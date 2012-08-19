Image 1 of 31 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) takes victory (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 2 of 31 John Degenkolb (Argos - Shimano) wins stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 31 Davide Vigano (Lampre - ISD) swaps out bottles (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 31 John Degenkolb (Argos - Shimano) crosses the line first (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 31 John Degenkolb (Argos - Shimano) triumphs in stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 31 Grischa Nierman (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 31 John Degenkolb (Argos - Shimano) wins stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 31 John Degenkolb (Argos - Shimano) cracks open the champagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 31 John Degenkolb (Argos - Shimano) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 31 John Degenkolb (Argos - Shimano) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 31 Grégory Rast (Radioshack-Nissan) gets kisses from his girlfriend (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 12 of 31 Paolo Tiralongo and Oscar Pereiro before the start (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 13 of 31 Eating and drinking in the village before the start (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 14 of 31 David Moncoutie (Cofidis) before the start (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 15 of 31 Basque fans en route (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 16 of 31 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) after stage 2 (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 17 of 31 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Tinkoff Bank) (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 18 of 31 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 19 of 31 Tony Martin jokes with Linus Gerdemann (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 20 of 31 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) on the podium (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 21 of 31 The Vuelta peloton (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 22 of 31 Race leader Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) during stage 2 (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 23 of 31 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) signs in (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 24 of 31 Bubbly time for John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 25 of 31 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) happy after his race (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 26 of 31 Danny Pate (Sky) signs in (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 27 of 31 Race leader Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) on the podium (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 28 of 31 Race leader Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) before the start (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 29 of 31 The breakaway (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 30 of 31 Alberto Contador, Sergio Luis Henao and Jonathan Castroviejo (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 31 of 31 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Susi Goetze)

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) won the second stage of the Vuelta a Espana, taking the mass sprint in Pamplona. Allan Davis (Orica-GreenEdge) and Ben Swift (Sky) took second and third. Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) easily defended his overall lead.

The young German came from third wheel with only meters left to go, nipping his two rivals at the line.

A three-man group stayed away for much of the day. Javier Francisco Aramendia (Caja Rural), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Javier Chacon (Andalucia) never had more than about a five-minute lead, and were caught again with 12km to go on the day.

The stage included the first mountain ranking and intermediate sprints, with Javier Chacon of Andalucia taking the race's first mountain jersey. Mihkail Ignatiev won the two sprints, but the points jersey went to stage winner Degenkolb.

“This early victory takes the pressure off the team. Our minimum goal was a stage win, and it is great that we got it directly on the second stage,” said the 23-year-old Degenkolb, according to Radsport-News.com.

“My whole team did super work and brought me on to the rear wheels of Davis and Swift, so that we in the end only had a three-man sprint. I was the strongest and could take it, but actually it is a win for the whole team. It is one of the best teams when the job is setting pu sprints, whether it is for Marcel Kittel or for me.”

This was Degenkolb's second Vuelta. “I find this race to be great, and yesterday's stage was simply impressive, especially the last kilometer and the arrival in the bullfight arena.”

Hot, hotter, hottest

One rider was missing at the start, Enrico Gasparotto of Astana. The Italian had crashed in the opening team trial and finished outside of the time limit. He would not have been able to start today anyway, as he also ended up with a triple collarbone fracture.

The word of the day was "hot", as temperatures quickly reached 39°C, and a strong wind often accompanied the peloton as well.

The day's escape group formed at about 6km, consisting of Javier Francisco Aramendia (Caja Rural), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Javier Chacon (Andalucia). Originally Niki Terpstra of Omega Pharma-QuickStep was with the group, but as the Dutch rider was only 10 seconds down on GC, Movistar, around race leader Castroviejo, didn't want to let him go. Within about five kilometers, he dropped back into the peloton.

That was the cue for the other three to really take off, and they built up a lead of about five minutes. Movistar kept an eye on them but let them go.

The stage had the first mountain ranking and the first intermediate sprints of this year's Vuelta. The climb was the category three Alto de la Chapela at 77km, with a modest 3.5 percent average gradient. Aramendia was the first over the top, but the jury spotted irregularities and awarded the points instead to Chacon, who thus took the first mountain jersey.

The stage had two intermediate sprints, both of which offered not only points but also bonus seconds. The first one, at 59km, went to Ignatiev ahead of Chacon and Aramendia.

The race ground on with the leaders holding on to their three minute or so lead. With some 30km to go and the gap by then under a minute, Chacon was the first to fade back.

Aramendia and Ignatiev fought on, and the Russian took the second intermediate sprint as well, at 18.9km. The peloton had still not really started a serious chase, but crossed the line 39 seconds later. And with 12km to go, the two were finally caught.

Things stayed together a while, until Vacansoleil's Sergey Lagutin took off with a bit more than 5km to go. The Uzbeki national champion wasn't able to get away though.

It was a rising run-in to the finish, and Ben Swift jumped for the lead, but he faded. Davis moved up for the victory, but Degenkolb pipped him at the last second to take his first Grand Tour stage win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 4:38:40 2 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 7 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 9 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 11 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 13 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 16 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 18 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 22 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 28 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 31 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 34 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 36 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 37 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 38 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 39 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 40 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 41 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 42 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 44 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 45 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 46 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 47 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 48 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 49 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 50 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 51 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 52 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 53 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 54 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 55 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 56 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 57 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 58 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 59 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 60 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 61 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 62 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 64 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 65 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 67 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 68 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 69 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 70 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 71 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 73 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 74 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 75 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 76 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 77 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 78 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 79 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 80 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 81 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 83 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 84 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 86 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 87 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 88 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 89 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 90 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 91 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 92 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 93 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 94 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 95 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 96 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 97 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 98 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 99 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 100 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 101 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 102 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 103 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 104 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 105 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 106 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 107 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 108 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 109 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 111 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 112 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 113 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 114 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 115 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 116 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 117 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 118 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 119 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 120 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 121 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 122 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 123 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 124 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 125 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 126 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 127 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 128 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 129 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 130 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 131 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 132 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 133 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 134 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 135 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 136 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 137 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 138 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 139 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 140 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 141 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 144 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 146 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 147 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 148 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 149 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 150 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 151 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 152 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 153 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 154 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 155 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 156 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 157 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 158 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 159 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 160 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 161 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 162 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 163 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 164 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 165 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 166 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 167 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 168 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 169 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 170 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 171 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:00:20 172 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 173 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 174 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 175 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 176 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 177 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 178 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 179 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 180 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 181 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 182 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 183 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:25 184 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:51 185 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 186 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:08 187 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:01:32 188 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 189 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 190 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 0:01:37 191 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:49 192 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 193 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:02:05 194 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:06 195 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:28 196 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:09:08 197 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:12:56 DNF Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 - Tafalla, 59km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 pts 2 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 2 3 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Sprint 2 - Viana, 162.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 pts 2 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1

Sprint 3 - Viana, 181,4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 25 pts 2 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 20 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 5 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 6 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 10 7 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 8 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 9 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 7 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 6 11 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 12 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 4 13 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 14 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2

Mountains - Alto de la Chapela (Cat. 3), 77km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 3 pts 2 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 13:56:00 2 Lotto Belisol Team 3 Astana Pro Team 4 AG2R La Mondiale 5 Garmin - Sharp 6 Lampre - ISD 7 Movistar Team 8 Liquigas - Cannondale 9 Caja Rural 10 SKY Procycling 11 Team Argos - Shimano 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Radioshack - Nissan 14 Orica Greenedge 15 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 16 BMC Racing Team 17 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 Andalucia 20 FDJ - Big Mat 21 Katusha Team 22 Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 4:57:31 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:01 3 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:04 7 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:10 8 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 17 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 22 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 23 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:12 24 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 26 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 27 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 28 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 29 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 30 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 31 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 32 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:13 33 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:00:14 34 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 35 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 36 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:15 37 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 38 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 39 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 40 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 41 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 42 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:17 43 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:00:25 44 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:28 45 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 47 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 48 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 49 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:31 50 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:32 51 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 52 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:00:33 53 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 54 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 55 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 56 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 57 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 59 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 60 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 64 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 65 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 66 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 67 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 68 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 69 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 70 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:37 71 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:41 72 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 73 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 74 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 76 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 77 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:45 79 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:00:47 80 Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 81 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 82 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 83 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 84 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 85 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:00:53 86 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:00:54 87 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 88 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 89 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 90 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 91 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:55 92 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 93 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 94 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 95 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 96 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:57 97 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 98 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 99 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 100 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:00:59 101 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 102 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 103 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:00 104 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:01 105 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 106 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 107 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 108 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 109 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 110 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 111 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 112 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:05 113 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:01:06 114 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:07 115 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:08 116 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:01:10 118 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 119 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:12 120 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:13 121 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:17 122 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 123 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 124 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:18 125 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:27 126 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 127 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 128 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 129 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 130 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 131 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 132 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 133 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 134 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 135 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 136 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:32 137 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:35 138 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 139 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 0:01:40 140 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:47 141 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:53 142 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 143 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 144 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:01:58 145 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:01 146 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 147 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 148 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 149 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:02:02 150 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:03 151 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 152 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 153 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:02:10 154 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:02:18 155 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 156 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:02:19 157 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 0:02:20 158 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:02:23 159 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 160 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 161 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:26 162 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:29 163 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:02:31 164 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:32 165 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:33 166 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:34 167 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:43 168 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:46 169 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:47 170 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:02:52 171 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 172 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:02:53 173 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:02:54 174 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:58 175 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:03:02 176 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:05 177 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 178 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:07 179 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:08 180 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 0:03:17 181 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:03:18 182 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 183 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:03:25 184 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 185 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 186 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:40 187 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:03:42 188 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:03:47 189 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:50 190 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 0:04:00 191 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:04:05 192 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:15 193 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:04:27 194 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:04:31 195 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:30 196 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:11:24 197 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:13:53

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 25 pts 2 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 20 3 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 5 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 6 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 10 7 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 8 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 9 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 10 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 7 11 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 6 12 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 13 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 4 14 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 15 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 3 16 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 17 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 2 18 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1 19 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 3 pts 2 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 129 pts 2 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 185 3 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 206