Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed stage 4 of the Vuelta a España and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) moved into the overall lead at the summit finish at Valdezcaray on day that saw Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lose his red jersey in rather contentious circumstances.

Valverde was one of a number of fallers in a crash inside the final 30 kilometres, just as Chris Froome’s Sky team was looking to split the peloton in the stiff crosswinds that buffeted the race on the run-in to the day’s final climb. Although Sky had already begun to set the pace just before Valverde came a cropper, the British team paid no heed to his plight and persisted in their efforts all the way to the foot of the Valdezcaray, in spite of the exhortations of Valverde’s teammate Beñat Inxausti.

Rodriguez’s Katusha team briefly aided in the pace-making at the front before relenting on learning of Valverde’s fall, while Alberto Contador’s Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank team maintained a watching brief throughout.

The merits or otherwise of Sky’s particular interpretation of cycling’s unwritten rules are sure to be debated at length in the days to come, but their actions had an immediate impact out on the road. The peloton split into four echelons, with Valverde caught up wreckage of the peloton, scavenging from group to group in a doomed attempt to catch the leaders.

Valverde managed to limit his losses on Froome, Rodriguez and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) to 55 seconds by the finish, but the Spaniard – who this year returned from suspension for his implication in the Operacion Puerto blood doping investigation – cut an irate figure as he crossed the line.

“They didn’t have the balls to stop, they chose an unsporting way,” Valverde said at the finish. “Sky formed an echelon and they’re perfectly within their rights to do that. I’m not cross that I lost the lead because of this, but because there was no respect.”

Sky’s Juan Antonio Flecha was on the front when Valverde fell but he claimed that he was not aware that the red jersey had hit the deck. “Nobody told me to stop and I only heard later that Valverde had fallen,” he said.

While Valverde was picking through the debris at the rear of the field, Simon Clarke was riding to the first win of his career up ahead. The Australian had been part of the day’s early break and he was the only one of their number who could match Tony Martin’s (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) pressing at the foot of the final climb.

Martin and Clarke had a lead of 4 minutes at that juncture, the steepest section of the Valdezcaray, and they measured their effort perfectly on the shallower slopes that followed in the final 9 kilometres to hold off their erstwhile companion Assan Bazayev (Astana). Even when an Alberto Contador acceleration behind dramatically cut away a large swathe of their lead in the finale, the pair refused to panic and emerged to fight out a tense sprint at the summit.

Clarke showed considerable sangfroid in the closing metres, marshalling Martin to the front and then refusing to accept his invitation to lead out from distance, before dispatching the German with room to spare in the sprint.

"Tony is a really good time triallist, but I thought I could have him in a sprint. I made sure to have him in front in the wind,” Clarke said. “This is my first win as pro, I've been a pro for four years and I've tried so many times, I've had so many seconds and third places, I'm just so happy.

"It was such a long day with so much wind in the finish. I knew Tony would be strong, but I wanted to make it a hard climb because I knew Bazayev is fast.”

Contador on the offensive

The category 1 climb to the ski station at Valdezcaray will have dominated the tactical discussions aboard the team buses in Barakaldo before the start, and the peloton was more than happy to allow a break sally off the front in the opening hour of racing. Martin, Clarke, Bazayev, Jesus Rosendo (Andalucia) and Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) gratefully accepted the invitation, and at one point the quintet held a 13-minute lead.

Sky’s ferocious stint of pace-making in the kilometres either side of Valverde’s crash saw that advantage tumble dramatically in the finale, and when the overall contenders began to race in earnest on the final, 13.4km ascent to the finish, they knew that were racing for possession of the red jersey if not necessarily the stage win.

After launching no fewer than seven attacks on the Alto de Arrate the previous day, Alberto Contador was slightly more circumspect on the longer climb on Monday, as if acknowledging that he must still feel his way back to full form following his return from suspension in early August.

Nonetheless, the Spaniard will have been in equal parts encouraged and frustrated by his exploratory probe on the steepest section of the final climb. Aided by his teammate Daniel Navarro, Contador succeeded in pulling Chris Froome and Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) clear of the main group of favourites. In spite of a further acceleration, however, he was unable to rid himself of Froome and they were reeled in by a resolute Katusha chase three kilometres later on.

Contador’s attack did yield a collateral gain nearer the summit, as Igor Anton (Euskatel-Euskadi) wilted and conceded 30 seconds. Rodriguez, Froome and Contador are separated by a mere five seconds in the top three positions overall, with the Rabobank pair of Bauke Mollema and Robert Gesink just behind, and the battle lines for final overall victory are already beginning to be drawn.

“Alberto put in a good acceleration on the climb but I preferred to stay calm and wait to chase,” Rodriguez said after he pulled on the red jersey of overall leader.

Another impressive performer on the stage was Nicolas Roche, who continued alone after Contador and Froome sat up. The Irishman was joined in the closing kilometres by the aggressive Marcos Garcia (Caja Rural), Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack-Nissan) and Laurens ten Dam, and they came home just ahead of the main group of favourites.

The story of the day was Valverde's fall and Sky's actions thereafter, however, and it remains to be seen if the reverberations from the inevitable polemic will impact on the race once the dust has settled.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 4:30:26 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:02 3 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:22 4 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:55 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:57 7 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:04 10 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 11 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 12 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 13 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 18 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 19 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 20 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 21 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 24 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 27 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 28 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 30 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 31 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 32 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:34 33 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 34 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 35 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 36 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:57 37 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:01:59 38 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 39 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 41 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 44 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 45 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 46 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:08 47 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 48 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:03:00 49 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:15 51 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:42 52 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 53 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:53 54 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:15 55 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 56 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 57 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 58 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 59 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 60 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 61 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 62 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 63 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 64 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 65 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 66 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 67 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 68 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 69 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 70 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 71 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:05:07 72 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:05:51 73 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:17 74 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 75 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 76 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 77 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 78 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 79 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:07:53 80 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:28 81 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 82 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 84 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 85 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 86 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 87 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 88 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 89 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 90 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 91 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 92 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 93 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 94 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 95 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 96 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 97 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 98 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 99 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 100 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 101 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 102 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 103 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 104 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 105 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 106 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 107 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:14 108 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 109 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 110 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 111 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 112 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 113 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 114 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 115 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 116 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 117 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 118 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 120 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 121 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 122 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 123 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 124 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 125 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 126 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 127 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 128 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 129 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 130 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 131 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:14:50 132 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 0:15:01 133 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:42 134 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 135 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 136 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 137 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 138 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 139 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 140 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 141 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 143 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 144 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 145 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 146 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 147 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 148 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 149 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 150 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 151 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 152 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 153 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 154 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 155 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 156 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 157 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 158 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 159 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 160 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 161 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 162 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 163 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 164 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 165 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 166 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 167 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 168 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 169 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 170 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 171 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 172 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 173 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 174 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 175 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 176 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 177 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 178 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 179 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:19:34 180 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:19:49 181 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 182 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 183 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 184 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 185 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 186 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 187 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 188 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 189 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 190 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 191 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 192 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 193 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 194 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 195 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 196 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:27 DNF David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat

Sprint 1- Haro, 111.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 pts 2 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 1

Sprint 2 - Intermediate sprint, 131km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 2 3 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 1

Sprint 3- Estación de Valdezcaray, 160.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 25 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 3 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 4 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 14 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 10 7 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 8 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 10 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 6 11 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 5 12 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 2

Mountain 1 - Puerto de Orduña (Cat.1), 52km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 6 3 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 4 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 5 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 - Estación de Valdezcaray (Cat. 1), 161km. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 10 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 3 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 4 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 2 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 13:33:45 2 Radioshack - Nissan 0:00:38 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Lampre - ISD 0:00:45 5 SKY Procycling 6 Caja Rural 0:01:31 7 AG2R La Mondiale 8 Katusha Team 0:01:38 9 Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:01:40 10 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:15 11 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:03:58 12 Movistar Team 0:04:29 13 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:51 14 Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:34 15 Andalucia 0:06:47 16 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 0:07:29 17 Team Argos - Shimano 0:10:18 18 Garmin - Sharp 0:11:01 19 BMC Racing Team 0:15:22 20 FDJ - Big Mat 0:15:52 21 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:18:28 22 Orica Greenedge 0:24:37

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 13:18:45 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:01 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:00:05 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:09 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:11 7 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:14 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:36 10 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:46 11 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:47 12 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:52 13 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:00:53 14 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:00:55 16 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:57 17 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 18 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:17 19 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:26 20 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:33 21 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:01:34 22 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:35 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:01:38 24 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:50 26 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:55 27 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:01 28 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:15 29 Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:25 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:35 31 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:40 32 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:02:41 33 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:02:48 34 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 35 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:53 37 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:41 38 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:03:43 39 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:53 40 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 0:04:10 41 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:04:20 42 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:24 43 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:04:28 44 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:42 45 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:00 46 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:05:06 47 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:25 48 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:27 49 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:43 50 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:05:48 51 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:06 52 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:11 53 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:21 54 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:06:38 55 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 0:06:45 56 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:55 57 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:58 58 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 0:07:16 59 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 60 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:18 61 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:07:22 62 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:36 63 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:07:50 64 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:07:53 65 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:08:50 66 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:15 67 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:09:30 68 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:09:37 69 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 0:09:38 70 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:09:42 71 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:10:17 72 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:10:19 73 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:24 74 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:34 75 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:10:39 76 Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:11:03 77 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:05 78 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:11:14 79 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:11:36 80 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:49 81 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 0:11:51 82 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 0:12:43 83 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:46 84 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:48 85 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:53 86 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:12:58 87 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:13:25 88 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:13:33 89 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:13:34 90 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:13:58 91 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:14:04 92 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:14:16 93 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:14:36 94 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:40 95 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:03 96 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 97 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:15:13 98 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:15:14 99 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:15:40 100 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:15:54 101 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:16:01 102 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:16:05 103 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:07 104 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 0:16:32 105 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 0:16:54 106 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:17:01 107 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:17:15 108 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:17:18 109 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:18:02 110 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:18:06 111 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:18:46 112 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:19:17 113 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:20 114 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:19:25 115 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:19:32 116 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:19:38 117 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 118 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:19:43 119 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:19:46 120 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:19:49 121 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:30 122 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 123 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:34 124 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:39 125 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:14 126 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:15 127 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:21:20 128 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:21:32 129 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 0:21:33 130 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 0:21:46 131 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:21:48 132 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 0:22:14 133 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:22:18 134 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 0:22:21 135 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:25 136 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:22:27 137 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 0:22:40 138 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 139 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 0:22:47 140 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:23:08 141 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:23:17 142 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 143 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:36 144 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 0:23:45 145 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:24:07 146 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:11 147 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:12 148 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:24:25 149 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:24:26 150 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:24:31 151 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:24:36 152 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:24:38 153 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan 0:24:44 154 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:24:45 155 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 156 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:46 157 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:02 158 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:16 159 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 160 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:25:32 161 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:25:44 162 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 0:25:52 163 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 0:26:05 164 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:26:08 165 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:26:11 166 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:26:14 167 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:26:21 168 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 0:26:58 169 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:27:43 170 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:52 171 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:28:00 172 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:28:29 173 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:31 174 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 0:29:06 175 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:29:29 176 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:31:05 177 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 0:31:20 178 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:31:25 179 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:31:28 180 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:31:35 181 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 0:31:44 182 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:31:50 183 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:58 184 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 0:32:51 185 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:33:00 186 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:33:22 187 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:34:35 188 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:34:58 189 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:35:15 190 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:36:00 191 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:36:01 192 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:37:01 193 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:37:03 194 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 0:37:40 195 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:38:49 196 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:39:27

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 27 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 25 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 25 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 20 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 6 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 20 7 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 17 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 12 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 15 13 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 14 14 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 15 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 12 16 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 17 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 18 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan 10 19 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 10 20 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 21 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 22 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 23 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 24 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 25 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 8 26 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 27 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 7 28 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 7 29 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 30 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 6 31 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 6 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 33 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 5 34 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 5 35 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 36 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 4 37 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 38 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 4 39 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 3 40 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 41 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 42 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 3 43 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 2 44 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 2 45 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 2 46 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 2 47 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 48 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 2 49 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 16 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 11 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 10 4 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 8 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 4 10 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 4 11 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 3 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 14 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 2 15 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 16 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 17 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 2 18 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 11 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 14 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 24 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 31 6 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 54 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 69 8 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 76 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 76 10 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 77 11 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 12 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 146 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 165 14 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 222 15 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 232 16 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 253