Gilbert gets second Vuelta stage win in La Lastrilla

BMC rider prevails in uphill finish

Image 1 of 27

Alberto Contador lost a few seconds but still holds a secure margin in the overall

(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 2 of 27

The two-man breakaway Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Andalucia) and Aitor Galdos Alonso (Caja Rural)

(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 3 of 27

Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Andalucia) and Aitor Galdos Alonso (Caja Rural) work together in their stage 19 escape at the Vuelta

(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 4 of 27

Ian Stannard gets a push after a wheel change

(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 5 of 27

Horses race alongside the peloton

(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 6 of 27

Danny Pate and Chris Froome lend a hand at the front.

(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 7 of 27

The Movistar team goes full gas to the finish

(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 8 of 27

Ji Cheng battled through the stage after a crash and was awarded most combative rider of the stage.

(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 9 of 27

Radioshack was hoping for a bunch sprint for Bennati

(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 10 of 27

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana

(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 11 of 27

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) celebrates his second Vuelta stage win

(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 12 of 27

Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Andalucia) and Aitor Galdos Alonso (Caja Rural)

(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 13 of 27

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) takes his second stage win of the Vuelta

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 27

Johan Vansummeren and Dominique Rollin patrol the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 15 of 27

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 16 of 27

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) at the start of stage 19

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 27

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) at the start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 27

Pedro Delgado was at the start of stage 19 of the Vuelta

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 27

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) at the start of stage 19

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 27

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the start of the stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 27

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 27

Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 27

Damiano Cunego (Lampre) has had a quiet Vuelta as he prepares for the Worlds

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 27

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 27

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 27

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 27

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) takes his second stage win of the Vuelta

(Image credit: Sirotti)

After being below his best for most of this season, Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing) underlined that he is coming into form right in time for the World Championships with a second stage win at the Vuelta. The Belgian’s victory showed off his greatest assets as he judged the finish perfectly and then unleashed a blistering sprint up the long drag to the finish in La Lastrilla that was too much for anyone to follow.

Coming towards the final kilometre, the stage looked set to be decided between a small group of riders who had clipped off the front of the lead group of 40-odd riders with 2km remaining. Nicolas Roche (Ag2r), Matti Breschel (Rabobank), Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) and four-time stage-winner John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) sped past lone breakaway Egoitz García (Cofidis) with 1500m remaining.

Clearly, Roche, Flecha and Breschel didn't want to dispute the finish with German powerhouse Degenkolb, and it was the Irishman who split the group when he attacked heading under the kilometre banner. For a couple of hundred metres it looked as if Roche might hold on and clinch his first stage win in a grand tour, but Degenkolb clawed his way back to Roche’s rear wheel with 500 metres remaining.

Just as Degenkolb prepared to attack, Gilbert swept past on his left with Sky’s Ben Swift glued to his wheel. The Briton was in the perfect place, but simply didn't have the power to stay with the Belgian, who surged clear in the final 200 metres and had time to sit up and look back as Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) came through to claim second place, just ahead of Katusha duo Dani Moreno and Joaquim Rodríguez.

Gilbert was delighted with his success, particularly as his team had worked hard to keep him in contention when the bunch split in the closing kilometres. "I could feel the lactate building in my muscles heading up to the line, but you've got to keep going and not sit down because if you do then it’s over," he said.

"All wins are nice as it’s always very tough to win at this level. A lot of credit for this one should go to my team. Klaas Lodewijk and Alessandro Ballan did great in the closing kilometres. When you have a big talent like Ballan working for you there’s no doubt you get extra motivation."

Valverde gained a very useful 17 seconds on race leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), taking eight seconds for finishing second, another six at the final intermediate sprint and gaining a further three at the finish when his final sprint took him clear. Rodríguez also gained time on Contador, although the seven seconds he took back may not make much difference going into Saturday’s race-deciding stage to the Bola del Mundo.

The slow road to Segovia

The relentless heat and high speed of this race resulted in a slow, almost pedestrian start after Aitor Galdos (Caja Rural) and José Vicente Toribio (Andalucia) attacked in the opening moments of the stage. The two Spaniards quickly opened a gap of more than 10 minutes before the bunch decided to react, Argos-Shimano, Lotto-Belisol and RadioShack upping the tempo.

The peloton chipped away steadily at the advantage of the two leaders, who were caught with 28km remaining. It then looked odds on for a bunch sprint. However, the roads around Segovia are lumpy enough to make controlling a fast-moving peloton a very difficult task indeed. Nearing this historic city, the peloton split.

All of the main contenders were in the front group, which was powered along by Valverde’s Movistar team-mates. They set their leader up to win the day’s second intermediate sprint ahead of Rodríguez and Robert Gesink (Rabobank), as GreenEdge drove the second half of the peloton along in the vain hope of getting Allan Davis into contention for the sprint.

As the lead group raced into the centre of Segovia and up to its world-famous aqueduct, Cofidis’s García made his bid for glory. He stayed clear for a kilometre until the big guns swept past to fight it out between themselves.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:56:25
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:03
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
7Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
9Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
11Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
14Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:00:06
15Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
18Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
21Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:00:10
22Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:11
23Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
24Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
26Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:17
27Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:21
28Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:25
29Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:27
30Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:00:40
31John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:00:41
32Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:45
33Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:49
34Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:00
35Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
36Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
37Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
38Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
39Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
40Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
41Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
42Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
43Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
44Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
45Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
46Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
47Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
49Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:12
50Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:14
51Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
52Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
53Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:01:25
54Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
55Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
56Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:27
57Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:01:30
58Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
59Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
60Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
61Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:50
62Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
63Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:02:02
64Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:10
65Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:25
66Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
67Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:02:33
68Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
69Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
70Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
71Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan0:03:22
72Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
73Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
74Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
76Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
77Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
78Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:03:45
79Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
80Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
81Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
82Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:05
83Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
84Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
85Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
86Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
87Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
88Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
89Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
90Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
91Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
92Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
93Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
94Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
95Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
96Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
97Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
98Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
99Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
100Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
101Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
102Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
103Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
104Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
105Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
106Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
107Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
108Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
109Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
110Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
111Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
112Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
113Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
114Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
115Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
116Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
117Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
118Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
119Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
120Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
121Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
122Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
123Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
124Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
125Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
126Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:49
127Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:05:39
128Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:28
129Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
130David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
131Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
132Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
133Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
134Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
135Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
136Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
137Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
138Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
139Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
140Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
141Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
142Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
143Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
144Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
145Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
146Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
147Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
148Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
149Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
150Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
151Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
152Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
153Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
154Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
155Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:40
156Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:07:02
157Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:44
158Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
159Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
160Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
161Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
162Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
163David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
164Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
165Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
166Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
167Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
168Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
169Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
170Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
171Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
172Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
173Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
174Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
175Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
176Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team25pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team16
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team14
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team12
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan9
7Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling9
8Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling7
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank6
11Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
13Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD3
14Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2

Sprint 1 - Campaspero, km. 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural4pts
2Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia2
3Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Hontoria, km. 171,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team2
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team14:49:27
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:03
3SKY Procycling0:00:05
4Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:08
5Lampre - ISD0:00:28
6Garmin - Sharp0:00:40
7Katusha Team0:01:02
8Radioshack - Nissan0:01:42
9Movistar Team0:02:00
10Lotto Belisol Team0:02:11
11Team Argos - Shimano0:02:15
12Caja Rural0:02:21
13BMC Racing Team0:02:44
14Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:04:38
15Astana Pro Team0:05:10
16FDJ - Big Mat0:06:05
17Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:26
18Liquigas - Cannondale0:06:49
19Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:07:24
20Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:08:51
21Orica Greenedge0:09:23
22Andalucia0:14:26

General classification after stage 19
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank77:21:49
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:35
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:21
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:48
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:11:29
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:00
7Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:58
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:13:09
9Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:52
10Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:13
11Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:15:54
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:30
13Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:18:07
14Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:18:14
15Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:19:13
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:19:15
17Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:19:21
18Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:24
19Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:21:11
20Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:16
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:28:48
22Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:29:27
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:36:59
24Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:38:42
25Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:40:52
26Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:43:22
27Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:44:35
28Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:48:43
29Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:49:21
30Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:51:49
31Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:58:16
32Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:00:28
33Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:02:47
34Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:04:07
35Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:08:04
36Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team1:09:48
37Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1:11:01
38Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team1:11:36
39Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:12:38
40Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:22:36
41Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:23:28
42Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:23:38
43Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan1:23:45
44Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:23:55
45Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:26:52
46Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:27:16
47Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:27:28
48Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:29:55
49Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:32:26
50Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:33:59
51Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:34:18
52Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:34:27
53Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:35:41
54Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:37:28
55Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural1:37:39
56Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:37:41
57Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:40:55
58Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:41:41
59Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:47:37
60Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:48:46
61Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp1:49:24
62Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale1:49:50
63Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team1:50:49
64Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:51:05
65Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:51:58
66Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:52:27
67Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:53:46
68Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:54:04
69Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team1:54:15
70Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:57:42
71Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team1:58:20
72Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team1:58:22
73David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural1:59:48
74Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:04:19
75Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano2:04:39
76Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:05:00
77Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team2:05:29
78Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2:06:13
79Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:06:17
80Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano2:07:22
81Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:08:12
82Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano2:09:00
83Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge2:09:08
84Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan2:10:58
85Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:11:31
86Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:13:01
87Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:13:13
88Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2:14:41
89Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano2:16:59
90Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:17:29
91Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural2:20:01
92Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2:20:32
93Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan2:21:06
94Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2:22:16
95Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2:22:19
96Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:22:46
97Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2:23:30
98Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team2:25:18
99Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge2:25:32
100David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:26:38
101Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2:28:47
102Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling2:29:02
103Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia2:29:11
104Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:30:38
105Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia2:30:59
106Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:32:39
107Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:33:53
108Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team2:34:11
109Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team2:34:50
110Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat2:34:58
111Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:35:36
112Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team2:36:35
113Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2:36:38
114Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano2:38:21
115Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2:38:26
116Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:38:34
117Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:38:41
118Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2:41:49
119Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:42:08
120Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:43:02
121Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia2:43:45
122Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia2:44:30
123Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling2:44:37
124Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:44:52
125Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:44:58
126Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2:45:11
127Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp2:45:15
128Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia2:45:44
129Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano2:45:57
130John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano2:46:22
131Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team2:47:01
132Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:48:34
133Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD2:48:53
134Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling2:49:32
135Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:50:51
136Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:51:05
137Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2:51:24
138Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2:52:57
139Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:53:07
140Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling2:53:41
141Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan2:53:46
142Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:54:59
143Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:55:03
144Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:55:10
145William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:55:22
146Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2:55:40
147Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:56:20
148Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:56:25
149Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp2:57:37
150Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat2:58:31
151Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:58:45
152Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team3:01:19
153Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:02:24
154Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3:03:13
155Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team3:03:50
156Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge3:04:32
157Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp3:05:19
158Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3:06:27
159Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team3:08:09
160Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3:09:58
161Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia3:11:47
162Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:12:42
163Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural3:12:45
164Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge3:16:23
165Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3:18:09
166Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:19:27
167Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:19:28
168Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3:21:23
169Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:23:11
170Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3:25:36
171Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural3:25:52
172Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp3:27:54
173Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural3:30:31
174Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team3:36:45
175Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural3:38:26
176Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia3:50:53
177Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano4:02:11

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team186pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team183
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank158
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano124
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling93
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan91
7Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale74
8Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge70
9Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team69
10Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team67
11Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling67
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale59
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team57
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team52
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team52
16Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi48
17Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge47
18Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team44
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale44
20Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale41
21Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp40
22Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi38
23Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling33
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team32
25Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep31
26Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD31
27Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi31
28Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
29Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team27
30Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team27
31Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural26
32Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team26
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan26
34Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team25
35Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep25
36Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD25
37Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural24
38Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale23
39Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team23
40Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling22
41Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
42Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team17
43Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
44Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team16
45David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural16
46Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team15
47Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team15
48Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural14
49Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
50Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
51Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia12
52Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling12
53Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
54Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD11
55Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
56Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
57Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team10
58Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling10
59Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano10
60Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp10
61Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp10
62Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural10
63Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team9
64Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team9
65Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia8
66Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team8
67Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
68Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team8
69Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
70Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
71Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano8
72Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano8
73Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
74Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge7
75Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team6
76Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team6
77Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
78Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan6
79Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team5
80Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank5
81Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team4
82Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat4
83Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural4
84Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
85Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team4
86Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
87Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
88Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
89Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
90Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team3
91Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan2
92Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural2
93Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
94Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
95Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
96Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
97Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
98Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
99Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2
100Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2
101Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
102Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge2
103Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia2
104Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
105Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
106Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1
107Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia1
108Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
109Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge38pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team36
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team33
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team31
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank28
6Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep27
7David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne18
8Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural17
9David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural17
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13
11Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team11
12Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
13Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
14Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling8
17Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
18Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat6
19Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
20Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia5
21Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural5
22Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank5
23Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
24Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia4
25Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team3
26Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
27Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale3
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
30Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
31Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team3
32Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan2
34Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural2
35Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
36Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
37Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
38Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team2
39Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge2
40Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
41Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia2
42Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling1
43Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team1
44Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
45Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
46Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
47Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
48Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team8
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank9
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling25
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team41
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale59
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team75
8Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling78
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep80
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan87
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team87
12Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge101
13Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team105
14Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural107
15Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi108
16Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne114
17Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale117
18Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team120
19Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne126
20David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural127
21Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep129
22Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team130
23Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural130
24Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team135
25Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team142
26Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team143
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank150
28Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team157
29Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank165
30Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team169
31Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat171
32Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team171
33Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep177
34Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank193
35Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team213
36Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team231
37Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia234
38Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia236
39Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge240
40Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team240
41Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia249
42Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural256
43Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team288

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team231:54:48
2Euskaltel - Euskadi0:15:40
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:06
4AG2R La Mondiale0:24:04
5SKY Procycling0:32:34
6Katusha Team0:45:07
7Lampre - ISD0:52:20
8Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:01:02
9Radioshack - Nissan1:16:10
10Caja Rural1:21:31
11Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team1:28:45
12Astana Pro Team1:48:22
13Garmin - Sharp2:04:48
14Omega Pharma - Quickstep2:32:15
15Lotto Belisol Team2:50:14
16Cofidis, le credit en ligne2:53:30
17BMC Racing Team3:06:30
18Liquigas - Cannondale3:21:03
19FDJ - Big Mat3:33:43
20Team Argos - Shimano4:05:45
21Andalucia5:19:06
22Orica Greenedge5:43:06

 

