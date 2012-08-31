Cummings solos to victory in Ferrol
BMC Briton rides away from break
Stage 13: Santiago de Compostela - Ferrol
Steve Cummings (BMC) made full use of the pursuit skills he honed on the track earlier in his career as he powered to victory in the final four kilometres of stage 13 of the Vuelta a España to Ferrol. The Briton was part of a seven-man break that animated the day’s racing and he chose his moment wisely by punching clear just as the move’s unity was beginning to fragment.
An Olympic silver medallist in the team pursuit in Athens in 2004, Cummings had to face these final 4,000 metres alone, although he could sense the ferocious chase that was taking place just behind, led by another man with serious pedigree in the discipline, Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge).
Fully aware that he was doomed to failure in the event of a sprint, Cummings could ill afford a moment’s hesitation once he committed himself to his solitary effort on the exposed roads in the finale, particularly with Meyer dragging Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) across to him.
Coming underneath the red kite, Meyer was almost within touching distance of Cummings’ rear wheel, but just as he was about to stretch out and grab for his coattails, Cummings summoned up the strength to edge clear once again. Flecha, who had initially broken the détente in the group by attacking 7km out, was unable to make any inroads when he contributed to the pace-setting and Cummings held on to win by four seconds.
“I had to win alone because there were fast people in the group,” Cummins said afterwards, mindful that Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) would have been odds-on favourite to take the spoils had the seven-man break reached the finish together.
That break went clear 42km into a stage that saw the peloton roughly travel the reverse course of the Camino Inglés, one of the historic pilgrimage routes of the Way of Saint James, from the cathedral at Santiago de Compostela to Ferrol. On a flat day that seemed destined to end in a bunch sprint, it required a considerable leap of faith from the day’s seven pilgrims to believe in their chances from the outset, but Cummings’ conviction was rewarded with stage victory, as the main peloton rolled in 40 seconds down.
“The whole day was hard with the wind, but in the end I played it very well,” said Cummings, who struggled with injury earlier in the season following his switch from Sky. “This win is for my team for always supporting me, because it’s been a very difficult year.”
In the race for the general classification, red jersey Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) enjoyed an untroubled day in the main peloton ahead of three potentially decisive stages in the coming days. On the eve of the Vuelta’s entry into Asturias, the Spaniard has a 13-second buffer over Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), while Chris Froome (Sky) lies in 3rd place at 51 seconds.
How it unfolded
As has been the case since the weekend, the stage began at a rapid pace, and it took the best part of an hour for a break to be allowed to go clear. Cummings, Meyer, Flecha, Viviani, Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge), Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack-Nissan) were eventually given a day pass, but they were never permitted a lead of more than four minutes as Argos-Shimano policed affairs behind.
Argos-Shimano’s belief in their man Degenkolb can only have been enhanced when Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) was forced out of the Vuelta with a knee injury midway through the stage, and when the break’s advantage shrank to two minutes with 20 kilometres remaining, it seemed as though Degenkolb was on course to win his fifth stage of the race.
Two factors would conspire against him, however – the leading group was composed of seven strongmen who collaborated smoothly until deep into the race, while the undulating roads in the finale proved more of a hindrance to the peloton’s pursuit than the road book might have suggested.
Inside the final 10 kilometres, a dangerous move featuring Dani Moreno (Katusha), Andrey Kashechkin (Astana) and Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) zipped clear. While their counter-attack initially provided something of a carrot for the peloton to chase, the impetus went out of the pursuit as soon as they were swept up, and the stage was set for the seven escapees to fight out the win.
Juan Antonio Flecha was the first man to break from their alliance of circumstance, jumping away with a shade under 7km to go, and Meyer was put to the pin of his collar to bring De Gendt, Gerdemann and Cummings back up to him a couple of kilometres later.
It was at this point that Cummings sensed his opportunity and attacked ferociously down the right hand side of the road. Cummings never succeeded in opening out a sizeable gap over Meyer and Flecha, but at the start point of the Camino Inglés, that small advantage proved to be enough for the Englishman.
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|4:05:02
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:00:04
|3
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:00:14
|5
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:40
|8
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|14
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|18
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|19
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|22
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|23
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|27
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|28
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|30
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|31
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|38
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|39
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|40
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|41
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|42
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|44
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|45
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|48
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|50
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|51
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|52
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|53
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|54
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|55
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|56
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|57
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|58
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|59
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|60
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|62
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|63
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|64
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|65
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|67
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|68
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|69
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|70
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|71
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|72
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|73
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|74
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|76
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|81
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|82
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|83
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|86
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|87
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|88
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|89
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|91
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|92
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|94
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|95
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|97
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|99
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|100
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|101
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|102
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|103
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|104
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|105
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|107
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|108
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|109
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|110
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|111
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|112
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|113
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|114
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|115
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|117
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|118
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|119
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|121
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|122
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|123
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|124
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|125
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|126
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|127
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|128
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:58
|129
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|130
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|131
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|132
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:08
|133
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:36
|134
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:56
|135
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:19
|136
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:05:12
|137
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|138
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|139
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|141
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|142
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|143
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:06:06
|144
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|145
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|146
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|147
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|148
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|149
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|150
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|151
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:45
|152
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:44
|153
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:09:28
|154
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|155
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|156
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|157
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|158
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|159
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|160
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:01
|161
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|162
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|163
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|164
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|165
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|166
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|167
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|168
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|169
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|170
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:50
|171
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|172
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|173
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|174
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|175
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|176
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|177
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|178
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|179
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|180
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|181
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|182
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|183
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|184
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|185
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|186
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:24
|187
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|188
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|DNS
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNS
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|DNF
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|20
|3
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|16
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|14
|5
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|12
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|9
|8
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|8
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|10
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|12
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|14
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|3
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|1
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|12:16:04
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:26
|4
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|5
|RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:02
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|10
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Caja Rural
|12
|Katusha Team
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Garmin - Sharp
|16
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|18
|Movistar Team
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|Andalucia
|21
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:34
|22
|Team Argos - Shimano
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|48:56:17
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:13
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:51
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:20
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:29
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:22
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:05:17
|9
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:18
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:01
|11
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:08
|12
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:35
|13
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:47
|14
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:51
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:06:55
|16
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:01
|17
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:04
|18
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:10
|19
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:13
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:25
|21
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:40
|22
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:15
|23
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:10:10
|24
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:22
|25
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:12
|26
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:11:41
|27
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:12:15
|28
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:21
|29
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:14:04
|30
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:44
|31
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:16:01
|32
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:16:39
|33
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:57
|34
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:19:18
|35
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:19:27
|36
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:20:11
|37
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:22:06
|38
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:22:44
|39
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:23:28
|40
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:24:11
|41
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:25:30
|42
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:45
|43
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:25:46
|44
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:26:22
|45
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:38
|46
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:29:10
|47
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:30:33
|48
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:40
|49
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:32:03
|50
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:32:07
|51
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:01
|52
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:59
|53
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:18
|54
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:23
|55
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:36:49
|56
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:28
|57
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:39:57
|58
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:39:59
|59
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:40:18
|60
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:40:23
|61
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:40:58
|62
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:42:04
|63
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:42:38
|64
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:43:16
|65
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:43:20
|66
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:35
|67
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:46:09
|68
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:46:16
|69
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:46:18
|70
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:46:21
|71
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:46:25
|72
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:13
|73
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:47:42
|74
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:48:09
|75
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:48:29
|76
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:48:52
|77
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:49:02
|78
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:50:38
|79
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:50:56
|80
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:52:47
|81
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:14
|82
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:37
|83
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:39
|84
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:54:12
|85
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:54:34
|86
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:54:35
|87
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:55:32
|88
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:55:50
|89
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:07
|90
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:56:40
|91
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:56:53
|92
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:57:22
|93
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:57:35
|94
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:58:00
|95
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:59:03
|96
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:59:06
|97
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:59:37
|98
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:59:43
|99
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:00:55
|100
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:01:16
|101
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:01:52
|102
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|1:02:10
|103
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:02:41
|104
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:02:48
|105
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:03:23
|106
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:04:26
|107
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:04:32
|108
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:04:53
|109
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|1:05:17
|110
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:06:01
|111
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:06:16
|112
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:06:24
|113
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:06:42
|114
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:07:07
|115
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|1:07:20
|116
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:07:26
|117
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|1:07:52
|118
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:08:03
|119
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:09:37
|120
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:09:43
|121
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|1:10:12
|122
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|1:10:33
|123
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:10:44
|124
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:11:07
|125
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:11:14
|126
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|1:11:38
|127
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|1:12:21
|128
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:12:48
|129
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|1:13:50
|130
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:14:12
|131
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:14:50
|132
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:15:01
|133
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|134
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:15:04
|135
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:15:13
|136
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:15:22
|137
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:16:00
|138
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:16:29
|139
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|1:16:51
|140
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:17:07
|141
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|1:17:12
|142
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:17:22
|143
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:17:32
|144
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:17:51
|145
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:18:04
|146
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:18:31
|147
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:18:41
|148
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|1:19:32
|149
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:21:10
|150
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:21:11
|151
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:21:12
|152
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:21:55
|153
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:22:17
|154
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:23:41
|155
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|1:23:45
|156
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:24:12
|157
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:24:16
|158
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:25:14
|159
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:25:21
|160
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|1:25:54
|161
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:26:27
|162
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:28:58
|163
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|1:29:19
|164
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:29:22
|165
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:29:42
|166
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|1:30:16
|167
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:30:53
|168
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|1:31:04
|169
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:31:14
|170
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:31:15
|171
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:32:25
|172
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:34:34
|173
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:35:41
|174
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:35:59
|175
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:36:34
|176
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:36:37
|177
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:38:51
|178
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|1:42:39
|179
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:43:55
|180
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:45:58
|181
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:46:21
|182
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:48:37
|183
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:53:34
|184
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:54:37
|185
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|1:59:18
|186
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|2:00:07
|187
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|2:03:54
|188
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:36:25
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|119
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|112
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|106
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|86
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|79
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|66
|7
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|55
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|55
|9
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|54
|10
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|44
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|12
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|38
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|35
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|16
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|32
|17
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|18
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|19
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|28
|20
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|27
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|26
|22
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|25
|23
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|25
|24
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|24
|25
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|24
|26
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|27
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|23
|28
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|22
|29
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|30
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|21
|31
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|32
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|19
|33
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|34
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|35
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|36
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|37
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|15
|38
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|39
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|40
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|41
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|42
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|43
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|44
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|12
|45
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|46
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|11
|47
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|48
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|49
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|50
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|51
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|52
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|53
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|54
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|55
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|56
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|57
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|8
|58
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|59
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|8
|60
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|61
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|62
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|63
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|64
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|65
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|66
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|5
|67
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|68
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|69
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|4
|70
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|71
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|72
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|73
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|74
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|75
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|76
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|77
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|78
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|79
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2
|80
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|81
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2
|82
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|83
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|84
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|85
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|1
|86
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|87
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|16
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|12
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|10
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|11
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|12
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|13
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|14
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|15
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|3
|16
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|19
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3
|20
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|21
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|22
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|23
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|25
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|26
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|27
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|28
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|29
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|10
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|6
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|46
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|78
|8
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|79
|9
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|88
|10
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|89
|11
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|101
|12
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|102
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|103
|14
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|118
|15
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|128
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|128
|17
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|150
|18
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|201
|19
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|203
|20
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|203
|21
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|204
|22
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|219
|23
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|230
|24
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|233
|25
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|245
|26
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|271
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|146:24:05
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:19
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:40
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:03:49
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:06:44
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:22
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:43
|8
|Lampre - ISD
|0:14:51
|9
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:14:59
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:24
|11
|Caja Rural
|0:22:42
|12
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:30:35
|13
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:36:32
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:44:37
|15
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:46:13
|16
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:48:18
|17
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:57:33
|18
|Lotto Belisol Team
|1:04:18
|19
|FDJ-Big Mat
|1:15:27
|20
|Team Argos - Shimano
|1:30:02
|21
|Andalucia
|1:41:24
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:55:01
