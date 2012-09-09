Trending

Degenkolb takes fifth Vuelta stage win in Madrid

Contador seals overall race win

Image 1 of 40

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano).

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 40

The sprint on the final stage of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana in Madrid

The sprint on the final stage of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana in Madrid
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 40

The final stage of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana in Madrid

The final stage of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana in Madrid
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 40

The final stage of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana in Madrid

The final stage of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana in Madrid
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 40

Joaquim Rodriguez and Alejandro Valverde check to see their odds for the day

Joaquim Rodriguez and Alejandro Valverde check to see their odds for the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 40

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) secured his second Tour of Spain title

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) secured his second Tour of Spain title
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 40

Combination classification winner Alejandro Valverde

Combination classification winner Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 40

The final stage of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana in Madrid

The final stage of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana in Madrid
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 40

The final stage of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana in Madrid

The final stage of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana in Madrid
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 40

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins stage number five of the 2012 Vuelta

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins stage number five of the 2012 Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 40

Alberto Contador celebrates his Vuelta victory with his teammates in Madrid

Alberto Contador celebrates his Vuelta victory with his teammates in Madrid
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 40

El Pistolero fires off a shot from the Vuelta podium

El Pistolero fires off a shot from the Vuelta podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 40

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins the final Vuelta stage, his fifth of the tour.

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins the final Vuelta stage, his fifth of the tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 40

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) atop the 2012 Vuelta a Espana podium

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) atop the 2012 Vuelta a Espana podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 40

Alberto Contador is back indeed - he won his first Grand Tour after returning from his ban

Alberto Contador is back indeed - he won his first Grand Tour after returning from his ban
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 40

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) fires off another grand tour win

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) fires off another grand tour win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 40

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) winner of the KOM jersey

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) winner of the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 40

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 40

Alejandro Valverde in green after three weeks of racing

Alejandro Valverde in green after three weeks of racing
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 40

The 2012 Vuelta a Espana podium: Valverde, Contador and Rodriguez

The 2012 Vuelta a Espana podium: Valverde, Contador and Rodriguez
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 40

The Movistar team was the best of the 2012 Vuelta

The Movistar team was the best of the 2012 Vuelta
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 22 of 40

The 2012 Vuelta a Espana podium: Valverde, Contador and Rodriguez

The 2012 Vuelta a Espana podium: Valverde, Contador and Rodriguez
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 40

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) the best three of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) the best three of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 24 of 40

The breakaway on the final day of the Vuelta

The breakaway on the final day of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 25 of 40

'El Pistolero' Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) fires again in the 2012 Vuelta a Espana

'El Pistolero' Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) fires again in the 2012 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 26 of 40

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) hoists the winner's trophy aloft in the 2012 Vuelta a Espana

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) hoists the winner's trophy aloft in the 2012 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 27 of 40

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) rides into the overall victory in the Vuelta

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) rides into the overall victory in the Vuelta
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 28 of 40

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) takes his fifth stage win of the 2012 Vuelta in Madrid

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) takes his fifth stage win of the 2012 Vuelta in Madrid
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 29 of 40

The Vuelta a Espana peloton speeds through Madrid on the final stage

The Vuelta a Espana peloton speeds through Madrid on the final stage
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 30 of 40

Alberto Contador wins the Vuelta a España

Alberto Contador wins the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 40

The jersey leaders before the final stage of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana in Madrid

The jersey leaders before the final stage of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana in Madrid
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 40

The final stage of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana in Madrid

The final stage of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana in Madrid
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 40

Saxo Bank control the peloton as they race into Madrid for the finale

Saxo Bank control the peloton as they race into Madrid for the finale
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 40

The Vuetla peloton make its way to Madrid

The Vuetla peloton make its way to Madrid
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 40

The final stage of the 2012 Vuelta to Madrid

The final stage of the 2012 Vuelta to Madrid
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 40

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) during the final Vuelta stage

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) during the final Vuelta stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 40

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) takes his fifth stage of this year's Vuelta

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) takes his fifth stage of this year's Vuelta
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 40

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) crosses the line in Madrid to win the 2012 Vuelta

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) crosses the line in Madrid to win the 2012 Vuelta
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 40

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) finished the Vuelta with five stage wins

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) finished the Vuelta with five stage wins
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 40

Alberto Contador salutes the crowd in Madrid having sealed his second Vuelta win

Alberto Contador salutes the crowd in Madrid having sealed his second Vuelta win
(Image credit: Sirotti)

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) won the final stage of the 2012 Vuelta a España from Cercedilla to Madrid to take his fifth win on the race. The German sprinter beat Ella Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) on the streets of the Spanish capital to bring down the curtain on the final grand tour of the season.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Tinkoff Bank) crossed the line safely to win the Vuelta, less then two month after finishing his suspension for a doping infraction. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) rounded out the podium. Valverde finished in sixth place on the stage to snatch the points jersey of Rodriguez’s shoulders. Austalia’s Simon Clarke (ORICA-GreenEdge) had already claimed the king of the mountains competition on stage 20. The same fate had befallen Rodriguez last year when Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) won the jersey on the final day in Madrid.

But the stage had its first moment of poignancy far on its entry to the Spanish capital when David Moncoutié (Cofidis) and Grischa Niermann (Rabobank) were allowed to drift off the front of the bunch and take the first intermediate sprint.

Both riders are set to hang up their wheels at the end of the race after long careers dating back to 1997 and 1999 respectively, and in both cases the riders have stayed loyal to their teams throughout. There may have not have been a stage win or a spectacular ending for either but the dignified salute from the peloton was a deserved moment for both men.

Alberto Contador and his Saxo Bank team, with red handlebar tape to commemorate the Spaniard’s win, were present on the front during the opening stages of the race too, with the first hour of racing completed at a leisurely pace of under 35kph.

That all changed with the outskirts of Madrid on the horizon. A number of teams had reached the final stage with little to show for the three-week campaign and with one final opportunity there was no surprise when a six-man group escaped during the opening lap in the capital.

Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil-DCM), Kevin Seeldrayers (Astana), Sergio Carrasco (Andalucia), Javier Chacon (Andalucia), Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Francisco Aramendia (Caja Rural) were the men who attacked but with so little room to manoeuvre and still so much to play for, they were unable to carve out anything over 20 seconds.

Behind them, Saxo-Bank marshalled the field in order to keep Alberto Contador out of trouble, while the sprinters’ teams huddled in the wings. A number of sprinters had made it all the way to Madrid without a stage win, with Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Allan Davis (ORICA-GreenEdge) the highest profile of the lot.

John Degenkolb’s four stage wins in the race before today’s action meant that Argos-Shimano wanted to leave the race with a bang and the Dutch team were the first sprinters’ team to move to the front in the closing laps. They were joined by Sky, yet to win a stage in this year’s race, who were hoping to guide Swift to a much-needed win. The injection of pace was enough to sweep up the last desperate aggression from the break.

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale), also looking for his first stage win, was in a similar position to Swift and Davis and inside the final 5 kilometres it was Liquigas who began their lead out duties at the front of the peloton. A kilometre later, Argos forced their way through the middle of the field and inside the final 1000 meters Bennati also moved into contention.

But Degenkolb has been not just been the fastest sprinter in this year's race, he's also enjoyed the benefits of the best-drilled lead out train. While Orica-GreenEdge looked scattered and Sky forlorn when Swift found himself out of position, the German made it look easy, his final lead out man peeling off inside the final 200 meters. From there, despite the best efforts of Viviani and Bennati, there was little chance of Degenkolb wilting.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano2:44:57
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
4Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
5Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
7Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
9Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
10Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
11Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
12Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
15Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
16Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
17Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
20Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
21Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
22Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
23Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
24Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
25Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
26Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
27Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
28Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
29Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
30Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
31Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
32Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
33Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
34Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
35Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
36Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
37Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
38Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
39Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
40Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
41Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
42Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
43Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
44Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
45Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
46Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
47Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
48Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
49Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
50Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
51Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
52Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
53Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
54Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
55Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
56Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
57Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
58Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
59Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
60Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
61Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
62Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
63Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
64Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
66Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
67Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
68Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
69Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
70Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
71Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
72Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
73Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
74Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
75Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
76Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
77Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
78Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
79Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
80Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
81Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
82Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
83Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
84Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
85Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
86Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
87David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
88Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
89Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
90Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
91Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
92Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
94Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
95Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
96Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
97Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
98Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
99Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
100Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
101Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
102Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
103Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
104William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
105Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
106Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
107Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
108Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
109Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
110Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
111Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
112Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
113Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
114Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
115Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:00:21
116Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
117Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:00:24
118Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
119Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
120Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:25
121Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
122Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
123Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia0:00:30
124Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
125Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
126Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
127Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
128Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
129Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
130Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
131Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
132Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
133Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
134Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
135Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
136Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
137Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
138Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
139Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
140Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
141Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
142Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
143Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
144Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
145Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
146Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
147Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
148Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
149Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
150Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:44
151Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
152Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
153Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
154Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
155Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
156Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
157Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
158Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:00:52
159Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:01
160Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:05
161Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:01:07
162Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
163Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
164Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
165Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:10
166Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:15
167Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:53
168Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:54
169Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
170Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:02:17
171Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
172David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:50
173Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:58
174Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:03:39
175Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano25pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale20
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan16
4Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge14
5Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp12
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep9
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
9Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp7
10Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
11Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team5
12Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
13Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team3
14Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural2

Sprint 1 - Madrid (lap 1), km.58,1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team4pts
2David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
3Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia1

Sprint 2 - Madrid (lap 4), km. 75,1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4pts
2Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia2
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Sharp8:14:51
2Omega Pharma - Quickstep
3Cofidis, le credit en ligne
4Movistar Team
5Katusha Team
6Lampre - ISD
7Team Argos - Shimano
8Radioshack - Nissan
9Rabobank Cycling Team
10SKY Procycling
11Orica Greenedge
12Astana Pro Team
13Caja Rural
14Liquigas - Cannondale
15Euskaltel - Euskadi
16AG2R La Mondiale
17Lotto Belisol Team
18Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
19Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
20BMC Racing Team
21FDJ - Big Mat
22Andalucia0:00:30

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank84:59:49
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:16
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:37
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:10:16
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:11:29
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:23
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:13:28
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:41
9Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:14:01
10Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:13
11Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:16:22
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:50
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:19:14
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:19:59
15Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:20:48
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:20:50
17Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:20:56
18Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:30
19Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:23:38
20Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:30
21Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:31:51
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:32:45
23Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:40:48
24Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:46:26
25Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:46:54
26Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:48:42
27Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:49:29
28Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:51:44
29Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:54:40
30Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:55:01
31Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp1:00:02
32Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:05:42
33Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:06:30
34Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:08:15
35Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:15:37
36Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team1:15:53
37Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1:19:08
38Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:19:16
39Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team1:23:34
40Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan1:23:38
41Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:23:39
42Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:27:15
43Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:32:30
44Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:33:05
45Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:34:03
46Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:34:29
47Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:37:43
48Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:38:48
49Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:39:07
50Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:39:53
51Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:44:15
52Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:44:21
53Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural1:46:40
54Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team1:47:07
55Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:48:44
56Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:49:25
57Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:50:06
58Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:52:10
59Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:53:57
60Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale1:54:07
61Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team1:55:21
62Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:56:19
63Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:57:36
64Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:58:26
65David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural2:00:10
66Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team2:01:31
67Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team2:01:42
68Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2:02:39
69Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:03:12
70Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2:03:38
71Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano2:06:42
72Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:07:21
73Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:07:22
74Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2:08:50
75Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:10:05
76Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:12:01
77Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge2:12:22
78Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:14:20
79Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp2:14:56
80Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:19:04
81Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:19:20
82Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team2:20:23
83Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano2:23:38
84Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural2:26:02
85Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano2:26:59
86Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan2:27:07
87Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:27:40
88Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge2:27:56
89Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:29:16
90Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano2:31:20
91Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:32:24
92Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan2:35:03
93Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2:35:04
94Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia2:37:24
95Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team2:37:56
96Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2:39:18
97Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2:39:37
98Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling2:42:28
99Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2:43:28
100Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:44:02
101Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:44:13
102Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2:46:11
103Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2:47:48
104Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:48:06
105Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team2:49:28
106Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team2:51:45
107Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:53:57
108Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2:54:01
109David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:54:06
110Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:54:35
111Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling2:55:45
112Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia2:56:11
113Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:56:45
114Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia2:56:52
115Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp2:57:56
116Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:58:17
117Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2:58:30
118Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat3:00:05
119Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team3:00:32
120Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia3:01:11
121Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling3:01:13
122Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team3:01:50
123Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team3:03:02
124Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano3:03:24
125Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD3:03:26
126Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3:06:54
127Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:07:31
128Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:07:54
129Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:09:16
130Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:09:41
131John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano3:10:06
132Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3:10:07
133Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia3:10:29
134Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp3:11:05
135Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3:11:39
136Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:11:42
137Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:12:06
138Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3:12:07
139Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano3:12:22
140Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:13:41
141Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:17:29
142Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3:17:35
143Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3:17:41
144Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan3:18:00
145Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3:18:31
146Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge3:18:46
147Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling3:19:33
148Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team3:20:17
149Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
150Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp3:21:03
151Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3:21:34
152William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:22:45
153Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat3:23:10
154Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:24:52
155Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3:24:56
156Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team3:27:18
157Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:28:11
158Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge3:28:32
159Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team3:34:30
160Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural3:38:31
161Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia3:39:34
162Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:41:50
163Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:46:47
164Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:47:25
165Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3:48:16
166Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3:51:04
167Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3:51:06
168Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
169Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:51:23
170Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural3:55:45
171Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team3:55:51
172Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp3:58:16
173Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural4:06:47
174Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia4:19:17
175Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano4:32:35

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team199pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team193
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank161
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano149
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan107
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling93
7Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge84
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale79
9Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale74
10Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team72
11Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team67
12Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling67
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team57
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team52
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team51
16Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi49
17Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge47
18Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team44
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale44
20Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi43
21Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp41
22Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale40
23Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team39
24Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale35
25Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling32
26Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team32
27Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep31
28Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi31
29Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD30
30Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling30
31Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
32Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team27
33Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team27
34Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural26
35Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team26
36Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural26
37Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team25
38Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan25
39Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD25
40Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling22
41Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp22
42Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne20
43Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team20
44Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
45Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano18
46Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep17
47Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team17
48Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp17
49Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
50Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team16
51David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural16
52Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16
53Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
54Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team15
55Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural14
56Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
57Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
58Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia12
59Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling12
60Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi12
61Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team12
62Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD11
63Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
64Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
65Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
66Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team10
67Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team10
68Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural10
69Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia8
70Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team8
71Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
72Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team8
73Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
74Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
75Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
76Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano8
77Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano8
78Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge7
79Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team6
80Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team6
81Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan6
82Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team5
83Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan5
84Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank5
85Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team4
86Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team4
87Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat4
88Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural4
89Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
90Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team4
91Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
92Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
93Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
94Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
95Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia3
96Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team3
97Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan2
98Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural2
99Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
100Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
101Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
102Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
103Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge2
104Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
105Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2
106Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
107Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2
108David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
109Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp2
110Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia2
111Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
112Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1
113Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1
114Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia1
115Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
116Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge63pts
2David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural40
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team36
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team33
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team31
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank28
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep27
8Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling21
9Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team20
10David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne18
11Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural17
12Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13
13Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team11
14Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
15Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
16Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
17Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
18Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
19Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team9
20Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling8
21Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team7
22Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
23Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat6
24Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
25Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
26Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia5
27Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural5
28Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank5
29Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia4
30Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
31Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
32Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
33Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3
34Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale3
35Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
36Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team3
37Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
38Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
39Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
40Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan2
41Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural2
42Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
43Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
44Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
45Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team2
46Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge2
47Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia2
48Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
49Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling1
50Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
51Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
52Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team1
53Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
54Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
55Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team8pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team8
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank10
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling30
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team48
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale65
7Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale79
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team80
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep85
10Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling88
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team90
12Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge95
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan100
14Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team100
15Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep102
16Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team103
17Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling106
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale112
19Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne118
20Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team118
21David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural118
22Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi119
23Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural123
24Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team126
25Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural129
26Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale130
27Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team131
28Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep135
29Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi135
30Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne137
31Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne144
32Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank159
33Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team159
34Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team165
35Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank169
36Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team174
37Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat181
38Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team182
39Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team185
40Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team209
41Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank210
42David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne227
43Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia228
44Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team234
45Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge237
46Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team247
47Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia248
48Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia260
49Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural265
50Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team296

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team254:52:49
2Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:40
3AG2R La Mondiale0:20:19
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:48
5SKY Procycling0:26:55
6Katusha Team0:36:07
7Lampre - ISD0:53:00
8Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:01:11
9Radioshack - Nissan1:17:34
10Caja Rural1:25:10
11Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team1:50:58
12Astana Pro Team1:55:47
13Garmin - Sharp2:02:23
14Omega Pharma - Quickstep2:34:46
15Cofidis, le credit en ligne3:05:17
16Lotto Belisol Team3:17:04
17BMC Racing Team3:20:07
18Liquigas - Cannondale3:24:42
19FDJ - Big Mat3:54:02
20Team Argos - Shimano4:28:35
21Andalucia5:49:26
22Orica Greenedge5:51:22

 

Latest on Cyclingnews