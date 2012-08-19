Trending

Degenkolb sprints to Vuelta a Espana stage 2 win

Castroviejo retains leader's jersey

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) won the second stage of the Vuelta a Espana, taking the mass sprint in Pamplona. Allan Davis (Orica-GreenEdge) and Ben Swift (Sky) took second and third. Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) easily defended his overall lead.

The young German came from third wheel with only meters left to go, nipping his two rivals at the line.

A three-man group stayed away for much of the day. Javier Francisco Aramendia (Caja Rural), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Javier Chacon (Andalucia) never had more than about a five-minute lead, and were caught again with 12km to go on the day.

The stage included the first mountain ranking and intermediate sprints, with Javier Chacon of Andalucia taking the race's first mountain jersey. Mihkail Ignatiev won the two sprints, but the points jersey went to stage winner Degenkolb.

“This early victory takes the pressure off the team.  Our minimum goal was a stage win, and it is great that we got it directly on the second stage,” said the 23-year-old Degenkolb, according to Radsport-News.com.

“My whole team did super work and brought me on to the rear wheels of Davis and Swift, so that we in the end only had a three-man sprint.  I was the strongest and could take it, but actually it is a win for the whole team.  It is one of the best teams when the job is setting pu sprints, whether it is for Marcel Kittel or for me.”

This was Degenkolb's second Vuelta. “I find this race to be great, and yesterday's stage was simply impressive, especially the last kilometer and the arrival in the bullfight arena.”

Hot, hotter, hottest

One rider was missing at the start, Enrico Gasparotto of Astana. The Italian had crashed in the opening team trial and finished outside of the time limit. He would not have been able to start today anyway, as he also ended up with a triple collarbone fracture.

The word of the day was "hot", as temperatures quickly reached 39°C, and a strong wind often accompanied the peloton as well.

The day's escape group formed at about 6km, consisting of Javier Francisco Aramendia (Caja Rural), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Javier Chacon (Andalucia). Originally Niki Terpstra of Omega Pharma-QuickStep was with the group, but as the Dutch rider was only 10 seconds down on GC, Movistar, around race leader Castroviejo, didn't want to let him go. Within about five kilometers, he dropped back into the peloton.

That was the cue for the other three to really take off, and they built up a lead of about five minutes. Movistar kept an eye on them but let them go.

The stage had the first mountain ranking and the first intermediate sprints of this year's Vuelta. The climb was the category three Alto de la Chapela at 77km, with a modest 3.5 percent average gradient. Aramendia was the first over the top, but the jury spotted irregularities and awarded the points instead to Chacon, who thus took the first mountain jersey.

The stage had two intermediate sprints, both of which offered not only points but also bonus seconds. The first one, at 59km, went to Ignatiev ahead of Chacon and Aramendia.

The race ground on with the leaders holding on to their three minute or so lead. With some 30km to go and the gap by then under a minute, Chacon was the first to fade back.

Aramendia and Ignatiev fought on, and the Russian took the second intermediate sprint as well, at 18.9km. The peloton had still not really started a serious chase, but crossed the line 39 seconds later. And with 12km to go, the two were finally caught.

Things stayed together a while, until Vacansoleil's Sergey Lagutin took off with a bit more than 5km to go. The Uzbeki national champion wasn't able to get away though.

It was a rising run-in to the finish, and Ben Swift jumped for the lead, but he faded. Davis moved up for the victory, but Degenkolb pipped him at the last second to take his first Grand Tour stage win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano4:38:40
2Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
7Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
8Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
9Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
11Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
12Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
13Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
16Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
17Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
18Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
20Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
21Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
22Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
24Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
25Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
26Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
28Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
29Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
30Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
31Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
33Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
34Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
36Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
37Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
38Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
39Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
40Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
41Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
42Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
43Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
44Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
45Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
46Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
47David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
48Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
49Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
50Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
51Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
52Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
53Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
54Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
55Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
56Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
57Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
58Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
59Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
60Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
61Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
62Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
64Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
65Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
67Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
68Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
69Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
70Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
71Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
72Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
73Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
74Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
75Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
76Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
77Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
78Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
79Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
80Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
81Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
82Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
83Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
84Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
85Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
86William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
87Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
88Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
89Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
90Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
91Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
92Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
93Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
94Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
95Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
96Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
97Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
98Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
99Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
100Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
101Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
102Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
103Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
104Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
105Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
106Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
107Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
108Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
109John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
110Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
111Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
112Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
113Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
114Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
115Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
116Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
117Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
118Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
119Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
120Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
121Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
122Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
123Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
124Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
125Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
126Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
127Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
128Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
129Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
130Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
131Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
132Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
133Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
134Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
135Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
136Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
137Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
138Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
139Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
140Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
141Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
142Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
143Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
144Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
145Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
146Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
147Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
148Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
149Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
150Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
151Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
152Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
153Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
154Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
155Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
156Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
157Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
158Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
159Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
160Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
161Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
162Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
163Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
164Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
165Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
166David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
167Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
168Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
169Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
170Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
171Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:20
172Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
173Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
174Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
175Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
176Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
177Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
178Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
179Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
180Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
181Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
182Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
183Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:25
184Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:00:51
185Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
186Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:08
187Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:01:32
188Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
189Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
190Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:01:37
191Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:49
192Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
193Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:02:05
194Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:06
195Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:28
196Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:09:08
197David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:12:56
DNFEnrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 - Tafalla, 59km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team4pts
2Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia2
3Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural1

Sprint 2 - Viana, 162.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team4pts
2Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1

Sprint 3 - Viana, 181,4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano25pts
2Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge20
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling16
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale14
5Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
6Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team10
7Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
8Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
9Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural7
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan6
11Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
12Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp4
13Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
14Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2

Mountains - Alto de la Chapela (Cat. 3), 77km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia3pts
2Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quickstep13:56:00
2Lotto Belisol Team
3Astana Pro Team
4AG2R La Mondiale
5Garmin - Sharp
6Lampre - ISD
7Movistar Team
8Liquigas - Cannondale
9Caja Rural
10SKY Procycling
11Team Argos - Shimano
12Rabobank Cycling Team
13Radioshack - Nissan
14Orica Greenedge
15Cofidis, le credit en ligne
16BMC Racing Team
17Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Euskaltel - Euskadi
19Andalucia
20FDJ - Big Mat
21Katusha Team
22Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team4:57:31
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:01
3Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
5Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
6Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:04
7Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:10
8Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
9Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
10Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
17Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
18Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
19Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
22Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
23Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:12
24Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
25Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
26Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
27Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
28Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
29Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
30Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
31Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
32Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:13
33Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:14
34Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
35Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
36Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:15
37Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
38Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
39Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
40Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
41Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
42Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:17
43Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:00:25
44Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:28
45Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
46Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
47Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
48Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
49Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:31
50Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:32
51Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
52Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:00:33
53Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
54Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
55Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
56Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
57Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
58Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
59Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
60John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
64Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
65Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
66Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
67Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
68Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
69Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
70Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:37
71Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:41
72Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
73Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
74Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
76Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
77Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:45
79John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:00:47
80Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
81Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
82Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
83Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
84David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
85Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:00:53
86Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:00:54
87Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
88Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
89Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
90Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
91Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:55
92Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
93Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
94Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
95Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
96Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:57
97William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
98Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
99Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
100Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:59
101Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
102Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
103Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:00
104Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:01:01
105Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
106Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
107Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
108Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
109Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
110Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
111Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
112Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:05
113Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:01:06
114Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:07
115Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:08
116Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:01:10
118Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
119Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:12
120Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:13
121Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:17
122Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
123Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
124Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:18
125Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp0:01:27
126Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
127Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
128Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
129David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
130Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
131Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
132Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
133Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
134Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
135Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
136Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:32
137Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:35
138Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:39
139Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan0:01:40
140Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:47
141Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:53
142Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
143Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
144Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:01:58
145Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:01
146Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
147Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
148Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
149Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:02:02
150Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:03
151Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
152Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
153Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:02:10
154Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:02:18
155Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
156Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:02:19
157Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge0:02:20
158Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:02:23
159Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
160Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
161Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:26
162Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:29
163Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:02:31
164Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:32
165Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:33
166Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:34
167Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:43
168Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:46
169Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:47
170Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:02:52
171Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
172Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:02:53
173Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:02:54
174Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:58
175Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:03:02
176Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:05
177Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
178Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:07
179Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:08
180Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:03:17
181Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:03:18
182Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
183Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:03:25
184Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
185Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
186Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:40
187Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:03:42
188Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:03:47
189Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:50
190Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:04:00
191Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:04:05
192Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:15
193Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:04:27
194Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:04:31
195Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:30
196Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:11:24
197David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:13:53

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano25pts
2Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge20
3Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling16
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale14
5Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
6Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team10
7Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
8Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team8
9Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
10Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural7
11Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan6
12Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
13Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp4
14Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
15Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural3
16Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
17Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia2
18Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1
19Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia3pts
2Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia129pts
2Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural185
3Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team206

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team14:14:51
2Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:00:10
3Rabobank Cycling Team
4BMC Racing Team
5Lotto Belisol Team0:00:12
6SKY Procycling
7Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:14
8Katusha Team0:00:15
9Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:28
10Orica Greenedge0:00:33
11Astana Pro Team0:00:34
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
14Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:41
15Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:00:47
16Lampre - ISD0:00:54
17Radioshack - Nissan0:00:55
18FDJ - Big Mat0:00:57
19Team Argos - Shimano0:00:59
20Andalucia0:01:01
21Garmin - Sharp0:01:27
22Caja Rural

 

