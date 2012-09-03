Trending

Image 1 of 36

Riders receive encouragement as they make their way to the finish on the Cuitu Negru climb.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 36

The painful finishing ascent of the Cuitu Negru is almost over.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 36

Riders make their way to the finish on the extremely taxing Cuitu Negru finishing ascent.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 36

Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) takes the biggest victory of his career in stage 16 of the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 36

Maxime Monfort (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 36

Benat Intxausti (Movistar) climbs to the finish in stage 16 of the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 36

Dario Catado (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) celebrates his victory in stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 36

Sun begins to set on the Cigar City Crit.\
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 36

Vuelta leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) dropped Alberto Contador in the stage 16 finale to extend his overall lead to 28 seconds.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 36

Vuelta leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finished third on stage 16, dropping his main rival Alberto Contador just prior to the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 36

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) attacked Joaquim Rodriguez repeatedly on the stage 16 mountain finish, but was dropped by the Katusha rider near the summit.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 36

The peloton was reduced to an elite selection of four on the Cuitu Negru mountain finish (-R): Nairo Quintana, Alberto Contador, Joaquim Rodriguez and Alejandro Valverde.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 36

All smiles for Dario Cataldo after his hard-earned victory in the Vuelta's 16th stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 36

Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) alone in the lead on the finishing ascent with its 24% gradient.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 36

Thomas De Gendt fought valiantly in the finale, but the Belgian had to settle for second behind breakaway companion Dario Cataldo.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 36

The top two riders at the Vuelta, Joaquim Rodriguez and Alberto Contador, go head-to-head on the fearsome Cuitu Negru finale.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 36

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) couldn't match the pace of Joaquim Rodriguez and Alberto Contador near the summit finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 36

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) paced his team captain Alejandro Valverde in the finale and finished in 6th place on the day.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 36

Vuelta leader Joaquim Rodriguez leads GC rival Alberto Contador on the Cuitu Negru ascent.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 36

Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) en route to a 9th place stage finish on the Cuitu Negru.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 36

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) finished 8th on the Cuitu Negru and remains in 7th overall at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 36

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) powers to the finish on the Cuitu Negru climb in the stage 16 finale.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 36

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) finished in 12th place atop the Cuitu Negru ascent.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 36

Chris Froome (Sky) tries to limit his losses on the finishing ascent of the Cuitu Negru.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 36

Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) holds 10th overall after stage 16 at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 36

Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-ISD) climbs to the finish on the Cuitu Negru.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 36

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) in action on the Cuitu Negru climb in the stage 16 finale.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 36

Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) has dropped breakaway companion Thomas De Gendt on the Cuitu Negru ascent.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 36

Somehere in there are Joaquim Rodriguez and Alberto Contador, fighting for supremacy at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 36

Igor Anton (Euskalte-Euskadi) climbs to the finish on the ridiculously steep Cuitu Negru ascent.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 36

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) and Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) dig deep in the stage 16 finale.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 36

Stage 16 winner Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 36

Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium after a hard-fought victory in stage 16 at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 36

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) answered all of Contador's attacks in the finale and extended his GC lead over his Spanish rival.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 36

Dairo Catado (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) outclimbed breakaway companion Thomas De Gendt to win stage 16 of the Vuelta atop the ridiculousy steep Cuitu Negru.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 36

An exhausted Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) gathers himself after winning stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana on the Cuitu Negru ascent.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Italy’s Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) took the best victory of his career at the top of the ridiculously steep Cuitu Nigru climb, grinding his way clear of breakaway rival Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil) in the final 2km of the stage when the gradient reached 24 per cent and more. Cataldo rolled over the line at little more than walking pace, seven seconds ahead of De Gendt, and immediately slumped over his bars having barely managed a victory salute.

At one point, the pair had enjoyed a lead of more than 15 minutes, but their advantage was little more than two at the finish, thanks to the latest gripping episode of the battle for the red jersey. Once again, Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) threw everything he had at race leader Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha). Once again, Rodríguez held firm.

Contador’s team set a ferocious pace on the first half of the final ascent, shredding the peloton behind them. When Contador attacked with 6km remaining, only race leader Rodríguez and Movistar duo Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana managed to stay on terms with him.

In the final 500 metres, where most riders struggled to reach 10km/h, Contador launched the last of up to a dozen attacks, only to see Rodríguez shoot past him and gain two valuable seconds on the line as well as a four-second bonus for finishing third on the stage. Rodríguez now leads Contador by 28 seconds with Valverde at 2:04.

“I’ve taken a very big step because today I felt very good,” stated the Vuelta leader. “There’s a lot and not much left at the same time, with the summit finish on Wednesday and the finish on the Bola del Mundo, and a dangerous stage into Valladolid bearing in mind my advantage is just a few seconds. I said that the rider who reached the second rest day in the lead would have many options. I have those seconds and that makes me the favourite.”

Contador said he had given all he had on the final ascent. “I couldn’t shake off Joaquim, but I am very happy with my performance and that of my team. Sometimes you win and other times you don’t, but there is still a week to go and we’ve still got to climb the Bola del Mundo,” said the 2008 champion.

Contador added that he is hoping that rain might give him the edge over Rodríguez, who has looked impregnable in the heat of the last two weeks. “I had better legs today and I tried. But a rainy day would suit me better. We’ve been having lots of good weather with lots of sun. The rain could be my ally.”

Sky’s Chris Froome stayed in fourth place but now lies almost five minutes back, his hopes of a podium place almost certainly gone for good. Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) continued to impress in what is only his second grand tour. The American finished eighth on the day to move up to seventh overall.

Cataldo and De Gendt make their move

Numerous riders attempted to get into escapes during the first hour of racing, but Froome’s Sky team neutralized them all until the race had passed over the 3rd-category Alto de la Cabruñana after 45 kilometres. Cataldo and De Gendt clipped off the front on the descent. The pair stretched their lead to more than a quarter of an hour climbing the first-category Puerto de San Lorenzo, where Saxo Bank took up pace-making in the main field.

Several minutes after De Gendt had led Cataldo over the top of the climb, David Moncoutié (Cofidis) attacked from the bunch with the aim of taking the points for third place on the San Lorenzo. However, the Frenchman couldn’t hold off Orica-GreenEdge duo Simon Clarke and Peter Weening, with Clarke taking third, which enabled him to hold onto the mountains jersey for another day.

Approaching the next climb, the first-category Alto de la Cobertoria, Euskaltel began to share the pace-making with Saxo Bank with the aim of setting Igor Antón up for the stage win. This injection of pace resulted in a rapid reduction in the advantage held by Cataldo and De Gendt, which fell to nine minutes as they reached the summit.

Rodríguez struggling or bluffing?

It appeared that Saxo’s pace-setting was affecting race leader Rodríguez on the upper slopes of the Cobertoria, who slipped to the back of the group. But was he bluffing? Contador dropped back to check out his rival, with Valverde also joining them at the back of the line. Katusha DS Valerio Piva told Spanish TV that he had no reason to be concerned. “Everything is under control. Purito told me he was fine. He has the situation under control,” he said of his team leader, adding: “I think whoever leads after today will win the Vuelta.”

Contador later explained that he had dropped to the back of the group to check out his rival’s form. “You always want to know how everyone us. We looked into each other’s faces for a bit. The more information you have, the better,” he said.

It would remain to be seen whether Rodríguez was struggling or not, but several other top-placed riders definitely were. Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) yo-yoed on and off the back of the group heading into the final climb, before losing contact altogether. Froome also looked uncomfortable but hung on. As the climb steepened, Rodríguez glided up towards the front of the group to sit on Contador’s wheel.

The hellish finale

Although De Gendt and Cataldo’s advantage was little more than six minutes as they started up the Puerto de Pajares, the launch pad for the final ascent, they appeared to have enough of a buffer to decide the stage between them. They continued to cooperate until 2km from home, when Cataldo didn’t so much attack as outlast his Belgian rival. The gap between them was never more than a few seconds, but that must have seemed like a lifetime to De Gendt as he peered up the final ramps to the Italian, who seemed to be riding in slow motion as he finally crossed the line.

Back down the mountain, Saxo had still been going full bore, Bruno Pires, Sergio Paulinho and Rafal Majka riding themselves to a standstill to set up Contador, almost literally in the latter’s case, as he all but stopped when he pulled aside. Jesús Hernández briefly took up the running, before Contador zipped past with 6km remaining.

Rodríguez was the first to respond. Valverde eventually got back on terms thanks to his young team-mate Quintana. Over the final 5km, that scenario was played out repeatedly as Contador tried to find a chink in the race leader’s defences. In the final kilometre, his face racked with pain, Contador went again, which finally saw off Valverde, but Rodríguez was unshakeable and, ultimately, irresistible as he skipped away, leaving no doubt he had been bluffing all along.

Full Results
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5:18:28
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:39
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:02:41
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:58
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:03:24
7Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:07
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:04:15
9Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:18
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:21
11Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:39
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:42
13Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:07
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:11
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:05:13
16Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:06:07
17Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
18Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:06:23
19Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:06:56
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:58
21Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:07:46
22Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:07:47
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:07:48
24Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:12
25Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
26Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:31
27Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
28Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:37
29Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:47
30Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:37
31Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:55
32Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:10:57
33Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:11:11
34Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:11:33
35Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:02
36Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:24
37Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
38Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:13:48
39Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:14:13
40Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:14:17
41Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
42Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:14:34
44Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:15:09
45Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:15
46Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:15:24
47Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:16:47
48Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:07
49Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:18:14
50Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
51Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
52Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:18:28
53Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:18:34
54Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:18:51
55Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
56Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
57Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
58Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:11
59Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:37
60Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:21:32
61Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:40
62Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
63Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:41
64Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
65Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:24:30
66Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:25:07
67Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:30
68Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
69Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:25:49
70Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
71Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
72Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
73Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:25:59
74Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
75Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
76Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
77David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:26:05
78Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
79Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
80Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
81Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
82Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
83Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:26:30
84Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:26:34
85Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:26:44
86Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:26:49
87Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:26:55
88Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:26:56
89Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
90Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:59
91Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
92Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:27:03
93Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
94Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:27:17
95Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
97Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:27:23
98Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge0:27:26
99Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:27:44
100Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:27:49
101Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:27:53
102Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:58
103Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:28:15
104Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:29:11
105Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge0:30:36
106Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
107Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
108Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
109David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
110Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
111Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
112Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
113Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
114Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
115Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
116Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
117Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:30:45
118Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:30:46
119Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
120Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:30:49
121Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:30:53
122Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:31:01
123Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:31:06
124Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
125Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:31:07
126Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
127Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
128Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
129Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
130Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
131Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:31:21
132Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:31:28
133Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:31:52
134Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:32:03
135Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
136Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
137Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
139Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:32:14
140Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:32:18
141Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:31
142Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:37
143Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:41
144Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:32:42
145Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
146Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:32:48
147Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:32:50
148Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:32:51
149Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
150Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
151Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
152Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
153Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
154Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
155Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:33:00
156Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
157Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
158Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:33:08
159Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:33:11
160Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:33:16
161Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:33:17
162John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:33:30
163Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:33:38
164Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:33:42
165Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
166Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia0:33:44
167Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan0:33:46
168Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:33:50
169William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:34:01
170Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:34:04
171Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:34:06
172Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:34:09
173Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:34:20
174Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
175Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:34:21
176Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:34:24
177Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge0:34:56
178Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:36:46
179Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:37:22
180Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
181Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:37:43
DNFPablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
DNSCameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge

Points
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep25pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team20
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team16
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank14
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team12
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team10
7Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi9
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp8
9Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
11Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team4
13Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2

Sprint 1 - Teverga, 112km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge1

Sprint 2 - Campomanes, 158km
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan1

Mountain 1 - Alto de la Cabruña (Cat. 3) 46km
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3pts
2Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1

Mountain 2 - Puerto de San Lorenzo (Cat. 1) 101km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge4
4Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge2
5David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain 3 - Alto de la Cobertoria (Cat. 1) 142km
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
3Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank4
4Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1

Mountain 4 - Valgrande - Pajares. Cuitu Negru (HC) 184km
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team10
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank4
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team2

Most combative
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep

Teams
1Movistar Team16:06:25
2Katusha Team0:06:57
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:33
4Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:08:58
5Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:30
6Lampre - ISD0:12:29
7AG2R La Mondiale0:13:05
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:47
9RadioShack-Nissan0:17:09
10Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:21:30
11Sky Procycling0:22:05
12Garmin - Sharp0:26:39
13Caja Rural0:33:13
14Lotto Belisol Team0:38:59
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:39:20
16Astana Pro Team0:42:10
17FDJ-Big Mat0:47:03
18Team Argos - Shimano0:52:25
19BMC Racing Team0:55:11
20Liquigas-Cannondale1:01:01
21Andalucia1:09:12
22Orica GreenEdge1:13:06

General classification after stage 16
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team63:38:24
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:28
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:04
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:52
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:06:58
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:28
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:08:28
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:00
9Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:11
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:44
11Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:12:33
12Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:07
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:13:34
14Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:13:40
15Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:14:35
16Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:15:30
17Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:15:58
18Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:18:15
19Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:15
20Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:35
21Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:24:06
22Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:24:38
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:28:03
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:29:59
25Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:31:19
26Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:35:08
27Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:35:42
28Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:35:48
29Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:35:51
30Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:36:32
31Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:38:54
32Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:39:16
33Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:39:39
34Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:44:20
35Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:45:13
36Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:48:27
37Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:49:38
38Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:54:21
39Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:54:30
40Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:56:15
41Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:58:37
42Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:58:55
43Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:59:15
44Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:01:43
45Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:02:11
46Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:02:22
47Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:02:45
48Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:03:42
49Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:04:27
50Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:08:26
51Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:09:16
52Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:10:15
53Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:10:58
54Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:11:03
55Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural1:11:14
56Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:14:54
57Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:15:29
58Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp1:18:33
59Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team1:20:45
60Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale1:25:50
61Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:27:11
62Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team1:27:31
63Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:27:42
64Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:27:58
65Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1:31:43
66Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team1:31:55
67Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:32:02
68Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:32:24
69David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural1:32:42
70Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:33:50
71Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:34:42
72Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team1:35:17
73Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:35:25
74Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan1:36:23
75Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan1:36:35
76Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:37:10
77Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:38:08
78Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:38:49
79Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team1:39:04
80Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:40:17
81Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:42:33
82Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:42:43
83Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano1:43:46
84Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano1:43:50
85Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge1:44:29
86Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:45:29
87Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:46:36
88Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:49:41
89Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan1:50:41
90Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural1:53:36
91Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano1:53:58
92Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:53:59
93Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:56:34
94Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team1:57:33
95Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
96Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano1:58:54
97Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan1:59:47
98Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia2:00:09
99Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge2:00:49
100Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team2:02:14
101Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:02:18
102Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team2:03:12
103Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:03:54
104Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:04:51
105Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:05:55
106Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2:06:44
107Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2:06:48
108Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling2:07:01
109Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2:07:23
110Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia2:09:19
111Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team2:09:28
112Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:09:30
113David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:09:47
114Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat2:10:15
115Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2:10:25
116Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:10:28
117Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia2:11:16
118Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:11:25
119Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:12:11
120Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano2:12:43
121Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2:14:08
122Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team2:14:27
123Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano2:14:29
124Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:14:48
125Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:15:23
126Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:15:31
127Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia2:16:57
128Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:19:40
129Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:19:47
130Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD2:20:05
131Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp2:20:32
132Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling2:20:41
133Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2:20:49
134Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:21:56
135Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2:22:06
136Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team2:22:18
137Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:24:10
138Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia2:24:55
139Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2:24:59
140John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano2:25:13
141Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:26:13
142Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp2:26:59
143Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:27:09
144Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:28:34
145Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:29:14
146Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:30:03
147William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:30:06
148Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan2:30:08
149Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat2:30:16
150Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:31:03
151Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling2:31:31
152Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2:31:53
153Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:32:20
154Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling2:32:21
155Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:34:40
156Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia2:35:01
157Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team2:35:18
158Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:37:05
159Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2:38:32
160Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge2:38:41
161Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge2:39:49
162Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2:40:40
163Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2:42:04
164Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:43:31
165Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2:44:01
166Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge2:45:15
167Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team2:45:29
168Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural2:46:33
169Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:48:41
170Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:49:28
171Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2:49:52
172Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge2:50:21
173Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge2:50:48
174Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural2:57:05
175Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural2:59:53
176Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3:00:16
177Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural3:04:56
178Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team3:07:30
179Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia3:16:30
180Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano3:22:51
181Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3:51:17

Points classification
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team164pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team139
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank123
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano112
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling93
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan66
7Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale56
8Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team55
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale55
10Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge54
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team53
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team52
13Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi47
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team45
15Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge44
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale44
17Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp40
18Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling38
19Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team35
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team32
21Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep31
22Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi30
23Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD28
24Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team27
25Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural26
26Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team26
27Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team26
28Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team25
29Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep25
30Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural24
31Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale23
32Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan23
33Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team22
34Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling21
35Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale21
36Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi19
37Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team19
38Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
39Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
40Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team17
41Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
42David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural16
43Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team15
44Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team15
45Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
46Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
47Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural14
48Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
49Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia12
50Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling12
51Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team12
52Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD11
53Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
54Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling10
55Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team10
56Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling10
57Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano10
58Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp10
59Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp10
60Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural10
61Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team9
62Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
63Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
64Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia8
65Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team8
66Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
67Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team8
68Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
69Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
70Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan7
71Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
72Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team6
73Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team6
74Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
75Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team5
76Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat4
77Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
78Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team4
79Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
80Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
81Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
82Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan2
83Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural2
84Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
85Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
86Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
87Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2
88Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2
89Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge2
90Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2
91Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia2
92Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
93Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
94Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia1
95Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
96Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1

Mountains classification
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge38pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team36
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team33
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team28
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep27
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank22
7Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural17
8David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural17
9David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13
11Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team11
12Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
13Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
14Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling8
17Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
18Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
19Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia5
20Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural5
21Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank5
22Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
23Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia4
24Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia4
25Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team3
26Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
27Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale3
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
30Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
31Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team3
32Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan2
34Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural2
35Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
36Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
37Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
38Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team2
39Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge2
40Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia2
41Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team1
42Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
43Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
44Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
45Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Combination classification
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team4pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team9
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank11
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling25
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team43
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale54
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team65
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep72
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team96
10Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge101
11Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi103
12Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural107
13Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team113
14Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team119
15Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team119
16David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural119
17Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural122
18Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale122
19Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep123
20Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne123
21Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne124
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan126
23Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team129
24Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team136
25Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team140
26Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank146
27Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team157
28Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep162
29Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team164
30Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team219
31Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team225
32Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge227
33Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia228
34Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia230
35Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia231
36Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team232
37Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia253
38Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural255
39Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team288

Teams classification
1Movistar Team190:39:03
2Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:22
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:52
4AG2R La Mondiale0:20:13
5Katusha Team0:22:14
6Sky Procycling0:28:17
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:40:04
8Lampre - ISD0:45:05
9Caja Rural0:53:16
10RadioShack-Nissan0:54:05
11Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:54:33
12Astana Pro Team1:05:18
13Garmin - Sharp1:23:37
14Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:55:18
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:17:32
16BMC Racing Team2:21:49
17Lotto Belisol Team2:22:52
18Liquigas-Cannondale2:33:45
19FDJ-Big Mat3:04:54
20Team Argos - Shimano3:26:00
21Andalucia3:55:42
22Orica GreenEdge4:37:31

 

