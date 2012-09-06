Image 1 of 17 Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) takes stage 18 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 17 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) heads into the final kilometre (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 17 Monfort (Radioshack-Nissan) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 17 Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 17 The last two riders from the break press on (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 17 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) leads after the 18 stages (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 17 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) is now in control of the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 17 Daniele Bennati (Radioshack-Nissan) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 17 Daniele Bennati (Radioshack-Nissan) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 17 Race leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Tinkoff Bank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 17 The Vuelta a Espana peloton on stage 18 of the race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 17 The Vuelta a Espana peloton on stage 18 of the race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 17 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) leads the peloton through the final corner (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 17 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) provided Ben Swift with the leadout (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 17 Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) takes a close sprint from Swift and Davis on stage 18 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 17 Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) beats Ben Swift (Team Sky) to the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 17 Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) takes stage 18 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti)

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) sprinted to victory on stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana from Aguilar de Campoo to Valladolid, pipping Ben Swift (Team Sky) to the line. Allan Davis (Orica-GreenEdge) finished third while there was no change in the overall standings with Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank – Tinkoff Bank) retaining his lead in the general classification.

Bennati, who had gone a year without a victory, his last coming on stage 20 of the Vuelta last year, used his experience to time his sprint to perfection in the final 300 meters, allowing Allan Davis and Swift to position themselves on the front before coming through in the final few meters to win by less than half a wheel. The Italian dedicated the win to the late Wouter Weylandt, the last winner of a Vuelta stage in Valladolid in 2008.

"I am really tired but very happy. This was hard work but it’s a special day. Four years ago Wouter won on this finish line and for sure today he was with me. He was a good friend and good teammate and today I feel he gave me extra forces to win. I also thought of my grandfather today who passed on during training camp last winter. I dedicate this win to both of them," Bennati said.

“I’m happy for my teammates too. They worked all day and we were focused on this stage. The stages have been hot and challenging so far but the team was determined to work for me. I received incredible support from my teammates as well as directors José Azevedo and Luca Guercilena. I’ve tried in many previous stages but things didn’t go completely right until today. Each day since the Vuelta started I’ve felt stronger and stronger, and finally today I was strong enough. It’s always this way for me in a grand tour – I am at my best in the final week.”

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano), winner of four Vuelta stages in this year’s race, found himself blocked in with 200 meters remaining and despite a late charge the German was forced to settle for 5th on the stage.

After yesterday’s dramatic events stage 18 gave the sprinters their first opportunity to shine since the start of the third week. Three stages in the mountains had clearly tired the peloton but with the majority of the Vuelta teams still on the hunt for a stage win attacks were still expected.

As soon as the flag dropped, several riders took off and three of them stayed away, to be joined moments later by two more. Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Gatis Smukulis (Katusha), Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM), Brent Bookwalter (BMC) and Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Andalucia) built up a lead of 4:50 as they raced across the Spanish plains but with Sky and RadioShack still hunting for their first stage wins there was little chance of the break succeeding.

There was little action for much of the stage, as the quintet stayed ahead with a gap that tended to hover around the 3:30 mark.

With 33km to go, the sprinters' teams had turned serious and brought the gap down to about 1:30. Shortly thereafter a crash in the middle of the road brought down several riders, including Movistar's Nairo Quintana and Linus Gerdemann of RadioShack-Nissan. Quintana was able to shake off an apparent hand injury, but Gerdemann had to abandon the race with unknown injuries.

The lead quintet tried to stay away and when it became obvious that that strategy wouldn't work, they all tried to get away individually. That didn't work either, and with the lack of co-operation helping the peloton gather them in again, with about 17km to go the deed was done.

That led to the tempo being picked up enormously. The field split, although it came partially back together a bit later, and it looked as if the wind might finally play a role. Katusha jumped to the head of things with Joaquim Rodriguez himself taking a turn in front, leading to speculation that he was planning a move.

It didn't happen, though. The only effect was that a Katusha rider jumped for the intermediate sprint, to keep the points out of Degenkolb’s hands.

Sky was determined to take the win today, and drove much of the last kilometers, setting a very high pace. Swift had a perfect set up and went in the wind at 200 meters – perhaps too soon. Bennati charged up from behind and was able to grab the win by a whisker.

Full Results 1 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 4:17:17 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:01 3 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 4 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 6 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 9 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 10 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 0:00:06 11 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 14 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:08 18 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 19 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:10 20 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 21 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 22 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 23 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 24 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 25 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 26 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 27 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 28 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 29 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 30 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 32 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 33 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 34 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 37 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 38 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 39 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 41 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 42 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 43 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 44 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 45 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 46 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 48 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 49 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 50 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 51 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 52 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 53 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 54 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 55 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 56 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 58 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 59 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 60 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 61 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 62 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 64 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 65 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 67 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 68 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 69 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 70 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 71 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 72 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 74 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 75 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 76 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 77 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 78 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 79 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 80 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 81 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 82 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 83 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 86 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 87 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 88 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 89 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 90 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 91 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 92 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:35 93 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 94 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 95 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 96 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 97 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:51 98 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 99 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:55 100 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 0:01:02 101 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:01:05 102 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:01:08 103 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:12 104 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:01:44 105 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:52 106 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 107 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 108 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 109 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 110 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 111 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 112 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 113 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 114 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 115 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 116 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 117 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 118 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 119 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 120 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 121 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 122 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 123 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 124 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 125 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 126 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 127 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 129 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 130 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 132 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 133 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:02 134 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 135 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 136 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:06 137 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:08 138 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:41 139 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:04:42 140 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 141 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 142 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 143 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 144 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 145 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 146 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 147 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 148 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 149 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 150 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 151 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 152 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 0:06:18 153 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 154 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 155 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 156 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 157 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 158 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 159 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 160 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 161 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 162 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 163 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 164 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 165 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 166 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 167 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 168 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 169 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 170 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 171 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 172 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 173 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 174 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 175 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 176 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 177 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 178 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 0:25:25 DNF Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan

Points 1 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 25 pts 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 3 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 16 4 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 12 6 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 7 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 8 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 8 9 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 7 10 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 6 11 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 13 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3 14 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2

Sprint 1 - Valladolid, 166.7km 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 pts 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 1

Sprint 2 - Zaratán, 198km 1 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 4 pts 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 3 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 1

Most combative rider 1 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team

Teams 1 Orica GreenEdge 12:51:57 2 RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:10 3 Sky Procycling 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:14 5 Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Lampre - ISD 7 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:20 8 Astana Pro Team 9 Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Garmin - Sharp 0:00:22 11 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 Caja Rural 0:00:24 13 Movistar Team 14 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 15 Katusha Team 16 FDJ-Big Mat 17 Team Argos - Shimano 0:00:29 18 BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 19 Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:05 20 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:02 21 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:06 22 Andalucia 0:12:46

General classification after stage 18 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 72:25:21 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:52 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:28 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:40 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:11:36 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:02 7 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:55 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:13:06 9 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:49 10 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:10 11 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:15:54 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:22 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 0:17:11 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:18:07 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:18:12 16 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:18:18 17 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:19:13 18 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 0:20:08 19 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:24 20 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:13 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 0:28:48 22 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 0:29:24 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:36:59 24 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:37:39 25 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:40:30 26 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:41:00 27 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:42:18 28 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:44:27 29 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:45:19 30 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:50:22 31 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp 0:57:13 32 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:00:20 33 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:00:48 34 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:01:39 35 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:02:23 36 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 1:05:11 37 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1:05:46 38 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:06:13 39 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1:09:50 40 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:18:34 41 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:19:26 42 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:19:36 43 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan 1:19:43 44 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:22:50 45 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:22:52 46 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:23:14 47 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:23:26 48 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:23:30 49 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:24:45 50 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:29:57 51 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:30:25 52 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:31:16 53 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:31:39 54 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:33:26 55 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 1:33:37 56 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:34:18 57 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 1:36:05 58 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:39:52 59 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:43:08 60 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:43:24 61 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 1:45:22 62 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:46:31 63 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 1:46:34 64 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:47:52 65 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1:48:16 66 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:48:25 67 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:48:39 68 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:51:17 69 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1:52:43 70 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:53:01 71 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 1:53:23 72 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 1:54:18 73 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:54:20 74 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:57:54 75 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:58:32 76 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:00:31 77 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:00:58 78 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2:01:19 79 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 2:01:27 80 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2:04:21 81 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 2:04:52 82 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:04:56 83 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:05:06 84 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 85 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan 2:06:56 86 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:08:59 87 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:10:51 88 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2:14:38 89 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 2:15:37 90 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 2:15:54 91 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 2:15:59 92 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2:16:30 93 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:17:15 94 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:18:14 95 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:18:57 96 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2:19:48 97 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 2:20:24 98 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 2:21:30 99 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:22:43 100 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 2:22:46 101 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 2:23:51 102 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:26:36 103 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia 2:26:57 104 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2:27:25 105 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:27:28 106 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 2:28:05 107 Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team 2:28:25 108 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 2:30:09 109 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 2:30:56 110 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:31:53 111 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2:32:01 112 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:32:04 113 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2:32:36 114 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:34:33 115 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team 2:35:08 116 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2:35:51 117 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:36:04 118 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia 2:36:08 119 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:36:37 120 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:37:11 121 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:37:17 122 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 2:38:05 123 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2:39:19 124 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 125 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano 2:39:32 126 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:40:21 127 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 2:41:13 128 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:41:18 129 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2:41:29 130 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:42:09 131 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 2:42:28 132 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 2:42:59 133 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 2:45:44 134 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:46:42 135 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:47:18 136 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2:47:22 137 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:47:46 138 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:48:44 139 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2:48:55 140 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:49:04 141 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:49:32 142 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:49:55 143 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 2:50:27 144 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:51:08 145 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2:51:12 146 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:51:44 147 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 2:52:14 148 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2:54:16 149 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:54:19 150 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 2:54:29 151 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:54:43 152 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:57:42 153 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:59:12 154 Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge 3:00:30 155 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 3:00:31 156 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 3:02:02 157 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3:02:45 158 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 3:04:42 159 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:05:01 160 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 3:05:22 161 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3:05:56 162 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:07:00 163 Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3:10:28 164 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 3:10:46 165 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 3:10:50 166 Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge 3:12:21 167 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3:14:24 168 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:14:41 169 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:15:28 170 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:15:30 171 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 3:19:27 172 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 3:20:13 173 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 3:24:06 174 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 3:24:14 175 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural 3:30:51 176 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 3:32:43 177 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 3:46:51 178 Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano 3:54:30

Points classification 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 170 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 159 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 152 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano 124 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 93 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan 91 7 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 8 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 70 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 59 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 58 11 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 55 12 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 53 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 52 14 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 47 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 47 16 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 47 17 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 44 18 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 44 19 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 40 20 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 33 21 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 33 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 23 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 31 24 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 31 25 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 28 26 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 27 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 27 28 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 29 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 26 30 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 26 31 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 26 32 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 25 33 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 25 34 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 25 35 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 24 36 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 37 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 38 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 22 39 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 40 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 41 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 17 42 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 17 43 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 44 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 16 45 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 16 46 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 15 47 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 15 48 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 14 49 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 50 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 51 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 12 52 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 12 53 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 54 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD 11 55 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 56 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 10 57 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 58 Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano 10 59 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp 10 60 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 61 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 10 62 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 10 63 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 9 64 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 65 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 8 66 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 8 67 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 68 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 8 69 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 70 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 71 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano 8 72 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 8 73 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 74 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 7 75 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 76 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 6 77 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 78 Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan 6 79 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 5 80 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 5 81 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 4 82 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 4 83 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 84 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 4 85 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 86 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3 87 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 88 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 89 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 3 90 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 2 91 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 2 92 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 2 93 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 94 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 95 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 96 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 97 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 98 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan 2 99 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 2 100 Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 101 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 2 102 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 103 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 104 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 1 105 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 1 106 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 107 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 1

Mountains classification 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 38 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 36 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 33 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 31 5 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 28 6 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 27 7 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 8 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 17 9 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 17 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 11 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 11 12 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 13 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 14 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 17 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 18 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 19 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 20 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 5 21 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 5 22 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 5 23 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 24 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 4 25 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 4 26 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 3 27 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 3 28 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 29 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 3 30 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 3 31 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 3 32 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 3 33 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 34 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 2 35 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 2 36 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 37 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 38 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 2 39 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 2 40 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 2 41 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 42 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 2 43 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 1 44 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1 45 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 46 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 47 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1 48 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 49 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Combination classification 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 8 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 9 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 25 5 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 45 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 59 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 73 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 78 9 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 88 10 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan 96 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge 99 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 101 13 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 107 14 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 108 15 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 112 16 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 113 17 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 120 18 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 19 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 125 20 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 127 21 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 128 22 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 128 23 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 130 24 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 135 25 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 144 26 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 147 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 149 28 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team 160 29 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 166 30 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 166 31 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 171 32 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 171 33 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 171 34 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank 191 35 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 212 36 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 231 37 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team 231 38 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 235 39 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 237 40 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge 238 41 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 247 42 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 256 43 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia 291 44 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 291