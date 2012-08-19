Degenkolb sprints to Vuelta a Espana stage 2 win
Castroviejo retains leader's jersey
Stage 2: Pamplona - Viana
John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) won the second stage of the Vuelta a Espana, taking the mass sprint in Pamplona. Allan Davis (Orica-GreenEdge) and Ben Swift (Sky) took second and third. Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) easily defended his overall lead.
The young German came from third wheel with only meters left to go, nipping his two rivals at the line.
A three-man group stayed away for much of the day. Javier Francisco Aramendia (Caja Rural), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Javier Chacon (Andalucia) never had more than about a five-minute lead, and were caught again with 12km to go on the day.
The stage included the first mountain ranking and intermediate sprints, with Javier Chacon of Andalucia taking the race's first mountain jersey. Mihkail Ignatiev won the two sprints, but the points jersey went to stage winner Degenkolb.
“This early victory takes the pressure off the team. Our minimum goal was a stage win, and it is great that we got it directly on the second stage,” said the 23-year-old Degenkolb, according to Radsport-News.com.
“My whole team did super work and brought me on to the rear wheels of Davis and Swift, so that we in the end only had a three-man sprint. I was the strongest and could take it, but actually it is a win for the whole team. It is one of the best teams when the job is setting pu sprints, whether it is for Marcel Kittel or for me.”
This was Degenkolb's second Vuelta. “I find this race to be great, and yesterday's stage was simply impressive, especially the last kilometer and the arrival in the bullfight arena.”
Hot, hotter, hottest
One rider was missing at the start, Enrico Gasparotto of Astana. The Italian had crashed in the opening team trial and finished outside of the time limit. He would not have been able to start today anyway, as he also ended up with a triple collarbone fracture.
The word of the day was "hot", as temperatures quickly reached 39°C, and a strong wind often accompanied the peloton as well.
The day's escape group formed at about 6km, consisting of Javier Francisco Aramendia (Caja Rural), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Javier Chacon (Andalucia). Originally Niki Terpstra of Omega Pharma-QuickStep was with the group, but as the Dutch rider was only 10 seconds down on GC, Movistar, around race leader Castroviejo, didn't want to let him go. Within about five kilometers, he dropped back into the peloton.
That was the cue for the other three to really take off, and they built up a lead of about five minutes. Movistar kept an eye on them but let them go.
The stage had the first mountain ranking and the first intermediate sprints of this year's Vuelta. The climb was the category three Alto de la Chapela at 77km, with a modest 3.5 percent average gradient. Aramendia was the first over the top, but the jury spotted irregularities and awarded the points instead to Chacon, who thus took the first mountain jersey.
The stage had two intermediate sprints, both of which offered not only points but also bonus seconds. The first one, at 59km, went to Ignatiev ahead of Chacon and Aramendia.
The race ground on with the leaders holding on to their three minute or so lead. With some 30km to go and the gap by then under a minute, Chacon was the first to fade back.
Aramendia and Ignatiev fought on, and the Russian took the second intermediate sprint as well, at 18.9km. The peloton had still not really started a serious chase, but crossed the line 39 seconds later. And with 12km to go, the two were finally caught.
Things stayed together a while, until Vacansoleil's Sergey Lagutin took off with a bit more than 5km to go. The Uzbeki national champion wasn't able to get away though.
It was a rising run-in to the finish, and Ben Swift jumped for the lead, but he faded. Davis moved up for the victory, but Degenkolb pipped him at the last second to take his first Grand Tour stage win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|4:38:40
|2
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|11
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|16
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|21
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|30
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|31
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|34
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|36
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|37
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|38
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|39
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|40
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|41
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|42
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|44
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|46
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|47
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|48
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|49
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|50
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|51
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|52
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|53
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|54
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|55
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|63
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|64
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|67
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|68
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|69
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|70
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|71
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|74
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|75
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|76
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|77
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|78
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|79
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|80
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|83
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|84
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|86
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|87
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|88
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|90
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|91
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|92
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|93
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|94
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|96
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|98
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|99
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|101
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|102
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|104
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|105
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|106
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|107
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|108
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|109
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|111
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|112
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|113
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|114
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|115
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|116
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|117
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|118
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|120
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|121
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|122
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|123
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|124
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|125
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|127
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|129
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|130
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|131
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|132
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|133
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|134
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|135
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|137
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|138
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|139
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|140
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|141
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|146
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|147
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|148
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|149
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|150
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|151
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|152
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|153
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|154
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|155
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|156
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|157
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|158
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|159
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|160
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|161
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|162
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|163
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|164
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|165
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|166
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|167
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|168
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|169
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|170
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|171
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:20
|172
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|173
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|174
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|175
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|176
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|177
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|178
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|179
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|180
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|181
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|182
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|183
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:25
|184
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:51
|185
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|186
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:08
|187
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:32
|188
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|189
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|190
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:37
|191
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:49
|192
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|193
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:02:05
|194
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:06
|195
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:28
|196
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:08
|197
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:12:56
|DNF
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|3
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|20
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|5
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|6
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|7
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|8
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|9
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|7
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|11
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|12
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|13
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|14
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|pts
|2
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|13:56:00
|2
|Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Garmin - Sharp
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|9
|Caja Rural
|10
|SKY Procycling
|11
|Team Argos - Shimano
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Radioshack - Nissan
|14
|Orica Greenedge
|15
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|17
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|Andalucia
|20
|FDJ - Big Mat
|21
|Katusha Team
|22
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:57:31
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|7
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|8
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|22
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:12
|24
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|26
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|27
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|28
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|29
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|31
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|32
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|33
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:14
|34
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|35
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|36
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:15
|37
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|38
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|39
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|40
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|41
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|42
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:17
|43
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:00:25
|44
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:28
|45
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|47
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|48
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:31
|50
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:32
|51
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|52
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:00:33
|53
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|54
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|55
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|65
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|66
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:37
|71
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:41
|72
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|73
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|74
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|76
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|79
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:47
|80
|Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|81
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|82
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|83
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|84
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|85
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:00:53
|86
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:54
|87
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|88
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|89
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|90
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|91
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:55
|92
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|93
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|94
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|95
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|96
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:57
|97
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|98
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|99
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|100
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:59
|101
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|102
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|103
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:00
|104
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:01:01
|105
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|106
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|107
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|108
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|109
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|110
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|111
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|112
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:05
|113
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:06
|114
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:07
|115
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:08
|116
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:01:10
|118
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|119
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|120
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:13
|121
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:17
|122
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|123
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|124
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:18
|125
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:27
|126
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|127
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|128
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|129
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|130
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|131
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|132
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|133
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|134
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|135
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|136
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:32
|137
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:35
|138
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|139
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:40
|140
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:47
|141
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:53
|142
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|143
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|144
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:58
|145
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:01
|146
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|147
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|148
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|149
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:02:02
|150
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:03
|151
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|152
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|153
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:02:10
|154
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:02:18
|155
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|156
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:19
|157
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:02:20
|158
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:02:23
|159
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|160
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|161
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:26
|162
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:29
|163
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:31
|164
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:32
|165
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:33
|166
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:34
|167
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:43
|168
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:46
|169
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:47
|170
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:52
|171
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|172
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:02:53
|173
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:54
|174
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:58
|175
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:03:02
|176
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:05
|177
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|178
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:07
|179
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:08
|180
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:17
|181
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:18
|182
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|183
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|184
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|185
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|186
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:40
|187
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:03:42
|188
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:03:47
|189
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:50
|190
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:04:00
|191
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:05
|192
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:15
|193
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:27
|194
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:31
|195
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:30
|196
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:24
|197
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:13:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|20
|3
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|5
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|6
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|7
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|8
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|9
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|10
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|7
|11
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|12
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|13
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|14
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|15
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|16
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|17
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|18
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|19
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|pts
|2
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|129
|pts
|2
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|185
|3
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|206
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|14:14:51
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:00:10
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:12
|6
|SKY Procycling
|7
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:14
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:00:15
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:28
|10
|Orica Greenedge
|0:00:33
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|14
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:41
|15
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:00:47
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:54
|17
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:00:55
|18
|FDJ - Big Mat
|0:00:57
|19
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:00:59
|20
|Andalucia
|0:01:01
|21
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:27
|22
|Caja Rural
