Bennati sprints to photo-finish victory in Valladolid

Contador remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 17

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) takes stage 18 of the Vuelta

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) takes stage 18 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 17

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) heads into the final kilometre

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) heads into the final kilometre
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 17

Monfort (Radioshack-Nissan)

Monfort (Radioshack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 17

Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp)

Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 17

The last two riders from the break press on

The last two riders from the break press on
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 17

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) leads after the 18 stages

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) leads after the 18 stages
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 17

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) is now in control of the Vuelta

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) is now in control of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 17

Daniele Bennati (Radioshack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 17

Daniele Bennati (Radioshack-Nissan)

Daniele Bennati (Radioshack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 17

Race leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Tinkoff Bank)

Race leader Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Tinkoff Bank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 17

The Vuelta a Espana peloton on stage 18 of the race

The Vuelta a Espana peloton on stage 18 of the race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 17

The Vuelta a Espana peloton on stage 18 of the race

The Vuelta a Espana peloton on stage 18 of the race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 17

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) leads the peloton through the final corner

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) leads the peloton through the final corner
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 17

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) provided Ben Swift with the leadout

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) provided Ben Swift with the leadout
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 17

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) takes a close sprint from Swift and Davis on stage 18

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) takes a close sprint from Swift and Davis on stage 18
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 17

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) beats Ben Swift (Team Sky) to the line

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) beats Ben Swift (Team Sky) to the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 17

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) takes stage 18 of the Vuelta

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) takes stage 18 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack-Nissan) sprinted to victory on stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana from Aguilar de Campoo to Valladolid, pipping Ben Swift (Team Sky) to the line. Allan Davis (Orica-GreenEdge) finished third while there was no change in the overall standings with Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank – Tinkoff Bank) retaining his lead in the general classification.

Bennati, who had gone a year without a victory, his last coming on stage 20 of the Vuelta last year, used his experience to time his sprint to perfection in the final 300 meters, allowing Allan Davis and Swift to position themselves on the front before coming through in the final few meters to win by less than half a wheel. The Italian dedicated the win to the late Wouter Weylandt, the last winner of a Vuelta stage in Valladolid in 2008.

"I am really tired but very happy. This was hard work but it’s a special day. Four years ago Wouter won on this finish line and for sure today he was with me. He was a good friend and good teammate and today I feel he gave me extra forces to win. I also thought of my grandfather today who passed on during training camp last winter. I dedicate this win to both of them," Bennati said.

“I’m happy for my teammates too. They worked all day and we were focused on this stage. The stages have been hot and challenging so far but the team was determined to work for me. I received incredible support from my teammates as well as directors José Azevedo and Luca Guercilena. I’ve tried in many previous stages but things didn’t go completely right until today. Each day since the Vuelta started I’ve felt stronger and stronger, and finally today I was strong enough. It’s always this way for me in a grand tour – I am at my best in the final week.”

John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano), winner of four Vuelta stages in this year’s race, found himself blocked in with 200 meters remaining and despite a late charge the German was forced to settle for 5th on the stage.

After yesterday’s dramatic events stage 18 gave the sprinters their first opportunity to shine since the start of the third week. Three stages in the mountains had clearly tired the peloton but with the majority of the Vuelta teams still on the hunt for a stage win attacks were still expected.

As soon as the flag dropped, several riders took off and three of them stayed away, to be joined moments later by two more. Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Gatis Smukulis (Katusha), Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM), Brent Bookwalter (BMC) and Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Andalucia) built up a lead of 4:50 as they raced across the Spanish plains but with Sky and RadioShack still hunting for their first stage wins there was little chance of the break succeeding.

There was little action for much of the stage, as the quintet stayed ahead with a gap that tended to hover around the 3:30 mark.

With 33km to go, the sprinters' teams had turned serious and brought the gap down to about 1:30. Shortly thereafter a crash in the middle of the road brought down several riders, including Movistar's Nairo Quintana and Linus Gerdemann of RadioShack-Nissan. Quintana was able to shake off an apparent hand injury, but Gerdemann had to abandon the race with unknown injuries.

The lead quintet tried to stay away and when it became obvious that that strategy wouldn't work, they all tried to get away individually. That didn't work either, and with the lack of co-operation helping the peloton gather them in again, with about 17km to go the deed was done.

That led to the tempo being picked up enormously. The field split, although it came partially back together a bit later, and it looked as if the wind might finally play a role. Katusha jumped to the head of things with Joaquim Rodriguez himself taking a turn in front, leading to speculation that he was planning a move.

It didn't happen, though. The only effect was that a Katusha rider jumped for the intermediate sprint, to keep the points out of Degenkolb’s hands.

Sky was determined to take the win today, and drove much of the last kilometers, setting a very high pace. Swift had a perfect set up and went in the wind at 200 meters – perhaps too soon. Bennati charged up from behind and was able to grab the win by a whisker.

Full Results
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan4:17:17
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:01
3Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
4Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
6Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
7Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
9Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
10Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan0:00:06
11Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
14Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
16Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
17Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:00:08
18Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
19Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:00:10
20Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
21Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
22Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
23Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
24Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
25Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
26Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge
27Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
28William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
29Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
30Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
32Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
33Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp
34Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
35Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
36Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
37Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
38Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
39Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
40Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
41Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
42Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
43Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
44Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
45Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
46Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
47Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
48Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD
49David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
50Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
51Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
52Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
53Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
54Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
55Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
56Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
57Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
58Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
59Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
60Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
61Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
62Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
64Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
65Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
67Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
68Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
69Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
70Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge
71Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
72Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
73Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
74Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
76Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
77Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
78Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
79Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
80Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
81Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
82Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp
83Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
85Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
86Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
87Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
88Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
89Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
90Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
91Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
92Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:35
93Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
94Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
95Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
96Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
97Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:51
98Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
99Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:55
100Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge0:01:02
101Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:01:05
102Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:01:08
103Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:12
104Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:01:44
105Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:52
106Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
107Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
108Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
109Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
110Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
111Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team
112Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
113Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
114Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
115Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
116Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
117Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
118Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
119Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
120Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
121Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
122Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
123Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
124Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
125Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
126Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
127Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
128Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
129Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
130Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
131Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
132Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
133Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:02
134Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
135Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
136Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:06
137Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:08
138Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:41
139Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:04:42
140Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
141Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan
142Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
143Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
144David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
145Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
146Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
147Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
148Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
149Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
150Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
151Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
152Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia0:06:18
153Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia
154Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
155Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
156Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
157Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
158Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
159Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan
160Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
161Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
162Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
163Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
164Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
165Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano
166Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
167Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
168Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
169Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia
170Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
171Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
172Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
173Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
174Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
175Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
176Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
177Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
178Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia0:25:25
DNFLinus Gerdemann (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan

Points
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan25pts
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling20
3Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge16
4Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano12
6Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD10
7Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team9
8Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano8
9Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge7
10Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan6
11Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
13Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3
14Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2

Sprint 1 - Valladolid, 166.7km
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4pts
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
3Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team1

Sprint 2 - Zaratán, 198km
1Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team4pts
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
3Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1

Most combative rider
1Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team

Teams
1Orica GreenEdge12:51:57
2RadioShack-Nissan0:00:10
3Sky Procycling
4AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
5Rabobank Cycling Team
6Lampre - ISD
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:20
8Astana Pro Team
9Liquigas-Cannondale
10Garmin - Sharp0:00:22
11Omega Pharma-Quickstep
12Caja Rural0:00:24
13Movistar Team
14Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
15Katusha Team
16FDJ-Big Mat
17Team Argos - Shimano0:00:29
18BMC Racing Team0:00:35
19Lotto Belisol Team0:01:05
20Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:02
21Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:06
22Andalucia0:12:46

General classification after stage 18
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank72:25:21
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:52
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:28
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:40
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:11:36
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:02
7Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:55
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:13:06
9Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:49
10Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:10
11Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:15:54
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:22
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:17:11
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:18:07
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:18:12
16Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:18:18
17Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:19:13
18Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD0:20:08
19Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:24
20Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:13
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan0:28:48
22Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural0:29:24
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:36:59
24Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:37:39
25Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:40:30
26Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:41:00
27Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:42:18
28Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:44:27
29Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:45:19
30Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:50:22
31Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Sharp0:57:13
32Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:00:20
33Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:00:48
34Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:01:39
35Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:02:23
36Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team1:05:11
37Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team1:05:46
38Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:06:13
39Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1:09:50
40Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:18:34
41Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:19:26
42Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:19:36
43Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack-Nissan1:19:43
44Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:22:50
45Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:22:52
46Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:23:14
47Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:23:26
48Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:23:30
49Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:24:45
50Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:29:57
51Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:30:25
52Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:31:16
53Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:31:39
54Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:33:26
55Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural1:33:37
56Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:34:18
57Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team1:36:05
58Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:39:52
59Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team1:43:08
60Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:43:24
61Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp1:45:22
62Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale1:46:31
63Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team1:46:34
64Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:47:52
65Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1:48:16
66Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:48:25
67Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:48:39
68Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:51:17
69Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1:52:43
70Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:53:01
71David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural1:53:23
72Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team1:54:18
73Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team1:54:20
74Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:57:54
75Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1:58:32
76Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:00:31
77Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:00:58
78Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano2:01:19
79Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team2:01:27
80Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano2:04:21
81Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano2:04:52
82Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:04:56
83Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:05:06
84Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
85Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack-Nissan2:06:56
86Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:08:59
87Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:10:51
88Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2:14:38
89Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano2:15:37
90Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2:15:54
91Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural2:15:59
92Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2:16:30
93Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:17:15
94Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2:18:14
95David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:18:57
96Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2:19:48
97Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan2:20:24
98Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge2:21:30
99Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:22:43
100Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia2:22:46
101Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team2:23:51
102Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:26:36
103Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Andalucia2:26:57
104Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2:27:25
105Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:27:28
106Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling2:28:05
107Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team2:28:25
108Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team2:30:09
109Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat2:30:56
110Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:31:53
111Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2:32:01
112Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:32:04
113Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2:32:36
114Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:34:33
115Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team2:35:08
116Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano2:35:51
117Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:36:04
118Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia2:36:08
119Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:36:37
120Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:37:11
121Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:37:17
122Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia2:38:05
123Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2:39:19
124Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
125Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano2:39:32
126Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:40:21
127Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp2:41:13
128Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling2:41:18
129Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2:41:29
130Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:42:09
131Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD2:42:28
132Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team2:42:59
133John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano2:45:44
134Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:46:42
135Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:47:18
136Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2:47:22
137Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:47:46
138Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:48:44
139Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2:48:55
140Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:49:04
141Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling2:49:32
142Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:49:55
143Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan2:50:27
144Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:51:08
145Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Sharp2:51:12
146Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:51:44
147Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling2:52:14
148Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2:54:16
149William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:54:19
150Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat2:54:29
151Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:54:43
152Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:57:42
153Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2:59:12
154Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Orica - GreenEdge3:00:30
155Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team3:00:31
156Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team3:02:02
157Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3:02:45
158Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Sharp3:04:42
159Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:05:01
160Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia3:05:22
161Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3:05:56
162Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team3:07:00
163Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3:10:28
164Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural3:10:46
165Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia3:10:50
166Julian Dean (NZl) Orica - GreenEdge3:12:21
167Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3:14:24
168Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:14:41
169Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:15:28
170Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:15:30
171Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural3:19:27
172Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp3:20:13
173Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural3:24:06
174Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge3:24:14
175Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural3:30:51
176Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team3:32:43
177Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia3:46:51
178Cheng Ji (Chn) Argos-Shimano3:54:30

Points classification
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team170pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team159
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank152
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano124
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling93
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan91
7Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale74
8Allan Davis (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge70
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale59
10Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling58
11Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team55
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team53
13Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team52
14Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge47
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team47
16Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi47
17Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team44
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale44
19Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp40
20Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi33
21Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale33
22Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team32
23Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep31
24Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi31
25Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD28
26Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
27Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team27
28Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team27
29Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural26
30Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team26
31Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling26
32Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team25
33Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep25
34Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD25
35Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural24
36Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale23
37Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team23
38Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling22
39Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team22
40Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team18
41Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan17
42Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team17
43Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
44Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team16
45David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural16
46Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team15
47Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team15
48Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural14
49Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD14
50Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
51Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia12
52Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling12
53Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
54Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre - ISD11
55Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
56Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team10
57Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling10
58Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano10
59Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Sharp10
60Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
61Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp10
62Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural10
63Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team9
64Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team9
65Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia8
66Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team8
67Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
68Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team8
69Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
70Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
71Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano8
72Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano8
73Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
74Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge7
75Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team6
76Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team6
77Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
78Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan6
79Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team5
80Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank5
81Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team4
82Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat4
83Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
84Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team4
85Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
86Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
87Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
88Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
89Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team3
90Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia2
91Maxime Monfort (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan2
92Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural2
93Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
94Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
95Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
96Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
97Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
98Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan2
99Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team2
100Bruno Pires (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
101Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge2
102Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
103Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
104Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank1
105Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia1
106Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
107Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia1

Mountains classification
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge38pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team36
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team33
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team31
5Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank28
6Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep27
7David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne18
8Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural17
9David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural17
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13
11Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team11
12Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
13Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
14Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling8
17Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
18Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat6
19Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
20Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia5
21Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural5
22Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank5
23Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
24Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia4
25Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia4
26Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team3
27Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team3
28Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3
29Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale3
30Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank3
31Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team3
32Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team3
33Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
34Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan2
35Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural2
36Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
37Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
38Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank2
39Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team2
40Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge2
41Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
42Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia2
43Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling1
44Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team1
45Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
46Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
47Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1
48Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
49Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Combination classification
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team8
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank9
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling25
5Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team45
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale59
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team73
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep78
9Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling88
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan96
11Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge99
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team101
13Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi107
14Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural108
15Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team112
16Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne113
17Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team120
18Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale120
19David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural125
20Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne127
21Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep128
22Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural128
23Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team130
24Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team135
25Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team144
26Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team147
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank149
28Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol Team160
29Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank166
30Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat166
31Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team171
32Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team171
33Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep171
34Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank191
35Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team212
36Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia231
37Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team231
38Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia235
39Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team237
40Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica - GreenEdge238
41Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia247
42Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural256
43Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia291
44Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team291

Teams classification
1Movistar Team217:03:21
2Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:32
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:06
4AG2R La Mondiale0:26:01
5Sky Procycling0:34:29
6Katusha Team0:46:05
7Lampre - ISD0:53:52
8Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:58:24
9RadioShack-Nissan1:16:28
10Caja Rural1:21:10
11Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:24:19
12Astana Pro Team1:45:12
13Garmin - Sharp2:06:08
14Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:25:24
15Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:48:06
16Lotto Belisol Team2:50:03
17BMC Racing Team3:05:46
18Liquigas-Cannondale3:16:14
19FDJ-Big Mat3:29:38
20Team Argos - Shimano4:05:30
21Andalucia5:06:40
22Orica GreenEdge5:35:43

 

