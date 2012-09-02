Piedra wins Vuelta a Espana stage from day long breakaway
Contador, Rodriguez lock horns on Lagos de Covadonga
Stage 15: La Robla - Lagos de Covadonga
Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) won the 15th stage of the Vuelta, atop the race's first hors categorie climb, the Lagos de Covadonga. He jumped out of a breakaway group on that final climb, and took the win by 2:02. Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) came in second, with AG2R's Lloyd Mondory third.
Chris Froome of Team Sky finally cracked, unable to keep up with Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the brutal final climb. Those other three favourites stayed together until the end, cementing their podium positions.
A break group of nine riders dominated the stage, and with a lead of over fifteen minutes at one point, it was clear that they would stay away. The stage turned into two separate races, as the lead group fought for the win, while the four favourites continued the battle for the GC.
Contador's frustrations continued on this stage. He attacked five times on the final climb, but was not able to shake Rodriguez, and once again had to watch his rivals cross the finish line ahead of him.
Rodriguez easily maintained his 22 second lead over Contador, with Valverde moving up to third a 1:41. Gesink dropped to fourth, at 1:41. Nicolas Roche (AG2R) dropped out of the top ten, with Tomasz Marczynski of Vacansoleil moving up into the elite group.
Two races in one
All 183 remaining riders took to the start for the second consecutive high mountain stage. The course showed its true nature right from the beginning, as it started with a 25 km long slight ascent, followed by a 20 km long descent. There were very few flat sections to be seen all day.
Nineteen riders got away early and built up a slight lead, with 9 of them soon caught again. Meanwhile, heavy winds split the field, with about 40 riders, including fourth-ranked Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), being caught off the back. The two halves came back together, however, as the ten remaining escapees had only a 40-second lead.
That seemed to have been the go-ahead for that group, and Pablo Lastras (Movistar), Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale), Andrey Kashechkin (Astana), Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana), David de la Fuente (Caja Rural), Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural), Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Vicente Reynes (Lotto Belisol), Simon Geschke (Argos-Shimano), and Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil) charged up the first climb, the category 3 Santo Emiliano at km 72, with a lead of over seven minutes.
De la Fuente led the way over the top, followed by Piedra and Seeldraeyers, and soon the gap skyrocketed to over nine minutes. After Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank led the chase on Saturday, Katusha returned to duty today, trying to cut down the huge lead.
But the gap just kept going up and up, and it soon became clear that the field was going to let this group go. After all, the highest ranked rider in the break was Kashechkin, at 22:34 down, so there was no threat to the four leaders.
The group took a lead of more than 14 minutes with them as they started up the day's penultimate climb, the category one Cangas de Onis. The 6.8km climb had an average gradient of over 8%, with sections over 11%. The gap hit the fifteen minute mark as they went up, but was at 14:22 when they crossed over the top.
From the gap started finally getting smaller, with the field hitting the mountaintop just under 13 minutes back. Both Orica-GreenEdge's Daniel Teklehaimanot and Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp) crashed on the descent in separate incidents.
With it now being clear that there would be two races today – one for the lead group and another one for the favourites – things started happening. Kashechkin made the first move, picking up the pace as the break group started up the final climb, the Lagos de Covadonga. Lastras countered and brought things back together.
The Lagos de Covadonga is hors categorie, long and difficult. Piedra was the next to go with about 11km left, calmly pulling away from the others and quietly building up a lead of over 20 seconds.
His teammate De la Fuente moved to the front of the small group, holding them back as best he could to allow his teammate to get away.
Back in the peloton, Saxo Bank led the charge up the final climb. with Katusha right behind them. Contador then sent Daniel Navarro up the road for Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank. Movistar's Nairo Quintana jumped to mark the move, as Rigoberto Uran and Richie Porte pulled for Froome. The group was down to some 30 riders at this point.
Jesus Hernandez was the next to go catching and then passing Navarro, as everyone awaited Contador's move.
Up front, Piedra had 45 seconds as he hit one of he steepest sections, at 14 percent, and ground his way up. He quickly built up that gap to over a minute.
Igor Anton (Euskaltel) and Quintana soon joined the two Saxo Bank riders, as yet another Caja Rural rider, Marcos Garcia, took off from the Rodriguez group. He and Euskaltel's Amets Txurruka joined the other leaders.
Quintano went up the road again for Movistar, and he was joined by Euskaltel's Gorka Verdugo. Anton made the move up to them, and the three built up a small gap.
Froome was noticeably at the back end of the favourites' group, and soon started to fall back.
Seeing that, Valverde jumped, taking Contador and Rodriguez with him. They quickly caught Quintana and Anton, whilst Froome continued to go backwards. Quintana, who had been sent up the road earlier to set this move up, pulled the group up the mountain, soon building up a gap of 20 seconds.
Contador finally took off, but his perpetual shadow Rodriguez was right behind him, with Valverde and Quintana joining in.
The flamme rouge came on a slight descent, and Piedro, nearly forgotten, flew by the first lake. He had plenty of time to zip up his jersey and take the biggest win of his career, and a major triumph for his small Spanish team.
Contador jumped again, and Rodriguez slowly gave chase. Valverde seemed not able to go with them. Just beyond he 4km marker, Rodriguez and Contador were together, and they took the speed down again.
But they slowed down too much, as the two Movistar riders appeared out of nowhere to join them. The gap back to the Froome group was now 40 seconds, knocking the Briton off the podium. Again, it was Contador who jumped, with Rodriguez glued to his rear wheel. Valverde moved up to them, soon joined by the hard-working Quintana.
The four went together under the flamme rouge, with Quintana pulling the group into the final 500 meters. Valverde opened the sprint, and took it ahead of Rodriguez, with Contador as third in the group. They crossed the line about 9:20 behind winner Piedra.
Froome rallied enough to finish only 35 second down, but the damage had been done. The rest of the field dribbled over the line in small groups.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|5:01:23
|2
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:02
|3
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:07
|6
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:12
|7
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:25
|8
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:35
|9
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:49
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:45
|11
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:25
|12
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|13
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|14
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:09:38
|15
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:48
|16
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:00
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|19
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|21
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|23
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:04
|26
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:08
|27
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:10:26
|28
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:42
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:10:55
|30
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:11:01
|32
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:11:11
|33
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:11:31
|34
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:11:45
|36
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|37
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:11
|39
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:12:22
|40
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:52
|41
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:54
|42
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|43
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:16
|45
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:34
|47
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:42
|48
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:15:10
|49
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|0:15:15
|50
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:19
|51
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|52
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:15:50
|53
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|54
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|55
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|56
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|57
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|58
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|59
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:15:56
|60
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:31
|61
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|0:17:13
|62
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:17:22
|63
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:17:24
|64
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:17:25
|65
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:17:37
|66
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|0:18:15
|67
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:18
|68
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|69
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|70
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|71
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:21:10
|73
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:30
|74
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|75
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|76
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|78
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|79
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|80
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|81
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|82
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|83
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|85
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|86
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|87
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|88
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|89
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|94
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|95
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|96
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|97
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|98
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|99
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|101
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|103
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|104
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|106
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|107
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|108
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|109
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:43
|110
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|111
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:23:23
|112
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|113
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:24:41
|114
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:24:58
|115
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|116
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:40
|117
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|118
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:26:22
|119
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|120
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|121
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|122
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|123
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|124
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|125
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|126
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|127
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|128
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|129
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|130
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|131
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|132
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|134
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|135
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|136
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|138
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|139
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|140
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|141
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|143
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|144
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|145
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|146
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|147
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|148
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|149
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|150
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|151
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|152
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|153
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|154
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|155
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|156
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|157
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|158
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|159
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|160
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|161
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|162
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|163
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|164
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|165
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|166
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|167
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|168
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|169
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|170
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|171
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|172
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|173
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|174
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|175
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|176
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|177
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|178
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|179
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:28:02
|180
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:28:39
|181
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:29:47
|182
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|183
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|25
|pts
|2
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|3
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|4
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|5
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|10
|7
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|9
|8
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|13
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|14
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|pts
|2
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|3
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|pts
|2
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|pts
|2
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|pts
|2
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|3
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|4
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|5
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|15
|pts
|2
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|3
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|5
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|5
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural
|15:17:12
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:51
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:08:07
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:51
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:36
|6
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:58
|7
|SKY Procycling
|0:18:34
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:57
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|0:20:31
|10
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:22:16
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:23:47
|12
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:24:24
|13
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:26:29
|14
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:26:36
|15
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:27:22
|16
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:34:51
|17
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:35:17
|18
|Andalucia
|0:37:40
|19
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:40:07
|20
|FDJ - Big Mat
|0:41:42
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|0:42:51
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|1:06:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|58:17:21
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:22
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:41
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:16
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:51
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:06:48
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:17
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:21
|10
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:39
|11
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:01
|12
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:23
|13
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:21
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:10:56
|15
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:03
|16
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:11:08
|17
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:09
|18
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:24
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:23
|20
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:19
|21
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:14:27
|22
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:52
|23
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:44
|24
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:33
|25
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:18:42
|26
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:18:55
|27
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:19:29
|28
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:43
|29
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:20:12
|30
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:06
|31
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:22:21
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:22:52
|33
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:40
|34
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:24:33
|35
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:26:16
|36
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:33:17
|37
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:38:00
|38
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:39:51
|39
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:41:56
|40
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:42:14
|41
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:44:09
|42
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:46:29
|43
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:55
|44
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:48:26
|45
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:50:35
|46
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:54
|47
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:53:03
|48
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:53:14
|49
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:53:15
|50
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:53:44
|51
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:55:26
|52
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:55:35
|53
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:56:22
|54
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:00:14
|55
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:01:27
|56
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|1:02:17
|57
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:43
|58
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:02:56
|59
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:03:47
|60
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:04:01
|61
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:04:41
|62
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:04:44
|63
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:05:19
|64
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:06:26
|65
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|1:08:25
|66
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:09:33
|67
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:09:36
|68
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:09:48
|69
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:11:03
|70
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:11:04
|71
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:11:12
|72
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:11:22
|73
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:11:46
|74
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:12:43
|75
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:13:09
|76
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:14:12
|77
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:16:00
|78
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|1:19:51
|79
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1:20:26
|80
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:20:59
|81
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:21:52
|82
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:22:56
|83
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:22:58
|84
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:23:11
|85
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:23:22
|86
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:24:23
|87
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:25:32
|88
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|1:25:57
|89
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:26:00
|90
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:26:50
|91
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:27:11
|92
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:27:37
|93
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|1:29:32
|94
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:29:53
|95
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|96
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:32:13
|97
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:32:16
|98
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:34:36
|99
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:35:22
|100
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:35:48
|101
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:36:00
|102
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:37:32
|103
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:38:43
|104
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:39:24
|105
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1:39:48
|106
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:40:15
|107
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:40:36
|108
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:41:43
|109
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:41:55
|110
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:41:59
|111
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:42:17
|112
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:42:20
|113
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:42:41
|114
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:43:00
|115
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|1:43:05
|116
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:43:48
|117
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:43:49
|118
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|1:44:29
|119
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:44:49
|120
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:46:03
|121
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:46:17
|122
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|1:48:25
|123
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|1:48:54
|124
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:49:04
|125
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:49:31
|126
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:50:03
|127
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:50:06
|128
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|1:50:09
|129
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|1:50:25
|130
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|1:50:32
|131
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:52:17
|132
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:52:23
|133
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|1:53:03
|134
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:53:24
|135
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:53:54
|136
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:54:17
|137
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|1:54:18
|138
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|1:54:39
|139
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:55:53
|140
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:56:41
|141
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:57:41
|142
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|143
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:58:40
|144
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:58:57
|145
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:58:58
|146
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:59:43
|147
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:59:47
|148
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:00:02
|149
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:00:31
|150
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2:01:11
|151
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2:01:29
|152
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:03:02
|153
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:03:51
|154
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|2:03:52
|155
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|2:04:11
|156
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:04:15
|157
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|2:06:25
|158
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:06:56
|159
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:07:28
|160
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:07:48
|161
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:08:01
|162
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:08:44
|163
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:12:22
|164
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2:13:33
|165
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2:13:54
|166
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|2:14:48
|167
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:15:04
|168
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2:15:05
|169
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:17:14
|170
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:17:26
|171
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:18:21
|172
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:19:13
|173
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:19:14
|174
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:22:47
|175
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|2:25:19
|176
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|2:28:38
|177
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:30:00
|178
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|2:33:27
|179
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2:37:17
|180
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|2:44:59
|181
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|2:45:23
|182
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|2:48:40
|183
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:22:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|148
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|127
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|112
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|109
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|91
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|66
|7
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|8
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|55
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|55
|10
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|54
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|49
|12
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|44
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|15
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|38
|16
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|38
|17
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|18
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|32
|19
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|32
|20
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|21
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|30
|22
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|28
|23
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|27
|24
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|26
|25
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|26
|26
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|26
|27
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|25
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|25
|29
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|24
|30
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|31
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|23
|32
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|33
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|21
|34
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|35
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|36
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|37
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|38
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|39
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|40
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|17
|41
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|42
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|16
|43
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|44
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|15
|45
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|46
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|47
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|48
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|49
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|50
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|12
|51
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|11
|52
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|53
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|54
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|10
|55
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|56
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|10
|57
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|58
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|59
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|60
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|9
|61
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|62
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|63
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|8
|64
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|65
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|66
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|8
|67
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|68
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|69
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|70
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|71
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|72
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|73
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|74
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|5
|75
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|76
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|77
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|78
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|79
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|80
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|81
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|82
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|83
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|84
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|85
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|86
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2
|87
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|88
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2
|89
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|90
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|91
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|92
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|93
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|94
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|1
|95
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|96
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|97
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|34
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|30
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|18
|5
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|17
|6
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|17
|7
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|8
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|11
|9
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|10
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|11
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|13
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|16
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|17
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|18
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|19
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|20
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|21
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|22
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|3
|23
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|24
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|25
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|27
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|28
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|29
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3
|30
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|31
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|32
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|33
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|34
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|35
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|36
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|37
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|38
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|39
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|40
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|41
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|42
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|10
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|23
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|41
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|86
|8
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|89
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|93
|10
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|104
|11
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|106
|12
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|109
|13
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|113
|14
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|114
|15
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|16
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|116
|17
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|118
|18
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|119
|19
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|120
|20
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|127
|21
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|129
|22
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|130
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|136
|24
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|144
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|150
|26
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|154
|27
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|154
|28
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|165
|29
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|218
|30
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|221
|31
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|223
|32
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|226
|33
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|227
|34
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|241
|35
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|248
|36
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|253
|37
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|285
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|174:32:38
|2
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:52
|3
|SKY Procycling
|0:06:12
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:19
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:08
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:15:17
|7
|Caja Rural
|0:20:03
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:23:08
|9
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:17
|10
|Lampre - ISD
|0:32:36
|11
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:36:56
|12
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:45:35
|13
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:56:58
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|1:26:38
|15
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|1:32:44
|16
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|1:33:48
|17
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|1:38:12
|18
|Lotto Belisol Team
|1:43:53
|19
|FDJ - Big Mat
|2:17:51
|20
|Team Argos - Shimano
|2:33:35
|21
|Andalucia
|2:46:30
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|3:24:25
