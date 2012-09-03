Epic win for Cataldo on Cuitu Negru
Rodriguez repels Contador attacks
Stage 16: Gijón - Valgrande-Pajares (Cuitu Negru)
Italy’s Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) took the best victory of his career at the top of the ridiculously steep Cuitu Nigru climb, grinding his way clear of breakaway rival Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil) in the final 2km of the stage when the gradient reached 24 per cent and more. Cataldo rolled over the line at little more than walking pace, seven seconds ahead of De Gendt, and immediately slumped over his bars having barely managed a victory salute.
At one point, the pair had enjoyed a lead of more than 15 minutes, but their advantage was little more than two at the finish, thanks to the latest gripping episode of the battle for the red jersey. Once again, Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) threw everything he had at race leader Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha). Once again, Rodríguez held firm.
Contador’s team set a ferocious pace on the first half of the final ascent, shredding the peloton behind them. When Contador attacked with 6km remaining, only race leader Rodríguez and Movistar duo Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana managed to stay on terms with him.
In the final 500 metres, where most riders struggled to reach 10km/h, Contador launched the last of up to a dozen attacks, only to see Rodríguez shoot past him and gain two valuable seconds on the line as well as a four-second bonus for finishing third on the stage. Rodríguez now leads Contador by 28 seconds with Valverde at 2:04.
“I’ve taken a very big step because today I felt very good,” stated the Vuelta leader. “There’s a lot and not much left at the same time, with the summit finish on Wednesday and the finish on the Bola del Mundo, and a dangerous stage into Valladolid bearing in mind my advantage is just a few seconds. I said that the rider who reached the second rest day in the lead would have many options. I have those seconds and that makes me the favourite.”
Contador said he had given all he had on the final ascent. “I couldn’t shake off Joaquim, but I am very happy with my performance and that of my team. Sometimes you win and other times you don’t, but there is still a week to go and we’ve still got to climb the Bola del Mundo,” said the 2008 champion.
Contador added that he is hoping that rain might give him the edge over Rodríguez, who has looked impregnable in the heat of the last two weeks. “I had better legs today and I tried. But a rainy day would suit me better. We’ve been having lots of good weather with lots of sun. The rain could be my ally.”
Sky’s Chris Froome stayed in fourth place but now lies almost five minutes back, his hopes of a podium place almost certainly gone for good. Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) continued to impress in what is only his second grand tour. The American finished eighth on the day to move up to seventh overall.
Cataldo and De Gendt make their move
Numerous riders attempted to get into escapes during the first hour of racing, but Froome’s Sky team neutralized them all until the race had passed over the 3rd-category Alto de la Cabruñana after 45 kilometres. Cataldo and De Gendt clipped off the front on the descent. The pair stretched their lead to more than a quarter of an hour climbing the first-category Puerto de San Lorenzo, where Saxo Bank took up pace-making in the main field.
Several minutes after De Gendt had led Cataldo over the top of the climb, David Moncoutié (Cofidis) attacked from the bunch with the aim of taking the points for third place on the San Lorenzo. However, the Frenchman couldn’t hold off Orica-GreenEdge duo Simon Clarke and Peter Weening, with Clarke taking third, which enabled him to hold onto the mountains jersey for another day.
Approaching the next climb, the first-category Alto de la Cobertoria, Euskaltel began to share the pace-making with Saxo Bank with the aim of setting Igor Antón up for the stage win. This injection of pace resulted in a rapid reduction in the advantage held by Cataldo and De Gendt, which fell to nine minutes as they reached the summit.
Rodríguez struggling or bluffing?
It appeared that Saxo’s pace-setting was affecting race leader Rodríguez on the upper slopes of the Cobertoria, who slipped to the back of the group. But was he bluffing? Contador dropped back to check out his rival, with Valverde also joining them at the back of the line. Katusha DS Valerio Piva told Spanish TV that he had no reason to be concerned. “Everything is under control. Purito told me he was fine. He has the situation under control,” he said of his team leader, adding: “I think whoever leads after today will win the Vuelta.”
Contador later explained that he had dropped to the back of the group to check out his rival’s form. “You always want to know how everyone us. We looked into each other’s faces for a bit. The more information you have, the better,” he said.
It would remain to be seen whether Rodríguez was struggling or not, but several other top-placed riders definitely were. Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) yo-yoed on and off the back of the group heading into the final climb, before losing contact altogether. Froome also looked uncomfortable but hung on. As the climb steepened, Rodríguez glided up towards the front of the group to sit on Contador’s wheel.
The hellish finale
Although De Gendt and Cataldo’s advantage was little more than six minutes as they started up the Puerto de Pajares, the launch pad for the final ascent, they appeared to have enough of a buffer to decide the stage between them. They continued to cooperate until 2km from home, when Cataldo didn’t so much attack as outlast his Belgian rival. The gap between them was never more than a few seconds, but that must have seemed like a lifetime to De Gendt as he peered up the final ramps to the Italian, who seemed to be riding in slow motion as he finally crossed the line.
Back down the mountain, Saxo had still been going full bore, Bruno Pires, Sergio Paulinho and Rafal Majka riding themselves to a standstill to set up Contador, almost literally in the latter’s case, as he all but stopped when he pulled aside. Jesús Hernández briefly took up the running, before Contador zipped past with 6km remaining.
Rodríguez was the first to respond. Valverde eventually got back on terms thanks to his young team-mate Quintana. Over the final 5km, that scenario was played out repeatedly as Contador tried to find a chink in the race leader’s defences. In the final kilometre, his face racked with pain, Contador went again, which finally saw off Valverde, but Rodríguez was unshakeable and, ultimately, irresistible as he skipped away, leaving no doubt he had been bluffing all along.
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5:18:28
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:39
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:02:41
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:58
|6
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:24
|7
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:07
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:15
|9
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:21
|11
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:39
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:42
|13
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:07
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:11
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:05:13
|16
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:07
|17
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|18
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:06:23
|19
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:56
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:58
|21
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:07:46
|22
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:47
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:07:48
|24
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:12
|25
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:31
|27
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|28
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:37
|29
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:47
|30
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:37
|31
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:55
|32
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:10:57
|33
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:11:11
|34
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:11:33
|35
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:02
|36
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:24
|37
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:13:48
|39
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:14:13
|40
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:14:17
|41
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|42
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:14:34
|44
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:15:09
|45
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:15
|46
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:15:24
|47
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:16:47
|48
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:07
|49
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:18:14
|50
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|51
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|52
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:18:28
|53
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:34
|54
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:18:51
|55
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|56
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|57
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|58
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:11
|59
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:20:37
|60
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:21:32
|61
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:40
|62
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:41
|64
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|65
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:24:30
|66
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:25:07
|67
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:30
|68
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:25:49
|70
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|71
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:59
|74
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|75
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|77
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:26:05
|78
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|80
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|81
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|83
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:26:30
|84
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:26:34
|85
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:44
|86
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:49
|87
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:26:55
|88
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:56
|89
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|90
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:59
|91
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|92
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:03
|93
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:17
|95
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|97
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:27:23
|98
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:27:26
|99
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:27:44
|100
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:27:49
|101
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:27:53
|102
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:58
|103
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:28:15
|104
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:29:11
|105
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:30:36
|106
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|107
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|108
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|109
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|110
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|113
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|114
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|115
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|116
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|117
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:30:45
|118
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:30:46
|119
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|120
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:30:49
|121
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:30:53
|122
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:31:01
|123
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:31:06
|124
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|125
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:31:07
|126
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|127
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|128
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|129
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|130
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|131
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:31:21
|132
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:28
|133
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:52
|134
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:32:03
|135
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|136
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|137
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|139
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:32:14
|140
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:32:18
|141
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:32:31
|142
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:37
|143
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:32:41
|144
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:32:42
|145
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|146
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:32:48
|147
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:50
|148
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:32:51
|149
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|150
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|151
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|152
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|153
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|154
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|155
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:33:00
|156
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|157
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|158
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:33:08
|159
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:11
|160
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:16
|161
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:17
|162
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:33:30
|163
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:33:38
|164
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:33:42
|165
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|166
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|0:33:44
|167
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:33:46
|168
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:33:50
|169
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:34:01
|170
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:34:04
|171
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:34:06
|172
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:34:09
|173
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:34:20
|174
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|175
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:34:21
|176
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:34:24
|177
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:34:56
|178
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:36:46
|179
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:37:22
|180
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|181
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:37:43
|DNF
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|DNS
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|25
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|16
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|14
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|8
|9
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|13
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|1
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|pts
|2
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|4
|4
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|2
|5
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|3
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|4
|4
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|10
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|4
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|Movistar Team
|16:06:25
|2
|Katusha Team
|0:06:57
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:33
|4
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:08:58
|5
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:30
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|0:12:29
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:05
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:47
|9
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:17:09
|10
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:21:30
|11
|Sky Procycling
|0:22:05
|12
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:26:39
|13
|Caja Rural
|0:33:13
|14
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:38:59
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:39:20
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:42:10
|17
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:47:03
|18
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:52:25
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:55:11
|20
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:01:01
|21
|Andalucia
|1:09:12
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:13:06
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|63:38:24
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:28
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:04
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:52
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:06:58
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:28
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:08:28
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:00
|9
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:11
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:44
|11
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:33
|12
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:07
|13
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:13:34
|14
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:13:40
|15
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:35
|16
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:30
|17
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:15:58
|18
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:18:15
|19
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:15
|20
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:35
|21
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:24:06
|22
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:24:38
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:28:03
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:29:59
|25
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:31:19
|26
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:35:08
|27
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:42
|28
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:35:48
|29
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:35:51
|30
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:36:32
|31
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:38:54
|32
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:16
|33
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:39
|34
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:20
|35
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:45:13
|36
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:48:27
|37
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:49:38
|38
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:54:21
|39
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:54:30
|40
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:56:15
|41
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:58:37
|42
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:58:55
|43
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:59:15
|44
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:01:43
|45
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:02:11
|46
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:02:22
|47
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:02:45
|48
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:03:42
|49
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:04:27
|50
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:08:26
|51
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:09:16
|52
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:10:15
|53
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:10:58
|54
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:11:03
|55
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|1:11:14
|56
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:14:54
|57
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:15:29
|58
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|1:18:33
|59
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:20:45
|60
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:25:50
|61
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:27:11
|62
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:27:31
|63
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:27:42
|64
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:27:58
|65
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:31:43
|66
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|1:31:55
|67
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:32:02
|68
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:32:24
|69
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:32:42
|70
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:33:50
|71
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:34:42
|72
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:35:17
|73
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:35:25
|74
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:36:23
|75
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:36:35
|76
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:37:10
|77
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:38:08
|78
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:38:49
|79
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:39:04
|80
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:40:17
|81
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:42:33
|82
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:42:43
|83
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|1:43:46
|84
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1:43:50
|85
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|1:44:29
|86
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:45:29
|87
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:46:36
|88
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:49:41
|89
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:50:41
|90
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:53:36
|91
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|1:53:58
|92
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:53:59
|93
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:56:34
|94
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:57:33
|95
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|96
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|1:58:54
|97
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:59:47
|98
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|2:00:09
|99
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:00:49
|100
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:02:14
|101
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:02:18
|102
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|2:03:12
|103
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:03:54
|104
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:04:51
|105
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:05:55
|106
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2:06:44
|107
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2:06:48
|108
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2:07:01
|109
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2:07:23
|110
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|2:09:19
|111
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|2:09:28
|112
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:09:30
|113
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:09:47
|114
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:10:15
|115
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2:10:25
|116
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:10:28
|117
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|2:11:16
|118
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:11:25
|119
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:12:11
|120
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|2:12:43
|121
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2:14:08
|122
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:14:27
|123
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2:14:29
|124
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:14:48
|125
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:15:23
|126
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:15:31
|127
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|2:16:57
|128
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:19:40
|129
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:19:47
|130
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|2:20:05
|131
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|2:20:32
|132
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:20:41
|133
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2:20:49
|134
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:21:56
|135
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2:22:06
|136
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:22:18
|137
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:24:10
|138
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|2:24:55
|139
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2:24:59
|140
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2:25:13
|141
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:26:13
|142
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2:26:59
|143
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:27:09
|144
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:28:34
|145
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:29:14
|146
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:30:03
|147
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:30:06
|148
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|2:30:08
|149
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:30:16
|150
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:31:03
|151
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:31:31
|152
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2:31:53
|153
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:32:20
|154
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|2:32:21
|155
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:34:40
|156
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|2:35:01
|157
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|2:35:18
|158
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:37:05
|159
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:38:32
|160
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:38:41
|161
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:39:49
|162
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:40:40
|163
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2:42:04
|164
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:43:31
|165
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2:44:01
|166
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:45:15
|167
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:45:29
|168
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|2:46:33
|169
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:48:41
|170
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:49:28
|171
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2:49:52
|172
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:50:21
|173
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:50:48
|174
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|2:57:05
|175
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|2:59:53
|176
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:00:16
|177
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|3:04:56
|178
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:07:30
|179
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|3:16:30
|180
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|3:22:51
|181
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:51:17
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|164
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|139
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|123
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|112
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|93
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|66
|7
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|8
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|55
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|55
|10
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|54
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|53
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|52
|13
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|47
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|15
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|44
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|17
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|40
|18
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|38
|19
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|21
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|31
|22
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|30
|23
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|28
|24
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|27
|25
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|26
|26
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|27
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|26
|28
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|25
|29
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|25
|30
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|24
|31
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|32
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|23
|33
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|34
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|21
|35
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|36
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|37
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|38
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|39
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|40
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|17
|41
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|42
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|16
|43
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|44
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|15
|45
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|46
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|47
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|48
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|49
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|50
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|12
|51
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|52
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|11
|53
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|54
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|55
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|10
|56
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|57
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|10
|58
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|59
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|60
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|61
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|9
|62
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|63
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|64
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|8
|65
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|66
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|67
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|8
|68
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|69
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|70
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|7
|71
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|72
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|73
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|74
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|75
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|5
|76
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|77
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|78
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|79
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|80
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|81
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|82
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|83
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|84
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|85
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|86
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|87
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2
|88
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|89
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|2
|90
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2
|91
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|92
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|93
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|94
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|95
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|96
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|38
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|36
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|33
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|27
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|22
|7
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|17
|8
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|17
|9
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|11
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|11
|12
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|13
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|14
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|16
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|17
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|18
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|19
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|20
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|21
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|5
|22
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|23
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|24
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|25
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|3
|26
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|27
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|30
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|31
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|32
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|34
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|35
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|36
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|37
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|38
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|39
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|2
|40
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|41
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|42
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|43
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|44
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|45
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|11
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|43
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|65
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|72
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|96
|10
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|101
|11
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|103
|12
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|107
|13
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|113
|14
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|15
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|119
|16
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|119
|17
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|122
|18
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|19
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|123
|20
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|123
|21
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|124
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|126
|23
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|129
|24
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|136
|25
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|140
|26
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|146
|27
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|157
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|162
|29
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|164
|30
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|219
|31
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|225
|32
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|227
|33
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|228
|34
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|230
|35
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|231
|36
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|232
|37
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|253
|38
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|255
|39
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|288
|1
|Movistar Team
|190:39:03
|2
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:22
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:52
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:13
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:22:14
|6
|Sky Procycling
|0:28:17
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:04
|8
|Lampre - ISD
|0:45:05
|9
|Caja Rural
|0:53:16
|10
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:54:05
|11
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:54:33
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|1:05:18
|13
|Garmin - Sharp
|1:23:37
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:55:18
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:17:32
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|2:21:49
|17
|Lotto Belisol Team
|2:22:52
|18
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:33:45
|19
|FDJ-Big Mat
|3:04:54
|20
|Team Argos - Shimano
|3:26:00
|21
|Andalucia
|3:55:42
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|4:37:31
