Valverde denies Contador the Vuelta stage win
Late attacks jettison Froome
Stage 8: Lleida - Andorra (Collada de la Gallina)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won stage 8 of the Vuelta a España atop the Collada de la Gallina in Andorra, snatching away what looked to be a sure victory for Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank). Race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finished second, as he and Valverde passed Contador within sight of the finish line. Sky's Chris Froome was unable to keep up in the last few hundred meters, finishing 15 seconds down.
Related Articles
Rodriguez maintained his overall lead, followed by Froome and Contador. Valverde moved up to fourth while Robert Gesink of Rabobank dropped to fifth.
The finale proved to be an exchange of blows by the top four riders, as they charged up the final climb. Froome did much of the early pace-making, as the three Spaniards were happy to let him do the bulk of the work. The Englishman attacked out of a curve inside the final kilometer, but Contador countered it with an explosive acceleration of his own. It looked as if he was going to take a comfortable win, but when he looked back with less than 100 meters to go, he saw his two countrymen rapidly approaching. They were both able to whip around him in the final meters.
Froome was the loser of the day, which seems an odd thing to say for a rider who is still in second place, but he saw his deficit to Rodriguez extend from 10 seconds to 33 seconds. More importantly, he was unable to respond when Contador attacked at the end, and could only watch the other two Spaniards take off to claim the two top spots on the day.
There were other changes in the top ten, as defending Vuelta champion Juan José Cobo (Movistar) and Sergio Henao (Sky) dropped out and Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) and Euskaltel's Igor Anton moved up. Rabobank now has three riders in the top ten.
An uphill day
One rider was missing at the start, as Yoann Bagot of Cofidis was out with a broken elbow. The pace was rapid from the moment the flag was dropped, as attack after attack looked to move clear of the peloton, but neither Sky nor Katusha was satisified with the make-up of the early breakaway attempts. Accordingly, the peloton covered over 52 kilometres in the first hour of racing, and a successful breakaway group didn’t stabilise until the 75km mark.
Mickael Buffaz (Cofidis), Amael Moinard (BMC), Javier Ramirez (Andalucia), Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge), Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil), and Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural) formed the sextet which quickly built up a lead of 9:26. That was enough for Teams Sky and Katusha, who jumped to the front and picked up the speed, slowly bringing the gap down.
With 40km left on the stage, the peloton crossed the border into Andorra, by which point the field had reduced the gap to seven minutes.
Soon the first ranked climb of the day loomed, the Alto de la Comella. A category two, it featured fairly light gradients. On the ascent, Moinard kicked things up a notch, and Keizer and Aramendia fell back from the lead group.
Ramirez led Meyer and Moinard over the top, but the field had climbed up to only 2:34 down. Moinard then pulled away on the descent, but the other three caught him again.
The final climb of the day, which followed immediately, was a new one to the Vuelta, the Collada de la Gallina. The Gallina was not a long ascent, but had widely irregular gradients, with patches of up to 18% on the many switchbacks along the way.
The four leaders took about two and a half minutes with them as they started up the Gallina, with Sky still chugging away in the lead behind them. The two escapees who had earlier dropped back were caught along the way, with the leaders at only 1:24.
With about 5km still to go, Moinard finally had to drop back. Only about a minute back, Alberto Contador was holding steadily on to Chris Froome's rear wheel, with Rodriguez right behind them.
Meyer had the best legs from the remaining leaders and took off on a solo attempt.
Valverde was the first of the favourites to jump, with 3km to go, but he was soon joined by the three riders overall at the head of affairs. Froome and Contador then took off, and Valverde and Rodriguez had to scramble to stay in contact..
Froome and Contador caught Meyer on one of the steep sections, just beyond the two km to go banner. The young Australian hung on to the other two, and soon they were all joined by Valverde, Rodriguez and Daniel Moreno, as Rodriguez was the only one lucky enough to have a teammate with him.
The high-powered group of six ground its way up the Gallina, with Froome doing much of the lead work. Meyer finally dropped back, as did Moreno. Rodriguez then took over the lead, and led the four favourites under the flamme rouge.
Froome quickly attacked out of a curve, but that was to be his final flourish on the day. The other three easily caught him, and Contador then jumped into the lead on roads thronged with supporters. He pulled away easily and quickly built up a tidy lead, as the other two Spaniards did not help Froome with the chase.
Contador looked to have the win wrapped up, so he must have been shocked to peek over his shoulder in the final 100 meters to see Rodriguez and Valverde quickly approaching him. They passed him in the final meters, while Froome struggled across the finish line some 15 seconds later.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:06:39
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:15
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:23
|6
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|7
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:39
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:42
|11
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:44
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:02
|13
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:06
|16
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|17
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:25
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:30
|19
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:34
|20
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:01:37
|21
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:45
|22
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:47
|23
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|25
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:01:57
|26
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:04
|28
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:23
|29
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|31
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:31
|32
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:02:41
|33
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:50
|35
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:02
|36
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:06
|37
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|38
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|39
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|40
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:17
|41
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|42
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:27
|43
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:03:43
|44
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:48
|45
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|47
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:58
|48
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:04:08
|49
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|0:05:05
|50
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:11
|51
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:05:12
|52
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:16
|53
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:18
|54
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|55
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|56
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:07
|57
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:24
|58
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:26
|59
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:30
|60
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:48
|61
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|62
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|63
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|64
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|65
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:06:03
|66
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:20
|67
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:43
|69
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|0:08:06
|70
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:08:44
|71
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:10
|72
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|73
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|74
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|75
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:39
|80
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:42
|81
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:12:06
|82
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|83
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:11
|84
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:13:38
|85
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|88
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|89
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|90
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|91
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:13:57
|92
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:49
|93
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|95
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|96
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|97
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|98
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|99
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|100
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|102
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|103
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|104
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|105
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|107
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|108
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|109
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|110
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|111
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|112
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|113
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|114
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|115
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|117
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|119
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|120
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|121
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|122
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|123
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|126
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:15:41
|127
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|128
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|129
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|131
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|132
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|133
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|134
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|135
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|136
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|137
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|138
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|139
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|140
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:16:24
|141
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:26
|142
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:31
|143
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:16:32
|144
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:57
|145
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:17:59
|146
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:18:53
|147
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|148
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|149
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|150
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|151
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:19:20
|152
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:19:22
|153
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:19:34
|154
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|155
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:19:40
|156
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:42
|157
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|158
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|159
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|160
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|161
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|162
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|163
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|165
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|166
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:19:48
|167
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|168
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|169
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|170
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|171
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|172
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|173
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|174
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|175
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|176
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|177
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|178
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|179
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|180
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|181
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|182
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|183
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:20:20
|184
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:06
|185
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:21:08
|186
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|187
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:21:10
|188
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:33
|189
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:22:10
|190
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:22:11
|191
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|192
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:17
|193
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:23:13
|194
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:23:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|pts
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|2
|3
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|16
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|6
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|71
|9
|8
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|8
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|6
|11
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|pts
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|4
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:23:26
|2
|Katusha Team
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:26
|5
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:02:06
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:02:15
|7
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|8
|SKY Procycling
|0:03:45
|9
|Caja Rural
|0:03:56
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|0:04:40
|11
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:05:15
|12
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:08:49
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:55
|14
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:09:40
|15
|Andalucia
|0:12:23
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:39
|17
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:14:04
|18
|FDJ - Big Mat
|0:20:29
|19
|Orica Greenedge
|0:22:07
|20
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:23:36
|21
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:28:13
|22
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:35:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|29:59:35
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:33
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:40
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:48
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:14
|8
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:47
|9
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:07
|11
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:20
|12
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:03:34
|15
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:38
|16
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:40
|17
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:42
|18
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:09
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:04:12
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:04
|21
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:09
|22
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:30
|23
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:43
|24
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:06:40
|25
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:06:47
|26
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:57
|27
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:00
|28
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:43
|29
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:49
|30
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:02
|31
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:08:20
|32
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:43
|33
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:11:10
|34
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:11:13
|35
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:33
|36
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:11:58
|37
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:01
|38
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:12:36
|39
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:00
|40
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:40
|41
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:14:45
|42
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:14:49
|43
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:16:13
|44
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:16:23
|45
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:17:11
|46
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:17:23
|47
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:19:11
|48
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:19:59
|49
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:26
|50
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:32
|51
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:23:16
|52
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:54
|53
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:10
|54
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:25:56
|55
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:50
|56
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:26:59
|57
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:34
|58
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:59
|59
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:57
|60
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:30:27
|61
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:31:25
|62
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:31:38
|63
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:31:42
|64
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:32:51
|65
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:33:01
|66
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:13
|67
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:33:19
|68
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:33:31
|69
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:33:33
|70
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:34:09
|71
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:34:28
|72
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:34:45
|73
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:35:19
|74
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:35:33
|75
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:35:53
|76
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:00
|77
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:36:07
|78
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:36:33
|79
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:46
|80
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:52
|81
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:37:15
|82
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:37:28
|83
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:37
|84
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:37:51
|85
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:37:52
|86
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:38:14
|87
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:16
|88
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:39:32
|89
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:41:05
|90
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:41:57
|91
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:42:06
|92
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:42:23
|93
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:42:34
|94
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|0:43:04
|95
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:43:49
|96
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:43:52
|97
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:43:55
|98
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:44:29
|99
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:44:35
|100
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:39
|101
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:59
|102
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:45:16
|103
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:51
|104
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:45:52
|105
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|106
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:22
|107
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:46:27
|108
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|0:46:36
|109
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:47:34
|110
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:48:02
|111
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:48:37
|112
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:49:02
|113
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:49:12
|114
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:50:05
|115
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:50:23
|116
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:50:35
|117
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|118
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:50:45
|119
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:50:52
|120
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:51:01
|121
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:51:33
|122
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:52:10
|123
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:52:15
|124
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:30
|125
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:52:39
|126
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:52:40
|127
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:54:32
|128
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:54:36
|129
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:54:44
|130
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:54:49
|131
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:52
|132
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:55:10
|133
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:55:26
|134
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:55:33
|135
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:55:37
|136
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:55
|137
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:56:37
|138
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:56:44
|139
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:56:47
|140
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:56:56
|141
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:57:04
|142
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:57:23
|143
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:58:11
|144
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|0:59:07
|145
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:59:09
|146
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|147
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:00:50
|148
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:01:36
|149
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:02
|150
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:02:24
|151
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:02:37
|152
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:02:45
|153
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:02:56
|154
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:03:14
|155
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:03:21
|156
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:03:26
|157
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:03:28
|158
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:03:37
|159
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:03:45
|160
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:03:50
|161
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|1:03:51
|162
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:03:57
|163
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:04:07
|164
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:04:52
|165
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:05:23
|166
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:05:24
|167
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:05:34
|168
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:05:35
|169
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:06:02
|170
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|171
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:06:24
|172
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|1:06:46
|173
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|1:07:05
|174
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:07:30
|175
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|1:08:17
|176
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:08:27
|177
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:09:00
|178
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:10:39
|179
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:10:43
|180
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:12:04
|181
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:12:06
|182
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:12:07
|183
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:12:12
|184
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:12:15
|185
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:12:54
|186
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|1:13:53
|187
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:14:15
|188
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:14:16
|189
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:14:36
|190
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:15:22
|191
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|1:21:23
|192
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:21:24
|193
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1:23:59
|194
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:29:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|76
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|65
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|51
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|47
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|46
|7
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|45
|8
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|38
|9
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|34
|10
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|30
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|12
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|28
|13
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|24
|14
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|18
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|19
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|21
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|15
|22
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|23
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|24
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|25
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|26
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|13
|27
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|28
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|29
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|12
|30
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|12
|31
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|32
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|11
|33
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|34
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|10
|35
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|10
|36
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|37
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|38
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|39
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|40
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|41
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|8
|42
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|43
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|44
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|45
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|46
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|47
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|48
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|49
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|50
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|6
|51
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|52
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|53
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|5
|54
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|5
|55
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|56
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|57
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|58
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|4
|59
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|60
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|61
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|62
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|63
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|64
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|2
|65
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|66
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|67
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|68
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2
|69
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2
|70
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|71
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|72
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|73
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|1
|74
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|16
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|15
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|8
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|10
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|11
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|12
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|15
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|17
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|18
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|20
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|21
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|23
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|24
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|25
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|15
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|42
|7
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|66
|8
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|80
|9
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|10
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|92
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|126
|12
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|150
|13
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|154
|14
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|156
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|89:28:24
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:27
|3
|SKY Procycling
|0:02:34
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:03:55
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:05:38
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:40
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|0:08:43
|8
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:09:35
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|1:01:54
|10
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:03:28
|11
|Caja Rural
|1:04:16
|12
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:08:55
|13
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:30:58
|14
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:34:06
|15
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:40:29
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:41:10
|17
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:47:36
|18
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:52:22
|19
|FDJ - Big Mat
|1:03:10
|20
|Team Argos - Shimano
|1:03:47
|21
|Andalucia
|1:09:02
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|1:40:21
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy