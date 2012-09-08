Menchov prevails on the Bola del Mundo
Contador defends leader's jersey on mountain finale
Stage 20: La Faisanera (Golf Segovia) - Bola del Mundo
Denis Menchov took a memorable win atop the Bola del Mundo on stage 20 of the Vuelta a España. The Russian beat breakaway companion Riche Porte (Team Sky) after the pair had broken clear on the lower slopes of the demanding final climb of the day.
Alberto Contador (Saxo-Bank Tinkoff-Bank) retained his grip on the leader’s jersey despite a brave fightback from Joaquim Rordiguez (Katusha) who attacked inside the final 4 kilometres and dropped both Contador and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).
The daunting Bola del Mundo, with its maximum gradient of 23 per cent was the final of five climbs with the Navafria and Canencia, the two category 1 climbs of Puerto de la Morcuera (9.2 km at 6.9%) and Puerto de Cotos (13.8km at 4.9%) serving as appetisers before the final showdown.
And what a final showdown. As Menchov and Porte snaked their way to the top of the final climb, Contador, Valverde and Rodriguez were locked in battle further down the climb: their margin in GC meant that no other competitor mattered as they occasionally drifted to the tail of the GC group in order to mark each other.
It was Valverde, who started the stage in second, 1:35 behind Contador, but 46 seconds ahead of Rodriguez, who played his hand first, attacking in an attempt to draw Contador and Rodriguez away from their teammates. Contador was the first to respond as Rodriguez appeared to labour up with the help of Daniel Moreno. A brief respite followed but Moreno was soon on the front, and drove clear with the podium placers as the likes of Chris Froome (Sky), Robert Gesink (Rabobank) and Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) rode to limit their loses.
As Moreno pulled over, Rodriguez unleashed the first of his two major attacks. The first was closed by Contador but when the Katusha rider realised that Valderde was unable to respond he sprinted clear again. This time Contador was able to match the pace, and the race leader weaved through the crowds of Spanish fans in search of Rodriguez's rear wheel. But he wasn't to find it. Rodriguez continued to push on, slicing through the stragglers of the earlier 20-man break as the race leader struggled on the 23 per cent pitches. Contador was eventually caught and passed by a resurgent Valverde who crossed the line 25 seconds down on Rodriguez to hold onto his second place on GC.
Contador, who had looked unbeatable at Fuente Dé, slumped across the line a further 19 seconds down but had done enough to keep his lead before tomorrow's final stage to Madrid. The 29-year-old will ride into Madrid as the winner of the 2012 Vuelta, just over a month after his doping suspension ended but Rodriguez’s late attack had salvaged an amount of pride after his capitulation at Fuente Dé.
For Menchov, it was perhaps a last major hurrah. The Russian, a two-time winner of the Vuelta and three-time grand tour champion has ridden as a super domestique for Rodriguez in this year's race and at 34, his best years are behind him.
Friends with benefits
Stage 20 of the Vuelta a España, a 170.7km from La Faisanera to Bola del Mundo represented the last day in the mountains in this year’s race. Alberto Contador’s stunning victory at Fuente Dé appeared to have all but sealed the overall win but a number of possibilities and scenarios meant that the final red jersey of the race was still not a certainty. Simon Clarke’s (Orica-GreenEdge) slim advantage in the mountains competition meant that he needed to capitalise on an early break and a number of top ten positions were still up for grabs with less than two minutes separating positions 6th to 9th.
As anticipated as a Tiralongo Christmas card from Alberto Contador, the early break formed inside the first 20 kilometres on the first climb of the day. Clarke was among those to free themselves from the peloton, along with Juan José Cobo (Movistar), Maxime Bouet, Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Fredrik Kessiakoff, Kevin Seeldrayers (Astana), Klaas Lodewyck (BMC), David De La Fuente (Caja Rural), Leonardo Duque (Cofidis), Romain Sicard (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Sharp), Mikhail Ignatiev, Denis Menchov (Katusha), Denys Kostyuk (Lampre-ISD), Kevin De Weert, Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Tiago Machado (RadioShack-Nissan), Richie Porte (Sky), Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Simon Geschke (Argos-Shimano).
The Orica-GreenEdge climber took maximum points on the first three climb to wrap up the competition and the camaraderie within the break saw them gain close to seven minutes on the peloton. Despite putting a man in the break with Sicard, Euskaltel were determined to chase from the head of the peloton. It's true that they'd missed out on a stage in this year's race and that Anton had an outside chance of of sneaking into the top five overall, but with Sicard ahead the onus was surely on another team to chase. But one of Contador's most accomplished traits is to win friends and whether it has been Tiralongo or Euskaltel, he has made more friends than enemies during his career.
After the penultimate climb and with the 20-man break relatively intact and with a lead of 5:43, help in the chase finally arrived with Movistar and Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank positioning themselves at the front of peloton. Rabobank, with Gesink and ten Dam both inside the top ten, were attentive to the increase in pace and followed suit.
Up ahead, the break was finally starting to disintegrate with Capecchi, Bouet, De Weert, Porte, Menchov and Kessiakoff forming a select group. However, Kessiakoff, Bouet and later Capecchi were dropped when Porte increased the pace inside the 9 kilometre banner.
De Weert was merely a spectator as Menchov and Porte traded turns and despite the Russian’s best persuasive measures, the Belgian stuck to the rear of the group.
In the peloton, Euskaltel, Saxo Bank and Rabobank continued to control affairs as Contador drifted down the shrinking peloton to mark Valverde, and the pair occasionally traded a word with each other as the peloton whittled down to less than 30 riders inside the final 7 kilometres.
The big finale
Lying 10th on GC, Benat Intxausti was the first mover and shaker to attack. It drew ninth placed Igor Anton into action, which in turn saw Rabobank's climbers give chase. Behind them, Contador, Valverde and Rodriguez continued their axis of staring, waiting and mind games.
It was Valverde who moved first and as the Spanish trio moved clear and eventually caught Anton, the final shakedown for the podium began.
Menchov and Porte were now inside the final 2 kilometres, De Weert already distanced two kilometres previously.
As the peloton turned right and onto the steepest sections, the crowds descended around Contador and Co. as the road tilted towards 18 per cent.
Porte continued to set the pace, delivering brief attacks that Menchov would answer in kind with a metronomically steady pace, but as the pair dipped inside the final 200 meters it was clear that Porte's legs were shot. Menchov, sensing blood, attacked in the right, opening up a gap of 17 seconds by the line.
Meanwhile Rodriguez had flown, rediscovering the form that seen him dominate the opening fortnight of the race. Contador, with a healthy but not impregnable buffer, was on the ropes but by the line he had retained his lead. With one stage to go, he leads Valverde by 1:16, with Rodriguez at 1:37. Chris Froome remains the best of the rest in fourth, 10:16 down, as Moreno rounds out the top five. Igor Anton remains in 9th.
|1
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4:48:48
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:17
|3
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:42
|4
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:16
|5
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:39
|6
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:30
|7
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:39
|8
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:14
|9
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:31
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:56
|11
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:04:08
|12
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:04:15
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|14
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:24
|15
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:34
|16
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:37
|17
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:38
|18
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:43
|20
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:47
|22
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:54
|23
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|24
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:05:09
|25
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:15
|26
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:35
|28
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:05:50
|30
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|31
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|33
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:06:07
|34
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:21
|35
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|36
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:06:34
|37
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:06:39
|38
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|39
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:42
|40
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:06:50
|41
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:19
|42
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:31
|43
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:35
|44
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:52
|45
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:58
|46
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:08:12
|47
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:22
|48
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:08:32
|49
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|50
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:09:09
|52
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:20
|53
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:23
|54
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:09:47
|55
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:55
|56
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:03
|57
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:12
|58
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:31
|59
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:34
|60
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:50
|61
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:53
|62
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:59
|63
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:11:16
|64
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:48
|65
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:50
|66
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|0:12:02
|67
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:12:22
|69
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:12:48
|70
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:12:52
|71
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|72
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|73
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:44
|74
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:14:10
|75
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:15:18
|76
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:23
|77
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|78
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:26
|79
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:15:30
|80
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:15:56
|81
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:16:00
|82
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:16:04
|83
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:16:53
|84
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:17:00
|85
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:17:08
|86
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:31
|87
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:17:36
|88
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:39
|89
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:17:41
|90
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:00
|91
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:16
|92
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:21
|93
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:18:29
|94
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:18:37
|95
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:57
|96
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:00
|97
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:19:09
|98
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|99
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:19
|100
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:19:31
|102
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:19:52
|103
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:19:59
|104
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:11
|105
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:20:13
|106
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|107
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:20:16
|108
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|109
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|110
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:20:22
|111
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:24
|112
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|113
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|114
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|115
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:20:56
|116
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:12
|117
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|118
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|119
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:19
|120
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:44
|121
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:21:49
|122
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:22:12
|123
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:22:37
|124
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:33
|125
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:26:35
|126
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|127
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:27:01
|128
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:11
|129
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:28:11
|130
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:28:23
|131
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:28:27
|132
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:28:33
|133
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:28:52
|134
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:28:54
|135
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:28:57
|136
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:29:22
|137
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|138
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:29:26
|139
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:29
|140
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|142
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|143
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|144
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:35
|145
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:29:45
|146
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:29:47
|147
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|148
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:29:53
|149
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|150
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:56
|151
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:30:01
|152
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|0:30:05
|153
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:30:08
|154
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:09
|155
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:30:17
|156
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|0:30:27
|157
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:30:36
|158
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:30:43
|159
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|160
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|161
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:30:53
|162
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:30:59
|163
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:31:03
|164
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:31:21
|165
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:29
|166
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:30
|167
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|0:31:32
|168
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:31:38
|169
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:31:57
|170
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:32:12
|171
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:32:39
|172
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:32:44
|173
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:33:32
|174
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:31
|175
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:34:37
|DNF
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|20
|3
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|4
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|6
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|7
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|8
|9
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|5
|12
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|4
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|14
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|1
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|pts
|2
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|3
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|pts
|2
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|10
|pts
|2
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|3
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|4
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|5
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|5
|pts
|2
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|3
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|10
|pts
|2
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|4
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|2
|5
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|4
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|5
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|15
|3
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|4
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|6
|5
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|6
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1
|Katusha Team
|14:34:10
|2
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:00
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:03:21
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:15
|5
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:06:35
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:09:00
|7
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:09:09
|8
|Lampre - ISD
|0:09:40
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:42
|10
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:10:24
|11
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:11:31
|12
|Caja Rural
|0:12:39
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16:25
|15
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:16
|16
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:20:47
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:22:37
|18
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:29:19
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:13
|20
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:31:50
|21
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:35:50
|22
|Andalucia
|0:38:50
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|82:14:52
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:16
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:37
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:10:16
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:11:29
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:23
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:13:28
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:41
|9
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:14:01
|10
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:13
|11
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:16:22
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:50
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:14
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:19:59
|15
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:48
|16
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:20:50
|17
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:20:56
|18
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:30
|19
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:23:38
|20
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:30
|21
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:31:51
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:32:45
|23
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:40:48
|24
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:46:26
|25
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:46:54
|26
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:48:42
|27
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:49:29
|28
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:51:44
|29
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:54:08
|30
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:55:01
|31
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:59:10
|32
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:05:42
|33
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:06:30
|34
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:08:15
|35
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:15:37
|36
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|1:15:53
|37
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:19:08
|38
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:19:16
|39
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1:23:04
|40
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:23:38
|41
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:23:39
|42
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:27:15
|43
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:32:30
|44
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:33:05
|45
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:33:44
|46
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:34:03
|47
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:37:43
|48
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:38:22
|49
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:39:07
|50
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:39:53
|51
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:44:15
|52
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:44:21
|53
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|1:46:16
|54
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:46:22
|55
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:48:44
|56
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:49:25
|57
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:49:34
|58
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:52:10
|59
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:53:25
|60
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:54:07
|61
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|1:55:21
|62
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:55:47
|63
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:56:51
|64
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:57:21
|65
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|2:00:10
|66
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:00:59
|67
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:01:42
|68
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2:02:07
|69
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:02:47
|70
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2:03:13
|71
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:06:12
|72
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2:06:21
|73
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:06:49
|74
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:08:50
|75
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:10:05
|76
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:10:28
|77
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:12:01
|78
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:13:48
|79
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|2:14:56
|80
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:19:04
|81
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:19:20
|82
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:20:23
|83
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2:22:31
|84
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|2:24:55
|85
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|2:26:35
|86
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2:26:59
|87
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:27:40
|88
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:27:56
|89
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:28:40
|90
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2:31:20
|91
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:32:24
|92
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|2:34:27
|93
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2:35:04
|94
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|2:36:58
|95
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:37:56
|96
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2:39:18
|97
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2:39:37
|98
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2:42:28
|99
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2:42:43
|100
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:44:02
|101
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:44:13
|102
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2:45:46
|103
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:47:54
|104
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:48:06
|105
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:49:28
|106
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:51:20
|107
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|2:51:45
|108
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:53:57
|109
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2:54:01
|110
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:54:35
|111
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|2:55:39
|112
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:55:45
|113
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:56:09
|114
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|2:56:52
|115
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2:57:56
|116
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:58:17
|117
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2:58:30
|118
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:59:25
|119
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:00:05
|120
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|3:00:39
|121
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|3:01:07
|122
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:01:13
|123
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|3:01:18
|124
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|3:02:54
|125
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:03:02
|126
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3:06:54
|127
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:07:10
|128
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:08:02
|129
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:08:40
|130
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:09:16
|131
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|3:09:57
|132
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|3:10:05
|133
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:10:07
|134
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|3:10:18
|135
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:10:57
|136
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|3:11:05
|137
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3:11:39
|138
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:12:06
|139
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:12:07
|140
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:13:17
|141
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3:17:05
|142
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:17:29
|143
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:17:35
|144
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|3:18:04
|145
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:18:23
|146
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:18:31
|147
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:18:46
|148
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|3:18:48
|149
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|3:19:45
|150
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|3:21:03
|151
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3:21:34
|152
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:22:45
|153
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:23:10
|154
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:24:07
|155
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3:24:24
|156
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|3:26:46
|157
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:27:35
|158
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:28:08
|159
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:34:30
|160
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|3:38:31
|161
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|3:39:04
|162
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:39:57
|163
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:44:37
|164
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:46:11
|165
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:47:25
|166
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|167
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:48:25
|168
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:51:06
|169
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|170
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:55:07
|171
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|3:55:45
|172
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|3:58:16
|173
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|4:05:32
|174
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|4:19:17
|175
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|4:31:28
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|193
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|189
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|161
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|124
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|93
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|91
|7
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|72
|9
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|70
|10
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|67
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|67
|12
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|57
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|52
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|51
|16
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49
|17
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|47
|18
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|20
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|41
|21
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|22
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|39
|23
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|37
|24
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|25
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|32
|26
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|27
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|31
|28
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|31
|29
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|30
|30
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|30
|31
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|32
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|27
|33
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|34
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|26
|35
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|26
|36
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|37
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|25
|38
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|39
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|24
|40
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|22
|41
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|18
|42
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|43
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|44
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|17
|45
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|46
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|47
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|48
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|16
|49
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|50
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|51
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|15
|52
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|53
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|54
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|55
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|56
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|12
|57
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|58
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|11
|59
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|60
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|61
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|10
|62
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|63
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|64
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|65
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|9
|66
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|67
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|8
|68
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|69
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|70
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|8
|71
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|72
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|73
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|8
|74
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|8
|75
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|76
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|7
|77
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|78
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|79
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|80
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|81
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|5
|82
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|5
|83
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|5
|84
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|85
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|86
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|87
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|88
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|89
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|90
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|91
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|92
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|93
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|3
|94
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|95
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|96
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|97
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|98
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|99
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|100
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|2
|101
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|102
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|103
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|104
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2
|105
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|106
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|107
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|108
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|109
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|110
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|111
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|112
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|63
|pts
|2
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|40
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|36
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|33
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|28
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|27
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|21
|9
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|10
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|11
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|17
|12
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|13
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|11
|14
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|15
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|16
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|17
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|18
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|19
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|9
|20
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|21
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|7
|22
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|23
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|24
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|25
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|26
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|27
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|28
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|5
|29
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|30
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|31
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|32
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|33
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|34
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|35
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|36
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|37
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|38
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|39
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|40
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|41
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|42
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|43
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|44
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|45
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|46
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|2
|47
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|48
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|49
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|1
|50
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|51
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|52
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|53
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|54
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|55
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|10
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|29
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|46
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|7
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|79
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|80
|9
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|85
|10
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|88
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|90
|12
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|94
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|99
|14
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|99
|15
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|99
|16
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|102
|17
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|106
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|19
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|115
|20
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|115
|21
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|117
|22
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|119
|23
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|120
|24
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|125
|25
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|26
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|129
|27
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|129
|28
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|132
|29
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|132
|30
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|134
|31
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|148
|32
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|155
|33
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|157
|34
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|161
|35
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|168
|36
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|171
|37
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|179
|38
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|183
|39
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|190
|40
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|206
|41
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|207
|42
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|225
|43
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|233
|44
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|234
|45
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|243
|46
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|245
|47
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|256
|48
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|261
|49
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|293
|1
|Movistar Team
|246:37:58
|2
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:40
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:19
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:48
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:26:55
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:36:07
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|0:53:00
|8
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:01:11
|9
|RadioShack-Nissan
|1:17:34
|10
|Caja Rural
|1:25:10
|11
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:50:58
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|1:55:47
|13
|Garmin - Sharp
|2:02:23
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:34:46
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:05:17
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|3:17:04
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|3:20:07
|18
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:24:42
|19
|FDJ-Big Mat
|3:54:02
|20
|Team Argos - Shimano
|4:28:35
|21
|Andalucia
|5:48:56
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|5:51:22
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy