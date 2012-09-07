Gilbert gets second Vuelta stage win in La Lastrilla
BMC rider prevails in uphill finish
Stage 19: Peñafiel - La Lastrilla
After being below his best for most of this season, Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing) underlined that he is coming into form right in time for the World Championships with a second stage win at the Vuelta. The Belgian’s victory showed off his greatest assets as he judged the finish perfectly and then unleashed a blistering sprint up the long drag to the finish in La Lastrilla that was too much for anyone to follow.
Coming towards the final kilometre, the stage looked set to be decided between a small group of riders who had clipped off the front of the lead group of 40-odd riders with 2km remaining. Nicolas Roche (Ag2r), Matti Breschel (Rabobank), Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) and four-time stage-winner John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) sped past lone breakaway Egoitz García (Cofidis) with 1500m remaining.
Clearly, Roche, Flecha and Breschel didn't want to dispute the finish with German powerhouse Degenkolb, and it was the Irishman who split the group when he attacked heading under the kilometre banner. For a couple of hundred metres it looked as if Roche might hold on and clinch his first stage win in a grand tour, but Degenkolb clawed his way back to Roche’s rear wheel with 500 metres remaining.
Just as Degenkolb prepared to attack, Gilbert swept past on his left with Sky’s Ben Swift glued to his wheel. The Briton was in the perfect place, but simply didn't have the power to stay with the Belgian, who surged clear in the final 200 metres and had time to sit up and look back as Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) came through to claim second place, just ahead of Katusha duo Dani Moreno and Joaquim Rodríguez.
Gilbert was delighted with his success, particularly as his team had worked hard to keep him in contention when the bunch split in the closing kilometres. "I could feel the lactate building in my muscles heading up to the line, but you've got to keep going and not sit down because if you do then it’s over," he said.
"All wins are nice as it’s always very tough to win at this level. A lot of credit for this one should go to my team. Klaas Lodewijk and Alessandro Ballan did great in the closing kilometres. When you have a big talent like Ballan working for you there’s no doubt you get extra motivation."
Valverde gained a very useful 17 seconds on race leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), taking eight seconds for finishing second, another six at the final intermediate sprint and gaining a further three at the finish when his final sprint took him clear. Rodríguez also gained time on Contador, although the seven seconds he took back may not make much difference going into Saturday’s race-deciding stage to the Bola del Mundo.
The slow road to Segovia
The relentless heat and high speed of this race resulted in a slow, almost pedestrian start after Aitor Galdos (Caja Rural) and José Vicente Toribio (Andalucia) attacked in the opening moments of the stage. The two Spaniards quickly opened a gap of more than 10 minutes before the bunch decided to react, Argos-Shimano, Lotto-Belisol and RadioShack upping the tempo.
The peloton chipped away steadily at the advantage of the two leaders, who were caught with 28km remaining. It then looked odds on for a bunch sprint. However, the roads around Segovia are lumpy enough to make controlling a fast-moving peloton a very difficult task indeed. Nearing this historic city, the peloton split.
All of the main contenders were in the front group, which was powered along by Valverde’s Movistar team-mates. They set their leader up to win the day’s second intermediate sprint ahead of Rodríguez and Robert Gesink (Rabobank), as GreenEdge drove the second half of the peloton along in the vain hope of getting Allan Davis into contention for the sprint.
As the lead group raced into the centre of Segovia and up to its world-famous aqueduct, Cofidis’s García made his bid for glory. He stayed clear for a kilometre until the big guns swept past to fight it out between themselves.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4:56:25
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:03
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|11
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|14
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:06
|15
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|18
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|21
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:10
|22
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:11
|23
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|24
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:17
|27
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:21
|28
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:25
|29
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:27
|30
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:40
|31
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:41
|32
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:45
|33
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|34
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:00
|35
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|36
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|38
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|39
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|42
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|43
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|44
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|45
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|46
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|47
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|49
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|50
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:14
|51
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|52
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|53
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:25
|54
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|55
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|56
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|57
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:01:30
|58
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|59
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|60
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|61
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:50
|62
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:02:02
|64
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:10
|65
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:25
|66
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|67
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:02:33
|68
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|69
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|70
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|71
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:03:22
|72
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|73
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|76
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|77
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:03:45
|79
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|80
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|81
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|82
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|83
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|84
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|85
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|86
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|87
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|89
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|92
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|94
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|96
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|97
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|98
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|99
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|101
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|102
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|103
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|104
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|105
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|106
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|107
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|108
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|109
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|110
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|111
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|112
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|113
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|115
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|117
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|119
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|120
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|121
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|122
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|123
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|124
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|126
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:49
|127
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:39
|128
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:28
|129
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|130
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|131
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|132
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|135
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|138
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|139
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|140
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|141
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|142
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|143
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|144
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|145
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|146
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|147
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|148
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|149
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|150
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|151
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|152
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|153
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|154
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|155
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:40
|156
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:07:02
|157
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:44
|158
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|159
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|160
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|161
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|162
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|164
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|165
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|166
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|167
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|168
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|169
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|170
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|171
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|172
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|173
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|174
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|175
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|176
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|16
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|14
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|9
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|8
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|7
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|6
|11
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|12
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|3
|14
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|pts
|2
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|3
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|14:49:27
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:03
|3
|SKY Procycling
|0:00:05
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:08
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:28
|6
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:40
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:01:02
|8
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:01:42
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:02:00
|10
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:11
|11
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:02:15
|12
|Caja Rural
|0:02:21
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:44
|14
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:04:38
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:10
|16
|FDJ - Big Mat
|0:06:05
|17
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:26
|18
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:06:49
|19
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:07:24
|20
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:08:51
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|0:09:23
|22
|Andalucia
|0:14:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|77:21:49
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:35
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:21
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:48
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:11:29
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:00
|7
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:58
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:13:09
|9
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:52
|10
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:13
|11
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:15:54
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:30
|13
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:18:07
|14
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:14
|15
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:19:13
|16
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:19:15
|17
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:19:21
|18
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:24
|19
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:11
|20
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:16
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:28:48
|22
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:29:27
|23
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:36:59
|24
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:38:42
|25
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:40:52
|26
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:43:22
|27
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:44:35
|28
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:48:43
|29
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:49:21
|30
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:51:49
|31
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:58:16
|32
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:00:28
|33
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:02:47
|34
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:04:07
|35
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:04
|36
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1:09:48
|37
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:11:01
|38
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|1:11:36
|39
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:12:38
|40
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:22:36
|41
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:23:28
|42
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:23:38
|43
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:23:45
|44
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:23:55
|45
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:26:52
|46
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:27:16
|47
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:27:28
|48
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:29:55
|49
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:32:26
|50
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:33:59
|51
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:34:18
|52
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:34:27
|53
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:35:41
|54
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:37:28
|55
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|1:37:39
|56
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:37:41
|57
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:40:55
|58
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:41:41
|59
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:47:37
|60
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:48:46
|61
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|1:49:24
|62
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:49:50
|63
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:50:49
|64
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:51:05
|65
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:51:58
|66
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:52:27
|67
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:53:46
|68
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:54:04
|69
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:54:15
|70
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:57:42
|71
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|1:58:20
|72
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:58:22
|73
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:59:48
|74
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:04:19
|75
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2:04:39
|76
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:05:00
|77
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:05:29
|78
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2:06:13
|79
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:06:17
|80
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2:07:22
|81
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:08:12
|82
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2:09:00
|83
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:09:08
|84
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|2:10:58
|85
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:11:31
|86
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:13:01
|87
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:13:13
|88
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2:14:41
|89
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2:16:59
|90
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:17:29
|91
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|2:20:01
|92
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2:20:32
|93
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|2:21:06
|94
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:22:16
|95
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2:22:19
|96
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:22:46
|97
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2:23:30
|98
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:25:18
|99
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:25:32
|100
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:26:38
|101
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2:28:47
|102
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2:29:02
|103
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|2:29:11
|104
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:30:38
|105
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|2:30:59
|106
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:32:39
|107
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:33:53
|108
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|2:34:11
|109
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|2:34:50
|110
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:34:58
|111
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:35:36
|112
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:36:35
|113
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2:36:38
|114
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2:38:21
|115
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2:38:26
|116
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:38:34
|117
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:38:41
|118
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2:41:49
|119
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:42:08
|120
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:43:02
|121
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|2:43:45
|122
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|2:44:30
|123
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:44:37
|124
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:44:52
|125
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:44:58
|126
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2:45:11
|127
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|2:45:15
|128
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|2:45:44
|129
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|2:45:57
|130
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2:46:22
|131
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:47:01
|132
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:48:34
|133
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|2:48:53
|134
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:49:32
|135
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:50:51
|136
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:51:05
|137
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2:51:24
|138
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2:52:57
|139
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:53:07
|140
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|2:53:41
|141
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|2:53:46
|142
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:54:59
|143
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:55:03
|144
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:55:10
|145
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:55:22
|146
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2:55:40
|147
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:56:20
|148
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:56:25
|149
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2:57:37
|150
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:58:31
|151
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:58:45
|152
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:01:19
|153
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:02:24
|154
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:03:13
|155
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|3:03:50
|156
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:04:32
|157
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|3:05:19
|158
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3:06:27
|159
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:08:09
|160
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:09:58
|161
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|3:11:47
|162
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:12:42
|163
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|3:12:45
|164
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:16:23
|165
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:18:09
|166
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:19:27
|167
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:19:28
|168
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:21:23
|169
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:23:11
|170
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:25:36
|171
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|3:25:52
|172
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|3:27:54
|173
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|3:30:31
|174
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:36:45
|175
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|3:38:26
|176
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|3:50:53
|177
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|4:02:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|186
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|183
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|158
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|124
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|93
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|91
|7
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|8
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|70
|9
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|69
|10
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|67
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|67
|12
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|57
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|52
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|16
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|48
|17
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|47
|18
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|20
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|21
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|40
|22
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|38
|23
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|33
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|25
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|31
|26
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|31
|27
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|31
|28
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|29
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|27
|30
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|31
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|26
|32
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|26
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|26
|34
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|25
|35
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|25
|36
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|37
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|24
|38
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|39
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|23
|40
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|22
|41
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|42
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|17
|43
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|44
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|45
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|16
|46
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|47
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|15
|48
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|49
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|50
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|51
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|52
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|12
|53
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|54
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|11
|55
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|56
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|57
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|10
|58
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|59
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|10
|60
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|61
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|62
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|63
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|9
|64
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|65
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|8
|66
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|67
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|68
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|8
|69
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|70
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|71
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|8
|72
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|8
|73
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|74
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|7
|75
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|76
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|77
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|78
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|79
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|5
|80
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|5
|81
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|82
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|83
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|84
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|85
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|86
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|87
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|88
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|89
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|90
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|3
|91
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|92
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|93
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|94
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|95
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|96
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|97
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|98
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|99
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2
|100
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|101
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|102
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|2
|103
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|104
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|105
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|106
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|107
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|108
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|109
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|38
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|36
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|33
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|28
|6
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|27
|7
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|8
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|17
|9
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|17
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|11
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|11
|12
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|13
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|14
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|16
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|17
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|18
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|19
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|20
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|21
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|22
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|5
|23
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|24
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|25
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|3
|26
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|27
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|30
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|31
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|32
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|34
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|35
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|36
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|37
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|38
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|39
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|2
|40
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|41
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|42
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|1
|43
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|44
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|45
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|46
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|47
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|48
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|9
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|41
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|75
|8
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|78
|9
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|80
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|87
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|87
|12
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|101
|13
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|105
|14
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|107
|15
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|108
|16
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|114
|17
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|18
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|120
|19
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|126
|20
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|127
|21
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|129
|22
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|130
|23
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|130
|24
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|135
|25
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|142
|26
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|143
|27
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|150
|28
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|157
|29
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|165
|30
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|169
|31
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|171
|32
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|171
|33
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|177
|34
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|193
|35
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|213
|36
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|231
|37
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|234
|38
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|236
|39
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|240
|40
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|240
|41
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|249
|42
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|256
|43
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|288
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|231:54:48
|2
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:15:40
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:06
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:04
|5
|SKY Procycling
|0:32:34
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:45:07
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|0:52:20
|8
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:01:02
|9
|Radioshack - Nissan
|1:16:10
|10
|Caja Rural
|1:21:31
|11
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:28:45
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|1:48:22
|13
|Garmin - Sharp
|2:04:48
|14
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|2:32:15
|15
|Lotto Belisol Team
|2:50:14
|16
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|2:53:30
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|3:06:30
|18
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|3:21:03
|19
|FDJ - Big Mat
|3:33:43
|20
|Team Argos - Shimano
|4:05:45
|21
|Andalucia
|5:19:06
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|5:43:06
