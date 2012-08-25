Trending

Valverde denies Contador the Vuelta stage win

Late attacks jettison Froome

Image 1 of 30

Joaquim Rodriguez enjoys another day stepping onto the Vuelta leader's podium

Joaquim Rodriguez enjoys another day stepping onto the Vuelta leader's podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 30

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 8 of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 8 of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 30

The finish area on stage 8

The finish area on stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 30

Igor Anton fights to the finish

Igor Anton fights to the finish
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 5 of 30

Alberto Contador had a large lead in the final 100m but died before the line

Alberto Contador had a large lead in the final 100m but died before the line
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 6 of 30

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) brought Rodriguez back into contention for the stage win

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) brought Rodriguez back into contention for the stage win
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 7 of 30

Chris Froome had to limit his losses

Chris Froome had to limit his losses
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 8 of 30

Benat Intxausti drops Igor Anton on the way to the finish

Benat Intxausti drops Igor Anton on the way to the finish
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 9 of 30

Rodriguez congratulates Valverde

Rodriguez congratulates Valverde
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 10 of 30

Joaquim Rodriguez brought his family onto the race leader's podium

Joaquim Rodriguez brought his family onto the race leader's podium
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 11 of 30

Nicolas Roche continued to climb well

Nicolas Roche continued to climb well
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 12 of 30

Alejandro Valverde puts in a late-stage surge

Alejandro Valverde puts in a late-stage surge
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 13 of 30

Valverde also claimed the mountains classification

Valverde also claimed the mountains classification
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 14 of 30

Alejandro Valverde celebrates another Vuelta stage win

Alejandro Valverde celebrates another Vuelta stage win
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 15 of 30

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 16 of 30

Alejandro Valverde and Joaquim Rodriguez fight for the stage win

Alejandro Valverde and Joaquim Rodriguez fight for the stage win
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 17 of 30

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) brings home the green jersey

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) brings home the green jersey
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 18 of 30

The finish in Andorra

The finish in Andorra
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 19 of 30

Juan Jose Cobo (Movistar)

Juan Jose Cobo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 20 of 30

Cameron Meyer in the solo breakaway

Cameron Meyer in the solo breakaway
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 21 of 30

Eros Capecchi, Rinaldo Nocentini and Laurens Ten Dam chasing

Eros Capecchi, Rinaldo Nocentini and Laurens Ten Dam chasing
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 22 of 30

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) on the attack at the end of stage 8

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) on the attack at the end of stage 8
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 23 of 30

Chinese rider Ji Cheng has his own media pool

Chinese rider Ji Cheng has his own media pool
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 24 of 30

Valverde fights to the line

Valverde fights to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 30

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the stage

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 30

Valverde and Rodriguez catch Contador within sight of the line

Valverde and Rodriguez catch Contador within sight of the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 30

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 30

Cheng Ji (Argos-Shimano)

Cheng Ji (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 30

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sprinted to the win in Andorra

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sprinted to the win in Andorra
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 30 of 30

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) is passed by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) at the line

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) is passed by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) at the line
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won stage 8 of the Vuelta a España atop the Collada de la Gallina in Andorra, snatching away what looked to be a sure victory for Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank). Race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finished second, as he and Valverde passed Contador within sight of the finish line. Sky's Chris Froome was unable to keep up in the last few hundred meters, finishing 15 seconds down.

Rodriguez maintained his overall lead, followed by Froome and Contador. Valverde moved up to fourth while Robert Gesink of Rabobank dropped to fifth.

The finale proved to be an exchange of blows by the top four riders, as they charged up the final climb. Froome did much of the early pace-making, as the three Spaniards were happy to let him do the bulk of the work. The Englishman attacked out of a curve inside the final kilometer, but Contador countered it with an explosive acceleration of his own. It looked as if he was going to take a comfortable win, but when he looked back with less than 100 meters to go, he saw his two countrymen rapidly approaching. They were both able to whip around him in the final meters.

Froome was the loser of the day, which seems an odd thing to say for a rider who is still in second place, but he saw his deficit to Rodriguez extend from 10 seconds to 33 seconds. More importantly, he was unable to respond when Contador attacked at the end, and could only watch the other two Spaniards take off to claim the two top spots on the day.

There were other changes in the top ten, as defending Vuelta champion Juan José Cobo (Movistar) and Sergio Henao (Sky) dropped out and Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) and Euskaltel's Igor Anton moved up. Rabobank now has three riders in the top ten.

An uphill day

One rider was missing at the start, as Yoann Bagot of Cofidis was out with a broken elbow. The pace was rapid from the moment the flag was dropped, as attack after attack looked to move clear of the peloton, but neither Sky nor Katusha was satisified with the make-up of the early breakaway attempts. Accordingly, the peloton covered over 52 kilometres in the first hour of racing, and a successful breakaway group didn’t stabilise until the 75km mark.

Mickael Buffaz (Cofidis), Amael Moinard (BMC), Javier Ramirez (Andalucia), Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge), Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil), and Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural) formed the sextet which quickly built up a lead of 9:26. That was enough for Teams Sky and Katusha, who jumped to the front and picked up the speed, slowly bringing the gap down.

With 40km left on the stage, the peloton crossed the border into Andorra, by which point the field had reduced the gap to seven minutes.

Soon the first ranked climb of the day loomed, the Alto de la Comella. A category two, it featured fairly light gradients. On the ascent, Moinard kicked things up a notch, and Keizer and Aramendia fell back from the lead group.

Ramirez led Meyer and Moinard over the top, but the field had climbed up to only 2:34 down. Moinard then pulled away on the descent, but the other three caught him again.

The final climb of the day, which followed immediately, was a new one to the Vuelta, the Collada de la Gallina. The Gallina was not a long ascent, but had widely irregular gradients, with patches of up to 18% on the many switchbacks along the way.

The four leaders took about two and a half minutes with them as they started up the Gallina, with Sky still chugging away in the lead behind them. The two escapees who had earlier dropped back were caught along the way, with the leaders at only 1:24.

With about 5km still to go, Moinard finally had to drop back. Only about a minute back, Alberto Contador was holding steadily on to Chris Froome's rear wheel, with Rodriguez right behind them.

Meyer had the best legs from the remaining leaders and took off on a solo attempt.

Valverde was the first of the favourites to jump, with 3km to go, but he was soon joined by the three riders overall at the head of affairs. Froome and Contador then took off, and Valverde and Rodriguez had to scramble to stay in contact..

Froome and Contador caught Meyer on one of the steep sections, just beyond the two km to go banner. The young Australian hung on to the other two, and soon they were all joined by Valverde, Rodriguez and Daniel Moreno, as Rodriguez was the only one lucky enough to have a teammate with him.

The high-powered group of six ground its way up the Gallina, with Froome doing much of the lead work. Meyer finally dropped back, as did Moreno. Rodriguez then took over the lead, and led the four favourites under the flamme rouge.

Froome quickly attacked out of a curve, but that was to be his final flourish on the day. The other three easily caught him, and Contador then jumped into the lead on roads thronged with supporters. He pulled away easily and quickly built up a tidy lead, as the other two Spaniards did not help Froome with the chase.

Contador looked to have the win wrapped up, so he must have been shocked to peek over his shoulder in the final 100 meters to see Rodriguez and Valverde quickly approaching him. They passed him in the final meters, while Froome struggled across the finish line some 15 seconds later.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4:06:39
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:15
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:23
6Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:33
7Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
8Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:00:39
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:00:42
11Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:00:44
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:02
13Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
14Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:05
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:06
16Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
17Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:25
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:01:30
19Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:34
20Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:01:37
21Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:45
22Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:47
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
25Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:01:57
26Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
27Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:04
28Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:23
29Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
30Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
31Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:31
32Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:02:41
33Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
34Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:02:50
35Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:02
36John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:06
37Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
38Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
39Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
40Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:17
41Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:03:19
42Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:27
43Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:03:43
44Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:48
45Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
46Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
47Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:58
48Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:04:08
49Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia0:05:05
50Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:11
51Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:05:12
52Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:05:16
53Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:18
54Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
55Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
56Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:07
57Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:06:24
58Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:26
59Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:30
60Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:48
61Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
62Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
63Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
65Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:06:03
66Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:20
67Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
68Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:43
69Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia0:08:06
70Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:08:44
71Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:10
72Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
73Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
74Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
75Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
76Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
77Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
78Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
79Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:39
80Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:42
81Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:12:06
82Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
83Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:11
84Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:13:38
85Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
86Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
87Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
88Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
89Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
90Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
91Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:13:57
92Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:49
93Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
94Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
95Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
96Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
97Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
98Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
99Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
100Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
101Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
102Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
103Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
104Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
105Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
107Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
108Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
109Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
110Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
111Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
112Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
113Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
114Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
115Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
116Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
117Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
118Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
119Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
120Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
121Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
122Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
123Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
124Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
125Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
126Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:15:41
127Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
128David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
129Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
130Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
131Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
132Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
133Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
134Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
135Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
136Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
137Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
138Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
139Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
140Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:16:24
141Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:26
142Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:16:31
143Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:16:32
144Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:57
145Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:17:59
146Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:18:53
147David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
148Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
149Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
150Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
151Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:19:20
152Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:19:22
153Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:19:34
154Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
155Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:19:40
156Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:19:42
157Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
158Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
159Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
160Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
161Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
162Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
163Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
164Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
165Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
166Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:19:48
167Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
168Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
169Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
170Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
171Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
172Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
173Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
174Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
175Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
176Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
177Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
178Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
179Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
180Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
181John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
182William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
183Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:20:20
184Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:06
185Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:21:08
186Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
187Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:21:10
188Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:33
189Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:22:10
190Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan0:22:11
191Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
192Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:17
193Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:23:13
194Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:23:26

Sprint 1 - La Seu d`Urgell, 124km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2
3Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural1

Sprint 2 - Andorra la Vella, 144.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4pts
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge2
3Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team25pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team20
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank16
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling14
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team12
6Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team10
7719
8Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD8
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
10Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD6
11Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp5
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2

Mountain 1 - Alto de la Comella (Cat. 2) km. 158
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia5pts
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3
3Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 2 - Collada de la Gallina (Cat. 1) km. 175
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank4
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale12:23:26
2Katusha Team
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:02
4Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:26
5Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:02:06
6Movistar Team0:02:15
7Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:38
8SKY Procycling0:03:45
9Caja Rural0:03:56
10Lampre - ISD0:04:40
11Radioshack - Nissan0:05:15
12Garmin - Sharp0:08:49
13Astana Pro Team0:08:55
14Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:09:40
15Andalucia0:12:23
16BMC Racing Team0:13:39
17Liquigas - Cannondale0:14:04
18FDJ - Big Mat0:20:29
19Orica Greenedge0:22:07
20Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:23:36
21Lotto Belisol Team0:28:13
22Team Argos - Shimano0:35:19

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team29:59:35
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:33
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:40
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:50
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:41
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:48
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:14
8Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:47
9Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:58
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:07
11Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:03:20
12Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:03:26
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:03:34
15Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:03:38
16Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:03:40
17Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:42
18Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:09
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:04:12
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:04
21Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:05:09
22Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:30
23Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:43
24Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:06:40
25Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:06:47
26Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:57
27Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:00
28Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:43
29Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:49
30Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:08:02
31Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:08:20
32Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:43
33Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:11:10
34Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:11:13
35Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:33
36Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:11:58
37Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:12:01
38Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:12:36
39Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:00
40Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:40
41Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:14:45
42Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:14:49
43Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:16:13
44Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:16:23
45Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:17:11
46Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:17:23
47Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:19:11
48Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:19:59
49John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:26
50Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:22:32
51Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:23:16
52Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:54
53Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:24:10
54Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:25:56
55Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:26:50
56Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:26:59
57Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:28:34
58Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:59
59Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:29:57
60Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:30:27
61Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:31:25
62Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:31:38
63Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:31:42
64Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:32:51
65Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:33:01
66Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:33:13
67Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:33:19
68Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:33:31
69Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:33:33
70Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:34:09
71Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:34:28
72Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:34:45
73Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:35:19
74Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:35:33
75Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:35:53
76Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:36:00
77Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:36:07
78Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:36:33
79Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:36:46
80Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:36:52
81Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:37:15
82Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:37:28
83Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:37
84Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:37:51
85David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:37:52
86Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:38:14
87Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:16
88Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:39:32
89Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:41:05
90Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:41:57
91Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:42:06
92Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:42:23
93Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:42:34
94Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia0:43:04
95Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:43:49
96Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:43:52
97Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:43:55
98Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:44:29
99Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:44:35
100Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:44:39
101Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:59
102Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:45:16
103Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:51
104Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:45:52
105Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
106Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:46:22
107Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:46:27
108Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia0:46:36
109Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:47:34
110Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:48:02
111Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:48:37
112Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:49:02
113Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:49:12
114Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:50:05
115Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:50:23
116Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:50:35
117Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
118Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge0:50:45
119Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:50:52
120Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:51:01
121Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:51:33
122Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:52:10
123Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:52:15
124Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:52:30
125Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge0:52:39
126Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:52:40
127Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:54:32
128Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:54:36
129Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:54:44
130Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:54:49
131Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:54:52
132Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:55:10
133David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:55:26
134Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:55:33
135Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:55:37
136Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:55
137Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:56:37
138Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:56:44
139Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:56:47
140Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:56:56
141Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:57:04
142Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:57:23
143John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:58:11
144Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp0:59:07
145Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:59:09
146Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
147Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team1:00:50
148Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:01:36
149Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:02:02
150Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:02:24
151Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:02:37
152Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:02:45
153Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1:02:56
154Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:03:14
155Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:03:21
156William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:03:26
157Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:03:28
158Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:03:37
159Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:03:45
160Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan1:03:50
161Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling1:03:51
162Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:03:57
163Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:04:07
164Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:04:52
165Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:05:23
166Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:05:24
167Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:05:34
168Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:05:35
169Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:06:02
170Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
171Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan1:06:24
172Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia1:06:46
173Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team1:07:05
174Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:07:30
175Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural1:08:17
176Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:08:27
177Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:09:00
178Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:10:39
179Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:10:43
180Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:12:04
181Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling1:12:06
182Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team1:12:07
183Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:12:12
184Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural1:12:15
185Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge1:12:54
186Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural1:13:53
187Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:14:15
188Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:14:16
189Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:14:36
190Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural1:15:22
191Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano1:21:23
192Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1:21:24
193Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1:23:59
194Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team1:29:43

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano76pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team66
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team65
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling51
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale47
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank46
7Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge45
8Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan38
9Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team34
10Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge30
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale30
12Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat28
13Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team24
14Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling24
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale22
16Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
18Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team18
19Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17
21Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp15
22Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
23Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
24Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural14
25Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi13
26Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD13
27Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
28Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
29Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling12
30Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural12
31Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
32Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD11
33Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
34Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia10
35Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan10
36Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team10
37Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp10
38Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
39Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
40Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
41Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team8
42Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team8
43Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
44Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team8
45Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
46Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
47Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp7
48Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
49Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan6
50Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team6
51Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural6
52Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
53Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team5
54Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling5
55Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
56Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia4
57Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat4
58Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team4
59Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team4
60Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
61Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
62Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural2
63Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
64Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge2
65Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
66Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia2
67Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2
68Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2
69Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2
70Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan1
71Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia1
72Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1
73Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge1
74Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team21pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge16
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team15
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team11
5Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank8
7Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling6
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
10Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia5
11Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
12Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia4
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
14Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia3
15Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
17Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural2
18Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
20Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
21Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural2
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team1
23Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
24Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1
25Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team7pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team7
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling14
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank15
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale34
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team42
7Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural66
8Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge80
9Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team90
10Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne92
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team126
12Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural150
13Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge154
14Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia156

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team89:28:24
2AG2R La Mondiale0:02:27
3SKY Procycling0:02:34
4Katusha Team0:03:55
5Movistar Team0:05:38
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:40
7Lampre - ISD0:08:43
8Radioshack - Nissan0:09:35
9Astana Pro Team1:01:54
10Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team1:03:28
11Caja Rural1:04:16
12Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:08:55
13Garmin - Sharp0:30:58
14Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:34:06
15Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:40:29
16BMC Racing Team0:41:10
17Liquigas - Cannondale0:47:36
18Lotto Belisol Team0:52:22
19FDJ - Big Mat1:03:10
20Team Argos - Shimano1:03:47
21Andalucia1:09:02
22Orica Greenedge1:40:21

