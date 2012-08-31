Trending

Cummings solos to victory in Ferrol

BMC Briton rides away from break

Image 1 of 22

The peloton on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana.

The peloton on stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 22

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the red jersey of Vuelta a Espana leader.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the red jersey of Vuelta a Espana leader.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 22

Steve Cummings (BMC) soloed to victory in Ferrol after dropping his breakaway companions in the closing kilometres.

Steve Cummings (BMC) soloed to victory in Ferrol after dropping his breakaway companions in the closing kilometres.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 22

Steve Cummings (BMC) held off Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky).

Steve Cummings (BMC) held off Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 22

Steve Cummings (BMC) was delighted with his win.

Steve Cummings (BMC) was delighted with his win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 22

Steve Cummings (BMC) celebrates atop the podium.

Steve Cummings (BMC) celebrates atop the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 22

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leads the mountains classification.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leads the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 22

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) in Santiago de Compostela at the Vuelta a Espana.

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) in Santiago de Compostela at the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 22

Steve Cummings is congratulated by BMC teammate Mauro Santombrogio.

Steve Cummings is congratulated by BMC teammate Mauro Santombrogio.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 22

Steve Cummings (BMC) wins stage 13 of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana in Ferrol.

Steve Cummings (BMC) wins stage 13 of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana in Ferrol.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 22

Steve Cummings (BMC) takes the win.

Steve Cummings (BMC) takes the win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 22

Steve Cummings (BMC) won in Ferrol with a clever attack.

Steve Cummings (BMC) won in Ferrol with a clever attack.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 22

A spectacular start for the stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana in Santiago de Compostela.

A spectacular start for the stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana in Santiago de Compostela.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 22

Red jersey Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in Santiago de Compostela.

Red jersey Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in Santiago de Compostela.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 22

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) outside the cathedral at Santiago de Compostela.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) outside the cathedral at Santiago de Compostela.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 22

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in Santiago de Compostela.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in Santiago de Compostela.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 22

The Vuelta a Espana peloton leaves Santiago de Compostela.

The Vuelta a Espana peloton leaves Santiago de Compostela.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 22

The Vuelta a Espana peloton in Galicia.

The Vuelta a Espana peloton in Galicia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 22

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) had a comfortable day in red.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) had a comfortable day in red.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 22

Juan Jose Cobo (Movistar) is struggling for form.

Juan Jose Cobo (Movistar) is struggling for form.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 22

Steve Cummings (BMC) alone in the lead in the final kilometres with former breakaway companions Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) in hot pursuit.

Steve Cummings (BMC) alone in the lead in the final kilometres with former breakaway companions Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) in hot pursuit.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 22

Matteo Tosatto (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) sets the pace in the peloton in the approach to the finish line.

Matteo Tosatto (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) sets the pace in the peloton in the approach to the finish line.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Steve Cummings (BMC) made full use of the pursuit skills he honed on the track earlier in his career as he powered to victory in the final four kilometres of stage 13 of the Vuelta a España to Ferrol. The Briton was part of a seven-man break that animated the day’s racing and he chose his moment wisely by punching clear just as the move’s unity was beginning to fragment.

An Olympic silver medallist in the team pursuit in Athens in 2004, Cummings had to face these final 4,000 metres alone, although he could sense the ferocious chase that was taking place just behind, led by another man with serious pedigree in the discipline, Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge).

Fully aware that he was doomed to failure in the event of a sprint, Cummings could ill afford a moment’s hesitation once he committed himself to his solitary effort on the exposed roads in the finale, particularly with Meyer dragging Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) across to him.

Coming underneath the red kite, Meyer was almost within touching distance of Cummings’ rear wheel, but just as he was about to stretch out and grab for his coattails, Cummings summoned up the strength to edge clear once again. Flecha, who had initially broken the détente in the group by attacking 7km out, was unable to make any inroads when he contributed to the pace-setting and Cummings held on to win by four seconds.

“I had to win alone because there were fast people in the group,” Cummins said afterwards, mindful that Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) would have been odds-on favourite to take the spoils had the seven-man break reached the finish together.

That break went clear 42km into a stage that saw the peloton roughly travel the reverse course of the Camino Inglés, one of the historic pilgrimage routes of the Way of Saint James, from the cathedral at Santiago de Compostela to Ferrol. On a flat day that seemed destined to end in a bunch sprint, it required a considerable leap of faith from the day’s seven pilgrims to believe in their chances from the outset, but Cummings’ conviction was rewarded with stage victory, as the main peloton rolled in 40 seconds down.

“The whole day was hard with the wind, but in the end I played it very well,” said Cummings, who struggled with injury earlier in the season following his switch from Sky. “This win is for my team for always supporting me, because it’s been a very difficult year.”

In the race for the general classification, red jersey Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) enjoyed an untroubled day in the main peloton ahead of three potentially decisive stages in the coming days. On the eve of the Vuelta’s entry into Asturias, the Spaniard has a 13-second buffer over Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), while Chris Froome (Sky) lies in 3rd place at 51 seconds.

How it unfolded

As has been the case since the weekend, the stage began at a rapid pace, and it took the best part of an hour for a break to be allowed to go clear. Cummings, Meyer, Flecha, Viviani, Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack-Nissan) were eventually given a day pass, but they were never permitted a lead of more than four minutes as Argos-Shimano policed affairs behind.

Argos-Shimano’s belief in their man Degenkolb can only have been enhanced when Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) was forced out of the Vuelta with a knee injury midway through the stage, and when the break’s advantage shrank to two minutes with 20 kilometres remaining, it seemed as though Degenkolb was on course to win his fifth stage of the race.

Two factors would conspire against him, however – the leading group was composed of seven strongmen who collaborated smoothly until deep into the race, while the undulating roads in the finale proved more of a hindrance to the peloton’s pursuit than the road book might have suggested.

Inside the final 10 kilometres, a dangerous move featuring Dani Moreno (Katusha), Andrey Kashechkin (Astana) and Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) zipped clear. While their counter-attack initially provided something of a carrot for the peloton to chase, the impetus went out of the pursuit as soon as they were swept up, and the stage was set for the seven escapees to fight out the win.

Juan Antonio Flecha was the first man to break from their alliance of circumstance, jumping away with a shade under 7km to go, and Meyer was put to the pin of his collar to bring De Gendt, Gerdemann and Cummings back up to him a couple of kilometres later.

It was at this point that Cummings sensed his opportunity and attacked ferociously down the right hand side of the road. Cummings never succeeded in opening out a sizeable gap over Meyer and Flecha, but at the start point of the Camino Inglés, that small advantage proved to be enough for the Englishman.
 

Full Results
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team4:05:02
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:00:04
3Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:00:14
5Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:00:40
8Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
9Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
10Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
12Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
13Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
14Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
18Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
19William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
20Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
21Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
22Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
23Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
25Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
27Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
28Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
29Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
30Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
31Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
32Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
34Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
35Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
36Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
37Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
38Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
39Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
40Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
41Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
42Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
43Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
44Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
45Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
46Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
47Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
48Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
49Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
50Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
51Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
52Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
53Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
54Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
55Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
56Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
57Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
58Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
59Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
60Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
61Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
62Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
63Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
64Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
65Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
67Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
68Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
69Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
70Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
71Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
72Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
73Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
74Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
76Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
77Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
78Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
79Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
80Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
81Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
82Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
83Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
84Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
85Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
86Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
87Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
88Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
89Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
90Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
91Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
92Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
93Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
94Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
95Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
96Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
97Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
98Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
99Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
100Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
101Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
102Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
103Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
104Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
105Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
106Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
107Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
108Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
109Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
110Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
111Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
112Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
113Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
114Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
115Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
116Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
117Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
118David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
119Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
120Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
121Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
122Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
123Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
124Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
125Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
126Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
127Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
128Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:58
129Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
130Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
131Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
132Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:08
133David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:36
134Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:56
135Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:19
136Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:05:12
137Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
138Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
139Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
140Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
141Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
142Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
143Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:06:06
144Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
145Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
146Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
147Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
148Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
149Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
150Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:40
151Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:45
152Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:44
153Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:09:28
154Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
155Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
156Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
157Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
158Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
159Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
160Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:01
161Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
162Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
163Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
164Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
165Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
166Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
167Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
168Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
169Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
170Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:50
171Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
172Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
173Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
174Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
175Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
176Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
177Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
178Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
179Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
180Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
181Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
182Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
183Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
184Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
185Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
186Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:15:24
187Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
188Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
DNSMorris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNSHayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
DNFNacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat

Points
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team25pts
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge20
3Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling16
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge14
5Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan12
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team10
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano9
8Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge8
9Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling7
10Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
12Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team4
13Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp3
14Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2

Sprint 1 - A Laracha - 72.5km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
3Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan1

Sprint 2 - Catabois, 167.8km
1Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling4pts
2Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team2
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1

Most combative
1Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling

Teams
1Orica GreenEdge12:16:04
2BMC Racing Team0:00:22
3Sky Procycling0:00:26
4Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
5RadioShack-Nissan
6AG2R La Mondiale0:01:02
7Liquigas-Cannondale
8FDJ-Big Mat
9Lampre - ISD
10Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Caja Rural
12Katusha Team
13Euskaltel - Euskadi
14Rabobank Cycling Team
15Garmin - Sharp
16Omega Pharma-Quickstep
17Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
18Movistar Team
19Astana Pro Team
20Andalucia
21Lotto Belisol Team0:05:34
22Team Argos - Shimano

General classification after stage 13
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team48:56:17
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:13
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:51
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:20
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:59
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:29
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:22
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:05:17
9Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:18
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:01
11Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:08
12Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:06:35
13Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:47
14Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:51
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:06:55
16Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:07:01
17Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:04
18Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:07:10
19Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:13
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:25
21Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:40
22Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:15
23Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:10:10
24Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:10:22
25Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:11:12
26Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:11:41
27Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:12:15
28Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:21
29Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:14:04
30Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:44
31Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:16:01
32Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:16:39
33Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:18:57
34Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:19:18
35Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:19:27
36Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:11
37Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:22:06
38Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:22:44
39Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:23:28
40Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:24:11
41Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:25:30
42Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:25:45
43Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:25:46
44Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:26:22
45Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:38
46Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:29:10
47Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:30:33
48Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:40
49Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:32:03
50Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:32:07
51Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:35:01
52Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:35:59
53Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:36:18
54Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:36:23
55Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:36:49
56Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:38:28
57Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:39:57
58Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:39:59
59Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:40:18
60Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:40:23
61Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:40:58
62Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:42:04
63Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:42:38
64Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:43:16
65Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:43:20
66Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:43:35
67Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:46:09
68Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:46:16
69Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:46:18
70Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:46:21
71David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:46:25
72Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:13
73Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:47:42
74Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:48:09
75Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:48:29
76Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:48:52
77Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:49:02
78Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:50:38
79Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:50:56
80Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:52:47
81Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:14
82Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:37
83Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:39
84Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:54:12
85Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:54:34
86Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:54:35
87Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:55:32
88Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:55:50
89Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:07
90Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:56:40
91Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:56:53
92Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:57:22
93Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:57:35
94Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:58:00
95Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:59:03
96Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:59:06
97Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:59:37
98Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:59:43
99Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:00:55
100Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:01:16
101Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:01:52
102Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia1:02:10
103Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:02:41
104Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat1:02:48
105Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:03:23
106Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:04:26
107Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:04:32
108Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:04:53
109Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia1:05:17
110Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:06:01
111Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:06:16
112Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:06:24
113Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1:06:42
114Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural1:07:07
115Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano1:07:20
116Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:07:26
117Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano1:07:52
118Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge1:08:03
119Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:09:37
120Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:09:43
121Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia1:10:12
122Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia1:10:33
123Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:10:44
124Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1:11:07
125Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:11:14
126John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano1:11:38
127Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano1:12:21
128Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:12:48
129Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp1:13:50
130Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:14:12
131Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:14:50
132Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:15:01
133Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
134Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:15:04
135Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan1:15:13
136Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team1:15:22
137William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:16:00
138Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team1:16:29
139Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia1:16:51
140Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:17:07
141Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team1:17:12
142Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:17:22
143Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:17:32
144Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:17:51
145David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:18:04
146Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:18:31
147Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:18:41
148Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia1:19:32
149Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:21:10
150Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:21:11
151Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:21:12
152Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat1:21:55
153Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:22:17
154Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:23:41
155Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team1:23:45
156Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:24:12
157Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:24:16
158Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:25:14
159Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling1:25:21
160Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano1:25:54
161Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:26:27
162Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:28:58
163Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia1:29:19
164Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge1:29:22
165Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:29:42
166Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling1:30:16
167Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:30:53
168Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural1:31:04
169Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:31:14
170Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team1:31:15
171Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:32:25
172Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:34:34
173Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:35:41
174Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1:35:59
175Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:36:34
176Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:36:37
177Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge1:38:51
178Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural1:42:39
179Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:43:55
180Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural1:45:58
181Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:46:21
182Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural1:48:37
183Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:53:34
184Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1:54:37
185Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia1:59:18
186Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia2:00:07
187Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano2:03:54
188Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team2:36:25

Points classification
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team119pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano112
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team106
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank86
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling79
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan66
7Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team55
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale55
9Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge54
10Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge44
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale38
12Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling38
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team37
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team35
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team32
16Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge32
17Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale32
18Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team30
19Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi28
20Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team27
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team26
22Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team25
23Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep25
24Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD24
25Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural24
26Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale23
27Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan23
28Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp22
29Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team22
30Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling21
31Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale21
32Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team19
33Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
34Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
35Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
36Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
37Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team15
38Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
39Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
40Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
41Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural14
42Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
43Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia12
44Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling12
45Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
46Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD11
47Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
48Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling10
49Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling10
50Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team10
51Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team10
52Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp10
53Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp10
54Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural10
55Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
56Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
57Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia8
58Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team8
59Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team8
60Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
61Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
62Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
63Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team6
64Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
65Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan6
66Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team5
67Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat4
68Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia4
69Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team4
70Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team4
71Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
72Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
73Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
74Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural2
75Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2
76Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
77Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
78Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2
79Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2
80Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia2
81Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2
82Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan1
83Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
84Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia1
85Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge1
86Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
87Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1

Mountains classification
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team22pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team20
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge16
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank12
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team11
6Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
8Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling7
10Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia5
11Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural5
12Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
13Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia4
14Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia4
15Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team3
16Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
17Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale3
19Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3
20Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
21Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural2
22Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
23Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
25Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia2
26Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team1
27Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1
28Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
29Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Combination classification
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team4pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team8
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank10
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling17
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale36
6Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team46
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team78
8Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team79
9Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural88
10Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge89
11Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne101
12Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne102
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team103
14Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team118
15Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge128
16Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep128
17Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team150
18Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team201
19Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia203
20Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team203
21Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia204
22Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia219
23Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team230
24Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia233
25Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural245
26Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team271

Teams classification
1Rabobank Cycling Team146:24:05
2Sky Procycling0:02:19
3AG2R La Mondiale0:03:40
4Movistar Team0:03:49
5Katusha Team0:06:44
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:22
7Astana Pro Team0:14:43
8Lampre - ISD0:14:51
9RadioShack-Nissan0:14:59
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:24
11Caja Rural0:22:42
12Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:30:35
13Garmin - Sharp0:36:32
14BMC Racing Team0:44:37
15Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:46:13
16Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:48:18
17Liquigas-Cannondale0:57:33
18Lotto Belisol Team1:04:18
19FDJ-Big Mat1:15:27
20Team Argos - Shimano1:30:02
21Andalucia1:41:24
22Orica GreenEdge1:55:01

 

Latest on Cyclingnews