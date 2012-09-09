Degenkolb takes fifth Vuelta stage win in Madrid
Contador seals overall race win
Stage 21: Cercedilla - Madrid
John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) won the final stage of the 2012 Vuelta a España from Cercedilla to Madrid to take his fifth win on the race. The German sprinter beat Ella Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) on the streets of the Spanish capital to bring down the curtain on the final grand tour of the season.
Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Tinkoff Bank) crossed the line safely to win the Vuelta, less then two month after finishing his suspension for a doping infraction. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) rounded out the podium. Valverde finished in sixth place on the stage to snatch the points jersey of Rodriguez’s shoulders. Austalia’s Simon Clarke (ORICA-GreenEdge) had already claimed the king of the mountains competition on stage 20. The same fate had befallen Rodriguez last year when Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) won the jersey on the final day in Madrid.
But the stage had its first moment of poignancy far on its entry to the Spanish capital when David Moncoutié (Cofidis) and Grischa Niermann (Rabobank) were allowed to drift off the front of the bunch and take the first intermediate sprint.
Both riders are set to hang up their wheels at the end of the race after long careers dating back to 1997 and 1999 respectively, and in both cases the riders have stayed loyal to their teams throughout. There may have not have been a stage win or a spectacular ending for either but the dignified salute from the peloton was a deserved moment for both men.
Alberto Contador and his Saxo Bank team, with red handlebar tape to commemorate the Spaniard’s win, were present on the front during the opening stages of the race too, with the first hour of racing completed at a leisurely pace of under 35kph.
That all changed with the outskirts of Madrid on the horizon. A number of teams had reached the final stage with little to show for the three-week campaign and with one final opportunity there was no surprise when a six-man group escaped during the opening lap in the capital.
Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil-DCM), Kevin Seeldrayers (Astana), Sergio Carrasco (Andalucia), Javier Chacon (Andalucia), Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Francisco Aramendia (Caja Rural) were the men who attacked but with so little room to manoeuvre and still so much to play for, they were unable to carve out anything over 20 seconds.
Behind them, Saxo-Bank marshalled the field in order to keep Alberto Contador out of trouble, while the sprinters’ teams huddled in the wings. A number of sprinters had made it all the way to Madrid without a stage win, with Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Allan Davis (ORICA-GreenEdge) the highest profile of the lot.
John Degenkolb’s four stage wins in the race before today’s action meant that Argos-Shimano wanted to leave the race with a bang and the Dutch team were the first sprinters’ team to move to the front in the closing laps. They were joined by Sky, yet to win a stage in this year’s race, who were hoping to guide Swift to a much-needed win. The injection of pace was enough to sweep up the last desperate aggression from the break.
Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale), also looking for his first stage win, was in a similar position to Swift and Davis and inside the final 5 kilometres it was Liquigas who began their lead out duties at the front of the peloton. A kilometre later, Argos forced their way through the middle of the field and inside the final 1000 meters Bennati also moved into contention.
But Degenkolb has been not just been the fastest sprinter in this year's race, he's also enjoyed the benefits of the best-drilled lead out train. While Orica-GreenEdge looked scattered and Sky forlorn when Swift found himself out of position, the German made it look easy, his final lead out man peeling off inside the final 200 meters. From there, despite the best efforts of Viviani and Bennati, there was little chance of Degenkolb wilting.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2:44:57
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|4
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|5
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|15
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|17
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|21
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|22
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|25
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|26
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|28
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|29
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|30
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|31
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|32
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|36
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|37
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|38
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|40
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|42
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|43
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|44
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|45
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|46
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|48
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|49
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|50
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|51
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|52
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|53
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|54
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|55
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|56
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|58
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|59
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|60
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|61
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|62
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|63
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|64
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|65
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|66
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|67
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|68
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|69
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|70
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|71
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|72
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|74
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|75
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|76
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|77
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|78
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|79
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|81
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|82
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|83
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|84
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|86
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|87
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|88
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|90
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|91
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|92
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|94
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|95
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|96
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|98
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|100
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|101
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|102
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|105
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|106
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|108
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|110
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|111
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|112
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|113
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|114
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|115
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:21
|116
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|117
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:00:24
|118
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|119
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|120
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:25
|121
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|123
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:30
|124
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|125
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|126
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|127
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|128
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|130
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|132
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|133
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|134
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|135
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|138
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|140
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|141
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|142
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|143
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|145
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|146
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|147
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|148
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|149
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|150
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:44
|151
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|152
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|153
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|154
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|155
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|156
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|157
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|158
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:52
|159
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:01
|160
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:05
|161
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:07
|162
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|163
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|164
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|165
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:10
|166
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:15
|167
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|168
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:54
|169
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|170
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:17
|171
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|172
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:50
|173
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:58
|174
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:03:39
|175
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|25
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|16
|4
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|14
|5
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|9
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|10
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|11
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|13
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|pts
|2
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin - Sharp
|8:14:51
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|3
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Katusha Team
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|7
|Team Argos - Shimano
|8
|Radioshack - Nissan
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|SKY Procycling
|11
|Orica Greenedge
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Caja Rural
|14
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Lotto Belisol Team
|18
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|19
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|21
|FDJ - Big Mat
|22
|Andalucia
|0:00:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|84:59:49
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:16
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:37
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:10:16
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:11:29
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:23
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:13:28
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:41
|9
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:14:01
|10
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:13
|11
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:16:22
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:50
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:14
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:19:59
|15
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:48
|16
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:20:50
|17
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:20:56
|18
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:30
|19
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:23:38
|20
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:30
|21
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:31:51
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:32:45
|23
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:40:48
|24
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:46:26
|25
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:46:54
|26
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:48:42
|27
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:49:29
|28
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:51:44
|29
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:54:40
|30
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:55:01
|31
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|1:00:02
|32
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:05:42
|33
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:06:30
|34
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:08:15
|35
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:15:37
|36
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|1:15:53
|37
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:19:08
|38
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:19:16
|39
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1:23:34
|40
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:23:38
|41
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:23:39
|42
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:27:15
|43
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:32:30
|44
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:33:05
|45
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:34:03
|46
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:34:29
|47
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:37:43
|48
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:38:48
|49
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:39:07
|50
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:39:53
|51
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:44:15
|52
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:44:21
|53
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|1:46:40
|54
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:47:07
|55
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:48:44
|56
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:49:25
|57
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:50:06
|58
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:52:10
|59
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:53:57
|60
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:54:07
|61
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|1:55:21
|62
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:56:19
|63
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:57:36
|64
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:58:26
|65
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|2:00:10
|66
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:01:31
|67
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:01:42
|68
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2:02:39
|69
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:03:12
|70
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2:03:38
|71
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2:06:42
|72
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:07:21
|73
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:07:22
|74
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:08:50
|75
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:10:05
|76
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:12:01
|77
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:12:22
|78
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:14:20
|79
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|2:14:56
|80
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:19:04
|81
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:19:20
|82
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:20:23
|83
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2:23:38
|84
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|2:26:02
|85
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2:26:59
|86
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|2:27:07
|87
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:27:40
|88
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:27:56
|89
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:29:16
|90
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2:31:20
|91
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:32:24
|92
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|2:35:03
|93
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2:35:04
|94
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|2:37:24
|95
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:37:56
|96
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2:39:18
|97
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2:39:37
|98
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2:42:28
|99
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2:43:28
|100
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:44:02
|101
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:44:13
|102
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2:46:11
|103
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:47:48
|104
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:48:06
|105
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:49:28
|106
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|2:51:45
|107
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:53:57
|108
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2:54:01
|109
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:54:06
|110
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:54:35
|111
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:55:45
|112
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|2:56:11
|113
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:56:45
|114
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|2:56:52
|115
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2:57:56
|116
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:58:17
|117
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2:58:30
|118
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:00:05
|119
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3:00:32
|120
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|3:01:11
|121
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:01:13
|122
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|3:01:50
|123
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:03:02
|124
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|3:03:24
|125
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|3:03:26
|126
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3:06:54
|127
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:07:31
|128
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:07:54
|129
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:09:16
|130
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:09:41
|131
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|3:10:06
|132
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:10:07
|133
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|3:10:29
|134
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|3:11:05
|135
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3:11:39
|136
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:11:42
|137
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:12:06
|138
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:12:07
|139
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|3:12:22
|140
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:13:41
|141
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:17:29
|142
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:17:35
|143
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3:17:41
|144
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|3:18:00
|145
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:18:31
|146
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:18:46
|147
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|3:19:33
|148
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:20:17
|149
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|150
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|3:21:03
|151
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3:21:34
|152
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:22:45
|153
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:23:10
|154
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:24:52
|155
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3:24:56
|156
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|3:27:18
|157
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:28:11
|158
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:28:32
|159
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:34:30
|160
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|3:38:31
|161
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|3:39:34
|162
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:41:50
|163
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:46:47
|164
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:47:25
|165
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:48:16
|166
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:51:04
|167
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:51:06
|168
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|169
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:51:23
|170
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|3:55:45
|171
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:55:51
|172
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|3:58:16
|173
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|4:06:47
|174
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|4:19:17
|175
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|4:32:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|199
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|193
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|161
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|149
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|107
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|93
|7
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|84
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|79
|9
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|10
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|72
|11
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|67
|12
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|67
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|57
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|52
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|51
|16
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49
|17
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|47
|18
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|20
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|43
|21
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|41
|22
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|23
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|39
|24
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|25
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|32
|26
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|27
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|31
|28
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|31
|29
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|30
|30
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|30
|31
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|32
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|27
|33
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|34
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|26
|35
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|26
|36
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|26
|37
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|38
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|25
|39
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|40
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|22
|41
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|22
|42
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|43
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|20
|44
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|45
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|18
|46
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|47
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|17
|48
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|17
|49
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|50
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|51
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|16
|52
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|53
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|54
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|55
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|56
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|57
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|58
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|59
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|12
|60
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|61
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|62
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|11
|63
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|64
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|65
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|66
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|10
|67
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|10
|68
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|69
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|8
|70
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|71
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|72
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|8
|73
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|74
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|75
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|76
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|8
|77
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|8
|78
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|7
|79
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|80
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|81
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|82
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|5
|83
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|5
|84
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|5
|85
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|86
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|87
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|88
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|89
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|90
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|91
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|92
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|93
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|94
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|95
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|96
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|3
|97
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|98
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|99
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|100
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|101
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|102
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|103
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|2
|104
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|105
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|106
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|107
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2
|108
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|109
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|110
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|111
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|112
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|113
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|114
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|115
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|116
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|63
|pts
|2
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|40
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|36
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|33
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|28
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|27
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|21
|9
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|10
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|11
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|17
|12
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|13
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|11
|14
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|15
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|16
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|17
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|18
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|19
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|9
|20
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|21
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|7
|22
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|23
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|24
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|25
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|26
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|27
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|28
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|5
|29
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|30
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|31
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|32
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|33
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|34
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|35
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|36
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|37
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|38
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|39
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|40
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|41
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|42
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|43
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|44
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|45
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|46
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|2
|47
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|48
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|49
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|1
|50
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|51
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|52
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|53
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|54
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|55
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|10
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|30
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|48
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|7
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|79
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|80
|9
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|85
|10
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|88
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|90
|12
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|95
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|100
|14
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|100
|15
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|102
|16
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|103
|17
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|106
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|19
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|118
|20
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|118
|21
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|118
|22
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|119
|23
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|123
|24
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|126
|25
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|129
|26
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|27
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|131
|28
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|135
|29
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|135
|30
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|137
|31
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|144
|32
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|159
|33
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|159
|34
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|165
|35
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|169
|36
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|174
|37
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|181
|38
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|182
|39
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|185
|40
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|209
|41
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|210
|42
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|227
|43
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|228
|44
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|234
|45
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|237
|46
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|247
|47
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|248
|48
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|260
|49
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|265
|50
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|296
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|254:52:49
|2
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:40
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:19
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:48
|5
|SKY Procycling
|0:26:55
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:36:07
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|0:53:00
|8
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:01:11
|9
|Radioshack - Nissan
|1:17:34
|10
|Caja Rural
|1:25:10
|11
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:50:58
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|1:55:47
|13
|Garmin - Sharp
|2:02:23
|14
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|2:34:46
|15
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|3:05:17
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|3:17:04
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|3:20:07
|18
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|3:24:42
|19
|FDJ - Big Mat
|3:54:02
|20
|Team Argos - Shimano
|4:28:35
|21
|Andalucia
|5:49:26
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|5:51:22
