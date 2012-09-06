Bennati sprints to photo-finish victory in Valladolid
Contador remains in leader's jersey
Stage 18: Aguilar de Campoo - Valladolid
Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) sprinted to victory on stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana from Aguilar de Campoo to Valladolid, pipping Ben Swift (Team Sky) to the line. Allan Davis (Orica-GreenEdge) finished third while there was no change in the overall standings with Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank – Tinkoff Bank) retaining his lead in the general classification.
Bennati, who had gone a year without a victory, his last coming on stage 20 of the Vuelta last year, used his experience to time his sprint to perfection in the final 300 meters, allowing Allan Davis and Swift to position themselves on the front before coming through in the final few meters to win by less than half a wheel. The Italian dedicated the win to the late Wouter Weylandt, the last winner of a Vuelta stage in Valladolid in 2008.
"I am really tired but very happy. This was hard work but it’s a special day. Four years ago Wouter won on this finish line and for sure today he was with me. He was a good friend and good teammate and today I feel he gave me extra forces to win. I also thought of my grandfather today who passed on during training camp last winter. I dedicate this win to both of them," Bennati said.
“I’m happy for my teammates too. They worked all day and we were focused on this stage. The stages have been hot and challenging so far but the team was determined to work for me. I received incredible support from my teammates as well as directors José Azevedo and Luca Guercilena. I’ve tried in many previous stages but things didn’t go completely right until today. Each day since the Vuelta started I’ve felt stronger and stronger, and finally today I was strong enough. It’s always this way for me in a grand tour – I am at my best in the final week.”
John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano), winner of four Vuelta stages in this year’s race, found himself blocked in with 200 meters remaining and despite a late charge the German was forced to settle for 5th on the stage.
After yesterday’s dramatic events stage 18 gave the sprinters their first opportunity to shine since the start of the third week. Three stages in the mountains had clearly tired the peloton but with the majority of the Vuelta teams still on the hunt for a stage win attacks were still expected.
As soon as the flag dropped, several riders took off and three of them stayed away, to be joined moments later by two more. Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Gatis Smukulis (Katusha), Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM), Brent Bookwalter (BMC) and Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Andalucia) built up a lead of 4:50 as they raced across the Spanish plains but with Sky and RadioShack still hunting for their first stage wins there was little chance of the break succeeding.
There was little action for much of the stage, as the quintet stayed ahead with a gap that tended to hover around the 3:30 mark.
With 33km to go, the sprinters' teams had turned serious and brought the gap down to about 1:30. Shortly thereafter a crash in the middle of the road brought down several riders, including Movistar's Nairo Quintana and Linus Gerdemann of RadioShack-Nissan. Quintana was able to shake off an apparent hand injury, but Gerdemann had to abandon the race with unknown injuries.
The lead quintet tried to stay away and when it became obvious that that strategy wouldn't work, they all tried to get away individually. That didn't work either, and with the lack of co-operation helping the peloton gather them in again, with about 17km to go the deed was done.
That led to the tempo being picked up enormously. The field split, although it came partially back together a bit later, and it looked as if the wind might finally play a role. Katusha jumped to the head of things with Joaquim Rodriguez himself taking a turn in front, leading to speculation that he was planning a move.
It didn't happen, though. The only effect was that a Katusha rider jumped for the intermediate sprint, to keep the points out of Degenkolb’s hands.
Sky was determined to take the win today, and drove much of the last kilometers, setting a very high pace. Swift had a perfect set up and went in the wind at 200 meters – perhaps too soon. Bennati charged up from behind and was able to grab the win by a whisker.
|1
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|4:17:17
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|4
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|6
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|9
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|10
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:00:06
|11
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|14
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:08
|18
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|19
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:10
|20
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|21
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|24
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|25
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|26
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|27
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|28
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|29
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|32
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|34
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|37
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|38
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|39
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|41
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|42
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|43
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|44
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|45
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|46
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|48
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|49
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|50
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|51
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|52
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|53
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|54
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|55
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|56
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|58
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|60
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|62
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|64
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|65
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|67
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|68
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|69
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|70
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|71
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|72
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|74
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|76
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|77
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|78
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|79
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|80
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|81
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|82
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|83
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|86
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|87
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|88
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|89
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|90
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|91
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|92
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:35
|93
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|94
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|95
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|96
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|97
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:51
|98
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|99
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:55
|100
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:01:02
|101
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:05
|102
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:08
|103
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:12
|104
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:01:44
|105
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:52
|106
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|107
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|108
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|111
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|112
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|113
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|115
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|117
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|118
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|119
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|120
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|122
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|123
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|124
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|125
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|126
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|127
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|130
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|132
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|133
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:02
|134
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|135
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|136
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:06
|137
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:08
|138
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:41
|139
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:42
|140
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|141
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|142
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|143
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|144
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|145
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|147
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|148
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|149
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|151
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|152
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|0:06:18
|153
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|154
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|155
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|156
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|157
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|158
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|159
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|160
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|161
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|162
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|163
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|164
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|165
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|166
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|167
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|168
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|169
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|170
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|171
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|172
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|173
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|174
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|175
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|176
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|177
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|178
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|0:25:25
|DNF
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|1
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|25
|pts
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|3
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|16
|4
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|12
|6
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|7
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|8
|9
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|7
|10
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|11
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|12
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|13
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3
|14
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|pts
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|12:51:57
|2
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:10
|3
|Sky Procycling
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:20
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:22
|11
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|Caja Rural
|0:00:24
|13
|Movistar Team
|14
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|15
|Katusha Team
|16
|FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:00:29
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|19
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:05
|20
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:02
|21
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|22
|Andalucia
|0:12:46
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|72:25:21
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:52
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:28
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:40
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:11:36
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:02
|7
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:55
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:13:06
|9
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:49
|10
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:10
|11
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:15:54
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:22
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:11
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:18:07
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:18:12
|16
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:18:18
|17
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:19:13
|18
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:08
|19
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:24
|20
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:13
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|0:28:48
|22
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|0:29:24
|23
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:36:59
|24
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:37:39
|25
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:40:30
|26
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:41:00
|27
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:42:18
|28
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:44:27
|29
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:45:19
|30
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:50:22
|31
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
|0:57:13
|32
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:00:20
|33
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:00:48
|34
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:39
|35
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:02:23
|36
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|1:05:11
|37
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1:05:46
|38
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:06:13
|39
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:09:50
|40
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:18:34
|41
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:19:26
|42
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:19:36
|43
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
|1:19:43
|44
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:22:50
|45
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:22:52
|46
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:23:14
|47
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:23:26
|48
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:23:30
|49
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:24:45
|50
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:29:57
|51
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:30:25
|52
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:31:16
|53
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:31:39
|54
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:33:26
|55
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|1:33:37
|56
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:34:18
|57
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|1:36:05
|58
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:39:52
|59
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:43:08
|60
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:43:24
|61
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|1:45:22
|62
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:46:31
|63
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:46:34
|64
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:47:52
|65
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1:48:16
|66
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:48:25
|67
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:48:39
|68
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:51:17
|69
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:52:43
|70
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:53:01
|71
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|1:53:23
|72
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|1:54:18
|73
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:54:20
|74
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:57:54
|75
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:58:32
|76
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:00:31
|77
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:00:58
|78
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2:01:19
|79
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:01:27
|80
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2:04:21
|81
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2:04:52
|82
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:04:56
|83
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:05:06
|84
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|85
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
|2:06:56
|86
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:08:59
|87
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:10:51
|88
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2:14:38
|89
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2:15:37
|90
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2:15:54
|91
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|2:15:59
|92
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2:16:30
|93
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:17:15
|94
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:18:14
|95
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:18:57
|96
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2:19:48
|97
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|2:20:24
|98
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|2:21:30
|99
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:22:43
|100
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|2:22:46
|101
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:23:51
|102
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:26:36
|103
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
|2:26:57
|104
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2:27:25
|105
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:27:28
|106
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2:28:05
|107
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|2:28:25
|108
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|2:30:09
|109
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:30:56
|110
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:31:53
|111
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2:32:01
|112
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:32:04
|113
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2:32:36
|114
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:34:33
|115
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:35:08
|116
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2:35:51
|117
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:36:04
|118
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
|2:36:08
|119
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:36:37
|120
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:37:11
|121
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:37:17
|122
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|2:38:05
|123
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2:39:19
|124
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|125
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|2:39:32
|126
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2:40:21
|127
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|2:41:13
|128
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:41:18
|129
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2:41:29
|130
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:42:09
|131
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|2:42:28
|132
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:42:59
|133
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2:45:44
|134
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:46:42
|135
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:47:18
|136
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2:47:22
|137
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:47:46
|138
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:48:44
|139
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2:48:55
|140
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:49:04
|141
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:49:32
|142
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:49:55
|143
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|2:50:27
|144
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:51:08
|145
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2:51:12
|146
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:51:44
|147
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|2:52:14
|148
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2:54:16
|149
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:54:19
|150
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:54:29
|151
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:54:43
|152
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:57:42
|153
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:59:12
|154
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:00:30
|155
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|3:00:31
|156
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:02:02
|157
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3:02:45
|158
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|3:04:42
|159
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:05:01
|160
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|3:05:22
|161
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:05:56
|162
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:07:00
|163
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:10:28
|164
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|3:10:46
|165
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|3:10:50
|166
|Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:12:21
|167
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:14:24
|168
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:14:41
|169
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:15:28
|170
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:15:30
|171
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|3:19:27
|172
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|3:20:13
|173
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|3:24:06
|174
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|3:24:14
|175
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|3:30:51
|176
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:32:43
|177
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|3:46:51
|178
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
|3:54:30
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|170
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|159
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|152
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|124
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|93
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|91
|7
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|8
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|70
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|58
|11
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|55
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|53
|13
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|52
|14
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|47
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|47
|16
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|47
|17
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|19
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|40
|20
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|33
|21
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|23
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|31
|24
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|31
|25
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|28
|26
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|27
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|27
|28
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|29
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|26
|30
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|26
|31
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|26
|32
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|25
|33
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|25
|34
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|25
|35
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|24
|36
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|37
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|23
|38
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|22
|39
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|40
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|41
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|17
|42
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|17
|43
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|44
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|45
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|16
|46
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|47
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|15
|48
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|49
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|50
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|51
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|12
|52
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|12
|53
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|54
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
|11
|55
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|56
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|10
|57
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|58
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|10
|59
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|60
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|61
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|62
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|63
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|9
|64
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|65
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|8
|66
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|67
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|68
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|8
|69
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|70
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|71
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|8
|72
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|8
|73
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|74
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|7
|75
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|76
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|77
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|78
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|6
|79
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|5
|80
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|5
|81
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|82
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|83
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|84
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|85
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|86
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|87
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|88
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|89
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|3
|90
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|91
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|92
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|2
|93
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|94
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|95
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|96
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|97
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|98
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|99
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|2
|100
|Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|101
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|2
|102
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|103
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|104
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|1
|105
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|106
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|107
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|1
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|38
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|36
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|33
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|5
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|28
|6
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|27
|7
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|8
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|17
|9
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|17
|10
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|11
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|11
|12
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|13
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|14
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|16
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|17
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|18
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|19
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|20
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|5
|21
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|22
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|5
|23
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|24
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|25
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|26
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|3
|27
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|28
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|29
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|30
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|3
|31
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|32
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|33
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|34
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|2
|35
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|36
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|37
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|38
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|2
|39
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|40
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|2
|41
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|42
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|43
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|1
|44
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1
|45
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|46
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|47
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|48
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|49
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|9
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|25
|5
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|45
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|73
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|78
|9
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|88
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|96
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|99
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|101
|13
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|107
|14
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|108
|15
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|112
|16
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|113
|17
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|120
|18
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|19
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|125
|20
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|127
|21
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|128
|22
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|128
|23
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|130
|24
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|135
|25
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|144
|26
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|147
|27
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|149
|28
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
|160
|29
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|166
|30
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|166
|31
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|171
|32
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|171
|33
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|171
|34
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|191
|35
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|212
|36
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|231
|37
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|231
|38
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|235
|39
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|237
|40
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
|238
|41
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|247
|42
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|256
|43
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia
|291
|44
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|291
|1
|Movistar Team
|217:03:21
|2
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:32
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:06
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:01
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:34:29
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:46:05
|7
|Lampre - ISD
|0:53:52
|8
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:58:24
|9
|RadioShack-Nissan
|1:16:28
|10
|Caja Rural
|1:21:10
|11
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:24:19
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|1:45:12
|13
|Garmin - Sharp
|2:06:08
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:25:24
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:48:06
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|2:50:03
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|3:05:46
|18
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:16:14
|19
|FDJ-Big Mat
|3:29:38
|20
|Team Argos - Shimano
|4:05:30
|21
|Andalucia
|5:06:40
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|5:35:43
