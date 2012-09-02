Trending

Piedra wins Vuelta a Espana stage from day long breakaway

Contador, Rodriguez lock horns on Lagos de Covadonga

Image 1 of 31

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) wins stage 15 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) wins stage 15 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 31

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) held on to win stage 15
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) held on to win stage 15
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 31

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 31

Valverde leads Rodriguez and Contador on the Vuelta's 15th stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Valverde leads Rodriguez and Contador on the Vuelta's 15th stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 31

Valverde leads Rodriguez and Contador on the Vuelta's 15th stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Valverde leads Rodriguez and Contador on the Vuelta's 15th stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 31

ten Dam leads Robert Gesink on the final climb

ten Dam leads Robert Gesink on the final climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 31

The peloton on stage 15 of the Vuelta

The peloton on stage 15 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 31

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) on his way the biggest win of his career
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) on his way the biggest win of his career
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 31

Alberto Contador attacks, but Rodriguez was able to mark him
(Image credit: Unipublic)

Alberto Contador attacks, but Rodriguez was able to mark him
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 10 of 31

David de la Fuente (Caja Rural) rides in the breakaway with Simon Geschke (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Unipublic)

David de la Fuente (Caja Rural) rides in the breakaway with Simon Geschke (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 11 of 31

In the breakaway, Simon Geschke, Kevin Seeldraeyers and David de la Fuente
(Image credit: Unipublic)

In the breakaway, Simon Geschke, Kevin Seeldraeyers and David de la Fuente
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 12 of 31

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) pushes to the line

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) pushes to the line
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 13 of 31

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) on the stage winner's podium in the Vuelta a Espana 2012
(Image credit: Unipublic)

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) on the stage winner's podium in the Vuelta a Espana 2012
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 14 of 31

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) wins the Vuelta stage 15
(Image credit: Unipublic)

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) wins the Vuelta stage 15
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 15 of 31

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) on a huge ride for his small team
(Image credit: Unipublic)

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) on a huge ride for his small team
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 16 of 31

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) looking more and more solid in red.
(Image credit: Unipublic)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) looking more and more solid in red.
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 17 of 31

Rodriguez was able to match Contador for the second mountain top finish in a row.
(Image credit: Unipublic)

Rodriguez was able to match Contador for the second mountain top finish in a row.
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 18 of 31

Nairo Quintana helps to pace Valverde in the finale

Nairo Quintana helps to pace Valverde in the finale
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 19 of 31

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) wins stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana 2012
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) wins stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana 2012
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 31

The Lampre riders bundle up after the stage

The Lampre riders bundle up after the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 31

Damiano Cunego (Lampre)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 31

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) after winning stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana 2012
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) after winning stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana 2012
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 31

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) after winning stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana 2012
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) after winning stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana 2012
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 31

Stage 15 of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana

Stage 15 of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 31

Stage 15 of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana

Stage 15 of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 31

Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil) on the attack in the Vuelta

Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil) on the attack in the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 31

Nicolas Roche (AG2R) not pleased with the day

Nicolas Roche (AG2R) not pleased with the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 31

Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil) looking dejected after his long but unsuccessful breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil) looking dejected after his long but unsuccessful breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 31

Pablo Lastras (Movistar)

Pablo Lastras (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 31

David de la Fuente (Caja Rural) gets a feed from the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

David de la Fuente (Caja Rural) gets a feed from the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 31

Alejandro Valverde sprints for the line on stage 15

Alejandro Valverde sprints for the line on stage 15
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural) won the 15th stage of the Vuelta, atop the race's first hors categorie climb, the Lagos de Covadonga. He jumped out of a breakaway group on that final climb, and took the win by 2:02. Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) came in second, with AG2R's Lloyd Mondory third.

Chris Froome of Team Sky finally cracked, unable to keep up with Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the brutal final climb. Those other three favourites stayed together until the end, cementing their podium positions.

A break group of nine riders dominated the stage, and with a lead of over fifteen minutes at one point, it was clear that they would stay away. The stage turned into two separate races, as the lead group fought for the win, while the four favourites continued the battle for the GC.

Contador's frustrations continued on this stage. He attacked five times on the final climb, but was not able to shake Rodriguez, and once again had to watch his rivals cross the finish line ahead of him.

Rodriguez easily maintained his 22 second lead over Contador, with Valverde moving up to third a 1:41. Gesink dropped to fourth, at 1:41. Nicolas Roche (AG2R) dropped out of the top ten, with Tomasz Marczynski of Vacansoleil moving up into the elite group.

Two races in one

All 183 remaining riders took to the start for the second consecutive high mountain stage. The course showed its true nature right from the beginning, as it started with a 25 km long slight ascent, followed by a 20 km long descent. There were very few flat sections to be seen all day.

Nineteen riders got away early and built up a slight lead, with 9 of them soon caught again. Meanwhile, heavy winds split the field, with about 40 riders, including fourth-ranked Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), being caught off the back. The two halves came back together, however, as the ten remaining escapees had only a 40-second lead.

That seemed to have been the go-ahead for that group, and Pablo Lastras (Movistar), Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale), Andrey Kashechkin (Astana), Kevin Seeldraeyers (Astana), David de la Fuente (Caja Rural), Antonio Piedra (Caja Rural), Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Vicente Reynes (Lotto Belisol), Simon Geschke (Argos-Shimano), and Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil) charged up the first climb, the category 3 Santo Emiliano at km 72, with a lead of over seven minutes.

De la Fuente led the way over the top, followed by Piedra and Seeldraeyers, and soon the gap skyrocketed to over nine minutes. After Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank led the chase on Saturday, Katusha returned to duty today, trying to cut down the huge lead.

But the gap just kept going up and up, and it soon became clear that the field was going to let this group go. After all, the highest ranked rider in the break was Kashechkin, at 22:34 down, so there was no threat to the four leaders.

The group took a lead of more than 14 minutes with them as they started up the day's penultimate climb, the category one Cangas de Onis. The 6.8km climb had an average gradient of over 8%, with sections over 11%. The gap hit the fifteen minute mark as they went up, but was at 14:22 when they crossed over the top.

From the gap started finally getting smaller, with the field hitting the mountaintop just under 13 minutes back. Both Orica-GreenEdge's Daniel Teklehaimanot and Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp) crashed on the descent in separate incidents.

With it now being clear that there would be two races today – one for the lead group and another one for the favourites – things started happening. Kashechkin made the first move, picking up the pace as the break group started up the final climb, the Lagos de Covadonga. Lastras countered and brought things back together.

The Lagos de Covadonga is hors categorie, long and difficult. Piedra was the next to go with about 11km left, calmly pulling away from the others and quietly building up a lead of over 20 seconds.

His teammate De la Fuente moved to the front of the small group, holding them back as best he could to allow his teammate to get away.

Back in the peloton, Saxo Bank led the charge up the final climb. with Katusha right behind them. Contador then sent Daniel Navarro up the road for Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank. Movistar's Nairo Quintana jumped to mark the move, as Rigoberto Uran and Richie Porte pulled for Froome. The group was down to some 30 riders at this point.

Jesus Hernandez was the next to go catching and then passing Navarro, as everyone awaited Contador's move.

Up front, Piedra had 45 seconds as he hit one of he steepest sections, at 14 percent, and ground his way up. He quickly built up that gap to over a minute.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel) and Quintana soon joined the two Saxo Bank riders, as yet another Caja Rural rider, Marcos Garcia, took off from the Rodriguez group. He and Euskaltel's Amets Txurruka joined the other leaders.

Quintano went up the road again for Movistar, and he was joined by Euskaltel's Gorka Verdugo. Anton made the move up to them, and the three built up a small gap.

Froome was noticeably at the back end of the favourites' group, and soon started to fall back.

Seeing that, Valverde jumped, taking Contador and Rodriguez with him. They quickly caught Quintana and Anton, whilst Froome continued to go backwards. Quintana, who had been sent up the road earlier to set this move up, pulled the group up the mountain, soon building up a gap of 20 seconds.

Contador finally took off, but his perpetual shadow Rodriguez was right behind him, with Valverde and Quintana joining in.

The flamme rouge came on a slight descent, and Piedro, nearly forgotten, flew by the first lake. He had plenty of time to zip up his jersey and take the biggest win of his career, and a major triumph for his small Spanish team.

Contador jumped again, and Rodriguez slowly gave chase. Valverde seemed not able to go with them. Just beyond he 4km marker, Rodriguez and Contador were together, and they took the speed down again.

But they slowed down too much, as the two Movistar riders appeared out of nowhere to join them. The gap back to the Froome group was now 40 seconds, knocking the Briton off the podium. Again, it was Contador who jumped, with Rodriguez glued to his rear wheel. Valverde moved up to them, soon joined by the hard-working Quintana.

The four went together under the flamme rouge, with Quintana pulling the group into the final 500 meters. Valverde opened the sprint, and took it ahead of Rodriguez, with Contador as third in the group. They crossed the line about 9:20 behind winner Piedra.

Froome rallied enough to finish only 35 second down, but the damage had been done. The rest of the field dribbled over the line in small groups.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural5:01:23
2Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:02
3Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
5Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:07
6Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:02:12
7Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:02:25
8Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:35
9Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:49
10Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:06:45
11Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:25
12Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
14Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:09:38
15Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:48
16Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:10:00
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
18Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
19Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
21Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
23Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
24Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
25Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:04
26Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:08
27Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:10:26
28Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:42
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:10:55
30Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
31Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:11:01
32Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:11:11
33Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:11:31
34Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
35Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:11:45
36Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
37Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:11
39Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:12:22
40Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:52
41Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:54
42Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
43Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:16
45Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
46Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:13:34
47Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:42
48Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:15:10
49Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia0:15:15
50Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:19
51Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
52Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:15:50
53Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
54Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
55Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
56Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
57Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
58Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
59Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:15:56
60Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:16:31
61Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia0:17:13
62Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:17:22
63Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:17:24
64Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:17:25
65Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:17:37
66Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia0:18:15
67Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:19:18
68Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
69Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
70Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
71Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
72Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:21:10
73Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:30
74Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
75Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
76Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
77Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
78Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
79Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
80Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
81Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
82Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
83Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
84Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
85Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
86Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
87Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
88Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
89Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
90Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
91Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
92Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
93Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
94Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
95Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
96Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
97Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
98Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
99Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
100Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
101Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
102Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
103Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
104Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
105Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
106Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
107Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
108Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
109Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:43
110Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
111Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:23:23
112Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
113Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:24:41
114Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:24:58
115Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
116Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:40
117Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
118William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:26:22
119Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
120Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
121Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
122Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
123Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
124Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
125Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
126Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
127Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
128Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
129Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
130Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
131Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
132Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
133Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
134Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
135Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
136Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
137Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
138Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
139Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
140Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
141Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
142Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
143Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
144Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
145Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
146David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
147Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
148Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
149Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
150Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
151Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
152Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
153Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
154Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
155Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
156Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
157Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
158Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
159Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
160Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
161Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
162Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
163Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
164Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
165Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
166Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
167Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
168Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
169Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
170Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
171Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
172Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
173Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
174Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
175John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
176Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
177Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
178Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
179Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:28:02
180Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:28:39
181Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:29:47
182Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
183Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural25pts
2Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20
3Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
4David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural14
5Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team12
6Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano10
7Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team9
8Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
9Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team7
10Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team6
11Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team4
13Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
14Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team2

Sprint 1 - Mieres, km. 64,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4pts
2Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
3Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 2 - Cangas de Onís, km. 164,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4pts
2David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural1

Mountain 1 - Santo Emiliano (Cat. 3), km. 72
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural3pts
2Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2 - Alto del Mirador del Fito (Cat. 1) km. 146
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural10pts
2Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
3Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
4Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team2
5Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 3 - Lagos de Covadonga (HC) km. 186
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural15pts
2Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
3Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural4
5Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
5Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural15:17:12
2Astana Pro Team0:05:51
3Movistar Team0:08:07
4Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:51
5AG2R La Mondiale0:10:36
6Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:58
7SKY Procycling0:18:34
8Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:57
9Lampre - ISD0:20:31
10Lotto Belisol Team0:22:16
11Katusha Team0:23:47
12Garmin - Sharp0:24:24
13Team Argos - Shimano0:26:29
14Radioshack - Nissan0:26:36
15Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:27:22
16Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:34:51
17Liquigas - Cannondale0:35:17
18Andalucia0:37:40
19Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:40:07
20FDJ - Big Mat0:41:42
21BMC Racing Team0:42:51
22Orica Greenedge1:06:03

General classification after stage 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team58:17:21
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:22
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:41
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:16
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:51
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:42
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:06:48
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:17
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:21
10Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:39
11Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:09:01
12Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:09:23
13Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:21
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:10:56
15Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:03
16Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:11:08
17Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:11:09
18Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:24
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:23
20Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:19
21Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:14:27
22Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:52
23Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:44
24Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:33
25Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:42
26Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:18:55
27Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:19:29
28Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:19:43
29Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:12
30Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:21:06
31Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:22:21
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:22:52
33Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:23:40
34Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:24:33
35Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:26:16
36Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:33:17
37Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:38:00
38Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:39:51
39Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:41:56
40Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:42:14
41Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:44:09
42Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:46:29
43Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:46:55
44Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:48:26
45Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:50:35
46Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:50:54
47Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:53:03
48Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:53:14
49Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:53:15
50Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:53:44
51Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:55:26
52Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:55:35
53Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:56:22
54Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:00:14
55Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan1:01:27
56Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp1:02:17
57Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:02:43
58Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:02:56
59Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:03:47
60Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:04:01
61David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural1:04:41
62Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:04:44
63Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:05:19
64Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team1:06:26
65Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team1:08:25
66Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:09:33
67Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:09:36
68Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1:09:48
69Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team1:11:03
70Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:11:04
71Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:11:12
72Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:11:22
73Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:11:46
74Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team1:12:43
75Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan1:13:09
76Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team1:14:12
77Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:16:00
78Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano1:19:51
79Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano1:20:26
80Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:20:59
81Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:21:52
82Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:22:56
83Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:22:58
84Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural1:23:11
85Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:23:22
86Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:24:23
87Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:25:32
88Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano1:25:57
89Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:26:00
90Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:26:50
91Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan1:27:11
92Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1:27:37
93Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia1:29:32
94Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:29:53
95Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
96Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:32:13
97Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:32:16
98Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:34:36
99Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:35:22
100Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan1:35:48
101Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge1:36:00
102Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1:37:32
103Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:38:43
104Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:39:24
105Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team1:39:48
106Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:40:15
107Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat1:40:36
108Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1:41:43
109Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:41:55
110Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:41:59
111Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:42:17
112Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:42:20
113Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:42:41
114Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:43:00
115Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia1:43:05
116Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1:43:48
117Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:43:49
118Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano1:44:29
119Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:44:49
120Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:46:03
121David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:46:17
122Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia1:48:25
123Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team1:48:54
124Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:49:04
125Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:49:31
126Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team1:50:03
127Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:50:06
128Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano1:50:09
129Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp1:50:25
130Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano1:50:32
131Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:52:17
132Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:52:23
133Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia1:53:03
134Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:53:24
135Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:53:54
136Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team1:54:17
137John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano1:54:18
138Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia1:54:39
139Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:55:53
140Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:56:41
141Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:57:41
142Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
143William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:58:40
144Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan1:58:57
145Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:58:58
146Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat1:59:43
147Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:59:47
148Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:00:02
149Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:00:31
150Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2:01:11
151Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2:01:29
152Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:03:02
153Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:03:51
154Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia2:03:52
155Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling2:04:11
156Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:04:15
157Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team2:06:25
158Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge2:06:56
159Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge2:07:28
160Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:07:48
161Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling2:08:01
162Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:08:44
163Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2:12:22
164Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2:13:33
165Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2:13:54
166Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural2:14:48
167Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team2:15:04
168Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2:15:05
169Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge2:17:14
170Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2:17:26
171Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:18:21
172Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:19:13
173Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge2:19:14
174Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge2:22:47
175Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural2:25:19
176Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural2:28:38
177Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge2:30:00
178Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural2:33:27
179Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team2:37:17
180Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia2:44:59
181Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia2:45:23
182Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano2:48:40
183Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3:22:31

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team148pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team127
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano112
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank109
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling91
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan66
7Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale56
8Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team55
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale55
10Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge54
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team49
12Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge44
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale44
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team39
15Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi38
16Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling38
17Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team32
18Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp32
19Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge32
20Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team30
21Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi30
22Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD28
23Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team27
24Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural26
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team26
26Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team26
27Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team25
28Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep25
29Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural24
30Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale23
31Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan23
32Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team22
33Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling21
34Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale21
35Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
36Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi19
37Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
38Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
39Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
40Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team17
41Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
42David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural16
43Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team15
44Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team15
45Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
46Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
47Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural14
48Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
49Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia12
50Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling12
51Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD11
52Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
53Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling10
54Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team10
55Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling10
56Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano10
57Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp10
58Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp10
59Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural10
60Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team9
61Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
62Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
63Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia8
64Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team8
65Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
66Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team8
67Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
68Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
69Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
70Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team6
71Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team6
72Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
73Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan6
74Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team5
75Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat4
76Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia4
77Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team4
78Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
79Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
80Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
81Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural2
82Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
83Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
84Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team2
85Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
86Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2
87Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2
88Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2
89Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia2
90Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
91Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan1
92Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
93Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
94Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge1
95Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia1
96Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
97Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge34pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team30
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team26
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank18
5Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural17
6David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural17
7Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13
8Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team11
9Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
10Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
11Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
13David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling8
15Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
16Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
17Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia5
18Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural5
19Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
20Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia4
21Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia4
22Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team3
23Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
24Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
25Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale3
27Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
28Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
29Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3
30Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural2
31Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan2
32Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
33Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
34Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
35Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team2
36Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia2
37Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team1
38Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team1
39Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1
40Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
41Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
42Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team4pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team8
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank10
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling23
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team41
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale48
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team86
8Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi89
9Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge93
10Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural104
11Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team106
12David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural109
13Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural113
14Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team114
15Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale115
16Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne116
17Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep118
18Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team119
19Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne120
20Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team127
21Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team129
22Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team130
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan136
24Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team144
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank150
26Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge154
27Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep154
28Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team165
29Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team218
30Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia221
31Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia223
32Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team226
33Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia227
34Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team241
35Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia248
36Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural253
37Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team285

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team174:32:38
2Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:52
3SKY Procycling0:06:12
4Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:19
5AG2R La Mondiale0:07:08
6Katusha Team0:15:17
7Caja Rural0:20:03
8Astana Pro Team0:23:08
9Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:26:17
10Lampre - ISD0:32:36
11Radioshack - Nissan0:36:56
12Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:45:35
13Garmin - Sharp0:56:58
14BMC Racing Team1:26:38
15Liquigas - Cannondale1:32:44
16Omega Pharma - Quickstep1:33:48
17Cofidis, le credit en ligne1:38:12
18Lotto Belisol Team1:43:53
19FDJ - Big Mat2:17:51
20Team Argos - Shimano2:33:35
21Andalucia2:46:30
22Orica Greenedge3:24:25

