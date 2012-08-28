Trending

Degenkolb takes his fourth Vuelta stage

Points leader extends advantage on sprinter's day

Image 1 of 24

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 24

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the red jersey of Vuelta a Espana leader.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the red jersey of Vuelta a Espana leader.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 24

Galicia welcomed the Vuelta a Espana after a long transfer from Barcelona.

Galicia welcomed the Vuelta a Espana after a long transfer from Barcelona.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 24

The peloton was in relaxed mood early on.

The peloton was in relaxed mood early on.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 24

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) salutes from the podium.

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) salutes from the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 24

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) powers to another stage win, with Nacer Bouhanni and Daniele Bennati in second and third

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) powers to another stage win, with Nacer Bouhanni and Daniele Bennati in second and third
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 24

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 24

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) on the podium again in the Vuelta

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) on the podium again in the Vuelta
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 24

Sanxenxo was the venue for John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) to win his fourth stage of this year's Vuelta

Sanxenxo was the venue for John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) to win his fourth stage of this year's Vuelta
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 24

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) is enjoying a fine run of form.

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) is enjoying a fine run of form.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 24

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) went early and still won in Sanxenxo.

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) went early and still won in Sanxenxo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 24

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) counts them out.

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) counts them out.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 24

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leads the mountains competition.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leads the mountains competition.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 24

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) feted on the podium.

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) feted on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 24

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) holds off Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) to win stage 10 of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana.

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) holds off Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) to win stage 10 of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 24

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) is getting used to this.

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) is getting used to this.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 24

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano).

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 24

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins in Galicia.

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins in Galicia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 24

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) is in the green jersey.

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) is in the green jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 24

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins his fourth stage of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana.

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins his fourth stage of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 24

The Vuelta peloton head towards Sanxenxo on stage 10 of the race

The Vuelta peloton head towards Sanxenxo on stage 10 of the race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 24

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) takes his fourth stage win on stage 10 of the Vuelta to Sanxenxo

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) takes his fourth stage win on stage 10 of the Vuelta to Sanxenxo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 24

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) has been the best sprinter in the Vuelta so far

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) has been the best sprinter in the Vuelta so far
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 24

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Sirotti)

John Degenkolb of Argos-Shimano continued his domination of the sprints in Spain as he dashed to his fourth victory in the mass sprint finish of the tenth stage of the Vuelta a España in Sanxenxo. He went into the wind early and was nearly caught by Nacer Bouhanni of FDJ-BigMat, but the French champion had to settle for second, with RadioShack-Nissan's Daniele Bennati third.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) easily retained his leader's jersey going into tomorrow's time trial.

Degenkolb launched his effort early in the finale, coming off Bennati's rear wheel. It looked as if he had gone too early and that Bouhanni, with a huge effort, would catch him. But the Frenchman couldn't maintain his pressure and Degenkolb eventually pulled away to celebrate his fourth sprint win.

"The sprint was really hard and the final was really just fighting," Degenkolb said afterwards, before paying tribute to his teammates. "The stage itself was not that hard because we controlled the race all day. The team did a really good job. I say it every time but it's true - I must thank the boys.”

The stage was an animated by a two-man break featuring Adrian Palomares (Andalucia) and Javier Aramendia (Caja RuraL). They built up a lead of nearly seven minutes at one point, but the sprinters' teams made sure they were caught again in time.

Along the coastline

One rider called it quits on the first rest day, John Gadret of AG2R, who had to give in to his gastrointestinal problems. The remaining 193 riders took off on a day whose only obstacle came within the first 15 kilometers.

And no sooner did the same start than there came an attack from the two Spanish wildcard teams, as has become almost routine. Today's duo proved to be Adrian Palomares of Andalucia, who was named most aggressive rider of the 2011 Vuelta, and Javier Aramendia of Caja Rural, in his third breakaway of the race.

The two took off early and various riders attempted to catch them, but unsuccessfully. They took a 2:09 lead on the peloton over the top of the day's only climb, the category 3 Alto de San Cosme at km. 14.5. From there they rapidly built up the gap, topping out at 6:42.

They took the first intermediate sprint, but behind them in the field, John Degenkolb made a point of jumping to grab the remaining one point and one bonus second. The Argos-Shimano sprinter recently had to surrender the points jersey to race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and was willing to fight for every point to gain it back. Degenkolb repeated his feat at the second sprint later on.

The race had changed switched from the east coast to the west during the rest day, a lengthy haul from Catalonia to Galicia, and much of the day the field trekked around the coastline, rarely far from the water. The temperatures were comfortable in the mid-20s, and the wind played little to no role.

As the gap went over the six and a half minute mark, Argos-Shimano started worrying about Degenkolb's shot at his fourth stage win, and went to work. The gap correspondingly started coming down.

Sky moved in to help with the chase and the gap came down to just over a minute with 75 km to go, but it was too soon to catch the pair. The field cut back its speed and let the gap go back up to around the three minute mark.

The field waited patiently and then brought the gap back down, so that it was under 50 seconds with 40km to go.

The pair crossed the finish line in Sanxenxo for the first time and set off on the 37km finishing circuit with only a minimal lead. The pair did their best but were soon caught, and Argos Shimano and Katusha then led the way around the closing loop.

RadioShack-Nissan led the way under the flamme rouge, but Degenkolb was right behind them. He grabbed Bennati's rear wheel and went early into the lead. Bouhanni made a huge effort and nearly caught the speedy German, but had to settle for second place.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano4:47:24
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
5Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
6Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
8Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
9Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
11Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
13Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
14Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
15Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
16Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
18Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
19Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
20Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
22Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:04
25Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
26Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
27Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
28Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
29Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
30Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
31Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
32Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
33Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
34Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
36Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
37Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
38Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
39Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
40Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
41Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
42Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
44Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
45Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
46Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
47Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
48Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
49Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
50Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
51Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
52Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
53Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
54Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
55Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
56Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
57Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
58Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
59Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
60Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
61Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
64Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
65Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
66Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
67Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
68Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
69Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
70Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
71Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
72Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
73Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
74Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
75Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
76Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
77Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
78Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
79Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
80Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
81Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
83Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
84Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
85Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
86Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
87Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
88Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
89Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
90Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
91Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
92Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
93Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
94David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
95Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
96Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
97Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
98Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
99Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
100Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
101Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
102Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
103Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
104Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
105Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
106Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:23
107Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
108Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge0:00:27
109William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
110Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
111Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:32
112Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
113Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
114Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
115Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
116Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
117Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:00:38
118Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge0:00:42
119Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
120Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
121Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:00:44
122Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
123Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:00:48
124Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
125Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
126Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:52
127Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:01:06
128Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:01:11
129Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:14
130Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:19
131Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:42
132Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
133Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
134Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
135Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
136Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:02:34
137Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:02:40
138Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
139Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
140Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
141Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
142Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
143Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
144Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
145Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
146Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
147Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
148Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
149Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
150Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
151Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
152Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
153Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
154Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
155Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
156Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
157Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
158Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
159Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
160Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
161Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:49
162Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
163Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
164Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
165Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
166Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
167Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
168Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
169Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
170Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
171David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
172Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
173Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
174Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
175Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
176Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
177Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
178Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
179Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
180Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
181Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
182Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
183Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
184Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
185Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
186Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
187Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
188Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:05
189Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:05:02
190Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia0:06:13
191Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
192Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:06:54
193Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:27
DNSJohn Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano25pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat20
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan16
4Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team14
5Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural12
6Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team9
8Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
9Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling7
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
11Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
12Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
13Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
14Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2

Sprint 1 - Vigo, km. 50,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia4pts
2Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural2
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano1

Sprint 2- Combarro, km. 139,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia4pts
2Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural2
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano1

Mountain 1 - Alto de San Cosme (Cat. 3) km. 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia2
3Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team14:22:12
2Garmin - Sharp
3Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:00:04
4Caja Rural0:00:08
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Rabobank Cycling Team
7Movistar Team
8Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Euskaltel - Euskadi
10Lampre - ISD
11FDJ - Big Mat
12Radioshack - Nissan
13Liquigas - Cannondale
14Omega Pharma - Quickstep
15Katusha Team0:00:12
16Astana Pro Team
17Team Argos - Shimano0:00:21
18Lotto Belisol Team0:00:27
19SKY Procycling0:00:38
20Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:01:03
21Orica Greenedge0:01:05
22Andalucia0:05:24

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team39:32:23
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:53
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:01:00
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:07
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:01
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:08
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:34
8Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:07
9Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:18
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:27
11Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:03:40
12Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:03:43
14Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:03:58
15Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:04:00
16Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:02
17Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:29
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:04:32
19Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:24
20Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:05:45
21Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:50
22Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:03
23Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:06:30
24Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:00
25Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:07:07
26Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:17
27Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:08:03
28Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:08:22
29Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:25
30Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:55
31Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:56
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:11:33
33Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:11:59
34Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:09
35Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:12:18
36Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:12:21
37Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:20
38Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:15:09
39Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:15:21
40Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:52
41Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:17:43
42Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:18:05
43Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:51
44Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:19:36
45Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:21:49
46Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:22:43
47Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:24:28
48Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:24:59
49Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:06
50Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:25:27
51Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:25:44
52Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:27:05
53Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:28:02
54Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:28:50
55Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:31:22
56Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:31:45
57Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:32:55
58Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:33:58
59Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:34:48
60Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:34:52
61Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:34:53
62Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:35:12
63Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:35:21
64Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:35:39
65Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:36:38
66Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:36:56
67Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:37:02
68Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:37:31
69Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:37:33
70Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:37:48
71Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:38:21
72Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:38:27
73David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:38:28
74Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:38:29
75Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:39:42
76Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:39:55
77Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:05
78Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:40:23
79Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:41:37
80Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:42:04
81Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:42:18
82Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:42:40
83Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:44:11
84Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:44:15
85Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:44:31
86Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:44:41
87Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:45:14
88Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:46:03
89Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:07
90Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:46:12
91Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:46:25
92Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:47:52
93Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:48:13
94Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:48:46
95Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:48:54
96Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:48:58
97Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:49:03
98Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:49:08
99Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:16
100Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:50:02
101Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:50:12
102Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:52:00
103Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:52:02
104Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:52:17
105Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:52:31
106Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:53:06
107Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:53:16
108Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:53:18
109Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:53:21
110Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:53:31
111Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:53:34
112Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge0:53:36
113Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:53:51
114Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia0:53:56
115Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:54:11
116Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:54:44
117Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:55:27
118Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:55:40
119Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:55:57
120Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:56:03
121Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:56:35
122Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:57:05
123Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:57:34
124Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:57:44
125Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:57:45
126Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:58:31
127Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:58:35
128Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:58:37
129Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:58:53
130Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:59:41
131Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia0:59:52
132Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge1:00:04
133Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team1:00:06
134Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:00:17
135John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano1:00:19
136Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano1:00:35
137Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:02:16
138Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:42
139Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp1:03:07
140Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:03:27
141Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:03:44
142Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan1:03:59
143Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team1:04:11
144Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat1:04:28
145Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:04:40
146Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:04:48
147Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:04:50
148Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:05:04
149Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team1:05:12
150Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:05:33
151Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:05:52
152William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:06:17
153David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:06:18
154Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:09:27
155Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:09:50
156Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:10:04
157Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia1:10:12
158Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:10:31
159Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:10:44
160Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan1:10:58
161Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:11:34
162Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling1:11:40
163Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:12:10
164Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team1:12:27
165Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:12:31
166Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:12:47
167Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:12:50
168Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:13:24
169Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:14:21
170Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:14:29
171Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:14:35
172Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:14:43
173Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
174Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team1:15:00
175Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling1:15:04
176Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1:15:11
177Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:16:16
178Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia1:16:25
179Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge1:16:34
180Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:16:35
181Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural1:16:51
182Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:17:37
183Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:19:01
184Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural1:19:45
185Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:20:14
186Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural1:22:19
187Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:23:56
188Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural1:26:17
189Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:30:58
190Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1:32:16
191Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano1:34:00
192Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1:35:27
193Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team1:38:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano103pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team85
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team76
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan66
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat57
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team55
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale53
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling51
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank46
10Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge46
11Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling31
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team30
13Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge30
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale30
15Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale26
16Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team24
17Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural24
18Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale22
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20
20Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
21Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
22Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi19
23Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team19
24Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team18
25Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
26Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
27Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD17
28Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale17
29Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
30Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
31Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp15
32Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team15
33Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
34Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
35Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural14
36Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia12
37Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling12
38Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
39Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD11
40Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
41Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan10
42Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team10
43Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team10
44Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp10
45Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural10
46Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
47Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
48Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team8
49Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia8
50Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team8
51Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team8
52Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
53Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
54Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
55Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
56Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
57Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp7
58Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan6
59Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling5
60Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia4
61Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat4
62Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team4
63Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
64Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
65Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
66Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge2
67Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural2
68Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2
69Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
70Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
71Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2
72Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia2
73Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2
74Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2
75Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan1
76Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1
77Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia1
78Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge1
79Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team21pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team17
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge16
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team11
5Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
7Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank8
8Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling6
10Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia5
11Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural5
12Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
13Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia4
14Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia4
15Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
16Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale3
18Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
19Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3
20Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural2
21Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
22Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
23Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia2
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
25Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team1
26Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
27Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1
28Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team5pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team8
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling19
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank19
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale38
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team47
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team76
8Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural78
9Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge81
10Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne93
11Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne94
12Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team99
13Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team124
14Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team130
15Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team190

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team118:07:44
2AG2R La Mondiale0:02:27
3Katusha Team0:03:47
4SKY Procycling0:03:56
5Movistar Team0:05:35
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:40
7Lampre - ISD0:09:12
8Radioshack - Nissan0:09:32
9Astana Pro Team0:12:44
10Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:25
11Caja Rural0:14:32
12Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:22:36
13Garmin - Sharp0:30:50
14Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:35:31
15Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:40:29
16BMC Racing Team0:40:50
17Liquigas - Cannondale0:49:20
18Lotto Belisol Team0:52:41
19FDJ - Big Mat1:03:36
20Team Argos - Shimano1:08:07
21Andalucia1:29:19
22Orica Greenedge1:46:52

Latest on Cyclingnews