Degenkolb gets another Vuelta stage
Bennati close, but no cigar in Logroño
Stage 5: Logroño -
John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) won stage 5 of the Vuelta a Epaña with a blistering turn of speed in Logroño. The German picked up his second grand tour stage of the week – and his career – with Daniele Bennati (Radioshack-Nissan) second and Gianni Meersman (Lotto Belisol Team) third.
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finished safely in the bunch to retain his one-second lead over Chris Froome (Team Sky).
Despite Degenkolb’s unmatchable speed, Argos had a difficult time controlling the peloton but they timed their lead-out to perfection. And when Bennati launched an early sprint and looked to be heading for the win, Degenkolb closed the gap himself before coming around the Italian’s left-hand side.
The 168-kilometre stage was a deviation from the Vuelta’s recent blueprint of hilltop finishes and provided a rare chance for the sprinters to shine. Eight laps of a 21-kilometre circuit, it resembled a downtown criterium at times, with only lone escapee Javier Chacon (Andalucia) showing any sign of intent. His attack inside the first kilometre saw the 27-year-old Spaniard build up a lead close to 12 minutes after just 40 kilometres of racing.
With Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank – Tinkoff Bank) and his rivals taking a day off, the bunch cruised through the opening laps. Argos-Shimano and Rodriguez’s Katusha team tapped through at a moderate tempo before Chacon finally began to wilt in the Spanish heat.
FDJ-BigMat joined the stop-start pace setting but with 38 kilometres remaining the gap had dwindled to two minutes. By now Chacon was stuffing ice into his jersey but when he missed a bottle through the feedzone his day was almost over. After losing 30 seconds in two kilometres, he was finally reeled in with 29 kilometres remaining.
The capture saw a surge from teams consisting of GC contenders and sprinters, all aware that the increased pace would leave them in a weakened position at the back of the peloton. Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank, Garmin-Sharp, Sky and Liquigas-Cannondale attempted to assert authority but with over 20 kilometres to go there was a general reluctance to control the entire peloton. This was a day off, after all.
With one lap remaining Quick Step, with Tony Martin marshalling their troops, lit the touch paper for a possible Gert Steegmans sprint. Argos, who had set tempo throughout the early stages of the race, were still waiting in the wings and it was Euskaltel who, presumably hoping to keep Anton out of trouble, gave QuickStep some assistance.
Liquigas and Rabobank were next, with Flecha beckoning his Sky teammates to do the same. With 8 kilometre,s remaining Lotto and BMC had stretched the field out but control for any squad proved short-lived. GreenEdge and FDJ joined the scramble at the head of the field, the relative easy profile of the stage providing the majority of the fast men peloton with the confidence to compete for the win.
Steegmans had meanwhile latched onto Argos’s sprint train, while Froome helped Ben Swift cut through the peloton. Argos’s patience appeared to be threatened when RadioShack wound the pace up with 2 kilometres to go. However, despite Hayden Roulston’s efforts, Bennati was alone and unprotected when Degenkolb’s final leadout man hit the front. Meersman was briefly blocked as Raymond Kreder and Elia Viviani Liquigas-Cannondale fought for position. But despite the frantic run-in, the sprint was relatively clear cut. Bennati’s early surge created a visible gap and only Degenkolb could latch himself onto the Italian’s wheel before taking the win by half a wheel.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|4:10:37
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|8
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|12
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|14
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|19
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|20
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|23
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|24
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|25
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|26
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|29
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|33
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|34
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|36
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|37
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|38
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|39
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|41
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|42
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|43
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|47
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|48
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|49
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|50
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|51
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|53
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|54
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|56
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|58
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|60
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|61
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|64
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|66
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|67
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|68
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|69
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|70
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|71
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|74
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|76
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|77
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|79
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|80
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|81
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|82
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|83
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|84
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|86
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|87
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|88
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|89
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|90
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|91
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|92
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|93
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|94
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|95
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|96
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|97
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|98
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|99
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|101
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|102
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|105
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|106
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|107
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|108
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|109
|Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|110
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|111
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|112
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|113
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|114
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|115
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|116
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|117
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|118
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|119
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|123
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|124
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|125
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|127
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|128
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|130
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|131
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|132
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|133
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|134
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|136
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|137
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|138
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|139
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|140
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|141
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:21
|142
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|143
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:32
|144
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|145
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|147
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|148
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|149
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|150
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|151
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|152
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|153
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|154
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|155
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|156
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|157
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|158
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|159
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|160
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|161
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|162
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|163
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|165
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|166
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|167
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|168
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|169
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|170
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|171
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|172
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|173
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|174
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|175
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|176
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|177
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|178
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|179
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|180
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|181
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|182
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|183
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:00:45
|184
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:00:46
|185
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:48
|186
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:13
|187
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|188
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:17
|189
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:02:36
|190
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:03:09
|191
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:30
|192
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:38
|193
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|194
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|0:04:43
|195
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|196
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|20
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|16
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|7
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|9
|8
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|10
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|5
|12
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|14
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|pts
|2
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack - Nissan
|12:31:51
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|3
|Team Argos - Shimano
|4
|Garmin - Sharp
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|FDJ - Big Mat
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|11
|Movistar Team
|12
|SKY Procycling
|13
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Caja Rural
|15
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|16
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|17
|Katusha Team
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|19
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|Lotto Belisol Team
|21
|Andalucia
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|0:00:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|17:29:22
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:05
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:11
|7
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:14
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|9
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|10
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|11
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|12
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:52
|13
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|14
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|15
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|16
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:57
|17
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|18
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:17
|19
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:26
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:33
|21
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:34
|22
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:35
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:38
|24
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:50
|26
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:55
|27
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:01
|28
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:15
|29
|Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:25
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:35
|31
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:40
|32
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|33
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:02:48
|34
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|35
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:53
|37
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:41
|38
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:03:43
|39
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:53
|40
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:04:10
|41
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:24
|42
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:28
|43
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:42
|44
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:04:52
|45
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:00
|46
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:06
|47
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:25
|48
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:27
|49
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:05:48
|50
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:15
|51
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:21
|52
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:38
|53
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:43
|54
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:06:45
|55
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:55
|56
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:06:59
|57
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:16
|58
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|59
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:18
|60
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:22
|61
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:30
|62
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:07:50
|63
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:07:51
|64
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:08
|65
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:08:50
|66
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:09:37
|67
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:09:38
|68
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:09:42
|69
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:47
|70
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:10:02
|71
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:17
|72
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:34
|73
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:10:39
|74
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:10:51
|75
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:56
|76
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:03
|77
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:05
|78
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:11:35
|79
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:49
|80
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:11:51
|81
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:12:08
|82
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:46
|83
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:48
|84
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:12:58
|85
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|0:13:15
|86
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:13:25
|87
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:13:33
|89
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:13:34
|90
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:14:04
|91
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:16
|92
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:03
|93
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:08
|95
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:15:12
|96
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:15:13
|97
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:15:14
|98
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:40
|99
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:15:54
|100
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:16:05
|101
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:07
|102
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:16:32
|103
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:16:33
|104
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:16:54
|105
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:16:57
|106
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:17:15
|107
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:17:36
|108
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:17:50
|109
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:18:38
|110
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:19:17
|111
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:19:18
|112
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:20
|113
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:19:37
|114
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:38
|115
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|116
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:19:43
|117
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:19:46
|118
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:57
|119
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:20:04
|120
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:20:26
|121
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:30
|122
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:20:38
|123
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:21:06
|124
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:11
|125
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:14
|126
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:15
|127
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:21:20
|128
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:21:33
|129
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:22:17
|130
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:22:18
|131
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:20
|132
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:22:21
|133
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:25
|134
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:22:39
|135
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|0:22:40
|136
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|137
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|0:22:46
|138
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:22:50
|139
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:22:59
|140
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:23:08
|141
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:23:17
|142
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:36
|143
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:23:45
|144
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:23:49
|145
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:11
|146
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:24:26
|147
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:24:31
|148
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:24:36
|149
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:39
|150
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:44
|151
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|152
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:24:45
|153
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:46
|154
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:00
|155
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:25:10
|156
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:25:13
|157
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:16
|158
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:25:32
|159
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:26:02
|160
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:26:11
|161
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:26:14
|162
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:26:16
|163
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:26:24
|164
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:26:53
|165
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:26:54
|166
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:27:43
|167
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:52
|168
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:00
|169
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:31
|170
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:28:46
|171
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:29:29
|172
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:29:38
|173
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|0:30:36
|174
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:31:05
|175
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:31:20
|176
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:28
|177
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:31:35
|178
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:31:38
|179
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:31:41
|180
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:31:44
|181
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:31:50
|182
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:30
|183
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:32:38
|184
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:33:18
|185
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:33:32
|186
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:34:04
|187
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:34:35
|188
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:34:58
|189
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:35:15
|190
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:36:00
|191
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:36:33
|192
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:37:33
|193
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:49
|194
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:39:27
|195
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:40:41
|196
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:42:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|50
|pts
|2
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|29
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|27
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|26
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|7
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|24
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|10
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|12
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|15
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|15
|16
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|17
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|18
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|19
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|20
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|12
|21
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|22
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|10
|23
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|10
|24
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|25
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|26
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|27
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|28
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|29
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|30
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|31
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|32
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|33
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|34
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|35
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|36
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|37
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|38
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|39
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|6
|40
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|41
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|5
|42
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|5
|43
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|44
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|45
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|46
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|47
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|3
|48
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|49
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|50
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|51
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|52
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|53
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|54
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2
|55
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|56
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1
|57
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|16
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|11
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|4
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|8
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|4
|10
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|11
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|12
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|14
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|15
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|16
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|17
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|18
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|27
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|6
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|57
|7
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|74
|8
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|82
|9
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|83
|10
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|83
|11
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|12
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|151
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|171
|14
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|204
|15
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|207
|16
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|235
|17
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|259
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|51:51:05
|2
|SKY Procycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:55
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:02:04
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:13
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:39
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:00
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:03:38
|9
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:04:01
|10
|Caja Rural
|0:04:57
|11
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:06:31
|12
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:31
|13
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:10:39
|14
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:12:23
|15
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:24
|16
|Andalucia
|0:16:02
|17
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:16:05
|18
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:20:22
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:21:20
|20
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:23:25
|21
|FDJ - Big Mat
|0:24:11
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|0:44:31
