Image 1 of 30 Joaquim Rodriguez enjoys another day stepping onto the Vuelta leader's podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 30 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins stage 8 of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 30 The finish area on stage 8 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 30 Igor Anton fights to the finish (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 5 of 30 Alberto Contador had a large lead in the final 100m but died before the line (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 6 of 30 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) brought Rodriguez back into contention for the stage win (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 7 of 30 Chris Froome had to limit his losses (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 8 of 30 Benat Intxausti drops Igor Anton on the way to the finish (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 9 of 30 Rodriguez congratulates Valverde (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 10 of 30 Joaquim Rodriguez brought his family onto the race leader's podium (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 11 of 30 Nicolas Roche continued to climb well (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 12 of 30 Alejandro Valverde puts in a late-stage surge (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 13 of 30 Valverde also claimed the mountains classification (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 14 of 30 Alejandro Valverde celebrates another Vuelta stage win (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 15 of 30 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 16 of 30 Alejandro Valverde and Joaquim Rodriguez fight for the stage win (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 17 of 30 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) brings home the green jersey (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 18 of 30 The finish in Andorra (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 19 of 30 Juan Jose Cobo (Movistar) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 20 of 30 Cameron Meyer in the solo breakaway (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 21 of 30 Eros Capecchi, Rinaldo Nocentini and Laurens Ten Dam chasing (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 22 of 30 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) on the attack at the end of stage 8 (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 23 of 30 Chinese rider Ji Cheng has his own media pool (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 24 of 30 Valverde fights to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 30 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 30 Valverde and Rodriguez catch Contador within sight of the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 30 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 30 Cheng Ji (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 30 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sprinted to the win in Andorra (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 30 of 30 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) is passed by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) at the line (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won stage 8 of the Vuelta a España atop the Collada de la Gallina in Andorra, snatching away what looked to be a sure victory for Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank). Race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finished second, as he and Valverde passed Contador within sight of the finish line. Sky's Chris Froome was unable to keep up in the last few hundred meters, finishing 15 seconds down.

Rodriguez maintained his overall lead, followed by Froome and Contador. Valverde moved up to fourth while Robert Gesink of Rabobank dropped to fifth.

The finale proved to be an exchange of blows by the top four riders, as they charged up the final climb. Froome did much of the early pace-making, as the three Spaniards were happy to let him do the bulk of the work. The Englishman attacked out of a curve inside the final kilometer, but Contador countered it with an explosive acceleration of his own. It looked as if he was going to take a comfortable win, but when he looked back with less than 100 meters to go, he saw his two countrymen rapidly approaching. They were both able to whip around him in the final meters.

Froome was the loser of the day, which seems an odd thing to say for a rider who is still in second place, but he saw his deficit to Rodriguez extend from 10 seconds to 33 seconds. More importantly, he was unable to respond when Contador attacked at the end, and could only watch the other two Spaniards take off to claim the two top spots on the day.

There were other changes in the top ten, as defending Vuelta champion Juan José Cobo (Movistar) and Sergio Henao (Sky) dropped out and Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) and Euskaltel's Igor Anton moved up. Rabobank now has three riders in the top ten.

An uphill day

One rider was missing at the start, as Yoann Bagot of Cofidis was out with a broken elbow. The pace was rapid from the moment the flag was dropped, as attack after attack looked to move clear of the peloton, but neither Sky nor Katusha was satisified with the make-up of the early breakaway attempts. Accordingly, the peloton covered over 52 kilometres in the first hour of racing, and a successful breakaway group didn’t stabilise until the 75km mark.

Mickael Buffaz (Cofidis), Amael Moinard (BMC), Javier Ramirez (Andalucia), Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge), Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil), and Javier Aramendia (Caja Rural) formed the sextet which quickly built up a lead of 9:26. That was enough for Teams Sky and Katusha, who jumped to the front and picked up the speed, slowly bringing the gap down.

With 40km left on the stage, the peloton crossed the border into Andorra, by which point the field had reduced the gap to seven minutes.

Soon the first ranked climb of the day loomed, the Alto de la Comella. A category two, it featured fairly light gradients. On the ascent, Moinard kicked things up a notch, and Keizer and Aramendia fell back from the lead group.

Ramirez led Meyer and Moinard over the top, but the field had climbed up to only 2:34 down. Moinard then pulled away on the descent, but the other three caught him again.

The final climb of the day, which followed immediately, was a new one to the Vuelta, the Collada de la Gallina. The Gallina was not a long ascent, but had widely irregular gradients, with patches of up to 18% on the many switchbacks along the way.

The four leaders took about two and a half minutes with them as they started up the Gallina, with Sky still chugging away in the lead behind them. The two escapees who had earlier dropped back were caught along the way, with the leaders at only 1:24.

With about 5km still to go, Moinard finally had to drop back. Only about a minute back, Alberto Contador was holding steadily on to Chris Froome's rear wheel, with Rodriguez right behind them.

Meyer had the best legs from the remaining leaders and took off on a solo attempt.

Valverde was the first of the favourites to jump, with 3km to go, but he was soon joined by the three riders overall at the head of affairs. Froome and Contador then took off, and Valverde and Rodriguez had to scramble to stay in contact..

Froome and Contador caught Meyer on one of the steep sections, just beyond the two km to go banner. The young Australian hung on to the other two, and soon they were all joined by Valverde, Rodriguez and Daniel Moreno, as Rodriguez was the only one lucky enough to have a teammate with him.

The high-powered group of six ground its way up the Gallina, with Froome doing much of the lead work. Meyer finally dropped back, as did Moreno. Rodriguez then took over the lead, and led the four favourites under the flamme rouge.

Froome quickly attacked out of a curve, but that was to be his final flourish on the day. The other three easily caught him, and Contador then jumped into the lead on roads thronged with supporters. He pulled away easily and quickly built up a tidy lead, as the other two Spaniards did not help Froome with the chase.

Contador looked to have the win wrapped up, so he must have been shocked to peek over his shoulder in the final 100 meters to see Rodriguez and Valverde quickly approaching him. They passed him in the final meters, while Froome struggled across the finish line some 15 seconds later.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4:06:39 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:15 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:23 6 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:33 7 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:00:39 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:00:42 11 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:44 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:02 13 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:05 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:06 16 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:01:24 17 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:25 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:01:30 19 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:34 20 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:01:37 21 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:45 22 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:47 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 25 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:01:57 26 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 27 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:04 28 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:23 29 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 30 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 31 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:31 32 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:02:41 33 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 34 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:50 35 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:02 36 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:06 37 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 38 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 39 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 40 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:17 41 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:03:19 42 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:27 43 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:03:43 44 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:48 45 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 47 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:58 48 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:04:08 49 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 0:05:05 50 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:11 51 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:05:12 52 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:16 53 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:18 54 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 55 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 56 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:06:07 57 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:06:24 58 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:26 59 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:30 60 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:48 61 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 62 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 63 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 64 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 65 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:06:03 66 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:20 67 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 68 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:43 69 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 0:08:06 70 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:08:44 71 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:10 72 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 73 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 74 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 75 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 76 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 77 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 78 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 79 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:39 80 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:42 81 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:12:06 82 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 83 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:11 84 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 0:13:38 85 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 88 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 89 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 90 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 91 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:13:57 92 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:49 93 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 94 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 95 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 96 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 97 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 98 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 99 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 100 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 102 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 103 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 104 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 105 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 107 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 108 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 109 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 110 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 111 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 112 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 113 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 114 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 115 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 116 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 117 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 119 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 120 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 121 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 122 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 123 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 124 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 125 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 126 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:15:41 127 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 128 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 129 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 130 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 131 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 132 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 133 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 134 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 135 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 136 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 137 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 138 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 139 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 140 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:16:24 141 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:26 142 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:16:31 143 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:16:32 144 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:57 145 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:17:59 146 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:18:53 147 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 148 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 149 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 150 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 151 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:19:20 152 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:19:22 153 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:19:34 154 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 155 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:19:40 156 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:19:42 157 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 158 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 159 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 160 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 161 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 162 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 163 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 164 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 165 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 166 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:19:48 167 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 168 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 169 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 170 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 171 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 172 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 173 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 174 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 175 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 176 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 177 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 178 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 179 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 180 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 181 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 182 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 183 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:20:20 184 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:06 185 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 0:21:08 186 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 187 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:21:10 188 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:33 189 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:22:10 190 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 0:22:11 191 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 192 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:17 193 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 0:23:13 194 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:23:26

Sprint 1 - La Seu d`Urgell, 124km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Sprint 2 - Andorra la Vella, 144.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 pts 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 2 3 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 20 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 16 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 12 6 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 71 9 8 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 8 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 10 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 6 11 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 5 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2

Mountain 1 - Alto de la Comella (Cat. 2) km. 158 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 5 pts 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3 3 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 - Collada de la Gallina (Cat. 1) km. 175 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 4 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 12:23:26 2 Katusha Team 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:02 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:26 5 Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:02:06 6 Movistar Team 0:02:15 7 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:38 8 SKY Procycling 0:03:45 9 Caja Rural 0:03:56 10 Lampre - ISD 0:04:40 11 Radioshack - Nissan 0:05:15 12 Garmin - Sharp 0:08:49 13 Astana Pro Team 0:08:55 14 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 0:09:40 15 Andalucia 0:12:23 16 BMC Racing Team 0:13:39 17 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:14:04 18 FDJ - Big Mat 0:20:29 19 Orica Greenedge 0:22:07 20 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:23:36 21 Lotto Belisol Team 0:28:13 22 Team Argos - Shimano 0:35:19

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 29:59:35 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:33 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:00:40 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:50 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:41 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:48 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:14 8 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:47 9 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:58 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:07 11 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:03:20 12 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:03:26 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:03:34 15 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:03:38 16 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:40 17 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:42 18 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:09 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:04:12 20 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:04 21 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:05:09 22 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:30 23 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:43 24 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:06:40 25 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:06:47 26 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:57 27 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:00 28 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:43 29 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:49 30 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:08:02 31 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:08:20 32 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:43 33 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:11:10 34 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:11:13 35 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:33 36 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:11:58 37 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:12:01 38 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:12:36 39 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:00 40 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:40 41 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:14:45 42 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:14:49 43 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:16:13 44 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:16:23 45 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:17:11 46 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:17:23 47 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:19:11 48 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:19:59 49 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:26 50 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:22:32 51 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:23:16 52 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:54 53 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:24:10 54 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:25:56 55 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:26:50 56 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:26:59 57 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:28:34 58 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:59 59 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:29:57 60 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:30:27 61 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:31:25 62 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:31:38 63 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:31:42 64 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:32:51 65 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:33:01 66 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:33:13 67 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:33:19 68 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:33:31 69 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:33:33 70 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:34:09 71 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:34:28 72 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:34:45 73 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:35:19 74 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:35:33 75 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:35:53 76 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:36:00 77 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:36:07 78 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:36:33 79 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:36:46 80 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:36:52 81 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:37:15 82 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:37:28 83 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:37 84 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:37:51 85 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 0:37:52 86 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:38:14 87 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:16 88 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:39:32 89 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:41:05 90 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:41:57 91 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:42:06 92 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:42:23 93 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:42:34 94 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 0:43:04 95 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:43:49 96 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:43:52 97 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:55 98 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:44:29 99 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:44:35 100 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:44:39 101 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:59 102 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:45:16 103 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:51 104 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:45:52 105 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 106 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:46:22 107 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:46:27 108 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 0:46:36 109 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:47:34 110 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 0:48:02 111 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 0:48:37 112 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:49:02 113 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:49:12 114 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:50:05 115 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:50:23 116 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:50:35 117 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 118 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 0:50:45 119 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:50:52 120 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:51:01 121 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:51:33 122 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:52:10 123 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:52:15 124 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:52:30 125 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 0:52:39 126 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:52:40 127 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:54:32 128 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 0:54:36 129 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:54:44 130 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:54:49 131 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:54:52 132 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:55:10 133 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:55:26 134 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:55:33 135 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:55:37 136 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:55 137 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:56:37 138 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:56:44 139 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:56:47 140 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:56:56 141 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 0:57:04 142 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:57:23 143 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:58:11 144 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 0:59:07 145 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:59:09 146 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 147 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 1:00:50 148 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:01:36 149 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:02:02 150 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:02:24 151 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:02:37 152 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:02:45 153 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:02:56 154 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 1:03:14 155 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:03:21 156 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:03:26 157 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:03:28 158 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:03:37 159 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:03:45 160 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 1:03:50 161 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 1:03:51 162 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:03:57 163 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:04:07 164 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 1:04:52 165 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:05:23 166 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:05:24 167 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:05:34 168 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:05:35 169 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:06:02 170 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 171 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 1:06:24 172 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 1:06:46 173 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 1:07:05 174 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:07:30 175 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 1:08:17 176 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:08:27 177 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:09:00 178 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 1:10:39 179 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:10:43 180 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:12:04 181 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:12:06 182 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:12:07 183 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:12:12 184 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 1:12:15 185 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 1:12:54 186 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 1:13:53 187 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 1:14:15 188 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:14:16 189 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:14:36 190 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 1:15:22 191 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 1:21:23 192 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:21:24 193 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1:23:59 194 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 1:29:43

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 76 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 66 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 65 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 51 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 47 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 46 7 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 45 8 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 38 9 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 34 10 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 30 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 30 12 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 28 13 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 24 14 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 18 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 18 19 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 21 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 15 22 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 23 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 24 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 14 25 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 26 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 13 27 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 28 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 29 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 12 30 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 12 31 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 32 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 11 33 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 34 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 10 35 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 10 36 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 10 37 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 10 38 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 39 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 40 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 41 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 8 42 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 43 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 44 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 8 45 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 46 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 47 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 7 48 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 49 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 6 50 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 6 51 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 6 52 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 53 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 5 54 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 5 55 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 56 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 4 57 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 4 58 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 4 59 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 60 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 61 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 62 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 2 63 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 64 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 2 65 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 66 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 2 67 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 2 68 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2 69 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2 70 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 1 71 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 1 72 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 1 73 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 1 74 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 21 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 16 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 15 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 11 5 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 8 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 10 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 5 11 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 4 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 3 15 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 17 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 2 18 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 20 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 21 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 2 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 1 23 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 24 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1 25 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 7 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 7 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 15 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 34 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 42 7 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 66 8 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 80 9 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 10 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 92 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 126 12 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 150 13 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 154 14 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 156