Image 1 of 22 The peloton on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 22 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the red jersey of Vuelta a Espana leader. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 22 Steve Cummings (BMC) soloed to victory in Ferrol after dropping his breakaway companions in the closing kilometres. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 22 Steve Cummings (BMC) held off Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 22 Steve Cummings (BMC) was delighted with his win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 22 Steve Cummings (BMC) celebrates atop the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 22 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leads the mountains classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 22 Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) in Santiago de Compostela at the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 22 Steve Cummings is congratulated by BMC teammate Mauro Santombrogio. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 22 Steve Cummings (BMC) wins stage 13 of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana in Ferrol. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 22 Steve Cummings (BMC) takes the win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 22 Steve Cummings (BMC) won in Ferrol with a clever attack. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 22 A spectacular start for the stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana in Santiago de Compostela. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 22 Red jersey Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in Santiago de Compostela. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 22 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) outside the cathedral at Santiago de Compostela. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 22 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in Santiago de Compostela. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 22 The Vuelta a Espana peloton leaves Santiago de Compostela. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 22 The Vuelta a Espana peloton in Galicia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 22 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) had a comfortable day in red. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 22 Juan Jose Cobo (Movistar) is struggling for form. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 22 Steve Cummings (BMC) alone in the lead in the final kilometres with former breakaway companions Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) in hot pursuit. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 22 Matteo Tosatto (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) sets the pace in the peloton in the approach to the finish line. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Steve Cummings (BMC) made full use of the pursuit skills he honed on the track earlier in his career as he powered to victory in the final four kilometres of stage 13 of the Vuelta a España to Ferrol. The Briton was part of a seven-man break that animated the day’s racing and he chose his moment wisely by punching clear just as the move’s unity was beginning to fragment.

An Olympic silver medallist in the team pursuit in Athens in 2004, Cummings had to face these final 4,000 metres alone, although he could sense the ferocious chase that was taking place just behind, led by another man with serious pedigree in the discipline, Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge).

Fully aware that he was doomed to failure in the event of a sprint, Cummings could ill afford a moment’s hesitation once he committed himself to his solitary effort on the exposed roads in the finale, particularly with Meyer dragging Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) across to him.

Coming underneath the red kite, Meyer was almost within touching distance of Cummings’ rear wheel, but just as he was about to stretch out and grab for his coattails, Cummings summoned up the strength to edge clear once again. Flecha, who had initially broken the détente in the group by attacking 7km out, was unable to make any inroads when he contributed to the pace-setting and Cummings held on to win by four seconds.

“I had to win alone because there were fast people in the group,” Cummins said afterwards, mindful that Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) would have been odds-on favourite to take the spoils had the seven-man break reached the finish together.

That break went clear 42km into a stage that saw the peloton roughly travel the reverse course of the Camino Inglés, one of the historic pilgrimage routes of the Way of Saint James, from the cathedral at Santiago de Compostela to Ferrol. On a flat day that seemed destined to end in a bunch sprint, it required a considerable leap of faith from the day’s seven pilgrims to believe in their chances from the outset, but Cummings’ conviction was rewarded with stage victory, as the main peloton rolled in 40 seconds down.

“The whole day was hard with the wind, but in the end I played it very well,” said Cummings, who struggled with injury earlier in the season following his switch from Sky. “This win is for my team for always supporting me, because it’s been a very difficult year.”

In the race for the general classification, red jersey Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) enjoyed an untroubled day in the main peloton ahead of three potentially decisive stages in the coming days. On the eve of the Vuelta’s entry into Asturias, the Spaniard has a 13-second buffer over Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), while Chris Froome (Sky) lies in 3rd place at 51 seconds.

How it unfolded

As has been the case since the weekend, the stage began at a rapid pace, and it took the best part of an hour for a break to be allowed to go clear. Cummings, Meyer, Flecha, Viviani, Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack-Nissan) were eventually given a day pass, but they were never permitted a lead of more than four minutes as Argos-Shimano policed affairs behind.

Argos-Shimano’s belief in their man Degenkolb can only have been enhanced when Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) was forced out of the Vuelta with a knee injury midway through the stage, and when the break’s advantage shrank to two minutes with 20 kilometres remaining, it seemed as though Degenkolb was on course to win his fifth stage of the race.

Two factors would conspire against him, however – the leading group was composed of seven strongmen who collaborated smoothly until deep into the race, while the undulating roads in the finale proved more of a hindrance to the peloton’s pursuit than the road book might have suggested.

Inside the final 10 kilometres, a dangerous move featuring Dani Moreno (Katusha), Andrey Kashechkin (Astana) and Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) zipped clear. While their counter-attack initially provided something of a carrot for the peloton to chase, the impetus went out of the pursuit as soon as they were swept up, and the stage was set for the seven escapees to fight out the win.

Juan Antonio Flecha was the first man to break from their alliance of circumstance, jumping away with a shade under 7km to go, and Meyer was put to the pin of his collar to bring De Gendt, Gerdemann and Cummings back up to him a couple of kilometres later.

It was at this point that Cummings sensed his opportunity and attacked ferociously down the right hand side of the road. Cummings never succeeded in opening out a sizeable gap over Meyer and Flecha, but at the start point of the Camino Inglés, that small advantage proved to be enough for the Englishman.



Full Results 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 4:05:02 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:00:04 3 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:00:14 5 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:00:40 8 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 13 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 14 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 18 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 19 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 20 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 22 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 23 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 27 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 28 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 29 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 30 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 31 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 32 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 34 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 38 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 39 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 40 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 41 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 42 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 43 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 44 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 45 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 48 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 49 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 50 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 51 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 52 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 53 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 54 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 55 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 56 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 57 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 58 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 59 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 60 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 62 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 63 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 64 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 65 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 67 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 68 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 69 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 70 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 71 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 72 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 73 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 74 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 76 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 77 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 78 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 79 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 80 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 81 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 82 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 83 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 85 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 86 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 87 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 88 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 89 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 92 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 93 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 94 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 95 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 97 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 99 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 100 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 101 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 102 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 103 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 104 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 105 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 106 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 107 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 108 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 109 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 110 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 111 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 112 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 113 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 114 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 115 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 116 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 117 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 118 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 119 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 120 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 121 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 122 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 123 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 124 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 125 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 126 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 127 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 128 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:00:58 129 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 130 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 131 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 132 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:08 133 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:36 134 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:56 135 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:19 136 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:05:12 137 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 138 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 139 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 140 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 141 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 142 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 143 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:06:06 144 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 145 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 146 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 147 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 148 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 149 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 150 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:40 151 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:45 152 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:44 153 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:09:28 154 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 155 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 156 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 157 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 158 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 159 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 160 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:01 161 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 162 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 163 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 164 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 165 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 166 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 167 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 168 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 169 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 170 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:50 171 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 172 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 173 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 174 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 175 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 176 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 177 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 178 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 179 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 180 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 181 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 182 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 183 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 184 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 185 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 186 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:15:24 187 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 188 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano DNS Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNS Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan DNF Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat

Points 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 25 pts 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 20 3 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 16 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 14 5 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 12 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 10 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 9 8 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 8 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 10 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 12 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 3 14 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2

Sprint 1 - A Laracha - 72.5km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 3 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 1

Sprint 2 - Catabois, 167.8km 1 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 pts 2 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1

Most combative 1 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling

Teams 1 Orica GreenEdge 12:16:04 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 3 Sky Procycling 0:00:26 4 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 5 RadioShack-Nissan 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:02 7 Liquigas-Cannondale 8 FDJ-Big Mat 9 Lampre - ISD 10 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 Caja Rural 12 Katusha Team 13 Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Garmin - Sharp 16 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 18 Movistar Team 19 Astana Pro Team 20 Andalucia 21 Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:34 22 Team Argos - Shimano

General classification after stage 13 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 48:56:17 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:00:13 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:51 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:20 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:59 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:29 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:22 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:05:17 9 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:18 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:01 11 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:08 12 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:06:35 13 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:47 14 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:51 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:06:55 16 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:07:01 17 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:04 18 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:07:10 19 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:13 20 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:25 21 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:40 22 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:15 23 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:10:10 24 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:10:22 25 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:11:12 26 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:11:41 27 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:12:15 28 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:21 29 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:14:04 30 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:44 31 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:16:01 32 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:16:39 33 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:18:57 34 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:19:18 35 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:19:27 36 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:20:11 37 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:22:06 38 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:22:44 39 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:23:28 40 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:24:11 41 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:25:30 42 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:25:45 43 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:25:46 44 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:26:22 45 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:38 46 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:29:10 47 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:30:33 48 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:40 49 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:32:03 50 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:32:07 51 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:35:01 52 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:35:59 53 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:36:18 54 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:36:23 55 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:36:49 56 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:38:28 57 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:39:57 58 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:39:59 59 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:40:18 60 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:40:23 61 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:40:58 62 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:42:04 63 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:42:38 64 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:43:16 65 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:43:20 66 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:43:35 67 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:46:09 68 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:46:16 69 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:46:18 70 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:46:21 71 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 0:46:25 72 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:13 73 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:47:42 74 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:48:09 75 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:48:29 76 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:48:52 77 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:49:02 78 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:50:38 79 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:50:56 80 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:52:47 81 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:14 82 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:37 83 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:39 84 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:54:12 85 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:54:34 86 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:54:35 87 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:55:32 88 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:55:50 89 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:07 90 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:56:40 91 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:56:53 92 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 0:57:22 93 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:57:35 94 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 0:58:00 95 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:59:03 96 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:59:06 97 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:59:37 98 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:59:43 99 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:00:55 100 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:01:16 101 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:01:52 102 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 1:02:10 103 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:02:41 104 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 1:02:48 105 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:03:23 106 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:04:26 107 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:04:32 108 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:04:53 109 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 1:05:17 110 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:06:01 111 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:06:16 112 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:06:24 113 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1:06:42 114 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 1:07:07 115 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 1:07:20 116 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:07:26 117 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 1:07:52 118 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 1:08:03 119 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:09:37 120 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:09:43 121 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 1:10:12 122 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 1:10:33 123 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:10:44 124 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1:11:07 125 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:11:14 126 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 1:11:38 127 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 1:12:21 128 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:12:48 129 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 1:13:50 130 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:14:12 131 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:14:50 132 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:15:01 133 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 134 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:15:04 135 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 1:15:13 136 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 1:15:22 137 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:16:00 138 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 1:16:29 139 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 1:16:51 140 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:17:07 141 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 1:17:12 142 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:17:22 143 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:17:32 144 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:17:51 145 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:18:04 146 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:18:31 147 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:18:41 148 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 1:19:32 149 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:21:10 150 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:21:11 151 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:21:12 152 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 1:21:55 153 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:22:17 154 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:23:41 155 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 1:23:45 156 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:24:12 157 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 1:24:16 158 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:25:14 159 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:25:21 160 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 1:25:54 161 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:26:27 162 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:28:58 163 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 1:29:19 164 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 1:29:22 165 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:29:42 166 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 1:30:16 167 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:30:53 168 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 1:31:04 169 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:31:14 170 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:31:15 171 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:32:25 172 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 1:34:34 173 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:35:41 174 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:35:59 175 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 1:36:34 176 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:36:37 177 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 1:38:51 178 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 1:42:39 179 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 1:43:55 180 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 1:45:58 181 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:46:21 182 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 1:48:37 183 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:53:34 184 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:54:37 185 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 1:59:18 186 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 2:00:07 187 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 2:03:54 188 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 2:36:25

Points classification 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 119 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 112 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 106 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 86 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 79 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 66 7 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 55 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 55 9 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 54 10 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 44 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 38 12 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 38 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 35 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 16 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 32 17 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 18 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 30 19 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 28 20 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 27 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 26 22 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 25 23 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 25 24 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 24 25 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 24 26 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 27 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 23 28 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 22 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 30 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 21 31 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 21 32 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 19 33 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 34 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 35 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 36 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 37 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 15 38 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 39 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 40 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 41 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 14 42 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 43 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 12 44 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 12 45 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 46 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 11 47 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 48 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 10 49 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 50 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 10 51 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 10 52 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 10 53 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 10 54 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 10 55 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 56 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 57 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 8 58 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 59 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 8 60 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 61 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 62 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 63 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 64 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 65 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 6 66 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 5 67 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 4 68 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 4 69 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 4 70 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 71 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 72 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 73 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 74 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 2 75 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2 76 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 77 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 78 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 2 79 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2 80 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 2 81 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2 82 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 1 83 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 84 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 1 85 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 1 86 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 87 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1

Mountains classification 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 22 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 20 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 16 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 12 5 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 11 6 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 10 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 5 11 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 5 12 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 13 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 4 14 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 4 15 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 3 16 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 17 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 18 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 3 19 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3 20 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 21 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 2 22 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 23 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 25 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 2 26 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 1 27 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1 28 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 29 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Combination classification 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 4 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 8 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 10 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 36 6 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 46 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 78 8 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 79 9 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 88 10 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 89 11 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 101 12 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 102 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 103 14 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 118 15 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 128 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 128 17 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 150 18 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 201 19 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 203 20 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 203 21 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 204 22 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 219 23 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 230 24 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 233 25 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 245 26 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 271