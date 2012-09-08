Image 1 of 59 Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 59 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) attacks the break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 59 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) is assisted by a soigneur after finishing 6th atop the Bola de Mundo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 59 Vuelta leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) and Daniel Moreno (Katusha) climb to the finish on the Bola de Mundo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 59 Kevin Seeldrayers (Astana) and Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan) on the front of the day's early break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 59 Richie Porte (Sky) cracked in the stage 20 finale and finished second to Denis Menchov. Denis Menchov took a memorable win atop the Bola del Mundo on stage 20 of the Vuelta a España. The Russian beat breakaway companion Riche Porte (Team Sky) after the pair had broken clear on the lower slopes of the demanding final climb of the day.

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Bank Tinkoff-Bank) retained his grip on the leader’s jersey despite a brave fightback from Joaquim Rordiguez (Katusha) who attacked inside the final 4 kilometres and dropped both Contador and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

The daunting Bola del Mundo, with its maximum gradient of 23 per cent was the final of five climbs with the Navafria and Canencia, the two category 1 climbs of Puerto de la Morcuera (9.2 km at 6.9%) and Puerto de Cotos (13.8km at 4.9%) serving as appetisers before the final showdown.

And what a final showdown. As Menchov and Porte snaked their way to the top of the final climb, Contador, Valverde and Rodriguez were locked in battle further down the climb: their margin in GC meant that no other competitor mattered as they occasionally drifted to the tail of the GC group in order to mark each other.

It was Valverde, who started the stage in second, 1:35 behind Contador, but 46 seconds ahead of Rodriguez, who played his hand first, attacking in an attempt to draw Contador and Rodriguez away from their teammates. Contador was the first to respond as Rodriguez appeared to labour up with the help of Daniel Moreno. A brief respite followed but Moreno was soon on the front, and drove clear with the podium placers as the likes of Chris Froome (Sky), Robert Gesink (Rabobank) and Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) rode to limit their loses.

As Moreno pulled over, Rodriguez unleashed the first of his two major attacks. The first was closed by Contador but when the Katusha rider realised that Valderde was unable to respond he sprinted clear again. This time Contador was able to match the pace, and the race leader weaved through the crowds of Spanish fans in search of Rodriguez's rear wheel. But he wasn't to find it. Rodriguez continued to push on, slicing through the stragglers of the earlier 20-man break as the race leader struggled on the 23 per cent pitches. Contador was eventually caught and passed by a resurgent Valverde who crossed the line 25 seconds down on Rodriguez to hold onto his second place on GC.

Contador, who had looked unbeatable at Fuente Dé, slumped across the line a further 19 seconds down but had done enough to keep his lead before tomorrow's final stage to Madrid. The 29-year-old will ride into Madrid as the winner of the 2012 Vuelta, just over a month after his doping suspension ended but Rodriguez’s late attack had salvaged an amount of pride after his capitulation at Fuente Dé.

For Menchov, it was perhaps a last major hurrah. The Russian, a two-time winner of the Vuelta and three-time grand tour champion has ridden as a super domestique for Rodriguez in this year's race and at 34, his best years are behind him.

Friends with benefits

Stage 20 of the Vuelta a España, a 170.7km from La Faisanera to Bola del Mundo represented the last day in the mountains in this year’s race. Alberto Contador’s stunning victory at Fuente Dé appeared to have all but sealed the overall win but a number of possibilities and scenarios meant that the final red jersey of the race was still not a certainty. Simon Clarke’s (Orica-GreenEdge) slim advantage in the mountains competition meant that he needed to capitalise on an early break and a number of top ten positions were still up for grabs with less than two minutes separating positions 6th to 9th.

As anticipated as a Tiralongo Christmas card from Alberto Contador, the early break formed inside the first 20 kilometres on the first climb of the day. Clarke was among those to free themselves from the peloton, along with Juan José Cobo (Movistar), Maxime Bouet, Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Fredrik Kessiakoff, Kevin Seeldrayers (Astana), Klaas Lodewyck (BMC), David De La Fuente (Caja Rural), Leonardo Duque (Cofidis), Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Sharp), Mikhail Ignatiev, Denis Menchov (Katusha), Denys Kostyuk (Lampre-ISD), Kevin De Weert, Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan), Richie Porte (Sky), Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Simon Geschke (Argos-Shimano).

The Orica-GreenEdge climber took maximum points on the first three climb to wrap up the competition and the camaraderie within the break saw them gain close to seven minutes on the peloton. Despite putting a man in the break with Sicard, Euskaltel were determined to chase from the head of the peloton. It's true that they'd missed out on a stage in this year's race and that Anton had an outside chance of of sneaking into the top five overall, but with Sicard ahead the onus was surely on another team to chase. But one of Contador's most accomplished traits is to win friends and whether it has been Tiralongo or Euskaltel, he has made more friends than enemies during his career.

After the penultimate climb and with the 20-man break relatively intact and with a lead of 5:43, help in the chase finally arrived with Movistar and Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank positioning themselves at the front of peloton. Rabobank, with Gesink and ten Dam both inside the top ten, were attentive to the increase in pace and followed suit.

Up ahead, the break was finally starting to disintegrate with Capecchi, Bouet, De Weert, Porte, Menchov and Kessiakoff forming a select group. However, Kessiakoff, Bouet and later Capecchi were dropped when Porte increased the pace inside the 9 kilometre banner.

De Weert was merely a spectator as Menchov and Porte traded turns and despite the Russian’s best persuasive measures, the Belgian stuck to the rear of the group.

In the peloton, Euskaltel, Saxo Bank and Rabobank continued to control affairs as Contador drifted down the shrinking peloton to mark Valverde, and the pair occasionally traded a word with each other as the peloton whittled down to less than 30 riders inside the final 7 kilometres.

The big finale

Lying 10th on GC, Benat Intxausti was the first mover and shaker to attack. It drew ninth placed Igor Anton into action, which in turn saw Rabobank's climbers give chase. Behind them, Contador, Valverde and Rodriguez continued their axis of staring, waiting and mind games.

It was Valverde who moved first and as the Spanish trio moved clear and eventually caught Anton, the final shakedown for the podium began.

Menchov and Porte were now inside the final 2 kilometres, De Weert already distanced two kilometres previously.

As the peloton turned right and onto the steepest sections, the crowds descended around Contador and Co. as the road tilted towards 18 per cent.

Porte continued to set the pace, delivering brief attacks that Menchov would answer in kind with a metronomically steady pace, but as the pair dipped inside the final 200 meters it was clear that Porte's legs were shot. Menchov, sensing blood, attacked in the right, opening up a gap of 17 seconds by the line.

Meanwhile Rodriguez had flown, rediscovering the form that seen him dominate the opening fortnight of the race. Contador, with a healthy but not impregnable buffer, was on the ropes but by the line he had retained his lead. With one stage to go, he leads Valverde by 1:16, with Rodriguez at 1:37. Chris Froome remains the best of the rest in fourth, 10:16 down, as Moreno rounds out the top five. Igor Anton remains in 9th.

Full Results 1 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 4:48:48 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:17 3 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:42 4 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:01:16 5 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:39 6 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:30 7 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:39 8 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:03:14 9 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:31 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:56 11 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:04:08 12 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:04:15 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 14 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:24 15 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:04:34 16 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:37 17 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:04:38 18 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:43 20 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:47 22 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:04:54 23 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:58 24 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:05:09 25 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:15 26 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:35 28 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:05:50 30 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 31 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 33 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:06:07 34 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:21 35 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 36 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:06:34 37 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 0:06:39 38 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 39 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:06:42 40 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:06:50 41 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:19 42 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:31 43 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:35 44 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:52 45 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:58 46 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:08:12 47 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:22 48 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:08:32 49 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 51 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:09:09 52 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:20 53 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:23 54 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:09:47 55 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:55 56 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:03 57 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:12 58 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:10:31 59 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:34 60 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:50 61 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:53 62 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:59 63 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:11:16 64 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:48 65 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:50 66 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 0:12:02 67 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 68 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:12:22 69 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:12:48 70 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:12:52 71 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 72 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 73 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:44 74 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:14:10 75 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:15:18 76 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:15:23 77 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 78 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:26 79 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:15:30 80 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:15:56 81 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 0:16:00 82 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:16:04 83 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:16:53 84 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 0:17:00 85 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 0:17:08 86 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:17:31 87 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 0:17:36 88 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:39 89 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:17:41 90 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:18:00 91 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:18:16 92 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:18:21 93 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 0:18:29 94 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:18:37 95 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:18:57 96 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:00 97 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:19:09 98 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 99 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:19 100 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:19:31 102 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:19:52 103 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:19:59 104 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:20:11 105 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:20:13 106 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 107 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:20:16 108 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 109 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 110 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:20:22 111 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:20:24 112 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 113 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 114 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 115 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:20:56 116 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:12 117 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 118 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 119 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:19 120 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:44 121 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:21:49 122 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:22:12 123 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:22:37 124 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:33 125 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:26:35 126 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 127 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:27:01 128 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:27:11 129 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:28:11 130 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:28:23 131 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:28:27 132 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 0:28:33 133 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:28:52 134 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:28:54 135 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:28:57 136 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:29:22 137 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 138 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:29:26 139 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:29 140 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 141 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 142 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 143 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 144 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:35 145 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:29:45 146 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:29:47 147 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 148 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:29:53 149 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 150 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:29:56 151 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:30:01 152 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 0:30:05 153 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:30:08 154 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:30:09 155 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:30:17 156 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 0:30:27 157 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:30:36 158 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:30:43 159 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 160 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 161 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:30:53 162 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:30:59 163 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:31:03 164 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:31:21 165 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:31:29 166 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:30 167 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 0:31:32 168 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:31:38 169 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:31:57 170 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:32:12 171 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:32:39 172 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:32:44 173 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 0:33:32 174 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:34:31 175 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:34:37 DNF Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep

Points 1 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 25 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 20 3 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 4 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 6 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 7 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 8 9 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 7 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 5 12 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 4 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 14 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2

Sprint 1 - 127.6km 1 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 pts 2 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2 3 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Sprint 2 - Cercedilla, 139.3km 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 pts 2 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto de Navafría (Cat. 1) 39km 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 10 pts 2 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 6 3 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 4 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 5 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Puerto de Canencia (Cat. 2) 73km 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 5 pts 2 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 3 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountain 3 - Puerto de la Morcuera (Cat. 1) 90km 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 10 pts 2 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 6 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 4 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 4 - Puerto de Cotos (Cat. 1) 121km 1 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 10 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 4 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 5 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 5 - Bola del Mundo (HC) 171km 1 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 20 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 15 3 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 4 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 6 5 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 6 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2

Most combative 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge

Teams 1 Katusha Team 14:34:10 2 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:00 3 Sky Procycling 0:03:21 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:15 5 Garmin - Sharp 0:06:35 6 Movistar Team 0:09:00 7 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:09:09 8 Lampre - ISD 0:09:40 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:42 10 RadioShack-Nissan 0:10:24 11 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:11:31 12 Caja Rural 0:12:39 13 Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Astana Pro Team 0:16:25 15 Orica GreenEdge 0:17:16 16 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:20:47 17 BMC Racing Team 0:22:37 18 FDJ-Big Mat 0:29:19 19 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:31:13 20 Team Argos - Shimano 0:31:50 21 Lotto Belisol Team 0:35:50 22 Andalucia 0:38:50

General classification after stage 20 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 82:14:52 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:16 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:37 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:10:16 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:11:29 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:23 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:13:28 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:41 9 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:14:01 10 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:13 11 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:16:22 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:50 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:19:14 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:19:59 15 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:20:48 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:20:50 17 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:20:56 18 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:30 19 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:23:38 20 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:30 21 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:31:51 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:32:45 23 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:40:48 24 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:46:26 25 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:46:54 26 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:48:42 27 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:49:29 28 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:51:44 29 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:54:08 30 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:55:01 31 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:59:10 32 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:05:42 33 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:06:30 34 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:08:15 35 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:15:37 36 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 1:15:53 37 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1:19:08 38 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:19:16 39 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1:23:04 40 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 1:23:38 41 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:23:39 42 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:27:15 43 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:32:30 44 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:33:05 45 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:33:44 46 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:34:03 47 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:37:43 48 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:38:22 49 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:39:07 50 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:39:53 51 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:44:15 52 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:44:21 53 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 1:46:16 54 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:46:22 55 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:48:44 56 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:49:25 57 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:49:34 58 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:52:10 59 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:53:25 60 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:54:07 61 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 1:55:21 62 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:55:47 63 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:56:51 64 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:57:21 65 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 2:00:10 66 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 2:00:59 67 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:01:42 68 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2:02:07 69 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:02:47 70 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2:03:13 71 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:06:12 72 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 2:06:21 73 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:06:49 74 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2:08:50 75 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:10:05 76 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 2:10:28 77 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:12:01 78 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:13:48 79 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 2:14:56 80 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:19:04 81 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:19:20 82 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 2:20:23 83 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 2:22:31 84 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 2:24:55 85 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 2:26:35 86 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2:26:59 87 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:27:40 88 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 2:27:56 89 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:28:40 90 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2:31:20 91 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:32:24 92 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 2:34:27 93 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 2:35:04 94 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 2:36:58 95 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 2:37:56 96 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2:39:18 97 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2:39:37 98 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 2:42:28 99 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2:42:43 100 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:44:02 101 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:44:13 102 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2:45:46 103 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:47:54 104 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:48:06 105 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 2:49:28 106 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:51:20 107 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 2:51:45 108 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:53:57 109 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2:54:01 110 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:54:35 111 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 2:55:39 112 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:55:45 113 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:56:09 114 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 2:56:52 115 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2:57:56 116 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:58:17 117 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2:58:30 118 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:59:25 119 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 3:00:05 120 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 3:00:39 121 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 3:01:07 122 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:01:13 123 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 3:01:18 124 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 3:02:54 125 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 3:03:02 126 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3:06:54 127 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:07:10 128 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:08:02 129 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:08:40 130 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:09:16 131 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 3:09:57 132 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 3:10:05 133 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:10:07 134 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 3:10:18 135 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:10:57 136 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 3:11:05 137 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3:11:39 138 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:12:06 139 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:12:07 140 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:13:17 141 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3:17:05 142 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:17:29 143 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3:17:35 144 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 3:18:04 145 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 3:18:23 146 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3:18:31 147 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 3:18:46 148 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 3:18:48 149 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 3:19:45 150 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 3:21:03 151 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3:21:34 152 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:22:45 153 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 3:23:10 154 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:24:07 155 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3:24:24 156 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 3:26:46 157 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:27:35 158 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 3:28:08 159 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:34:30 160 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 3:38:31 161 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 3:39:04 162 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:39:57 163 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3:44:37 164 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:46:11 165 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3:47:25 166 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 167 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:48:25 168 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3:51:06 169 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 170 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 3:55:07 171 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 3:55:45 172 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 3:58:16 173 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 4:05:32 174 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 4:19:17 175 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 4:31:28

Points classification 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 193 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 189 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 161 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 124 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 93 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 91 7 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 72 9 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 70 10 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 67 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 67 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 59 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 57 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 52 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 51 16 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 49 17 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 47 18 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 44 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 44 20 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 41 21 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 22 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 39 23 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 37 24 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 25 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 32 26 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 27 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 31 28 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 31 29 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 30 30 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 30 31 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 32 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 27 33 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 34 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 26 35 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 26 36 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 25 37 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 25 38 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 39 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 24 40 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 22 41 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 18 42 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 43 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 44 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 17 45 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 46 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 47 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 16 48 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 16 49 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 50 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 15 51 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 15 52 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 14 53 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 54 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 55 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 12 56 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 12 57 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 58 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 11 59 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 60 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 61 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 10 62 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 10 63 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 10 64 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 10 65 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 9 66 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 67 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 8 68 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 69 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 70 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 8 71 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 72 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 73 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 8 74 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 8 75 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 76 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 7 77 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 78 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 6 79 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 80 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 6 81 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 5 82 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 5 83 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 5 84 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 4 85 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 4 86 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 4 87 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 88 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 89 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 90 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3 91 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 92 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 93 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 3 94 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 2 95 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 2 96 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 97 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 98 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 99 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 100 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 2 101 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 102 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 2 103 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 104 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2 105 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2 106 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 2 107 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 108 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1 109 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1 110 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 1 111 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 112 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1

Mountains classification 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 63 pts 2 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 40 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 36 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 33 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 31 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 28 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 27 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 21 9 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 20 10 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 11 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 17 12 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 13 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 11 14 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 15 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 16 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 17 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 18 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 19 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 9 20 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 21 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 7 22 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 23 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 24 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 25 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 26 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 5 27 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 5 28 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 5 29 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 4 30 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 31 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 32 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 33 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 34 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 3 35 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3 36 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 3 37 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 38 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 40 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 2 41 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 2 42 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 43 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 44 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 45 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 2 46 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 2 47 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 2 48 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 49 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 1 50 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 51 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 52 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 53 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 54 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 55 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Combination classification 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 7 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 9 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 10 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 46 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 65 7 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 79 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 80 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 85 10 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 88 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 90 12 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 94 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 99 14 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 99 15 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 99 16 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 102 17 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 106 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 108 19 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 115 20 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 115 21 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 117 22 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 119 23 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 120 24 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 125 25 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 128 26 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 129 27 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 129 28 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 132 29 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 132 30 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 134 31 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 148 32 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 155 33 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 157 34 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 161 35 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 168 36 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 171 37 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 179 38 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 183 39 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 190 40 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 206 41 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 207 42 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 225 43 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 233 44 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 234 45 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 243 46 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 245 47 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 256 48 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 261 49 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 293