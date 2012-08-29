Trending

Kessiakoff wins TT as Purito clings on to lead

Astana's Swede upsets the favourites, race leader Rodríguez defies the odds to stay in red

Image 1 of 60

Chris Froome (Sky) was unable to impose himself on the time trial.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 60

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) remains in contention.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 60

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the climb during the Pontevedra time trial.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 60

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leads the mountains competition.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 60

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) showed his hand with a fine time trial display.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 60

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) beat Chris Froome but couldn't take the red jersey off Joaquim Rodriguez.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 60

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) in the stage 11 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 60

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 60

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 60

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) on the climb.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 60

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) approaches the finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 60

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was surprised to retain the red jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 60

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) accepts the congratulations of Oscar Pereiro.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 60

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) rides to victory at the Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 60

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 60

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Oscar Pereiro on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 60

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 60

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 60

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) congratulated by Oscar Pereiro.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 60

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) celebrates the biggest win of his career.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 60

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) salutes from the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 60

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) wins the stage 11 time trial at the 2012 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 60

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) was a surprise stage winner.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 60

Denis Menchov (Katusha) in the Pontevedra time trial.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 60

After defending red in the time trial, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) has made a significant stride towards winning the Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 60

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is enjoying life in red.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 60

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) leads overall.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 60

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) in the green jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 60

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 60

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) must improve to retain his world time trial title.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 60

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is struggling for form.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 60

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in the time trial.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 60

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 60

Philippe Gilbert (BMC).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 60

Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 60

Italian TT champion Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 60

Alessandro Ballan (BMC).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 60

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) limits his losses in the time trial.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 60

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 60

Chris Froome (Sky) stands third overall.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 60

Chris Froome (Sky) was third on the stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 60

Chris Froome (Sky).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 60

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 60

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) retains his overall lead.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 60

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) has worked to improve his time trialling.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 60

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) was delighted to take the win.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 60

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) on the podium.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 60

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) is one second off the red jersey.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 60

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 60

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) came closing to snatching red.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 60

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) beat Alberto Contador in Pontevedra.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 52 of 60

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) wins the Pontevedra time trial.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 53 of 60

Chris Froome (Sky) lost ground to Alberto Contador.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 60

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) rides to victory in the time trial.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 60

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) conceded some ground to Alberto Contador and Chris Froome.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 60

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) during the Vuelta a Espana's stage 11 time trial.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 60

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 60

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) finished second the Vuelta a Espana time trial at Pontevedra.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 60

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) put in a solid time trial display.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 60 of 60

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana).

(Image credit: Sirotti)

There were two big winners in the Vuelta a España's 39.4km time trial today between Cambados and Pontevedra. The most obvious was Astana's Fredrik Kessiakoff, who went off early and posted a fast time, then spent an agonising hour or so sitting on the podium watching the day's favourites attempt to better it. None managed to, with Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) going closest as he finished 17 seconds behind the Swede, with Sky's Chris Froome another 22 seconds back in third.

The day's other winner was Joaquim Rodríguez, who predicted he would lose between two and three minutes in the test, but produced what was arguably the time trial of his career as he finished seventh on the day, 1:16 down on Kessiakoff. What mattered more, though, was his deficit on Contador and Froome. He kept his Spanish rival out of the lead by a single second, while Froome also closed in and is now just 16 seconds back. However, both would have been expecting to gain considerable time of Katusha's diminutive leader, who has a string of terrible Vuelta time trial performances behind him.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) also showed he's not out of the hunt for the title yet. Fourth place on the day meant that he's now 59 seconds down on Rodríguez. These four now have a bit of cushion between them and the chasing pack, which is led by Robert Gesink, another climber who produced a strong ride. The Rabobank Dutchman is now 2:27 down as the race heads towards the first of four tough uphill finishes on Thursday.

Stage-winner Kessiakoff admitted that he has had this time trial in his sights for a few days having failed to stay with the pace of the main contenders in the mountains. "It was a very long time to wait and my initial feeling now is one of relief," said the Swede after his victory had been confirmed.

"I knew that I had a good time when I finished, especially when I compared it to Richie Porte, who is a very good time trial rider. I knew then that I would be close to the favourites. I knew that it would be difficult to beat Froome and Contador, but the team know that I've been very focused on this stage. I've been thinking about it with my directeur sportif for a few days. I'm very happy to come away with the win."

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) set the first competitive mark, recording a time of 53:53 for the course, which started and finished on the flat and included the not inconsiderable bulk of the Alto Monte Castrove, which rises for 10km at 4.4 per cent. Porte slipped a couple of seconds inside his Australian compatriot's time, but as he finished Kessiakoff was already setting a much faster pace. Seven seconds up on the Sky man at the first check, the Swede extended that advantage to 41 seconds at the second and 1:15 at the finish.

Soon after he had completed his ride, the favourites began to head down the start ramp in Cambados. Froome was widely tipped as the favourite for the stage win, but it was Contador who opened up the quickest. The Saxo leader was two seconds up on Kessiakoff at the first check before the start of the climb, with Froome just four seconds down on the Spaniard. Rodríguez, though, looked set for another difficult time trial as he came through 39 seconds slower than Contador. However, the climb of the Castrove changed the complexion of the time trial.

Contador continued to look smooth and edged slowly away from Froome, who often appears to be labouring when he's actually going well. But the Briton clearly wasn't in the kind of form he showed at the Tour de France and the Olympics.

Rodríguez continued to fall back as well on the early slopes of the climb, but then began to limit his losses. Needing to finish within a minute of Contador to retain the red jersey, he was 54 seconds down on his rival at the top of the climb, but only lost another five thereafter as Contador faded slightly over the closing kilometres.

With a steep uphill finish of the kind that Rodríguez loves to come on Thursday, the Katusha leader will feel that he's well set for the key days ahead. If Contador and Froome are to beat him, they will have to do so on Rodríguez's preferred terrain.

Full Results
1Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:52:36
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:17
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:39
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:08
5Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:09
6Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:15
7Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:16
8Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:01:17
9Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:01:24
10Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:34
11Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:39
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:42
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:50
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:57
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:02
16Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:02:04
17Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:05
18Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:06
19Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:02:16
20Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:20
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:21
22Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:23
23Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:24
24Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:34
25Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:37
26Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:38
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:02:40
28Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:43
29Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:02:47
30Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:02:49
31Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:51
32Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
33Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:52
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:53
35Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:02:55
36Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:02:57
37Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
38Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:59
39Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:05
40Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:07
41Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:03:11
42Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:03:14
43Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:03:25
44Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:03:26
45Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:30
46Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:32
47Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:34
48Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:38
49Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
50Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
51Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:40
52Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:41
53Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:48
54Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:49
55Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:57
56Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
57Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:03:58
58Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
59Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:04:01
60Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:04:02
61Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:03
62Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:06
63Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:07
64Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:04:08
65Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
66Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:04:09
67Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:12
68Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
69Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge0:04:15
70Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:21
71Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:23
72Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:25
73Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia0:04:28
74Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:31
75Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
76Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:33
77Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:34
78Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
79Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:04:37
80Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:04:44
81Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:50
82Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:51
83Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:04:58
84Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:04:59
85Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:05:03
86Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:04
87Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:05:05
88Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:05:06
89Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:09
90Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:05:10
91Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:05:14
92Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:05:17
93Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
94Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
95Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:18
96Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
97Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:05:19
98Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:05:23
99Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:24
100Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:25
101Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:05:29
102Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:05:32
103Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
104Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:05:35
105Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:36
106Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:05:46
107Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:50
108Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:51
109Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:05:56
110Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:57
111Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:58
112Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:05
113Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:08
114Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:06:10
115Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia0:06:11
116Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:12
117Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
118Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:14
119Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:06:15
120Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:16
121Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:17
122Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
123Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:19
124Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:06:20
125Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:06:21
126Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:22
127Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:26
128Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:06:27
129Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:06:29
130Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
131Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:30
132Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:06:32
133Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:35
134Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:06:36
135John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:06:37
136Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:06:39
137Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:06:40
138Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge0:06:42
139Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:06:43
140Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:45
141Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp0:06:49
142Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:06:51
143Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:53
144Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:06:55
145Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:06:58
146Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan0:06:59
147Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:07:02
148Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
149William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:07:06
150David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:08
151Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:07:09
152Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:11
153Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:12
154Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:07:13
155Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:07:14
156Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:07:17
157Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:18
158Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:23
159Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:24
160Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:07:28
161Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:34
162David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:43
163Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
164Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:07:44
165Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:52
166Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:56
167Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:08:02
168Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:08:07
169Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:08:13
170Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:08:16
171Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:20
172Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:08:23
173Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:28
174Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:29
175Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
176Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge0:08:31
177Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:33
178Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:08:37
179Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:51
180Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
181Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia0:09:03
182Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:09:04
183Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:11
184Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:09:28
185Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:09:35
186Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:10:03
187Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:10:11
188Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:10:19
189Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:11:00
190Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:11:04
191Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:12:14
192Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:13:37
193Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:53

Intermediate time split - 13.5km
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:16:22
2Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:04
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:08
5Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:09
6Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:10
7Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:15
8Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:17
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
10Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:19
11Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
12Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:23
13Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:00:24
14Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:26
15Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:28
16Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:29
17Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
18Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:31
19Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:32
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:33
21Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:36
23Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
24Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
25Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
26Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
27Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:38
28Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
29Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:39
30Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:40
31Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
32Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:41
34Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:42
35Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
36Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:00:43
37Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:44
38Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
39Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:45
40Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:47
41Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
42Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
43Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:50
44Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
45Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
46Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:51
47Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:53
48Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:55
49Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:56
50Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:57
51Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
52Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:01:00
53Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
54Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
55Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
56Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:02
57Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
58Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
59Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:03
60Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
61Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:01:05
62Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
63Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:01:06
64Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
65Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
66Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:07
67Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
68Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:09
69Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:10
70Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:11
71Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:12
72Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:01:14
73Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
74Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:15
75Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:16
76Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
77Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
78Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:18
79Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
80Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
81Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:01:20
82Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:21
83Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
84Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:22
85Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan0:01:23
86Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:01:26
87Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
88Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
89Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
90Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:01:27
91Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
92Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
93Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia0:01:28
94Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:01:29
95Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
96Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:30
97Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
98Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:31
99Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:01:32
100Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
101Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
102Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:01:33
103Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
104Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge0:01:35
105Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:36
106Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
107Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
108Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:01:37
109Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:38
110Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
111Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:01:39
112Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:01:40
113Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
114Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
115Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:41
116Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
117Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
118Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
119John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
120Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
121Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:42
122Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
123Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
124Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:44
125Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
126Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:45
127Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
128Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:46
129Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:47
131Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
132Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:48
133Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp0:01:49
134Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
135Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:51
136Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:53
137Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
138Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia0:01:55
139Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:56
140Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
141Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
142Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:01:57
143Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:58
144Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
145Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:00
146Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:02:05
147Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
148Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
149Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
150Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
151Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
152Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge0:02:06
153Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:07
154Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:08
155Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:02:09
156Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
157Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
158Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:02:11
159Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:12
160Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
161Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:13
162Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:15
163Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:02:16
164Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
165Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
166Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:20
167Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
168Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:02:21
169Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
170Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:23
171Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia0:02:25
172Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
173Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:02:26
174David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:27
175Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:02:30
176Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:32
177Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:34
178Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:39
179Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:40
180Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:02:47
181Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:51
182Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:52
183Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:02:55
184Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:59
185Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:01
186Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:03:03
187Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:05
188Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:03:06
189Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:03:12
190David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:19
191Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:03:29
192Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:54
193Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:14

Intermediate time split - 23.5km
1Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:35:42
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:02
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:18
4Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:27
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:37
6Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:41
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:00:53
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:56
9Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
10Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:00
11Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:12
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
13Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:01:17
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:19
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:27
16Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:31
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:32
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
19Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:33
20Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:40
23Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
25Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:46
26Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
27Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:49
28Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
29Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:51
30Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:52
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:01:53
32Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
33Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:55
34Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:56
35Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
36Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:57
37Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:58
38Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:02:07
39Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:02:08
40Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:17
41Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:20
43Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:02:23
44Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:02:24
45Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
46Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:25
47Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:02:26
48Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
49Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:27
50Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:29
51Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:02:31
52Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
53Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
54Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:37
55Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:41
56Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:42
57Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
58Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia0:02:45
59Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
60Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
61Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:47
62Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
63Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:48
64Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:02:50
65Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:51
66Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
67Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge0:02:53
68Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
69Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:55
70Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:56
71Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:58
72Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:02:59
73Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:03:02
74Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
75Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:03:04
76Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:03:06
77Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
78Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:03:07
79Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:03:09
80Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:03:10
81Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:12
82Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:16
83Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:21
84Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:23
85Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
86Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:03:25
87Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
88Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:26
89Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
90Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:03:27
91Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:28
92Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:29
93Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
94Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:03:30
95Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:34
96Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
97Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:37
98David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:38
99Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
100Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge0:03:42
101Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:03:43
102Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
103Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:46
104Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
105Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:03:52
106Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
107Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
108Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:03:54
109Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:56
110Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
111Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:57
112Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
113Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:58
114Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:06
115Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:04:07
116Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:08
117Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:04:09
118Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
119Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:10
120Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
121Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:13
122Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:19
123Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
124Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:21
125Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
126Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:04:24
127Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:04:28
128Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:04:29
129Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:04:31
130Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
131William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
132Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:04:33
133Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan0:04:35
134Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:36
135Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
136Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:37
137Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
138Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia0:04:38
139Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
140Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
141Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:04:39
142John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:04:44
143Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:46
144Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:04:47
145Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:48
146Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
147Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:52
148David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:54
149Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
150Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:04:56
151Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:57
152Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
153Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
154Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:58
155Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:05:00
156Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:05
157Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:06
158Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:05:10
159Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:05:11
160Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:13
161Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:19
162Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:05:23
163Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:24
164Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:05:27
165Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:28
166Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:05:33
167Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
168Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:05:35
169Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:42
170Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:44
171Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:51
172Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia0:05:53
173Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:05:57
174Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:58
175Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:06:03
176Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:06:06
177Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:06:10
178Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge0:06:12
179Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:15
180Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:23
181Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:29
182Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:37
183Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:06:42
184Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:53
185Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:06:56
186Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:07:25
187Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:07:31
188Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:07:36
189Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:07:41
190Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:08:28
191Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:09:21
192Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:10:09
193Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:19

Points
1Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team25pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank20
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling16
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team14
5Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team12
6Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling10
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge9
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp8
9Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team7
10Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team4
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team2

Mountain 1 - Alto Monte Castrove (Cat. 3) 24km
1Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Most combative
1Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team

Teams
1Movistar Team2:41:39
2Sky Procycling0:00:19
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:17
4Astana Pro Team0:02:20
5Katusha Team0:02:22
6AG2R La Mondiale0:03:09
7Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:28
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:47
9BMC Racing Team0:04:04
10RadioShack-Nissan
11Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:42
12Garmin - Sharp0:05:39
13Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:06:02
14Lotto Belisol Team0:06:36
15Orica GreenEdge0:06:59
16Lampre - ISD0:07:22
17Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:28
18Caja Rural0:08:07
19Andalucia0:09:35
20FDJ-Big Mat0:10:24
21Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:25
22Team Argos - Shimano0:14:53

General classification after stage 11
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team40:26:15
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:01
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:16
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:59
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:27
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:54
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:39
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:04:08
9Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:22
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:10
11Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:29
12Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:05:31
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:05:52
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:05:56
15Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
16Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:16
18Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:06:25
19Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:00
20Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:10
21Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:25
22Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:06
23Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:08:38
24Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:09:22
25Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:09:33
26Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:10:03
27Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:10:45
28Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:12
29Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:12:34
30Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:04
31Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:13:28
32Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:30
33Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:44
34Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:14:55
35Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:17:01
36Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:17:38
37Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:18:01
38Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:18
39Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:09
40Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:19:56
41Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:40
42Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:20:51
43Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:21:44
44Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:22:37
45Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:23:12
46Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:24:28
47Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:27:02
48Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:28:06
49Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:28:59
50Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:29:10
51Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:47
52Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:31:08
53Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:32:30
54Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:33:06
55Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:33:39
56Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:34:10
57Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:35:27
58Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:37:03
59Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:37:16
60Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:37:19
61Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:37:20
62Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:39:18
63Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
64Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:39:31
65Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:39:54
66Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:40:08
67Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:40:16
68Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
69Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:40:20
70Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:41:03
71Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:41:06
72Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:42
73Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:43:04
74Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
75Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:43:23
76Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:43:46
77Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:43:56
78Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:44:15
79Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:44:30
80David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:44:55
81Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:45:48
82Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:46:20
83Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:46:43
84Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:47:33
85Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:48:36
86Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:49:16
87Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:49:57
88Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:50:08
89Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:50:17
90Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:51:04
91Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:51:13
92Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:51:14
93Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:52:48
94Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:50
95Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:52:54
96Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:52:58
97Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:53:10
98Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:53:51
99Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:54:07
100Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:54:13
101Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:54:51
102Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:55:15
103Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:55:28
104Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:56:18
105Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge0:56:35
106Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:56:47
107Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:57:03
108Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:57:06
109Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia0:57:08
110Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:57:15
111Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:57:19
112Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:57:39
113Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:58:18
114Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:59:04
115Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:59:13
116Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:59:20
117Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:59:21
118Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:59:28
119Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:59:30
120Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia1:00:02
121Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:00:36
122Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia1:01:24
123Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1:01:49
124Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:02:08
125Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:02:53
126Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:03:38
127Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:03:51
128Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:04:00
129Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia1:05:05
130Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1:05:26
131Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge1:05:30
132John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano1:05:40
133Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
134Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:06:44
135Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:06:45
136Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:06:53
137Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano1:07:03
138Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team1:07:22
139Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia1:07:39
140Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:08:33
141Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp1:08:40
142Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:08:50
143Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team1:08:53
144Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:08:59
145Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team1:09:07
146Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan1:09:42
147Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat1:10:26
148Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:10:28
149Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:10:47
150Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:11:08
151Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:11:24
152Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:11:26
153William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:12:07
154David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:12:10
155Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:13:34
156Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:13:40
157Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:14:01
158Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan1:14:56
159Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1:15:29
160Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:15:44
161Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling1:15:47
162Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:16:30
163Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:17:20
164Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:17:30
165Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:17:40
166Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:17:41
167Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia1:17:47
168Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:18:01
169Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team1:18:34
170Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team1:19:54
171Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:20:04
172Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:20:36
173Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling1:20:59
174Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia1:21:20
175Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:21:31
176Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:21:32
177Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:22:14
178Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:22:24
179Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:22:55
180Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge1:23:49
181Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural1:25:54
182Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:26:05
183Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:26:42
184Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural1:27:33
185Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:28:33
186Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:31:31
187Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural1:33:17
188Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
189Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1:37:19
190Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:43:35
191Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano1:43:48
192Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1:45:11
193Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team1:47:52

Points classification
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano103pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team90
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team85
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling67
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank66
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan66
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat57
8Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team55
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale53
10Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge46
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team33
12Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling31
13Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge30
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale30
15Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team30
16Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team26
17Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep26
18Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale26
19Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team25
20Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team24
21Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural24
22Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp23
23Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale22
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20
25Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi19
26Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team19
27Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
28Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
29Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale17
30Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD17
31Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
32Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
33Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team15
34Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
35Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
36Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural14
37Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team12
38Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia12
39Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling12
40Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
41Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD11
42Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
43Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge11
44Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan10
45Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team10
46Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling10
47Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team10
48Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp10
49Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural10
50Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
51Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
52Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia8
53Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team8
54Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team8
55Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
56Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
57Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
58Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team7
59Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
60Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
61Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp7
62Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan6
63Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling5
64Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat4
65Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia4
66Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team4
67Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
68Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
69Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
70Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural2
71Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2
72Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
73Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
74Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2
75Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2
76Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia2
77Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2
78Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan1
79Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan1
80Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1
81Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia1
82Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge1
83Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1

Mountains classification
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team21pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team17
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge16
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team11
5Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank10
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
8Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling7
10Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia5
11Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural5
12Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
13Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia4
14Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia4
15Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team3
16Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
17Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale3
19Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3
20Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
21Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural2
22Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
23Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
25Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia2
26Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team1
27Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
28Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1
29Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Combination classification
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team7
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank13
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling16
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale39
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team48
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team78
8Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team79
9Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural82
10Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge98
11Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne99
12Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne100
13Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team103
14Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep110
15Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team120
16Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team158
17Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge170
18Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team173
19Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia188
20Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia213
21Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia219
22Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia225
23Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team243
24Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural247
25Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team271

Teams classification
1Rabobank Cycling Team120:51:40
2Sky Procycling0:01:58
3Movistar Team0:03:18
4AG2R La Mondiale0:03:19
5Katusha Team0:03:52
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:05
7RadioShack-Nissan0:11:19
8Astana Pro Team0:12:47
9Lampre - ISD0:14:17
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:55
11Caja Rural0:20:22
12Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:26:21
13Garmin - Sharp0:34:12
14Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:41:40
15BMC Racing Team0:42:37
16Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:44:39
17Liquigas-Cannondale0:54:31
18Lotto Belisol Team0:57:00
19FDJ-Big Mat1:11:43
20Team Argos - Shimano1:20:43
21Andalucia1:36:37
22Orica GreenEdge1:51:34

