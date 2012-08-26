Image 1 of 32 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins the sprint over Joaquim Rodriguez (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 32 Valverde gained a few seconds at the finish (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 3 of 32 The peloton begins to chase (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 4 of 32 The peloton on stage 9 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 5 of 32 Gilbert is interviewed after his win in Spain (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 6 of 32 Philippe GIlbert describes his first win of 2012 (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 7 of 32 Gilbert picks up his lunch (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 8 of 32 The feedzone in the Vuelta (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 9 of 32 Gilbert and Rodriguez worked well together into Barcelona (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 32 Contador and Froome get their food (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 11 of 32 (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 12 of 32 (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 13 of 32 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 14 of 32 Phlippe Gilbert (BMC) on the podium in Barcelona (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 32 Philppe Gilbert (BMC) wins in Spain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 32 Kisses for Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 32 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins stage 9 of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 32 Gilbert and Rodriguez escaped from the bunch on the run to Barcelona (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 32 Mountains leader Alejandro Valverde heads to the podium (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 20 of 32 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium in Barcelona (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 21 of 32 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the Vuelta lead after stage 9 in Barcelona (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 22 of 32 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) celebrates his first win of 2012 in Barcelona (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 23 of 32 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 24 of 32 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins the Vuelta stage to Barcelona (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 25 of 32 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins the sprint over Joaquim Rodriguez (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 32 The stage win in Barcelona was a turning point in Gilbert's dismal 2012 season (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 32 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 32 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 32 Philippe Gilbert and Joaquim Rodriguez shake hands after a job well done (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 30 of 32 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins the sprint over Purito Rodriguez (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 31 of 32 The first win of the 2012 season for Philippe Gilbert came in the Vuelta stage to Barcelona (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 32 of 32 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins stage 8 of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

After a year of frustration, Philippe Gilbert finally opened his account as a BMC rider when he won stage 9 of the Vuelta a España in Barcelona, outsprinting red jersey Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha). The pair slipped clear on the climb of Montjuic in the finale, belatedly illuminating a stage that had taken the best part of 200 kilometres to ignite.

Rodriguez, a native of Barcelona, was eager to impress on home roads and he shut down an attack from Alessandro Ballan (BMC) before bounding clear of the main peloton with disarming ease on the day’s main strategic difficulty, the 3rd category Montjuic, which came just four kilometres from the finish.

The response from his rivals for overall victory was a sluggish one. Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) had attempted a speculative effort on the approach to the climb but the Spaniard – who returned from suspension in early August – didn’t have the legs to follow that effort up on Montjuic. Chris Froome (Sky) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) were similarly marked absent as Rodriguez stretched out his lead.

It was left to Gilbert and Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) to try and make up the deficit, with the Belgian eventually leaving Roche behind and inching his way across to Rodriguez’s rear wheel shortly before the summit of the one-kilometre climb. After a brief discussion on the pace-making duties at the beginning of the descent, the pair collaborated smoothly thereafter to carve up the spoils between them.

“The team’s plan was for Alessandro Ballan to attack on the steep climb and I was to wait for the sprint,” Gilbert explained afterwards. “But I realised that the climb was longer than it seemed in the roadbook. Ballan went a bit early and exploded a little, so when I saw Rodriguez up there, I knew I had to follow him. On the last 50 metres of the climb I went full gas and made it across.”

The picturesque descent from the Alto de Montjuic evoked images of the destructive discord between Freddy Maertens and Eddy Merckx at the 1973 world championships, but Gilbert and Rodriguez seemed to quickly understand that they both stood to gain from working together. “I knew he was riding more for the seconds than the win and I knew I would be faster than him in the sprint,” said Gilbert succinctly.

While Rodriguez may harbour some disappointment that he did not triumph on home roads, he had the considerable consolation of buttressing his overall lead still further. A disorganised pursuit behind meant that Froome and Contador both came home 12 seconds down, while the second-placed Rodriguez also picked up an 8-second time bonus for his troubles.

As the Vuelta enters its first rest day, Rodriguez has extended his advantage over Froome to 53 seconds, while he has a minute in hand on Contador, with Valverde a further 7 seconds back in 4th. Rodriguez may be set to struggle in Wednesday’s Pontevedra time trial, but he has prepared accordingly by diligently accumulating seconds over the course of the opening week.

Valkenburg calling

Sandwiched in between the Vuelta’s foray into the Pyrenees and the lengthy rest day transfer across northern Spain, stage 9 seemed destined from the outset to be decided wholly on the streets of Barcelona.

Inside the first kilometre of racing in Andorra, a four-man group featuring Mickael Buffaz (Cofidis), Bert-Jan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM), Javier Chacon (Andalucia) and Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Sharp) was allowed to go clear, and the quartet dutifully built up a maximum lead of around five minutes without ever threatening to stay clear for the duration.

The break was duly swept up inside the final 25 kilometres thanks to the efforts of a coalition of teams, including Rabobank, Argos-Shimano and BMC, before Katusha began to flex their collective muscle in support of Joaquim Rodriguez in the finale.

As was the case in Andorra on Saturday, and indeed, for much of the 2012 season, Team Sky attempted to take over as the road began to climb on the approach to Montjuic, but their rhythm was upset by Contador’s surprise attack. Although Richie Porte snuffed that move out, the scene was set for aggression on Montjuic, and it was Rodriguez and Gilbert who emerged as the strongest.

For Gilbert, the win comes as something of a liberation after a torrid campaign. Winner of 18 races last season, there has been an inexplicably large gulf between Gilbert’s levels of performance in 2011 and 2012.

“It’s been one year since I last won and I’m very happy to win with BMC,” he said. “It’s a special victory because I had a hard season and I had a lot of criticism from the Belgian press. I never answered but I kept fighting from the beginning of the season to bring the shape back.”

After finding a spark of form on Montjuic, Gilbert will hope to stoke the flames still further as he builds to the world championships in Valkenburg in four weeks’ time. He may yet find Joaquim Rodriguez among his rivals there, although for now, the Catalan has more immediately pressing matters at hand.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4:45:28 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:07 4 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:12 9 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 10 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 15 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 17 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 18 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 20 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 23 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 24 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 25 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 27 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 29 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 34 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 36 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 37 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 38 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 41 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 42 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 43 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 44 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 45 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 46 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 47 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 48 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 50 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 51 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 52 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 53 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 54 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 55 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 56 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 57 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:34 58 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:41 59 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 60 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 61 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:47 62 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:49 64 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:00:56 65 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:58 66 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:01:04 67 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 68 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 69 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 70 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 73 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 74 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 75 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 76 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 77 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 78 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 79 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 80 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 81 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 82 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 83 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:33 84 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:01:35 85 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 86 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 87 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:39 88 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 89 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:51 90 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:02:11 91 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:02:20 92 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 93 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 95 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 96 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 97 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 98 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 99 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 100 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 101 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 102 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 103 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 104 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:29 105 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:02:36 106 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 107 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:40 108 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:50 109 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:02:54 110 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 111 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 112 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 113 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 114 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 115 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 116 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 117 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 118 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 119 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 120 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 121 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 122 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 123 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 124 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 125 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:03:14 127 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:32 128 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 129 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:03:56 130 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 131 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 132 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 133 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 134 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 135 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 136 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 137 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 138 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 139 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 141 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 142 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 143 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 144 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 145 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 146 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:11 147 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:04:17 148 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 0:04:41 149 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:11 150 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 151 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 152 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 153 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 154 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:06:29 155 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:06:36 156 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 157 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:41 158 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 159 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:49 160 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 161 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:59 162 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 163 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 164 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 165 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 166 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 167 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 168 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 169 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 170 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 171 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 172 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 173 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 174 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 175 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 176 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 177 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 178 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 179 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:22 180 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 181 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 182 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:08:35 183 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:38 184 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 185 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 186 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 187 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:44 188 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 189 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 190 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 191 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 192 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 193 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:09:06 194 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:20

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 20 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 4 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 14 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 12 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 9 8 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 9 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 10 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 11 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 4 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 14 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2

Sprint 1 - Cardona, km. 96 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 pts 2 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 1

Sprint 2 - Martorell, km. 162 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 pts 2 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de la Collada de Clarà (Cat. 3) km. 71 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Montjuic (Cat. 3) km. 193 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 2 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha Team 14:16:48 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Movistar Team 0:00:09 4 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Radioshack - Nissan 6 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:12 7 AG2R La Mondiale 8 Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Lotto Belisol Team 10 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 11 Garmin - Sharp 12 Caja Rural 0:00:28 13 FDJ - Big Mat 0:00:38 14 Lampre - ISD 0:00:41 15 Astana Pro Team 0:00:58 16 SKY Procycling 0:01:04 17 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 0:01:41 18 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:01:56 19 Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:02:58 20 Team Argos - Shimano 0:04:19 21 Orica Greenedge 0:05:46 22 Andalucia 0:15:13

General classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 34:44:55 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:53 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:01:00 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:07 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:01 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:08 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:34 8 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:07 9 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:18 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:27 11 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:03:40 12 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:03:43 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:03:54 15 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:03:58 16 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:04:00 17 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:02 18 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:29 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:04:32 20 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:24 21 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:05:45 22 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:50 23 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:03 24 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:00 25 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:07:07 26 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:17 27 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:20 28 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:08:03 29 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:08:22 30 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:25 31 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:55 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:11:33 33 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:11:59 34 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:09 35 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:12:18 36 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:12:21 37 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:20 38 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:15:09 39 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:15:21 40 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:52 41 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:16:27 42 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:17:43 43 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:18:51 44 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:19:13 45 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:19:36 46 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:21:42 47 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:22:13 48 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:23:20 49 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:23:44 50 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:24:59 51 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:06 52 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:25:44 53 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:33 54 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:28:02 55 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:28:54 56 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:29:10 57 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:31:09 58 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:31:22 59 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:31:45 60 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:33:11 61 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:34:26 62 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:34:39 63 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:34:40 64 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:34:44 65 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:34:48 66 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:35:12 67 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:35:21 68 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:35:39 69 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:35:51 70 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:35:57 71 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:36:42 72 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:37:05 73 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:37:19 74 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:37:35 75 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:37:47 76 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:37:48 77 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:38:21 78 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 0:38:28 79 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:39:01 80 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:28 81 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:40:04 82 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:05 83 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:40:26 84 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:40:56 85 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:41:16 86 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:41:55 87 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:42:40 88 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:44:07 89 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:44:15 90 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:44:34 91 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:45:18 92 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:45:37 93 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:46:03 94 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:11 95 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:46:22 96 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:46:38 97 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:46:39 98 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:48:17 99 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 0:48:44 100 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:48:46 101 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:48:54 102 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:03 103 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 0:49:49 104 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 0:50:11 105 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:50:26 106 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:50:56 107 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:51:42 108 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:52:00 109 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:52:04 110 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:52:13 111 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:52:18 112 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:52:24 113 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:52:36 114 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:52:51 115 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:53:03 116 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 0:53:13 117 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:53:22 118 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:53:27 119 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:53:34 120 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 0:53:43 121 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:53:59 122 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:54:31 123 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:55:44 124 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:55:56 125 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:55:57 126 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:56:39 127 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 0:57:28 128 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:57:32 129 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:57:38 130 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:57:59 131 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 132 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:58:31 133 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:58:35 134 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:58:53 135 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:57 136 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:59:37 137 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:59:40 138 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 1:00:06 139 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 1:00:39 140 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:00:51 141 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 1:01:27 142 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:02:33 143 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:02:57 144 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 1:03:11 145 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 1:03:13 146 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 1:03:22 147 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:03:48 148 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 1:03:52 149 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 1:04:07 150 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:04:44 151 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:04:52 152 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:04:54 153 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:05:04 154 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:05:54 155 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 1:05:56 156 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:07:55 157 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 158 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:08:25 159 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:08:26 160 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:08:40 161 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:09:27 162 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:10:21 163 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 1:10:28 164 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:44 165 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:10:53 166 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:11:26 167 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:11:34 168 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 1:12:06 169 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:12:27 170 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:12:31 171 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:12:51 172 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:13:24 173 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 1:13:49 174 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 1:14:01 175 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 1:14:12 176 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:14:13 177 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:14:33 178 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:14:47 179 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:15:08 180 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 1:15:56 181 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:15:57 182 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:16:35 183 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 1:16:55 184 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 1:17:09 185 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:17:41 186 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:19:01 187 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 1:19:34 188 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:19:55 189 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 1:21:07 190 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 1:22:06 191 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:28:31 192 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 1:30:15 193 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1:32:51 194 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 1:38:13

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 85 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 76 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 76 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 51 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 50 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 47 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 46 8 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 45 9 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 41 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 37 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 12 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 30 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 30 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 24 15 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 16 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 20 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 21 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 19 22 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 18 23 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 24 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 17 25 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 26 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 27 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 28 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 29 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 15 30 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 31 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 14 32 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 33 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 12 34 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 12 35 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 12 36 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 37 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 11 38 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 39 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 10 40 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 10 41 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 10 42 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 43 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 44 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 8 45 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 46 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 8 47 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 48 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 49 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 8 50 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 51 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 52 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 7 53 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 54 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 6 55 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 6 56 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 6 57 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 5 58 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 59 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 4 60 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 4 61 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 62 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 63 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 64 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 2 65 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2 66 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 67 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 68 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 2 69 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 2 70 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 2 71 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2 72 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2 73 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 1 74 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 1 75 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 1 76 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 1 77 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 21 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 17 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 16 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 11 5 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 8 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 10 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 5 11 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 4 13 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 4 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 15 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 3 17 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3 18 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 2 19 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 20 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 22 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 23 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 2 24 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 1 25 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 26 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1 27 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 4 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 8 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 17 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 36 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 44 7 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 73 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 88 9 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 90 10 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 91 11 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 97 12 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 100 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 118 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 128 15 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 162 16 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 182 17 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 191 18 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 192 19 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 204 20 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 218 21 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 237 22 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 263 23 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 268