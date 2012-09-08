Trending

Menchov prevails on the Bola del Mundo

Contador defends leader's jersey on mountain finale

Image 1 of 59

Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 59

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) attacks the break.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 59

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) is assisted by a soigneur after finishing 6th atop the Bola de Mundo.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 59

Vuelta leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) and Daniel Moreno (Katusha) climb to the finish on the Bola de Mundo.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 59

Kevin Seeldrayers (Astana) and Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan) on the front of the day's early break.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 59

Richie Porte (Sky) cracked in the stage 20 finale and finished second to Denis Menchov.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) cracks as a smile as he's passed the final test of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 59

An ecstatic Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) knows the 2012 Vuelta is his atop the Bola del Mundo summit finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 59

In the closing meters of the Bola del Mundo climb Denis Menchov (Katusha) has dropped breakaway companion RIchie Porte and solos to victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 59

Vuelta leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) suffered on the Bola de Mundo climb but remained in the red jersey at stage end.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) on the steep Bola del Mundo finishing ascent.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 59

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) put time into Valverde and Contador on the Bola del Mundo, but not enough to change the general classification.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 59

With only the final stage to Madrid remaining, Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) knows he's won the 2012 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 59

Vuelta leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) awaits the start of stage 20.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) climbs to the stage 20 finish on the Bola del Mundo.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 59

Movistar riders on the front of the peloton during stage 20.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) has sealed Vuelta a Espana victory.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 59

Denis Menchov (Katusha) was delighted with his win.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 59

Denis Menchov (Katusha) celebrates on the podium.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 59

Denis Menchov (Katusha).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) seals Vuelta victory.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 59

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) will be second overall in Madrid.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 59

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) atop Bola del Mundo at the Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) salutes from the podium at Bola del Mundo at the 2012 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) has won the 2012 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 59

Laurens ten Dam (Rabobank) on Bola del Mundo.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 59

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) on Bola del Mundo.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 59

Chris Froome (Sky).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 59

Bola del Mundo is a fearsome climb.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 59

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) is building towards the Tour of Lombardy.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 59

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge), king of the mountains at the 2012 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) follows Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on Bola del Mundo.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 59

Bola del Mundo was the final mountaintop finish of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) is firing again.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 59

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), second overall at the Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 59

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) approaches the finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) grinds towards the finish at Bola del Mundo.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 59

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) dropped Contador but couldn't move into red.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 59

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) makes light work of 23% slopes.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 59

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacks on Bola del Mundo.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 59

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the offensive.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 59

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) danced clear but couldn't overhaul Alberto Contador.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 59

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 59

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 59

Denis Menchov (Katusha) bides his time behind RIchie Porte (Sky).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) on Bola del Mundo.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 59

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) stuggled but held on to red.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 59

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at Bola del Mundo.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 59

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) couldn't put enough time into Contador to take red.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 59

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 59

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) will regret his collapse at Fuente De.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 59

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 59

Richie Porte (Sky) finished second on the stage.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 59

Denis Menchov (Katusha) wins on Bola del Mundo.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 59

Denis Menchov (Katusha) wins stage 20 of the Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 59

Denis Menchov (Katusha) had a little extra in reserve in the final 200 metres.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 59

Denis Menchov (Katusha) battles to follow Richie Porte (Sky) on Bola del Mundo.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Denis Menchov took a memorable win atop the Bola del Mundo on stage 20 of the Vuelta a España. The Russian beat breakaway companion Riche Porte (Team Sky) after the pair had broken clear on the lower slopes of the demanding final climb of the day. 

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Bank Tinkoff-Bank) retained his grip on the leader’s jersey despite a brave fightback from Joaquim Rordiguez (Katusha) who attacked inside the final 4 kilometres and dropped both Contador and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

The daunting Bola del Mundo, with its maximum gradient of 23 per cent was the final of five climbs with the Navafria and Canencia, the two category 1 climbs of Puerto de la Morcuera (9.2 km at 6.9%) and Puerto de Cotos (13.8km at 4.9%) serving as appetisers before the final showdown.

And what a final showdown. As Menchov and Porte snaked their way to the top of the final climb, Contador, Valverde and Rodriguez were locked in battle further down the climb: their margin in GC meant that no other competitor mattered as they occasionally drifted to the tail of the GC group in order to mark each other.

It was Valverde, who started the stage in second, 1:35 behind Contador, but 46 seconds ahead of Rodriguez, who played his hand first, attacking in an attempt to draw Contador and Rodriguez away from their teammates. Contador was the first to respond as Rodriguez appeared to labour up with the help of Daniel Moreno. A brief respite followed but Moreno was soon on the front, and drove clear with the podium placers as the likes of Chris Froome (Sky), Robert Gesink (Rabobank) and Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) rode to limit their loses.

As Moreno pulled over, Rodriguez unleashed the first of his two major attacks. The first was closed by Contador but when the Katusha rider realised that Valderde was unable to respond he sprinted clear again. This time Contador was able to match the pace, and the race leader weaved through the crowds of Spanish fans in search of Rodriguez's rear wheel. But he wasn't to find it. Rodriguez continued to push on, slicing through the stragglers of the earlier 20-man break as the race leader struggled on the 23 per cent pitches. Contador was eventually caught and passed by a resurgent Valverde who crossed the line 25 seconds down on Rodriguez to hold onto his second place on GC.

Contador, who had looked unbeatable at Fuente Dé, slumped across the line a further 19 seconds down but had done enough to keep his lead before tomorrow's final stage to Madrid. The 29-year-old will ride into Madrid as the winner of the 2012 Vuelta, just over a month after his doping suspension ended but Rodriguez’s late attack had salvaged an amount of pride after his capitulation at Fuente Dé.

For Menchov, it was perhaps a last major hurrah. The Russian, a two-time winner of the Vuelta and three-time grand tour champion has ridden as a super domestique for Rodriguez in this year's race and at 34, his best years are behind him.

Friends with benefits

Stage 20 of the Vuelta a España, a 170.7km from La Faisanera to Bola del Mundo represented the last day in the mountains in this year’s race. Alberto Contador’s stunning victory at Fuente Dé appeared to have all but sealed the overall win but a number of possibilities and scenarios meant that the final red jersey of the race was still not a certainty. Simon Clarke’s (Orica-GreenEdge) slim advantage in the mountains competition meant that he needed to capitalise on an early break and a number of top ten positions were still up for grabs with less than two minutes separating positions 6th to 9th.

As anticipated as a Tiralongo Christmas card from Alberto Contador, the early break formed inside the first 20 kilometres on the first climb of the day. Clarke was among those to free themselves from the peloton, along with Juan José Cobo (Movistar), Maxime Bouet, Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Fredrik Kessiakoff, Kevin Seeldrayers (Astana), Klaas Lodewyck (BMC), David De La Fuente (Caja Rural), Leonardo Duque (Cofidis), Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Sharp), Mikhail Ignatiev, Denis Menchov (Katusha), Denys Kostyuk (Lampre-ISD), Kevin De Weert, Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan), Richie Porte (Sky), Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Simon Geschke (Argos-Shimano).

The Orica-GreenEdge climber took maximum points on the first three climb to wrap up the competition and the camaraderie within the break saw them gain close to seven minutes on the peloton. Despite putting a man in the break with Sicard, Euskaltel were determined to chase from the head of the peloton. It's true that they'd missed out on a stage in this year's race and that Anton had an outside chance of of sneaking into the top five overall, but with Sicard ahead the onus was surely on another team to chase. But one of Contador's most accomplished traits is to win friends and whether it has been Tiralongo or Euskaltel, he has made more friends than enemies during his career.

After the penultimate climb and with the 20-man break relatively intact and with a lead of 5:43, help in the chase finally arrived with Movistar and Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank positioning themselves at the front of peloton. Rabobank, with Gesink and ten Dam both inside the top ten, were attentive to the increase in pace and followed suit.

Up ahead, the break was finally starting to disintegrate with Capecchi, Bouet, De Weert, Porte, Menchov and Kessiakoff forming a select group. However, Kessiakoff, Bouet and later Capecchi were dropped when Porte increased the pace inside the 9 kilometre banner.

De Weert was merely a spectator as Menchov and Porte traded turns and despite the Russian’s best persuasive measures, the Belgian stuck to the rear of the group.

In the peloton, Euskaltel, Saxo Bank and Rabobank continued to control affairs as Contador drifted down the shrinking peloton to mark Valverde, and the pair occasionally traded a word with each other as the peloton whittled down to less than 30 riders inside the final 7 kilometres.

The big finale

Lying 10th on GC, Benat Intxausti was the first mover and shaker to attack. It drew ninth placed Igor Anton into action, which in turn saw Rabobank's climbers give chase. Behind them, Contador, Valverde and Rodriguez continued their axis of staring, waiting and mind games.

It was Valverde who moved first and as the Spanish trio moved clear and eventually caught Anton, the final shakedown for the podium began.

Menchov and Porte were now inside the final 2 kilometres, De Weert already distanced two kilometres previously.

As the peloton turned right and onto the steepest sections, the crowds descended around Contador and Co. as the road tilted towards 18 per cent.

Porte continued to set the pace, delivering brief attacks that Menchov would answer in kind with a metronomically steady pace, but as the pair dipped inside the final 200 meters it was clear that Porte's legs were shot. Menchov, sensing blood, attacked in the right, opening up a gap of 17 seconds by the line.

Meanwhile Rodriguez had flown, rediscovering the form that seen him dominate the opening fortnight of the race. Contador, with a healthy but not impregnable buffer, was on the ropes but by the line he had retained his lead. With one stage to go, he leads Valverde by 1:16, with Rodriguez at 1:37. Chris Froome remains the best of the rest in fourth, 10:16 down, as Moreno rounds out the top five. Igor Anton remains in 9th.

Full Results
1Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team4:48:48
2Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:17
3Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:42
4Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:01:16
5Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:39
6Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:30
7Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:39
8Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:03:14
9Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:31
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:56
11Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:04:08
12Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:04:15
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
14Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:24
15Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:04:34
16David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:37
17Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:04:38
18Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:43
20Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
21Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:47
22Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:04:54
23Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:58
24Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:05:09
25Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:15
26Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:35
28Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:05:50
30Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
31Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
33Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:06:07
34Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:21
35Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
36Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:06:34
37Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge0:06:39
38Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
39Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:06:42
40Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:06:50
41Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:19
42Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:31
43Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:35
44Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:52
45Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:58
46Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:08:12
47Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:22
48Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:08:32
49Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
50Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
51Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:09:09
52Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:20
53Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:23
54Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:09:47
55Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:55
56Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:03
57Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:12
58Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:10:31
59Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:34
60Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:50
61Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:53
62Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:59
63Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:11:16
64Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:48
65Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:50
66Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia0:12:02
67Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
68Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:12:22
69Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:12:48
70Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:12:52
71Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
72Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
73Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:44
74Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:14:10
75Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:15:18
76Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:15:23
77Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
78Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:26
79Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:15:30
80Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:15:56
81Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge0:16:00
82Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:16:04
83Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:16:53
84Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:17:00
85Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:17:08
86Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:17:31
87Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:17:36
88Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:39
89Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:17:41
90Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:18:00
91Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:18:16
92Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:18:21
93Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge0:18:29
94Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:18:37
95Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:18:57
96Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:00
97Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:19:09
98Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
99Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:19
100Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
101Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:19:31
102Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:19:52
103Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:19:59
104Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:20:11
105Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:13
106Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
107Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:16
108Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
109Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
110Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:20:22
111Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:20:24
112Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
113Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
114Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
115Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:20:56
116Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:12
117Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
118Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
119Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:19
120Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:44
121Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:21:49
122Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:22:12
123Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:22:37
124Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:33
125Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:26:35
126Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
127Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:27:01
128Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:27:11
129John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:28:11
130Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:28:23
131Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:28:27
132Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan0:28:33
133Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:28:52
134Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:28:54
135David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:28:57
136Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:29:22
137Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
138Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:29:26
139Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:29
140Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
141Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
142Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
143Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
144Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:35
145Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:29:45
146Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:29:47
147Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
148Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:53
149Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
150Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:29:56
151Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:30:01
152Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp0:30:05
153Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:30:08
154Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:30:09
155Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:30:17
156Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia0:30:27
157Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:30:36
158Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:30:43
159Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
160Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
161Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:30:53
162Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:30:59
163Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:31:03
164Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:31:21
165Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:31:29
166Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:30
167Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia0:31:32
168William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:31:38
169Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:31:57
170Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:12
171Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:32:39
172Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:32:44
173Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:33:32
174Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:34:31
175Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:34:37
DNFAssan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFTony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep

Points
1Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team25pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling20
3Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16
4Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team14
5Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi12
6Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
7Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano8
9Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team7
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan5
12Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank4
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3
14Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2

Sprint 1 - 127.6km
1Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4pts
2Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp2
3Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Sprint 2 - Cercedilla, 139.3km
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4pts
2Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountain 1 - Puerto de Navafría (Cat. 1) 39km
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge10pts
2David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural6
3Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
4Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
5Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 - Puerto de Canencia (Cat. 2) 73km
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge5pts
2Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
3David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural1

Mountain 3 - Puerto de la Morcuera (Cat. 1) 90km
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge10pts
2David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural6
3Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling4
4Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team2
5Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 4 - Puerto de Cotos (Cat. 1) 121km
1David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural10pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team4
4Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2
5Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 5 - Bola del Mundo (HC) 171km
1Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team20pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling15
3Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
4Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team6
5Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
6Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2

Most combative
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge

Teams
1Katusha Team14:34:10
2Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:00
3Sky Procycling0:03:21
4AG2R La Mondiale0:05:15
5Garmin - Sharp0:06:35
6Movistar Team0:09:00
7Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:09:09
8Lampre - ISD0:09:40
9Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:42
10RadioShack-Nissan0:10:24
11Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:11:31
12Caja Rural0:12:39
13Liquigas-Cannondale
14Astana Pro Team0:16:25
15Orica GreenEdge0:17:16
16Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:20:47
17BMC Racing Team0:22:37
18FDJ-Big Mat0:29:19
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:31:13
20Team Argos - Shimano0:31:50
21Lotto Belisol Team0:35:50
22Andalucia0:38:50

General classification after stage 20
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank82:14:52
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:16
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:37
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:10:16
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:11:29
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:23
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:13:28
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:41
9Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:14:01
10Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:13
11Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:16:22
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:50
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:19:14
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:19:59
15Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:20:48
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:20:50
17Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:20:56
18Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:30
19Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:23:38
20Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:30
21Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:31:51
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:32:45
23Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:40:48
24Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:46:26
25Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:46:54
26Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:48:42
27Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:49:29
28Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:51:44
29Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:54:08
30Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:55:01
31Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:59:10
32Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:05:42
33Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:06:30
34Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:08:15
35Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:15:37
36Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team1:15:53
37Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1:19:08
38Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:19:16
39Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team1:23:04
40Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan1:23:38
41Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:23:39
42Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:27:15
43Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:32:30
44Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:33:05
45Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:33:44
46Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:34:03
47Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:37:43
48Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:38:22
49Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:39:07
50Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:39:53
51Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:44:15
52Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:44:21
53Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural1:46:16
54Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team1:46:22
55Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:48:44
56Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:49:25
57Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:49:34
58Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:52:10
59Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:53:25
60Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale1:54:07
61Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team1:55:21
62Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:55:47
63Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:56:51
64Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:57:21
65David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural2:00:10
66Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team2:00:59
67Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team2:01:42
68Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2:02:07
69Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:02:47
70Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2:03:13
71Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:06:12
72Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano2:06:21
73Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:06:49
74Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2:08:50
75Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:10:05
76Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge2:10:28
77Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:12:01
78Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:13:48
79Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp2:14:56
80Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:19:04
81Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:19:20
82Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team2:20:23
83Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano2:22:31
84Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural2:24:55
85Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan2:26:35
86Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano2:26:59
87Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:27:40
88Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge2:27:56
89Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:28:40
90Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano2:31:20
91Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:32:24
92Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan2:34:27
93Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2:35:04
94Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia2:36:58
95Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team2:37:56
96Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2:39:18
97Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2:39:37
98Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling2:42:28
99Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2:42:43
100Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:44:02
101Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:44:13
102Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2:45:46
103Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2:47:54
104Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:48:06
105Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team2:49:28
106David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:51:20
107Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team2:51:45
108Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:53:57
109Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2:54:01
110Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:54:35
111Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia2:55:39
112Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling2:55:45
113Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:56:09
114Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia2:56:52
115Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp2:57:56
116Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:58:17
117Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2:58:30
118Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:59:25
119Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat3:00:05
120Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia3:00:39
121Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano3:01:07
122Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling3:01:13
123Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team3:01:18
124Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD3:02:54
125Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team3:03:02
126Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3:06:54
127Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:07:10
128Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:08:02
129Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:08:40
130Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:09:16
131Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia3:09:57
132Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano3:10:05
133Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3:10:07
134John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano3:10:18
135Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:10:57
136Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp3:11:05
137Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3:11:39
138Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:12:06
139Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3:12:07
140Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:13:17
141Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3:17:05
142Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:17:29
143Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3:17:35
144Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan3:18:04
145Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team3:18:23
146Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3:18:31
147Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge3:18:46
148Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling3:18:48
149Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp3:19:45
150Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp3:21:03
151Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3:21:34
152William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:22:45
153Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat3:23:10
154Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:24:07
155Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3:24:24
156Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team3:26:46
157Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:27:35
158Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge3:28:08
159Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team3:34:30
160Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural3:38:31
161Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia3:39:04
162Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:39:57
163Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3:44:37
164Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:46:11
165Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3:47:25
166Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
167Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:48:25
168Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3:51:06
169Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
170Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team3:55:07
171Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural3:55:45
172Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp3:58:16
173Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural4:05:32
174Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia4:19:17
175Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano4:31:28

Points classification
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team193pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team189
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank161
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano124
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling93
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan91
7Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale74
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team72
9Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge70
10Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team67
11Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling67
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale59
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team57
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team52
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team51
16Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi49
17Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge47
18Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team44
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale44
20Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp41
21Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale40
22Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team39
23Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi37
24Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale35
25Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling32
26Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team32
27Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep31
28Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi31
29Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD30
30Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling30
31Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
32Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team27
33Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team27
34Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural26
35Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team26
36Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team25
37Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan25
38Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD25
39Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural24
40Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling22
41Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano18
42Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
43Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep17
44Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team17
45Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
46Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
47Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team16
48David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural16
49Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
50Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team15
51Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team15
52Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural14
53Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
54Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
55Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia12
56Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling12
57Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi12
58Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD11
59Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
60Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
61Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team10
62Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp10
63Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural10
64Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp10
65Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team9
66Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team9
67Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia8
68Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team8
69Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
70Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team8
71Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
72Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
73Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano8
74Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano8
75Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
76Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge7
77Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team6
78Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team6
79Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
80Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan6
81Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team5
82Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan5
83Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank5
84Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team4
85Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat4
86Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural4
87Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
88Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team4
89Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
90Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
91Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
92Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
93Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team3
94Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan2
95Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural2
96Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
97Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
98Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
99Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
100Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge2
101Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
102Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2
103Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
104Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2
105Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp2
106Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia2
107Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
108Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1
109Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1
110Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia1
111Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
112Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1

Mountains classification
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge63pts
2David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural40
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team36
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team33
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team31
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank28
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep27
8Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling21
9Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team20
10David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne18
11Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural17
12Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13
13Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team11
14Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
15Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
16Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
17Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
18Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
19Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team9
20Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling8
21Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team7
22Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
23Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat6
24Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
25Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
26Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia5
27Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural5
28Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank5
29Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia4
30Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
31Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
32Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
33Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3
34Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale3
35Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
36Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team3
37Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
38Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
40Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan2
41Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural2
42Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
43Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
44Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
45Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team2
46Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge2
47Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia2
48Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
49Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling1
50Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
51Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
52Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team1
53Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
54Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
55Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Combination classification
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team7pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team9
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank10
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling29
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team46
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale65
7Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale79
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team80
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep85
10Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling88
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team90
12Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge94
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan99
14Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep99
15Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team99
16Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team102
17Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling106
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale108
19Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne115
20David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural115
21Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team117
22Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi119
23Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural120
24Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team125
25Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale128
26Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team129
27Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural129
28Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep132
29Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi132
30Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne134
31Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne148
32Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team155
33Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank157
34Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team161
35Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank168
36Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team171
37Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat179
38Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team183
39Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team190
40Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank206
41Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team207
42Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia225
43Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team233
44Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge234
45Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team243
46Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia245
47Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia256
48Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural261
49Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team293

Teams classification
1Movistar Team246:37:58
2Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:40
3AG2R La Mondiale0:20:19
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:48
5Sky Procycling0:26:55
6Katusha Team0:36:07
7Lampre - ISD0:53:00
8Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:01:11
9RadioShack-Nissan1:17:34
10Caja Rural1:25:10
11Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:50:58
12Astana Pro Team1:55:47
13Garmin - Sharp2:02:23
14Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:34:46
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:05:17
16Lotto Belisol Team3:17:04
17BMC Racing Team3:20:07
18Liquigas-Cannondale3:24:42
19FDJ-Big Mat3:54:02
20Team Argos - Shimano4:28:35
21Andalucia5:48:56
22Orica GreenEdge5:51:22

