John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) won stage 5 of the Vuelta a Epaña with a blistering turn of speed in Logroño. The German picked up his second grand tour stage of the week – and his career – with Daniele Bennati (Radioshack-Nissan) second and Gianni Meersman (Lotto Belisol Team) third.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finished safely in the bunch to retain his one-second lead over Chris Froome (Team Sky).

Despite Degenkolb’s unmatchable speed, Argos had a difficult time controlling the peloton but they timed their lead-out to perfection. And when Bennati launched an early sprint and looked to be heading for the win, Degenkolb closed the gap himself before coming around the Italian’s left-hand side.

The 168-kilometre stage was a deviation from the Vuelta’s recent blueprint of hilltop finishes and provided a rare chance for the sprinters to shine. Eight laps of a 21-kilometre circuit, it resembled a downtown criterium at times, with only lone escapee Javier Chacon (Andalucia) showing any sign of intent. His attack inside the first kilometre saw the 27-year-old Spaniard build up a lead close to 12 minutes after just 40 kilometres of racing.

With Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank – Tinkoff Bank) and his rivals taking a day off, the bunch cruised through the opening laps. Argos-Shimano and Rodriguez’s Katusha team tapped through at a moderate tempo before Chacon finally began to wilt in the Spanish heat.

FDJ-BigMat joined the stop-start pace setting but with 38 kilometres remaining the gap had dwindled to two minutes. By now Chacon was stuffing ice into his jersey but when he missed a bottle through the feedzone his day was almost over. After losing 30 seconds in two kilometres, he was finally reeled in with 29 kilometres remaining.

The capture saw a surge from teams consisting of GC contenders and sprinters, all aware that the increased pace would leave them in a weakened position at the back of the peloton. Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank, Garmin-Sharp, Sky and Liquigas-Cannondale attempted to assert authority but with over 20 kilometres to go there was a general reluctance to control the entire peloton. This was a day off, after all.

With one lap remaining Quick Step, with Tony Martin marshalling their troops, lit the touch paper for a possible Gert Steegmans sprint. Argos, who had set tempo throughout the early stages of the race, were still waiting in the wings and it was Euskaltel who, presumably hoping to keep Anton out of trouble, gave QuickStep some assistance.

Liquigas and Rabobank were next, with Flecha beckoning his Sky teammates to do the same. With 8 kilometre,s remaining Lotto and BMC had stretched the field out but control for any squad proved short-lived. GreenEdge and FDJ joined the scramble at the head of the field, the relative easy profile of the stage providing the majority of the fast men peloton with the confidence to compete for the win.

Steegmans had meanwhile latched onto Argos’s sprint train, while Froome helped Ben Swift cut through the peloton. Argos’s patience appeared to be threatened when RadioShack wound the pace up with 2 kilometres to go. However, despite Hayden Roulston’s efforts, Bennati was alone and unprotected when Degenkolb’s final leadout man hit the front. Meersman was briefly blocked as Raymond Kreder and Elia Viviani Liquigas-Cannondale fought for position. But despite the frantic run-in, the sprint was relatively clear cut. Bennati’s early surge created a visible gap and only Degenkolb could latch himself onto the Italian’s wheel before taking the win by half a wheel.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 4:10:37 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 7 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 8 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 11 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 12 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 14 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 19 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 20 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 23 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 24 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 25 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 26 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 27 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 29 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 30 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 32 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 33 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 34 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 36 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 37 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 38 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 39 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 41 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 43 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 44 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 46 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 47 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 48 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 49 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 50 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 51 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 52 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 53 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 54 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 55 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 56 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 58 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 59 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 60 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 61 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 62 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 64 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 65 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 66 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 67 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 68 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 69 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 70 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 71 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 74 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 75 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 76 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 77 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 78 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 79 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 80 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 81 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 82 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 83 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 84 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 86 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 87 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 88 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 89 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 90 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 91 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 92 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 93 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 94 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 95 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 96 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 97 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 98 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 99 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 101 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 102 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 103 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 105 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 106 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 107 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 108 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 109 Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 110 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 111 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 112 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 113 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 114 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 115 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 116 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 117 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 118 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 119 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 120 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 123 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 124 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 125 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 126 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 127 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 128 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 129 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 130 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 131 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 132 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 133 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 134 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 135 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 136 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 137 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 138 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 139 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 140 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 141 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:00:21 142 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 143 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:32 144 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 145 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 146 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 147 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 148 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 149 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 150 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 151 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 152 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 153 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 154 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 155 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 156 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 157 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 158 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 159 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 160 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 161 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 162 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 163 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 164 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 165 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 166 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 167 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 168 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 169 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 170 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 171 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 172 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 173 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 174 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 175 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 176 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 177 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 178 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 179 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 180 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 181 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 182 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 183 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:00:45 184 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:00:46 185 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:00:48 186 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:13 187 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 188 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:17 189 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:02:36 190 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:03:09 191 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:30 192 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:38 193 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 194 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 0:04:43 195 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 196 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 25 pts 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 20 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 16 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 10 7 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 9 8 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 10 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 5 12 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 13 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 3 14 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2

Sprint 1 - Logroño - 62,6 Km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 4 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1

Sprint 2 - Logroño - 104,6 Km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 4 pts 2 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Radioshack - Nissan 12:31:51 2 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 3 Team Argos - Shimano 4 Garmin - Sharp 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 Liquigas - Cannondale 7 BMC Racing Team 8 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 FDJ - Big Mat 10 Lampre - ISD 11 Movistar Team 12 SKY Procycling 13 Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Caja Rural 15 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 16 Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 17 Katusha Team 18 Astana Pro Team 19 Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 Lotto Belisol Team 21 Andalucia 22 Orica Greenedge 0:00:32

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 17:29:22 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:01 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:00:05 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:09 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:11 7 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:14 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:36 10 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:46 11 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:47 12 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:52 13 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 14 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 15 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:55 16 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:57 17 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 18 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:17 19 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:26 20 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:33 21 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:01:34 22 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:35 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:01:38 24 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:50 26 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:55 27 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:01 28 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:15 29 Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:25 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:35 31 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:40 32 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:02:41 33 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:02:48 34 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 35 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:53 37 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:41 38 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:03:43 39 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:53 40 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:04:10 41 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:24 42 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:04:28 43 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:42 44 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:04:52 45 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:00 46 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:05:06 47 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:25 48 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:27 49 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:05:48 50 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:15 51 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:21 52 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:38 53 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:43 54 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:06:45 55 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:55 56 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:06:59 57 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:07:16 58 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 59 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:18 60 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:07:22 61 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:30 62 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:07:50 63 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:07:51 64 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:08 65 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:08:50 66 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:09:37 67 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:09:38 68 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:09:42 69 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:47 70 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:10:02 71 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:10:17 72 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:34 73 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:10:39 74 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:10:51 75 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:56 76 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:03 77 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:05 78 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:11:35 79 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:49 80 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 0:11:51 81 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:12:08 82 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:46 83 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:48 84 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:12:58 85 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 0:13:15 86 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:13:25 87 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 88 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:13:33 89 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:13:34 90 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:14:04 91 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:14:16 92 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:03 93 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 94 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:15:08 95 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:15:12 96 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:15:13 97 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:15:14 98 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:15:40 99 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:15:54 100 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:16:05 101 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:07 102 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:16:32 103 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:16:33 104 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 0:16:54 105 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:16:57 106 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:17:15 107 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:17:36 108 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:17:50 109 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:18:38 110 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:19:17 111 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:19:18 112 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:20 113 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:19:37 114 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:19:38 115 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 116 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:19:43 117 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:19:46 118 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:19:57 119 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:20:04 120 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:20:26 121 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:30 122 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:20:38 123 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:21:06 124 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:11 125 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:14 126 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:15 127 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:21:20 128 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:21:33 129 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:22:17 130 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 0:22:18 131 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:22:20 132 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 0:22:21 133 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:25 134 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 0:22:39 135 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 0:22:40 136 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 137 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 0:22:46 138 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:22:50 139 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:22:59 140 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:23:08 141 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:23:17 142 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:36 143 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 0:23:45 144 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:23:49 145 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:11 146 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:24:26 147 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:24:31 148 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:24:36 149 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:24:39 150 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:44 151 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 152 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:24:45 153 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:46 154 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:00 155 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:25:10 156 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:25:13 157 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:16 158 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:25:32 159 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:26:02 160 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:26:11 161 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:26:14 162 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:26:16 163 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 0:26:24 164 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:26:53 165 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:26:54 166 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:27:43 167 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:52 168 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:28:00 169 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:31 170 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:28:46 171 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:29:29 172 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 0:29:38 173 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 0:30:36 174 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:31:05 175 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:31:20 176 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:31:28 177 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:31:35 178 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:31:38 179 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:31:41 180 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:31:44 181 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:31:50 182 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:30 183 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:32:38 184 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:33:18 185 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:33:32 186 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 0:34:04 187 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:34:35 188 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:34:58 189 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:35:15 190 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:36:00 191 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:36:33 192 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:37:33 193 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:38:49 194 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:39:27 195 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:40:41 196 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:42:23

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 50 pts 2 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 29 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 27 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 26 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 25 7 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 24 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 20 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 10 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 17 15 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 15 16 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 14 17 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 18 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 19 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 12 20 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 12 21 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 22 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 10 23 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 10 24 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 10 25 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 10 26 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 27 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 28 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 29 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 30 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 31 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 8 32 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 33 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 7 34 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 7 35 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 36 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 37 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 6 38 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 39 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 6 40 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 41 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 5 42 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 5 43 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 44 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 4 45 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 46 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 47 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 3 48 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 49 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 3 50 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 2 51 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 2 52 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 2 53 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 2 54 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2 55 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 56 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1 57 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 16 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 11 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 4 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 8 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 4 10 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 4 11 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 3 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 14 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 2 15 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 16 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 17 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 2 18 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 15 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 18 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 27 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 35 6 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 57 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 74 8 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 82 9 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 83 10 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 83 11 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 12 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 151 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 171 14 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 204 15 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 207 16 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 235 17 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 259