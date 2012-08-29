Kessiakoff wins TT as Purito clings on to lead
Astana's Swede upsets the favourites, race leader Rodríguez defies the odds to stay in red
Stage 11: Cambados - Pontevedra (ITT)
There were two big winners in the Vuelta a España's 39.4km time trial today between Cambados and Pontevedra. The most obvious was Astana's Fredrik Kessiakoff, who went off early and posted a fast time, then spent an agonising hour or so sitting on the podium watching the day's favourites attempt to better it. None managed to, with Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) going closest as he finished 17 seconds behind the Swede, with Sky's Chris Froome another 22 seconds back in third.
The day's other winner was Joaquim Rodríguez, who predicted he would lose between two and three minutes in the test, but produced what was arguably the time trial of his career as he finished seventh on the day, 1:16 down on Kessiakoff. What mattered more, though, was his deficit on Contador and Froome. He kept his Spanish rival out of the lead by a single second, while Froome also closed in and is now just 16 seconds back. However, both would have been expecting to gain considerable time of Katusha's diminutive leader, who has a string of terrible Vuelta time trial performances behind him.
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) also showed he's not out of the hunt for the title yet. Fourth place on the day meant that he's now 59 seconds down on Rodríguez. These four now have a bit of cushion between them and the chasing pack, which is led by Robert Gesink, another climber who produced a strong ride. The Rabobank Dutchman is now 2:27 down as the race heads towards the first of four tough uphill finishes on Thursday.
Stage-winner Kessiakoff admitted that he has had this time trial in his sights for a few days having failed to stay with the pace of the main contenders in the mountains. "It was a very long time to wait and my initial feeling now is one of relief," said the Swede after his victory had been confirmed.
"I knew that I had a good time when I finished, especially when I compared it to Richie Porte, who is a very good time trial rider. I knew then that I would be close to the favourites. I knew that it would be difficult to beat Froome and Contador, but the team know that I've been very focused on this stage. I've been thinking about it with my directeur sportif for a few days. I'm very happy to come away with the win."
Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) set the first competitive mark, recording a time of 53:53 for the course, which started and finished on the flat and included the not inconsiderable bulk of the Alto Monte Castrove, which rises for 10km at 4.4 per cent. Porte slipped a couple of seconds inside his Australian compatriot's time, but as he finished Kessiakoff was already setting a much faster pace. Seven seconds up on the Sky man at the first check, the Swede extended that advantage to 41 seconds at the second and 1:15 at the finish.
Soon after he had completed his ride, the favourites began to head down the start ramp in Cambados. Froome was widely tipped as the favourite for the stage win, but it was Contador who opened up the quickest. The Saxo leader was two seconds up on Kessiakoff at the first check before the start of the climb, with Froome just four seconds down on the Spaniard. Rodríguez, though, looked set for another difficult time trial as he came through 39 seconds slower than Contador. However, the climb of the Castrove changed the complexion of the time trial.
Contador continued to look smooth and edged slowly away from Froome, who often appears to be labouring when he's actually going well. But the Briton clearly wasn't in the kind of form he showed at the Tour de France and the Olympics.
Rodríguez continued to fall back as well on the early slopes of the climb, but then began to limit his losses. Needing to finish within a minute of Contador to retain the red jersey, he was 54 seconds down on his rival at the top of the climb, but only lost another five thereafter as Contador faded slightly over the closing kilometres.
With a steep uphill finish of the kind that Rodríguez loves to come on Thursday, the Katusha leader will feel that he's well set for the key days ahead. If Contador and Froome are to beat him, they will have to do so on Rodríguez's preferred terrain.
|1
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:36
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:17
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:39
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:08
|5
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:15
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:16
|8
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:01:17
|9
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:24
|10
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:34
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:39
|12
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:57
|15
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:02
|16
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:02:04
|17
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:05
|18
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|19
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:02:16
|20
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:21
|22
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:23
|23
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:24
|24
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:34
|25
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:37
|26
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:38
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:02:40
|28
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:43
|29
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:02:47
|30
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:49
|31
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:51
|32
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:52
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:53
|35
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:02:55
|36
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|37
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|38
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|39
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:05
|40
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:07
|41
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:03:11
|42
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:03:14
|43
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|44
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:03:26
|45
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:30
|46
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:32
|47
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:34
|48
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:38
|49
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|50
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|51
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:40
|52
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:41
|53
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:48
|54
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:49
|55
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:57
|56
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|57
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:58
|58
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|59
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:01
|60
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:04:02
|61
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:03
|62
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:06
|63
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:07
|64
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:04:08
|65
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|66
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:09
|67
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:12
|68
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|69
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:04:15
|70
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:21
|71
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:23
|72
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:25
|73
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|0:04:28
|74
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:31
|75
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|76
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:33
|77
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:34
|78
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|79
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:04:37
|80
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:44
|81
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:50
|82
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:51
|83
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:04:58
|84
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:04:59
|85
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:05:03
|86
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:04
|87
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:05:05
|88
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:06
|89
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:09
|90
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:05:10
|91
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:05:14
|92
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:17
|93
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|94
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:18
|96
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|97
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:19
|98
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:05:23
|99
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:24
|100
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:25
|101
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:05:29
|102
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:32
|103
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|104
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:05:35
|105
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:36
|106
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:46
|107
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:50
|108
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:51
|109
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:56
|110
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:57
|111
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:58
|112
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:05
|113
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:08
|114
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:10
|115
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|0:06:11
|116
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:12
|117
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:14
|119
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:15
|120
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:16
|121
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:17
|122
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|123
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:19
|124
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:06:20
|125
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:06:21
|126
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:22
|127
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:26
|128
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:06:27
|129
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:29
|130
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|131
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:30
|132
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:06:32
|133
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:35
|134
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:06:36
|135
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:06:37
|136
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:06:39
|137
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:40
|138
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:06:42
|139
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:06:43
|140
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:45
|141
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|0:06:49
|142
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:06:51
|143
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:53
|144
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:06:55
|145
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:06:58
|146
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:06:59
|147
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:07:02
|148
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|149
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:07:06
|150
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:08
|151
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:09
|152
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:11
|153
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:12
|154
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:07:13
|155
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:07:14
|156
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:07:17
|157
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:18
|158
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:23
|159
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:24
|160
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:07:28
|161
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:34
|162
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:43
|163
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|164
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:07:44
|165
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:52
|166
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:56
|167
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:08:02
|168
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:08:07
|169
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:08:13
|170
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:08:16
|171
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:20
|172
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:08:23
|173
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:28
|174
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:29
|175
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|176
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:08:31
|177
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:33
|178
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:08:37
|179
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:51
|180
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|181
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|0:09:03
|182
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:09:04
|183
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:11
|184
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:09:28
|185
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:09:35
|186
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:10:03
|187
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:10:11
|188
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:10:19
|189
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:11:00
|190
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:11:04
|191
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:12:14
|192
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:13:37
|193
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:53
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:16:22
|2
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:04
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:10
|7
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:15
|8
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:17
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|11
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|12
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:23
|13
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:00:24
|14
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:26
|15
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:28
|16
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:29
|17
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|19
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|21
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:36
|23
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|24
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|25
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|26
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|27
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:38
|28
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|29
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:39
|30
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:40
|31
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:41
|34
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:42
|35
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|36
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:43
|37
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:44
|38
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|39
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:45
|40
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:47
|41
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|42
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|43
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:50
|44
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|47
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:53
|48
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:55
|49
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:56
|50
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:57
|51
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|52
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:01:00
|53
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|54
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|55
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|56
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:02
|57
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|59
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:03
|60
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:01:05
|62
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|63
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:06
|64
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|66
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:07
|67
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|68
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:09
|69
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:10
|70
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:11
|71
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:12
|72
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:14
|73
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|74
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:15
|75
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|76
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|77
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|78
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:18
|79
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|80
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|81
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:20
|82
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:21
|83
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|85
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:23
|86
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:01:26
|87
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|88
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:27
|91
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|0:01:28
|94
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:29
|95
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|96
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|97
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:31
|99
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:01:32
|100
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|101
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|102
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:33
|103
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|104
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:01:35
|105
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:36
|106
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|108
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:37
|109
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:38
|110
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|111
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:39
|112
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:40
|113
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|115
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:41
|116
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|117
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|118
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|119
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|120
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|121
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:42
|122
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|123
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|124
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:44
|125
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:45
|127
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|128
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:46
|129
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:47
|131
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|132
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:48
|133
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:49
|134
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|135
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:51
|136
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:53
|137
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|138
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|0:01:55
|139
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:56
|140
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|141
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|142
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:57
|143
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|144
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|145
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:00
|146
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:05
|147
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|148
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|149
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|150
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|151
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:02:06
|153
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:07
|154
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:08
|155
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:02:09
|156
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|157
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|158
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:02:11
|159
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:12
|160
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|161
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:13
|162
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:15
|163
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:02:16
|164
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|165
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|166
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:20
|167
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|168
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:02:21
|169
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|170
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:23
|171
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|0:02:25
|172
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|173
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:02:26
|174
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:27
|175
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:30
|176
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:32
|177
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:34
|178
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:39
|179
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:40
|180
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:47
|181
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:51
|182
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:52
|183
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:02:55
|184
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:59
|185
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:01
|186
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:03:03
|187
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:05
|188
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:03:06
|189
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:12
|190
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:19
|191
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:03:29
|192
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:54
|193
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:14
|1
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:42
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:02
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:18
|4
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:41
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:00:53
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:56
|9
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|10
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:00
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:12
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:17
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:27
|16
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:31
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:32
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|20
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:40
|23
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|26
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|27
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:49
|28
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|29
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:51
|30
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:52
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:53
|32
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|33
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:55
|34
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:56
|35
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|36
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|37
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:58
|38
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:02:07
|39
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|40
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:17
|41
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:20
|43
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|44
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:02:24
|45
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|46
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:25
|47
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:02:26
|48
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|49
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:27
|50
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:29
|51
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:02:31
|52
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|53
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|54
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:37
|55
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:41
|56
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:42
|57
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|0:02:45
|59
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|60
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|61
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:47
|62
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:48
|64
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:02:50
|65
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:51
|66
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:02:53
|68
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|69
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:55
|70
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:56
|71
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|72
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:59
|73
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|74
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|75
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:03:04
|76
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|77
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|78
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:07
|79
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:03:09
|80
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:03:10
|81
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:12
|82
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:16
|83
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:21
|84
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:23
|85
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|86
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:25
|87
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|88
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:26
|89
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|90
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:27
|91
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:28
|92
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:29
|93
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:03:30
|95
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:34
|96
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|97
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:37
|98
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:38
|99
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|100
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:03:42
|101
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:03:43
|102
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|103
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:46
|104
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:52
|106
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|107
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|108
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:54
|109
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:56
|110
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|111
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:57
|112
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|113
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:58
|114
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:06
|115
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:07
|116
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:08
|117
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:04:09
|118
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:10
|120
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:13
|122
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:19
|123
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|124
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:21
|125
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|126
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:24
|127
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:28
|128
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|129
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:31
|130
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|132
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:04:33
|133
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:04:35
|134
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:36
|135
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|136
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:37
|137
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|138
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|0:04:38
|139
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|140
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|141
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:04:39
|142
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:44
|143
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:46
|144
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:47
|145
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:48
|146
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|147
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:52
|148
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:54
|149
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|150
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:04:56
|151
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:57
|152
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|153
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|154
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:58
|155
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:05:00
|156
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:05
|157
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:06
|158
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:05:10
|159
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:11
|160
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:13
|161
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:19
|162
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:23
|163
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:24
|164
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:27
|165
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:28
|166
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:05:33
|167
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|168
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:05:35
|169
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|170
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:44
|171
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:51
|172
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|0:05:53
|173
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:05:57
|174
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:58
|175
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:06:03
|176
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:06:06
|177
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:06:10
|178
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:06:12
|179
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:15
|180
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:23
|181
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:29
|182
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:37
|183
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:06:42
|184
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:53
|185
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:06:56
|186
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:07:25
|187
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:07:31
|188
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:07:36
|189
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:07:41
|190
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:08:28
|191
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:09:21
|192
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:09
|193
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:19
|1
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|20
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|9
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|8
|9
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|1
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|1
|Movistar Team
|2:41:39
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:19
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:20
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:02:22
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:09
|7
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:28
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:47
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:04
|10
|RadioShack-Nissan
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:42
|12
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:05:39
|13
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:06:02
|14
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:36
|15
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:59
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|0:07:22
|17
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:28
|18
|Caja Rural
|0:08:07
|19
|Andalucia
|0:09:35
|20
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:24
|21
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:25
|22
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:14:53
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|40:26:15
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:01
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:16
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:59
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:54
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:39
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:08
|9
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|11
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:29
|12
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:31
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:52
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:05:56
|15
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:16
|18
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:25
|19
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:00
|20
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:10
|21
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:25
|22
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:06
|23
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:38
|24
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:09:22
|25
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:09:33
|26
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:03
|27
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:10:45
|28
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:12
|29
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:12:34
|30
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:04
|31
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:13:28
|32
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:30
|33
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:44
|34
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:14:55
|35
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:01
|36
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:17:38
|37
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:18:01
|38
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:18:18
|39
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:09
|40
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:19:56
|41
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:20:40
|42
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:20:51
|43
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:21:44
|44
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:22:37
|45
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:12
|46
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:24:28
|47
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:27:02
|48
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:28:06
|49
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:28:59
|50
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:29:10
|51
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:29:47
|52
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:08
|53
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:30
|54
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:33:06
|55
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:39
|56
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:34:10
|57
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:27
|58
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:37:03
|59
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:37:16
|60
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:19
|61
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:37:20
|62
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:39:18
|63
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|64
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:39:31
|65
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:39:54
|66
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:40:08
|67
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:16
|68
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|69
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:40:20
|70
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:41:03
|71
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:41:06
|72
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:42
|73
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:43:04
|74
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|75
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:43:23
|76
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:43:46
|77
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:43:56
|78
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:44:15
|79
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:44:30
|80
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:44:55
|81
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:48
|82
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:46:20
|83
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:43
|84
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:47:33
|85
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:48:36
|86
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:49:16
|87
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:49:57
|88
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:50:08
|89
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:50:17
|90
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:51:04
|91
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:51:13
|92
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:51:14
|93
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:48
|94
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:50
|95
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:52:54
|96
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:52:58
|97
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:53:10
|98
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:53:51
|99
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:54:07
|100
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:54:13
|101
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:54:51
|102
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:55:15
|103
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:55:28
|104
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:56:18
|105
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:56:35
|106
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:56:47
|107
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:57:03
|108
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:57:06
|109
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|0:57:08
|110
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:57:15
|111
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:57:19
|112
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:39
|113
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:58:18
|114
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:59:04
|115
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:59:13
|116
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:59:20
|117
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:59:21
|118
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:59:28
|119
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:59:30
|120
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|1:00:02
|121
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:36
|122
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|1:01:24
|123
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:01:49
|124
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:02:08
|125
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:53
|126
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:03:38
|127
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:03:51
|128
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:00
|129
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|1:05:05
|130
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:05:26
|131
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:05:30
|132
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|1:05:40
|133
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:06:44
|135
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:06:45
|136
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:06:53
|137
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|1:07:03
|138
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|1:07:22
|139
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|1:07:39
|140
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:08:33
|141
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|1:08:40
|142
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:50
|143
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:08:53
|144
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:08:59
|145
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:09:07
|146
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:09:42
|147
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:10:26
|148
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:10:28
|149
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:10:47
|150
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:11:08
|151
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:11:24
|152
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:11:26
|153
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:12:07
|154
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:12:10
|155
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:13:34
|156
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:13:40
|157
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:14:01
|158
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:14:56
|159
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:15:29
|160
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:15:44
|161
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|1:15:47
|162
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:16:30
|163
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:17:20
|164
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:17:30
|165
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:17:40
|166
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:17:41
|167
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|1:17:47
|168
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:18:01
|169
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:18:34
|170
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|1:19:54
|171
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:20:04
|172
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:20:36
|173
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:20:59
|174
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|1:21:20
|175
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:21:31
|176
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:21:32
|177
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:22:14
|178
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:22:24
|179
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:22:55
|180
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:23:49
|181
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|1:25:54
|182
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:26:05
|183
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:26:42
|184
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|1:27:33
|185
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:28:33
|186
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:31:31
|187
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:33:17
|188
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|189
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:37:19
|190
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:43:35
|191
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|1:43:48
|192
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1:45:11
|193
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:47:52
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|103
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|90
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|85
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|67
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|66
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|66
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|57
|8
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|55
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|10
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|46
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|12
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|31
|13
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|30
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|15
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|16
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|26
|17
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|26
|18
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|19
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|25
|20
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|21
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|24
|22
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|23
|23
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|25
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|26
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|19
|27
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|28
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|29
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|30
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|17
|31
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|32
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|33
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|15
|34
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|35
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|36
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|37
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|12
|38
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|39
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|12
|40
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|41
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|11
|42
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|43
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|11
|44
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|10
|45
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|46
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|47
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|48
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|49
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|50
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|51
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|52
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|8
|53
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|54
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|8
|55
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|56
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|57
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|58
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|59
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|60
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|61
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|62
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|63
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|5
|64
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|65
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|66
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|67
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|68
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|69
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|70
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|71
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|72
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|73
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|74
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|75
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2
|76
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|77
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2
|78
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|79
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|80
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|81
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|82
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|1
|83
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|17
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|16
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|10
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|10
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|11
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|12
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|13
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|14
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|15
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|3
|16
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|19
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3
|20
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|21
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|22
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|23
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|25
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|26
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|27
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|28
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|29
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|13
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|48
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|78
|8
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|79
|9
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|82
|10
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|98
|11
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|99
|12
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|100
|13
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|103
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|110
|15
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|120
|16
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|158
|17
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|170
|18
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|173
|19
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|188
|20
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|213
|21
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|219
|22
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|225
|23
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|243
|24
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|247
|25
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|271
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|120:51:40
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:58
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:03:18
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:19
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:03:52
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:05
|7
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:11:19
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:47
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|0:14:17
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:55
|11
|Caja Rural
|0:20:22
|12
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:26:21
|13
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:34:12
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:41:40
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:42:37
|16
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:44:39
|17
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:54:31
|18
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:57:00
|19
|FDJ-Big Mat
|1:11:43
|20
|Team Argos - Shimano
|1:20:43
|21
|Andalucia
|1:36:37
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:51:34
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy