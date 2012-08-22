Trending

Image 1 of 68

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) on the podium

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 68

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha Team)

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha Team)
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 3 of 68

Daniel Navarro and Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank) (Image credit: Susi Goetze)

Daniel Navarro and Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank)
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 4 of 68

Igor Anton (Euskaltel Euskadi)

Igor Anton (Euskaltel Euskadi)
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 5 of 68

Frantisek Rabon and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quickstep) (Image credit: Susi Goetze)

Frantisek Rabon and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quickstep)
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 6 of 68

John Degenkolb just after the finish

John Degenkolb just after the finish
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 7 of 68

John Degenkolb was head down to the line

John Degenkolb was head down to the line
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 8 of 68

The final meters

The final meters
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 9 of 68

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 68

The start

The start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 68

Reuben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Reuben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 68

Marco Marzano (Lampre-ISD)

Marco Marzano (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 68

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: AFP)

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 14 of 68

Markel Irizar (RadioShack-Nissan)

Markel Irizar (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 68

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 68

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) in the peloton (Image credit: Sirotti)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) in the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 68

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) and teammates

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) and teammates
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 68

Race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 68

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 68

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 68

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 68

Daniel Teklehaymanot and Damiano Cunego

Daniel Teklehaymanot and Damiano Cunego
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 23 of 68

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank) at post-race doping control (Image credit: Susi Goetze)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank) at post-race doping control
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 24 of 68

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 25 of 68

Javier Chacon (Andalucia) in a break

Javier Chacon (Andalucia) in a break
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 26 of 68

Simon Clarke (Orica - GreenEdge)

Simon Clarke (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 27 of 68

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) opens the champagne

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) opens the champagne
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 28 of 68

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 5

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 5
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 29 of 68

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) triumphs in stage 5

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) triumphs in stage 5
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 30 of 68

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) on the podium

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) on the podium
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 31 of 68

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) gives a post stage interview (Image credit: Susi Goetze)

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) gives a post stage interview
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 32 of 68

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) is interviewed post-stage (Image credit: Susi Goetze)

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) is interviewed post-stage
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 33 of 68

Imanol Erviti Ollo (Movistar Team) after a crash

Imanol Erviti Ollo (Movistar Team) after a crash
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 34 of 68

Even the policeman took hand-ups

Even the policeman took hand-ups
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 35 of 68

It was very hot again at the Vuelta

It was very hot again at the Vuelta
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 36 of 68

Andrey Kashechkin and Alberto Contador

Andrey Kashechkin and Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 37 of 68

The back of the Lotto Belisol bus

The back of the Lotto Belisol bus
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 38 of 68

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 39 of 68

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the red jersey

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in the red jersey
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 40 of 68

A teammate gives John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) a hug (Image credit: Sirotti)

A teammate gives John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) a hug
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 68

Race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 68

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 68

Alejandro Valverdeo (Movistar) adjusts his bike

Alejandro Valverdeo (Movistar) adjusts his bike
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 68

Alejandro Valverdeo (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverdeo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 68

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 68

Race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 68

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 68

Lampre-ISD teammates hang out before the start.

Lampre-ISD teammates hang out before the start.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 68

Matteo Tosatto (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank)

Matteo Tosatto (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 68

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Sirotti)

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 5 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 68

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins the stage. A view from above (Image credit: Sirotti)

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins the stage. A view from above
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 68

Congratulations are given to John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Congratulations are given to John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 68

Race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 68

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 68

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 68

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) sprints toward victory in stage 5 (Image credit: AFP)

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) sprints toward victory in stage 5
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 57 of 68

Yesterday's winner Simon Clarke (Orica/Greenedge) with Australian fans. (Image credit: Susi Goetze)

Yesterday's winner Simon Clarke (Orica/Greenedge) with Australian fans.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 58 of 68

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) in the white jersey

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) in the white jersey
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 59 of 68

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the start

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the start
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 60 of 68

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) jokes

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) jokes
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 61 of 68

The start of stage 5

The start of stage 5
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 62 of 68

Sky teammates Rigberto Uran and Segio Henao

Sky teammates Rigberto Uran and Segio Henao
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 63 of 68

Katusha leads the peloton

Katusha leads the peloton
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 64 of 68

Orica GreenEdge riders hand off botttles.

Orica GreenEdge riders hand off botttles.
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 65 of 68

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) and Maxime Monfort (Radioshack-Nissan) (Image credit: Susi Goetze)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) and Maxime Monfort (Radioshack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 66 of 68

Chris Froome (Sky) and a teammate at the front

Chris Froome (Sky) and a teammate at the front
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 67 of 68

Javier Chacon (Andalucia)

Javier Chacon (Andalucia)
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 68 of 68

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank/Tinkoff Bank) relaxed before the start (Image credit: Susi Goetze)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank/Tinkoff Bank) relaxed before the start
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) won stage 5 of the Vuelta a Epaña with a blistering turn of speed in Logroño. The German picked up his second grand tour stage of the week – and his career – with Daniele Bennati (Radioshack-Nissan) second and Gianni Meersman (Lotto Belisol Team) third.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finished safely in the bunch to retain his one-second lead over Chris Froome (Team Sky).

Despite Degenkolb’s unmatchable speed, Argos had a difficult time controlling the peloton but they timed their lead-out to perfection. And when Bennati launched an early sprint and looked to be heading for the win, Degenkolb closed the gap himself before coming around the Italian’s left-hand side.

The 168-kilometre stage was a deviation from the Vuelta’s recent blueprint of hilltop finishes and provided a rare chance for the sprinters to shine. Eight laps of a 21-kilometre circuit, it resembled a downtown criterium at times, with only lone escapee Javier Chacon (Andalucia) showing any sign of intent. His attack inside the first kilometre saw the 27-year-old Spaniard build up a lead close to 12 minutes after just 40 kilometres of racing.

With Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank – Tinkoff Bank) and his rivals taking a day off, the bunch cruised through the opening laps. Argos-Shimano and Rodriguez’s Katusha team tapped through at a moderate tempo before Chacon finally began to wilt in the Spanish heat.

FDJ-BigMat joined the stop-start pace setting but with 38 kilometres remaining the gap had dwindled to two minutes. By now Chacon was stuffing ice into his jersey but when he missed a bottle through the feedzone his day was almost over. After losing 30 seconds in two kilometres, he was finally reeled in with 29 kilometres remaining.

The capture saw a surge from teams consisting of GC contenders and sprinters, all aware that the increased pace would leave them in a weakened position at the back of the peloton. Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank, Garmin-Sharp, Sky and Liquigas-Cannondale attempted to assert authority but with over 20 kilometres to go there was a general reluctance to control the entire peloton. This was a day off, after all.

With one lap remaining Quick Step, with Tony Martin marshalling their troops, lit the touch paper for a possible Gert Steegmans sprint. Argos, who had set tempo throughout the early stages of the race, were still waiting in the wings and it was Euskaltel who, presumably hoping to keep Anton out of trouble, gave QuickStep some assistance.

Liquigas and Rabobank were next, with Flecha beckoning his Sky teammates to do the same. With 8 kilometre,s remaining Lotto and BMC had stretched the field out but control for any squad proved short-lived. GreenEdge and FDJ joined the scramble at the head of the field, the relative easy profile of the stage providing the majority of the fast men peloton with the confidence to compete for the win.

Steegmans had meanwhile latched onto Argos’s sprint train, while Froome helped Ben Swift cut through the peloton. Argos’s patience appeared to be threatened when RadioShack wound the pace up with 2 kilometres to go. However, despite Hayden Roulston’s efforts, Bennati was alone and unprotected when Degenkolb’s final leadout man hit the front. Meersman was briefly blocked as Raymond Kreder and Elia Viviani Liquigas-Cannondale fought for position. But despite the frantic run-in, the sprint was relatively clear cut. Bennati’s early surge created a visible gap and only Degenkolb could latch himself onto the Italian’s wheel before taking the win by half a wheel.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano4:10:37
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
7Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
8Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
11Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
12Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
14Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
15Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
16Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
17Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
18Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
19Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
20Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
21Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
22Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
23Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
24Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
25Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
26Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
27Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
28Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
29Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
30Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
31Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
32William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
33Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
34Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
35Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
36Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
37Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
38Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
39Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
40Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
41Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
42Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
43Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
44Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
46Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
47Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
48Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
49Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
50Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
51Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
52Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
53Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
54Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
55Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
56Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
57Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
58Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
59Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
60Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
61Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
62Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
63Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
64Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
65Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
66Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
67Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
68Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
69Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
70Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
71Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
72Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
73Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
74Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
75Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
76Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
77Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
78Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
79Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
80Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
81Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
82Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
83Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
84John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
86Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
87Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
88Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
89Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
90Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
91Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
92David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
93Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
94Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
95Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
96Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
97Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
98Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
99Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
100Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
101Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
102Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
103Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
104Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
105Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
106Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
107Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
108Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
109Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
110Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
111Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
112Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
113Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
114Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
115Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
116Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
117Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
118Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
119Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
120Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
123Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
124Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
125Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
126Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
127Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
128Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
129Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
130Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
131Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
132Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
133Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
134Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
135Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
136Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
137Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
138Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
139Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
140Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
141Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:21
142Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
143Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:32
144Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
145Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
146Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
147Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
148Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
149Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
150Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
151Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
152Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
153Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
154Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
155Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
156Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
157Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
158Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
159Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
160Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
161Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
162Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
163Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
164Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
165Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
166Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
167Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
168Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
169Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
170Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
171Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
172Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
173Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
174Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
175Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
176David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
177Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
178Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
179Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
180Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
181Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
182Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
183Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:00:45
184Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:00:46
185Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:00:48
186Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:13
187Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
188Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:17
189Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:02:36
190Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:03:09
191Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:30
192Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:38
193Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
194Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia0:04:43
195Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
196Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano25pts
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan20
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team16
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp10
7Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge9
8Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
10Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team6
11Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural5
12Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
13Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp3
14Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD2

Sprint 1 - Logroño - 62,6 Km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia4pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling2
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano1

Sprint 2 - Logroño - 104,6 Km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia4pts
2Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack - Nissan12:31:51
2Omega Pharma - Quickstep
3Team Argos - Shimano
4Garmin - Sharp
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Liquigas - Cannondale
7BMC Racing Team
8Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
9FDJ - Big Mat
10Lampre - ISD
11Movistar Team
12SKY Procycling
13Rabobank Cycling Team
14Caja Rural
15Cofidis, le credit en ligne
16Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
17Katusha Team
18Astana Pro Team
19Euskaltel - Euskadi
20Lotto Belisol Team
21Andalucia
22Orica Greenedge0:00:32

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team17:29:22
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:01
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:05
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:09
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:11
7Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:14
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:36
10Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:46
11Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:47
12Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:52
13Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
14Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
15Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
16Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:57
17Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
18Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:17
19Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:01:26
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:33
21Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:01:34
22Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:35
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:01:38
24Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
25Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:50
26Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:55
27Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:01
28Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:15
29Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:25
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:35
31John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:40
32Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:02:41
33Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:02:48
34Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
35Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
36Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:53
37Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:41
38Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:03:43
39Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:53
40Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:04:10
41Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:24
42Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:04:28
43Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:42
44Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:04:52
45Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:00
46Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:05:06
47Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:25
48Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:27
49Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:05:48
50Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:15
51Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:21
52Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:38
53Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:43
54Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:06:45
55Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:55
56Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:06:59
57Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:07:16
58Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
59Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:18
60Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:07:22
61Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:30
62Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:07:50
63Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:07:51
64Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:08
65Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:08:50
66Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:09:37
67Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:09:38
68Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:09:42
69Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:47
70Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:10:02
71Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:10:17
72Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:34
73Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:10:39
74Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:10:51
75Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:56
76Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:03
77Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:05
78Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:11:35
79Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:49
80David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:11:51
81Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:12:08
82Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:46
83Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:48
84Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:12:58
85Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia0:13:15
86Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:13:25
87Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
88Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:13:33
89Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:13:34
90Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:14:04
91Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:16
92Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:03
93Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
94Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:15:08
95David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:15:12
96Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:15:13
97Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:15:14
98Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:15:40
99Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:15:54
100Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:16:05
101Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:07
102Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:16:32
103Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:16:33
104Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:16:54
105Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:16:57
106Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:17:15
107Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:17:36
108Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:17:50
109Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:18:38
110Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:19:17
111Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:19:18
112Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:20
113John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:19:37
114Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:19:38
115Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
116Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:19:43
117Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:19:46
118Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:19:57
119Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:04
120Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:20:26
121Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:30
122Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:20:38
123Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:06
124Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:11
125Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:14
126Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:15
127Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:21:20
128Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:21:33
129Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:22:17
130Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge0:22:18
131Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:22:20
132Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:22:21
133Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:25
134Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan0:22:39
135Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp0:22:40
136Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
137Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia0:22:46
138Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:22:50
139Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:22:59
140Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:23:08
141Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:23:17
142Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:36
143Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:23:45
144Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:23:49
145Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:11
146Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:24:26
147Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:24:31
148William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:24:36
149Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:24:39
150Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:44
151Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
152Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:24:45
153Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:46
154Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:00
155Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:25:10
156Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:25:13
157Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:16
158Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:25:32
159Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:26:02
160Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:26:11
161Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:26:14
162Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:26:16
163Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge0:26:24
164Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:26:53
165Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:26:54
166Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:27:43
167Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:52
168Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:28:00
169Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:31
170Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:28:46
171Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:29:29
172Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:29:38
173Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia0:30:36
174Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:31:05
175Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:31:20
176Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:31:28
177Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:31:35
178Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:31:38
179Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:31:41
180Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:31:44
181Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:31:50
182Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:30
183Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:32:38
184Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:33:18
185Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:33:32
186Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge0:34:04
187Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:34:35
188Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:34:58
189Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:35:15
190Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:36:00
191Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:36:33
192Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:37:33
193Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:38:49
194Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:39:27
195Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:40:41
196Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:42:23

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano50pts
2Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge29
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge27
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale27
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan26
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team25
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team24
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team20
9Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
10Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
11Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling18
12Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling17
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale17
15Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank15
16Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural14
17Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14
18Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
19Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team12
20Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural12
21Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
22Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia10
23Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan10
24Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team10
25Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp10
26Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
27Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
28Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
29Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
30Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team8
31Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team8
32Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
33Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp7
34Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp7
35Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
36Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
37Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan6
38Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
39Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team6
40Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
41Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team5
42Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD5
43Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
44Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat4
45Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
46Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
47Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD3
48Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
49Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural3
50Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling2
51Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural2
52Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia2
53Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2
54Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2
55Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
56Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano1
57Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge16pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team11
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
4Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
5Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
8Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank4
10Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia4
11Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia3
12Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
14Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural2
15Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
16Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
17Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural2
18Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team15pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team18
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling26
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank27
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale35
6Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural57
7Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge74
8Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team82
9Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne83
10Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep83
11Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team87
12Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia151
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team171
14Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia204
15Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team207
16Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team235
17Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural259

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team51:51:05
2SKY Procycling0:00:03
3Astana Pro Team0:01:55
4Katusha Team0:02:04
5Lampre - ISD0:02:13
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:39
7AG2R La Mondiale0:03:00
8Movistar Team0:03:38
9Radioshack - Nissan0:04:01
10Caja Rural0:04:57
11Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:06:31
12Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:31
13Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:10:39
14Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:12:23
15Lotto Belisol Team0:15:24
16Andalucia0:16:02
17Garmin - Sharp0:16:05
18Team Argos - Shimano0:20:22
19BMC Racing Team0:21:20
20Liquigas - Cannondale0:23:25
21FDJ - Big Mat0:24:11
22Orica Greenedge0:44:31

