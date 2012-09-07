Image 1 of 27 Alberto Contador lost a few seconds but still holds a secure margin in the overall (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 2 of 27 The two-man breakaway Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Andalucia) and Aitor Galdos Alonso (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 3 of 27 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Andalucia) and Aitor Galdos Alonso (Caja Rural) work together in their stage 19 escape at the Vuelta (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 4 of 27 Ian Stannard gets a push after a wheel change (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 5 of 27 Horses race alongside the peloton (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 6 of 27 Danny Pate and Chris Froome lend a hand at the front. (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 7 of 27 The Movistar team goes full gas to the finish (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 8 of 27 Ji Cheng battled through the stage after a crash and was awarded most combative rider of the stage. (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 9 of 27 Radioshack was hoping for a bunch sprint for Bennati (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 10 of 27 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 11 of 27 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) celebrates his second Vuelta stage win (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 12 of 27 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Andalucia) and Aitor Galdos Alonso (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 13 of 27 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) takes his second stage win of the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 27 Johan Vansummeren and Dominique Rollin patrol the front of the peloton (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 15 of 27 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 16 of 27 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) at the start of stage 19 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 27 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) at the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 27 Pedro Delgado was at the start of stage 19 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 27 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) at the start of stage 19 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 27 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the start of the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 27 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 27 Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 27 Damiano Cunego (Lampre) has had a quiet Vuelta as he prepares for the Worlds (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 27 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 27 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 27 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 27 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) takes his second stage win of the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti)

After being below his best for most of this season, Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing) underlined that he is coming into form right in time for the World Championships with a second stage win at the Vuelta. The Belgian’s victory showed off his greatest assets as he judged the finish perfectly and then unleashed a blistering sprint up the long drag to the finish in La Lastrilla that was too much for anyone to follow.

Related Articles Gilbert storms away in Segovia for second Vuelta win

Coming towards the final kilometre, the stage looked set to be decided between a small group of riders who had clipped off the front of the lead group of 40-odd riders with 2km remaining. Nicolas Roche (Ag2r), Matti Breschel (Rabobank), Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) and four-time stage-winner John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) sped past lone breakaway Egoitz García (Cofidis) with 1500m remaining.

Clearly, Roche, Flecha and Breschel didn't want to dispute the finish with German powerhouse Degenkolb, and it was the Irishman who split the group when he attacked heading under the kilometre banner. For a couple of hundred metres it looked as if Roche might hold on and clinch his first stage win in a grand tour, but Degenkolb clawed his way back to Roche’s rear wheel with 500 metres remaining.

Just as Degenkolb prepared to attack, Gilbert swept past on his left with Sky’s Ben Swift glued to his wheel. The Briton was in the perfect place, but simply didn't have the power to stay with the Belgian, who surged clear in the final 200 metres and had time to sit up and look back as Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) came through to claim second place, just ahead of Katusha duo Dani Moreno and Joaquim Rodríguez.

Gilbert was delighted with his success, particularly as his team had worked hard to keep him in contention when the bunch split in the closing kilometres. "I could feel the lactate building in my muscles heading up to the line, but you've got to keep going and not sit down because if you do then it’s over," he said.

"All wins are nice as it’s always very tough to win at this level. A lot of credit for this one should go to my team. Klaas Lodewijk and Alessandro Ballan did great in the closing kilometres. When you have a big talent like Ballan working for you there’s no doubt you get extra motivation."

Valverde gained a very useful 17 seconds on race leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), taking eight seconds for finishing second, another six at the final intermediate sprint and gaining a further three at the finish when his final sprint took him clear. Rodríguez also gained time on Contador, although the seven seconds he took back may not make much difference going into Saturday’s race-deciding stage to the Bola del Mundo.

The slow road to Segovia

The relentless heat and high speed of this race resulted in a slow, almost pedestrian start after Aitor Galdos (Caja Rural) and José Vicente Toribio (Andalucia) attacked in the opening moments of the stage. The two Spaniards quickly opened a gap of more than 10 minutes before the bunch decided to react, Argos-Shimano, Lotto-Belisol and RadioShack upping the tempo.

The peloton chipped away steadily at the advantage of the two leaders, who were caught with 28km remaining. It then looked odds on for a bunch sprint. However, the roads around Segovia are lumpy enough to make controlling a fast-moving peloton a very difficult task indeed. Nearing this historic city, the peloton split.

All of the main contenders were in the front group, which was powered along by Valverde’s Movistar team-mates. They set their leader up to win the day’s second intermediate sprint ahead of Rodríguez and Robert Gesink (Rabobank), as GreenEdge drove the second half of the peloton along in the vain hope of getting Allan Davis into contention for the sprint.

As the lead group raced into the centre of Segovia and up to its world-famous aqueduct, Cofidis’s García made his bid for glory. He stayed clear for a kilometre until the big guns swept past to fight it out between themselves.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4:56:25 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:03 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 11 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 14 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:06 15 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 18 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 21 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:00:10 22 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:11 23 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 24 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:17 27 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:00:21 28 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:25 29 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:27 30 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:40 31 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:00:41 32 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:45 33 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:49 34 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:01:00 35 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 36 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 38 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 39 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 40 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 42 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 43 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 44 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 45 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 46 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 47 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 48 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 49 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:12 50 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:14 51 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 52 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:24 53 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:01:25 54 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 55 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 56 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27 57 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:01:30 58 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 59 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 60 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 61 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:50 62 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 63 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:02:02 64 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:10 65 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:25 66 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 67 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:02:33 68 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 69 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 70 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 71 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 0:03:22 72 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 73 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 76 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 77 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 78 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:03:45 79 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 80 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 81 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 82 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:05 83 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 84 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 85 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 86 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 87 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 88 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 89 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 90 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 91 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 92 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 94 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 95 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 96 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 97 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 98 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 99 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 100 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 101 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 102 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 103 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 104 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 105 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 106 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 107 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 108 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 109 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 110 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 111 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 112 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 113 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 114 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 115 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 116 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 117 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 119 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 120 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 121 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 122 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 123 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 124 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 125 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 126 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:49 127 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:05:39 128 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:28 129 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 130 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 131 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 132 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 133 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 134 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 135 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 136 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 137 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 138 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 139 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 140 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 141 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 142 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 143 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 144 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 145 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 146 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 147 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 148 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 149 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 150 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 151 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 152 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 153 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 154 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 155 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:40 156 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:07:02 157 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:44 158 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 159 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 160 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 161 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 162 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 163 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 164 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 165 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 166 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 167 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 168 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 169 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 170 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 171 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 172 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 173 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 174 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 175 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 176 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 16 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 14 5 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 12 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 9 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 8 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 7 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 6 11 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 13 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 3 14 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2

Sprint 1 - Campaspero, km. 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 4 pts 2 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 2 3 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Hontoria, km. 171,7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 2 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabobank Cycling Team 14:49:27 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:03 3 SKY Procycling 0:00:05 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:08 5 Lampre - ISD 0:00:28 6 Garmin - Sharp 0:00:40 7 Katusha Team 0:01:02 8 Radioshack - Nissan 0:01:42 9 Movistar Team 0:02:00 10 Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:11 11 Team Argos - Shimano 0:02:15 12 Caja Rural 0:02:21 13 BMC Racing Team 0:02:44 14 Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:04:38 15 Astana Pro Team 0:05:10 16 FDJ - Big Mat 0:06:05 17 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:26 18 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:06:49 19 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 0:07:24 20 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:08:51 21 Orica Greenedge 0:09:23 22 Andalucia 0:14:26

General classification after stage 19 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 77:21:49 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:35 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:21 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:48 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:11:29 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:00 7 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:58 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:13:09 9 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:52 10 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:13 11 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:15:54 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:30 13 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:18:07 14 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:18:14 15 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:19:13 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:19:15 17 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:19:21 18 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:24 19 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:21:11 20 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:16 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:28:48 22 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:29:27 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:36:59 24 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:38:42 25 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:40:52 26 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:43:22 27 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:44:35 28 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:48:43 29 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:49:21 30 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:51:49 31 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:58:16 32 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:00:28 33 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:02:47 34 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:04:07 35 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:08:04 36 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1:09:48 37 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1:11:01 38 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 1:11:36 39 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:12:38 40 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:22:36 41 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:23:28 42 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:23:38 43 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 1:23:45 44 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:23:55 45 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:26:52 46 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:27:16 47 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:27:28 48 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:29:55 49 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:32:26 50 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:33:59 51 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:34:18 52 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:34:27 53 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:35:41 54 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:37:28 55 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 1:37:39 56 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:37:41 57 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:40:55 58 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:41:41 59 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:47:37 60 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:48:46 61 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 1:49:24 62 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:49:50 63 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:50:49 64 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:51:05 65 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:51:58 66 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:52:27 67 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:53:46 68 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:54:04 69 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 1:54:15 70 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:57:42 71 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 1:58:20 72 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:58:22 73 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 1:59:48 74 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:04:19 75 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2:04:39 76 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:05:00 77 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 2:05:29 78 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2:06:13 79 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:06:17 80 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 2:07:22 81 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:08:12 82 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2:09:00 83 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 2:09:08 84 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 2:10:58 85 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:11:31 86 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:13:01 87 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:13:13 88 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2:14:41 89 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 2:16:59 90 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:17:29 91 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 2:20:01 92 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2:20:32 93 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 2:21:06 94 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:22:16 95 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 2:22:19 96 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:22:46 97 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2:23:30 98 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 2:25:18 99 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 2:25:32 100 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:26:38 101 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2:28:47 102 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 2:29:02 103 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 2:29:11 104 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:30:38 105 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 2:30:59 106 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:32:39 107 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:33:53 108 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 2:34:11 109 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 2:34:50 110 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 2:34:58 111 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:35:36 112 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 2:36:35 113 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2:36:38 114 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2:38:21 115 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2:38:26 116 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:38:34 117 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:38:41 118 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2:41:49 119 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:42:08 120 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:43:02 121 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 2:43:45 122 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 2:44:30 123 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:44:37 124 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:44:52 125 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:44:58 126 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2:45:11 127 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 2:45:15 128 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 2:45:44 129 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 2:45:57 130 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 2:46:22 131 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 2:47:01 132 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:48:34 133 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 2:48:53 134 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:49:32 135 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:50:51 136 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:51:05 137 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2:51:24 138 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2:52:57 139 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:53:07 140 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 2:53:41 141 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 2:53:46 142 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:54:59 143 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:55:03 144 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:55:10 145 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:55:22 146 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2:55:40 147 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:56:20 148 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:56:25 149 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2:57:37 150 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 2:58:31 151 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:58:45 152 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 3:01:19 153 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:02:24 154 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3:03:13 155 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 3:03:50 156 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 3:04:32 157 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 3:05:19 158 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3:06:27 159 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:08:09 160 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3:09:58 161 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 3:11:47 162 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:12:42 163 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 3:12:45 164 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 3:16:23 165 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3:18:09 166 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:19:27 167 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:19:28 168 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3:21:23 169 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:23:11 170 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3:25:36 171 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 3:25:52 172 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 3:27:54 173 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 3:30:31 174 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 3:36:45 175 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 3:38:26 176 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 3:50:53 177 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 4:02:11

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 186 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 183 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 158 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 124 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 93 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 91 7 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 8 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 70 9 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 69 10 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 67 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 67 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 59 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 57 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 52 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 16 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 48 17 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 47 18 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 44 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 44 20 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 41 21 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 40 22 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 38 23 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 33 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 25 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 31 26 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 31 27 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 31 28 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 29 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 27 30 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 31 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 26 32 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 26 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 26 34 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 25 35 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 25 36 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 37 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 24 38 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 39 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 40 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 22 41 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 42 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 17 43 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 44 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 16 45 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 16 46 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 15 47 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 15 48 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 14 49 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 50 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 51 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 12 52 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 12 53 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 54 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 11 55 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 56 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 57 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 10 58 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 59 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 10 60 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 10 61 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 10 62 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 10 63 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 9 64 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 65 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 8 66 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 67 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 68 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 8 69 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 70 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 71 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 8 72 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 8 73 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 74 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 7 75 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 76 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 6 77 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 78 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 6 79 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 5 80 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 5 81 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 4 82 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 4 83 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 4 84 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 85 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 86 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 87 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3 88 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 89 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 90 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 3 91 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 2 92 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 2 93 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 94 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 95 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 96 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 97 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 98 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 99 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2 100 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 2 101 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 102 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 2 103 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 2 104 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 105 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 106 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1 107 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 1 108 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 109 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 38 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 36 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 33 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 31 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 28 6 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 27 7 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 8 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 17 9 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 17 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 11 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 11 12 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 13 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 14 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 17 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 18 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 19 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 20 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 5 21 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 5 22 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 5 23 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 24 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 4 25 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 3 26 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 27 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 3 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3 30 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 31 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 3 32 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 2 34 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 2 35 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 36 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 37 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 38 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 2 39 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 2 40 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 41 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 2 42 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 1 43 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1 44 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 45 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 46 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 47 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 48 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 8 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 9 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 41 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 59 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 75 8 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 78 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 80 10 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 87 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 87 12 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 101 13 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 105 14 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 107 15 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 108 16 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 114 17 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 18 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 120 19 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 126 20 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 127 21 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 129 22 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 130 23 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 130 24 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 135 25 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 142 26 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 143 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 150 28 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 157 29 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 165 30 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 169 31 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 171 32 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 171 33 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 177 34 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 193 35 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 213 36 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 231 37 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 234 38 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 236 39 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 240 40 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 240 41 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 249 42 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 256 43 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 288