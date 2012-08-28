Degenkolb takes his fourth Vuelta stage
Points leader extends advantage on sprinter's day
Stage 10: Ponteareas - Sanxenxo
John Degenkolb of Argos-Shimano continued his domination of the sprints in Spain as he dashed to his fourth victory in the mass sprint finish of the tenth stage of the Vuelta a España in Sanxenxo. He went into the wind early and was nearly caught by Nacer Bouhanni of FDJ-BigMat, but the French champion had to settle for second, with RadioShack-Nissan's Daniele Bennati third.
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) easily retained his leader's jersey going into tomorrow's time trial.
Degenkolb launched his effort early in the finale, coming off Bennati's rear wheel. It looked as if he had gone too early and that Bouhanni, with a huge effort, would catch him. But the Frenchman couldn't maintain his pressure and Degenkolb eventually pulled away to celebrate his fourth sprint win.
"The sprint was really hard and the final was really just fighting," Degenkolb said afterwards, before paying tribute to his teammates. "The stage itself was not that hard because we controlled the race all day. The team did a really good job. I say it every time but it's true - I must thank the boys.”
The stage was an animated by a two-man break featuring Adrian Palomares (Andalucia) and Javier Aramendia (Caja RuraL). They built up a lead of nearly seven minutes at one point, but the sprinters' teams made sure they were caught again in time.
Along the coastline
One rider called it quits on the first rest day, John Gadret of AG2R, who had to give in to his gastrointestinal problems. The remaining 193 riders took off on a day whose only obstacle came within the first 15 kilometers.
And no sooner did the same start than there came an attack from the two Spanish wildcard teams, as has become almost routine. Today's duo proved to be Adrian Palomares of Andalucia, who was named most aggressive rider of the 2011 Vuelta, and Javier Aramendia of Caja Rural, in his third breakaway of the race.
The two took off early and various riders attempted to catch them, but unsuccessfully. They took a 2:09 lead on the peloton over the top of the day's only climb, the category 3 Alto de San Cosme at km. 14.5. From there they rapidly built up the gap, topping out at 6:42.
They took the first intermediate sprint, but behind them in the field, John Degenkolb made a point of jumping to grab the remaining one point and one bonus second. The Argos-Shimano sprinter recently had to surrender the points jersey to race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and was willing to fight for every point to gain it back. Degenkolb repeated his feat at the second sprint later on.
The race had changed switched from the east coast to the west during the rest day, a lengthy haul from Catalonia to Galicia, and much of the day the field trekked around the coastline, rarely far from the water. The temperatures were comfortable in the mid-20s, and the wind played little to no role.
As the gap went over the six and a half minute mark, Argos-Shimano started worrying about Degenkolb's shot at his fourth stage win, and went to work. The gap correspondingly started coming down.
Sky moved in to help with the chase and the gap came down to just over a minute with 75 km to go, but it was too soon to catch the pair. The field cut back its speed and let the gap go back up to around the three minute mark.
The field waited patiently and then brought the gap back down, so that it was under 50 seconds with 40km to go.
The pair crossed the finish line in Sanxenxo for the first time and set off on the 37km finishing circuit with only a minimal lead. The pair did their best but were soon caught, and Argos Shimano and Katusha then led the way around the closing loop.
RadioShack-Nissan led the way under the flamme rouge, but Degenkolb was right behind them. He grabbed Bennati's rear wheel and went early into the lead. Bouhanni made a huge effort and nearly caught the speedy German, but had to settle for second place.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|4:47:24
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|6
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|16
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|18
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|19
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|20
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|22
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|25
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|29
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|30
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|32
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|33
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|34
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|37
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|38
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|39
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|40
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|41
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|42
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|44
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|47
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|48
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|50
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|51
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|53
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|54
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|56
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|57
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|59
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|60
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|61
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|65
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|66
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|67
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|68
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|69
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|70
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|71
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|73
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|74
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|75
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|76
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|77
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|78
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|79
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|80
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|81
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|84
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|85
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|86
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|87
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|88
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|89
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|90
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|93
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|94
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|95
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|96
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|97
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|98
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|100
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|102
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|103
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|104
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|105
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|106
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:23
|107
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|108
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:00:27
|109
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|110
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|111
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:32
|112
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|113
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|114
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|115
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|116
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|117
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:00:38
|118
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:00:42
|119
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|120
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|121
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:00:44
|122
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:48
|124
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|125
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|126
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:52
|127
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:01:06
|128
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:11
|129
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:14
|130
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:19
|131
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:42
|132
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|133
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|134
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|135
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|136
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:34
|137
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:02:40
|138
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|139
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|140
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|141
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|142
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|143
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|144
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|145
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|147
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|148
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|149
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|150
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|151
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|152
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|153
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|154
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|155
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|156
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|157
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|158
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|159
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|160
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|161
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:49
|162
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|163
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|165
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|166
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|167
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|168
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|169
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|170
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|171
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|172
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|173
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|174
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|175
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|176
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|177
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|178
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|179
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|180
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|181
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|182
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|183
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|184
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|185
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|186
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|187
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|188
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:05
|189
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:05:02
|190
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|0:06:13
|191
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|192
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:06:54
|193
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:27
|DNS
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|16
|4
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|14
|5
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|12
|6
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|11
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|pts
|2
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|pts
|2
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|3
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|14:22:12
|2
|Garmin - Sharp
|3
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:00:04
|4
|Caja Rural
|0:00:08
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Movistar Team
|8
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|11
|FDJ - Big Mat
|12
|Radioshack - Nissan
|13
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|14
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|15
|Katusha Team
|0:00:12
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|17
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:00:21
|18
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:27
|19
|SKY Procycling
|0:00:38
|20
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:03
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|0:01:05
|22
|Andalucia
|0:05:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|39:32:23
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:53
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:00
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:07
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:08
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:34
|8
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:07
|9
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|11
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:40
|12
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|14
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:58
|15
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:00
|16
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:02
|17
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:29
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:04:32
|19
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:24
|20
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:45
|21
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:50
|22
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:03
|23
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:06:30
|24
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:00
|25
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:07:07
|26
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:17
|27
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:08:03
|28
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:22
|29
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:25
|30
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:55
|31
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:56
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:11:33
|33
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:11:59
|34
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:09
|35
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:12:18
|36
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:21
|37
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:20
|38
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:15:09
|39
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:15:21
|40
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:52
|41
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:17:43
|42
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:18:05
|43
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:18:51
|44
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:19:36
|45
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:21:49
|46
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:22:43
|47
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:28
|48
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:59
|49
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:06
|50
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:25:27
|51
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:25:44
|52
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:27:05
|53
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:02
|54
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:50
|55
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:22
|56
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:31:45
|57
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:55
|58
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:33:58
|59
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:34:48
|60
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:34:52
|61
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:34:53
|62
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:35:12
|63
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:35:21
|64
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:35:39
|65
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:38
|66
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:36:56
|67
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:37:02
|68
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:37:31
|69
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:37:33
|70
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:37:48
|71
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:38:21
|72
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:38:27
|73
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:38:28
|74
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:38:29
|75
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:42
|76
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:39:55
|77
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:05
|78
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:40:23
|79
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:41:37
|80
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:42:04
|81
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:42:18
|82
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:40
|83
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:44:11
|84
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:44:15
|85
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:44:31
|86
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:41
|87
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:45:14
|88
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:46:03
|89
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:07
|90
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:46:12
|91
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:46:25
|92
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:47:52
|93
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:48:13
|94
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:48:46
|95
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:48:54
|96
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:58
|97
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:49:03
|98
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:49:08
|99
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:16
|100
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:50:02
|101
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:50:12
|102
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:52:00
|103
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:52:02
|104
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:52:17
|105
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:52:31
|106
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:53:06
|107
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:53:16
|108
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:53:18
|109
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:53:21
|110
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:53:31
|111
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:53:34
|112
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:53:36
|113
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:53:51
|114
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|0:53:56
|115
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:54:11
|116
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:54:44
|117
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:55:27
|118
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:40
|119
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:55:57
|120
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:56:03
|121
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:35
|122
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:57:05
|123
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:57:34
|124
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:57:44
|125
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:57:45
|126
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:58:31
|127
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:58:35
|128
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:58:37
|129
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:58:53
|130
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:59:41
|131
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|0:59:52
|132
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:00:04
|133
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:00:06
|134
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:17
|135
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|1:00:19
|136
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|1:00:35
|137
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:16
|138
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:42
|139
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|1:03:07
|140
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:03:27
|141
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:03:44
|142
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:03:59
|143
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:04:11
|144
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:04:28
|145
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:04:40
|146
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:04:48
|147
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:04:50
|148
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:05:04
|149
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|1:05:12
|150
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:05:33
|151
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:05:52
|152
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:06:17
|153
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:06:18
|154
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:09:27
|155
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:09:50
|156
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:10:04
|157
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|1:10:12
|158
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:10:31
|159
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:10:44
|160
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:10:58
|161
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:11:34
|162
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|1:11:40
|163
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:12:10
|164
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:12:27
|165
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:12:31
|166
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:12:47
|167
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:12:50
|168
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:13:24
|169
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:14:21
|170
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:14:29
|171
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:14:35
|172
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:14:43
|173
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|174
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|1:15:00
|175
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:15:04
|176
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:15:11
|177
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:16:16
|178
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|1:16:25
|179
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:16:34
|180
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:16:35
|181
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|1:16:51
|182
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:17:37
|183
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:19:01
|184
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|1:19:45
|185
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:20:14
|186
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:22:19
|187
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:23:56
|188
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:26:17
|189
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:30:58
|190
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:32:16
|191
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|1:34:00
|192
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1:35:27
|193
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:38:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|103
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|85
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|66
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|57
|6
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|55
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|51
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|46
|10
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|46
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|31
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|13
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|30
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|15
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|16
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|24
|17
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|24
|18
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|21
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|22
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|23
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|19
|24
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|25
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|26
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|27
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|17
|28
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|29
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|30
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|31
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|15
|32
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|15
|33
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|34
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|35
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|36
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|37
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|12
|38
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|39
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|11
|40
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|41
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|10
|42
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|43
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|44
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|45
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|46
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|47
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|48
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|8
|49
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|8
|50
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|51
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|8
|52
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|53
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|54
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|55
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|56
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|57
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|58
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|59
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|5
|60
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|61
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|62
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|63
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|64
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|65
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|66
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|2
|67
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|68
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|69
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|70
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|71
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|72
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|73
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2
|74
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2
|75
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|76
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|77
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|78
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|1
|79
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|17
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|16
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|7
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|8
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|10
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|11
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|12
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|13
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|14
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|15
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|18
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|19
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3
|20
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|21
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|22
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|23
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|25
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|26
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|27
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|28
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|19
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|47
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|76
|8
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|78
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|81
|10
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|93
|11
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|94
|12
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|99
|13
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|124
|14
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|130
|15
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|190
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|118:07:44
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:27
|3
|Katusha Team
|0:03:47
|4
|SKY Procycling
|0:03:56
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:05:35
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:40
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|0:09:12
|8
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:09:32
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:44
|10
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:25
|11
|Caja Rural
|0:14:32
|12
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:22:36
|13
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:30:50
|14
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:35:31
|15
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:40:29
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:40:50
|17
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:49:20
|18
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:52:41
|19
|FDJ - Big Mat
|1:03:36
|20
|Team Argos - Shimano
|1:08:07
|21
|Andalucia
|1:29:19
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|1:46:52
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy