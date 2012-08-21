Clarke wins stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana
Rodriguez takes over leader's jersey
Stage 4: Baracaldo - Estación de Valdezcaray
Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed stage 4 of the Vuelta a España and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) moved into the overall lead at the summit finish at Valdezcaray on day that saw Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lose his red jersey in rather contentious circumstances.
Valverde was one of a number of fallers in a crash inside the final 30 kilometres, just as Chris Froome’s Sky team was looking to split the peloton in the stiff crosswinds that buffeted the race on the run-in to the day’s final climb. Although Sky had already begun to set the pace just before Valverde came a cropper, the British team paid no heed to his plight and persisted in their efforts all the way to the foot of the Valdezcaray, in spite of the exhortations of Valverde’s teammate Beñat Inxausti.
Rodriguez’s Katusha team briefly aided in the pace-making at the front before relenting on learning of Valverde’s fall, while Alberto Contador’s Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank team maintained a watching brief throughout.
The merits or otherwise of Sky’s particular interpretation of cycling’s unwritten rules are sure to be debated at length in the days to come, but their actions had an immediate impact out on the road. The peloton split into four echelons, with Valverde caught up wreckage of the peloton, scavenging from group to group in a doomed attempt to catch the leaders.
Valverde managed to limit his losses on Froome, Rodriguez and Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) to 55 seconds by the finish, but the Spaniard – who this year returned from suspension for his implication in the Operacion Puerto blood doping investigation – cut an irate figure as he crossed the line.
“They didn’t have the balls to stop, they chose an unsporting way,” Valverde said at the finish. “Sky formed an echelon and they’re perfectly within their rights to do that. I’m not cross that I lost the lead because of this, but because there was no respect.”
Sky’s Juan Antonio Flecha was on the front when Valverde fell but he claimed that he was not aware that the red jersey had hit the deck. “Nobody told me to stop and I only heard later that Valverde had fallen,” he said.
While Valverde was picking through the debris at the rear of the field, Simon Clarke was riding to the first win of his career up ahead. The Australian had been part of the day’s early break and he was the only one of their number who could match Tony Martin’s (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) pressing at the foot of the final climb.
Martin and Clarke had a lead of 4 minutes at that juncture, the steepest section of the Valdezcaray, and they measured their effort perfectly on the shallower slopes that followed in the final 9 kilometres to hold off their erstwhile companion Assan Bazayev (Astana). Even when an Alberto Contador acceleration behind dramatically cut away a large swathe of their lead in the finale, the pair refused to panic and emerged to fight out a tense sprint at the summit.
Clarke showed considerable sangfroid in the closing metres, marshalling Martin to the front and then refusing to accept his invitation to lead out from distance, before dispatching the German with room to spare in the sprint.
"Tony is a really good time triallist, but I thought I could have him in a sprint. I made sure to have him in front in the wind,” Clarke said. “This is my first win as pro, I've been a pro for four years and I've tried so many times, I've had so many seconds and third places, I'm just so happy.
"It was such a long day with so much wind in the finish. I knew Tony would be strong, but I wanted to make it a hard climb because I knew Bazayev is fast.”
Contador on the offensive
The category 1 climb to the ski station at Valdezcaray will have dominated the tactical discussions aboard the team buses in Barakaldo before the start, and the peloton was more than happy to allow a break sally off the front in the opening hour of racing. Martin, Clarke, Bazayev, Jesus Rosendo (Andalucia) and Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) gratefully accepted the invitation, and at one point the quintet held a 13-minute lead.
Sky’s ferocious stint of pace-making in the kilometres either side of Valverde’s crash saw that advantage tumble dramatically in the finale, and when the overall contenders began to race in earnest on the final, 13.4km ascent to the finish, they knew that were racing for possession of the red jersey if not necessarily the stage win.
After launching no fewer than seven attacks on the Alto de Arrate the previous day, Alberto Contador was slightly more circumspect on the longer climb on Monday, as if acknowledging that he must still feel his way back to full form following his return from suspension in early August.
Nonetheless, the Spaniard will have been in equal parts encouraged and frustrated by his exploratory probe on the steepest section of the final climb. Aided by his teammate Daniel Navarro, Contador succeeded in pulling Chris Froome and Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) clear of the main group of favourites. In spite of a further acceleration, however, he was unable to rid himself of Froome and they were reeled in by a resolute Katusha chase three kilometres later on.
Contador’s attack did yield a collateral gain nearer the summit, as Igor Anton (Euskatel-Euskadi) wilted and conceded 30 seconds. Rodriguez, Froome and Contador are separated by a mere five seconds in the top three positions overall, with the Rabobank pair of Bauke Mollema and Robert Gesink just behind, and the battle lines for final overall victory are already beginning to be drawn.
“Alberto put in a good acceleration on the climb but I preferred to stay calm and wait to chase,” Rodriguez said after he pulled on the red jersey of overall leader.
Another impressive performer on the stage was Nicolas Roche, who continued alone after Contador and Froome sat up. The Irishman was joined in the closing kilometres by the aggressive Marcos Garcia (Caja Rural), Linus Gerdemann (RadioShack-Nissan) and Laurens ten Dam, and they came home just ahead of the main group of favourites.
The story of the day was Valverde's fall and Sky's actions thereafter, however, and it remains to be seen if the reverberations from the inevitable polemic will impact on the race once the dust has settled.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|4:30:26
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:02
|3
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:55
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:57
|7
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|11
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|12
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|18
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|19
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|20
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|24
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|27
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|28
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|30
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|31
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|32
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:34
|33
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|34
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|35
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|36
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:57
|37
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|38
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|39
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|41
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|44
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|45
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|46
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:08
|47
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|48
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:03:00
|49
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:15
|51
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:42
|52
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|53
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:53
|54
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:15
|55
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|59
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|60
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|61
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|62
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|63
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|64
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|66
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|67
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|68
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|69
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|70
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|71
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:05:07
|72
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:51
|73
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:17
|74
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|75
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|76
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|77
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|79
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:07:53
|80
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:28
|81
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|82
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|85
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|86
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|87
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|88
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|89
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|90
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|91
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|92
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|93
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|95
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|96
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|97
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|98
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|99
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|100
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|101
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|102
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|103
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|104
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|105
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|106
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|107
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:14
|108
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|109
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|110
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|112
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|113
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|115
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|116
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|117
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|118
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|120
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|121
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|122
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|123
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|124
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|125
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|126
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|127
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|128
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|129
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:14:50
|132
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|0:15:01
|133
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:42
|134
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|135
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|136
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|138
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|139
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|140
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|141
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|143
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|144
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|145
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|146
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|147
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|148
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|149
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|150
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|151
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|152
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|153
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|154
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|155
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|156
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|157
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|158
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|159
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|160
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|161
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|162
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|163
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|164
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|165
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|166
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|167
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|168
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|169
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|170
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|171
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|172
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|173
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|174
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|175
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|176
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|177
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|178
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|179
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:19:34
|180
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:19:49
|181
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|182
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|183
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|184
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|185
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|186
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|187
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|188
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|189
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|190
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|191
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|192
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|193
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|194
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|195
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|196
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:27
|DNF
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|pts
|2
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|2
|3
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|25
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|3
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|4
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|10
|7
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|11
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|5
|12
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|6
|3
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|5
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|10
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|3
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|4
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|13:33:45
|2
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:00:38
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:45
|5
|SKY Procycling
|6
|Caja Rural
|0:01:31
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:01:38
|9
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:40
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:15
|11
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:03:58
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:04:29
|13
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:51
|14
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:34
|15
|Andalucia
|0:06:47
|16
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:07:29
|17
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:10:18
|18
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:11:01
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:15:22
|20
|FDJ - Big Mat
|0:15:52
|21
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:18:28
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|0:24:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|13:18:45
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:05
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:11
|7
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:14
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|9
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|10
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|11
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|12
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:52
|13
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:53
|14
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|16
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:57
|17
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|18
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:17
|19
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:26
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:33
|21
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:34
|22
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:35
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:01:38
|24
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:50
|26
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:55
|27
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:01
|28
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:15
|29
|Yohann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:25
|30
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:35
|31
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:40
|32
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|33
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:02:48
|34
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|35
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:53
|37
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:41
|38
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:03:43
|39
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:53
|40
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:04:10
|41
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:04:20
|42
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:24
|43
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:28
|44
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:42
|45
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:00
|46
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:06
|47
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:25
|48
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:27
|49
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:43
|50
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:05:48
|51
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:06
|52
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:11
|53
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:21
|54
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:06:38
|55
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:06:45
|56
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:55
|57
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:58
|58
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:07:16
|59
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:18
|61
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:22
|62
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:36
|63
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:07:50
|64
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:07:53
|65
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:08:50
|66
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:15
|67
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:09:30
|68
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:09:37
|69
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:09:38
|70
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:09:42
|71
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:17
|72
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:10:19
|73
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:24
|74
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:34
|75
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:10:39
|76
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:03
|77
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:05
|78
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:11:14
|79
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:11:36
|80
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:49
|81
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:11:51
|82
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|0:12:43
|83
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:46
|84
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:48
|85
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:53
|86
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:12:58
|87
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:13:25
|88
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:13:33
|89
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:13:34
|90
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:13:58
|91
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:14:04
|92
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:16
|93
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:36
|94
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:40
|95
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:03
|96
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:15:13
|98
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:15:14
|99
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:40
|100
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:15:54
|101
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:16:01
|102
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:16:05
|103
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:07
|104
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|0:16:32
|105
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:16:54
|106
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:17:01
|107
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:17:15
|108
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:17:18
|109
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:18:02
|110
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:18:06
|111
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:18:46
|112
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:19:17
|113
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:20
|114
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:25
|115
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:19:32
|116
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:38
|117
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|118
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:19:43
|119
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:19:46
|120
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:19:49
|121
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:30
|122
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|123
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:34
|124
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:39
|125
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:14
|126
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:15
|127
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:21:20
|128
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:21:32
|129
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|0:21:33
|130
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:21:46
|131
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:48
|132
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|0:22:14
|133
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:22:18
|134
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:22:21
|135
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:25
|136
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:22:27
|137
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|0:22:40
|138
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|139
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:22:47
|140
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:23:08
|141
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:23:17
|142
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|143
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:36
|144
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:23:45
|145
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:07
|146
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:11
|147
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:12
|148
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:24:25
|149
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:24:26
|150
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:24:31
|151
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:24:36
|152
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:24:38
|153
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:24:44
|154
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:24:45
|155
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|156
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:46
|157
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:02
|158
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:16
|159
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|160
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:25:32
|161
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:25:44
|162
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:25:52
|163
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|0:26:05
|164
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:26:08
|165
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:26:11
|166
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:26:14
|167
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:26:21
|168
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:26:58
|169
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:27:43
|170
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:52
|171
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:00
|172
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:28:29
|173
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:31
|174
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|0:29:06
|175
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:29:29
|176
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:31:05
|177
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:31:20
|178
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:31:25
|179
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:28
|180
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:31:35
|181
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:31:44
|182
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:31:50
|183
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:58
|184
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:32:51
|185
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:33:00
|186
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:33:22
|187
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:34:35
|188
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:34:58
|189
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:35:15
|190
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:36:00
|191
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:36:01
|192
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:37:01
|193
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:37:03
|194
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:37:40
|195
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:49
|196
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:39:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|27
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|25
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|6
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|20
|7
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|12
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|15
|13
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|14
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|15
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|16
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|17
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|18
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|10
|19
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|20
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|21
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|22
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|23
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|24
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|25
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|26
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|27
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|28
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|7
|29
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|30
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|31
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|32
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|33
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|5
|34
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|5
|35
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|36
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|37
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|38
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|39
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|3
|40
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|41
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|42
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|43
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|44
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|45
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|46
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|47
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|48
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|49
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|16
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|11
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|4
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|8
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|4
|10
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|11
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|12
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|14
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|15
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|16
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|17
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|18
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|11
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|24
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|6
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|54
|7
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|69
|8
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|76
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|76
|10
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|77
|11
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|12
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|146
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|165
|14
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|222
|15
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|232
|16
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|253
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|39:19:14
|2
|SKY Procycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:55
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:02:04
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:13
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:39
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:00
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:03:38
|9
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:04:01
|10
|Caja Rural
|0:04:57
|11
|Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:06:31
|12
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:31
|13
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:10:39
|14
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:12:23
|15
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:24
|16
|Andalucia
|0:16:02
|17
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:16:05
|18
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:20:22
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:21:20
|20
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:23:25
|21
|FDJ - Big Mat
|0:24:11
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|0:43:59
