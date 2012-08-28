Image 1 of 24 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 24 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the red jersey of Vuelta a Espana leader. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 24 Galicia welcomed the Vuelta a Espana after a long transfer from Barcelona. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 24 The peloton was in relaxed mood early on. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 24 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) salutes from the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 24 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) powers to another stage win, with Nacer Bouhanni and Daniele Bennati in second and third (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 24 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 24 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) on the podium again in the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 24 Sanxenxo was the venue for John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) to win his fourth stage of this year's Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 24 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) is enjoying a fine run of form. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 24 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) went early and still won in Sanxenxo. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 24 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) counts them out. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 24 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leads the mountains competition. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 24 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) feted on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 24 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) holds off Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) to win stage 10 of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 24 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) is getting used to this. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 24 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 24 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins in Galicia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 24 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) is in the green jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 24 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins his fourth stage of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 24 The Vuelta peloton head towards Sanxenxo on stage 10 of the race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 24 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) takes his fourth stage win on stage 10 of the Vuelta to Sanxenxo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 24 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) has been the best sprinter in the Vuelta so far (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 24 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Sirotti)

John Degenkolb of Argos-Shimano continued his domination of the sprints in Spain as he dashed to his fourth victory in the mass sprint finish of the tenth stage of the Vuelta a España in Sanxenxo. He went into the wind early and was nearly caught by Nacer Bouhanni of FDJ-BigMat, but the French champion had to settle for second, with RadioShack-Nissan's Daniele Bennati third.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) easily retained his leader's jersey going into tomorrow's time trial.

Degenkolb launched his effort early in the finale, coming off Bennati's rear wheel. It looked as if he had gone too early and that Bouhanni, with a huge effort, would catch him. But the Frenchman couldn't maintain his pressure and Degenkolb eventually pulled away to celebrate his fourth sprint win.

"The sprint was really hard and the final was really just fighting," Degenkolb said afterwards, before paying tribute to his teammates. "The stage itself was not that hard because we controlled the race all day. The team did a really good job. I say it every time but it's true - I must thank the boys.”

The stage was an animated by a two-man break featuring Adrian Palomares (Andalucia) and Javier Aramendia (Caja RuraL). They built up a lead of nearly seven minutes at one point, but the sprinters' teams made sure they were caught again in time.

Along the coastline

One rider called it quits on the first rest day, John Gadret of AG2R, who had to give in to his gastrointestinal problems. The remaining 193 riders took off on a day whose only obstacle came within the first 15 kilometers.

And no sooner did the same start than there came an attack from the two Spanish wildcard teams, as has become almost routine. Today's duo proved to be Adrian Palomares of Andalucia, who was named most aggressive rider of the 2011 Vuelta, and Javier Aramendia of Caja Rural, in his third breakaway of the race.

The two took off early and various riders attempted to catch them, but unsuccessfully. They took a 2:09 lead on the peloton over the top of the day's only climb, the category 3 Alto de San Cosme at km. 14.5. From there they rapidly built up the gap, topping out at 6:42.

They took the first intermediate sprint, but behind them in the field, John Degenkolb made a point of jumping to grab the remaining one point and one bonus second. The Argos-Shimano sprinter recently had to surrender the points jersey to race leader Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and was willing to fight for every point to gain it back. Degenkolb repeated his feat at the second sprint later on.

The race had changed switched from the east coast to the west during the rest day, a lengthy haul from Catalonia to Galicia, and much of the day the field trekked around the coastline, rarely far from the water. The temperatures were comfortable in the mid-20s, and the wind played little to no role.

As the gap went over the six and a half minute mark, Argos-Shimano started worrying about Degenkolb's shot at his fourth stage win, and went to work. The gap correspondingly started coming down.

Sky moved in to help with the chase and the gap came down to just over a minute with 75 km to go, but it was too soon to catch the pair. The field cut back its speed and let the gap go back up to around the three minute mark.

The field waited patiently and then brought the gap back down, so that it was under 50 seconds with 40km to go.

The pair crossed the finish line in Sanxenxo for the first time and set off on the 37km finishing circuit with only a minimal lead. The pair did their best but were soon caught, and Argos Shimano and Katusha then led the way around the closing loop.

RadioShack-Nissan led the way under the flamme rouge, but Degenkolb was right behind them. He grabbed Bennati's rear wheel and went early into the lead. Bouhanni made a huge effort and nearly caught the speedy German, but had to settle for second place.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 4:47:24 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 6 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 8 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 16 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 18 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 19 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 20 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 22 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:04 25 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 27 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 28 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 29 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 30 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 32 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 33 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 34 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 37 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 38 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 39 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 40 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 41 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 42 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 44 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 45 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 47 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 48 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 50 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 51 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 53 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 54 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 55 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 56 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 57 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 58 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 59 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 60 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 61 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 63 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 65 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 66 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 67 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 68 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 69 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 70 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 71 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 73 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 74 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 75 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 76 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 77 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 78 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 79 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 80 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 81 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 83 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 84 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 85 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 86 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 87 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 88 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 89 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 90 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 92 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 93 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 94 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 95 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 96 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 97 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 98 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 99 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 100 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 102 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 103 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 104 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 105 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 106 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:23 107 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 108 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 0:00:27 109 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 110 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 111 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:32 112 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 113 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 114 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 115 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 116 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 117 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:00:38 118 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 0:00:42 119 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 120 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 121 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:00:44 122 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 123 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:00:48 124 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 125 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 126 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:52 127 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:01:06 128 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:01:11 129 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:14 130 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:19 131 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:01:42 132 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 133 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 134 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 135 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 136 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:02:34 137 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:02:40 138 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 139 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 140 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 141 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 142 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 143 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 144 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 145 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 146 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 147 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 148 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 149 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 150 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 151 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 152 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 153 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 154 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 155 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 156 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 157 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 158 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 159 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 160 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 161 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:49 162 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 163 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 164 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 165 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 166 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 167 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 168 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 169 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 170 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 171 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 172 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 173 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 174 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 175 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 176 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 177 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 178 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 179 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 180 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 181 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 182 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 183 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 184 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 185 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 186 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 187 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 188 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:05 189 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:05:02 190 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 0:06:13 191 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 192 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 0:06:54 193 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:27 DNS John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 25 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 20 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 16 4 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 14 5 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 12 6 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 11 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Sprint 1 - Vigo, km. 50,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 4 pts 2 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 1

Sprint 2- Combarro, km. 139,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 4 pts 2 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de San Cosme (Cat. 3) km. 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 2 3 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 14:22:12 2 Garmin - Sharp 3 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 0:00:04 4 Caja Rural 0:00:08 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Movistar Team 8 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 Lampre - ISD 11 FDJ - Big Mat 12 Radioshack - Nissan 13 Liquigas - Cannondale 14 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 15 Katusha Team 0:00:12 16 Astana Pro Team 17 Team Argos - Shimano 0:00:21 18 Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:27 19 SKY Procycling 0:00:38 20 Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:01:03 21 Orica Greenedge 0:01:05 22 Andalucia 0:05:24

General classification after stage 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 39:32:23 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:53 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:01:00 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:07 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:01 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:08 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:34 8 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:07 9 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:18 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:27 11 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:03:40 12 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:03:43 14 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:03:58 15 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:04:00 16 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:02 17 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:29 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:04:32 19 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:24 20 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:05:45 21 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:50 22 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:03 23 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:06:30 24 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:00 25 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:07:07 26 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:17 27 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:08:03 28 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:08:22 29 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:25 30 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:55 31 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:56 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:11:33 33 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:11:59 34 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:09 35 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:12:18 36 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:12:21 37 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:20 38 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:15:09 39 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:15:21 40 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:52 41 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:17:43 42 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:18:05 43 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:18:51 44 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:19:36 45 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:21:49 46 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:22:43 47 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:24:28 48 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:24:59 49 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:06 50 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:25:27 51 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:25:44 52 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:27:05 53 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:28:02 54 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:28:50 55 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:31:22 56 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:31:45 57 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:32:55 58 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:33:58 59 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:34:48 60 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:34:52 61 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:34:53 62 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:35:12 63 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:35:21 64 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:35:39 65 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:36:38 66 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:36:56 67 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:37:02 68 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:37:31 69 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:37:33 70 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:37:48 71 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:38:21 72 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:38:27 73 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 0:38:28 74 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:38:29 75 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:39:42 76 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:39:55 77 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:05 78 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:40:23 79 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:41:37 80 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:42:04 81 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:42:18 82 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:42:40 83 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:44:11 84 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:44:15 85 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:44:31 86 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:44:41 87 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:45:14 88 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:46:03 89 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:07 90 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:46:12 91 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:46:25 92 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:47:52 93 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:48:13 94 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:48:46 95 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:48:54 96 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:48:58 97 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 0:49:03 98 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:49:08 99 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:16 100 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 0:50:02 101 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:50:12 102 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:52:00 103 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:52:02 104 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:52:17 105 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:52:31 106 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:53:06 107 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:53:16 108 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:53:18 109 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:53:21 110 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:53:31 111 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:53:34 112 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 0:53:36 113 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:53:51 114 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 0:53:56 115 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:54:11 116 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:54:44 117 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:55:27 118 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:55:40 119 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:55:57 120 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:56:03 121 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:56:35 122 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:57:05 123 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:57:34 124 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:57:44 125 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:57:45 126 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:58:31 127 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:58:35 128 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:58:37 129 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:58:53 130 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:59:41 131 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 0:59:52 132 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 1:00:04 133 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 1:00:06 134 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:00:17 135 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 1:00:19 136 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 1:00:35 137 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:02:16 138 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:42 139 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 1:03:07 140 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:03:27 141 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:03:44 142 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 1:03:59 143 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 1:04:11 144 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 1:04:28 145 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:04:40 146 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:04:48 147 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:04:50 148 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:05:04 149 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 1:05:12 150 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:05:33 151 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 1:05:52 152 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:06:17 153 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:06:18 154 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:09:27 155 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:09:50 156 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:10:04 157 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 1:10:12 158 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:10:31 159 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:10:44 160 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 1:10:58 161 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:11:34 162 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 1:11:40 163 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:12:10 164 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:12:27 165 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:12:31 166 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:12:47 167 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 1:12:50 168 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:13:24 169 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:14:21 170 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:14:29 171 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 1:14:35 172 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:14:43 173 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 174 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 1:15:00 175 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:15:04 176 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:15:11 177 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:16:16 178 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 1:16:25 179 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 1:16:34 180 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:16:35 181 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 1:16:51 182 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:17:37 183 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:19:01 184 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 1:19:45 185 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 1:20:14 186 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 1:22:19 187 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:23:56 188 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 1:26:17 189 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:30:58 190 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:32:16 191 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 1:34:00 192 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1:35:27 193 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 1:38:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 103 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 85 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 76 4 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 66 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 57 6 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 55 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 51 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 46 10 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 46 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 31 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 13 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 30 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 30 15 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 16 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 24 17 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 24 18 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 20 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 21 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 22 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 23 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 19 24 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 18 25 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 26 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 27 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 17 28 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 29 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 30 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 31 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 15 32 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 15 33 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 34 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 35 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 14 36 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 12 37 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 12 38 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 39 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 11 40 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 41 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 10 42 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 10 43 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 10 44 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 10 45 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 10 46 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 47 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 48 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 8 49 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 8 50 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 51 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 8 52 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 53 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 54 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 55 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 56 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 57 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 7 58 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 6 59 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 5 60 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 4 61 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 4 62 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 63 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 64 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 65 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 66 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 2 67 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 2 68 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2 69 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 70 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 71 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 2 72 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 2 73 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2 74 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2 75 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 1 76 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 1 77 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 1 78 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 1 79 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 21 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 17 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 16 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 11 5 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 7 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 8 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 10 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 5 11 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 5 12 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 13 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 4 14 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 4 15 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 16 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 3 18 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 19 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3 20 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 2 21 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 22 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 23 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 2 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 25 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 1 26 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 27 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1 28 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 8 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 19 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 19 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 38 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 47 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 76 8 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 78 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 81 10 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 93 11 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 94 12 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 99 13 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 124 14 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 130 15 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 190