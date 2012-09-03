Image 1 of 36 Riders receive encouragement as they make their way to the finish on the Cuitu Negru climb. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 36 The painful finishing ascent of the Cuitu Negru is almost over. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 36 Riders make their way to the finish on the extremely taxing Cuitu Negru finishing ascent. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 36 Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) takes the biggest victory of his career in stage 16 of the Vuelta. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 36 Maxime Monfort (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 36 Benat Intxausti (Movistar) climbs to the finish in stage 16 of the Vuelta. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 36 Dario Catado (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) celebrates his victory in stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana. Italy’s Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) took the best victory of his career at the top of the ridiculously steep Cuitu Nigru climb, grinding his way clear of breakaway rival Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil) in the final 2km of the stage when the gradient reached 24 per cent and more. Cataldo rolled over the line at little more than walking pace, seven seconds ahead of De Gendt, and immediately slumped over his bars having barely managed a victory salute.

At one point, the pair had enjoyed a lead of more than 15 minutes, but their advantage was little more than two at the finish, thanks to the latest gripping episode of the battle for the red jersey. Once again, Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) threw everything he had at race leader Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha). Once again, Rodríguez held firm.

Contador’s team set a ferocious pace on the first half of the final ascent, shredding the peloton behind them. When Contador attacked with 6km remaining, only race leader Rodríguez and Movistar duo Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana managed to stay on terms with him.

In the final 500 metres, where most riders struggled to reach 10km/h, Contador launched the last of up to a dozen attacks, only to see Rodríguez shoot past him and gain two valuable seconds on the line as well as a four-second bonus for finishing third on the stage. Rodríguez now leads Contador by 28 seconds with Valverde at 2:04.

“I’ve taken a very big step because today I felt very good,” stated the Vuelta leader. “There’s a lot and not much left at the same time, with the summit finish on Wednesday and the finish on the Bola del Mundo, and a dangerous stage into Valladolid bearing in mind my advantage is just a few seconds. I said that the rider who reached the second rest day in the lead would have many options. I have those seconds and that makes me the favourite.”

Contador said he had given all he had on the final ascent. “I couldn’t shake off Joaquim, but I am very happy with my performance and that of my team. Sometimes you win and other times you don’t, but there is still a week to go and we’ve still got to climb the Bola del Mundo,” said the 2008 champion.

Contador added that he is hoping that rain might give him the edge over Rodríguez, who has looked impregnable in the heat of the last two weeks. “I had better legs today and I tried. But a rainy day would suit me better. We’ve been having lots of good weather with lots of sun. The rain could be my ally.”

Sky’s Chris Froome stayed in fourth place but now lies almost five minutes back, his hopes of a podium place almost certainly gone for good. Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) continued to impress in what is only his second grand tour. The American finished eighth on the day to move up to seventh overall.

Cataldo and De Gendt make their move

Numerous riders attempted to get into escapes during the first hour of racing, but Froome’s Sky team neutralized them all until the race had passed over the 3rd-category Alto de la Cabruñana after 45 kilometres. Cataldo and De Gendt clipped off the front on the descent. The pair stretched their lead to more than a quarter of an hour climbing the first-category Puerto de San Lorenzo, where Saxo Bank took up pace-making in the main field.

Several minutes after De Gendt had led Cataldo over the top of the climb, David Moncoutié (Cofidis) attacked from the bunch with the aim of taking the points for third place on the San Lorenzo. However, the Frenchman couldn’t hold off Orica-GreenEdge duo Simon Clarke and Peter Weening, with Clarke taking third, which enabled him to hold onto the mountains jersey for another day.

Approaching the next climb, the first-category Alto de la Cobertoria, Euskaltel began to share the pace-making with Saxo Bank with the aim of setting Igor Antón up for the stage win. This injection of pace resulted in a rapid reduction in the advantage held by Cataldo and De Gendt, which fell to nine minutes as they reached the summit.

Rodríguez struggling or bluffing?

It appeared that Saxo’s pace-setting was affecting race leader Rodríguez on the upper slopes of the Cobertoria, who slipped to the back of the group. But was he bluffing? Contador dropped back to check out his rival, with Valverde also joining them at the back of the line. Katusha DS Valerio Piva told Spanish TV that he had no reason to be concerned. “Everything is under control. Purito told me he was fine. He has the situation under control,” he said of his team leader, adding: “I think whoever leads after today will win the Vuelta.”

Contador later explained that he had dropped to the back of the group to check out his rival’s form. “You always want to know how everyone us. We looked into each other’s faces for a bit. The more information you have, the better,” he said.

It would remain to be seen whether Rodríguez was struggling or not, but several other top-placed riders definitely were. Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) yo-yoed on and off the back of the group heading into the final climb, before losing contact altogether. Froome also looked uncomfortable but hung on. As the climb steepened, Rodríguez glided up towards the front of the group to sit on Contador’s wheel.

The hellish finale

Although De Gendt and Cataldo’s advantage was little more than six minutes as they started up the Puerto de Pajares, the launch pad for the final ascent, they appeared to have enough of a buffer to decide the stage between them. They continued to cooperate until 2km from home, when Cataldo didn’t so much attack as outlast his Belgian rival. The gap between them was never more than a few seconds, but that must have seemed like a lifetime to De Gendt as he peered up the final ramps to the Italian, who seemed to be riding in slow motion as he finally crossed the line.

Back down the mountain, Saxo had still been going full bore, Bruno Pires, Sergio Paulinho and Rafal Majka riding themselves to a standstill to set up Contador, almost literally in the latter’s case, as he all but stopped when he pulled aside. Jesús Hernández briefly took up the running, before Contador zipped past with 6km remaining.

Rodríguez was the first to respond. Valverde eventually got back on terms thanks to his young team-mate Quintana. Over the final 5km, that scenario was played out repeatedly as Contador tried to find a chink in the race leader’s defences. In the final kilometre, his face racked with pain, Contador went again, which finally saw off Valverde, but Rodríguez was unshakeable and, ultimately, irresistible as he skipped away, leaving no doubt he had been bluffing all along.

Full Results 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5:18:28 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:39 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:02:41 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:58 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:24 7 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:07 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:04:15 9 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:18 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:21 11 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:39 12 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:42 13 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:07 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:11 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:05:13 16 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:06:07 17 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 18 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:06:23 19 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:06:56 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:58 21 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:07:46 22 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:07:47 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:07:48 24 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:12 25 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 26 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:31 27 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 28 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:37 29 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:47 30 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:37 31 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:55 32 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:10:57 33 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:11:11 34 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:11:33 35 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:02 36 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:24 37 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 38 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:13:48 39 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:14:13 40 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:14:17 41 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 42 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:14:34 44 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:15:09 45 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:15 46 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:15:24 47 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:16:47 48 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:07 49 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:18:14 50 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 51 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 52 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:18:28 53 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:18:34 54 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:18:51 55 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 56 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 57 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 58 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:11 59 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:20:37 60 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:21:32 61 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:40 62 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:41 64 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 65 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:24:30 66 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:25:07 67 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:30 68 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 69 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:25:49 70 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 71 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 72 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:25:59 74 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 75 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 76 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 77 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:26:05 78 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 79 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 80 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 81 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 82 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 83 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:26:30 84 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 0:26:34 85 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:26:44 86 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:26:49 87 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:26:55 88 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:26:56 89 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 90 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:59 91 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 92 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:27:03 93 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 94 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:27:17 95 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 97 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:27:23 98 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 0:27:26 99 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:27:44 100 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:27:49 101 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:27:53 102 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:58 103 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:28:15 104 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:29:11 105 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 0:30:36 106 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 107 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 108 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 109 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 110 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 113 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 114 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 115 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 116 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 117 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:30:45 118 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:30:46 119 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 120 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:30:49 121 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:30:53 122 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:31:01 123 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:31:06 124 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 125 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:31:07 126 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 127 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 128 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 129 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 130 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 131 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:31:21 132 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:31:28 133 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:31:52 134 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:32:03 135 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 136 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 137 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 139 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:32:14 140 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:32:18 141 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:32:31 142 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:37 143 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:32:41 144 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:32:42 145 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 146 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:32:48 147 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:32:50 148 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:32:51 149 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 150 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 151 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 152 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 153 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 154 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 155 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:33:00 156 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 157 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 158 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:33:08 159 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:33:11 160 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:33:16 161 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:33:17 162 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:33:30 163 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:33:38 164 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:33:42 165 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 166 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 0:33:44 167 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 0:33:46 168 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:33:50 169 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:34:01 170 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:34:04 171 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:34:06 172 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:34:09 173 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:34:20 174 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 175 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:34:21 176 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:34:24 177 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 0:34:56 178 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 0:36:46 179 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:37:22 180 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 181 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:37:43 DNF Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia DNS Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge

Points 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 25 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 20 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 16 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 14 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 12 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 10 7 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 8 9 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 11 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 4 13 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2

Sprint 1 - Teverga, 112km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 1

Sprint 2 - Campomanes, 158km 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de la Cabruña (Cat. 3) 46km 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 pts 2 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Mountain 2 - Puerto de San Lorenzo (Cat. 1) 101km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 4 4 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 2 5 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de la Cobertoria (Cat. 1) 142km 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 3 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 4 4 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1

Mountain 4 - Valgrande - Pajares. Cuitu Negru (HC) 184km 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 10 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 4 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Most combative 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep

Teams 1 Movistar Team 16:06:25 2 Katusha Team 0:06:57 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:33 4 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:08:58 5 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:30 6 Lampre - ISD 0:12:29 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:05 8 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:47 9 RadioShack-Nissan 0:17:09 10 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:21:30 11 Sky Procycling 0:22:05 12 Garmin - Sharp 0:26:39 13 Caja Rural 0:33:13 14 Lotto Belisol Team 0:38:59 15 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:39:20 16 Astana Pro Team 0:42:10 17 FDJ-Big Mat 0:47:03 18 Team Argos - Shimano 0:52:25 19 BMC Racing Team 0:55:11 20 Liquigas-Cannondale 1:01:01 21 Andalucia 1:09:12 22 Orica GreenEdge 1:13:06

General classification after stage 16 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 63:38:24 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:00:28 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:04 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:52 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:06:58 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:28 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:08:28 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:00 9 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:11 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:44 11 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:12:33 12 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:07 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:13:34 14 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:13:40 15 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:14:35 16 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:15:30 17 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:15:58 18 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:18:15 19 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:15 20 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:35 21 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:24:06 22 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:24:38 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:28:03 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:29:59 25 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:31:19 26 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:35:08 27 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:35:42 28 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:35:48 29 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:35:51 30 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:36:32 31 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:38:54 32 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:39:16 33 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:39:39 34 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:44:20 35 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:45:13 36 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:48:27 37 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:49:38 38 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:54:21 39 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:54:30 40 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:56:15 41 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:58:37 42 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:58:55 43 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:59:15 44 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:01:43 45 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:02:11 46 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:02:22 47 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:02:45 48 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:03:42 49 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:04:27 50 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:08:26 51 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:09:16 52 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:10:15 53 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:10:58 54 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:11:03 55 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 1:11:14 56 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:14:54 57 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:15:29 58 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 1:18:33 59 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:20:45 60 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:25:50 61 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:27:11 62 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:27:31 63 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:27:42 64 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:27:58 65 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:31:43 66 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 1:31:55 67 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:32:02 68 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:32:24 69 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 1:32:42 70 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:33:50 71 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:34:42 72 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 1:35:17 73 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:35:25 74 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 1:36:23 75 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 1:36:35 76 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:37:10 77 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:38:08 78 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:38:49 79 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 1:39:04 80 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:40:17 81 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:42:33 82 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:42:43 83 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 1:43:46 84 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1:43:50 85 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 1:44:29 86 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:45:29 87 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:46:36 88 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:49:41 89 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 1:50:41 90 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 1:53:36 91 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 1:53:58 92 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:53:59 93 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:56:34 94 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:57:33 95 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 96 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 1:58:54 97 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 1:59:47 98 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 2:00:09 99 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 2:00:49 100 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 2:02:14 101 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:02:18 102 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 2:03:12 103 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:03:54 104 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:04:51 105 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:05:55 106 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2:06:44 107 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2:06:48 108 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 2:07:01 109 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2:07:23 110 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 2:09:19 111 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 2:09:28 112 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:09:30 113 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:09:47 114 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 2:10:15 115 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2:10:25 116 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:10:28 117 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 2:11:16 118 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:11:25 119 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:12:11 120 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 2:12:43 121 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2:14:08 122 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 2:14:27 123 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2:14:29 124 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:14:48 125 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:15:23 126 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:15:31 127 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 2:16:57 128 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:19:40 129 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:19:47 130 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 2:20:05 131 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 2:20:32 132 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:20:41 133 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2:20:49 134 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:21:56 135 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2:22:06 136 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 2:22:18 137 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:24:10 138 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 2:24:55 139 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2:24:59 140 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 2:25:13 141 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:26:13 142 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2:26:59 143 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:27:09 144 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:28:34 145 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:29:14 146 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:30:03 147 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:30:06 148 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 2:30:08 149 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 2:30:16 150 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:31:03 151 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:31:31 152 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2:31:53 153 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:32:20 154 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 2:32:21 155 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:34:40 156 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 2:35:01 157 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 2:35:18 158 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:37:05 159 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:38:32 160 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 2:38:41 161 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 2:39:49 162 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2:40:40 163 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2:42:04 164 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:43:31 165 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2:44:01 166 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 2:45:15 167 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:45:29 168 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 2:46:33 169 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:48:41 170 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:49:28 171 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2:49:52 172 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 2:50:21 173 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 2:50:48 174 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 2:57:05 175 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 2:59:53 176 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3:00:16 177 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 3:04:56 178 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 3:07:30 179 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 3:16:30 180 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 3:22:51 181 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3:51:17

Points classification 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 164 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 139 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 123 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 112 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 93 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 66 7 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 8 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 55 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 55 10 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 54 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 53 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 52 13 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 47 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 45 15 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 44 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 44 17 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 40 18 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 38 19 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 35 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 21 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 31 22 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 30 23 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 28 24 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 27 25 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 26 26 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 27 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 26 28 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 25 29 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 25 30 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 24 31 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 32 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 23 33 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 34 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 21 35 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 21 36 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 37 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 38 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 39 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 40 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 17 41 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 42 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 16 43 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 15 44 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 15 45 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 46 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 47 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 14 48 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 49 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 12 50 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 12 51 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 12 52 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 11 53 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 54 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 10 55 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 10 56 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 57 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 10 58 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 10 59 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 10 60 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 10 61 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 9 62 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 63 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 64 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 8 65 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 66 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 67 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 8 68 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 69 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 70 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 7 71 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 72 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 73 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 6 74 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 75 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 5 76 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 4 77 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 78 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 79 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 80 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 81 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3 82 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 2 83 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 2 84 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 85 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 86 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 87 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2 88 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 2 89 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 2 90 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2 91 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 2 92 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 93 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 94 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 1 95 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 96 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1

Mountains classification 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 38 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 36 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 33 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 28 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 27 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 22 7 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 17 8 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 17 9 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 11 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 11 12 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 13 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 14 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 17 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 18 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 19 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 5 20 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 5 21 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 5 22 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 23 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 4 24 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 4 25 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 3 26 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 27 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 3 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3 30 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 31 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 3 32 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 2 34 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 2 35 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 36 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 37 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 38 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 2 39 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 2 40 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 2 41 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1 42 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 43 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 44 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 45 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Combination classification 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 4 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 9 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 11 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 43 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 54 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 65 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 72 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 96 10 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 101 11 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 103 12 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 107 13 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 113 14 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 15 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 119 16 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 119 17 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 122 18 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 19 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 123 20 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 123 21 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 124 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 126 23 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 129 24 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 136 25 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 140 26 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 146 27 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 157 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 162 29 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 164 30 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 219 31 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 225 32 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 227 33 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 228 34 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 230 35 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 231 36 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 232 37 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 253 38 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 255 39 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 288