than the win and I knew I would be faster than him in the sprint,” said Gilbert succinctly.

While Rodriguez may harbour some disappointment that he did not triumph on home roads, he had the considerable consolation of buttressing his overall lead still further. A disorganised pursuit behind meant that Froome and Contador both came home 12 seconds down, while the second-placed Rodriguez also picked up an 8-second time bonus for his troubles.

As the Vuelta enters its first rest day, Rodriguez has extended his advantage over Froome to 53 seconds, while he has a minute in hand on Contador, with Valverde a further 7 seconds back in 4th. Rodriguez may be set to struggle in Wednesday’s Pontevedra time trial, but he has prepared accordingly by diligently accumulating seconds over the course of the opening week.

Valkenburg calling

Sandwiched in between the Vuelta’s foray into the Pyrenees and the lengthy rest day transfer across northern Spain, stage 9 seemed destined from the outset to be decided wholly on the streets of Barcelona.

Inside the first kilometre of racing in Andorra, a four-man group featuring Mickael Buffaz (Cofidis), Bert-Jan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM), Javier Chacon (Andalucia) and Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Sharp) was allowed to go clear, and the quartet dutifully built up a maximum lead of around five minutes without ever threatening to stay clear for the duration.

The break was duly swept up inside the final 25 kilometres thanks to the efforts of a coalition of teams, including Rabobank, Argos-Shimano and BMC, before Katusha began to flex their collective muscle in support of Joaquim Rodriguez in the finale.

As was the case in Andorra on Saturday, and indeed, for much of the 2012 season, Team Sky attempted to take over as the road began to climb on the approach to Montjuic, but their rhythm was upset by Contador’s surprise attack. Although Richie Porte snuffed that move out, the scene was set for aggression on Montjuic, and it was Rodriguez and Gilbert who emerged as the strongest.

For Gilbert, the win comes as something of a liberation after a torrid campaign. Winner of 18 races last season, there has been an inexplicably large gulf between Gilbert’s levels of performance in 2011 and 2012.

“It’s been one year since I last won and I’m very happy to win with BMC,” he said. “It’s a special victory because I had a hard season and I had a lot of criticism from the Belgian press. I never answered but I kept fighting from the beginning of the season to bring the shape back.”

After finding a spark of form on Montjuic, Gilbert will hope to stoke the flames still further as he builds to the world championships in Valkenburg in four weeks’ time. He may yet find Joaquim Rodriguez among his rivals there, although for now, the Catalan has more immediately pressing matters at hand.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:45:28
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:07
4Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
8Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:12
9Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
10Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
11Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
12Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
15Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
17Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
18Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
19Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
20Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
22Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
23Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
24Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
25Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
26Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
27Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
29Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
33Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
34Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
35Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
36Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
37Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
38Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
41Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
42Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
43Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
44Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
45Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
46Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
47Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
48Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
49Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
50Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
51Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
52Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
53Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
54Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
55David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
56Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
57Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:34
58Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:41
59Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
60Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
61Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:47
62Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:49
64Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:00:56
65Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:58
66Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:01:04
67Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
68Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
69Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
70Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
72Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
73Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
74Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
75Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
76Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
77Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
78Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
79Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
80Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
81Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
82Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
83Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:33
84Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:01:35
85Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
86Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
87Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:39
88Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
89Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:51
90Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:02:11
91Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:02:20
92Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
93Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
94Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
95Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
96Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
97William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
98John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
99Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
100Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
101Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
102Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
103Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
104Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:29
105Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:02:36
106Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
107Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:40
108Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:50
109Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:02:54
110Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
111Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
112Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
113Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
114Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
115Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
116Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
117Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
118Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
119Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
120Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
121Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
122Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
123Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
124Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
125Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
126Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:03:14
127Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:32
128Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
129Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:03:56
130Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
131Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
132Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
133Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
134Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
135Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
136Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
137Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
138Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
139Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
140Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
141Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
142Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
143Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
144Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
145Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
146Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:11
147Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:04:17
148Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge0:04:41
149Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:11
150Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
151Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
152Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
153Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
154Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:06:29
155Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:06:36
156Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
157Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:41
158Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
159Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:49
160Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
161Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:59
162Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
163David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
164Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
165Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
166Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
167Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
168Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
169Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
170Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
171Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
172Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
173Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
174John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
175Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
176Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
177Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
178Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
179Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:22
180Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
181Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
182Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:08:35
183Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:38
184Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
185Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
186Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
187Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:44
188Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
189Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
190Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
191Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
192Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
193Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:09:06
194Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:20

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team25pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team20
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
4Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team14
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan12
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat9
8Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
9Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team7
10Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
11Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD4
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
14Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2

Sprint 1 - Cardona, km. 96
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4pts
2Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2
3Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia1

Sprint 2 - Martorell, km. 162
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4pts
2Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2
3Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia1

Mountain 1 - Alto de la Collada de Clarà (Cat. 3) km. 71
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Montjuic (Cat. 3) km. 193
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team2
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team14:16:48
2BMC Racing Team
3Movistar Team0:00:09
4Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Radioshack - Nissan
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:12
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Rabobank Cycling Team
9Lotto Belisol Team
10Omega Pharma - Quickstep
11Garmin - Sharp
12Caja Rural0:00:28
13FDJ - Big Mat0:00:38
14Lampre - ISD0:00:41
15Astana Pro Team0:00:58
16SKY Procycling0:01:04
17Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:01:41
18Liquigas - Cannondale0:01:56
19Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:02:58
20Team Argos - Shimano0:04:19
21Orica Greenedge0:05:46
22Andalucia0:15:13

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team34:44:55
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:53
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:01:00
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:07
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:01
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:08
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:34
8Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:07
9Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:18
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:27
11Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:03:40
12Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:03:43
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:03:54
15Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:03:58
16Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:04:00
17Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:02
18Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:29
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:04:32
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:24
21Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:05:45
22Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:50
23Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:03
24Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:00
25Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:07:07
26Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:17
27Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:20
28Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:08:03
29Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:08:22
30Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:25
31Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:55
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:11:33
33Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:11:59
34Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:09
35Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:12:18
36Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:12:21
37Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:20
38Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:15:09
39Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:15:21
40Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:52
41Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:16:27
42Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:17:43
43Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:51
44Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:19:13
45Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:19:36
46Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:21:42
47Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:22:13
48Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:23:20
49Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:23:44
50Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:24:59
51Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:06
52Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:25:44
53John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:33
54Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:28:02
55Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:28:54
56Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:29:10
57Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:31:09
58Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:31:22
59Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:31:45
60Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:33:11
61Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:34:26
62Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:34:39
63Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:34:40
64Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:34:44
65Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:34:48
66Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:35:12
67Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:35:21
68Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:35:39
69Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:35:51
70Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:35:57
71Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:36:42
72Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:37:05
73Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:37:19
74Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:37:35
75Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:37:47
76Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:37:48
77Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:38:21
78David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:38:28
79Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:39:01
80Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:28
81Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:40:04
82Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:05
83Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:40:26
84Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:40:56
85Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:41:16
86Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:41:55
87Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:42:40
88Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:44:07
89Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:44:15
90Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:44:34
91Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:45:18
92Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:45:37
93Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:46:03
94Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:11
95Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:46:22
96Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:46:38
97Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:46:39
98Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:48:17
99Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:48:44
100Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:48:46
101Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:48:54
102Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:03
103Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:49:49
104Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia0:50:11
105Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:50:26
106Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:50:56
107Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:51:42
108Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:52:00
109Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:52:04
110Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:52:13
111Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:52:18
112Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:52:24
113Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:52:36
114Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:52:51
115Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:53:03
116Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge0:53:13
117Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:53:22
118Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:53:27
119Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:53:34
120Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia0:53:43
121Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:53:59
122Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:54:31
123Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:55:44
124Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:55:56
125Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:55:57
126Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:56:39
127Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge0:57:28
128Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:57:32
129Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:57:38
130Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:57:59
131Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
132Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:58:31
133Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:58:35
134Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:58:53
135Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:57
136Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:59:37
137Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:59:40
138Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team1:00:06
139John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano1:00:39
140Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:00:51
141Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team1:01:27
142David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:02:33
143Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:02:57
144Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp1:03:11
145Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat1:03:13
146Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia1:03:22
147Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:03:48
148Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team1:03:52
149Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan1:04:07
150Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:04:44
151Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:04:52
152Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:04:54
153Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:05:04
154William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:05:54
155Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:05:56
156Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:07:55
157Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
158Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:08:25
159Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:08:26
160Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:08:40
161Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:09:27
162Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:10:21
163Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan1:10:28
164Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:10:44
165Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:10:53
166Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1:11:26
167Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:11:34
168Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:12:06
169Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team1:12:27
170Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:12:31
171Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:12:51
172Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:13:24
173Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia1:13:49
174Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:14:01
175Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team1:14:12
176Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:14:13
177Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:14:33
178Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:14:47
179Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling1:15:08
180Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge1:15:56
181Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:15:57
182Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:16:35
183Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural1:16:55
184Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural1:17:09
185Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:17:41
186Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:19:01
187Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:19:34
188Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:19:55
189Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural1:21:07
190Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural1:22:06
191Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1:28:31
192Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano1:30:15
193Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1:32:51
194Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team1:38:13

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team85pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano76
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team76
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling51
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan50
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale47
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank46
8Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge45
9Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team41
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat37
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team30
12Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge30
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale30
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team24
15Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling24
16Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale22
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20
18Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
19Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
20Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi19
21Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team19
22Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team18
23Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
24Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD17
25Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale17
26Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
27Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
28Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
29Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp15
30Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
31Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural14
32Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
33Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia12
34Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling12
35Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural12
36Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
37Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD11
38Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
39Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan10
40Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team10
41Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp10
42Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
43Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
44Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team8
45Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team8
46Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team8
47Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
48Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
49Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team8
50Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
51Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
52Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp7
53Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
54Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan6
55Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team6
56Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural6
57Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling5
58Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
59Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat4
60Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia4
61Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team4
62Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
63Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
64Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural2
65Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2
66Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
67Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
68Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2
69Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge2
70Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia2
71Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2
72Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2
73Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan1
74Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia1
75Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1
76Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge1
77Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team21pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team17
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge16
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team11
5Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank8
8Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling6
10Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia5
11Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
12Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia4
13Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia4
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
15Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale3
17Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3
18Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural2
19Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
20Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
22Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
23Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural2
24Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team1
25Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
26Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1
27Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team4pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team8
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling15
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank17
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale36
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team44
7Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural73
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team88
9Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne90
10Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne91
11Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team97
12Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge100
13Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep118
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team128
15Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team162
16Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team182
17Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia191
18Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge192
19Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia204
20Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia218
21Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team237
22Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team263
23Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural268

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team103:45:24
2AG2R La Mondiale0:02:27
3Sky Procycling0:03:26
4Katusha Team0:03:43
5Movistar Team0:05:35
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:40
7Lampre - ISD0:09:12
8Radioshack - Nissan0:09:32
9Astana Pro Team0:12:40
10Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:25
11Caja Rural0:14:32
12Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:21:41
13Garmin - Sharp0:30:58
14Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:35:35
15Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:40:29
16BMC Racing Team0:40:58
17Liquigas - Cannondale0:49:20
18Lotto Belisol Team0:52:22
19FDJ - Big Mat1:03:36
20Team Argos - Shimano1:07:54
21Andalucia1:24:03
22Orica Greenedge1:45:55

 

Latest on Cyclingnews