Image 1 of 31 Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) wins stage 15 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 31 Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) held on to win stage 15 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 31 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 31 Valverde leads Rodriguez and Contador on the Vuelta's 15th stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 31 Valverde leads Rodriguez and Contador on the Vuelta's 15th stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 31 ten Dam leads Robert Gesink on the final climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 31 The peloton on stage 15 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 31 Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) on his way the biggest win of his career (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 31 Alberto Contador attacks, but Rodriguez was able to mark him (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 10 of 31 David de la Fuente (Caja Rural) rides in the breakaway with Simon Geschke (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 11 of 31 In the breakaway, Simon Geschke, Kevin Seeldraeyers and David de la Fuente (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 12 of 31 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) pushes to the line (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 13 of 31 Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) on the stage winner's podium in the Vuelta a Espana 2012 (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 14 of 31 Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) wins the Vuelta stage 15 (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 15 of 31 Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) on a huge ride for his small team (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 16 of 31 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) looking more and more solid in red. (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 17 of 31 Rodriguez was able to match Contador for the second mountain top finish in a row. (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 18 of 31 Nairo Quintana helps to pace Valverde in the finale (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 19 of 31 Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) wins stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana 2012 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 31 The Lampre riders bundle up after the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 31 Damiano Cunego (Lampre) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 31 Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) after winning stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana 2012 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 31 Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) after winning stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana 2012 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 31 Stage 15 of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 31 Stage 15 of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 31 Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil) on the attack in the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 31 Nicolas Roche (AG2R) not pleased with the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 31 Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil) looking dejected after his long but unsuccessful breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 31 Pablo Lastras (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 31 David de la Fuente (Caja Rural) gets a feed from the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 31 Alejandro Valverde sprints for the line on stage 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) won the 15th stage of the Vuelta, atop the race's first hors categorie climb, the Lagos de Covadonga. He jumped out of a breakaway group on that final climb, and took the win by 2:02. Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) came in second, with AG2R's Lloyd Mondory third.

Chris Froome of Team Sky finally cracked, unable to keep up with Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the brutal final climb. Those other three favourites stayed together until the end, cementing their podium positions.

A break group of nine riders dominated the stage, and with a lead of over fifteen minutes at one point, it was clear that they would stay away. The stage turned into two separate races, as the lead group fought for the win, while the four favourites continued the battle for the GC.

Contador's frustrations continued on this stage. He attacked five times on the final climb, but was not able to shake Rodriguez, and once again had to watch his rivals cross the finish line ahead of him.

Rodriguez easily maintained his 22 second lead over Contador, with Valverde moving up to third a 1:41. Gesink dropped to fourth, at 1:41. Nicolas Roche (AG2R) dropped out of the top ten, with Tomasz Marczynski of Vacansoleil moving up into the elite group.

Two races in one

All 183 remaining riders took to the start for the second consecutive high mountain stage. The course showed its true nature right from the beginning, as it started with a 25 km long slight ascent, followed by a 20 km long descent. There were very few flat sections to be seen all day.

Nineteen riders got away early and built up a slight lead, with 9 of them soon caught again. Meanwhile, heavy winds split the field, with about 40 riders, including fourth-ranked Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), being caught off the back. The two halves came back together, however, as the ten remaining escapees had only a 40-second lead.

That seemed to have been the go-ahead for that group, and Pablo Lastras (Movistar), Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale), Andrey Kashechkin (Astana), Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana), David de la Fuente (Caja Rural), Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural), Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Vicente Reynes (Lotto Belisol), Simon Geschke (Argos-Shimano), and Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil) charged up the first climb, the category 3 Santo Emiliano at km 72, with a lead of over seven minutes.

De la Fuente led the way over the top, followed by Piedra and Seeldraeyers, and soon the gap skyrocketed to over nine minutes. After Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank led the chase on Saturday, Katusha returned to duty today, trying to cut down the huge lead.

But the gap just kept going up and up, and it soon became clear that the field was going to let this group go. After all, the highest ranked rider in the break was Kashechkin, at 22:34 down, so there was no threat to the four leaders.

The group took a lead of more than 14 minutes with them as they started up the day's penultimate climb, the category one Cangas de Onis. The 6.8km climb had an average gradient of over 8%, with sections over 11%. The gap hit the fifteen minute mark as they went up, but was at 14:22 when they crossed over the top.

From the gap started finally getting smaller, with the field hitting the mountaintop just under 13 minutes back. Both Orica-GreenEdge's Daniel Teklehaimanot and Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp) crashed on the descent in separate incidents.

With it now being clear that there would be two races today – one for the lead group and another one for the favourites – things started happening. Kashechkin made the first move, picking up the pace as the break group started up the final climb, the Lagos de Covadonga. Lastras countered and brought things back together.

The Lagos de Covadonga is hors categorie, long and difficult. Piedra was the next to go with about 11km left, calmly pulling away from the others and quietly building up a lead of over 20 seconds.

His teammate De la Fuente moved to the front of the small group, holding them back as best he could to allow his teammate to get away.

Back in the peloton, Saxo Bank led the charge up the final climb. with Katusha right behind them. Contador then sent Daniel Navarro up the road for Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank. Movistar's Nairo Quintana jumped to mark the move, as Rigoberto Uran and Richie Porte pulled for Froome. The group was down to some 30 riders at this point.

Jesus Hernandez was the next to go catching and then passing Navarro, as everyone awaited Contador's move.

Up front, Piedra had 45 seconds as he hit one of he steepest sections, at 14 percent, and ground his way up. He quickly built up that gap to over a minute.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel) and Quintana soon joined the two Saxo Bank riders, as yet another Caja Rural rider, Marcos Garcia, took off from the Rodriguez group. He and Euskaltel's Amets Txurruka joined the other leaders.

Quintano went up the road again for Movistar, and he was joined by Euskaltel's Gorka Verdugo. Anton made the move up to them, and the three built up a small gap.

Froome was noticeably at the back end of the favourites' group, and soon started to fall back.

Seeing that, Valverde jumped, taking Contador and Rodriguez with him. They quickly caught Quintana and Anton, whilst Froome continued to go backwards. Quintana, who had been sent up the road earlier to set this move up, pulled the group up the mountain, soon building up a gap of 20 seconds.

Contador finally took off, but his perpetual shadow Rodriguez was right behind him, with Valverde and Quintana joining in.

The flamme rouge came on a slight descent, and Piedro, nearly forgotten, flew by the first lake. He had plenty of time to zip up his jersey and take the biggest win of his career, and a major triumph for his small Spanish team.

Contador jumped again, and Rodriguez slowly gave chase. Valverde seemed not able to go with them. Just beyond he 4km marker, Rodriguez and Contador were together, and they took the speed down again.

But they slowed down too much, as the two Movistar riders appeared out of nowhere to join them. The gap back to the Froome group was now 40 seconds, knocking the Briton off the podium. Again, it was Contador who jumped, with Rodriguez glued to his rear wheel. Valverde moved up to them, soon joined by the hard-working Quintana.

The four went together under the flamme rouge, with Quintana pulling the group into the final 500 meters. Valverde opened the sprint, and took it ahead of Rodriguez, with Contador as third in the group. They crossed the line about 9:20 behind winner Piedra.

Froome rallied enough to finish only 35 second down, but the damage had been done. The rest of the field dribbled over the line in small groups.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 5:01:23 2 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:02 3 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 5 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:07 6 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:02:12 7 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:02:25 8 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:35 9 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:49 10 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:06:45 11 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:25 12 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 13 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 14 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:09:38 15 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:48 16 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:10:00 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 19 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 20 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 21 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 23 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:04 26 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:08 27 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:10:26 28 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:42 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:10:55 30 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:11:01 32 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:11:11 33 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:11:31 34 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:11:45 36 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 37 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:11 39 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:12:22 40 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:52 41 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:54 42 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 43 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 44 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:16 45 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 46 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:13:34 47 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:42 48 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:15:10 49 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 0:15:15 50 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:19 51 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 52 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:15:50 53 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 54 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 55 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 56 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 57 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 58 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 59 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:15:56 60 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:16:31 61 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 0:17:13 62 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:17:22 63 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:17:24 64 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:17:25 65 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:17:37 66 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 0:18:15 67 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:19:18 68 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 69 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 70 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 71 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:21:10 73 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:30 74 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 75 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 76 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 77 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 78 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 79 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 80 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 81 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 82 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 83 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 85 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 86 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 87 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 88 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 89 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 90 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 92 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 93 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 94 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 95 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 96 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 97 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 98 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 99 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 100 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 101 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 103 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 104 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 105 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 107 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 108 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 109 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:43 110 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 111 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:23:23 112 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 113 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:24:41 114 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:24:58 115 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 116 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:40 117 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 118 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:26:22 119 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 120 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 121 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 122 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 123 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 124 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 125 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 126 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 127 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 128 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 129 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 130 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 131 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 132 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 134 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 135 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 136 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 137 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 138 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 139 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 140 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 141 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 142 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 143 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 144 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 145 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 146 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 147 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 148 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 149 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 150 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 151 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 152 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 153 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 154 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 155 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 156 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 157 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 158 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 159 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 160 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 161 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 162 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 163 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 164 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 165 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 166 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 167 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 168 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 169 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 170 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 171 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 172 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 173 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 174 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 175 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 176 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 177 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 178 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 179 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 0:28:02 180 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:28:39 181 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:29:47 182 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 183 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 25 pts 2 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 3 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 4 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 14 5 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 12 6 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 10 7 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 9 8 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 7 10 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 4 13 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3 14 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 2

Sprint 1 - Mieres, km. 64,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 pts 2 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 3 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 2 - Cangas de Onís, km. 164,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 pts 2 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountain 1 - Santo Emiliano (Cat. 3), km. 72 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 3 pts 2 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 - Alto del Mirador del Fito (Cat. 1) km. 146 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 10 pts 2 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 3 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 4 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 2 5 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 3 - Lagos de Covadonga (HC) km. 186 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 15 pts 2 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 3 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 4 5 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 5 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caja Rural 15:17:12 2 Astana Pro Team 0:05:51 3 Movistar Team 0:08:07 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:51 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:36 6 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:58 7 SKY Procycling 0:18:34 8 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:57 9 Lampre - ISD 0:20:31 10 Lotto Belisol Team 0:22:16 11 Katusha Team 0:23:47 12 Garmin - Sharp 0:24:24 13 Team Argos - Shimano 0:26:29 14 Radioshack - Nissan 0:26:36 15 Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:27:22 16 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 0:34:51 17 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:35:17 18 Andalucia 0:37:40 19 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:40:07 20 FDJ - Big Mat 0:41:42 21 BMC Racing Team 0:42:51 22 Orica Greenedge 1:06:03

General classification after stage 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 58:17:21 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:00:22 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:41 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:16 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:51 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:42 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:06:48 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:17 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:21 10 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:39 11 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:09:01 12 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:09:23 13 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:21 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:10:56 15 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:03 16 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:11:08 17 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:11:09 18 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:24 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:23 20 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:19 21 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:14:27 22 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:52 23 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:44 24 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:33 25 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:18:42 26 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:18:55 27 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:19:29 28 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:19:43 29 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:20:12 30 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:21:06 31 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:22:21 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:22:52 33 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:23:40 34 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:24:33 35 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:26:16 36 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:33:17 37 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:38:00 38 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:39:51 39 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:41:56 40 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:42:14 41 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:44:09 42 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:46:29 43 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:46:55 44 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:48:26 45 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:50:35 46 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:50:54 47 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:53:03 48 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:53:14 49 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:53:15 50 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:53:44 51 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:55:26 52 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:55:35 53 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:56:22 54 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:00:14 55 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 1:01:27 56 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 1:02:17 57 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:02:43 58 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:02:56 59 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:03:47 60 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:01 61 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 1:04:41 62 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:04:44 63 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:05:19 64 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:06:26 65 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 1:08:25 66 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:09:33 67 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:09:36 68 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:09:48 69 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 1:11:03 70 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:11:04 71 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:11:12 72 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:11:22 73 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:11:46 74 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:12:43 75 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 1:13:09 76 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 1:14:12 77 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:16:00 78 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 1:19:51 79 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1:20:26 80 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 1:20:59 81 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:21:52 82 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:22:56 83 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:22:58 84 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 1:23:11 85 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:23:22 86 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:24:23 87 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:25:32 88 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 1:25:57 89 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:26:00 90 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:26:50 91 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 1:27:11 92 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:27:37 93 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 1:29:32 94 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:29:53 95 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 96 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:32:13 97 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:32:16 98 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:34:36 99 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:35:22 100 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 1:35:48 101 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 1:36:00 102 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1:37:32 103 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:38:43 104 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:39:24 105 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1:39:48 106 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 1:40:15 107 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 1:40:36 108 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:41:43 109 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:41:55 110 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:41:59 111 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:42:17 112 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:42:20 113 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:42:41 114 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:43:00 115 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 1:43:05 116 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1:43:48 117 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:43:49 118 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 1:44:29 119 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:44:49 120 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:46:03 121 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:46:17 122 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 1:48:25 123 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 1:48:54 124 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:49:04 125 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:49:31 126 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 1:50:03 127 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:50:06 128 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 1:50:09 129 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 1:50:25 130 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 1:50:32 131 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:52:17 132 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:52:23 133 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 1:53:03 134 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:53:24 135 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:53:54 136 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 1:54:17 137 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 1:54:18 138 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 1:54:39 139 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:55:53 140 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:56:41 141 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:57:41 142 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 143 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:58:40 144 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 1:58:57 145 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:58:58 146 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 1:59:43 147 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:59:47 148 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:00:02 149 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:00:31 150 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2:01:11 151 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2:01:29 152 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:03:02 153 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:03:51 154 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 2:03:52 155 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 2:04:11 156 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:04:15 157 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 2:06:25 158 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 2:06:56 159 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 2:07:28 160 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:07:48 161 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:08:01 162 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:08:44 163 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2:12:22 164 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2:13:33 165 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2:13:54 166 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 2:14:48 167 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:15:04 168 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2:15:05 169 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 2:17:14 170 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:17:26 171 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:18:21 172 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:19:13 173 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 2:19:14 174 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 2:22:47 175 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 2:25:19 176 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 2:28:38 177 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 2:30:00 178 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 2:33:27 179 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 2:37:17 180 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 2:44:59 181 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 2:45:23 182 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 2:48:40 183 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3:22:31

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 148 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 127 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 112 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 109 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 91 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 66 7 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 8 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 55 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 55 10 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 54 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 49 12 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 44 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 44 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 15 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 38 16 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 38 17 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 18 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 32 19 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 32 20 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 30 21 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 30 22 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 28 23 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 27 24 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 26 25 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 26 26 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 26 27 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 25 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 25 29 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 24 30 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 31 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 23 32 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 33 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 21 34 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 21 35 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 36 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 37 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 38 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 39 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 40 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 17 41 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 42 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 16 43 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 15 44 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 15 45 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 46 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 47 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 14 48 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 49 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 12 50 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 12 51 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 11 52 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 53 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 10 54 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 10 55 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 56 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 10 57 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 10 58 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 10 59 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 10 60 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 9 61 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 62 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 63 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 8 64 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 65 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 66 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 8 67 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 68 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 69 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 70 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 71 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 6 72 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 73 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 6 74 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 5 75 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 4 76 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 4 77 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 78 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 79 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 80 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3 81 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 2 82 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 83 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 84 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 2 85 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 86 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2 87 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 2 88 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2 89 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 2 90 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 91 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 1 92 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 93 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 94 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 1 95 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 1 96 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 97 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 34 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 30 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 26 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 18 5 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 17 6 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 17 7 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 8 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 11 9 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 10 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 11 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 13 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 16 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 17 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 5 18 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 5 19 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 20 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 4 21 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 4 22 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 3 23 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 24 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 25 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 3 27 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 28 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 29 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3 30 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 2 31 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 2 32 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 33 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 34 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 35 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 2 36 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 2 37 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1 38 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 1 39 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1 40 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 41 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 42 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 4 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 8 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 10 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 23 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 41 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 48 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 86 8 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 89 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 93 10 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 104 11 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 106 12 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 109 13 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 113 14 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 114 15 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 16 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 116 17 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 118 18 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 119 19 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 120 20 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 127 21 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 129 22 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 130 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 136 24 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 144 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 150 26 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 154 27 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 154 28 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 165 29 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 218 30 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 221 31 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 223 32 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 226 33 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 227 34 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 241 35 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 248 36 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 253 37 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 285