John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) won the final stage of the 2012 Vuelta a España from Cercedilla to Madrid to take his fifth win on the race. The German sprinter beat Ella Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) on the streets of the Spanish capital to bring down the curtain on the final grand tour of the season.

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Tinkoff Bank) crossed the line safely to win the Vuelta, less then two month after finishing his suspension for a doping infraction. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) rounded out the podium. Valverde finished in sixth place on the stage to snatch the points jersey of Rodriguez’s shoulders. Austalia’s Simon Clarke (ORICA-GreenEdge) had already claimed the king of the mountains competition on stage 20. The same fate had befallen Rodriguez last year when Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) won the jersey on the final day in Madrid.

But the stage had its first moment of poignancy far on its entry to the Spanish capital when David Moncoutié (Cofidis) and Grischa Niermann (Rabobank) were allowed to drift off the front of the bunch and take the first intermediate sprint.

Both riders are set to hang up their wheels at the end of the race after long careers dating back to 1997 and 1999 respectively, and in both cases the riders have stayed loyal to their teams throughout. There may have not have been a stage win or a spectacular ending for either but the dignified salute from the peloton was a deserved moment for both men.

Alberto Contador and his Saxo Bank team, with red handlebar tape to commemorate the Spaniard’s win, were present on the front during the opening stages of the race too, with the first hour of racing completed at a leisurely pace of under 35kph.

That all changed with the outskirts of Madrid on the horizon. A number of teams had reached the final stage with little to show for the three-week campaign and with one final opportunity there was no surprise when a six-man group escaped during the opening lap in the capital.

Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil-DCM), Kevin Seeldrayers (Astana), Sergio Carrasco (Andalucia), Javier Chacon (Andalucia), Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Francisco Aramendia (Caja Rural) were the men who attacked but with so little room to manoeuvre and still so much to play for, they were unable to carve out anything over 20 seconds.

Behind them, Saxo-Bank marshalled the field in order to keep Alberto Contador out of trouble, while the sprinters’ teams huddled in the wings. A number of sprinters had made it all the way to Madrid without a stage win, with Ben Swift (Team Sky) and Allan Davis (ORICA-GreenEdge) the highest profile of the lot.

John Degenkolb’s four stage wins in the race before today’s action meant that Argos-Shimano wanted to leave the race with a bang and the Dutch team were the first sprinters’ team to move to the front in the closing laps. They were joined by Sky, yet to win a stage in this year’s race, who were hoping to guide Swift to a much-needed win. The injection of pace was enough to sweep up the last desperate aggression from the break.

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale), also looking for his first stage win, was in a similar position to Swift and Davis and inside the final 5 kilometres it was Liquigas who began their lead out duties at the front of the peloton. A kilometre later, Argos forced their way through the middle of the field and inside the final 1000 meters Bennati also moved into contention.

But Degenkolb has been not just been the fastest sprinter in this year's race, he's also enjoyed the benefits of the best-drilled lead out train. While Orica-GreenEdge looked scattered and Sky forlorn when Swift found himself out of position, the German made it look easy, his final lead out man peeling off inside the final 200 meters. From there, despite the best efforts of Viviani and Bennati, there was little chance of Degenkolb wilting.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 2:44:57 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 4 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 5 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 10 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 12 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 15 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 17 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 21 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 22 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 25 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 26 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 28 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 29 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 30 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 31 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 32 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 36 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 37 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 38 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 39 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 40 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 42 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 43 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 44 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 45 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 46 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 47 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 48 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 49 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 50 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 51 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 52 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 53 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 54 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 55 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 56 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 57 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 58 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 59 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 60 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 61 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 62 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 63 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 64 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 65 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 66 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 67 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 68 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 69 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 70 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 71 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 72 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 73 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 74 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 75 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 76 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 77 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 78 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 79 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 81 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 82 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 83 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 84 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 85 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 86 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 87 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 88 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 90 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 91 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 92 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 94 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 95 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 96 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 97 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 98 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 99 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 100 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 101 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 102 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 104 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 105 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 106 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 107 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 108 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 109 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 110 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 111 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 112 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 113 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 114 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 115 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:00:21 116 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 117 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:00:24 118 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 119 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 120 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:25 121 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 122 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 123 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:30 124 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 125 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 126 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 127 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 128 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 130 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 131 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 132 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 133 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 134 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 135 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 136 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 137 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 138 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 139 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 140 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 141 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 142 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 143 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 144 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 145 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 146 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 147 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 148 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 149 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 150 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:44 151 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 152 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 153 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 154 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 155 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 156 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 157 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 158 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:52 159 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:01 160 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:05 161 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:01:07 162 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 163 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 164 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 165 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:10 166 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:15 167 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:53 168 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:54 169 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 170 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:02:17 171 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 172 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:50 173 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:58 174 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:03:39 175 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 25 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 16 4 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 14 5 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 12 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 9 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 7 10 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 11 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 13 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 14 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 2

Sprint 1 - Madrid (lap 1), km.58,1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 pts 2 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 1

Sprint 2 - Madrid (lap 4), km. 75,1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 pts 2 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 2 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin - Sharp 8:14:51 2 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 3 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 4 Movistar Team 5 Katusha Team 6 Lampre - ISD 7 Team Argos - Shimano 8 Radioshack - Nissan 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 10 SKY Procycling 11 Orica Greenedge 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Caja Rural 14 Liquigas - Cannondale 15 Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 AG2R La Mondiale 17 Lotto Belisol Team 18 Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 19 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 BMC Racing Team 21 FDJ - Big Mat 22 Andalucia 0:00:30

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 84:59:49 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:16 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:37 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:10:16 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:11:29 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:23 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:13:28 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:41 9 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:14:01 10 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:13 11 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:16:22 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:50 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:19:14 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:19:59 15 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:20:48 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:20:50 17 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:20:56 18 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:30 19 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:23:38 20 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:30 21 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:31:51 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:32:45 23 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:40:48 24 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:46:26 25 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:46:54 26 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:48:42 27 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:49:29 28 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:51:44 29 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:54:40 30 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:55:01 31 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 1:00:02 32 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:05:42 33 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:06:30 34 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:08:15 35 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:15:37 36 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 1:15:53 37 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1:19:08 38 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:19:16 39 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1:23:34 40 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 1:23:38 41 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:23:39 42 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:27:15 43 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:32:30 44 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:33:05 45 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:34:03 46 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:34:29 47 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:37:43 48 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:38:48 49 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:39:07 50 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:39:53 51 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:44:15 52 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:44:21 53 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 1:46:40 54 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:47:07 55 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:48:44 56 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:49:25 57 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:50:06 58 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:52:10 59 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:53:57 60 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:54:07 61 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 1:55:21 62 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:56:19 63 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:57:36 64 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:58:26 65 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 2:00:10 66 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 2:01:31 67 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:01:42 68 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2:02:39 69 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:03:12 70 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2:03:38 71 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 2:06:42 72 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:07:21 73 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:07:22 74 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2:08:50 75 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:10:05 76 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:12:01 77 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 2:12:22 78 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:14:20 79 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 2:14:56 80 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:19:04 81 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:19:20 82 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 2:20:23 83 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 2:23:38 84 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 2:26:02 85 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2:26:59 86 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 2:27:07 87 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:27:40 88 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 2:27:56 89 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:29:16 90 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2:31:20 91 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:32:24 92 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 2:35:03 93 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 2:35:04 94 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 2:37:24 95 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 2:37:56 96 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2:39:18 97 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2:39:37 98 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 2:42:28 99 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2:43:28 100 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:44:02 101 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:44:13 102 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2:46:11 103 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:47:48 104 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:48:06 105 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 2:49:28 106 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 2:51:45 107 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:53:57 108 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2:54:01 109 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:54:06 110 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:54:35 111 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:55:45 112 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 2:56:11 113 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:56:45 114 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 2:56:52 115 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2:57:56 116 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:58:17 117 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2:58:30 118 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 3:00:05 119 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3:00:32 120 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 3:01:11 121 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:01:13 122 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 3:01:50 123 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 3:03:02 124 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 3:03:24 125 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 3:03:26 126 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3:06:54 127 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:07:31 128 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:07:54 129 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:09:16 130 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:09:41 131 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 3:10:06 132 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:10:07 133 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 3:10:29 134 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 3:11:05 135 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3:11:39 136 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:11:42 137 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:12:06 138 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:12:07 139 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 3:12:22 140 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:13:41 141 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:17:29 142 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3:17:35 143 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3:17:41 144 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 3:18:00 145 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3:18:31 146 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 3:18:46 147 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 3:19:33 148 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 3:20:17 149 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 150 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 3:21:03 151 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3:21:34 152 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:22:45 153 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 3:23:10 154 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:24:52 155 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3:24:56 156 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 3:27:18 157 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:28:11 158 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 3:28:32 159 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:34:30 160 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 3:38:31 161 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 3:39:34 162 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:41:50 163 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:46:47 164 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:47:25 165 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3:48:16 166 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3:51:04 167 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3:51:06 168 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 169 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:51:23 170 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 3:55:45 171 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 3:55:51 172 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 3:58:16 173 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 4:06:47 174 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 4:19:17 175 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 4:32:35

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 199 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 193 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 161 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 149 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 107 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 93 7 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 84 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 79 9 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 10 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 72 11 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 67 12 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 67 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 57 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 52 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 51 16 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 49 17 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 47 18 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 44 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 44 20 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 43 21 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 41 22 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 23 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 39 24 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 25 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 32 26 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 27 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 31 28 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 31 29 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 30 30 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 30 31 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 32 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 27 33 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 34 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 26 35 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 26 36 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 26 37 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 25 38 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 25 39 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 40 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 22 41 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 22 42 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 43 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 20 44 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 45 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 18 46 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 47 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 17 48 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 17 49 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 50 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 16 51 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 16 52 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 53 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 54 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 15 55 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 14 56 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 57 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 58 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 12 59 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 12 60 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 61 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 62 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 11 63 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 64 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 65 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 66 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 10 67 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 10 68 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 10 69 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 8 70 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 71 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 72 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 8 73 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 74 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 75 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 76 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 8 77 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 8 78 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 7 79 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 80 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 6 81 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 6 82 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 5 83 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 5 84 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 5 85 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 4 86 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 87 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 4 88 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 4 89 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 90 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 91 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 92 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3 93 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 94 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 95 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 3 96 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 3 97 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 2 98 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 2 99 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 100 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 101 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 102 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 103 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 2 104 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 105 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 2 106 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 107 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2 108 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 109 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2 110 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 2 111 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 112 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1 113 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1 114 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 1 115 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 116 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 63 pts 2 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 40 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 36 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 33 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 31 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 28 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 27 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 21 9 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 20 10 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 11 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 17 12 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 13 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 11 14 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 15 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 16 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 17 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 18 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 19 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 9 20 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 21 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 7 22 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 23 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 24 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 25 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 26 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 5 27 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 5 28 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 5 29 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 4 30 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 31 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 32 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 33 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 34 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 3 35 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3 36 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 3 37 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 38 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 39 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 40 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 2 41 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 2 42 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 43 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 44 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 45 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 2 46 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 2 47 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 2 48 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 49 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 1 50 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 51 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 52 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 1 53 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 54 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 55 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 8 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 8 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 10 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 48 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 65 7 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 79 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 80 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 85 10 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 88 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 90 12 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 95 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 100 14 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 100 15 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 102 16 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 103 17 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 106 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 19 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 118 20 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 118 21 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 118 22 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 119 23 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 123 24 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 126 25 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 129 26 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 27 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 131 28 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 135 29 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 135 30 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 137 31 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 144 32 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 159 33 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 159 34 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 165 35 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 169 36 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 174 37 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 181 38 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 182 39 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 185 40 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 209 41 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 210 42 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 227 43 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 228 44 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 234 45 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 237 46 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 247 47 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 248 48 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 260 49 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 265 50 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 296