Trending

Clarke wins stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana

Rodriguez takes over leader's jersey

Image 1 of 41

Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 4 of the Vuelta

Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 4 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 2 of 41

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge)

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 41

The peloton gets underway

The peloton gets underway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 41

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) wins in the 2012 Vuelta a Espana

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) wins in the 2012 Vuelta a Espana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 41

The scenery on stage 4 of the Vuelta

The scenery on stage 4 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 41

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) got the best of Tony Martin

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) got the best of Tony Martin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 41

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) in his first big pro win

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) in his first big pro win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 41

Assan Bazayev (Astana) couldn't hold the pace of the leaders and took third.

Assan Bazayev (Astana) couldn't hold the pace of the leaders and took third.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 41

The Vuelta a Espana attracts some colorful fans

The Vuelta a Espana attracts some colorful fans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 41

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) wins in Estación de Valdezcaray

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) wins in Estación de Valdezcaray
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 41

Spanish fans cheer on the Vuelta a Espana peloton

Spanish fans cheer on the Vuelta a Espana peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 41

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was quite annoyed to have lost his lead when Sky forced the pace at the same time he was caught in a crash

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was quite annoyed to have lost his lead when Sky forced the pace at the same time he was caught in a crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 41

The fourth stage of the Vuelta had some spectacular scenery

The fourth stage of the Vuelta had some spectacular scenery
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 41

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was out-sprinted at the line

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was out-sprinted at the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 41

Alejandro Valverde's Catlike helmet exactly matches his leader's jersey

Alejandro Valverde's Catlike helmet exactly matches his leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 41

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) wins on stage 4 of the Vuelta

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) wins on stage 4 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 41

Australian trio Simon Clarke and Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) and Matt Lloyd (Lampre-ISD)

Australian trio Simon Clarke and Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) and Matt Lloyd (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 41

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) heads to the team buSs

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) heads to the team buSs
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 19 of 41

Chris Froome (Team Sky) at the finish

Chris Froome (Team Sky) at the finish
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 20 of 41

Marcos Garcia (Caja Rural) crossed the line in fourth but thought he'd won the stage

Marcos Garcia (Caja Rural) crossed the line in fourth but thought he'd won the stage
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 21 of 41

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) leads home the GC favourites

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) leads home the GC favourites
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 22 of 41

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 23 of 41

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lost his leader's jersey on stage 4

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lost his leader's jersey on stage 4
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 24 of 41

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) moved into the leader's jersey

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) moved into the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 25 of 41

Clarke and his team after his wining ride

Clarke and his team after his wining ride
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 26 of 41

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) finished second on stage four, losing out to Simon Clarke (GreenEdge)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) finished second on stage four, losing out to Simon Clarke (GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 27 of 41

Igor Anton (Euskaltel) lost time

Igor Anton (Euskaltel) lost time
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 28 of 41

Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) on the podium

Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) on the podium
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 29 of 41

Cardoso and Froome cross the finish line together

Cardoso and Froome cross the finish line together
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 30 of 41

Assan Bazayev (Astana Pro Team) finished third on the stage

Assan Bazayev (Astana Pro Team) finished third on the stage
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 31 of 41

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) in the breakaway

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 32 of 41

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 33 of 41

Igor Anton (Euskaltel) is interviewed at the start

Igor Anton (Euskaltel) is interviewed at the start
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 34 of 41

Last year's Vuelta winner Juan Jose Cobo

Last year's Vuelta winner Juan Jose Cobo
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 35 of 41

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 36 of 41

Nicolas Roche (Ag2r) is interviewed at the start

Nicolas Roche (Ag2r) is interviewed at the start
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 37 of 41

Movistar leads the field on stage 4

Movistar leads the field on stage 4
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 38 of 41

Overall leader Alejandro Valverde and combination jersey holder Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Overall leader Alejandro Valverde and combination jersey holder Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 39 of 41

Valverde and Rodriguez share a moment at sign in

Valverde and Rodriguez share a moment at sign in
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 40 of 41

Ballan drops back for bottles

Ballan drops back for bottles
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 41 of 41

Johan Vansummeren cools off on the final climb

Johan Vansummeren cools off on the final climb
(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed stage 4 of the Vuelta a España and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) moved into the overall lead at the summit finish at Valdezcaray on day that saw Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lose his red jersey in rather contentious circumstances.

Valverde was one of a number of fallers in a crash inside the final 30 kilometres, just as Chris Froome’s Sky team was looking to split the peloton in the stiff crosswinds that buffeted the race on the run-in to the day’s final climb. Although Sky had already begun to set the pace just before Valverde came a cropper, the British team paid no heed to his plight and persisted in their efforts all the way to the foot of the Valdezcaray, in spite of the exhortations of Valverde’s teammate Beñat Inxausti.

Rodriguez’s Katusha team briefly aided in the pace-making at the front before relenting on learning of Valverde’s fall, while Alberto Contador’s Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank team maintained a watching brief throughout.

The merits or otherwise of Sky’s particular interpretation of cycling’s unwritten rules are sure to be debated at length in the days to come, but their actions had an immediate impact out on the road. The peloton split into four echelons, with Valverde caught up wreckage of the peloton, scavenging from group to group in a doomed attempt to catch the leaders.

Valverde managed to limit his losses on Froome, Rodriguez and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) to 55 seconds by the finish, but the Spaniard – who this year returned from suspension for his implication in the Operacion Puerto blood doping investigation – cut an irate figure as he crossed the line.

“They didn’t have the balls to stop, they chose an unsporting way,” Valverde said at the finish. “Sky formed an echelon and they’re perfectly within their rights to do that. I’m not cross that I lost the lead because of this, but because there was no respect.”

Sky’s Juan Antonio Flecha was on the front when Valverde fell but he claimed that he was not aware that the red jersey had hit the deck. “Nobody told me to stop and I only heard later that Valverde had fallen,” he said.

While Valverde was picking through the debris at the rear of the field, Simon Clarke was riding to the first win of his career up ahead. The Australian had been part of the day’s early break and he was the only one of their number who could match Tony Martin’s (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) pressing at the foot of the final climb.

Martin and Clarke had a lead of 4 minutes at that juncture, the steepest section of the Valdezcaray, and they measured their effort perfectly on the shallower slopes that followed in the final 9 kilometres to hold off their erstwhile companion Assan Bazayev (Astana). Even when an Alberto Contador acceleration behind dramatically cut away a large swathe of their lead in the finale, the pair refused to panic and emerged to fight out a tense sprint at the summit.

Clarke showed considerable sangfroid in the closing metres, marshalling Martin to the front and then refusing to accept his invitation to lead out from distance, before dispatching the German with room to spare in the sprint.

"Tony is a really good time triallist, but I thought I could have him in a sprint. I made sure to have him in front in the wind,” Clarke said. “This is my first win as pro, I've been a pro for four years and I've tried so many times, I've had so many seconds and third places, I'm just so happy.

"It was such a long day with so much wind in the finish. I knew Tony would be strong, but I wanted to make it a hard climb because I knew Bazayev is fast.”

Contador on the offensive

The category 1 climb to the ski station at Valdezcaray will have dominated the tactical discussions aboard the team buses in Barakaldo before the start, and the peloton was more than happy to allow a break sally off the front in the opening hour of racing. Martin, Clarke, Bazayev, Jesus Rosendo (Andalucia) and Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) gratefully accepted the invitation, and at one point the quintet held a 13-minute lead.

Sky’s ferocious stint of pace-making in the kilometres either side of Valverde’s crash saw that advantage tumble dramatically in the finale, and when the overall contenders began to race in earnest on the final, 13.4km ascent to the finish, they knew that were racing for possession of the red jersey if not necessarily the stage win.

After launching no fewer than seven attacks on the Alto de Arrate the previous day, Alberto Contador was slightly more circumspect on the longer climb on Monday, as if acknowledging that he must still feel his way back to full form following his return from suspension in early August.

Nonetheless, the Spaniard will have been in equal parts encouraged and frustrated by his exploratory probe on the steepest section of the final climb. Aided by his teammate Daniel Navarro, Contador succeeded in pulling Chris Froome and Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) clear of the main group of favourites. In spite of a further acceleration, however, he was unable to rid himself of Froome and they were reeled in by a resolute Katusha chase three kilometres later on.

Contador’s attack did yield a collateral gain nearer the summit, as Igor Anton (Euskatel-Euskadi) wilted and conceded 30 seconds. Rodriguez, Froome and Contador are separated by a mere five seconds in the top three positions overall, with the Rabobank pair of Bauke Mollema and Robert Gesink just behind, and the battle lines for final overall victory are already beginning to be drawn.

“Alberto put in a good acceleration on the climb but I preferred to stay calm and wait to chase,” Rodriguez said after he pulled on the red jersey of overall leader.

Another impressive performer on the stage was Nicolas Roche, who continued alone after Contador and Froome sat up. The Irishman was joined in the closing kilometres by the aggressive Marcos Garcia (Caja Rural), Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack-Nissan) and Laurens ten Dam, and they came home just ahead of the main group of favourites.

The story of the day was Valverde's fall and Sky's actions thereafter, however, and it remains to be seen if the reverberations from the inevitable polemic will impact on the race once the dust has settled. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge4:30:26
2Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:02
3Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:22
4Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:55
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
6Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:57
7Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:04
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
11Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
12Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
13Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
16Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
18Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
19Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
20Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
21Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
24Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
25Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
26Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
27Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
28Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
29Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
30Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
31Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
32Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:34
33Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
34Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
35Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
36Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:57
37Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:59
38Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
39Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
40Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
41John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
44Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
45Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
46Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:08
47Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
48Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:03:00
49Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:15
51Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:42
52Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
53Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:53
54Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:15
55Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
56Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
57Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
58Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
59Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
60Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
61Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
62Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
63Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
64Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
65Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
66Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
67Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
68Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
69Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
70Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
71Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:05:07
72Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:05:51
73Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:17
74Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
75Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
76Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
77Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
78Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
79Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:07:53
80Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:28
81Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
82Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
83Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
84Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
85Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
86Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
87David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
88Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
89Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
90Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
91Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
92Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
93Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
94Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
95Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
96Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
97Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
98Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
99Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
100Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
101Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
102Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
103Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
104David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
105Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
106Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
107Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:14
108Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
109Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
110Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
111Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
112Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
113Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
114Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
115Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
116John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
117Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
118Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
119Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
120Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
121Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
122Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
123Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
124Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
125Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
126Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
127Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
128Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
129Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
130Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
131Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:14:50
132Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia0:15:01
133Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:42
134Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
135Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
136Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
137Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
138Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
139Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
140Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
141Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
142Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
143Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
144Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
145Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
146Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
147Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
148Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
149Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
150Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
151Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
152Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
153Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
154Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
155Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
156Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
157Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
158Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
159Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
160Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
161Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
162Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
163Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
164William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
165Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
166Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
167Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
168Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
169Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
170Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
171Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
172Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
173Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
174Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
175Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
176Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
177Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
178Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
179Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:19:34
180Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:19:49
181Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
182Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
183Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
184Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
185Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
186Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
187Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
188Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
189Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
190Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
191Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
192Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
193Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
194Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
195Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
196Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:27
DNFDavid Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat

Sprint 1- Haro, 111.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4pts
2Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
3Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia1

Sprint 2 - Intermediate sprint, 131km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge2
3Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia1

Sprint 3- Estación de Valdezcaray, 160.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge25pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
3Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16
4Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural14
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale12
6Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan10
7Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
8Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan6
11Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD5
12Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team4
13Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
14Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural2

Mountain 1 - Puerto de Orduña (Cat.1), 52km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge6
3Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia4
4Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
5Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2 - Estación de Valdezcaray (Cat. 1), 161km.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge10pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
3Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
4Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural2
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team13:33:45
2Radioshack - Nissan0:00:38
3Rabobank Cycling Team
4Lampre - ISD0:00:45
5SKY Procycling
6Caja Rural0:01:31
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Katusha Team0:01:38
9Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:01:40
10Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:15
11Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:03:58
12Movistar Team0:04:29
13Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:51
14Lotto Belisol Team0:06:34
15Andalucia0:06:47
16Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:07:29
17Team Argos - Shimano0:10:18
18Garmin - Sharp0:11:01
19BMC Racing Team0:15:22
20FDJ - Big Mat0:15:52
21Liquigas - Cannondale0:18:28
22Orica Greenedge0:24:37

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team13:18:45
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:01
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:05
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:09
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:11
7Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:14
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:24
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:36
10Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:46
11Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:47
12Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:52
13Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:00:53
14Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
16Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:57
17Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
18Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:17
19Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:01:26
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:33
21Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:01:34
22Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:35
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:01:38
24Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
25Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:50
26Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:55
27Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:01
28Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:15
29Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:25
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:35
31John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:40
32Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:02:41
33Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:02:48
34Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
35Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
36Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:53
37Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:41
38Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:03:43
39Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:53
40Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan0:04:10
41Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:04:20
42Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:24
43Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:04:28
44Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:42
45Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:00
46Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:05:06
47Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:25
48Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:27
49Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:43
50Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:05:48
51Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:06
52Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:11
53Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:21
54Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:06:38
55Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan0:06:45
56Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:55
57Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:58
58Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:07:16
59Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
60Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:18
61Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:07:22
62Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:36
63Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:07:50
64Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:07:53
65Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:08:50
66Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:15
67Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:09:30
68Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:09:37
69Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team0:09:38
70Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:09:42
71Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:10:17
72Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:10:19
73Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:24
74Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:34
75Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:10:39
76Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:11:03
77Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:05
78Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:11:14
79Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural0:11:36
80Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:49
81David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:11:51
82Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia0:12:43
83Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:46
84Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:48
85Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:53
86Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:12:58
87Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:13:25
88Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:13:33
89Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:13:34
90Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:13:58
91Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:14:04
92Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:16
93Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:14:36
94David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:40
95Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:03
96Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
97Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:15:13
98Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:15:14
99Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:15:40
100Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:15:54
101Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:16:01
102Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:16:05
103Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:07
104Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia0:16:32
105Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan0:16:54
106Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:17:01
107Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:17:15
108Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:17:18
109Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:18:02
110Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:18:06
111Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:18:46
112Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:19:17
113Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:20
114Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:19:25
115Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:19:32
116Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:19:38
117Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
118Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:19:43
119Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:19:46
120John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:19:49
121Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:30
122Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
123Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:34
124Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:39
125Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:14
126Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:15
127Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:21:20
128Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:21:32
129Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano0:21:33
130Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge0:21:46
131Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:21:48
132Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia0:22:14
133Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:22:18
134Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:22:21
135Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:25
136Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:22:27
137Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp0:22:40
138Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
139Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan0:22:47
140Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:23:08
141Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:23:17
142Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
143Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:36
144Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team0:23:45
145Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:24:07
146Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:11
147Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:12
148Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:24:25
149Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:24:26
150Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:24:31
151William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:24:36
152Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:24:38
153Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan0:24:44
154Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:24:45
155Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
156Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:46
157Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:02
158Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:16
159Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
160Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling0:25:32
161Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:25:44
162Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge0:25:52
163Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia0:26:05
164Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:26:08
165Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:26:11
166Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:26:14
167Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:26:21
168Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural0:26:58
169Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:27:43
170Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:52
171Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:28:00
172Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:28:29
173Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:31
174Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano0:29:06
175Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:29:29
176Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:31:05
177Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:31:20
178Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:31:25
179Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:31:28
180Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:31:35
181Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:31:44
182Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:31:50
183Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:58
184Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge0:32:51
185Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:33:00
186Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:33:22
187Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:34:35
188Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:34:58
189Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:35:15
190Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:36:00
191Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:36:01
192Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:37:01
193Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:37:03
194Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural0:37:40
195Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:38:49
196Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:39:27

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge27pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team25
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano25
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team20
5Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep20
6Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge20
7Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team18
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling17
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale17
11Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling16
12Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank15
13Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural14
14Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale14
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team12
16Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
17Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
18Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan10
19Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team10
20Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
21Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
22Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
23Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
24Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team8
25Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team8
26Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
27Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp7
28Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural7
29Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
30Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan6
31Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan6
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
33Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team5
34Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD5
35Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
36Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat4
37Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
38Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp4
39Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD3
40Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
41Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
42Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural3
43Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling2
44Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural2
45Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia2
46Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2
47Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
48Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia2
49Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge16pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team11
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team10
4Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
5Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
8Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank4
10Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia4
11Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia3
12Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
14Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural2
15Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
16Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
17Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural2
18Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team11pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team14
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling22
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank24
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale31
6Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural54
7Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge69
8Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne76
9Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep76
10Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team77
11Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team85
12Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia146
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team165
14Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia222
15Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team232
16Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural253

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team39:19:14
2SKY Procycling0:00:03
3Astana Pro Team0:01:55
4Katusha Team0:02:04
5Lampre - ISD0:02:13
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:39
7AG2R La Mondiale0:03:00
8Movistar Team0:03:38
9Radioshack - Nissan0:04:01
10Caja Rural0:04:57
11Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:06:31
12Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:31
13Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:10:39
14Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:12:23
15Lotto Belisol Team0:15:24
16Andalucia0:16:02
17Garmin - Sharp0:16:05
18Team Argos - Shimano0:20:22
19BMC Racing Team0:21:20
20Liquigas - Cannondale0:23:25
21FDJ - Big Mat0:24:11
22Orica Greenedge0:43:59

Latest on Cyclingnews